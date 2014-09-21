Trending

Dodge secures solo win at Charm City Cross Day 1

Wyman solos to victory in women's race

European Champion Helen Wyman (Kona) is happy to be back in the USA for her fall campaign

(Image credit: David McElwaine)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy/Scott Bikes)1:00:51
2Lukas Winterberg (Mg-Cycling Team)0:00:09
3Christopher Jones (Unitedhealthcare)0:00:23
4Dan Timmerman (House Industries)0:00:35
5Stephen Hyde (Jam Fund / Ncc)0:00:56
6Jonathan Page (Fuji/Spy)0:01:09
7Michael Garrigan (Van Dessel)0:01:35
8Kerry Werner (Optum Pro Cycling Cx Team)0:01:41
9Travis Livermon (Mock Orange Bikes)0:01:44
10Craig Richey (Trek Red Truck Racing - p/b Mosaic)0:01:45
11Kevin Bradford-parish (Set Coaching/Specialized)0:01:50
12Tristan Cowie0:02:05
13Weston Schempf (Seavs/Haymarket Pb Van Dessel)0:02:10
14Nick Waite (Pro Tested Gear)0:02:30
15Daniel Chabanov (House Industries)0:02:40
16Robert Marion (American Classic Pro Cx Team)0:02:44
17Sean Pantellere (Stampede!)
18Sam O'keefe (C3 - Twenty20 Cycling Co.)0:03:16
19Elliot Reinecke (Focus Bikes/Velo Hangar)0:03:50
20Jordan Snyder (C3 Twenty 20 Cycling)0:03:55
21Christian Favata (Trt Bicycles)0:04:03
22Jake Sitler (Seavs/Haymarket Pb Van Dessel)0:04:10
23Andrew Reardon (Sonic Cycling)0:04:13
24Cody Lacosta (High Gear Cyclery/ Trek)0:04:21
25Philip Short (Ken's Bike Shop - Hearts Rc)0:04:28
26Evan Murphy (Murphy Brothers Cyclocross)0:04:37
27Gerald Adasavage (Crca/Weather Channel Cycling Team)0:04:48
28Greg Wittwer (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)0:04:51
29Dylan Mcnicholas (Polartec)0:04:54
30Andrew Juiliano (Voler/Hrs/Rock Lobster)0:05:14
31Jordan Villella (Pro Tested Gear/ Aero Tech Designs)0:05:15
32Kyle Murphy (Murphy Brothers Cyclocross)0:05:36
33Kevin Carter (Gripped Racing p/b Racedots)0:05:41
34Alexander Revell (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)0:05:45
35Andy Brooks (The Cycle Works)0:06:21
36Mike Festa (Philadelphia Ciclismo)0:07:04
37Steven Ordons (Philadelphia Ciclismo)0:07:06
38Adam Williams (Pro Tested Gear)0:07:34
39Alec Hoover (Table Rock Tours)-1Lap
40Dan Wolf (Pro Tested Gear)-1Lap
41Craig Lebair (Philadelphia Ciclismo)-1Lap
42Greg Capelle (Old Line Velo Elite)-1Lap
43Eric Greenberg (Kelpius Cycling)-1Lap
44Kevin Burgess (Lees Mcrae Cycling)-1Lap
45Nick Iacovelli (High Gear/Trek/Ww)-1Lap
46Trever Kingsbury (North Country Cycle Sport/Derailed)-1Lap
47Tim Rugg (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)-1Lap
DNFCurtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.Com)
DNFGunnar Bergey (Champion System Cannondale)
DNFCole Oberman (Rarediseasecycling.Org)
DNFLewis Gaffney (American Classic Pro Cyclocross Tea)
DNFKevin Fish (Super Squadra p/b Austinbikes)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Helen Wyman (Kona)0:46:11
2Arley Kemmerer (Pb2 Pro Cycling)0:00:26
3Jessica Cutler (Jamis Bikesport p/b Wa Bike Law)0:01:02
4Ellen Noble (Jam Fund / Ncc)0:01:30
5Cassandra Maximenko (Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel/Powe)0:01:45
6Brittlee Bowman (House Industries/Simplehuman/Ri)0:01:53
7Stacey Barbossa (Midatlantic Colavita Women's Te)0:02:01
8Allison Arensman (K-Edge/Felt Cyclo-Cross Team)0:02:25
9Kathryn Cumming (Team Yacht Club)0:02:34
10Vicki Barclay (Stan's Notubes Elite Women's Te)0:02:41
11Katrina Dowidchuk (Midatlantic Colavita Women's Te)0:03:08
12Allyson Tufano (Sportif Coaching Group/Patapsco)0:03:22
13Katherine Shields (Ken's Bike Shop)0:04:08
14Carolyn Popovic (Engin Cycles p/b Kelpius)0:04:25
15Cheryl Sornson (Team Rare Disease Cycling)0:04:25
16Traci Rodosta (Breakaway Velo)0:04:26
17Joanne Grogan (Cyclocrossracing.Com)0:04:50
18Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme p/b Pec-Vie13)0:05:10
19Kathleen Wulfkuhle (C3 Twenty 20 Cycling Co)0:05:42
20Erin Faccone (Gpm Sport)0:05:51
21April Nabholz (Giant Northeast Grassroots)0:05:53
22Rachel Weaver (Nugo/Koeles)0:05:56
23Jessica Duppler (Colonial Bicycle Company)0:06:08
24Jennifer Tillman (Joe's Bike Shop Racing Team)0:06:23
25Vanessa Mccaffery (Stan's Notubes/Corning Race Tea)0:06:28
26Jen Nordhem (Hudson/Flash Cx)0:06:40
27Jessica Kutz (Team Eps/Cssp/b Shebell & Shebe)0:07:16
28Frances Morrison (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)0:07:39
29Avanell Schmitz (Mermaid Winery p/b Va Asset Gro)0:08:02
30Emily Shields (Ken's Bike Shop)0:08:08
31Svetlana Mack (Rock Creek Velo)0:08:12
32Heather Heinrich (Wooden Wheels Racing)0:08:17
33Cati Scheifele (Toasted Head Racing)0:08:27
34Bailey Semian (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)0:08:46
35Erin Mascelli (Sram Factory)0:09:14
36Lauren Festa (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)-1Lap
37Misty Tilson (Pro Tested Gear)-1Lap
38Dana Mcallister (Peanut Butter And Co. Human Zoom)-1Lap
DNFJulie Hunter (Seavs/Haymarket Pb Van Dessel)

