David Tanner (Fly V Australia) captured a hard-fought victory by winning an eight-man breakaway sprint to the line at the Downtown Criterium, stage four of the Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic on Saturday night. The Australian out-paced US Elite Criterium National Champion Steve Reaney (Cal Giant) in second and Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) in third.

“I had Jay Thomson with me and he was perfect and did everything spot on,” Tanner said. “He took control of the race with a lap to go and all I had to do was finish off the last 200 metres. Thanks to him I was able to sprint and not have to chase the rest of the guys down.”

There were no changes to the overall classification and Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) will lead the race into the fifth and final stage at the Awbrey Butte Circuit Race p/b Deschutes Brewery on Sunday. His teammates will have their hands full attempting to contain Fly V Australia’s duo Ben Day in second place overall and Darren Lill in third.

“First and foremost we had to think about the overall tomorrow,” Sutherland said. “We had to stay safe today. We had four guys chasing

eight guys all night. They did a great job. It would be fantastic to win the race tomorrow. But, I think everyone is going to have to try really

hard tomorrow. It is a hard circuit to ride on the front, a hard circuit to ride on a wheel, it’s at one o’clock mid-day and 90 degrees outside.”

Some 150 Pro men lined up to start the penultimate stage of the Cascade Cycling Classic, a 75-minute criterium held on a non-technical, 1.75-kilometre course held in a bustling downtown Bend, Oregon.

The race kicked off in the late evening with thousands of fans lining the streets to catch a glimpse of the pro cyclists in action. Several short-lived breakaways circulated off the front of the field until two riders broke the elastic band. Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) and prologue winner Jesse Sergent (Trek-Livestrong) gained a time advantage of roughly 20 seconds.

A chase group of four riders bridged across to include US Elite Criterium National Champion Steve Reaney (Cal Giant), Caleb Fairly (Holowesko-Partners), Mike Northey (Rubicon-Orbea) and Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies) who was the highest placed rider in the overall classification 2:04 minutes behind Sutherland.

Several laps later two more riders joined the mix to include Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) and David Tanner (Fly V Australia) and formed a group of eight riders.

“It looked a little bit dangerous so I jumped across to it,” Tanner said. “It turned out to be the right move. We had to be careful because one guy was only two minutes down on GC and we had to monitor how far we got. Everyone rolled through and cooperated well.”

UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis pushed the pace at the front of the peloton to maintain the gap to a manageable 40 seconds. They successfully reduced the gap to roughly 15 seconds at the finish line.

Kiesanowski brings Tibco victory in Bend

Joanne Kiesanowski (Tibco-To the Top) took full advantage of a superb team lead-out to take the bunch sprint victory at the Cascade Cycling Classic stage four criterium held in downtown Bend, Oregon. She outpaced Canadian National Champion Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders) who placed second and Leah Kirchmann (Keller Rorhback) in third.

“My team was amazing and we had it lined up from a couple of laps out,” Kiesanowski said. “We had five of us lined up with one lap to go. Meredith [Miller] was amazing on the last straight away and gaped people out, she was very strong. We still had four of us around the last corner and it was a great team race.”

Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) retained the lead in the overall classification heading into the final stage Awbrey Butte Circuit Race, the same course she won the US Elite Road National Championship title on last month.

“We had a lot of help from a lot of teams today because there were a lot of people gunning for the stage win,” Abbott said. “We had to just make sure nothing super dangerous went.”

Some 90 Pro women lined up to take on a 50-minute criterium held in downtown Bend as the penultimate stage of the Cascade Cycling Classic. An early move include three of the most aggressive teams Amber Rais (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light), Robin Farina (Vera Bradley Foundation) and Joanne Kiesanowski (Tibco-To the Top).

Race organizers offered a series of cash primes that kept the pace high enough to shut down all attempted breakaways before gaining any significant time. Farina picked up many of the events cash prizes through out the race.

