Kreder wins mountaintop sprint

Abbott stretches overall lead in women's race

(Image credit: Roberto )
Fly V Australia comes to the front early in the day

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) tries to bridge to the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Early in the day the bunch descends towards Mt. Bachelor in the distance

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Tim Roe (Trek-Livestrong) best young rider on a descent

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) has a chat in the bunch

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Floyd Landis gets the field strung out

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders head along a burnt out lake area

(Image credit: Epic Images)
The peloton rides through an old forest fire area and towards Bachelor

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
One of the aqua lakes along todays route

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Frank Pipp (Bissell) sporting the sprint jersey on the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) tries to get away from the group

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
A scenic background for the group coming in

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) trying hard to bring back Marra Abbott up the road

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Whats left of the womens field tries limit their losses

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Rushlee Buchanon (Colavita-Baci) rode well today to hold onto her best young rider jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) pushes hard when she has the finish in site

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders head out towards the mountains for a long day in the saddle

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) closes in on the finish at Mt. Bachelor

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Erinne Willock (Webcor) going hard on the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The first group of the day tries to make a break for it

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
A larger group gets a gap on the way to the first KOM

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Ryan Trebon and Robbie Squire (Holowesko Partners) got away and beat the field up the first KOM

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The main field didn't seem to intent on chasing up the first climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Floyd Landis sitting comfortably in the bunch

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) monitors things at the front

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Mt. Bachelor looms in the background

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Another group tries hard to break free of the peloton

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The bunch masses at the front through some little rollers on the way to Bachelor

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Floyd Landis comes to the front to help bring back the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Floyd Landis was riding supper strong today on the front

(Image credit: Roberto )
The UnitedHealthcare team keeps the tempo high on the front

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Fans came out in all shapes sizes and breeds to watch the racing today

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The field closes in on the climb up to Bachelor

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) comes to the front to bring back a small group up the road

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Cesar Grejales (Cole Sports) pushing the pace to catch the front riders

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) and Erinne Willock (Webcor) getting closer to the steeper section of climbing

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) crosses the finish line after going solo on the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners) won a crash-filled final sprint atop Mount Bachelor Ski Resort during stage three of the Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic. The young sprinter dashed to the line for the win ahead of breakaway rider Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) and race leader Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) in third.

“I took it very easy until the last climb,” Kreder said. “UnitedHealthcare tried to win the race at the end but we came together in a group and I was feeling really good. I’m not a climber but I’m doing much better this year. I’m surprised that I stayed in the field, my sprint is really good so I am very happy with today.”

Sutherland retained his overall race lead heading into the stage four criterium held in downtown Bend on Saturday night. Ben Day (Fly V
Australia) held onto his second place in the overall despite being tangled up in a crash with roughly 100-metres to go. His teammate and the day’s podium finisher Lill remains in third place overall.

“First things first, you want to try and retain the jersey,” said Sutherland who attacked with 200 metres to bring back a threatening
breakaway. “Second, you don’t want to lose any time to Ben or Darren or anyone else behind you. Thirdly, I started to think about the stage win. Max Jenkins and Marc de Maar did a great job to try to bring Darren back for me. When it flattens out I have a lot more power because I didn’t have to do much today.”

A group of roughly 20 riders came barrelling around the outskirts of a choppy section of pavement in a heated sprint for the stage win in the Mount Bachelor Ski Resort parking lot. Riders crashed on loose gravel through a wide bend with 100-metres to go. Kreder’s teammate Taylor Sheldon took the brunt of the accident crashing headfirst into the pavement. He was airlifted by AirLink off the mountain top. Other riders involved in the crash were Andrew Talansky (California Giant) and Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners).

“Instead they make us go through this bloody horse shoe where the gravel was ripped up everywhere,” said Day who went down in the crash. “We did a U-turn on the gravel with 100-metres to go and it was not necessary to have a finish like that.”

Executive Director Chuck Kenlan stated that “the crash that happened today was considered by the officials as rider error. One rider turned in to another that was taking a straight line. This is the same finish that has been run on this stage for three years without incident. Rider safety is the number one concern at the Cascade.”

