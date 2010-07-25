Trending

Image 1 of 33

David Tanner flanked by Steve Reaney and Ben Jacques-Maynes

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 33

Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) smiles after another good ride

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 33

Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) sprinted to victory in the Bend Criterium.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 33

David Tanner (Fly V Australia) celebrates his victory in Bend.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 33

The break working hard together

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 33

Rory Sutherland (in yellow) will ride the final stage in yellow

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 33

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 33

A Fly V Australia rider in action

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 33

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) takes a corner

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 33

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 33

Steve Reaney came home in second

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 33

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling set the pace in the closing stages

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 33

Rory Sutherland finished in the pack but kept his overall lead

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 33

Joanne Kiesanowski won the stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 33

The leaders in the women's race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 33

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) keeps his lead in the KOM competition

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 33

Rory Sutherland keeps out of trouble

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 33

A spectator makes a dash for it

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 33

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 33

The field complete another fast lap

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 33

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 33

The women's criterium was a hotly contested race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 33

The leader of the KOM jersey breaks from the field

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 33

The pack line out during the criterium

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 33

Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) in the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 33

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 33

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 33

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 33

The riders clock 32mph during the evening criterium

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 33

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling control the bunch

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 33

The bunch head out for Downtwown Bend Criterium

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 33

Huge crowds flocked to the evening criterium

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 33 of 33

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) in yellow

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

David Tanner (Fly V Australia) captured a hard-fought victory by winning an eight-man breakaway sprint to the line at the Downtown Criterium, stage four of the Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic on Saturday night. The Australian out-paced US Elite Criterium National Champion Steve Reaney (Cal Giant) in second and Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) in third.

“I had Jay Thomson with me and he was perfect and did everything spot on,” Tanner said. “He took control of the race with a lap to go and all I had to do was finish off the last 200 metres. Thanks to him I was able to sprint and not have to chase the rest of the guys down.”

There were no changes to the overall classification and Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) will lead the race into the fifth and final stage at the Awbrey Butte Circuit Race p/b Deschutes Brewery on Sunday. His teammates will have their hands full attempting to contain Fly V Australia’s duo Ben Day in second place overall and Darren Lill in third.

“First and foremost we had to think about the overall tomorrow,” Sutherland said. “We had to stay safe today. We had four guys chasing
eight guys all night. They did a great job. It would be fantastic to win the race tomorrow. But, I think everyone is going to have to try really
hard tomorrow. It is a hard circuit to ride on the front, a hard circuit to ride on a wheel, it’s at one o’clock mid-day and 90 degrees outside.”

Some 150 Pro men lined up to start the penultimate stage of the Cascade Cycling Classic, a 75-minute criterium held on a non-technical, 1.75-kilometre course held in a bustling downtown Bend, Oregon.

The race kicked off in the late evening with thousands of fans lining the streets to catch a glimpse of the pro cyclists in action. Several short-lived breakaways circulated off the front of the field until two riders broke the elastic band. Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) and prologue winner Jesse Sergent (Trek-Livestrong) gained a time advantage of roughly 20 seconds.

A chase group of four riders bridged across to include US Elite Criterium National Champion Steve Reaney (Cal Giant), Caleb Fairly (Holowesko-Partners), Mike Northey (Rubicon-Orbea) and Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies) who was the highest placed rider in the overall classification 2:04 minutes behind Sutherland.

Several laps later two more riders joined the mix to include Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) and David Tanner (Fly V Australia) and formed a group of eight riders.

“It looked a little bit dangerous so I jumped across to it,” Tanner said. “It turned out to be the right move. We had to be careful because one guy was only two minutes down on GC and we had to monitor how far we got. Everyone rolled through and cooperated well.”

UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis pushed the pace at the front of the peloton to maintain the gap to a manageable 40 seconds. They successfully reduced the gap to roughly 15 seconds at the finish line.

