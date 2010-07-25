Tanner fastest in break sprint
Sutherland brings yellow into final stage
David Tanner (Fly V Australia) captured a hard-fought victory by winning an eight-man breakaway sprint to the line at the Downtown Criterium, stage four of the Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic on Saturday night. The Australian out-paced US Elite Criterium National Champion Steve Reaney (Cal Giant) in second and Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) in third.
“I had Jay Thomson with me and he was perfect and did everything spot on,” Tanner said. “He took control of the race with a lap to go and all I had to do was finish off the last 200 metres. Thanks to him I was able to sprint and not have to chase the rest of the guys down.”
There were no changes to the overall classification and Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) will lead the race into the fifth and final stage at the Awbrey Butte Circuit Race p/b Deschutes Brewery on Sunday. His teammates will have their hands full attempting to contain Fly V Australia’s duo Ben Day in second place overall and Darren Lill in third.
“First and foremost we had to think about the overall tomorrow,” Sutherland said. “We had to stay safe today. We had four guys chasing
eight guys all night. They did a great job. It would be fantastic to win the race tomorrow. But, I think everyone is going to have to try really
hard tomorrow. It is a hard circuit to ride on the front, a hard circuit to ride on a wheel, it’s at one o’clock mid-day and 90 degrees outside.”
Some 150 Pro men lined up to start the penultimate stage of the Cascade Cycling Classic, a 75-minute criterium held on a non-technical, 1.75-kilometre course held in a bustling downtown Bend, Oregon.
The race kicked off in the late evening with thousands of fans lining the streets to catch a glimpse of the pro cyclists in action. Several short-lived breakaways circulated off the front of the field until two riders broke the elastic band. Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) and prologue winner Jesse Sergent (Trek-Livestrong) gained a time advantage of roughly 20 seconds.
A chase group of four riders bridged across to include US Elite Criterium National Champion Steve Reaney (Cal Giant), Caleb Fairly (Holowesko-Partners), Mike Northey (Rubicon-Orbea) and Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies) who was the highest placed rider in the overall classification 2:04 minutes behind Sutherland.
Several laps later two more riders joined the mix to include Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) and David Tanner (Fly V Australia) and formed a group of eight riders.
“It looked a little bit dangerous so I jumped across to it,” Tanner said. “It turned out to be the right move. We had to be careful because one guy was only two minutes down on GC and we had to monitor how far we got. Everyone rolled through and cooperated well.”
UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis pushed the pace at the front of the peloton to maintain the gap to a manageable 40 seconds. They successfully reduced the gap to roughly 15 seconds at the finish line.
Kiesanowski brings Tibco victory in Bend
Joanne Kiesanowski (Tibco-To the Top) took full advantage of a superb team lead-out to take the bunch sprint victory at the Cascade Cycling Classic stage four criterium held in downtown Bend, Oregon. She outpaced Canadian National Champion Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders) who placed second and Leah Kirchmann (Keller Rorhback) in third.
“My team was amazing and we had it lined up from a couple of laps out,” Kiesanowski said. “We had five of us lined up with one lap to go. Meredith [Miller] was amazing on the last straight away and gaped people out, she was very strong. We still had four of us around the last corner and it was a great team race.”
Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) retained the lead in the overall classification heading into the final stage Awbrey Butte Circuit Race, the same course she won the US Elite Road National Championship title on last month.
“We had a lot of help from a lot of teams today because there were a lot of people gunning for the stage win,” Abbott said. “We had to just make sure nothing super dangerous went.”
Some 90 Pro women lined up to take on a 50-minute criterium held in downtown Bend as the penultimate stage of the Cascade Cycling Classic. An early move include three of the most aggressive teams Amber Rais (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light), Robin Farina (Vera Bradley Foundation) and Joanne Kiesanowski (Tibco-To the Top).
Race organizers offered a series of cash primes that kept the pace high enough to shut down all attempted breakaways before gaining any significant time. Farina picked up many of the events cash prizes through out the race.
Carla Swart (Vera Bradley Foundation) won the first two intermediate sprint for time bonuses and placed second in the third sprint, enough to move into the lead of the event’s sprint competition. The sprints were also contested by Megan Gaurnier (Tibco-To the Top) who started the day in second place.
“Alison Powers gave me a lead-out for the first set of points and I came around Megan on the second one,” Swart said. “We were a little confused on the third one because it wasn’t announced and Megan had gone off the front. We had a delayed reaction and I did what I could to get second. I haven’t had any points and we just decided to go for it tonight.”
Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light and Vera Bradley Foundation continued to put pressure on the front of the field by launching one attack after another. Runner up in the overall classification, Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) made a solo run for it with six laps to go. Her efforts were short-lived and she was reeled back on in the following lap.
Tibco-To the Top proved to be the dominant lead-out team lead by Meredith Miller. The squad’s duo sprinters Kiesanowski and Brooke Miller rounded the final corner in good position to sprint. In the end it was Kiesanowski that won the bunch sprint to the line.
“We shut down everything because we knew we wanted a bunch sprint and we were confident in our ability with both Brooke and I," she said. “It was either Brooke or I, I was on her wheel so I just decided that I needed to go because I could feel the others coming up behind me. It’s great to have the strength on a team like that to be able to decide who is up for it.”
|1
|David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia
|1:15:03
|2
|Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|3
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|4
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|5
|Jesse H Sergent (NZl) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|6
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:00:05
|8
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:00:14
|9
|Ben Day (USA) Fly V Australia
|0:00:21
|10
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|12
|Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
|13
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|14
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|15
|Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners
|16
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|17
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
|18
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|19
|Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|20
|Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|21
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|22
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|23
|Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|24
|Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|25
|Luis Zamudio (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|26
|Cesar Grajales (Col) Cole Sport p/b High West
|27
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|28
|Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|29
|Adam M Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
|30
|Jonathan P McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart
|31
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|32
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|33
|Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
|34
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|35
|Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|35
|Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|37
|William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|38
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|39
|Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|40
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|41
|Tim Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|42
|Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|43
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
|44
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
|45
|Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|46
|Gabe Varela (USA) Acqua al 2/SDBC
|47
|Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners
|48
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners
|49
|Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|50
|Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|51
|Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion
|0:00:31
|52
|Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|53
|Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling
|0:00:33
|54
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:34
|55
|Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:00:36
|56
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:00:38
|57
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|58
|Mike Sidic (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|59
|Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|60
|Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|61
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|62
|Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|63
|Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|64
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange
|65
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|66
|Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|67
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|68
|Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|69
|Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|70
|Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|71
|Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|72
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|73
|Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners
|74
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
|75
|Corey Collier (USA) Rio Grande
|76
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|77
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
|78
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|79
|Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners
|80
|Scott R Gray (USA) Sagebrush Cyclesoles
|81
|Paul Thomas (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|82
|Coulton J Hartrich (USA) Santo Cycling Team
|83
|Daniel Ramsey (USA) Bike Religion
|84
|Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|85
|Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|86
|Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy
|87
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|88
|Blair Berbert (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
|89
|Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club
|90
|Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|91
|Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo
|92
|Derek Dixon (USA)
|93
|Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA
|94
|Elijah P Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood
|95
|Kennet Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|96
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|97
|Mike Tettleton (USA) Bike Religion
|98
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|99
|Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|100
|Trevor Connor (USA) Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles
|101
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team SpiderTech p/b Plnt Enrgy
|102
|Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|103
|Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society
|104
|T. Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms
|105
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.
|106
|Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society
|107
|Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|108
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling
|109
|David Glick (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|110
|Brad Winn (USA) Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank
|111
|Floyd Landis (USA) OUCH
|112
|Brad Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole
|113
|Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc.
|114
|Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit
|115
|Jake Rubelt (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|116
|Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|117
|Billy Demong (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|118
|Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
|119
|Tyler M Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|120
|Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|121
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|122
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|123
|Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy
|0:00:58
|124
|Aaron E Olsen (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|125
|Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|126
|Vincent Ownens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|127
|Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|128
|Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|129
|Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|130
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|131
|Matt Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|132
|Jonathan Baskin (USA)
|0:01:29
|133
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:01:37
|134
|Patrick D Caro (USA) Bike Religion
|0:01:52
|135
|David Santos (USA) Bike Religion
|136
|Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|137
|Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|138
|Jesse Reames (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:02:20
|139
|Aaron Huen (USA) Bike Religion
|140
|Taylor M Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:02:40
|141
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|0:02:46
|142
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:03:00
|143
|Evan Hyde (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:04:24
|144
|Joshua Bartlett (USA)
|DNF
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNS
|Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|DNS
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Holowesko Partners
|DNF
|Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|DNF
|Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy
|DNS
|Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|1
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|3
|pts
|2
|Jesse H Sergent (NZl) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|2
|3
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|3
|pts
|2
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners
|2
|3
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|3
|pts
|2
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2
|3
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia
|5
|pts
|2
|Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|4
|3
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|3
|4
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|2
|5
|Jesse H Sergent (NZl) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|1
|1
|Fly V Australia
|3:45:35
|2
|BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|3
|Trek-LIVESTRONG
|4
|Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|Holowesko Partners
|0:00:30
|6
|Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:00:35
|7
|California Giant Berry Farms
|0:00:54
|8
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:56
|9
|Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|10
|Cole Sport p/b High West
|11
|Herbalife LaGrange
|0:01:06
|12
|TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:01:15
|13
|Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|14
|Team Exergy
|15
|Bike Religion
|0:01:25
|16
|Team Rio Grande
|0:01:28
|17
|RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:01:34
|18
|Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|19
|Team Type 1
|0:03:02
|1
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
|0:49:34
|2
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|3
|Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|4
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|5
|Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|6
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO
|7
|Olivia D Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|8
|Brenna E Lopez-Otero (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car
|9
|Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|10
|Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|11
|Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|12
|Amber Rais (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|13
|Tara Whitten (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|14
|Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|15
|Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|16
|Heather E Kay (Can) United Cycle
|17
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|18
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|19
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|20
|Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|21
|Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling
|22
|Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
|23
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|24
|Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|25
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|26
|Cara Bussell (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|27
|Megan M Hottman (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|28
|Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda
|29
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders
|30
|Patricia S Bailey (USA) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|31
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO
|32
|Sue Butler (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|33
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
|34
|Nicole Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|35
|Teri Sheasby (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|36
|Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|37
|Vanessa Drigo (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|38
|Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|39
|Beatrice Rodriquez (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|40
|Lise Olivier (RSA) Team Bizhub
|41
|Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|42
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|43
|Kelly McDonald (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|44
|Marisa E Asplund (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|45
|Jen Akeroyd (USA) Sorella Forte
|46
|Annie Fulton (USA) Metromint Cycling
|47
|Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|48
|Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling
|49
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|50
|Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar
|51
|Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders
|52
|Alison K Shanks (NZl) Bike NZ
|53
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|54
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|55
|Jessica Hannah (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|56
|Kate Landau (USA) Third Pillar
|57
|Megan A Rathwell (Can)
|58
|Kat Carr (USA) Third Pillar
|59
|Kasey Clark (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|60
|Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman
|61
|Kristine Brynjolfson (USA) Westwood / Cannondale pb Vision-Sports
|62
|Tammy M Wildgoose (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|63
|Serena N Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports
|64
|Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|65
|Heather Pryor (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|66
|Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|67
|Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge
|68
|Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing
|69
|Chantel R Olsen (USA) PCIM
|70
|Kristina Seley (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|71
|Susan Peithman (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|72
|Angela J McClure (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:01:17
|73
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|74
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:01:21
|75
|Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:02:01
|76
|Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|76
|Erika Graves (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|76
|Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|76
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Vuelta/Flywheel
|80
|Morgan Kapp (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:04:35
|81
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda
|0:05:34
|82
|Priscilla Calderon (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|83
|Kathryn Bertine (SKN) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|84
|Karen Oppenheimer (USA) BMC
|85
|Judy Jenkins (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|86
|Molly S Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling
|87
|Lisa Campbell (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:06:50
|88
|Kristen Hetzel (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|DNF
|Amanda Seigle (USA) Metromint Cycling
|1
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|3
|pts
|2
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
|2
|3
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|1
|1
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|3
|pts
|2
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO
|2
|3
|Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|1
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO
|3
|pts
|2
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|2
|3
|Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
|5
|pts
|2
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|4
|3
|Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|2
|5
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO
|1
|1
|Team TIBCO
|2:28:42
|2
|Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|3
|Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|4
|Webcor Builders
|5
|Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|6
|Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|7
|Treads.com/DFT
|8
|Touchstone Climbing
|9
|SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|10
|Metromint Cycling
|11
|Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|12
|Herbalife LaGrange
|0:04:35
|13
|Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:05:34
|14
|TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:12:24
|1
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8:05:12
|2
|Ben Day (USA) Fly V Australia
|0:00:20
|3
|Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:00:55
|4
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:11
|5
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:01:27
|6
|Cesar Grajales (Col) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:01:31
|7
|Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:01:42
|8
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:43
|9
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:01:45
|10
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:01:57
|11
|Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:02:03
|12
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:02:18
|13
|Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|0:02:35
|14
|Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
|0:02:36
|15
|Jonathan P McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart
|0:02:43
|16
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:02:55
|17
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:57
|18
|Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:03:11
|19
|Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:03:18
|20
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:03:19
|21
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:49
|22
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:04:19
|23
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|0:04:27
|24
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team SpiderTech p/b Plnt Enrgy
|0:04:34
|25
|Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit
|0:04:57
|26
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling
|0:05:08
|27
|Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:05:15
|28
|Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:05:19
|29
|Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:05:41
|30
|Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:05:45
|31
|Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy
|0:05:48
|32
|Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:05:49
|33
|Corey Collier (USA) Rio Grande
|0:06:15
|34
|Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:06:49
|35
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:06:51
|36
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:06:53
|37
|Jesse H Sergent (NZl) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:07:32
|38
|Trevor Connor (USA) Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles
|0:07:39
|39
|Brad Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole
|0:07:55
|40
|Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:08:04
|41
|Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:08:18
|42
|Blair Berbert (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
|0:08:26
|43
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:08:33
|44
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:08:43
|45
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:08:50
|46
|David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:08:55
|47
|Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:08:59
|48
|Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA
|0:09:00
|49
|Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:09:02
|50
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.
|0:09:05
|51
|Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:09:26
|52
|David Santos (USA) Bike Religion
|0:10:34
|53
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners
|0:10:43
|54
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:10:58
|55
|Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:11:04
|56
|Brad Winn (USA) Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank
|0:11:17
|57
|Scott R Gray (USA) Sagebrush Cyclesoles
|0:11:23
|58
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:11:58
|59
|Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:12:01
|60
|T. Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms
|0:12:33
|61
|David Glick (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:12:39
|62
|Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:13:02
|63
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
|0:13:09
|64
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:13:36
|65
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:13:38
|66
|William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:14:28
|67
|Mike Sidic (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:14:57
|68
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:15:05
|69
|Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:15:18
|70
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|0:15:28
|71
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:16:06
|72
|Coulton J Hartrich (USA) Santo Cycling Team
|0:17:51
|73
|Daniel Ramsey (USA) Bike Religion
|0:18:02
|74
|Floyd Landis (USA) OUCH
|0:18:36
|75
|Matt Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:18:40
|76
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:19:06
|77
|Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:19:37
|78
|Paul Thomas (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:19:56
|79
|Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
|0:20:22
|80
|Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners
|81
|Taylor M Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:20:29
|82
|Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:20:44
|83
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:20:57
|84
|Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:21:09
|85
|Gabe Varela (USA) Acqua al 2/SDBC
|0:21:12
|86
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:21:44
|87
|Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:21:45
|88
|Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|89
|Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society
|0:21:59
|90
|Aaron E Olsen (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:22:12
|91
|Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:22:17
|92
|Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc.
|0:22:22
|93
|Derek Dixon (USA)
|0:22:23
|94
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:22:28
|95
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:22:37
|96
|Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy
|0:22:51
|97
|Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:22:54
|98
|Tyler M Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:22:59
|99
|Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:23:07
|100
|Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:23:29
|101
|Evan Hyde (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|102
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|0:23:33
|103
|Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:23:48
|104
|Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:24:13
|105
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:24:16
|106
|Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners
|0:24:26
|107
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|108
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:24:32
|109
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
|0:24:47
|110
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:24:53
|111
|Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo
|0:25:06
|112
|Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:25:16
|113
|Aaron Huen (USA) Bike Religion
|0:25:21
|114
|Billy Demong (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:25:35
|115
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:26:18
|116
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:26:31
|117
|Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:26:33
|118
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:26:54
|119
|Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:27:35
|120
|Tim Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:27:42
|121
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:27:52
|122
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|123
|Luis Zamudio (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:28:03
|124
|Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:28:22
|125
|Adam M Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
|0:28:46
|126
|Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:28:47
|127
|Jonathan Baskin (USA)
|0:28:52
|128
|Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling
|0:30:24
|129
|Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club
|0:32:07
|130
|Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:32:17
|131
|Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:35:48
|132
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:35:49
|133
|Elijah P Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood
|0:37:19
|134
|Kennet Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:39:26
|135
|Mike Tettleton (USA) Bike Religion
|0:39:55
|136
|Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion
|0:40:07
|137
|Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society
|0:41:12
|138
|Joshua Bartlett (USA)
|0:43:02
|139
|Jesse Reames (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:44:52
|140
|Jake Rubelt (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:47:58
|141
|Vincent Ownens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:48:06
|142
|Patrick D Caro (USA) Bike Religion
|0:48:52
|143
|Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:52:09
|144
|Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:52:31
|1
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|11
|pts
|2
|David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia
|6
|3
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|5
|4
|Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|4
|5
|Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|4
|6
|Jesse H Sergent (NZl) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|3
|7
|Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners
|3
|8
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2
|9
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2
|10
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|2
|11
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners
|2
|12
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
|14
|pts
|2
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|3
|Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA
|8
|4
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|5
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners
|5
|6
|Jonathan P McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart
|4
|7
|Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|2
|8
|Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
|2
|9
|Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners
|2
|10
|David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia
|2
|11
|Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|1
|12
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|8:07:15
|2
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|3
|Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:01:08
|4
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:02:16
|5
|Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit
|0:02:54
|6
|Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:03:16
|7
|Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:03:38
|8
|Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:03:42
|9
|Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy
|0:03:45
|10
|Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:03:46
|11
|Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:04:46
|12
|Jesse H Sergent (NZl) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:05:29
|13
|Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:06:01
|14
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:06:47
|15
|Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:06:56
|16
|Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:06:59
|17
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.
|0:07:02
|18
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners
|0:08:40
|19
|Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:10:59
|20
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
|0:11:06
|21
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:11:33
|22
|William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:12:25
|23
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:13:02
|24
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|0:13:25
|25
|Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:17:34
|26
|Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:18:19
|27
|Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:18:41
|28
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:18:54
|29
|Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:19:06
|30
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:19:41
|31
|Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society
|0:19:56
|32
|Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc.
|0:20:19
|33
|Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:20:51
|34
|Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners
|0:22:23
|35
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:22:50
|36
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:24:28
|37
|Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:25:32
|38
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:25:49
|39
|Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:26:44
|40
|Jonathan Baskin (USA)
|0:26:49
|41
|Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club
|0:30:04
|42
|Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion
|0:38:04
|43
|Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society
|0:39:09
|44
|Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:50:06
|1
|Fly V Australia
|24:05:55
|2
|BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:01:56
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:51
|4
|Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:04:42
|5
|Holowesko Partners
|0:08:31
|6
|Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:08:49
|7
|Team Exergy
|8
|Team Rio Grande
|0:19:58
|9
|TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:24:11
|10
|California Giant Berry Farms
|0:24:58
|11
|Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:33:39
|12
|RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:34:05
|13
|Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:36:02
|14
|Team Type 1
|0:38:09
|15
|Herbalife LaGrange
|0:40:34
|16
|Bike Religion
|0:47:06
|17
|Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:51:24
|18
|Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:51:32
|19
|Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|1:08:25
|1
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|7:57:07
|2
|Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:01:44
|3
|Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
|0:02:32
|4
|Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:04:35
|5
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:05:05
|6
|Amber Rais (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:05:50
|7
|Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:06:11
|8
|Tara Whitten (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:07:07
|9
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:07:28
|10
|Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|11
|Teri Sheasby (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:08:49
|12
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:09:01
|13
|Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|0:09:02
|14
|Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda
|0:09:19
|15
|Nicole Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|0:10:32
|16
|Megan M Hottman (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:10:45
|17
|Lise Olivier (RSA) Team Bizhub
|0:10:53
|18
|Marisa E Asplund (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:10:57
|19
|Alison K Shanks (NZl) Bike NZ
|0:11:05
|20
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:11:38
|21
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Vuelta/Flywheel
|0:11:52
|22
|Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:12:06
|23
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:12:13
|24
|Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:13:33
|25
|Jessica Hannah (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:13:38
|26
|Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:13:41
|27
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:16:21
|28
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders
|0:16:55
|29
|Sue Butler (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:17:40
|30
|Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:18:45
|31
|Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing
|0:18:48
|32
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
|0:18:56
|33
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:19:12
|34
|Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:20:47
|35
|Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:21:05
|36
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:21:42
|37
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:21:48
|38
|Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:21:50
|39
|Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:21:59
|40
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO
|0:22:03
|41
|Heather Pryor (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:23:04
|42
|Kristina Seley (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:23:14
|43
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:24:21
|44
|Olivia D Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|0:24:23
|45
|Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:24:56
|46
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|0:25:03
|47
|Annie Fulton (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:25:08
|48
|Kristine Brynjolfson (USA) Westwood / Cannondale pb Vision-Sports
|0:25:58
|49
|Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:28:00
|50
|Molly S Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:28:37
|51
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:28:45
|52
|Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:28:54
|53
|Megan A Rathwell (Can)
|0:28:55
|54
|Kelly McDonald (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:29:14
|55
|Angela J McClure (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:29:32
|56
|Kate Landau (USA) Third Pillar
|0:29:37
|57
|Heather E Kay (Can) United Cycle
|0:30:30
|58
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda
|0:30:35
|59
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:31:42
|60
|Cara Bussell (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:32:11
|61
|Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:32:49
|62
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:33:17
|63
|Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:33:34
|64
|Kasey Clark (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:34:01
|65
|Jen Akeroyd (USA) Sorella Forte
|0:34:25
|66
|Patricia S Bailey (USA) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:35:08
|67
|Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman
|0:35:24
|68
|Chantel R Olsen (USA) PCIM
|0:36:28
|69
|Lisa Campbell (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:36:45
|70
|Kat Carr (USA) Third Pillar
|0:38:14
|71
|Erika Graves (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:38:41
|72
|Vanessa Drigo (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:38:52
|73
|Morgan Kapp (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:39:01
|74
|Kathryn Bertine (SKN) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:40:20
|75
|Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar
|0:40:29
|76
|Brenna E Lopez-Otero (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car
|0:42:31
|77
|Judy Jenkins (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:44:31
|78
|Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:45:01
|79
|Beatrice Rodriquez (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:49:44
|80
|Serena N Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports
|0:50:30
|81
|Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge
|0:52:12
|82
|Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:52:55
|83
|Karen Oppenheimer (USA) BMC
|0:53:49
|84
|Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:54:14
|85
|Tammy M Wildgoose (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:59:09
|86
|Kristen Hetzel (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|1:00:57
|87
|Susan Peithman (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|1:03:47
|88
|Priscilla Calderon (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|1:04:00
|1
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|8
|pts
|2
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO
|8
|3
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
|7
|4
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|4
|5
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|3
|6
|Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|3
|7
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|2
|8
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|2
|9
|Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|1
|10
|Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|1
|11
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|1
|12
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|1
|13
|Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|1
|14
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO
|1
|1
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|16
|pts
|2
|Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|14
|3
|Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
|5
|4
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|3
|5
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|3
|6
|Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|2
|7
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|2
|8
|Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|1
|9
|Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing
|1
|1
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|8:02:12
|2
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:07:08
|3
|Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:08:28
|4
|Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:15:42
|5
|Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:19:51
|6
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|0:19:58
|7
|Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:22:55
|8
|Angela J McClure (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:24:27
|9
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:26:37
|10
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:28:12
|11
|Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:28:29
|12
|Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman
|0:30:19
|13
|Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar
|0:35:24
|14
|Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge
|0:47:07
|1
|Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|23:51:54
|2
|Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|0:06:11
|3
|Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:13:28
|4
|Team TIBCO
|0:17:42
|5
|Webcor Builders
|0:18:10
|6
|Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:19:18
|7
|Touchstone Climbing
|0:30:43
|8
|Treads.com/DFT
|0:33:24
|9
|Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:46:10
|10
|SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:58:35
|11
|Metromint Cycling
|1:03:14
|12
|Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|1:05:50
|13
|Herbalife LaGrange
|1:24:51
|14
|TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|1:37:35