A tactical battle on Mount Bachelor ends in a cagey sprint

Monster attacks from some of the peloton’s most notable climbers ignited at the base of the final climb up to Mount Bachelor in a bid to gain time in the overall classification and a prestigious stage victory. King of the Mountain (KOM) leader and third place in the overall Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) launched himself off the front of the field and was quickly marked by Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) who sat in fourth place overall. The pair were joined by Cesar Grajales (Cole Sport), Matt Cooke (Exergy), Pat McCarty (Matrix) and the young Ian Boswell (Bissell).

“I didn’t have legs two days ago so when it was steep at the bottom and the guys went really quick, for me it’s often better just to go my own tempo,” Sutherland said. “At my pace it is easier to limit losses and wait until the hill flattened out. Having Marc there made it a whole lot easier because he could just sit on Darren the whole way. We had our second card there and that reduced a lot of stress for me.”

Lill continued to counter attack until he was clear from the field and the only rider able to respond was Cooke. The pair held a 10-second lead over the flatter sections at the top of the climb. Sutherland’s teammates Max Jenkins and Marc de Maar stretched their legs at the front of the dwindled main field to reel in the two escapees in the parking lot-style finish at the Mount Bachelor Ski Resort.

“I didn’t want to take Marc de Maar with me because he was behind me in GC and he would have played the sitting-on card because of Rory behind,” Lill said. “He kept following me so I had to keep attacking. Cooke rode well and let the others chase me down a few times and then went with me when he knew it would go. Two small climbers with these flat roads at the top, it was better for the bigger group behind and they caught us.”

UnitedHealthcare forces mid-race chase

The 155-rider peloton rolled out of the Summit High School in Bend and hit the first lengthy climb of the day along Century Drive, on the north end of the Cascade Lakes Highway. Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) kicked off the race with a solo move at the start of the nearly 30-kilometre steady ascent that averaged roughly four to five percent. A significant amount of action on the front resulted in a reshuffled early breakaway with that included Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies), Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners) and Carter Jones (Ride Clean).

Bend native Ryan Trebon (Kona) and Robbie Squire (Holowesko Partners) were the next to gain some time on the field. Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) put forth a chase, later joined by Matt Cooke (Exergy). Trebon picked up full points at the KOM located at the top of the ascent but it was not enough to pass Lill in the climber’s competition. The summit was followed by a winding descent where the both chase group and breakaway leaders were reeled back in by an active peloton.

The group traveled around the wooded Deschutes National Forest before making a turn onto the Cascade Lakes Highway around the south end of the Crane Prairie Reservoir. Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) and Alex Howes(Holowesko Partners) managed to snap away from the field. Howes was the highest placed rider in the overall classification at more than five minutes back and Thomson at an additional 13 minutes.

The pair gained more than two minutes as they passed the upper end of the Deschutes River. UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis sent the cavalry to the front of the field to manage the time gap and protect Sutherland’s race lead.

They received intermittent help from former teammate Floyd Landis who has been wearing the squad’s former OUCH p/b Maxxis kit.

Howes attacked his companion in a solo effort at the base of the climb.

UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis successful reeled in Thomson who dangled in no man’s land for several kilometres. Howes was caught by a lead group of climbers that emerged from the main peloton with ten kilometres to go.

The racing continues at the stage four Downtown Criterium p/b Desert Orthopedics & Rebound Physical Therapy on Saturday evening.

Abbott stretches overall lead atop Mount Bachelor

US National Champion Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) rode away from a group of strong climbers to take her second victory at the Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic. This time it was a solo finish of 27 seconds ahead of runner up Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) and Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders).

“I want to dedicate this win to my Grandpa, the Iowa corn and The Pumpkin Song,” said Abbott who was informed that her Grandfather was placed on oxygen support yesterday. “The Pumpkin Song is a song my Grandpa taught me when I was a little kid and every single time I see him we sing that song together. Both my grandparents are Iowa corn farmers, corn on the cob is a family tradition. This ride is for him now.”

Abbott increased her lead in the overall classification to 1:44 minutes ahead of Cheatley and 2:32 minutes ahead of Willock heading into the penultimate stage at the Downtown Criterium on Saturday.

“Because we are a small team the best gift that I could give them going into the coming days, for their hard work today, was a little bit more of a cushion,” Abbott said. “Just because there are only four of us. They rode amazingly today and they were there the whole time and we communicated really well. They were very constant and steady so I want to commend them a lot for that.”