Kiesanowski brings Tibco victory in Bend

Joanne Kiesanowski (Tibco-To the Top) took full advantage of a superb team lead-out to take the bunch sprint victory at the Cascade Cycling Classic stage four criterium held in downtown Bend, Oregon. She outpaced Canadian National Champion Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders) who placed second and Leah Kirchmann (Keller Rorhback) in third.

“My team was amazing and we had it lined up from a couple of laps out,” Kiesanowski said. “We had five of us lined up with one lap to go. Meredith [Miller] was amazing on the last straight away and gaped people out, she was very strong. We still had four of us around the last corner and it was a great team race.”

Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) retained the lead in the overall classification heading into the final stage Awbrey Butte Circuit Race, the same course she won the US Elite Road National Championship title on last month.

“We had a lot of help from a lot of teams today because there were a lot of people gunning for the stage win,” Abbott said. “We had to just make sure nothing super dangerous went.”

Some 90 Pro women lined up to take on a 50-minute criterium held in downtown Bend as the penultimate stage of the Cascade Cycling Classic. An early move include three of the most aggressive teams Amber Rais (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light), Robin Farina (Vera Bradley Foundation) and Joanne Kiesanowski (Tibco-To the Top).

Race organizers offered a series of cash primes that kept the pace high enough to shut down all attempted breakaways before gaining any significant time. Farina picked up many of the events cash prizes through out the race.

Carla Swart (Vera Bradley Foundation) won the first two intermediate sprint for time bonuses and placed second in the third sprint, enough to move into the lead of the event’s sprint competition. The sprints were also contested by Megan Gaurnier (Tibco-To the Top) who started the day in second place.

“Alison Powers gave me a lead-out for the first set of points and I came around Megan on the second one,” Swart said. “We were a little confused on the third one because it wasn’t announced and Megan had gone off the front. We had a delayed reaction and I did what I could to get second. I haven’t had any points and we just decided to go for it tonight.”

Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light and Vera Bradley Foundation continued to put pressure on the front of the field by launching one attack after another. Runner up in the overall classification, Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) made a solo run for it with six laps to go. Her efforts were short-lived and she was reeled back on in the following lap.

Tibco-To the Top proved to be the dominant lead-out team lead by Meredith Miller. The squad’s duo sprinters Kiesanowski and Brooke Miller rounded the final corner in good position to sprint. In the end it was Kiesanowski that won the bunch sprint to the line.

“We shut down everything because we knew we wanted a bunch sprint and we were confident in our ability with both Brooke and I," she said. “It was either Brooke or I, I was on her wheel so I just decided that I needed to go because I could feel the others coming up behind me. It’s great to have the strength on a team like that to be able to decide who is up for it.”

