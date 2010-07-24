Image 1 of 39 (Image credit: Roberto ) Image 2 of 39 Fly V Australia comes to the front early in the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 39 Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) tries to bridge to the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 39 Early in the day the bunch descends towards Mt. Bachelor in the distance (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 39 Tim Roe (Trek-Livestrong) best young rider on a descent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 39 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) has a chat in the bunch (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 39 Floyd Landis gets the field strung out (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 39 Riders head along a burnt out lake area (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 9 of 39 The peloton rides through an old forest fire area and towards Bachelor (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 39 One of the aqua lakes along todays route (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 39 Frank Pipp (Bissell) sporting the sprint jersey on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 39 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 39 Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) tries to get away from the group (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 39 A scenic background for the group coming in (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 39 Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) trying hard to bring back Marra Abbott up the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 39 Whats left of the womens field tries limit their losses (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 39 Rushlee Buchanon (Colavita-Baci) rode well today to hold onto her best young rider jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 39 Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) pushes hard when she has the finish in site (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 39 Riders head out towards the mountains for a long day in the saddle (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 39 Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) closes in on the finish at Mt. Bachelor (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 39 Erinne Willock (Webcor) going hard on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 39 The first group of the day tries to make a break for it (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 39 A larger group gets a gap on the way to the first KOM (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 39 Ryan Trebon and Robbie Squire (Holowesko Partners) got away and beat the field up the first KOM (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 39 The main field didn't seem to intent on chasing up the first climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 39 Floyd Landis sitting comfortably in the bunch (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 39 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) monitors things at the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 39 Mt. Bachelor looms in the background (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 39 Another group tries hard to break free of the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 39 The bunch masses at the front through some little rollers on the way to Bachelor (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 39 Floyd Landis comes to the front to help bring back the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 39 Floyd Landis was riding supper strong today on the front (Image credit: Roberto ) Image 33 of 39 The UnitedHealthcare team keeps the tempo high on the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 34 of 39 Fans came out in all shapes sizes and breeds to watch the racing today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 35 of 39 The field closes in on the climb up to Bachelor (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 36 of 39 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) comes to the front to bring back a small group up the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 37 of 39 Cesar Grejales (Cole Sports) pushing the pace to catch the front riders (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 38 of 39 Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) and Erinne Willock (Webcor) getting closer to the steeper section of climbing (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 39 of 39 Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) crosses the finish line after going solo on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners) won a crash-filled final sprint atop Mount Bachelor Ski Resort during stage three of the Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic. The young sprinter dashed to the line for the win ahead of breakaway rider Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) and race leader Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) in third.

“I took it very easy until the last climb,” Kreder said. “UnitedHealthcare tried to win the race at the end but we came together in a group and I was feeling really good. I’m not a climber but I’m doing much better this year. I’m surprised that I stayed in the field, my sprint is really good so I am very happy with today.”

Sutherland retained his overall race lead heading into the stage four criterium held in downtown Bend on Saturday night. Ben Day (Fly V

Australia) held onto his second place in the overall despite being tangled up in a crash with roughly 100-metres to go. His teammate and the day’s podium finisher Lill remains in third place overall.

“First things first, you want to try and retain the jersey,” said Sutherland who attacked with 200 metres to bring back a threatening

breakaway. “Second, you don’t want to lose any time to Ben or Darren or anyone else behind you. Thirdly, I started to think about the stage win. Max Jenkins and Marc de Maar did a great job to try to bring Darren back for me. When it flattens out I have a lot more power because I didn’t have to do much today.”

A group of roughly 20 riders came barrelling around the outskirts of a choppy section of pavement in a heated sprint for the stage win in the Mount Bachelor Ski Resort parking lot. Riders crashed on loose gravel through a wide bend with 100-metres to go. Kreder’s teammate Taylor Sheldon took the brunt of the accident crashing headfirst into the pavement. He was airlifted by AirLink off the mountain top. Other riders involved in the crash were Andrew Talansky (California Giant) and Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners).

