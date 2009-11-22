Trending

Mani claims French Challenge

Ferrier-Bruneau, Ferrand-Prevot take podium spots

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caroline Mani (Fra)0:44:16
2Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra)0:00:42
3Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)0:01:20
4Maureen Guichardot (Fra)0:01:36
5Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra)0:02:21
6Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra)0:04:22
7Lucie Chainel Lefevre (Fra)0:05:04
8Camille Darcel (Fra)0:05:29
9Perrine Philippe (Fra)0:05:32
10Cynthia Huygens (Fra)0:05:58
11Pauline Godey (Fra)0:06:37
12Melanie Guerrin (Fra)0:06:43
13Christina Seiller (Fra)0:06:59
14Anne Gounand (Fra)0:07:35
15Eva Colin (Fra)0:07:40
16Alexandra Rannou (Fra)0:08:08
17Pauline Penagos (Fra)0:08:47
18Julie Krasniak (Ned)0:08:52
19Manuella Glon (Fra)0:08:56
20Cécile Quillacq (Fra)0:09:00
21Stéphanie Magnier (Fra)0:09:48
22Karine Bonhomme (Fra)0:10:28
23Céline Wittek (Fra)0:11:07
24Marie Claire Euzenat (Fra)
25Fanny Martinet (Swi)
26Sandra Leaud (Fra)
27Alexandra Borruto (Fra)
28Jackie Levenez (Fra)
29Cynthia Bovo Bianto (Fra)
30Fanny Bury (Fra)
31Laurine Magniez (Fra)
32Pauline Melaye (Fra)
33Manon Parisot (Fra)
34Ludivine Carre (Fra)
35Angeline Legros (Fra)
36Manon Hegoburu (Fra)