Elite men-Stage 4
1David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia1:15:03
2Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
3Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
4Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
5Jesse H Sergent (NZl) Trek-LIVESTRONG
6Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
7Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia0:00:05
8Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners0:00:14
9Ben Day (USA) Fly V Australia0:00:21
10Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
11Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
12Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
13Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
14Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
15Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners
16Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
17Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
18Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
19Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
20Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 1
21Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
22Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
23Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
24Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
25Luis Zamudio (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
26Cesar Grajales (Col) Cole Sport p/b High West
27Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG
28Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
29Adam M Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
30Jonathan P McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart
31Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
32Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
33Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
34Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
35Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
35Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
37William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
38Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
39Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
40Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
41Tim Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
42Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
43Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
44Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
45Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
46Gabe Varela (USA) Acqua al 2/SDBC
47Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners
48Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners
49Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
50Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
51Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion0:00:31
52Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
53Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling0:00:33
54Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:34
55Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners0:00:36
56Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:00:38
57Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:00:40
58Mike Sidic (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
59Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
60Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
61Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
62Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
63Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK
64Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange
65Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
66Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
67Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
68Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
69Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
70Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
71Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
72Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
73Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners
74Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
75Corey Collier (USA) Rio Grande
76Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
77Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
78Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
79Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners
80Scott R Gray (USA) Sagebrush Cyclesoles
81Paul Thomas (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
82Coulton J Hartrich (USA) Santo Cycling Team
83Daniel Ramsey (USA) Bike Religion
84Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
85Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
86Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy
87Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
88Blair Berbert (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
89Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club
90Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
91Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo
92Derek Dixon (USA)
93Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA
94Elijah P Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood
95Kennet Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
96Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
97Mike Tettleton (USA) Bike Religion
98Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
99Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
100Trevor Connor (USA) Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles
101Lucas Euser (USA) Team SpiderTech p/b Plnt Enrgy
102Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
103Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society
104T. Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms
105Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.
106Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society
107Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
108Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling
109David Glick (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
110Brad Winn (USA) Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank
111Floyd Landis (USA) OUCH
112Brad Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole
113Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc.
114Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit
115Jake Rubelt (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
116Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
117Billy Demong (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
118Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
119Tyler M Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles
120Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
121Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
122Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
123Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy0:00:58
124Aaron E Olsen (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
125Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
126Vincent Ownens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:01:09
127Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
128Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
129Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
130Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
131Matt Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
132Jonathan Baskin (USA)0:01:29
133Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia0:01:37
134Patrick D Caro (USA) Bike Religion0:01:52
135David Santos (USA) Bike Religion
136Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
137Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:02:01
138Jesse Reames (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:02:20
139Aaron Huen (USA) Bike Religion
140Taylor M Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande0:02:40
141Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 10:02:46
142Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:03:00
143Evan Hyde (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:04:24
144Joshua Bartlett (USA)
DNFMorgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNSAndrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNSAndrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
DNSTaylor Sheldon (USA) Holowesko Partners
DNFBen Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
DNFBrandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy
DNSAdam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team

Elite men-Sprint 1
1Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia3pts
2Jesse H Sergent (NZl) Trek-LIVESTRONG2
3Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Elite men-Sprint 2
1Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia3pts
2Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners2
3Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling1

Elite men-Sprint 3
1Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia3pts
2Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies2
3Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling1

Elite men-Sprint 4
1David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia5pts
2Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms4
3Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling3
4Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES2
5Jesse H Sergent (NZl) Trek-LIVESTRONG1

Elite men-Teams
1Fly V Australia3:45:35
2BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:16
3Trek-LIVESTRONG
4Kelly Benefit Strategies
5Holowesko Partners0:00:30
6Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:00:35
7California Giant Berry Farms0:00:54
8UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:56
9Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
10Cole Sport p/b High West
11Herbalife LaGrange0:01:06
12TEAM H&R BLOCK0:01:15
13Hagens Berman Cycling Team
14Team Exergy
15Bike Religion0:01:25
16Team Rio Grande0:01:28
17RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:01:34
18Yahoo! Cycling Team0:01:44
19Team Type 10:03:02

Elite women-Stage 4
1Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO0:49:34
2Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
3Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
4Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
5Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
6Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO
7Olivia D Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
8Brenna E Lopez-Otero (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car
9Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
10Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
11Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Treads.com/DFT
12Amber Rais (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
13Tara Whitten (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
14Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
15Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
16Heather E Kay (Can) United Cycle
17Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
18Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
19Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
20Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
21Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling
22Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
23Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
24Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
25Emily Kachorek (USA) Touchstone Climbing
26Cara Bussell (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
27Megan M Hottman (USA) Treads.com/DFT
28Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda
29Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders
30Patricia S Bailey (USA) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
31Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO
32Sue Butler (USA) Touchstone Climbing
33Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
34Nicole Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
35Teri Sheasby (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
36Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
37Vanessa Drigo (USA) Touchstone Climbing
38Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
39Beatrice Rodriquez (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
40Lise Olivier (RSA) Team Bizhub
41Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
42Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
43Kelly McDonald (USA) Touchstone Climbing
44Marisa E Asplund (USA) Treads.com/DFT
45Jen Akeroyd (USA) Sorella Forte
46Annie Fulton (USA) Metromint Cycling
47Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
48Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling
49Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
50Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar
51Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders
52Alison K Shanks (NZl) Bike NZ
53Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
54Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
55Jessica Hannah (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
56Kate Landau (USA) Third Pillar
57Megan A Rathwell (Can)
58Kat Carr (USA) Third Pillar
59Kasey Clark (USA) Treads.com/DFT
60Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman
61Kristine Brynjolfson (USA) Westwood / Cannondale pb Vision-Sports
62Tammy M Wildgoose (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
63Serena N Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports
64Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
65Heather Pryor (USA) Touchstone Climbing
66Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
67Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge
68Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing
69Chantel R Olsen (USA) PCIM
70Kristina Seley (USA) Touchstone Climbing
71Susan Peithman (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
72Angela J McClure (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:01:17
73Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
74Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:01:21
75Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO0:02:01
76Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
76Erika Graves (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
76Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
76Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Vuelta/Flywheel
80Morgan Kapp (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:04:35
81Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda0:05:34
82Priscilla Calderon (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
83Kathryn Bertine (SKN) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
84Karen Oppenheimer (USA) BMC
85Judy Jenkins (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
86Molly S Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling
87Lisa Campbell (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:06:50
88Kristen Hetzel (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
DNFAmanda Seigle (USA) Metromint Cycling

