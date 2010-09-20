Trending

Image 1 of 32

The podium (l-r) Bryan Fawley (Park Place Dealerships), Valentin Scherz (Cyfac), Davide Frattini (Hudz\Subaru), Anthony Grand (Cyfac) and Travis Livermon (Mock Orange).

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 2 of 32

Valentin Scherz (Cyfac) leads Davide Frattini (Hudz\Subaru).

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 3 of 32

Jared Nieters (Haymarket) clears the beam obstacle with ease.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 4 of 32

Davide Frattini (Hudz\Subaru) sits between Valentin Scherz (Cyfac) and Anthony Grand (Cyfac) in the break.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 5 of 32

Travis Livermon (Mock Orange) and Ryan Napp (BikeReg) make up the chase group.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 6 of 32

Zach Adams (C3) took third in the U23 category.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 7 of 32

Davide Frattini (Hudz\Subaru) pulls away from the breakaway.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 8 of 32

The wood was placed there to help, but proved tricky.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 9 of 32

U23 teammates, Valentin Scherz (Cyfac) and Anthony Grand (Cyfac) finished second and third.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 10 of 32

Bryan Fawley (Park Place Dealerships) powers his way to fourth place.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 11 of 32

The dry conditions made water a much needed commodity.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 12 of 32

Chris Consorto (Louis Garneau) runs into a setting sun.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 13 of 32

Day two of the Charm City Cross featured new sections like this off-camber turn.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 14 of 32

Racers dig deep with one to go.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 15 of 32

Patrick Blair

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 16 of 32

Greg Wittwer (Alan Cycling Team) dismounts in the sandpit.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 17 of 32

Day two at Charm City was again, warm and dry.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 18 of 32

Pee Wee Cross

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 19 of 32

The elite women

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 20 of 32

Elizabeth Harlow (C3) enters the whirlybird section.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 21 of 32

Frances Morrison (Wheelhouse) drags her bike through the sand pit.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 22 of 32

Cara Applegate (Performance Bicycles) drives through the sandpit.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 23 of 32

Arley Kemmerer (C3) on her way to third place.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 24 of 32

Erica Yozell-Miller (Pavalleys.com) keeps an eye on the course.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 25 of 32

Jennifer Maxwell (Van Dessel) is all smiles.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 26 of 32

Laura Van Gilder (C3) pulled away early and soloed to victory.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 27 of 32

Deidre Winfield (C3) charged her way to fourth place.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 28 of 32

Kristine Church (Human Zoom) launches over the beam obstacle.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 29 of 32

Laura Van Gilder (C3) makes it two for two at the Charm City Cross.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 30 of 32

Emily Shields (Carolina Masters) was the top U23 rider.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 31 of 32

Valentin Scherz (Cyfac) holeshots the elite men

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 32 of 32

Davide Frattini (Hudz\Subaru) takes day two at Charm City.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)

Sunny skies, dry, fast racing and a technical parcours greeted 1,200 Champion System MAC racers for the Charm City Cross Weekend held at historic Druid Hill Park in the heart of Baltimore, Maryland. The park, one of the oldest in America, is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, and the Charm City Cross weekend has become one of its largest annual events.

Charm City Cross winners from day one Davide Frattini (Hudz-Suburu) and Laura Van Gilder, of the promoting team C3-Athletes Serving Athletes, looked to repeat their results.

The UCI Men’s race had a very similar story as Davide Frattini (Hudz-Suburu) didn't want to allow the young guns from Cyfac-Champion System in Valentin Scherz and Anthony Grand to hang around too long. Separating himself from the duo, Frattini rode dominantly to claim his second victory in as many days. The Cyfac Champion system teammates worked together holding off the remainder of the field as Scherz took second and Grand took third.

Unlike Saturday, where Van Gilder traded jabs with Team CF's Kristen Gavin for the bulk of UCI Women’s race before gaining the victory, Van Gilder launched from the start like a woman on a mission. She opened a small gap and continued to leverage it to close off with a comfortable win. The battle of the day was for the second spot on the podium as Kristen Gavin outlasted Van Gilder's C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes teammate Arley Kemmerer, who finished third.

Elite men
1Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Hudz/Subaru0:59:42
2Valentin Scherz (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks0:00:35
3Anthony Grand (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks
4Bryan Fawley (USA) Park Place Dealerships0:00:51
5Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Racing
6Ryan Knapp (USA) BikeReg.com0:01:11
7Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket Bicycles / SEAVS0:01:22
8Scott Frederick (USA) Inland Construction
9Mike Sherer (USA) The Pony Shop0:01:35
10Alec Donahue (USA) Wheelhouse / NCC
11Ryan Leach (USA)0:01:56
12Ryan Dewald (USA) Haymarket Bicycles / SEAVS0:02:05
13Greg Wittwer (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team
14Stephen Cummings (USA) Haymarket Bicycles / SEAVS0:02:17
15Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:02:21
16Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Focus Bikes0:03:03
17Nathan Wyatt (USA) Carolina Fatz pb Industry Nine0:03:07
18Joshua Snead (USA) Bay 101/HRS/Rock Lobster
19Aaron O'Dell (USA) Bay 101/HRS/Rock Lobster0:03:54
20Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team0:04:27
21David Weaver (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team0:04:37
22Zachary Adams (USA)0:04:48
23Mukunda Feldman (USA) Wheelhouse / NCC0:05:13
24Shawn Harshman (USA) Konig Racing pb Harshman Wealth0:05:30
25Timothy Rugg (USA) Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism0:05:45
26Patrick Blair (USA) Adventures For the Cure0:06:05
27Christopher Consorto (USA) Louis Garneau/Team TBB0:06:14
28Timothy Brown (USA) Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism0:06:45
29Michael Runnals (USA) JRVS/Casey Auto Group0:06:56
30Mark Broadwater (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:07:14
31Mike Stubna (USA)0:07:42
32Matt Spohn (USA) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks
33Callum Ingram (USA)
34Zach Lail (USA) Mock Orange Racing
35Michael Jenks (USA) Highland Park Hermes p/b Kim's Bike Shop
36Charles Hanlon (USA) Guy's Racing Club
37Patrick Bradley (USA) Rutgers University - Raleigh - Kim's Bike Shop
38David Sommerville (USA) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks

Elite women
1Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes0:36:25
2Kristin Gavin (USA) Team CF0:00:36
3Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes0:00:52
4Deidre Winfield (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes0:01:22
5Nikki Thiemann (USA) Team CF0:01:49
6Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Team TBB/Deep Blue0:02:04
7Erin Silliman (USA) Fruit66/Artemis
8Lenore Pipes (USA) The Wistar Institute
9Jennifer Maxwell (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team p/b Sterke Meiden0:02:14
10Erica Yozell Miller (USA) PAValleys.com0:02:27
11Frances Morrison (USA) Wheelhouse / NCC0:02:59
12Kristine Church (USA) Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon0:03:13
13Lauri Webber (USA) Secret Henry's Team0:03:31
14Evie Boswell-Vilt (USA) Performance Bicycle Racing0:03:50
15Emily Shields (USA) Carolina Masters Cycling0:04:04
16Katherine Shields (USA) Carolina Masters Cycling0:04:15
17Amy Cutler (USA) Team EPS/CSS p/b Brielle Cyclery0:04:20
18Patricia Burkle (USA)
19Elizabeth Harlow (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes0:04:44
20Cara Applegate (USA) Performance Bicycle Racing0:05:10
21Lisa Most (USA) Wissahickon/Engin Cycles0:05:30
22Kathrin Schumacher (USA) Guy's Racing0:05:55

