Honsinger wins first day of Charm City Cross
By Cyclingnews
American champ rides away from field as Mani takes second and Clouse third
Elite Women: Baltimore, Maryland - Baltimore, Maryland
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Honsinger Clara (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com)
|51:22:00
|2
|Mani Caroline (Pactimo fierce team)
|1:14:00
|3
|Clouse Kaitlin (Cannondale Cyclocross World)
|1:27:00
|4
|Nuss Raylyn (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing)
|1:36:00
|5
|Rochette Maghalie (Specialized / Feedback Sports)
|1:53:00
|6
|Anthony Crystal (Liv Racing Collective)
|1:56:00
|7
|Fahringer Rebecca (Kona Maxxis Shimano)
|2:24:00
|8
|Arensman Hannah (Sycamore Cycles)
|2:35:00
|9
|Werner Emily (Ken's Bike Shop)
|2:41:00
|10
|Gilbert Sunny (Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build)
|2:50:00
|11
|Megale Anna (Trek CXC)
|2:56:00
|12
|Bernstein Caitlin (Easton Overland / MCGOVERN CYCLES)
|3:03:00
|13
|Zaveta Erica (The Pony Shop p/b KPMG)
|3:23:00
|14
|Kuyk-White Taylor (RSCX - HOUSE INDUSTRIES)
|3:55:00
|15
|Killips Austin (Pratt Racing)
|4:07:00
|16
|Mcgill Sidney (Pedalhead Race Room)
|4:14:00
|17
|Zoerner Lauren (Alpha Bicycle Company-Groove Subaru)
|4:27:00
|18
|Williams Carla (Deschutes Brewery Cyclocross Team)
|4:48:00
|19
|Malik Jennifer (Paradise Garage Racing p/b Smanie)
|5:00:00
|20
|Dorovskikh Anna (Orion Racing)
|5:11:00
|21
|Audrain Ivy (Handup + The Black Bibs Racing)
|5:42:00
|22
|Judge Traci
|5:43:00
|23
|Nixon Clementine (RSCX- HOUSE INDUSTRIES)
|5:48:00
|24
|Tooley Bridget (Easton-Liv)
|5:53:00
|25
|Rubino Rachel (Pratt Racing)
|6:05:00
|26
|Sheldon Elizabeth (CXHAIRS DEVO : TREK BIKES)
|6:06:00
|27
|Thompson Michaela (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Silverthorne)
|7:04:00
|28
|Mitchell Ellie (NWCX Project)
|29
|Hosenfeld Christina (Bluemont Connection)
|30
|Coogan Cisek Corey (VeloRevolution=WP Cycles)
|31
|Gordon Erin (Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick Cycles)
|32
|Montgomery Kelli (STAGE 1/AirLine Cycles)
|33
|Thomas Tiffany (Philly Bike Expo p/b VeloJawn)
|34
|Jordan Rachel (3T / Q + M)
|35
|Ferro Shane (King Kog / Sun + Air CX)
|DNF
|Legge Regina (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|DNF
|Lohry Molly
|DNF
|Hickey Cassidy
|DNF
|Ethridge Leslie (ORNOT Elite Off-Road Team)
|DNS
|Campbellforte Alexandra (Dirty Kitten Racing p/b Champion-System)
|DNS
|Larson Danielle
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Baestaens wins C1 contest at Charm City CrossWerner edges Hyde to complete podium behind Belgian
-
Honsinger wins first day of Charm City CrossAmerican champ rides away from field as Mani takes second and Clouse third
-
Ted King's Megahopper adventure: 415 miles and 43,000 feet of elevationAmerican recounts a beautiful and brutal 38 hours of gravel riding
-
Alterlock anti-theft GPS tracking device reviewThe reality is that once a bike is stolen, the likelihood of recovering it is extremely low. Alterlock’s GPS tracker looks to change that by offering a huge 1.5 months of GPS tracking amongst other anti-theft features
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.