Elite women-Sprint 1
1Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation3pts
2Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO2
3Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO1

Elite women-Sprint 2
1Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation3pts
2Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO2
3Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching1

Elite women-Sprint 3
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO3pts
2Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation2
3Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling1

Elite women-Sprint 4
1Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO5pts
2Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders4
3Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team3
4Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling2
5Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO1

Elite women-Teams
1Team TIBCO2:28:42
2Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
3Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
4Webcor Builders
5Team Vera Bradley Foundation
6Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
7Treads.com/DFT
8Touchstone Climbing
9SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
10Metromint Cycling
11Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
12Herbalife LaGrange0:04:35
13Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:05:34
14TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:12:24

Elite men-General classification after stage 4
1Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8:05:12
2Ben Day (USA) Fly V Australia0:00:20
3Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia0:00:55
4Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:11
5Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:27
6Cesar Grajales (Col) Cole Sport p/b High West0:01:31
7Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:42
8Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:43
9Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:45
10Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia0:01:57
11Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:02:03
12Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:02:18
13Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 10:02:35
14Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy0:02:36
15Jonathan P McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart0:02:43
16Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:02:55
17Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:57
18Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:03:11
19Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:03:18
20Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia0:03:19
21Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:49
22Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:04:19
23Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:04:27
24Lucas Euser (USA) Team SpiderTech p/b Plnt Enrgy0:04:34
25Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit0:04:57
26Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling0:05:08
27Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:05:15
28Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners0:05:19
29Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners0:05:41
30Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:05:45
31Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy0:05:48
32Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:05:49
33Corey Collier (USA) Rio Grande0:06:15
34Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:06:49
35Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:06:51
36Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande0:06:53
37Jesse H Sergent (NZl) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:07:32
38Trevor Connor (USA) Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles0:07:39
39Brad Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole0:07:55
40Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:08:04
41Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:08:18
42Blair Berbert (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:08:26
43Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:08:33
44Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande0:08:43
45Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange0:08:50
46David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia0:08:55
47Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:08:59
48Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA0:09:00
49Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:09:02
50Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.0:09:05
51Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:09:26
52David Santos (USA) Bike Religion0:10:34
53Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners0:10:43
54Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:10:58
55Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:11:04
56Brad Winn (USA) Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank0:11:17
57Scott R Gray (USA) Sagebrush Cyclesoles0:11:23
58Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:11:58
59Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:12:01
60T. Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms0:12:33
61David Glick (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:12:39
62Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners0:13:02
63Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:13:09
64Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:13:36
65Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia0:13:38
66William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:14:28
67Mike Sidic (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:14:57
68Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:15:05
69Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:15:18
70Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 10:15:28
71Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:16:06
72Coulton J Hartrich (USA) Santo Cycling Team0:17:51
73Daniel Ramsey (USA) Bike Religion0:18:02
74Floyd Landis (USA) OUCH0:18:36
75Matt Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:18:40
76Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:19:06
77Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:19:37
78Paul Thomas (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:19:56
79Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy0:20:22
80Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners
81Taylor M Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande0:20:29
82Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:20:44
83Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:20:57
84Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:21:09
85Gabe Varela (USA) Acqua al 2/SDBC0:21:12
86Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:21:44
87Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:21:45
88Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
89Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society0:21:59
90Aaron E Olsen (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:22:12
91Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:22:17
92Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc.0:22:22
93Derek Dixon (USA)0:22:23
94Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:22:28
95Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:22:37
96Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy0:22:51
97Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:22:54
98Tyler M Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:22:59
99Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:23:07
100Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:23:29
101Evan Hyde (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
102Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 10:23:33
103Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:23:48
104Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:24:13
105Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia0:24:16
106Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners0:24:26
107Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
108Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:24:32
109Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team0:24:47
110Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners0:24:53
111Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo0:25:06
112Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:25:16
113Aaron Huen (USA) Bike Religion0:25:21
114Billy Demong (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:25:35
115Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande0:26:18
116Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:26:31
117Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:26:33
118Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia0:26:54
119Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:27:35
120Tim Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:27:42
121Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:27:52
122Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
123Luis Zamudio (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:28:03
124Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:28:22
125Adam M Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team0:28:46
126Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:28:47
127Jonathan Baskin (USA)0:28:52
128Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling0:30:24
129Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club0:32:07
130Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:32:17
131Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:35:48
132Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:35:49
133Elijah P Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood0:37:19
134Kennet Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:39:26
135Mike Tettleton (USA) Bike Religion0:39:55
136Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion0:40:07
137Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society0:41:12
138Joshua Bartlett (USA)0:43:02
139Jesse Reames (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:44:52
140Jake Rubelt (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:47:58
141Vincent Ownens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:48:06
142Patrick D Caro (USA) Bike Religion0:48:52
143Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:52:09
144Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:52:31