“Instead they make us go through this bloody horse shoe where the gravel was ripped up everywhere,” said Day who went down in the crash. “We did a U-turn on the gravel with 100-metres to go and it was not necessary to have a finish like that.”

Executive Director Chuck Kenlan stated that “the crash that happened today was considered by the officials as rider error. One rider turned in to another that was taking a straight line. This is the same finish that has been run on this stage for three years without incident. Rider safety is the number one concern at the Cascade.”

A tactical battle on Mount Bachelor ends in a cagey sprint

Monster attacks from some of the peloton’s most notable climbers ignited at the base of the final climb up to Mount Bachelor in a bid to gain time in the overall classification and a prestigious stage victory. King of the Mountain (KOM) leader and third place in the overall Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) launched himself off the front of the field and was quickly marked by Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) who sat in fourth place overall. The pair were joined by Cesar Grajales (Cole Sport), Matt Cooke (Exergy), Pat McCarty (Matrix) and the young Ian Boswell (Bissell).

“I didn’t have legs two days ago so when it was steep at the bottom and the guys went really quick, for me it’s often better just to go my own tempo,” Sutherland said. “At my pace it is easier to limit losses and wait until the hill flattened out. Having Marc there made it a whole lot easier because he could just sit on Darren the whole way. We had our second card there and that reduced a lot of stress for me.”

Lill continued to counter attack until he was clear from the field and the only rider able to respond was Cooke. The pair held a 10-second lead over the flatter sections at the top of the climb. Sutherland’s teammates Max Jenkins and Marc de Maar stretched their legs at the front of the dwindled main field to reel in the two escapees in the parking lot-style finish at the Mount Bachelor Ski Resort.

“I didn’t want to take Marc de Maar with me because he was behind me in GC and he would have played the sitting-on card because of Rory behind,” Lill said. “He kept following me so I had to keep attacking. Cooke rode well and let the others chase me down a few times and then went with me when he knew it would go. Two small climbers with these flat roads at the top, it was better for the bigger group behind and they caught us.”

UnitedHealthcare forces mid-race chase

The 155-rider peloton rolled out of the Summit High School in Bend and hit the first lengthy climb of the day along Century Drive, on the north end of the Cascade Lakes Highway. Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) kicked off the race with a solo move at the start of the nearly 30-kilometre steady ascent that averaged roughly four to five percent. A significant amount of action on the front resulted in a reshuffled early breakaway with that included Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies), Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners) and Carter Jones (Ride Clean).

Bend native Ryan Trebon (Kona) and Robbie Squire (Holowesko Partners) were the next to gain some time on the field. Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) put forth a chase, later joined by Matt Cooke (Exergy). Trebon picked up full points at the KOM located at the top of the ascent but it was not enough to pass Lill in the climber’s competition. The summit was followed by a winding descent where the both chase group and breakaway leaders were reeled back in by an active peloton.

The group traveled around the wooded Deschutes National Forest before making a turn onto the Cascade Lakes Highway around the south end of the Crane Prairie Reservoir. Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) and Alex Howes(Holowesko Partners) managed to snap away from the field. Howes was the highest placed rider in the overall classification at more than five minutes back and Thomson at an additional 13 minutes.

The pair gained more than two minutes as they passed the upper end of the Deschutes River. UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis sent the cavalry to the front of the field to manage the time gap and protect Sutherland’s race lead.

They received intermittent help from former teammate Floyd Landis who has been wearing the squad’s former OUCH p/b Maxxis kit.

Howes attacked his companion in a solo effort at the base of the climb.

UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis successful reeled in Thomson who dangled in no man’s land for several kilometres. Howes was caught by a lead group of climbers that emerged from the main peloton with ten kilometres to go.