All-day break gets caught on Mount Bachelor

The Pro women started their race at the Wanoga Snow Park and headed straight uphill toward the Queen of the Mountain (QOM) point sprint to kick off the 113-kilometre Cascade Lakes Road Race.

An initial breakaway contained Carla Swart (Vera Bradley Foundation), Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders), Andrea Dvorak and Amber Rais (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light). The threatening move was caught shortly after by an animated peloton.

The significant move of the day set sail soon after that included Dvorak, Megan Guarnier (Tibco-To the Top), Lauren Hall and Anne Samplonius (Vera Bradley Foundation) and Kathryn Donovan (SCVelo p/b Empower).

The breakaway’s gap grew to a maximum of three minutes when a crash in the main field caused the bunch to slow down. Riders involved in the crash included overall contenders Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) and Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders). Mattis was forced to pull out of the race. “We sat up to make sure everyone was OK before we started to go again,” Abbott said.

Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 assumed responsibility at the front of the field to reduce the gap to the breakaway. The short-handed but powerful four-woman team received valuable help from DFT Treads.com, Touchstone Climbing and later Webcor Builders who were all interested in protecting their top ten overall placing.

“Once people get into top five or podium or top ten there’s smaller gaps and more incentive for other teams, beyond just ours, to work to keep their relative positions in the race,” Abbott said. “A lot of teams pitched in and they all rode amazingly.”

The breakaway dwindled to three riders as the road took a turn up toward Mount Bachelor, losing Hall and Donovan. Samplonius, Dvorak and Guarnier continued onward at the base of the more than 20-kilometre finale ascent. However, Samplonius continued on her own when Dvorak and Guarnier began to fall off pace as well.

“I was hoping no one would chase because I was so far down in the GC,” Samplonius said. “I was hoping through the flatter section before the last climb that I could hold it. That road was rough, slow and there was a head wind before the climb, so it was really hard for one rider to hold it out there.”

“We gave it a shot,” she added. “We wanted to go for the stage win, go early and put two in the break. We executed that. You gotta try or you will never pull it off. It was fantastic team work.”

Back in the bunch, Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light put in a team effort at the base of the climb to set up their GC rider Cath Cheatley. After
several attacks and counter attacks Cheatley, Abbott and Willock battled their way over the climb, catching Samplonius with ten kilometres to go.

Abbott set a strong enough tempo on the ascent to put Cheatley and Willock into difficulty. She went on to gain nearly 30 seconds before entered the finish line stretch. She was instructed by officials that the pro women’s finish had been deviated due to a crash in the men’s race. Cheatley and Willock crossed the line in second and third place respectively. Powers won the bunch sprint for fourth place, just over a minute back.

“I was not racing here to lose because you never know what can happen,” Cheatley said. “I was not easing up and raced right to the line. I attacked with 200 metres to go and lead it through the bend. It was a really fast, really good women’s race.”