Elite men-Sprints classification
1Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia11pts
2David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia6
3Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling5
4Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling4
5Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms4
6Jesse H Sergent (NZl) Trek-LIVESTRONG3
7Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners3
8Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies2
9Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies2
10Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES2
11Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners2
12Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Elite men-Mountains classification
1Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia14pts
2Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
3Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA8
4Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
5Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners5
6Jonathan P McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart4
7Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 12
8Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy2
9Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners2
10David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia2
11Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling1
12Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling1

Elite men-Young rider classification
1Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG8:07:15
2Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:52
3Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:01:08
4Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:02:16
5Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit0:02:54
6Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners0:03:16
7Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners0:03:38
8Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:03:42
9Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy0:03:45
10Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:03:46
11Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:04:46
12Jesse H Sergent (NZl) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:05:29
13Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:06:01
14Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange0:06:47
15Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:06:56
16Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:06:59
17Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.0:07:02
18Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners0:08:40
19Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners0:10:59
20Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:11:06
21Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:11:33
22William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:12:25
23Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:13:02
24Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 10:13:25
25Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:17:34
26Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners0:18:19
27Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:18:41
28Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:18:54
29Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:19:06
30Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:19:41
31Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society0:19:56
32Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc.0:20:19
33Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:20:51
34Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners0:22:23
35Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners0:22:50
36Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:24:28
37Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:25:32
38Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:25:49
39Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:26:44
40Jonathan Baskin (USA)0:26:49
41Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club0:30:04
42Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion0:38:04
43Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society0:39:09
44Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:50:06

Elite men-Teams classification
1Fly V Australia24:05:55
2BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:56
3UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:51
4Trek-LIVESTRONG0:04:42
5Holowesko Partners0:08:31
6Kelly Benefit Strategies0:08:49
7Team Exergy
8Team Rio Grande0:19:58
9TEAM H&R BLOCK0:24:11
10California Giant Berry Farms0:24:58
11Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:33:39
12RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:34:05
13Cole Sport p/b High West0:36:02
14Team Type 10:38:09
15Herbalife LaGrange0:40:34
16Bike Religion0:47:06
17Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:51:24
18Yahoo! Cycling Team0:51:32
19Adageo Energy Pro Cycling1:08:25

