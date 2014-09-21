Dodge secures solo win at Charm City Cross Day 1
Wyman solos to victory in women's race
Day 1: Baltimore - Baltimore
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy/Scott Bikes)
|1:00:51
|2
|Lukas Winterberg (Mg-Cycling Team)
|0:00:09
|3
|Christopher Jones (Unitedhealthcare)
|0:00:23
|4
|Dan Timmerman (House Industries)
|0:00:35
|5
|Stephen Hyde (Jam Fund / Ncc)
|0:00:56
|6
|Jonathan Page (Fuji/Spy)
|0:01:09
|7
|Michael Garrigan (Van Dessel)
|0:01:35
|8
|Kerry Werner (Optum Pro Cycling Cx Team)
|0:01:41
|9
|Travis Livermon (Mock Orange Bikes)
|0:01:44
|10
|Craig Richey (Trek Red Truck Racing - p/b Mosaic)
|0:01:45
|11
|Kevin Bradford-parish (Set Coaching/Specialized)
|0:01:50
|12
|Tristan Cowie
|0:02:05
|13
|Weston Schempf (Seavs/Haymarket Pb Van Dessel)
|0:02:10
|14
|Nick Waite (Pro Tested Gear)
|0:02:30
|15
|Daniel Chabanov (House Industries)
|0:02:40
|16
|Robert Marion (American Classic Pro Cx Team)
|0:02:44
|17
|Sean Pantellere (Stampede!)
|18
|Sam O'keefe (C3 - Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
|0:03:16
|19
|Elliot Reinecke (Focus Bikes/Velo Hangar)
|0:03:50
|20
|Jordan Snyder (C3 Twenty 20 Cycling)
|0:03:55
|21
|Christian Favata (Trt Bicycles)
|0:04:03
|22
|Jake Sitler (Seavs/Haymarket Pb Van Dessel)
|0:04:10
|23
|Andrew Reardon (Sonic Cycling)
|0:04:13
|24
|Cody Lacosta (High Gear Cyclery/ Trek)
|0:04:21
|25
|Philip Short (Ken's Bike Shop - Hearts Rc)
|0:04:28
|26
|Evan Murphy (Murphy Brothers Cyclocross)
|0:04:37
|27
|Gerald Adasavage (Crca/Weather Channel Cycling Team)
|0:04:48
|28
|Greg Wittwer (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
|0:04:51
|29
|Dylan Mcnicholas (Polartec)
|0:04:54
|30
|Andrew Juiliano (Voler/Hrs/Rock Lobster)
|0:05:14
|31
|Jordan Villella (Pro Tested Gear/ Aero Tech Designs)
|0:05:15
|32
|Kyle Murphy (Murphy Brothers Cyclocross)
|0:05:36
|33
|Kevin Carter (Gripped Racing p/b Racedots)
|0:05:41
|34
|Alexander Revell (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
|0:05:45
|35
|Andy Brooks (The Cycle Works)
|0:06:21
|36
|Mike Festa (Philadelphia Ciclismo)
|0:07:04
|37
|Steven Ordons (Philadelphia Ciclismo)
|0:07:06
|38
|Adam Williams (Pro Tested Gear)
|0:07:34
|39
|Alec Hoover (Table Rock Tours)
|-1Lap
|40
|Dan Wolf (Pro Tested Gear)
|-1Lap
|41
|Craig Lebair (Philadelphia Ciclismo)
|-1Lap
|42
|Greg Capelle (Old Line Velo Elite)
|-1Lap
|43
|Eric Greenberg (Kelpius Cycling)
|-1Lap
|44
|Kevin Burgess (Lees Mcrae Cycling)
|-1Lap
|45
|Nick Iacovelli (High Gear/Trek/Ww)
|-1Lap
|46
|Trever Kingsbury (North Country Cycle Sport/Derailed)
|-1Lap
|47
|Tim Rugg (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
|-1Lap
|DNF
|Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.Com)
|DNF
|Gunnar Bergey (Champion System Cannondale)
|DNF
|Cole Oberman (Rarediseasecycling.Org)
|DNF
|Lewis Gaffney (American Classic Pro Cyclocross Tea)
|DNF
|Kevin Fish (Super Squadra p/b Austinbikes)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Helen Wyman (Kona)
|0:46:11
|2
|Arley Kemmerer (Pb2 Pro Cycling)
|0:00:26
|3
|Jessica Cutler (Jamis Bikesport p/b Wa Bike Law)
|0:01:02
|4
|Ellen Noble (Jam Fund / Ncc)
|0:01:30
|5
|Cassandra Maximenko (Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel/Powe)
|0:01:45
|6
|Brittlee Bowman (House Industries/Simplehuman/Ri)
|0:01:53
|7
|Stacey Barbossa (Midatlantic Colavita Women's Te)
|0:02:01
|8
|Allison Arensman (K-Edge/Felt Cyclo-Cross Team)
|0:02:25
|9
|Kathryn Cumming (Team Yacht Club)
|0:02:34
|10
|Vicki Barclay (Stan's Notubes Elite Women's Te)
|0:02:41
|11
|Katrina Dowidchuk (Midatlantic Colavita Women's Te)
|0:03:08
|12
|Allyson Tufano (Sportif Coaching Group/Patapsco)
|0:03:22
|13
|Katherine Shields (Ken's Bike Shop)
|0:04:08
|14
|Carolyn Popovic (Engin Cycles p/b Kelpius)
|0:04:25
|15
|Cheryl Sornson (Team Rare Disease Cycling)
|0:04:25
|16
|Traci Rodosta (Breakaway Velo)
|0:04:26
|17
|Joanne Grogan (Cyclocrossracing.Com)
|0:04:50
|18
|Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme p/b Pec-Vie13)
|0:05:10
|19
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (C3 Twenty 20 Cycling Co)
|0:05:42
|20
|Erin Faccone (Gpm Sport)
|0:05:51
|21
|April Nabholz (Giant Northeast Grassroots)
|0:05:53
|22
|Rachel Weaver (Nugo/Koeles)
|0:05:56
|23
|Jessica Duppler (Colonial Bicycle Company)
|0:06:08
|24
|Jennifer Tillman (Joe's Bike Shop Racing Team)
|0:06:23
|25
|Vanessa Mccaffery (Stan's Notubes/Corning Race Tea)
|0:06:28
|26
|Jen Nordhem (Hudson/Flash Cx)
|0:06:40
|27
|Jessica Kutz (Team Eps/Cssp/b Shebell & Shebe)
|0:07:16
|28
|Frances Morrison (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
|0:07:39
|29
|Avanell Schmitz (Mermaid Winery p/b Va Asset Gro)
|0:08:02
|30
|Emily Shields (Ken's Bike Shop)
|0:08:08
|31
|Svetlana Mack (Rock Creek Velo)
|0:08:12
|32
|Heather Heinrich (Wooden Wheels Racing)
|0:08:17
|33
|Cati Scheifele (Toasted Head Racing)
|0:08:27
|34
|Bailey Semian (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
|0:08:46
|35
|Erin Mascelli (Sram Factory)
|0:09:14
|36
|Lauren Festa (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
|-1Lap
|37
|Misty Tilson (Pro Tested Gear)
|-1Lap
|38
|Dana Mcallister (Peanut Butter And Co. Human Zoom)
|-1Lap
|DNF
|Julie Hunter (Seavs/Haymarket Pb Van Dessel)
