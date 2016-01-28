Trending

Greipel wins the first Challenge Mallorca race

German beats Bennett and Boasson Hagen

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins the first race of the 2016 Challenge

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) takes centre stage on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thumbs up for win number one in 2016 from Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) won the opening race of the Challenge Mallorca series, hitting the finish line a bike length clear after dominating sprint to the finish in Porreres, south of Palma.

The German sprinter beat Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data). Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale) was fourth, with Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep) fifth. Britain’s Andy Fenn (Team Sky) was seventh, with Owen Doull (Great Britain) 14th. Bradley Wiggins rode for the Great Britain team and finished safely in the peloton in 135th place.

The sprint came after the peloton tackled the short fourth category El Coll is Monjos climb with just five kliometres to but Greipel had the strength to handle the climb and win the sprint, raising one am in the air in celebration.

The race marked the start of Greipel’s 2016 season and showed he has enjoyed an excellent winter of training. It is the 124th victory of his 12-year professional career.

"It's always good to start the season with a victory and also finish off the work of the team, I think it was a deserved victory," Greipel told Biciclismo after collecting the flowers and a giant cheque on the podium.

“It's my seventh consecutive time here so I know the roads quite well. I like this race, I like to ride here, the weather is fantastic, it's like early spring in January and it’s a pleasure to compete in these conditions, "

Greipel confirmed that his Lotto Soudal teammates did a lot of the work to chase down the early break and the late attacks.

"The start was very quick before the break went clear and we then tried to control the race. The guys did a good job to keep the difference at bay and end our launch worked well. The last 40 kilometres were very fast, with the wind on the left side, so we had to push as hard as we could to keep things in order but I have a great team and we did." Greipel concluded.

How it happened

The 174km race was the first of four races that make up the Challenge Mallorca series; with riders able to swap out from races as they and their teams feel fit, depending on fitness and the race profiles.

This first race includes four fourth category climbs but the sprinters and their teams were determined to control the race.

The early attacks were all pulled back and the break of the race eventually formed after 26km when Domingos Goncalves (Caja Rural) got away. He was quickly joined by Eneko Lizarralde (Euskadi Basque Country–Murias) and Grischa Janorschke (Team Roth) of Germany. They opened a four-minute lead but the peloton kept them in check despite gusting winds making things difficult.

The peloton came back together under the impetus of the sprinters’ teams with 25km to go but then first—year senior rider Xavier Canellas, riding for the Spanish national team, attacked alone. He opened a 30-second lead and hung off the front until six kilometres to go.

The peloton hit the last climb all together. Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep), Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale) and Ángel Madrazo (Caja Rural) tried attacks but the speed was high and the front of the peloton quickly reformed over the top of the climb.

The final two hundred metres were on straight road with a left turn just before the finish line. Greipel made sure he had the best line and came through the curve near the barriers to hit the finish with an arm in the air.

On Friday many of the same riders from the first Challenge Mallorca race will be in action in the Trofeo Pollenca-Port de Andratx race which includes several serious climbs and a rolling finish.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal4:05:15
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
4Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
6Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
7Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
8Filippo Fortin (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
9Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
10Albert Torres (Spa) Spain
11Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Federico Burchio (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
14Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
15Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
16Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
18Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
19Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
21Christopher Lathan (GBr) Great Britain
22Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
23Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
24Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
25Ivan Balykin (Rus) GM Europa Ovini
26Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
27Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
28Sergey Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
29Jon Irisarri (Spa) Spain
30Vicente Garcia (Spa) Spain
31Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
32Joschka Beck (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid
33Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
34Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
35Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
36Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
37Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
38Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
39Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH
40Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
41Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
42Sergei Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
43Vasilii Neustroev (Rus) Lokosphinx
44Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
45Artem Samolenkov (Rus) Lokosphinx
46Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
47Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
48Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH
49Dmitrii Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx
50Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
51Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
52David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
53Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
54Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
55Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
56Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
58Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
59Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
60Illart Zuazubiscar (Spa) Spain
61Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
62Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
63Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
64Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
65Matteo Rotondi (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
66Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
67Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
68Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
69Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
70Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
71Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
72Alexander Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
73Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
74Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
75Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
76Alexey Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
77Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
78Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
79Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:00:19
80Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH
81Victor Martin (Spa) Burgos BH
82Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
83Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
84Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
85Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
86Vadim Zhuravlev (Rus) Lokosphinx
87Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
88Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
89Marco D'Urbano (Ita) Team Roth
90Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
91Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
92Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
93Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
94Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
95Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
96Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
97Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
98Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
100Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
101Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid
102Peio Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
103Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
104Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
105Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
106Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
107Julio Amores (Spa) Spain
108Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
109Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
110Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
111Benat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
112Marcos Jurado (Spa) Spain
113Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
114Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
115Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
116Andrey Sazanov (Rus) GM Europa Ovini
117Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli-BikeAid
118Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
119Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH
120Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
121Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
122Jose Marquez (Spa) GM Europa Ovini
123Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
124Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
125Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx
126Davide Pacchiardo (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
127Sebastian Mora (Spa) Spain
128Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
129Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
130Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
131Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
132Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain
133Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
134Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
135Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Great Britain
136Timo Schäfer (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid
137Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data0:00:31
138Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
139Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
140Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
141Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ0:00:33
142Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:36
143Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
144Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
145Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:00:39
146Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:44
147Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
148Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:02
149Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:01:14
150Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:01:15
151Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
152Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth0:01:20
153Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:22
154Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:27
155Steven Burke (GBr) Great Britain0:01:38
156Meron Teshome Hagos (Eri) Stradalli-BikeAid
157Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:49
158Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:06
159Patrick Lechner (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid0:02:30
160Xavier Canellas (Spa) Spain0:02:45
161Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:03:25
162Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
163Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
164Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid
165Andrea Ruscetta (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
166Dominik Merseburg (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid0:03:29
DNSJohnathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain

Mountain-1 (Cat 4) km. 59.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country3pts
2Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth2
3Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain-2 (Cat.4) Coll Es Monjos, km. 77.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country3pts
2Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth2
3Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain-3 (Cat 4) km. 154.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country3pts
2Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country2
3Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth1

Mountain-4 (Cat 4) Coll Es Monjos, km. 171.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling3pts
2Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step2
3Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1

Sprint 1 - Ses Salines, km.29.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country2
3Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth1

Sprint 2 - Ses Salines, km.126.40
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth2
3Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country1

Special sprint 1 - -Campos, km. 71.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth3pts
2Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country1

Special sprint 2 --Campos, km. 167.20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Xavier Canellas (Spa) Spain3pts
2Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1GM Europa Ovini12:15:45
2IAM Cycling
3Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
4Dimension Data
5Spain
6Great Britain
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Cannondale Pro Cycling
9Gazprom-Rusvelo
10Lotto Soudal
11Team Sky
12Lokosphinx
13Etixx - Quick-Step
14Team Roth
15Burgos BH
16Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
17FDJ0:00:19
18Trek-Segafredo
19Bora-Argon 180:00:38
20Stradalli - Bike Aid
21Movistar Team0:00:57

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country9pts
2Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth5
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
4Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
5Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country2
6Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step2
7Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6pts
2Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country3
3Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth3

Special Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Xavier Canellas (Spa) Spain3pts
2Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth3
3Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
4Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data2
5Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
2Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
3Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
4Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
5Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
6Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
7Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
8Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Albert Torres (Spa) Spain4:05:15
2Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
3Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
4Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH0:00:19
5Jose Marquez (Spa) GM Europa Ovini
6Xavier Canellas (Spa) Spain0:02:45

