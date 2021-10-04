Trending

Baestaens wins C1 contest at Charm City Cross

Werner edges Hyde to complete podium behind Belgian

Vincent Baestaens wins C1 contest at opening day of 2021 Charm City Cross
Vincent Baestaens wins C1 contest at opening day of 2021 Charm City Cross (Image credit: Bruce Buckley / Charm City Cross)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Baestaens Vincent (Group Hens - Maes Containers) 0:59:42
2Werner Jr. Kerry (Kona Maxxis Shimano CX Team) 0:00:03
3Hyde Stephen (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) 0:00:05
4Blevins Christopher (Trinity Racing) 0:00:08
5Mcgill Scott (Aevolo) 0:00:11
6Van der Meer Gosse (Bombtrack P/B Hunt Wheels) 0:00:14
7Hect Gage (Aevolo) 0:00:37
8Van den Ham Michael (Easton Giant CX) 0:00:59
9White Curtis (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) 0:01:13
10Frederick Ben (ORNOT/TheSmallMonstersProject/Ritchey) 0:01:17
11Fix Brannan (Fix Racing) 0:01:28
12Dillman Andrew (Rigd-Leitner) 0:01:56
13Brunner Eric (Blue-Build) 0:02:15
14Funston Scott (Blue-Build) 0:02:31
15Cupp Cody (Riders Inc.) 0:02:48
16Mock Daxton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) 0:02:50
17Swartz Caleb (Giant/Neff Cycle Service) 0:02:51
18Ortenblad Tobin (Santa Cruz Bicycles) 0:02:56
19Noel Sam (Competitive Edge Racing) 0:03:03
20Ellwood Ross (Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silverthorne) 0:03:17
21Tanner Jack 0:03:20
22Van Kempen Jules (Alpha Bicycle Company Groove Subaru) 0:03:26
23Leblanc Jacob (Competitive Edge Racing) 0:03:32
24Zakrajsek Dylan (KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team) 0:03:38
25Kaiser Cody (LangeTwins / Specialized) 0:03:43
26Hildebrandt Casey (Donkey Label)
27Johnson Kyle (USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy) 0:03:44
28Cloutier Tyler (TCCX) 0:03:59
29Davis Merwin (J-Mac Cycling p/b Margie Bars) 0:04:17
30Ryan Alex (Ibis off Road p/b Eliel Cycling) 0:04:23
31Myles Mark (Be Real Sports) 0:04:30
32Lando Nick (Competitive Edge Racing) 0:04:36
33Brown Sam (Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silverthorne) 0:04:41
34Thompson Eric (MSPEEDWAX.COM) 0:04:47
35Bauer Josh (Jiayoulife) 0:04:54
36Livermon Travis 0:05:14
37Strohmeyer Andrew (CS Hairs Devo: Trek Bikes) 0:05:19
38Giniat Andrew (The Pony Shop p/b KPMG) 0:05:26
39Brisebois Hugo (ride with rendall) 0:05:29
40Servetas Tommy (Competitive Edge Racing) 0:05:56
41Schroeder Allan
42Oppizzi Matteo (Cannondale-Iland)
43Schmalz Joe (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing)
44Nieters Jared (SEAVS/Haymarket)
45Popple Ryan (Thick Bikes / Specialized)
46Andrade Tayne (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
47Hewitt Mark (JAM / NCC)
48Arana Sait (LSV)
49Wulfkuhle Andrew (Team Rock Lobster Cycles)
50Gallego Ivan (USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy)
51Tabares Nicholas F
52O'Connor Finnegan (Comp Edge Racing)
53Sanderson Brody (AWI Racing P/B The Crank and Sprocket)
54Gallego Cesar (ButcherBox Cycling)
55Vorwerk Nicholas (CMG Factory racing)
56Amalong John Paul (USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy)
57Marston Michael (Daedalus / Allstonvelo & Somervelo Racing)
58Lewis Mark (Bike Doctor Racing)
59Olander Jake (USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy)
60Savage Thomas
61Geiger Shawn
62Leer Samuel (717 Cycling)
DNFCooper Brett (Gambit Racing)
DNFNoggle Joshua (Gambit Racing)
DNFNiesen Chris (JAM / NCC)
DNFPeterson Jacob (Max Mortgage / Reynolds Roofing)
DNFBrenneman Owen (CXHAIRS DEVO : TREK BIKES)
DNFMcdonald Ian (KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team)
DNSFrank Patrick (JAM / NCC)
DNSAnderson Jonathan (J MONEYS ELITE FACTORY PROFESSIONAL U69 DEVELOPMENT AMBASSOTOR TEAM)

