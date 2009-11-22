Trending

Mourey wins in Besancon

Chainel, Roussel no match for French 'cross champ

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francis Mourey (Fra)0:59:15
2Steve Chainel (Fra)0:01:44
3Julien Roussel (Fra)0:01:59
4Nicolas Bazin (Fra)0:02:16
5Arnold Jeannesson (Fra)
6Laurent Colombatto (Fra)0:02:36
7Ludovic Renard (Fra)0:02:51
8David Derepas (Fra)0:03:28
9Julien Belgy (Fra)0:02:46
10John Gadret (Fra)0:02:47
11Clément Lhotellerie (Fra)0:04:12
12Arnaud Labbe (Fra)0:04:18
13Alexandre Baillet (Fra)0:04:21
14Florian Le Corre (Fra)0:04:42
15Pascal Perrin (Fra)0:04:47
16David Pagnier (Fra)0:04:54
17Fabien Bourly (Fra)0:05:13
18Sébastien Hansen (Fra)0:05:33
19Guillaume Perrot (Fra)0:05:47
20Jérome Chevallier (Fra)0:05:57
21Jérôme Boussekey (Fra)
22Damien Mougel (Fra)0:06:10
23Jeremy Mounier (Fra)0:06:18
24David Bonhomme (Fra)0:06:26
25Brice Chevalier

Latest on Cyclingnews