Carla Swart (Vera Bradley Foundation) won the first two intermediate sprint for time bonuses and placed second in the third sprint, enough to move into the lead of the event’s sprint competition. The sprints were also contested by Megan Gaurnier (Tibco-To the Top) who started the day in second place.

“Alison Powers gave me a lead-out for the first set of points and I came around Megan on the second one,” Swart said. “We were a little confused on the third one because it wasn’t announced and Megan had gone off the front. We had a delayed reaction and I did what I could to get second. I haven’t had any points and we just decided to go for it tonight.”

Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light and Vera Bradley Foundation continued to put pressure on the front of the field by launching one attack after another. Runner up in the overall classification, Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) made a solo run for it with six laps to go. Her efforts were short-lived and she was reeled back on in the following lap.

Tibco-To the Top proved to be the dominant lead-out team lead by Meredith Miller. The squad’s duo sprinters Kiesanowski and Brooke Miller rounded the final corner in good position to sprint. In the end it was Kiesanowski that won the bunch sprint to the line.

“We shut down everything because we knew we wanted a bunch sprint and we were confident in our ability with both Brooke and I," she said. “It was either Brooke or I, I was on her wheel so I just decided that I needed to go because I could feel the others coming up behind me. It’s great to have the strength on a team like that to be able to decide who is up for it.”

Elite men-Stage 4 1 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 1:15:03 2 Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 3 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 4 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 5 Jesse H Sergent (NZl) Trek-LIVESTRONG 6 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:00:05 8 Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:00:14 9 Ben Day (USA) Fly V Australia 0:00:21 10 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 12 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 13 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 14 Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 15 Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners 16 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 17 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia 18 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 19 Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 20 Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 1 21 Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 22 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 23 Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 24 Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 25 Luis Zamudio (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 26 Cesar Grajales (Col) Cole Sport p/b High West 27 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG 28 Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 29 Adam M Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team 30 Jonathan P McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart 31 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 32 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 33 Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy 34 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 35 Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 35 Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 37 William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 38 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 39 Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 40 Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 41 Tim Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 42 Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 43 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 44 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 45 Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 46 Gabe Varela (USA) Acqua al 2/SDBC 47 Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners 48 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners 49 Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 50 Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 51 Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion 0:00:31 52 Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 53 Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling 0:00:33 54 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:34 55 Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:00:36 56 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:00:38 57 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:00:40 58 Mike Sidic (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 59 Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 60 Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 61 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 62 Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 63 Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK 64 Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange 65 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 66 Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 67 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 68 Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 69 Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 70 Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 71 Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 72 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 73 Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners 74 Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 75 Corey Collier (USA) Rio Grande 76 Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 77 Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team 78 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 79 Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners 80 Scott R Gray (USA) Sagebrush Cyclesoles 81 Paul Thomas (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 82 Coulton J Hartrich (USA) Santo Cycling Team 83 Daniel Ramsey (USA) Bike Religion 84 Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 85 Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 86 Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy 87 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 88 Blair Berbert (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 89 Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club 90 Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 91 Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo 92 Derek Dixon (USA) 93 Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA 94 Elijah P Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood 95 Kennet Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 96 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 97 Mike Tettleton (USA) Bike Religion 98 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 99 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 100 Trevor Connor (USA) Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles 101 Lucas Euser (USA) Team SpiderTech p/b Plnt Enrgy 102 Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 103 Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society 104 T. Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms 105 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc. 106 Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society 107 Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 108 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling 109 David Glick (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 110 Brad Winn (USA) Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank 111 Floyd Landis (USA) OUCH 112 Brad Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole 113 Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc. 114 Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit 115 Jake Rubelt (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 116 Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 117 Billy Demong (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 118 Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy 119 Tyler M Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles 120 Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 121 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 122 Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 123 Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy 0:00:58 124 Aaron E Olsen (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 125 Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 126 Vincent Ownens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:01:09 127 Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 128 Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 129 Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 130 Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 131 Matt Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 132 Jonathan Baskin (USA) 0:01:29 133 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:01:37 134 Patrick D Caro (USA) Bike Religion 0:01:52 135 David Santos (USA) Bike Religion 136 Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 137 Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:02:01 138 Jesse Reames (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:02:20 139 Aaron Huen (USA) Bike Religion 140 Taylor M Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:02:40 141 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 0:02:46 142 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:03:00 143 Evan Hyde (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:04:24 144 Joshua Bartlett (USA) DNF Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling DNS Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies DNS Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms DNS Taylor Sheldon (USA) Holowesko Partners DNF Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES DNF Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy DNS Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team

