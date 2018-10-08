Noble makes it two wins out of two at Charm City Cross
Second victory in two days for Trek Factory Racing CX rider
Elite Women Day 2: Baltimore -
Ellen Noble (Trek Factory Racing CX) won for the second day in a row at the Charm City Cross in Maryland, USA, on Sunday, having already won Saturday's race on the same course.
Noble quickly established as part of an early five-woman lead group, which also included Rebecca Fahringer (Kona Maxxis Shimano), Kaitie Keough (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld), Sunny Gilbert (Van Dessel Factory Team) and Arley Kemmerer (Fearless Femme Racing), and it was only Keough who could keep pace as Noble pressed on looking for her second win in as many days.
"The biggest factor was the heat," Noble said of a course that had dried out over 24 hours. "Everything else came in second to the heat today. So that was something that added a little bit of a strategy to my race."
Noble pushed clear of Keough as early as the second lap, and continued to open up the gap over the rest of the race, eventually finishing 13 seconds ahead of Keough, with Fahringer some way off the pace in third place, 1:19 down on the winner.
"I actually went from the gun," said Noble. "I was trying not to go super, super hard but I wanted to keep stretching that band throughout the whole day. I wanted to slowly apply the pressure. I never really attacked, but I did put in a little bit of a dig on the climb. I knew that would be a place where weaknesses would be shown.
"I'm really happy," continued Noble. "I don't remember the last time I have won two days in a row at a race. So this is really exciting to put together wins in two pretty different race conditions and race strategies. I'm feeling really good."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Noble (USA)
|0:43:28
|2
|Kaitlin Keough (USA)
|0:00:13
|3
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|0:01:19
|4
|Sunny Gilbert (USA)
|0:01:36
|5
|Georgia Gould (USA)
|0:01:58
|6
|Lily Williams (USA)
|0:03:56
|7
|Emily Werner (USA)
|0:04:06
|8
|Jennifer Malik (USA)
|0:04:18
|9
|Stacey Barbossa (USA)
|0:04:28
|10
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|0:05:07
|11
|Rachel Rubino (USA)
|0:05:12
|12
|Julie Hunter (USA)
|0:05:32
|13
|Taylor Kuyk-White (USA)
|0:05:47
|14
|Natalie Tapias (USA)
|0:06:02
|15
|Elizabeth Sheldon (USA)
|0:06:04
|16
|Kathryn Cumming (USA)
|0:06:29
|17
|Kristen Legan (USA)
|0:06:37
|18
|Bridget Tooley (USA)
|0:07:00
|19
|Brittlee Bowman (USA)
|0:07:24
|20
|Ellie Mitchell (USA)
|0:07:39
|21
|Philicia Marion (USA)
|0:07:44
|22
|Taryn Mudge (USA)
|0:08:21
|23
|Avanell Scales (USA)
|0:08:44
|24
|Kelly Paduch (USA)
|0:09:12
|25
|Katrina Dowidchuk (USA)
|0:09:31
|26
|Karen Talleymead (USA)
|0:10:31
|27
|Elisabeth Reinkordt (USA)
|0:11:18
|28
|Alexandra Campbellforte (USA)
|0:13:05
|29
|Alix Norris (USA)
|-2 Laps
|DNF
|Arley Kemmerer (USA)
|DNS
|Maghalie Rochette (Can)
|DNS
|Shannon Mallory (USA)