The racing continues at the stage four Downtown Criterium p/b Desert Orthopedics & Rebound Physical Therapy on Saturday evening.



Abbott stretches overall lead atop Mount Bachelor

US National Champion Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) rode away from a group of strong climbers to take her second victory at the Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic. This time it was a solo finish of 27 seconds ahead of runner up Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) and Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders).

“I want to dedicate this win to my Grandpa, the Iowa corn and The Pumpkin Song,” said Abbott who was informed that her Grandfather was placed on oxygen support yesterday. “The Pumpkin Song is a song my Grandpa taught me when I was a little kid and every single time I see him we sing that song together. Both my grandparents are Iowa corn farmers, corn on the cob is a family tradition. This ride is for him now.”

Abbott increased her lead in the overall classification to 1:44 minutes ahead of Cheatley and 2:32 minutes ahead of Willock heading into the penultimate stage at the Downtown Criterium on Saturday.

“Because we are a small team the best gift that I could give them going into the coming days, for their hard work today, was a little bit more of a cushion,” Abbott said. “Just because there are only four of us. They rode amazingly today and they were there the whole time and we communicated really well. They were very constant and steady so I want to commend them a lot for that.”

All-day break gets caught on Mount Bachelor

The Pro women started their race at the Wanoga Snow Park and headed straight uphill toward the Queen of the Mountain (QOM) point sprint to kick off the 113-kilometre Cascade Lakes Road Race.

An initial breakaway contained Carla Swart (Vera Bradley Foundation), Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders), Andrea Dvorak and Amber Rais (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light). The threatening move was caught shortly after by an animated peloton.

The significant move of the day set sail soon after that included Dvorak, Megan Guarnier (Tibco-To the Top), Lauren Hall and Anne Samplonius (Vera Bradley Foundation) and Kathryn Donovan (SCVelo p/b Empower).

The breakaway’s gap grew to a maximum of three minutes when a crash in the main field caused the bunch to slow down. Riders involved in the crash included overall contenders Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) and Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders). Mattis was forced to pull out of the race. “We sat up to make sure everyone was OK before we started to go again,” Abbott said.

Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 assumed responsibility at the front of the field to reduce the gap to the breakaway. The short-handed but powerful four-woman team received valuable help from DFT Treads.com, Touchstone Climbing and later Webcor Builders who were all interested in protecting their top ten overall placing.

“Once people get into top five or podium or top ten there’s smaller gaps and more incentive for other teams, beyond just ours, to work to keep their relative positions in the race,” Abbott said. “A lot of teams pitched in and they all rode amazingly.”

The breakaway dwindled to three riders as the road took a turn up toward Mount Bachelor, losing Hall and Donovan. Samplonius, Dvorak and Guarnier continued onward at the base of the more than 20-kilometre finale ascent. However, Samplonius continued on her own when Dvorak and Guarnier began to fall off pace as well.

“I was hoping no one would chase because I was so far down in the GC,” Samplonius said. “I was hoping through the flatter section before the last climb that I could hold it. That road was rough, slow and there was a head wind before the climb, so it was really hard for one rider to hold it out there.”

“We gave it a shot,” she added. “We wanted to go for the stage win, go early and put two in the break. We executed that. You gotta try or you will never pull it off. It was fantastic team work.”

Back in the bunch, Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light put in a team effort at the base of the climb to set up their GC rider Cath Cheatley. After

several attacks and counter attacks Cheatley, Abbott and Willock battled their way over the climb, catching Samplonius with ten kilometres to go.

Abbott set a strong enough tempo on the ascent to put Cheatley and Willock into difficulty. She went on to gain nearly 30 seconds before entered the finish line stretch. She was instructed by officials that the pro women’s finish had been deviated due to a crash in the men’s race. Cheatley and Willock crossed the line in second and third place respectively. Powers won the bunch sprint for fourth place, just over a minute back.