Elite men-Sprint 1 1 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 3 pts 2 Jesse H Sergent (NZl) Trek-LIVESTRONG 2 3 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Elite men-Sprint 2 1 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 3 pts 2 Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners 2 3 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 1

Elite men-Sprint 3 1 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 3 pts 2 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 2 3 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 1

Elite men-Sprint 4 1 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 5 pts 2 Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 4 3 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 3 4 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 2 5 Jesse H Sergent (NZl) Trek-LIVESTRONG 1

Elite men-Teams 1 Fly V Australia 3:45:35 2 BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:16 3 Trek-LIVESTRONG 4 Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 Holowesko Partners 0:00:30 6 Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:00:35 7 California Giant Berry Farms 0:00:54 8 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:56 9 Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 10 Cole Sport p/b High West 11 Herbalife LaGrange 0:01:06 12 TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:01:15 13 Hagens Berman Cycling Team 14 Team Exergy 15 Bike Religion 0:01:25 16 Team Rio Grande 0:01:28 17 RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:01:34 18 Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:01:44 19 Team Type 1 0:03:02

Elite women-Stage 4 1 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO 0:49:34 2 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 3 Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 4 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 5 Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 6 Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO 7 Olivia D Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 8 Brenna E Lopez-Otero (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car 9 Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 10 Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 11 Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Treads.com/DFT 12 Amber Rais (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 13 Tara Whitten (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 14 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 15 Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 16 Heather E Kay (Can) United Cycle 17 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 18 Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 19 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 20 Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 21 Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling 22 Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders 23 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 24 Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 25 Emily Kachorek (USA) Touchstone Climbing 26 Cara Bussell (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 27 Megan M Hottman (USA) Treads.com/DFT 28 Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda 29 Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders 30 Patricia S Bailey (USA) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 31 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO 32 Sue Butler (USA) Touchstone Climbing 33 Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders 34 Nicole Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 35 Teri Sheasby (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 36 Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 37 Vanessa Drigo (USA) Touchstone Climbing 38 Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 39 Beatrice Rodriquez (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 40 Lise Olivier (RSA) Team Bizhub 41 Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 42 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 43 Kelly McDonald (USA) Touchstone Climbing 44 Marisa E Asplund (USA) Treads.com/DFT 45 Jen Akeroyd (USA) Sorella Forte 46 Annie Fulton (USA) Metromint Cycling 47 Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 48 Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling 49 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 50 Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar 51 Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders 52 Alison K Shanks (NZl) Bike NZ 53 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 54 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 55 Jessica Hannah (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 56 Kate Landau (USA) Third Pillar 57 Megan A Rathwell (Can) 58 Kat Carr (USA) Third Pillar 59 Kasey Clark (USA) Treads.com/DFT 60 Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman 61 Kristine Brynjolfson (USA) Westwood / Cannondale pb Vision-Sports 62 Tammy M Wildgoose (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 63 Serena N Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports 64 Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 65 Heather Pryor (USA) Touchstone Climbing 66 Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 67 Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge 68 Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing 69 Chantel R Olsen (USA) PCIM 70 Kristina Seley (USA) Touchstone Climbing 71 Susan Peithman (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 72 Angela J McClure (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:01:17 73 Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 74 Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:01:21 75 Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO 0:02:01 76 Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 76 Erika Graves (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 76 Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 76 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Vuelta/Flywheel 80 Morgan Kapp (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:04:35 81 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda 0:05:34 82 Priscilla Calderon (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 83 Kathryn Bertine (SKN) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 84 Karen Oppenheimer (USA) BMC 85 Judy Jenkins (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 86 Molly S Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling 87 Lisa Campbell (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:06:50 88 Kristen Hetzel (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci DNF Amanda Seigle (USA) Metromint Cycling