Elite men-Stage 3
1Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners3:15:35
2Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
3Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
4Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
5Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
6Cesar Grajales (Col) Cole Sport p/b High West
7Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
8Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 1
9Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
10Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
11Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
12Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit
13Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
14Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
15Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
16Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange
17Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
18Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
19Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
20Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
21Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling
22Evan Hyde (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
23Corey Collier (USA) Rio Grande
24Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
25Jonathan P McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart
26Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
27Brad Winn (USA) Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank
28Lucas Euser (USA) Team SpiderTech p/b Plnt Enrgy
29Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
30Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
31Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
32Ben Day (USA) Fly V Australia
33Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
34Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy
35Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners0:01:06
36Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia0:01:08
37Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
38Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:01:10
39Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
40Jesse H Sergent (NZl) Trek-LIVESTRONG
41Trevor Connor (USA) Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles
42Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
43Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
44Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
45Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:01:27
46Brad Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole
47Blair Berbert (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:01:35
48Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
49Paul Thomas (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
50Coulton J Hartrich (USA) Santo Cycling Team
51William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
52Scott R Gray (USA) Sagebrush Cyclesoles
53Taylor M Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande
54Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
55Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
56Gabe Varela (USA) Acqua al 2/SDBC
57Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
58Aaron Huen (USA) Bike Religion
59Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
60Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
61Derek Dixon (USA)
62Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.
63Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society
64Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
65Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc.
66Daniel Ramsey (USA) Bike Religion
67Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
68David Glick (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
69Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:01:42
70Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
71Aaron E Olsen (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:01:51
72Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
73Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
74Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
75Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:55
76Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
77T. Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms
78Mike Sidic (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
79Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
80Tyler M Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:02:24
81Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
82Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
83Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
84Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK
85Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
86David Santos (USA) Bike Religion
87Billy Demong (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
88Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy
89Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
90Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA
91Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners
92Jonathan Baskin (USA)
93Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:03:26
94Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
95Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
96Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club0:03:32
97Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
98Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
99Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners0:03:34
100Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
101David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia0:03:36
102Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:03:38
103Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo0:06:08
104Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
105Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
106Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
107Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
108Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
109Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
110Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling
111Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
112Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
113Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners
114Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
115Adam M Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
116Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy
117Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
118Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
119Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG
120Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
121Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
122Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande0:06:15
123Matt Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
124Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners0:06:18
125Floyd Landis (USA) OUCH
126Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
127Luis Zamudio (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:08:24
128Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:09:14
129Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
130Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
131Tim Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:09:53
132Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
133Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners0:10:19
134Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:15:01
135Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
136Joshua Bartlett (USA)0:18:56
137Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion
138Elijah P Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood
139Mike Tettleton (USA) Bike Religion
140Vincent Ownens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:18:58
141Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
142Kennet Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:19:03
143Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society0:19:26
144Jake Rubelt (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:19:46
145Patrick D Caro (USA) Bike Religion0:21:22
146Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:23:56
147Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
148Jesse Reames (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
149Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:26:22
150Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
151Taylor Sheldon (USA) Holowesko Partners
DNFTimothy R Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
DNFAlejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
DNFShawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1
DSQGalen Mittermann (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
DNFDavid Talbott (USA) Team Exergy
DNFMarcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
DNSDaniel J Harm (USA) Team Rio Grande
DNFStefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder

Elite men-Sprint 1
1Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners3pts
2Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia2
3Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling1

Elite men-Mountain 1
1Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA3pts
2Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners2
3Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team1

Elite men-Mountain 2
1Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners5pts
2Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia4
3Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
4Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy2
5Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling1

Elite men-Teams
1BISSELL Pro Cycling9:46:45
2UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
3Team Exergy
4Fly V Australia
5Holowesko Partners0:01:06
6Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:35
7Cole Sport p/b High West
8Team Rio Grande0:02:18
9Trek-LIVESTRONG0:02:20
10Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:02:52
11California Giant Berry Farms0:03:02
12TEAM H&R BLOCK0:03:10
13RideClean P/B Patentit.com
14Team Type 10:05:07
15Bike Religion0:05:34
16Yahoo! Cycling Team0:08:08
17Herbalife LaGrange0:08:24
18Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:10:07
19Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:22:10

Elite women-Stage 3
1Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY123:00:26
2Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:00:27
3Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
4Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:01:10
5Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
6Amber Rais (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
7Megan M Hottman (USA) Treads.com/DFT
8Tara Whitten (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
9Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
10Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
11Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
12Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda
13Emily Kachorek (USA) Touchstone Climbing
14Teri Sheasby (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
15Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
16Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
17Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
18Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
19Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing
20Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders
21Lise Olivier (RSA) Team Bizhub
22Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
23Jessica Hannah (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
24Alison K Shanks (NZl) Bike NZ0:01:51
25Nicole Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY120:02:27
26Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
27Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
28Sue Butler (USA) Touchstone Climbing
29Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
30Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
31Marisa E Asplund (USA) Treads.com/DFT
32Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman0:02:41
33Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:03:07
34Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
35Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Vuelta/Flywheel
36Annie Fulton (USA) Metromint Cycling
37Kristina Seley (USA) Touchstone Climbing
38Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
39Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
40Heather E Kay (Can) United Cycle0:03:40
41Megan A Rathwell (Can)0:03:41
42Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda0:03:43
43Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO
44Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:04:06
45Serena N Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports0:04:18
46Kelly McDonald (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:04:23
47Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling0:04:30
48Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:04:47
49Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:04:57
50Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling0:05:03
51Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO0:05:07
52Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
53Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
54Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders0:05:33
55Angela J McClure (USA) Treads.com/DFT
56Kristine Brynjolfson (USA) Westwood / Cannondale pb Vision-Sports
57Molly S Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling0:05:40
58Kasey Clark (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:05:44
59Kristen Hetzel (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:06:10
60Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
61Heather Pryor (USA) Touchstone Climbing
62Cara Bussell (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
63Olivia D Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
64Kat Carr (USA) Third Pillar
65Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
66Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar
67Jen Akeroyd (USA) Sorella Forte0:06:39
68Kate Landau (USA) Third Pillar0:06:45
69Kathryn Bertine (SKN) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:06:49
70Lisa Campbell (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:06:54
71Erika Graves (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:07:28
72Morgan Kapp (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
73Karen Oppenheimer (USA) BMC
74Chantel R Olsen (USA) PCIM0:08:10
75Vanessa Drigo (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:08:11
76Tammy M Wildgoose (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
77Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders0:08:49
78Brenna E Lopez-Otero (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car0:09:24
79Priscilla Calderon (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
80Amanda Seigle (USA) Metromint Cycling
81Judy Jenkins (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:09:38
82Patricia S Bailey (USA) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:10:16
83Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:11:33
84Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
85Beatrice Rodriquez (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:11:36
86Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO0:14:58
87Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
88Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge0:15:27
89Susan Peithman (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:25:05
HDPatricia Dowd (USA)0:33:23
HDChrissy Parks (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:33:45
HDGabriela Ferrat (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:35:57
DNFKatheryn Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders
DNSHeather Nielson (USA) Touchstone Climbing
DNFYukie Nakamura (USA) Metromint Cycling
DNSMelanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus

Elite women-Sprint 1
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO3pts
2Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation2
3Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling1

Elite women-Mountain 1
1Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY125pts
2Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling4
3Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders3
4Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation2
5Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO1

Elite women-Teams
1Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling9:04:05
2Team TIBCO0:00:43
3Team Vera Bradley Foundation
4Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:02:00
5Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY120:02:07
6Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:03:39
7Touchstone Climbing0:03:57
8Webcor Builders0:04:23
9Treads.com/DFT0:06:23
10Metromint Cycling0:09:53
11SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:12:01
12Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:12:25
13Herbalife LaGrange0:14:36
14TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:16:22

Elite men-General classification after stage 3
1Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6:49:48
2Ben Day (USA) Fly V Australia0:00:20
3Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia0:00:55
4Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:11
5Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:27
6Cesar Grajales (Col) Cole Sport p/b High West0:01:31
7Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:42
8Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia0:01:57
9Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:02:03
10Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:04
11Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:02:10
12Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:02:18
13Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:02:23
14Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 10:02:35
15Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy0:02:36
16Jonathan P McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart0:02:43
17Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:02:52
18Taylor Sheldon (USA) Holowesko Partners0:02:54
19Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:02:55
20Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:57
21Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:03:18
22Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia0:03:19
23Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:30
24Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:04:02
25Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:04:08
26Lucas Euser (USA) Team SpiderTech p/b Plnt Enrgy0:04:15
27Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit0:04:38
28Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling0:04:49
29Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:04:56
30Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy0:05:11
31Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners0:05:22
32Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:05:30
33Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:05:35
34Corey Collier (USA) Rio Grande0:05:56
35Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:06:30
36Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:06:32
37Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande0:06:40
38Trevor Connor (USA) Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles0:07:20
39Brad Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole0:07:36
40Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:48
41Jesse H Sergent (NZl) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:07:53
42Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:08:04
43Blair Berbert (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:08:07
44Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:08:14
45Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:08:18
46Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande0:08:24
47Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange0:08:31
48Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA0:08:41
49Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.0:08:46
50Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:08:59
51Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:09:02
52David Santos (USA) Bike Religion0:09:03
53Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:09:26
54David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia
55Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners0:10:43
56Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:10:45
57Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:10:58
58Brad Winn (USA) Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank
59Scott R Gray (USA) Sagebrush Cyclesoles0:11:04
60Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:11:10
61Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:11:13
62T. Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms0:12:14
63David Glick (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:12:20
64Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners0:12:47
65Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:12:50
66Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 10:13:03
67Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:13:27
68Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:13:36
69Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia0:13:38
70Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:14:00
71William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:14:28
72Mike Sidic (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:14:38
73Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:14:41
74Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:15:05
75Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners0:15:38
76Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:15:47
77Coulton J Hartrich (USA) Santo Cycling Team0:17:32
78Daniel Ramsey (USA) Bike Religion0:17:43
79Matt Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:17:52
80Taylor M Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande0:18:10
81Floyd Landis (USA) OUCH0:18:17
82Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:18:47
83Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:19:18
84Evan Hyde (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:19:26
85Paul Thomas (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:19:37
86Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:19:56
87Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy0:20:03
88Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners
89Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:20:50
90Gabe Varela (USA) Acqua al 2/SDBC0:21:12
91Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:21:18
92Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:21:26
93Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
94Aaron E Olsen (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:21:35
95Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society0:21:40
96Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:21:44
97Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:21:58
98Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc.0:22:03
99Derek Dixon (USA)0:22:04
100Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:22:28
101Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy0:22:32
102Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:22:35
103Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:22:37
104Tyler M Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:22:40
105Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:23:07
106Aaron Huen (USA) Bike Religion0:23:22
107Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:23:29
108Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 10:23:33
109Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:23:54
110Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:23:56
111Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:24:13
112Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners0:24:26
113Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
114Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team0:24:28
115Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia0:24:32
116Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo0:24:47
117Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:24:57
118Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners0:25:00
119Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:25:13
120Billy Demong (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:25:16
121Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia0:25:38
122Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande0:25:59
123Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy0:26:03
124Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:26:12
125Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:26:14
126Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:27:16
127Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:27:33
128Tim Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:27:42
129Jonathan Baskin (USA)0:27:44
130Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:27:59
131Luis Zamudio (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:28:03
132Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:28:22
133Adam M Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team0:28:46
134Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling0:30:12
135Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:30:46
136Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club0:31:48
137Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:35:30
138Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:35:48
139Elijah P Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood0:37:00
140Joshua Bartlett (USA)0:38:59
141Kennet Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:39:07
142Mike Tettleton (USA) Bike Religion0:39:36
143Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion0:39:57
144Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society0:40:53
145Jesse Reames (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:42:53
146Vincent Ownens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:47:18
147Patrick D Caro (USA) Bike Religion0:47:21
148Jake Rubelt (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:47:39
149Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:50:07
150Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:50:51
151Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:51:50

Elite men-Sprints classification
1Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling4pts
2Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners3
3Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies2
4Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia2
5David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia1

Elite men-Mountains classification
1Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia14pts
2Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
3Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA8
4Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
5Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners5
6Jonathan P McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart4
7Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 12
8Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy2
9Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners2
10David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia2
11Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling1
12Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling1

Elite men-Young riders classification
1Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG6:51:51
2Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:00:20
3Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:00:49
4Taylor Sheldon (USA) Holowesko Partners0:00:51
5Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:52
6Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:01:59
7Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit0:02:35
8Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy0:03:08
9Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners0:03:19
10Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:03:27
11Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:03:32
12Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:04:27
13Jesse H Sergent (NZl) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:05:50
14Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:06:01
15Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange0:06:28
16Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.0:06:43
17Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:06:56
18Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:06:59
19Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners0:08:40
20Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners0:10:44
21Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:10:47
22Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 10:11:00
23Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:11:24
24Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:11:33
25William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:12:25
26Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:13:02
27Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners0:13:35
28Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:17:15
29Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:17:53
30Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners0:18:00
31Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:18:47
32Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:19:15
33Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society0:19:37
34Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:19:41
35Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc.0:20:00
36Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:20:32
37Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners0:22:23
38Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners0:22:57
39Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:23:10
40Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:24:09
41Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:25:13
42Jonathan Baskin (USA)0:25:41
43Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:25:56
44Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club0:29:45
45Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion0:37:54
46Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society0:38:50
47Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:49:47

Elite men-Teams classification
1Total Restoration Cycling Team11:10:05
2Fly V Australia9:10:15
3BISSELL Pro Cycling9:11:55
4UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9:13:10
5Trek-LIVESTRONG9:14:41
6Team Exergy9:17:49
7Kelly Benefit Strategies9:18:48
8Holowesko Partners9:19:22
9Team Rio Grande9:28:45
10TEAM H&R BLOCK9:33:11
11California Giant Berry Farms9:34:19
12Hagens Berman Cycling Team9:42:39
13RideClean P/B Patentit.com9:42:46
14Cole Sport p/b High West9:45:21
15Team Type 19:45:22
16Herbalife LaGrange9:49:43
17Bike Religion9:55:56
18Yahoo! Cycling Team10:00:03
19Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES10:01:04
20Adageo Energy Pro Cycling10:17:44