“I was not racing here to lose because you never know what can happen,” Cheatley said. “I was not easing up and raced right to the line. I attacked with 200 metres to go and lead it through the bend. It was a really fast, really good women’s race.”

Elite men-Stage 3 1 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners 3:15:35 2 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 3 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy 5 Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 6 Cesar Grajales (Col) Cole Sport p/b High West 7 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 8 Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 1 9 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 11 Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 12 Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit 13 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 15 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 16 Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange 17 Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 18 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 19 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 20 Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 21 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling 22 Evan Hyde (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 23 Corey Collier (USA) Rio Grande 24 Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 25 Jonathan P McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart 26 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 27 Brad Winn (USA) Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank 28 Lucas Euser (USA) Team SpiderTech p/b Plnt Enrgy 29 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 30 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 31 Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 32 Ben Day (USA) Fly V Australia 33 Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 34 Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy 35 Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:01:06 36 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:01:08 37 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 38 Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:01:10 39 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 40 Jesse H Sergent (NZl) Trek-LIVESTRONG 41 Trevor Connor (USA) Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles 42 Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 43 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 44 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 45 Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:01:27 46 Brad Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole 47 Blair Berbert (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:01:35 48 Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy 49 Paul Thomas (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 50 Coulton J Hartrich (USA) Santo Cycling Team 51 William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 52 Scott R Gray (USA) Sagebrush Cyclesoles 53 Taylor M Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande 54 Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 55 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 56 Gabe Varela (USA) Acqua al 2/SDBC 57 Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 58 Aaron Huen (USA) Bike Religion 59 Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 60 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 61 Derek Dixon (USA) 62 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc. 63 Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society 64 Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 65 Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc. 66 Daniel Ramsey (USA) Bike Religion 67 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 68 David Glick (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 69 Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:01:42 70 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 71 Aaron E Olsen (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:01:51 72 Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 73 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 74 Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 75 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:55 76 Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 77 T. Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms 78 Mike Sidic (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 79 Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 80 Tyler M Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:02:24 81 Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 82 Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 83 Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 84 Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK 85 Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 86 David Santos (USA) Bike Religion 87 Billy Demong (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 88 Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy 89 Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 90 Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA 91 Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners 92 Jonathan Baskin (USA) 93 Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:03:26 94 Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 95 Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 96 Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club 0:03:32 97 Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 98 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 99 Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:03:34 100 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 101 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:03:36 102 Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:03:38 103 Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo 0:06:08 104 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia 105 Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 106 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 107 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 108 Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team 109 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 110 Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling 111 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 112 Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 113 Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners 114 Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 115 Adam M Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team 116 Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy 117 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 118 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 119 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG 120 Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 121 Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 122 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:06:15 123 Matt Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 124 Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners 0:06:18 125 Floyd Landis (USA) OUCH 126 Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 127 Luis Zamudio (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:08:24 128 Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:09:14 129 Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 130 Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 131 Tim Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:09:53 132 Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 133 Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:10:19 134 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:15:01 135 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 136 Joshua Bartlett (USA) 0:18:56 137 Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion 138 Elijah P Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood 139 Mike Tettleton (USA) Bike Religion 140 Vincent Ownens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:18:58 141 Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 142 Kennet Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:19:03 143 Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society 0:19:26 144 Jake Rubelt (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:19:46 145 Patrick D Caro (USA) Bike Religion 0:21:22 146 Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:23:56 147 Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 148 Jesse Reames (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 149 Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:26:22 150 Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 151 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Holowesko Partners DNF Timothy R Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG DNF Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita DNF Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1 DSQ Galen Mittermann (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES DNF David Talbott (USA) Team Exergy DNF Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team DNS Daniel J Harm (USA) Team Rio Grande DNF Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder

Elite men-Sprint 1 1 Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners 3 pts 2 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 2 3 Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 1

Elite men-Mountain 1 1 Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA 3 pts 2 Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners 2 3 Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 1