Elite women-Sprint 1 1 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 3 pts 2 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO 2 3 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 1

Elite women-Sprint 2 1 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 3 pts 2 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO 2 3 Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 1

Elite women-Sprint 3 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO 3 pts 2 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 2 3 Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 1

Elite women-Sprint 4 1 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO 5 pts 2 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 4 3 Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 3 4 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 2 5 Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO 1

Elite women-Teams 1 Team TIBCO 2:28:42 2 Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 3 Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 4 Webcor Builders 5 Team Vera Bradley Foundation 6 Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 7 Treads.com/DFT 8 Touchstone Climbing 9 SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 10 Metromint Cycling 11 Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 12 Herbalife LaGrange 0:04:35 13 Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:05:34 14 TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:12:24

Elite men-General classification after stage 4 1 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8:05:12 2 Ben Day (USA) Fly V Australia 0:00:20 3 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:00:55 4 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:11 5 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:27 6 Cesar Grajales (Col) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:01:31 7 Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:42 8 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:43 9 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:45 10 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:01:57 11 Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:02:03 12 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:02:18 13 Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 1 0:02:35 14 Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy 0:02:36 15 Jonathan P McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart 0:02:43 16 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:02:55 17 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:57 18 Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:03:11 19 Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:03:18 20 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:03:19 21 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:49 22 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:04:19 23 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:04:27 24 Lucas Euser (USA) Team SpiderTech p/b Plnt Enrgy 0:04:34 25 Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit 0:04:57 26 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling 0:05:08 27 Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:05:15 28 Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:05:19 29 Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:05:41 30 Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:05:45 31 Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy 0:05:48 32 Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:05:49 33 Corey Collier (USA) Rio Grande 0:06:15 34 Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:06:49 35 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:06:51 36 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:06:53 37 Jesse H Sergent (NZl) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:07:32 38 Trevor Connor (USA) Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles 0:07:39 39 Brad Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole 0:07:55 40 Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:08:04 41 Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:08:18 42 Blair Berbert (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:08:26 43 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:08:33 44 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:08:43 45 Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange 0:08:50 46 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:08:55 47 Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:08:59 48 Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA 0:09:00 49 Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:09:02 50 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc. 0:09:05 51 Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:09:26 52 David Santos (USA) Bike Religion 0:10:34 53 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners 0:10:43 54 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:10:58 55 Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:11:04 56 Brad Winn (USA) Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank 0:11:17 57 Scott R Gray (USA) Sagebrush Cyclesoles 0:11:23 58 Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:11:58 59 Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:12:01 60 T. Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms 0:12:33 61 David Glick (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:12:39 62 Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:13:02 63 Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:13:09 64 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:13:36 65 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:13:38 66 William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:14:28 67 Mike Sidic (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:14:57 68 Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:15:05 69 Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:15:18 70 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 0:15:28 71 Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:16:06 72 Coulton J Hartrich (USA) Santo Cycling Team 0:17:51 73 Daniel Ramsey (USA) Bike Religion 0:18:02 74 Floyd Landis (USA) OUCH 0:18:36 75 Matt Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:18:40 76 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:19:06 77 Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:19:37 78 Paul Thomas (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:19:56 79 Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy 0:20:22 80 Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners 81 Taylor M Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:20:29 82 Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:20:44 83 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:20:57 84 Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:21:09 85 Gabe Varela (USA) Acqua al 2/SDBC 0:21:12 86 Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:21:44 87 Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:21:45 88 Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 89 Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society 0:21:59 90 Aaron E Olsen (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:22:12 91 Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:22:17 92 Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc. 0:22:22 93 Derek Dixon (USA) 0:22:23 94 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:22:28 95 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:22:37 96 Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy 0:22:51 97 Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:22:54 98 Tyler M Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:22:59 99 Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:23:07 100 Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:23:29 101 Evan Hyde (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 102 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 0:23:33 103 Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:23:48 104 Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:24:13 105 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:24:16 106 Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners 0:24:26 107 Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 108 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:24:32 109 Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team 0:24:47 110 Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:24:53 111 Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo 0:25:06 112 Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:25:16 113 Aaron Huen (USA) Bike Religion 0:25:21 114 Billy Demong (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:25:35 115 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:26:18 116 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:26:31 117 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:26:33 118 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:26:54 119 Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:27:35 120 Tim Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:27:42 121 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:27:52 122 Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 123 Luis Zamudio (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:28:03 124 Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:28:22 125 Adam M Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team 0:28:46 126 Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:28:47 127 Jonathan Baskin (USA) 0:28:52 128 Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling 0:30:24 129 Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club 0:32:07 130 Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:32:17 131 Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:35:48 132 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:35:49 133 Elijah P Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood 0:37:19 134 Kennet Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:39:26 135 Mike Tettleton (USA) Bike Religion 0:39:55 136 Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion 0:40:07 137 Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society 0:41:12 138 Joshua Bartlett (USA) 0:43:02 139 Jesse Reames (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:44:52 140 Jake Rubelt (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:47:58 141 Vincent Ownens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:48:06 142 Patrick D Caro (USA) Bike Religion 0:48:52 143 Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:52:09 144 Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:52:31

