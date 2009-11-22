Mani claims French Challenge
Ferrier-Bruneau, Ferrand-Prevot take podium spots
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|0:44:16
|2
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra)
|0:00:42
|3
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)
|0:01:20
|4
|Maureen Guichardot (Fra)
|0:01:36
|5
|Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra)
|0:02:21
|6
|Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra)
|0:04:22
|7
|Lucie Chainel Lefevre (Fra)
|0:05:04
|8
|Camille Darcel (Fra)
|0:05:29
|9
|Perrine Philippe (Fra)
|0:05:32
|10
|Cynthia Huygens (Fra)
|0:05:58
|11
|Pauline Godey (Fra)
|0:06:37
|12
|Melanie Guerrin (Fra)
|0:06:43
|13
|Christina Seiller (Fra)
|0:06:59
|14
|Anne Gounand (Fra)
|0:07:35
|15
|Eva Colin (Fra)
|0:07:40
|16
|Alexandra Rannou (Fra)
|0:08:08
|17
|Pauline Penagos (Fra)
|0:08:47
|18
|Julie Krasniak (Ned)
|0:08:52
|19
|Manuella Glon (Fra)
|0:08:56
|20
|Cécile Quillacq (Fra)
|0:09:00
|21
|Stéphanie Magnier (Fra)
|0:09:48
|22
|Karine Bonhomme (Fra)
|0:10:28
|23
|Céline Wittek (Fra)
|0:11:07
|24
|Marie Claire Euzenat (Fra)
|25
|Fanny Martinet (Swi)
|26
|Sandra Leaud (Fra)
|27
|Alexandra Borruto (Fra)
|28
|Jackie Levenez (Fra)
|29
|Cynthia Bovo Bianto (Fra)
|30
|Fanny Bury (Fra)
|31
|Laurine Magniez (Fra)
|32
|Pauline Melaye (Fra)
|33
|Manon Parisot (Fra)
|34
|Ludivine Carre (Fra)
|35
|Angeline Legros (Fra)
|36
|Manon Hegoburu (Fra)
