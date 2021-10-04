Trending

Honsinger wins first day of Charm City Cross

By

American champ rides away from field as Mani takes second and Clouse third

Clara Honsinger during C1 contest at 2021 Charm City Cross course
Clara Honsinger during C1 contest at 2021 Charm City Cross course (Image credit: Bruce Buckley / Charm City Cross)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Honsinger Clara (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) 51:22:00
2Mani Caroline (Pactimo fierce team) 1:14:00
3Clouse Kaitlin (Cannondale Cyclocross World) 1:27:00
4Nuss Raylyn (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) 1:36:00
5Rochette Maghalie (Specialized / Feedback Sports) 1:53:00
6Anthony Crystal (Liv Racing Collective) 1:56:00
7Fahringer Rebecca (Kona Maxxis Shimano) 2:24:00
8Arensman Hannah (Sycamore Cycles) 2:35:00
9Werner Emily (Ken's Bike Shop) 2:41:00
10Gilbert Sunny (Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build) 2:50:00
11Megale Anna (Trek CXC) 2:56:00
12Bernstein Caitlin (Easton Overland / MCGOVERN CYCLES) 3:03:00
13Zaveta Erica (The Pony Shop p/b KPMG) 3:23:00
14Kuyk-White Taylor (RSCX - HOUSE INDUSTRIES) 3:55:00
15Killips Austin (Pratt Racing) 4:07:00
16Mcgill Sidney (Pedalhead Race Room) 4:14:00
17Zoerner Lauren (Alpha Bicycle Company-Groove Subaru) 4:27:00
18Williams Carla (Deschutes Brewery Cyclocross Team) 4:48:00
19Malik Jennifer (Paradise Garage Racing p/b Smanie) 5:00:00
20Dorovskikh Anna (Orion Racing) 5:11:00
21Audrain Ivy (Handup + The Black Bibs Racing) 5:42:00
22Judge Traci 5:43:00
23Nixon Clementine (RSCX- HOUSE INDUSTRIES) 5:48:00
24Tooley Bridget (Easton-Liv) 5:53:00
25Rubino Rachel (Pratt Racing) 6:05:00
26Sheldon Elizabeth (CXHAIRS DEVO : TREK BIKES) 6:06:00
27Thompson Michaela (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Silverthorne) 7:04:00
28Mitchell Ellie (NWCX Project)
29Hosenfeld Christina (Bluemont Connection)
30Coogan Cisek Corey (VeloRevolution=WP Cycles)
31Gordon Erin (Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick Cycles)
32Montgomery Kelli (STAGE 1/AirLine Cycles)
33Thomas Tiffany (Philly Bike Expo p/b VeloJawn)
34Jordan Rachel (3T / Q + M)
35Ferro Shane (King Kog / Sun + Air CX)
DNFLegge Regina (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
DNFLohry Molly
DNFHickey Cassidy
DNFEthridge Leslie (ORNOT Elite Off-Road Team)
DNSCampbellforte Alexandra (Dirty Kitten Racing p/b Champion-System)
DNSLarson Danielle