Elite men-Mountain 2 1 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners 5 pts 2 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 4 3 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 4 Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy 2 5 Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 1

Elite men-Teams 1 BISSELL Pro Cycling 9:46:45 2 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 Team Exergy 4 Fly V Australia 5 Holowesko Partners 0:01:06 6 Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:35 7 Cole Sport p/b High West 8 Team Rio Grande 0:02:18 9 Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:02:20 10 Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:02:52 11 California Giant Berry Farms 0:03:02 12 TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:03:10 13 RideClean P/B Patentit.com 14 Team Type 1 0:05:07 15 Bike Religion 0:05:34 16 Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:08:08 17 Herbalife LaGrange 0:08:24 18 Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:10:07 19 Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:22:10

Elite women-Stage 3 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 3:00:26 2 Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:00:27 3 Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders 4 Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:01:10 5 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 6 Amber Rais (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 7 Megan M Hottman (USA) Treads.com/DFT 8 Tara Whitten (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 9 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO 10 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 11 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 12 Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda 13 Emily Kachorek (USA) Touchstone Climbing 14 Teri Sheasby (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 15 Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 16 Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 17 Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 18 Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 19 Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing 20 Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders 21 Lise Olivier (RSA) Team Bizhub 22 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 23 Jessica Hannah (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 24 Alison K Shanks (NZl) Bike NZ 0:01:51 25 Nicole Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 0:02:27 26 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 27 Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 28 Sue Butler (USA) Touchstone Climbing 29 Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 30 Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 31 Marisa E Asplund (USA) Treads.com/DFT 32 Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman 0:02:41 33 Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:03:07 34 Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 35 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Vuelta/Flywheel 36 Annie Fulton (USA) Metromint Cycling 37 Kristina Seley (USA) Touchstone Climbing 38 Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 39 Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 40 Heather E Kay (Can) United Cycle 0:03:40 41 Megan A Rathwell (Can) 0:03:41 42 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda 0:03:43 43 Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO 44 Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:04:06 45 Serena N Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports 0:04:18 46 Kelly McDonald (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:04:23 47 Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:04:30 48 Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:04:47 49 Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:04:57 50 Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:05:03 51 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO 0:05:07 52 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 53 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 54 Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders 0:05:33 55 Angela J McClure (USA) Treads.com/DFT 56 Kristine Brynjolfson (USA) Westwood / Cannondale pb Vision-Sports 57 Molly S Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:05:40 58 Kasey Clark (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:05:44 59 Kristen Hetzel (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:06:10 60 Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 61 Heather Pryor (USA) Touchstone Climbing 62 Cara Bussell (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 63 Olivia D Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 64 Kat Carr (USA) Third Pillar 65 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 66 Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar 67 Jen Akeroyd (USA) Sorella Forte 0:06:39 68 Kate Landau (USA) Third Pillar 0:06:45 69 Kathryn Bertine (SKN) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:06:49 70 Lisa Campbell (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:06:54 71 Erika Graves (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:07:28 72 Morgan Kapp (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 73 Karen Oppenheimer (USA) BMC 74 Chantel R Olsen (USA) PCIM 0:08:10 75 Vanessa Drigo (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:08:11 76 Tammy M Wildgoose (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 77 Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders 0:08:49 78 Brenna E Lopez-Otero (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car 0:09:24 79 Priscilla Calderon (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 80 Amanda Seigle (USA) Metromint Cycling 81 Judy Jenkins (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:09:38 82 Patricia S Bailey (USA) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:10:16 83 Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:11:33 84 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 85 Beatrice Rodriquez (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:11:36 86 Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO 0:14:58 87 Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 88 Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge 0:15:27 89 Susan Peithman (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:25:05 HD Patricia Dowd (USA) 0:33:23 HD Chrissy Parks (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:33:45 HD Gabriela Ferrat (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:35:57 DNF Katheryn Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders DNS Heather Nielson (USA) Touchstone Climbing DNF Yukie Nakamura (USA) Metromint Cycling DNS Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus

Elite women-Sprint 1 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO 3 pts 2 Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 2 3 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 1

Elite women-Mountain 1 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 5 pts 2 Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 4 3 Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders 3 4 Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 2 5 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 1

Elite women-Teams 1 Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 9:04:05 2 Team TIBCO 0:00:43 3 Team Vera Bradley Foundation 4 Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:02:00 5 Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 0:02:07 6 Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:03:39 7 Touchstone Climbing 0:03:57 8 Webcor Builders 0:04:23 9 Treads.com/DFT 0:06:23 10 Metromint Cycling 0:09:53 11 SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:12:01 12 Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:12:25 13 Herbalife LaGrange 0:14:36 14 TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:16:22

Elite men-General classification after stage 3 1 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6:49:48 2 Ben Day (USA) Fly V Australia 0:00:20 3 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:00:55 4 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:11 5 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:27 6 Cesar Grajales (Col) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:01:31 7 Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:42 8 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:01:57 9 Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:02:03 10 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:04 11 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:02:10 12 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:02:18 13 Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:02:23 14 Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 1 0:02:35 15 Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy 0:02:36 16 Jonathan P McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart 0:02:43 17 Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:02:52 18 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:02:54 19 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:02:55 20 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:57 21 Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:03:18 22 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:03:19 23 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:30 24 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:04:02 25 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:04:08 26 Lucas Euser (USA) Team SpiderTech p/b Plnt Enrgy 0:04:15 27 Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit 0:04:38 28 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling 0:04:49 29 Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:04:56 30 Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy 0:05:11 31 Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:05:22 32 Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:05:30 33 Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:05:35 34 Corey Collier (USA) Rio Grande 0:05:56 35 Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:06:30 36 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:06:32 37 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:06:40 38 Trevor Connor (USA) Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles 0:07:20 39 Brad Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole 0:07:36 40 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:48 41 Jesse H Sergent (NZl) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:07:53 42 Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:08:04 43 Blair Berbert (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:08:07 44 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:08:14 45 Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:08:18 46 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:08:24 47 Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange 0:08:31 48 Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA 0:08:41 49 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc. 0:08:46 50 Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:08:59 51 Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:09:02 52 David Santos (USA) Bike Religion 0:09:03 53 Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:09:26 54 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 55 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners 0:10:43 56 Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:10:45 57 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:10:58 58 Brad Winn (USA) Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank 59 Scott R Gray (USA) Sagebrush Cyclesoles 0:11:04 60 Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:11:10 61 Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:11:13 62 T. Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms 0:12:14 63 David Glick (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:12:20 64 Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:12:47 65 Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:12:50 66 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 0:13:03 67 Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:13:27 68 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:13:36 69 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:13:38 70 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:14:00 71 William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:14:28 72 Mike Sidic (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:14:38 73 Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:14:41 74 Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:15:05 75 Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:15:38 76 Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:15:47 77 Coulton J Hartrich (USA) Santo Cycling Team 0:17:32 78 Daniel Ramsey (USA) Bike Religion 0:17:43 79 Matt Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:17:52 80 Taylor M Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:18:10 81 Floyd Landis (USA) OUCH 0:18:17 82 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:18:47 83 Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:19:18 84 Evan Hyde (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:19:26 85 Paul Thomas (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:19:37 86 Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:19:56 87 Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy 0:20:03 88 Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners 89 Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:20:50 90 Gabe Varela (USA) Acqua al 2/SDBC 0:21:12 91 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:21:18 92 Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:21:26 93 Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 94 Aaron E Olsen (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:21:35 95 Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society 0:21:40 96 Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:21:44 97 Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:21:58 98 Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc. 0:22:03 99 Derek Dixon (USA) 0:22:04 100 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:22:28 101 Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy 0:22:32 102 Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:22:35 103 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:22:37 104 Tyler M Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:22:40 105 Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:23:07 106 Aaron Huen (USA) Bike Religion 0:23:22 107 Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:23:29 108 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 0:23:33 109 Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:23:54 110 Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:23:56 111 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:24:13 112 Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners 0:24:26 113 Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 114 Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team 0:24:28 115 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:24:32 116 Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo 0:24:47 117 Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:24:57 118 Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:25:00 119 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:25:13 120 Billy Demong (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:25:16 121 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:25:38 122 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:25:59 123 Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy 0:26:03 124 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:26:12 125 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:26:14 126 Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:27:16 127 Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:27:33 128 Tim Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:27:42 129 Jonathan Baskin (USA) 0:27:44 130 Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:27:59 131 Luis Zamudio (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:28:03 132 Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:28:22 133 Adam M Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team 0:28:46 134 Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling 0:30:12 135 Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:30:46 136 Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club 0:31:48 137 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:35:30 138 Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:35:48 139 Elijah P Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood 0:37:00 140 Joshua Bartlett (USA) 0:38:59 141 Kennet Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:39:07 142 Mike Tettleton (USA) Bike Religion 0:39:36 143 Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion 0:39:57 144 Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society 0:40:53 145 Jesse Reames (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:42:53 146 Vincent Ownens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:47:18 147 Patrick D Caro (USA) Bike Religion 0:47:21 148 Jake Rubelt (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:47:39 149 Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:50:07 150 Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:50:51 151 Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:51:50