Elite men-Sprints classification 1 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 11 pts 2 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 6 3 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 5 4 Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 4 5 Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 4 6 Jesse H Sergent (NZl) Trek-LIVESTRONG 3 7 Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners 3 8 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 2 9 Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 2 10 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 2 11 Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners 2 12 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Elite men-Mountains classification 1 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 14 pts 2 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 3 Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA 8 4 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 5 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners 5 6 Jonathan P McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart 4 7 Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 1 2 8 Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy 2 9 Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners 2 10 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 2 11 Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 1 12 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 1

Elite men-Young rider classification 1 Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 8:07:15 2 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:52 3 Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:01:08 4 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:02:16 5 Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit 0:02:54 6 Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:03:16 7 Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:03:38 8 Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:03:42 9 Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy 0:03:45 10 Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:03:46 11 Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:04:46 12 Jesse H Sergent (NZl) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:05:29 13 Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:06:01 14 Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange 0:06:47 15 Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:06:56 16 Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:06:59 17 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc. 0:07:02 18 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners 0:08:40 19 Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:10:59 20 Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:11:06 21 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:11:33 22 William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:12:25 23 Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:13:02 24 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 0:13:25 25 Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:17:34 26 Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:18:19 27 Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:18:41 28 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:18:54 29 Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:19:06 30 Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:19:41 31 Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society 0:19:56 32 Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc. 0:20:19 33 Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:20:51 34 Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners 0:22:23 35 Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:22:50 36 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:24:28 37 Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:25:32 38 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:25:49 39 Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:26:44 40 Jonathan Baskin (USA) 0:26:49 41 Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club 0:30:04 42 Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion 0:38:04 43 Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society 0:39:09 44 Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:50:06

Elite men-Teams classification 1 Fly V Australia 24:05:55 2 BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:56 3 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:51 4 Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:04:42 5 Holowesko Partners 0:08:31 6 Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:08:49 7 Team Exergy 8 Team Rio Grande 0:19:58 9 TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:24:11 10 California Giant Berry Farms 0:24:58 11 Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:33:39 12 RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:34:05 13 Cole Sport p/b High West 0:36:02 14 Team Type 1 0:38:09 15 Herbalife LaGrange 0:40:34 16 Bike Religion 0:47:06 17 Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:51:24 18 Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:51:32 19 Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 1:08:25

