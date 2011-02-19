Trending

Vos victorious at Cauberg 'cross

Van Paassen in second ahead of Kupfernagel in third

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned)0:38:06
2Sanne van Paassen (Ned) BrainWash0:00:55
3Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Itera-Stevens0:01:25
4Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:01:46
5Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona0:02:07
6Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl0:02:25
7Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:04:29
8Ellen Van Loy (Bel)0:04:38
9Arenda Grimberg (Ned)0:04:48
10Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) ZZPR.nl0:05:02
11Linda van Rijen (Ned)0:05:22
12Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team0:05:34
13Pavla Havlikova (Cze) APB Cycling Team0:05:57
14Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel) APB Cycling Team0:06:36
15Gertie Willems (Bel)0:06:38
16Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)0:06:49
17Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team0:08:19
18Lana Verberne (Ned)
19Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
20Liga Šmite (Lat)
21Madara Furmane (Lat)
22Laura Lepasalu (Est)
23Sirje Lepik (Est)
24Marianne Alleleijn-Ten Haaf (Ned)
25Greete Steinburg (Est)

