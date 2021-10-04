Baestaens wins C1 contest at Charm City Cross
By Cyclingnews
Werner edges Hyde to complete podium behind Belgian
Elite Men: Baltimore, Maryland - Baltimore, Maryland
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Baestaens Vincent (Group Hens - Maes Containers)
|0:59:42
|2
|Werner Jr. Kerry (Kona Maxxis Shimano CX Team)
|0:00:03
|3
|Hyde Stephen (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing)
|0:00:05
|4
|Blevins Christopher (Trinity Racing)
|0:00:08
|5
|Mcgill Scott (Aevolo)
|0:00:11
|6
|Van der Meer Gosse (Bombtrack P/B Hunt Wheels)
|0:00:14
|7
|Hect Gage (Aevolo)
|0:00:37
|8
|Van den Ham Michael (Easton Giant CX)
|0:00:59
|9
|White Curtis (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com)
|0:01:13
|10
|Frederick Ben (ORNOT/TheSmallMonstersProject/Ritchey)
|0:01:17
|11
|Fix Brannan (Fix Racing)
|0:01:28
|12
|Dillman Andrew (Rigd-Leitner)
|0:01:56
|13
|Brunner Eric (Blue-Build)
|0:02:15
|14
|Funston Scott (Blue-Build)
|0:02:31
|15
|Cupp Cody (Riders Inc.)
|0:02:48
|16
|Mock Daxton (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|0:02:50
|17
|Swartz Caleb (Giant/Neff Cycle Service)
|0:02:51
|18
|Ortenblad Tobin (Santa Cruz Bicycles)
|0:02:56
|19
|Noel Sam (Competitive Edge Racing)
|0:03:03
|20
|Ellwood Ross (Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silverthorne)
|0:03:17
|21
|Tanner Jack
|0:03:20
|22
|Van Kempen Jules (Alpha Bicycle Company Groove Subaru)
|0:03:26
|23
|Leblanc Jacob (Competitive Edge Racing)
|0:03:32
|24
|Zakrajsek Dylan (KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team)
|0:03:38
|25
|Kaiser Cody (LangeTwins / Specialized)
|0:03:43
|26
|Hildebrandt Casey (Donkey Label)
|27
|Johnson Kyle (USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy)
|0:03:44
|28
|Cloutier Tyler (TCCX)
|0:03:59
|29
|Davis Merwin (J-Mac Cycling p/b Margie Bars)
|0:04:17
|30
|Ryan Alex (Ibis off Road p/b Eliel Cycling)
|0:04:23
|31
|Myles Mark (Be Real Sports)
|0:04:30
|32
|Lando Nick (Competitive Edge Racing)
|0:04:36
|33
|Brown Sam (Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silverthorne)
|0:04:41
|34
|Thompson Eric (MSPEEDWAX.COM)
|0:04:47
|35
|Bauer Josh (Jiayoulife)
|0:04:54
|36
|Livermon Travis
|0:05:14
|37
|Strohmeyer Andrew (CS Hairs Devo: Trek Bikes)
|0:05:19
|38
|Giniat Andrew (The Pony Shop p/b KPMG)
|0:05:26
|39
|Brisebois Hugo (ride with rendall)
|0:05:29
|40
|Servetas Tommy (Competitive Edge Racing)
|0:05:56
|41
|Schroeder Allan
|42
|Oppizzi Matteo (Cannondale-Iland)
|43
|Schmalz Joe (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing)
|44
|Nieters Jared (SEAVS/Haymarket)
|45
|Popple Ryan (Thick Bikes / Specialized)
|46
|Andrade Tayne (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
|47
|Hewitt Mark (JAM / NCC)
|48
|Arana Sait (LSV)
|49
|Wulfkuhle Andrew (Team Rock Lobster Cycles)
|50
|Gallego Ivan (USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy)
|51
|Tabares Nicholas F
|52
|O'Connor Finnegan (Comp Edge Racing)
|53
|Sanderson Brody (AWI Racing P/B The Crank and Sprocket)
|54
|Gallego Cesar (ButcherBox Cycling)
|55
|Vorwerk Nicholas (CMG Factory racing)
|56
|Amalong John Paul (USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy)
|57
|Marston Michael (Daedalus / Allstonvelo & Somervelo Racing)
|58
|Lewis Mark (Bike Doctor Racing)
|59
|Olander Jake (USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy)
|60
|Savage Thomas
|61
|Geiger Shawn
|62
|Leer Samuel (717 Cycling)
|DNF
|Cooper Brett (Gambit Racing)
|DNF
|Noggle Joshua (Gambit Racing)
|DNF
|Niesen Chris (JAM / NCC)
|DNF
|Peterson Jacob (Max Mortgage / Reynolds Roofing)
|DNF
|Brenneman Owen (CXHAIRS DEVO : TREK BIKES)
|DNF
|Mcdonald Ian (KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team)
|DNS
|Frank Patrick (JAM / NCC)
|DNS
|Anderson Jonathan (J MONEYS ELITE FACTORY PROFESSIONAL U69 DEVELOPMENT AMBASSOTOR TEAM)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Baestaens wins C1 contest at Charm City CrossWerner edges Hyde to complete podium behind Belgian
-
Honsinger wins first day of Charm City CrossAmerican champ rides away from field as Mani takes second and Clouse third
-
Ted King's Megahopper adventure: 415 miles and 43,000 feet of elevationAmerican recounts a beautiful and brutal 38 hours of gravel riding
-
Alterlock anti-theft GPS tracking device reviewThe reality is that once a bike is stolen, the likelihood of recovering it is extremely low. Alterlock’s GPS tracker looks to change that by offering a huge 1.5 months of GPS tracking amongst other anti-theft features
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.