Elite women-General classification after stage 4 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 7:57:07 2 Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:01:44 3 Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders 0:02:32 4 Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:04:35 5 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:05:05 6 Amber Rais (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:05:50 7 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:06:11 8 Tara Whitten (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:07:07 9 Emily Kachorek (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:07:28 10 Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 11 Teri Sheasby (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:08:49 12 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:09:01 13 Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 0:09:02 14 Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda 0:09:19 15 Nicole Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 0:10:32 16 Megan M Hottman (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:10:45 17 Lise Olivier (RSA) Team Bizhub 0:10:53 18 Marisa E Asplund (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:10:57 19 Alison K Shanks (NZl) Bike NZ 0:11:05 20 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:11:38 21 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Vuelta/Flywheel 0:11:52 22 Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:12:06 23 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:12:13 24 Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:13:33 25 Jessica Hannah (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:13:38 26 Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:13:41 27 Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:16:21 28 Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders 0:16:55 29 Sue Butler (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:17:40 30 Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:18:45 31 Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing 0:18:48 32 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO 0:18:56 33 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO 0:19:12 34 Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:20:47 35 Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:21:05 36 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:21:42 37 Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:21:48 38 Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:21:50 39 Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:21:59 40 Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO 0:22:03 41 Heather Pryor (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:23:04 42 Kristina Seley (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:23:14 43 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:24:21 44 Olivia D Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 0:24:23 45 Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:24:56 46 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 0:25:03 47 Annie Fulton (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:25:08 48 Kristine Brynjolfson (USA) Westwood / Cannondale pb Vision-Sports 0:25:58 49 Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders 0:28:00 50 Molly S Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:28:37 51 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:28:45 52 Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:28:54 53 Megan A Rathwell (Can) 0:28:55 54 Kelly McDonald (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:29:14 55 Angela J McClure (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:29:32 56 Kate Landau (USA) Third Pillar 0:29:37 57 Heather E Kay (Can) United Cycle 0:30:30 58 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda 0:30:35 59 Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders 0:31:42 60 Cara Bussell (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:32:11 61 Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:32:49 62 Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:33:17 63 Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:33:34 64 Kasey Clark (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:34:01 65 Jen Akeroyd (USA) Sorella Forte 0:34:25 66 Patricia S Bailey (USA) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:35:08 67 Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman 0:35:24 68 Chantel R Olsen (USA) PCIM 0:36:28 69 Lisa Campbell (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:36:45 70 Kat Carr (USA) Third Pillar 0:38:14 71 Erika Graves (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:38:41 72 Vanessa Drigo (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:38:52 73 Morgan Kapp (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:39:01 74 Kathryn Bertine (SKN) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:40:20 75 Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar 0:40:29 76 Brenna E Lopez-Otero (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car 0:42:31 77 Judy Jenkins (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:44:31 78 Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:45:01 79 Beatrice Rodriquez (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:49:44 80 Serena N Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports 0:50:30 81 Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge 0:52:12 82 Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:52:55 83 Karen Oppenheimer (USA) BMC 0:53:49 84 Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO 0:54:14 85 Tammy M Wildgoose (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:59:09 86 Kristen Hetzel (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 1:00:57 87 Susan Peithman (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 1:03:47 88 Priscilla Calderon (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 1:04:00

Elite women-Sprints classification 1 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 8 pts 2 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO 8 3 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO 7 4 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 4 5 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 3 6 Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 3 7 Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 2 8 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 2 9 Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 1 10 Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 1 11 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 1 12 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 1 13 Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 1 14 Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO 1

Elite women-Mountains classification 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 16 pts 2 Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 14 3 Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders 5 4 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 3 5 Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 3 6 Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 2 7 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 2 8 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 1 9 Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing 1

Elite women-Young rider classification 1 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 8:02:12 2 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:07:08 3 Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:08:28 4 Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:15:42 5 Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:19:51 6 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 0:19:58 7 Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders 0:22:55 8 Angela J McClure (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:24:27 9 Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders 0:26:37 10 Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:28:12 11 Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:28:29 12 Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman 0:30:19 13 Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar 0:35:24 14 Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge 0:47:07