Elite women-General classification after stage 4
1Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY127:57:07
2Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:01:44
3Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders0:02:32
4Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:04:35
5Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:05:05
6Amber Rais (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:05:50
7Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:06:11
8Tara Whitten (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:07:07
9Emily Kachorek (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:07:28
10Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
11Teri Sheasby (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:08:49
12Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:09:01
13Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY120:09:02
14Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda0:09:19
15Nicole Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY120:10:32
16Megan M Hottman (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:10:45
17Lise Olivier (RSA) Team Bizhub0:10:53
18Marisa E Asplund (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:10:57
19Alison K Shanks (NZl) Bike NZ0:11:05
20Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:11:38
21Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Vuelta/Flywheel0:11:52
22Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:12:06
23Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:12:13
24Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:13:33
25Jessica Hannah (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:13:38
26Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:13:41
27Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:16:21
28Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders0:16:55
29Sue Butler (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:17:40
30Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:18:45
31Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing0:18:48
32Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO0:18:56
33Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO0:19:12
34Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:20:47
35Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:21:05
36Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:21:42
37Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:21:48
38Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:21:50
39Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:21:59
40Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO0:22:03
41Heather Pryor (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:23:04
42Kristina Seley (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:23:14
43Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:24:21
44Olivia D Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY120:24:23
45Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:24:56
46Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders0:25:03
47Annie Fulton (USA) Metromint Cycling0:25:08
48Kristine Brynjolfson (USA) Westwood / Cannondale pb Vision-Sports0:25:58
49Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders0:28:00
50Molly S Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling0:28:37
51Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:28:45
52Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling0:28:54
53Megan A Rathwell (Can)0:28:55
54Kelly McDonald (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:29:14
55Angela J McClure (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:29:32
56Kate Landau (USA) Third Pillar0:29:37
57Heather E Kay (Can) United Cycle0:30:30
58Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda0:30:35
59Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders0:31:42
60Cara Bussell (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:32:11
61Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:32:49
62Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:33:17
63Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling0:33:34
64Kasey Clark (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:34:01
65Jen Akeroyd (USA) Sorella Forte0:34:25
66Patricia S Bailey (USA) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:35:08
67Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman0:35:24
68Chantel R Olsen (USA) PCIM0:36:28
69Lisa Campbell (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:36:45
70Kat Carr (USA) Third Pillar0:38:14
71Erika Graves (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:38:41
72Vanessa Drigo (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:38:52
73Morgan Kapp (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:39:01
74Kathryn Bertine (SKN) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:40:20
75Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar0:40:29
76Brenna E Lopez-Otero (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car0:42:31
77Judy Jenkins (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:44:31
78Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:45:01
79Beatrice Rodriquez (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:49:44
80Serena N Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports0:50:30
81Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge0:52:12
82Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:52:55
83Karen Oppenheimer (USA) BMC0:53:49
84Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO0:54:14
85Tammy M Wildgoose (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:59:09
86Kristen Hetzel (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci1:00:57
87Susan Peithman (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes1:03:47
88Priscilla Calderon (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching1:04:00

Elite women-Sprints classification
1Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation8pts
2Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO8
3Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO7
4Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders4
5Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY123
6Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team3
7Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation2
8Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling2
9Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling1
10Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling1
11Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO1
12Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling1
13Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching1
14Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO1

Elite women-Mountains classification
1Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY1216pts
2Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling14
3Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders5
4Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling3
5Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation3
6Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation2
7Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation2
8Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO1
9Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing1

Elite women-Young rider classification
1Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling8:02:12
2Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:07:08
3Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:08:28
4Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:15:42
5Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:19:51
6Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders0:19:58
7Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders0:22:55
8Angela J McClure (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:24:27
9Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders0:26:37
10Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:28:12
11Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling0:28:29
12Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman0:30:19
13Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar0:35:24
14Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge0:47:07

Elite women-Teams classification
1Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling23:51:54
2Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY120:06:11
3Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:13:28
4Team TIBCO0:17:42
5Webcor Builders0:18:10
6Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:19:18
7Touchstone Climbing0:30:43
8Treads.com/DFT0:33:24
9Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:46:10
10SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:58:35
11Metromint Cycling1:03:14
12Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus1:05:50
13Herbalife LaGrange1:24:51
14TriSports cycling/eclipse raci1:37:35

