Driscoll takes the win on day 2 at Charm City
Saturday's winner Werner second, White third
Elite Men Day 2: Baltimore -
Jamey Driscoll won the second day of elite men's racing at the Charm City Cross in Baltimore, Maryland.
Related Articles
While the women's events on both Saturday and Sunday were dominated by Ellen Noble (Trek Factory Racing CX), Driscoll had finished third on Saturday to winner Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) and runner-up Matthieu Boulo (Team Pays de Dinan).
Werner would be right up there again with second place on Sunday, some 11 seconds off Driscoll's pace, with Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld's Curtis White finishing third, and Boulo in fourth.
Werner explained afterwards that the conditions were completely different to Saturday's race, with the course having dried out considerably.
"But every lap we'd hit this mud bog towards the end of the lap," he said.
"There was a gradual climb up out of it, and I was losing a decent amount of time on that every lap. If I was behind someone, they'd open up a decent gap so that was an error on my part."
However, Driscoll had been nowhere to be seen during the opening four laps of the eight-lap race, with Werner and Garneau-Easton's Michael van den Ham having already taken a small gap on the rest of the field, and later joined by Boulo and White.
Van den Ham was soon dropped, and then Boulo, with Werner and White at the head of affairs with three laps to go.
But Driscoll timed his late charge to perfection, catching first Boulo, and then White after Werner went it alone to try to make it two race wins out of two for the weekend.
Only on the last lap did Driscoll eventually make contact, sweeping Werner aside on the climb out of the difficult mud pit before putting the power down again to romp away for the win.
"I'm very, very excited to take home the victory today," said Driscoll.
"I was just pleasantly surprised to see that I was close enough to Kerry and Curtis, who were leading all day. When I was actually able to make contact, I thought it was that mental edge going into the last lap or two.
"I know that form doesn't last forever, but I think I can maintain this," he continued. "Usually when I've had good form, I've kept it pretty effectively. I'm looking forward to a well-planned-out schedule with proper rest," he said.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Driscoll (USA)
|1:03:12
|2
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|0:00:11
|3
|Curtis White (USA)
|0:00:31
|4
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra)
|0:01:21
|5
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA)
|0:02:15
|6
|Lane Maher (USA)
|0:02:29
|7
|Bjorn Selander (USA)
|0:03:05
|8
|Jack Kisseberth (USA)
|0:04:04
|9
|Cooper Willsey (USA)
|0:04:20
|10
|Samuel O'keefe (USA)
|0:04:47
|11
|Merwin Davis (USA)
|0:05:28
|12
|Travis Livermon (USA)
|0:05:48
|13
|Greg Wittwer (USA)
|0:06:47
|14
|Byron Rice (USA)
|0:06:57
|15
|Eric Thompson (USA)
|0:07:23
|16
|Andrew Giniat (USA)
|0:07:55
|17
|David Gunnerson (USA)
|0:08:59
|18
|Kale Wenczel (USA)
|-2 laps
|19
|Patrick Collins (USA)
|-2 laps
|20
|Trevor Raab (USA)
|-2 laps
|21
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA)
|-2 laps
|22
|Christian Sundquist (USA)
|-2 laps
|23
|Scott Albaugh (USA)
|-2 laps
|24
|Benjamin Gomez Villafane (USA)
|-2 laps
|25
|Joseph Thomas (USA)
|-3 laps
|26
|Michael Potter (USA)
|-3 laps
|27
|Trent Blackburn (USA)
|-3 laps
|28
|Kevin Ellsworth (USA)
|-3 laps
|29
|Robert Marion (USA)
|-3 laps
|30
|Jon Okenfuss (USA)
|-3 laps
|31
|Spencer Johnston (USA)
|-3 laps
|32
|Jesse Stauffer (USA)
|-4 laps
|DNF
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can)
|DNF
|Scott Smith (USA)
|DNF
|Alex Ryan (USA)
|DNF
|Dylan Postier (USA)
|DNF
|Thomas Borner (USA)
|DNF
|James Norris (USA)
|DNF
|Jared Nieters (USA)
|DNS
|Jeremy Powers (USA)
|DNS
|Gregory Gunsalus (USA)
|DNS
|Jon Fields (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets first World Cup gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
-
Kastelijn takes gold at women's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsLechner and Worst round out podium in Silvelle
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy