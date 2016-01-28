Greipel wins the first Challenge Mallorca race
German beats Bennett and Boasson Hagen
Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) won the opening race of the Challenge Mallorca series, hitting the finish line a bike length clear after dominating sprint to the finish in Porreres, south of Palma.
Related Articles
The German sprinter beat Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data). Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale) was fourth, with Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep) fifth. Britain’s Andy Fenn (Team Sky) was seventh, with Owen Doull (Great Britain) 14th. Bradley Wiggins rode for the Great Britain team and finished safely in the peloton in 135th place.
The sprint came after the peloton tackled the short fourth category El Coll is Monjos climb with just five kliometres to but Greipel had the strength to handle the climb and win the sprint, raising one am in the air in celebration.
The race marked the start of Greipel’s 2016 season and showed he has enjoyed an excellent winter of training. It is the 124th victory of his 12-year professional career.
"It's always good to start the season with a victory and also finish off the work of the team, I think it was a deserved victory," Greipel told Biciclismo after collecting the flowers and a giant cheque on the podium.
“It's my seventh consecutive time here so I know the roads quite well. I like this race, I like to ride here, the weather is fantastic, it's like early spring in January and it’s a pleasure to compete in these conditions, "
Greipel confirmed that his Lotto Soudal teammates did a lot of the work to chase down the early break and the late attacks.
"The start was very quick before the break went clear and we then tried to control the race. The guys did a good job to keep the difference at bay and end our launch worked well. The last 40 kilometres were very fast, with the wind on the left side, so we had to push as hard as we could to keep things in order but I have a great team and we did." Greipel concluded.
How it happened
The 174km race was the first of four races that make up the Challenge Mallorca series; with riders able to swap out from races as they and their teams feel fit, depending on fitness and the race profiles.
This first race includes four fourth category climbs but the sprinters and their teams were determined to control the race.
The early attacks were all pulled back and the break of the race eventually formed after 26km when Domingos Goncalves (Caja Rural) got away. He was quickly joined by Eneko Lizarralde (Euskadi Basque Country–Murias) and Grischa Janorschke (Team Roth) of Germany. They opened a four-minute lead but the peloton kept them in check despite gusting winds making things difficult.
The peloton came back together under the impetus of the sprinters’ teams with 25km to go but then first—year senior rider Xavier Canellas, riding for the Spanish national team, attacked alone. He opened a 30-second lead and hung off the front until six kilometres to go.
The peloton hit the last climb all together. Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep), Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale) and Ángel Madrazo (Caja Rural) tried attacks but the speed was high and the front of the peloton quickly reformed over the top of the climb.
The final two hundred metres were on straight road with a left turn just before the finish line. Greipel made sure he had the best line and came through the curve near the barriers to hit the finish with an arm in the air.
On Friday many of the same riders from the first Challenge Mallorca race will be in action in the Trofeo Pollenca-Port de Andratx race which includes several serious climbs and a rolling finish.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4:05:15
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|4
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|7
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
|9
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|10
|Albert Torres (Spa) Spain
|11
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|Federico Burchio (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
|14
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|15
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|16
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|19
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|Christopher Lathan (GBr) Great Britain
|22
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|23
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|24
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|25
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) GM Europa Ovini
|26
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|27
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|28
|Sergey Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|29
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Spain
|30
|Vicente Garcia (Spa) Spain
|31
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|32
|Joschka Beck (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid
|33
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|34
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|35
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|36
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|37
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|38
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|39
|Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH
|40
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|42
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|43
|Vasilii Neustroev (Rus) Lokosphinx
|44
|Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|45
|Artem Samolenkov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|46
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|47
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|48
|Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH
|49
|Dmitrii Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|50
|Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|51
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|52
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|53
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|54
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|55
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|56
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|58
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|59
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|60
|Illart Zuazubiscar (Spa) Spain
|61
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|62
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|63
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|64
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|65
|Matteo Rotondi (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
|66
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|67
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
|68
|Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|69
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|70
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|71
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|72
|Alexander Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|73
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|74
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|75
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|76
|Alexey Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|77
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|78
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|79
|Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:00:19
|80
|Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH
|81
|Victor Martin (Spa) Burgos BH
|82
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|84
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|85
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|86
|Vadim Zhuravlev (Rus) Lokosphinx
|87
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|88
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|89
|Marco D'Urbano (Ita) Team Roth
|90
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|91
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|92
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|94
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|95
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|96
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|97
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|98
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|100
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|101
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid
|102
|Peio Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|103
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|104
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
|105
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|106
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|107
|Julio Amores (Spa) Spain
|108
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|109
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|110
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|111
|Benat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|112
|Marcos Jurado (Spa) Spain
|113
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|114
|Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|115
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
|116
|Andrey Sazanov (Rus) GM Europa Ovini
|117
|Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli-BikeAid
|118
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|119
|Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH
|120
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|121
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|122
|Jose Marquez (Spa) GM Europa Ovini
|123
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|124
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|125
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|126
|Davide Pacchiardo (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
|127
|Sebastian Mora (Spa) Spain
|128
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|129
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|130
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|131
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|132
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain
|133
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|134
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|135
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Great Britain
|136
|Timo Schäfer (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid
|137
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|0:00:31
|138
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|139
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|140
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|141
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:33
|142
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:36
|143
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|144
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|145
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:39
|146
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:44
|147
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|148
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:02
|149
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:01:14
|150
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|151
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|152
|Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth
|0:01:20
|153
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:22
|154
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:27
|155
|Steven Burke (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:38
|156
|Meron Teshome Hagos (Eri) Stradalli-BikeAid
|157
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:49
|158
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:06
|159
|Patrick Lechner (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid
|0:02:30
|160
|Xavier Canellas (Spa) Spain
|0:02:45
|161
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:25
|162
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|163
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|164
|Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid
|165
|Andrea Ruscetta (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
|166
|Dominik Merseburg (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid
|0:03:29
|DNS
|Johnathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|3
|pts
|2
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|2
|3
|Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|3
|pts
|2
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|2
|3
|Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|3
|pts
|2
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|2
|3
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|3
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|2
|3
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|2
|3
|Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|3
|pts
|2
|Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Xavier Canellas (Spa) Spain
|3
|pts
|2
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|GM Europa Ovini
|12:15:45
|2
|IAM Cycling
|3
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|Dimension Data
|5
|Spain
|6
|Great Britain
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|11
|Team Sky
|12
|Lokosphinx
|13
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|Team Roth
|15
|Burgos BH
|16
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|17
|FDJ
|0:00:19
|18
|Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:38
|20
|Stradalli - Bike Aid
|21
|Movistar Team
|0:00:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|9
|pts
|2
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|5
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|4
|Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|5
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|2
|6
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|7
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|pts
|2
|Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|3
|3
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Xavier Canellas (Spa) Spain
|3
|pts
|2
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|3
|3
|Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|4
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|5
|Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|3
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|4
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|5
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|6
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Albert Torres (Spa) Spain
|4:05:15
|2
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|4
|Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:00:19
|5
|Jose Marquez (Spa) GM Europa Ovini
|6
|Xavier Canellas (Spa) Spain
|0:02:45
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy