Sunny skies, dry, fast racing and a technical parcours greeted 1,200 Champion System MAC racers for the Charm City Cross Weekend held at historic Druid Hill Park in the heart of Baltimore, Maryland. The park, one of the oldest in America, is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, and the Charm City Cross weekend has become one of its largest annual events.

Charm City Cross winners from day one Davide Frattini (Hudz-Suburu) and Laura Van Gilder, of the promoting team C3-Athletes Serving Athletes, looked to repeat their results.

The UCI Men’s race had a very similar story as Davide Frattini (Hudz-Suburu) didn't want to allow the young guns from Cyfac-Champion System in Valentin Scherz and Anthony Grand to hang around too long. Separating himself from the duo, Frattini rode dominantly to claim his second victory in as many days. The Cyfac Champion system teammates worked together holding off the remainder of the field as Scherz took second and Grand took third.

Unlike Saturday, where Van Gilder traded jabs with Team CF's Kristen Gavin for the bulk of UCI Women’s race before gaining the victory, Van Gilder launched from the start like a woman on a mission. She opened a small gap and continued to leverage it to close off with a comfortable win. The battle of the day was for the second spot on the podium as Kristen Gavin outlasted Van Gilder's C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes teammate Arley Kemmerer, who finished third.

Elite men 1 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Hudz/Subaru 0:59:42 2 Valentin Scherz (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks 0:00:35 3 Anthony Grand (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks 4 Bryan Fawley (USA) Park Place Dealerships 0:00:51 5 Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Racing 6 Ryan Knapp (USA) BikeReg.com 0:01:11 7 Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket Bicycles / SEAVS 0:01:22 8 Scott Frederick (USA) Inland Construction 9 Mike Sherer (USA) The Pony Shop 0:01:35 10 Alec Donahue (USA) Wheelhouse / NCC 11 Ryan Leach (USA) 0:01:56 12 Ryan Dewald (USA) Haymarket Bicycles / SEAVS 0:02:05 13 Greg Wittwer (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team 14 Stephen Cummings (USA) Haymarket Bicycles / SEAVS 0:02:17 15 Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes 0:02:21 16 Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Focus Bikes 0:03:03 17 Nathan Wyatt (USA) Carolina Fatz pb Industry Nine 0:03:07 18 Joshua Snead (USA) Bay 101/HRS/Rock Lobster 19 Aaron O'Dell (USA) Bay 101/HRS/Rock Lobster 0:03:54 20 Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team 0:04:27 21 David Weaver (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team 0:04:37 22 Zachary Adams (USA) 0:04:48 23 Mukunda Feldman (USA) Wheelhouse / NCC 0:05:13 24 Shawn Harshman (USA) Konig Racing pb Harshman Wealth 0:05:30 25 Timothy Rugg (USA) Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism 0:05:45 26 Patrick Blair (USA) Adventures For the Cure 0:06:05 27 Christopher Consorto (USA) Louis Garneau/Team TBB 0:06:14 28 Timothy Brown (USA) Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism 0:06:45 29 Michael Runnals (USA) JRVS/Casey Auto Group 0:06:56 30 Mark Broadwater (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes 0:07:14 31 Mike Stubna (USA) 0:07:42 32 Matt Spohn (USA) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks 33 Callum Ingram (USA) 34 Zach Lail (USA) Mock Orange Racing 35 Michael Jenks (USA) Highland Park Hermes p/b Kim's Bike Shop 36 Charles Hanlon (USA) Guy's Racing Club 37 Patrick Bradley (USA) Rutgers University - Raleigh - Kim's Bike Shop 38 David Sommerville (USA) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks