Frattini fabulous in Baltimore
Van Gilder stamps her mark on womens race
Sunny skies, dry, fast racing and a technical parcours greeted 1,200 Champion System MAC racers for the Charm City Cross Weekend held at historic Druid Hill Park in the heart of Baltimore, Maryland. The park, one of the oldest in America, is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, and the Charm City Cross weekend has become one of its largest annual events.
Charm City Cross winners from day one Davide Frattini (Hudz-Suburu) and Laura Van Gilder, of the promoting team C3-Athletes Serving Athletes, looked to repeat their results.
The UCI Men’s race had a very similar story as Davide Frattini (Hudz-Suburu) didn't want to allow the young guns from Cyfac-Champion System in Valentin Scherz and Anthony Grand to hang around too long. Separating himself from the duo, Frattini rode dominantly to claim his second victory in as many days. The Cyfac Champion system teammates worked together holding off the remainder of the field as Scherz took second and Grand took third.
Unlike Saturday, where Van Gilder traded jabs with Team CF's Kristen Gavin for the bulk of UCI Women’s race before gaining the victory, Van Gilder launched from the start like a woman on a mission. She opened a small gap and continued to leverage it to close off with a comfortable win. The battle of the day was for the second spot on the podium as Kristen Gavin outlasted Van Gilder's C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes teammate Arley Kemmerer, who finished third.
|1
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Hudz/Subaru
|0:59:42
|2
|Valentin Scherz (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks
|0:00:35
|3
|Anthony Grand (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks
|4
|Bryan Fawley (USA) Park Place Dealerships
|0:00:51
|5
|Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Racing
|6
|Ryan Knapp (USA) BikeReg.com
|0:01:11
|7
|Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket Bicycles / SEAVS
|0:01:22
|8
|Scott Frederick (USA) Inland Construction
|9
|Mike Sherer (USA) The Pony Shop
|0:01:35
|10
|Alec Donahue (USA) Wheelhouse / NCC
|11
|Ryan Leach (USA)
|0:01:56
|12
|Ryan Dewald (USA) Haymarket Bicycles / SEAVS
|0:02:05
|13
|Greg Wittwer (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team
|14
|Stephen Cummings (USA) Haymarket Bicycles / SEAVS
|0:02:17
|15
|Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:02:21
|16
|Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Focus Bikes
|0:03:03
|17
|Nathan Wyatt (USA) Carolina Fatz pb Industry Nine
|0:03:07
|18
|Joshua Snead (USA) Bay 101/HRS/Rock Lobster
|19
|Aaron O'Dell (USA) Bay 101/HRS/Rock Lobster
|0:03:54
|20
|Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
|0:04:27
|21
|David Weaver (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team
|0:04:37
|22
|Zachary Adams (USA)
|0:04:48
|23
|Mukunda Feldman (USA) Wheelhouse / NCC
|0:05:13
|24
|Shawn Harshman (USA) Konig Racing pb Harshman Wealth
|0:05:30
|25
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism
|0:05:45
|26
|Patrick Blair (USA) Adventures For the Cure
|0:06:05
|27
|Christopher Consorto (USA) Louis Garneau/Team TBB
|0:06:14
|28
|Timothy Brown (USA) Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism
|0:06:45
|29
|Michael Runnals (USA) JRVS/Casey Auto Group
|0:06:56
|30
|Mark Broadwater (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:07:14
|31
|Mike Stubna (USA)
|0:07:42
|32
|Matt Spohn (USA) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks
|33
|Callum Ingram (USA)
|34
|Zach Lail (USA) Mock Orange Racing
|35
|Michael Jenks (USA) Highland Park Hermes p/b Kim's Bike Shop
|36
|Charles Hanlon (USA) Guy's Racing Club
|37
|Patrick Bradley (USA) Rutgers University - Raleigh - Kim's Bike Shop
|38
|David Sommerville (USA) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:36:25
|2
|Kristin Gavin (USA) Team CF
|0:00:36
|3
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:00:52
|4
|Deidre Winfield (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:01:22
|5
|Nikki Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|0:01:49
|6
|Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Team TBB/Deep Blue
|0:02:04
|7
|Erin Silliman (USA) Fruit66/Artemis
|8
|Lenore Pipes (USA) The Wistar Institute
|9
|Jennifer Maxwell (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team p/b Sterke Meiden
|0:02:14
|10
|Erica Yozell Miller (USA) PAValleys.com
|0:02:27
|11
|Frances Morrison (USA) Wheelhouse / NCC
|0:02:59
|12
|Kristine Church (USA) Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon
|0:03:13
|13
|Lauri Webber (USA) Secret Henry's Team
|0:03:31
|14
|Evie Boswell-Vilt (USA) Performance Bicycle Racing
|0:03:50
|15
|Emily Shields (USA) Carolina Masters Cycling
|0:04:04
|16
|Katherine Shields (USA) Carolina Masters Cycling
|0:04:15
|17
|Amy Cutler (USA) Team EPS/CSS p/b Brielle Cyclery
|0:04:20
|18
|Patricia Burkle (USA)
|19
|Elizabeth Harlow (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:04:44
|20
|Cara Applegate (USA) Performance Bicycle Racing
|0:05:10
|21
|Lisa Most (USA) Wissahickon/Engin Cycles
|0:05:30
|22
|Kathrin Schumacher (USA) Guy's Racing
|0:05:55
