Vos victorious at Cauberg 'cross
Van Paassen in second ahead of Kupfernagel in third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned)
|0:38:06
|2
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) BrainWash
|0:00:55
|3
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Itera-Stevens
|0:01:25
|4
|Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:01:46
|5
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona
|0:02:07
|6
|Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl
|0:02:25
|7
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|0:04:29
|8
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|0:04:38
|9
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
|0:04:48
|10
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) ZZPR.nl
|0:05:02
|11
|Linda van Rijen (Ned)
|0:05:22
|12
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|0:05:34
|13
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) APB Cycling Team
|0:05:57
|14
|Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel) APB Cycling Team
|0:06:36
|15
|Gertie Willems (Bel)
|0:06:38
|16
|Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)
|0:06:49
|17
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|0:08:19
|18
|Lana Verberne (Ned)
|19
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|20
|Liga Šmite (Lat)
|21
|Madara Furmane (Lat)
|22
|Laura Lepasalu (Est)
|23
|Sirje Lepik (Est)
|24
|Marianne Alleleijn-Ten Haaf (Ned)
|25
|Greete Steinburg (Est)
