Hyde wins Charm City Cross Day 2
Wyman secures back-to-back wins
Day 2: Baltimore - Baltimore
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Hyde (Usa) Jam Fund / Ncc
|0:56:54
|2
|Dan Timmerman (Usa) House Industries/Simplehuman/Richard Sachs
|0:00:04
|3
|Christopher Jones (Usa) UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:19
|4
|Lukas Winterberg (Sui)
|0:00:31
|5
|Jonathan Page (Usa)
|0:00:53
|6
|Cameron Dodge (Usa)
|0:01:11
|7
|Kerry Werner (Usa)
|0:01:25
|8
|Travis Livermon (Usa)
|0:01:36
|9
|Nicholas Waite (Usa)
|0:01:44
|10
|Tristan Cowie (Usa)
|0:01:58
|11
|Weston Schempf (Usa)
|0:02:11
|12
|Robert Marion (Usa)
|0:02:31
|13
|Daniel Chabanov (Usa)
|0:02:36
|14
|Jacob Sitler (Usa)
|0:02:42
|15
|Sam O'keefe (Usa)
|0:03:07
|16
|Cole Oberman (Usa)
|0:03:12
|17
|Sean Pantellere (Usa)
|0:03:14
|18
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (Usa)
|0:03:30
|19
|Craig Richey (Can)
|0:03:54
|20
|Greg Wittwer (Usa)
|0:04:07
|21
|Philip Short (Usa)
|0:04:13
|22
|Elliot Reinecke (Usa)
|0:04:35
|23
|Timothy Rugg (Usa)
|0:04:52
|24
|Evan Murphy (Usa)
|25
|Joshua Dillon (Usa)
|0:05:14
|26
|Alexander Revell (Nzl)
|0:05:17
|27
|Mark D'avino (Usa)
|0:05:30
|28
|Andrew Reardon (Usa)
|0:05:34
|29
|Jordan Villella (Usa)
|0:05:36
|30
|Kevin Carter (Usa)
|0:06:00
|31
|Lewis Gaffney (Usa)
|0:06:08
|32
|Greg Whitney (Usa)
|0:06:36
|33
|Andy Brooks (Usa)
|34
|Adam Williams (Usa)
|0:06:51
|35
|Dan Wolf (Usa)
|0:07:15
|36
|Mike Festa (Usa)
|0:07:28
|37
|Gunnar Bergey (Usa)
|0:08:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Helen Wyman (Gbr) Kona
|0:43:43
|2
|Arley Kemmer (Usa) Pb2 Pro Cycling
|0:00:38
|3
|Jessica Cutler (Usa) Jamis Bikesport p/b Wa Bike Law
|0:01:14
|4
|Cassandra Maximenko (Usa)
|0:01:32
|5
|Brittlee Bowman (Usa)
|0:01:41
|6
|Allison Arensman (Usa)
|0:01:51
|7
|Ellen Noble (Usa)
|0:01:53
|8
|Emily Shields (Usa)
|0:02:27
|9
|Kathryn Cumming (Usa)
|0:02:39
|10
|Vicki Barclay (Gbr)
|0:02:58
|11
|Katherine Shields (Usa)
|0:03:13
|12
|Allyson Tufano (Usa)
|0:03:18
|13
|Frances Morrison (Usa)
|0:03:33
|14
|Carolyn Popovic (Usa)
|0:03:48
|15
|Traci Rodosta (Usa)
|0:04:12
|16
|Jessica Kutz (Usa)
|0:04:22
|17
|Joanne Grogan (Usa)
|0:04:29
|18
|Vanessa Mccaffery (Usa)
|0:04:50
|19
|Rachel Weaver (Usa)
|0:05:02
|20
|Julie Hunter (Usa)
|0:05:20
|21
|Erin Wittwer (Usa)
|0:05:28
|22
|April Nabholz (Usa)
|0:05:47
|23
|Erin Faccone (Usa)
|0:06:04
|24
|Misty Tilson (Usa)
|0:06:17
|25
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (Usa)
|0:06:30
|26
|Jessie Duppler (Usa)
|0:06:35
|27
|Svetlana Mack (Usa)
|0:06:42
|28
|Avanell Schmitz (Usa)
|0:07:15
|29
|Bailey Semian (Usa)
|0:07:22
|30
|Erin Mascelli (Usa)
|0:07:36
|31
|Melissa Presnell (Usa)
|0:07:52
|32
|Cati Scheifele (Usa)
|0:08:05
|33
|Jennifer Tillman (Usa)
|0:08:24
|34
|Heather Heinrich (Usa)
|0:08:41
