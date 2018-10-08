Image 1 of 5 Ellen Noble (Trek Factory Racing CX) in action on the second day of the 2018 Charm City Cross (Image credit: Bruce Buckley) Image 2 of 5 The podium of the C2 race at the 2018 Charm City Cross (l to r): Kaitie Keough (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld), winner Ellen Noble (Trek Factory Racing CX), Rebecca Fahringer (Kona Maxxis Shimano) (Image credit: Bruce Buckley) Image 3 of 5 Rebecca Fahringer (Kona Maxxis Shimano) shoulders her bike in the C2 race at the 2018 Charm City Cross (Image credit: Bruce Buckley) Image 4 of 5 Kaitie Keough (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld) battles her way through the mud to second place in the C2 race at the 2018 Charm City Cross (Image credit: Bruce Buckley) Image 5 of 5 Ellen Noble (Trek Factory Racing CX) wins the C2 race at the 2018 Charm City Cross (Image credit: Bruce Buckley)

Ellen Noble (Trek Factory Racing CX) won for the second day in a row at the Charm City Cross in Maryland, USA, on Sunday, having already won Saturday's race on the same course.

Noble quickly established as part of an early five-woman lead group, which also included Rebecca Fahringer (Kona Maxxis Shimano), Kaitie Keough (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld), Sunny Gilbert (Van Dessel Factory Team) and Arley Kemmerer (Fearless Femme Racing), and it was only Keough who could keep pace as Noble pressed on looking for her second win in as many days.

"The biggest factor was the heat," Noble said of a course that had dried out over 24 hours. "Everything else came in second to the heat today. So that was something that added a little bit of a strategy to my race."

Noble pushed clear of Keough as early as the second lap, and continued to open up the gap over the rest of the race, eventually finishing 13 seconds ahead of Keough, with Fahringer some way off the pace in third place, 1:19 down on the winner.

"I actually went from the gun," said Noble. "I was trying not to go super, super hard but I wanted to keep stretching that band throughout the whole day. I wanted to slowly apply the pressure. I never really attacked, but I did put in a little bit of a dig on the climb. I knew that would be a place where weaknesses would be shown.

"I'm really happy," continued Noble. "I don't remember the last time I have won two days in a row at a race. So this is really exciting to put together wins in two pretty different race conditions and race strategies. I'm feeling really good."

