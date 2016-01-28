Image 1 of 6 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins the first race of the 2016 Challenge (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 6 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) takes centre stage on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 6 Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 6 Thumbs up for win number one in 2016 from Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 6 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) won the opening race of the Challenge Mallorca series, hitting the finish line a bike length clear after dominating sprint to the finish in Porreres, south of Palma.

The German sprinter beat Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data). Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale) was fourth, with Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep) fifth. Britain’s Andy Fenn (Team Sky) was seventh, with Owen Doull (Great Britain) 14th. Bradley Wiggins rode for the Great Britain team and finished safely in the peloton in 135th place.

The sprint came after the peloton tackled the short fourth category El Coll is Monjos climb with just five kliometres to but Greipel had the strength to handle the climb and win the sprint, raising one am in the air in celebration.

The race marked the start of Greipel’s 2016 season and showed he has enjoyed an excellent winter of training. It is the 124th victory of his 12-year professional career.

"It's always good to start the season with a victory and also finish off the work of the team, I think it was a deserved victory," Greipel told Biciclismo after collecting the flowers and a giant cheque on the podium.

“It's my seventh consecutive time here so I know the roads quite well. I like this race, I like to ride here, the weather is fantastic, it's like early spring in January and it’s a pleasure to compete in these conditions, "

Greipel confirmed that his Lotto Soudal teammates did a lot of the work to chase down the early break and the late attacks.

"The start was very quick before the break went clear and we then tried to control the race. The guys did a good job to keep the difference at bay and end our launch worked well. The last 40 kilometres were very fast, with the wind on the left side, so we had to push as hard as we could to keep things in order but I have a great team and we did." Greipel concluded.

How it happened

The 174km race was the first of four races that make up the Challenge Mallorca series; with riders able to swap out from races as they and their teams feel fit, depending on fitness and the race profiles.

This first race includes four fourth category climbs but the sprinters and their teams were determined to control the race.

The early attacks were all pulled back and the break of the race eventually formed after 26km when Domingos Goncalves (Caja Rural) got away. He was quickly joined by Eneko Lizarralde (Euskadi Basque Country–Murias) and Grischa Janorschke (Team Roth) of Germany. They opened a four-minute lead but the peloton kept them in check despite gusting winds making things difficult.

The peloton came back together under the impetus of the sprinters’ teams with 25km to go but then first—year senior rider Xavier Canellas, riding for the Spanish national team, attacked alone. He opened a 30-second lead and hung off the front until six kilometres to go.

The peloton hit the last climb all together. Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep), Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale) and Ángel Madrazo (Caja Rural) tried attacks but the speed was high and the front of the peloton quickly reformed over the top of the climb.

The final two hundred metres were on straight road with a left turn just before the finish line. Greipel made sure he had the best line and came through the curve near the barriers to hit the finish with an arm in the air.

On Friday many of the same riders from the first Challenge Mallorca race will be in action in the Trofeo Pollenca-Port de Andratx race which includes several serious climbs and a rolling finish.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4:05:15 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 4 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 7 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 8 Filippo Fortin (Ita) GM Europa Ovini 9 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 10 Albert Torres (Spa) Spain 11 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 Federico Burchio (Ita) GM Europa Ovini 14 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain 15 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 16 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 18 Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 19 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 Christopher Lathan (GBr) Great Britain 22 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 23 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 24 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 25 Ivan Balykin (Rus) GM Europa Ovini 26 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 27 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 28 Sergey Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx 29 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Spain 30 Vicente Garcia (Spa) Spain 31 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 32 Joschka Beck (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid 33 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 34 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth 35 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 36 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 37 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 38 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 39 Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH 40 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 41 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 42 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx 43 Vasilii Neustroev (Rus) Lokosphinx 44 Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 45 Artem Samolenkov (Rus) Lokosphinx 46 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 47 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 48 Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH 49 Dmitrii Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx 50 Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 51 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 52 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 53 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 54 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 55 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 56 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 57 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 58 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 59 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 60 Illart Zuazubiscar (Spa) Spain 61 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 62 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 63 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 64 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 65 Matteo Rotondi (Ita) GM Europa Ovini 66 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 67 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH 68 Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 69 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 70 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 71 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 72 Alexander Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx 73 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 74 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 75 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 76 Alexey Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 77 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 78 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 79 Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:00:19 80 Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH 81 Victor Martin (Spa) Burgos BH 82 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 83 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 84 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 85 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 86 Vadim Zhuravlev (Rus) Lokosphinx 87 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 88 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 89 Marco D'Urbano (Ita) Team Roth 90 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 91 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 92 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 93 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 94 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 95 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 96 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 97 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 98 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 99 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 100 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 101 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid 102 Peio Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 103 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 104 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo 105 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 106 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 107 Julio Amores (Spa) Spain 108 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 109 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 110 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 111 Benat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 112 Marcos Jurado (Spa) Spain 113 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 114 Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 115 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH 116 Andrey Sazanov (Rus) GM Europa Ovini 117 Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli-BikeAid 118 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 119 Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH 120 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 121 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 122 Jose Marquez (Spa) GM Europa Ovini 123 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 124 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 125 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx 126 Davide Pacchiardo (Ita) GM Europa Ovini 127 Sebastian Mora (Spa) Spain 128 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 129 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 130 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 131 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 132 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain 133 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 134 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 135 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Great Britain 136 Timo Schäfer (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid 137 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 0:00:31 138 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 139 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 140 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 141 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 0:00:33 142 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:36 143 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 144 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 145 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:39 146 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:44 147 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 148 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:02 149 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:01:14 150 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:01:15 151 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 152 Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth 0:01:20 153 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:22 154 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:27 155 Steven Burke (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:38 156 Meron Teshome Hagos (Eri) Stradalli-BikeAid 157 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:49 158 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:06 159 Patrick Lechner (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid 0:02:30 160 Xavier Canellas (Spa) Spain 0:02:45 161 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:25 162 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 163 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 164 Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid 165 Andrea Ruscetta (Ita) GM Europa Ovini 166 Dominik Merseburg (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid 0:03:29 DNS Johnathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain

Mountain-1 (Cat 4) km. 59.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 3 pts 2 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 2 3 Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain-2 (Cat.4) Coll Es Monjos, km. 77.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 3 pts 2 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 2 3 Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain-3 (Cat 4) km. 154.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 3 pts 2 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 2 3 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 1

Mountain-4 (Cat 4) Coll Es Monjos, km. 171.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 3 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1

Sprint 1 - Ses Salines, km.29.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 2 3 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 1

Sprint 2 - Ses Salines, km.126.40 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 2 3 Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 1

Special sprint 1 - -Campos, km. 71.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 3 pts 2 Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 1

Special sprint 2 --Campos, km. 167.20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Xavier Canellas (Spa) Spain 3 pts 2 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 2

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 GM Europa Ovini 12:15:45 2 IAM Cycling 3 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 Dimension Data 5 Spain 6 Great Britain 7 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 Lotto Soudal 11 Team Sky 12 Lokosphinx 13 Etixx - Quick-Step 14 Team Roth 15 Burgos BH 16 Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 17 FDJ 0:00:19 18 Trek-Segafredo 19 Bora-Argon 18 0:00:38 20 Stradalli - Bike Aid 21 Movistar Team 0:00:57

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 9 pts 2 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 5 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 4 Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 5 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 2 6 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 7 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 pts 2 Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 3 3 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 3

Special Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Xavier Canellas (Spa) Spain 3 pts 2 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 3 3 Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 4 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 2 5 Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 3 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 4 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 5 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 6 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 7 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling