Trending

Hyde wins Charm City Cross Day 2

Wyman secures back-to-back wins

Helen Wyman (Great Britain) finished with a bronze medal

Helen Wyman (Great Britain) finished with a bronze medal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Hyde (Usa) Jam Fund / Ncc0:56:54
2Dan Timmerman (Usa) House Industries/Simplehuman/Richard Sachs0:00:04
3Christopher Jones (Usa) UnitedHealthcare0:00:19
4Lukas Winterberg (Sui)0:00:31
5Jonathan Page (Usa)0:00:53
6Cameron Dodge (Usa)0:01:11
7Kerry Werner (Usa)0:01:25
8Travis Livermon (Usa)0:01:36
9Nicholas Waite (Usa)0:01:44
10Tristan Cowie (Usa)0:01:58
11Weston Schempf (Usa)0:02:11
12Robert Marion (Usa)0:02:31
13Daniel Chabanov (Usa)0:02:36
14Jacob Sitler (Usa)0:02:42
15Sam O'keefe (Usa)0:03:07
16Cole Oberman (Usa)0:03:12
17Sean Pantellere (Usa)0:03:14
18Kevin Bradford-Parish (Usa)0:03:30
19Craig Richey (Can)0:03:54
20Greg Wittwer (Usa)0:04:07
21Philip Short (Usa)0:04:13
22Elliot Reinecke (Usa)0:04:35
23Timothy Rugg (Usa)0:04:52
24Evan Murphy (Usa)
25Joshua Dillon (Usa)0:05:14
26Alexander Revell (Nzl)0:05:17
27Mark D'avino (Usa)0:05:30
28Andrew Reardon (Usa)0:05:34
29Jordan Villella (Usa)0:05:36
30Kevin Carter (Usa)0:06:00
31Lewis Gaffney (Usa)0:06:08
32Greg Whitney (Usa)0:06:36
33Andy Brooks (Usa)
34Adam Williams (Usa)0:06:51
35Dan Wolf (Usa)0:07:15
36Mike Festa (Usa)0:07:28
37Gunnar Bergey (Usa)0:08:32

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Helen Wyman (Gbr) Kona0:43:43
2Arley Kemmer (Usa) Pb2 Pro Cycling0:00:38
3Jessica Cutler (Usa) Jamis Bikesport p/b Wa Bike Law0:01:14
4Cassandra Maximenko (Usa)0:01:32
5Brittlee Bowman (Usa)0:01:41
6Allison Arensman (Usa)0:01:51
7Ellen Noble (Usa)0:01:53
8Emily Shields (Usa)0:02:27
9Kathryn Cumming (Usa)0:02:39
10Vicki Barclay (Gbr)0:02:58
11Katherine Shields (Usa)0:03:13
12Allyson Tufano (Usa)0:03:18
13Frances Morrison (Usa)0:03:33
14Carolyn Popovic (Usa)0:03:48
15Traci Rodosta (Usa)0:04:12
16Jessica Kutz (Usa)0:04:22
17Joanne Grogan (Usa)0:04:29
18Vanessa Mccaffery (Usa)0:04:50
19Rachel Weaver (Usa)0:05:02
20Julie Hunter (Usa)0:05:20
21Erin Wittwer (Usa)0:05:28
22April Nabholz (Usa)0:05:47
23Erin Faccone (Usa)0:06:04
24Misty Tilson (Usa)0:06:17
25Kathleen Wulfkuhle (Usa)0:06:30
26Jessie Duppler (Usa)0:06:35
27Svetlana Mack (Usa)0:06:42
28Avanell Schmitz (Usa)0:07:15
29Bailey Semian (Usa)0:07:22
30Erin Mascelli (Usa)0:07:36
31Melissa Presnell (Usa)0:07:52
32Cati Scheifele (Usa)0:08:05
33Jennifer Tillman (Usa)0:08:24
34Heather Heinrich (Usa)0:08:41

Latest on Cyclingnews