Trending

Werner and Mani take early leads in US Pro CX Calendar

National cyclo-cross series continues this weekend in Pennsylvania

Image 1 of 5

Caroline Mani on Day 2 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross

Caroline Mani on Day 2 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 2 of 5

Kerry Werner (Kona) on the front row with his "good luck" necklace

Kerry Werner (Kona) on the front row with his "good luck" necklace
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 5

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) riding his trainer in his 2017 kit

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) riding his trainer in his 2017 kit
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 5

Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz) leading down a sketchy descent early in the race

Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz) leading down a sketchy descent early in the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 5

Crystal Anthony and Femke Van den Driessche

Crystal Anthony and Femke Van den Driessche
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) and Carolyn Mani (Van Dessel Factory Team) have the early leads in the 2018 USA Cycling Pro Cyclocross Calendar after the first two weekends of racing in Virginia and New York starting on Labor Day weekend.

Virginia's Blue Ridge GO Cross Race in Roanoke featured two UCI C2 races on September 1 and 2, while the 11th annual Rochester Cyclocross in New York hosted the first of seven US Pro CX C1 races on Saturday, September 8, and a C2 race on Sunday, September 9.

With 186 series points, Werner took the early lead for elite men with consecutive victories in Roanoke and two podiums in Rochester, where he finished second on Saturday and third on Sunday.

US champion Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-CyclocrossWorld) missed Virginia but won both days in Rochester and is currently third the standings, Hyde is 10 points behind 2017 series winner Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz-Donkey Label Racing), who has 160 points based on two podiums in Roanoke and a podium and seventh-place finish in Rochester. Jack Kisseberth (Garneau-EastonI is currently fourth with 115 points, followed by Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Co-Groove Subaru) with 83.

In the women's rankings, Mani has a four-point lead over Crystal Anthony (LIV Cycling) and 17 over Maghalie Rochette (CXFever-Specialized). Ellen Noble (Trek Factory Racing) is 37 points off Mani's pace, followed by Rebecca Fahringer (Kona Maxxis Shimano), another five points in arrears.

Mani took the early lead with first and second in Virginia, then followed it up with two fourth-place finishes in Rochester. Anthony is breathing down Mani's neck with third and first in Roanoke, then third place and eighth in Rochester. Rochette missed Roanoke, but her consecutive wins the following weekend in Rochester lifted her to third in the series standings.

The Pro CX races continue September 15 and 16 with the Nittany Lion Cross in Breinigsville, Pennsylvania, with two days of C2 races for elite women and men. Reno Cross returns n September 19, followed quickly by the Trek Cup in Wisonsin on September 21 and the opening UCI World Cup race in Waterloo on September 23. Three Jingle Cross races in Iowa are the following weekend, including the second round of the UCI World Cup on Saturday, September 29.

The 2018 USA Cycling Pro CX calendar includes a total of 39 UCI-inscripted category 1 and 2 races across 19 states and the District of Columbia. The calendar spans from September to December, culminating with the USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships in Louisville, Kentucky, from December 11-16.

2018 USA Cycling Pro CX Calendar Standings

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kerry Werner186pts
2Tobin Ortenblad150
3Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld)140
4Jack Kisseberth (JAM Fund / NCC )115
5Gage Hecht (Aevolo Cycling, Inc.)83
6Cody Kaiser81
7Jeremy Powers78
8Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling, Inc.)68
9Troy Wells (Team Clif Car Cycling)51
10matthieu Boulo49
11Brannan Fix (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Subaru)48
11James Driscoll8
13Spencer Petrov (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)47
14Tristan Cowie41
15Eric Thompson36
16Andrew Dillman32
17Bjorn Selander25
18Ian Gielar (JAM Fund / NCC )24
19Merwin Davis (Cycle-Smart)19
20Brody Sanderson18
21Trevor O'Donnell16
22Greg Wittwer (Sweet Spot Cycling)14
23George Schulz (Van Dessel Factory Team)13
24Dylan Postier (Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions LifeCare)12
24Patrick Collins (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)12
26Terol Pursell11
26Scott Smith11
28Trent Blackburn (JAM Fund / NCC )10
28Daniel Chabanov (House Industries-Withings-Simplehuman )10
3Michael Owens9
31Jared Nieters8
32Keith Mullaly6
32Lucas Livermon (Crank Arm Brewing Cycling Team)6
32Lane Maher (Hot Tubes Development Cycling )6
35Jon Okenfuss (L5Flyers Cycling Team)5
35Alex Ryan (Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX)5
35Michael Potter5
35Derrick St John5
39Scott Albaugh (3T/Q+M)4
40Tyler Smith (Van Dessel Factory Team)3
41Kevin Ellsworth (Team Type 1 Foundation)1
41Shawn Geiger1

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caroline Mani157pts
2Crystal Anthony153
3Maghalie Rochette140
4Ellen Noble120
5Rebecca Fahringer115
6Erica Zaveta (Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions LifeCare)104
7Raylyn Nuss76
8Kaitlin Keough (Cylance Pro Cycling)68
9Ruby West58
10Sunny Gilbert (Van Dessel Factory Team)56
11Jenn Jackson52
12Jennifer Malik51
13Caroline Nolan43
14Amanda Nauman37
15Arley Kemmerer (Fearless Femme Racing)35
16Carla Williams (Deschutes Brewery)34
16Cassandra Maximenko (Van Dessel Factory Team)34
18Sarah Sturm23
19BrittLee Bowman (House Industries-Withings-Simplehuman)18
20Natasha Elliott17
21Anna Megale (Team UpCycle)15
22Allison Arensman14
22Katherine Santos14
22Taylor Kuyk-White14
22Corey Coogan Cisek (Amy D. Foundation)14
26Kathryn Cumming (Jalapeno Cycling)12
27Julie Hunter10
28Natalie Tapias (JAM Fund / NCC )9
28Laurel Rathbun9
30Bridget Tooley (Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions LifeCare)8
31Avanell Scales (Deschutes Brewery)5
32Elizabeth Sheldon (Crosshairs Cycling)5
32Alexandra CampbellForte (Vanderkitten)5
34Philicia Marion4
35Erica Leonard2
35Jane Rossi2
37Marianna Williams1
37Emily Werner (Amy D. Foundation)1

 