Elite women-General classification after stage 3
1Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY127:07:33
2Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:01:44
3Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders0:02:32
4Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:04:35
5Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:05:05
6Amber Rais (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:05:50
7Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:06:11
8Tara Whitten (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:07:07
9Emily Kachorek (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:07:28
10Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
11Teri Sheasby (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:08:49
12Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:09:01
13Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY120:09:02
14Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda0:09:19
15Nicole Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY120:10:32
16Megan M Hottman (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:10:45
17Lise Olivier (RSA) Team Bizhub0:10:53
18Marisa E Asplund (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:10:57
19Alison K Shanks (NZl) Bike NZ0:11:05
20Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:11:38
21Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Vuelta/Flywheel0:11:52
22Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:12:06
23Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:12:13
24Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:13:37
25Jessica Hannah (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:13:38
26Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:13:41
27Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:16:21
28Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders0:16:55
29Sue Butler (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:17:40
30Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:18:45
31Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing0:18:48
32Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO0:19:06
33Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO0:19:12
34Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:20:31
35Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:20:47
36Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:21:05
37Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:21:42
38Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:21:50
39Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:21:59
40Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO0:22:03
41Molly S Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling0:23:03
42Heather Pryor (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:23:04
43Kristina Seley (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:23:14
44Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:24:21
45Olivia D Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY120:24:23
46Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:24:56
47Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda0:25:01
48Annie Fulton (USA) Metromint Cycling0:25:08
49Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders0:25:09
50Kristine Brynjolfson (USA) Westwood / Cannondale pb Vision-Sports0:25:58
51Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders0:28:00
52Angela J McClure (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:28:15
53Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:28:45
54Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling0:28:54
55Megan A Rathwell (Can)0:28:55
56Kelly McDonald (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:29:14
57Kate Landau (USA) Third Pillar0:29:37
58Lisa Campbell (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:29:55
59Heather E Kay (Can) United Cycle0:30:30
60Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders0:31:42
61Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:31:56
62Cara Bussell (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:32:11
63Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:32:49
64Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling0:33:34
65Kasey Clark (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:34:01
66Jen Akeroyd (USA) Sorella Forte0:34:25
67Morgan Kapp (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:34:26
68Kathryn Bertine (SKN) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:34:46
69Patricia S Bailey (USA) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:35:08
70Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman0:35:24
71Chantel R Olsen (USA) PCIM0:36:28
72Kat Carr (USA) Third Pillar0:38:14
73Erika Graves (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:38:41
74Vanessa Drigo (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:38:52
75Judy Jenkins (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:38:57
76Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar0:40:29
77Brenna E Lopez-Otero (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car0:42:31
78Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:45:01
79Karen Oppenheimer (USA) BMC0:48:15
80Beatrice Rodriquez (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:49:44
81Serena N Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports0:50:30
82Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge0:52:12
83Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO0:52:13
84Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:52:55
85Kristen Hetzel (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:54:07
86Amanda Seigle (USA) Metromint Cycling0:57:19
87Priscilla Calderon (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:58:26
88Tammy M Wildgoose (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:59:09
89Susan Peithman (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes1:03:47

Elite women-Sprints classification
1Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY123pts
2Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO3
3Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation2
4Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling1
5Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling1

Elite women-Mountains classification
1Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY1216pts
2Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling14
3Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders5
4Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling3
5Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation3
6Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation2
7Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation2
8Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO1
9Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing1

Elite women-Young riders classification
1Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling7:12:38
2Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:07:08
3Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:08:32
4Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:15:42
5Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:19:51
6Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders0:20:04
7Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders0:22:55
8Angela J McClure (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:23:10
9Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders0:26:37
10Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:26:51
11Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling0:28:29
12Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman0:30:19
13Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar0:35:24
14Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge0:47:07

Elite women-Teams classification
1Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling21:23:12
2Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY120:06:11
3Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:13:28
4Team TIBCO0:17:42
5Webcor Builders0:18:10
6Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:19:18
7Touchstone Climbing0:30:43
8Treads.com/DFT0:33:24
9Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:46:10
10SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:58:35
11Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus1:00:16
12Metromint Cycling1:03:14
13Herbalife LaGrange1:20:16
14TriSports cycling/eclipse raci1:25:11