Elite men-Sprints classification 1 Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 4 pts 2 Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners 3 3 Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 2 4 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 2 5 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 1

Elite men-Mountains classification 1 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 14 pts 2 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 3 Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA 8 4 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 5 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners 5 6 Jonathan P McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart 4 7 Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 1 2 8 Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy 2 9 Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners 2 10 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 2 11 Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 1 12 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 1

Elite men-Young riders classification 1 Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 6:51:51 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:00:20 3 Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:00:49 4 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:00:51 5 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:52 6 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:01:59 7 Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit 0:02:35 8 Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy 0:03:08 9 Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:03:19 10 Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:03:27 11 Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:03:32 12 Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:04:27 13 Jesse H Sergent (NZl) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:05:50 14 Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:06:01 15 Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange 0:06:28 16 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc. 0:06:43 17 Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:06:56 18 Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:06:59 19 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners 0:08:40 20 Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:10:44 21 Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:10:47 22 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 0:11:00 23 Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:11:24 24 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:11:33 25 William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:12:25 26 Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:13:02 27 Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:13:35 28 Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:17:15 29 Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:17:53 30 Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:18:00 31 Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:18:47 32 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:19:15 33 Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society 0:19:37 34 Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:19:41 35 Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc. 0:20:00 36 Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:20:32 37 Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners 0:22:23 38 Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:22:57 39 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:23:10 40 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:24:09 41 Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:25:13 42 Jonathan Baskin (USA) 0:25:41 43 Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:25:56 44 Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club 0:29:45 45 Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion 0:37:54 46 Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society 0:38:50 47 Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:49:47

Elite men-Teams classification 1 Total Restoration Cycling Team 11:10:05 2 Fly V Australia 9:10:15 3 BISSELL Pro Cycling 9:11:55 4 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9:13:10 5 Trek-LIVESTRONG 9:14:41 6 Team Exergy 9:17:49 7 Kelly Benefit Strategies 9:18:48 8 Holowesko Partners 9:19:22 9 Team Rio Grande 9:28:45 10 TEAM H&R BLOCK 9:33:11 11 California Giant Berry Farms 9:34:19 12 Hagens Berman Cycling Team 9:42:39 13 RideClean P/B Patentit.com 9:42:46 14 Cole Sport p/b High West 9:45:21 15 Team Type 1 9:45:22 16 Herbalife LaGrange 9:49:43 17 Bike Religion 9:55:56 18 Yahoo! Cycling Team 10:00:03 19 Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 10:01:04 20 Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 10:17:44

Elite women-General classification after stage 3 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 7:07:33 2 Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:01:44 3 Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders 0:02:32 4 Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:04:35 5 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:05:05 6 Amber Rais (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:05:50 7 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:06:11 8 Tara Whitten (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:07:07 9 Emily Kachorek (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:07:28 10 Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 11 Teri Sheasby (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:08:49 12 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:09:01 13 Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 0:09:02 14 Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda 0:09:19 15 Nicole Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 0:10:32 16 Megan M Hottman (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:10:45 17 Lise Olivier (RSA) Team Bizhub 0:10:53 18 Marisa E Asplund (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:10:57 19 Alison K Shanks (NZl) Bike NZ 0:11:05 20 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:11:38 21 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Vuelta/Flywheel 0:11:52 22 Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:12:06 23 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:12:13 24 Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:13:37 25 Jessica Hannah (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:13:38 26 Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:13:41 27 Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:16:21 28 Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders 0:16:55 29 Sue Butler (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:17:40 30 Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:18:45 31 Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing 0:18:48 32 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO 0:19:06 33 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO 0:19:12 34 Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:20:31 35 Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:20:47 36 Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:21:05 37 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:21:42 38 Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:21:50 39 Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:21:59 40 Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO 0:22:03 41 Molly S Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:23:03 42 Heather Pryor (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:23:04 43 Kristina Seley (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:23:14 44 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:24:21 45 Olivia D Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 0:24:23 46 Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:24:56 47 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda 0:25:01 48 Annie Fulton (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:25:08 49 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 0:25:09 50 Kristine Brynjolfson (USA) Westwood / Cannondale pb Vision-Sports 0:25:58 51 Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders 0:28:00 52 Angela J McClure (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:28:15 53 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:28:45 54 Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:28:54 55 Megan A Rathwell (Can) 0:28:55 56 Kelly McDonald (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:29:14 57 Kate Landau (USA) Third Pillar 0:29:37 58 Lisa Campbell (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:29:55 59 Heather E Kay (Can) United Cycle 0:30:30 60 Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders 0:31:42 61 Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:31:56 62 Cara Bussell (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:32:11 63 Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:32:49 64 Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:33:34 65 Kasey Clark (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:34:01 66 Jen Akeroyd (USA) Sorella Forte 0:34:25 67 Morgan Kapp (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:34:26 68 Kathryn Bertine (SKN) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:34:46 69 Patricia S Bailey (USA) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:35:08 70 Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman 0:35:24 71 Chantel R Olsen (USA) PCIM 0:36:28 72 Kat Carr (USA) Third Pillar 0:38:14 73 Erika Graves (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:38:41 74 Vanessa Drigo (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:38:52 75 Judy Jenkins (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:38:57 76 Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar 0:40:29 77 Brenna E Lopez-Otero (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car 0:42:31 78 Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:45:01 79 Karen Oppenheimer (USA) BMC 0:48:15 80 Beatrice Rodriquez (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:49:44 81 Serena N Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports 0:50:30 82 Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge 0:52:12 83 Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO 0:52:13 84 Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:52:55 85 Kristen Hetzel (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:54:07 86 Amanda Seigle (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:57:19 87 Priscilla Calderon (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:58:26 88 Tammy M Wildgoose (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:59:09 89 Susan Peithman (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 1:03:47

Elite women-Sprints classification 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 3 pts 2 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO 3 3 Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 2 4 Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 1 5 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 1

Elite women-Mountains classification 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 16 pts 2 Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 14 3 Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders 5 4 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 3 5 Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 3 6 Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 2 7 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 2 8 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 1 9 Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing 1

Elite women-Young riders classification 1 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 7:12:38 2 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:07:08 3 Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:08:32 4 Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:15:42 5 Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:19:51 6 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 0:20:04 7 Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders 0:22:55 8 Angela J McClure (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:23:10 9 Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders 0:26:37 10 Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:26:51 11 Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:28:29 12 Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman 0:30:19 13 Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar 0:35:24 14 Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge 0:47:07