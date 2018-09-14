Werner and Mani take early leads in US Pro CX Calendar

Image 1 of 5 Caroline Mani on Day 2 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 2 of 5 Kerry Werner (Kona) on the front row with his "good luck" necklace (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 5 Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) riding his trainer in his 2017 kit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 5 Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz) leading down a sketchy descent early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 5 Crystal Anthony and Femke Van den Driessche (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) and Carolyn Mani (Van Dessel Factory Team) have the early leads in the 2018 USA Cycling Pro Cyclocross Calendar after the first two weekends of racing in Virginia and New York starting on Labor Day weekend.

Virginia's Blue Ridge GO Cross Race in Roanoke featured two UCI C2 races on September 1 and 2, while the 11th annual Rochester Cyclocross in New York hosted the first of seven US Pro CX C1 races on Saturday, September 8, and a C2 race on Sunday, September 9.

With 186 series points, Werner took the early lead for elite men with consecutive victories in Roanoke and two podiums in Rochester, where he finished second on Saturday and third on Sunday.

US champion Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-CyclocrossWorld) missed Virginia but won both days in Rochester and is currently third the standings, Hyde is 10 points behind 2017 series winner Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz-Donkey Label Racing), who has 160 points based on two podiums in Roanoke and a podium and seventh-place finish in Rochester. Jack Kisseberth (Garneau-EastonI is currently fourth with 115 points, followed by Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Co-Groove Subaru) with 83.

In the women's rankings, Mani has a four-point lead over Crystal Anthony (LIV Cycling) and 17 over Maghalie Rochette (CXFever-Specialized). Ellen Noble (Trek Factory Racing) is 37 points off Mani's pace, followed by Rebecca Fahringer (Kona Maxxis Shimano), another five points in arrears.

Mani took the early lead with first and second in Virginia, then followed it up with two fourth-place finishes in Rochester. Anthony is breathing down Mani's neck with third and first in Roanoke, then third place and eighth in Rochester. Rochette missed Roanoke, but her consecutive wins the following weekend in Rochester lifted her to third in the series standings.

The Pro CX races continue September 15 and 16 with the Nittany Lion Cross in Breinigsville, Pennsylvania, with two days of C2 races for elite women and men. Reno Cross returns n September 19, followed quickly by the Trek Cup in Wisonsin on September 21 and the opening UCI World Cup race in Waterloo on September 23. Three Jingle Cross races in Iowa are the following weekend, including the second round of the UCI World Cup on Saturday, September 29.

The 2018 USA Cycling Pro CX calendar includes a total of 39 UCI-inscripted category 1 and 2 races across 19 states and the District of Columbia. The calendar spans from September to December, culminating with the USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships in Louisville, Kentucky, from December 11-16.

2018 USA Cycling Pro CX Calendar Standings

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kerry Werner 186 pts 2 Tobin Ortenblad 150 3 Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) 140 4 Jack Kisseberth (JAM Fund / NCC ) 115 5 Gage Hecht (Aevolo Cycling, Inc.) 83 6 Cody Kaiser 81 7 Jeremy Powers 78 8 Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling, Inc.) 68 9 Troy Wells (Team Clif Car Cycling) 51 1 0matthieu Boulo 49 11 Brannan Fix (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Subaru) 48 11 James Driscoll 8 13 Spencer Petrov (CCB Foundation - Sicleri) 47 14 Tristan Cowie 41 15 Eric Thompson 36 16 Andrew Dillman 32 17 Bjorn Selander 25 18 Ian Gielar (JAM Fund / NCC ) 24 19 Merwin Davis (Cycle-Smart) 19 20 Brody Sanderson 18 21 Trevor O'Donnell 16 22 Greg Wittwer (Sweet Spot Cycling) 14 23 George Schulz (Van Dessel Factory Team) 13 24 Dylan Postier (Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions LifeCare) 12 24 Patrick Collins (CCB Foundation - Sicleri) 12 26 Terol Pursell 11 26 Scott Smith 11 28 Trent Blackburn (JAM Fund / NCC ) 10 28 Daniel Chabanov (House Industries-Withings-Simplehuman ) 10 3 Michael Owens 9 31 Jared Nieters 8 32 Keith Mullaly 6 32 Lucas Livermon (Crank Arm Brewing Cycling Team) 6 32 Lane Maher (Hot Tubes Development Cycling ) 6 35 Jon Okenfuss (L5Flyers Cycling Team) 5 35 Alex Ryan (Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX) 5 35 Michael Potter 5 35 Derrick St John 5 39 Scott Albaugh (3T/Q+M) 4 40 Tyler Smith (Van Dessel Factory Team) 3 41 Kevin Ellsworth (Team Type 1 Foundation) 1 41 Shawn Geiger 1