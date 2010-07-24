Kreder wins mountaintop sprint
Abbott stretches overall lead in women's race
Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners) won a crash-filled final sprint atop Mount Bachelor Ski Resort during stage three of the Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic. The young sprinter dashed to the line for the win ahead of breakaway rider Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) and race leader Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) in third.
“I took it very easy until the last climb,” Kreder said. “UnitedHealthcare tried to win the race at the end but we came together in a group and I was feeling really good. I’m not a climber but I’m doing much better this year. I’m surprised that I stayed in the field, my sprint is really good so I am very happy with today.”
Sutherland retained his overall race lead heading into the stage four criterium held in downtown Bend on Saturday night. Ben Day (Fly V
Australia) held onto his second place in the overall despite being tangled up in a crash with roughly 100-metres to go. His teammate and the day’s podium finisher Lill remains in third place overall.
“First things first, you want to try and retain the jersey,” said Sutherland who attacked with 200 metres to bring back a threatening
breakaway. “Second, you don’t want to lose any time to Ben or Darren or anyone else behind you. Thirdly, I started to think about the stage win. Max Jenkins and Marc de Maar did a great job to try to bring Darren back for me. When it flattens out I have a lot more power because I didn’t have to do much today.”
A group of roughly 20 riders came barrelling around the outskirts of a choppy section of pavement in a heated sprint for the stage win in the Mount Bachelor Ski Resort parking lot. Riders crashed on loose gravel through a wide bend with 100-metres to go. Kreder’s teammate Taylor Sheldon took the brunt of the accident crashing headfirst into the pavement. He was airlifted by AirLink off the mountain top. Other riders involved in the crash were Andrew Talansky (California Giant) and Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners).
“Instead they make us go through this bloody horse shoe where the gravel was ripped up everywhere,” said Day who went down in the crash. “We did a U-turn on the gravel with 100-metres to go and it was not necessary to have a finish like that.”
Executive Director Chuck Kenlan stated that “the crash that happened today was considered by the officials as rider error. One rider turned in to another that was taking a straight line. This is the same finish that has been run on this stage for three years without incident. Rider safety is the number one concern at the Cascade.”
A tactical battle on Mount Bachelor ends in a cagey sprint
Monster attacks from some of the peloton’s most notable climbers ignited at the base of the final climb up to Mount Bachelor in a bid to gain time in the overall classification and a prestigious stage victory. King of the Mountain (KOM) leader and third place in the overall Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) launched himself off the front of the field and was quickly marked by Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) who sat in fourth place overall. The pair were joined by Cesar Grajales (Cole Sport), Matt Cooke (Exergy), Pat McCarty (Matrix) and the young Ian Boswell (Bissell).
“I didn’t have legs two days ago so when it was steep at the bottom and the guys went really quick, for me it’s often better just to go my own tempo,” Sutherland said. “At my pace it is easier to limit losses and wait until the hill flattened out. Having Marc there made it a whole lot easier because he could just sit on Darren the whole way. We had our second card there and that reduced a lot of stress for me.”
Lill continued to counter attack until he was clear from the field and the only rider able to respond was Cooke. The pair held a 10-second lead over the flatter sections at the top of the climb. Sutherland’s teammates Max Jenkins and Marc de Maar stretched their legs at the front of the dwindled main field to reel in the two escapees in the parking lot-style finish at the Mount Bachelor Ski Resort.
“I didn’t want to take Marc de Maar with me because he was behind me in GC and he would have played the sitting-on card because of Rory behind,” Lill said. “He kept following me so I had to keep attacking. Cooke rode well and let the others chase me down a few times and then went with me when he knew it would go. Two small climbers with these flat roads at the top, it was better for the bigger group behind and they caught us.”
UnitedHealthcare forces mid-race chase
The 155-rider peloton rolled out of the Summit High School in Bend and hit the first lengthy climb of the day along Century Drive, on the north end of the Cascade Lakes Highway. Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) kicked off the race with a solo move at the start of the nearly 30-kilometre steady ascent that averaged roughly four to five percent. A significant amount of action on the front resulted in a reshuffled early breakaway with that included Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies), Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners) and Carter Jones (Ride Clean).
Bend native Ryan Trebon (Kona) and Robbie Squire (Holowesko Partners) were the next to gain some time on the field. Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) put forth a chase, later joined by Matt Cooke (Exergy). Trebon picked up full points at the KOM located at the top of the ascent but it was not enough to pass Lill in the climber’s competition. The summit was followed by a winding descent where the both chase group and breakaway leaders were reeled back in by an active peloton.
The group traveled around the wooded Deschutes National Forest before making a turn onto the Cascade Lakes Highway around the south end of the Crane Prairie Reservoir. Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) and Alex Howes(Holowesko Partners) managed to snap away from the field. Howes was the highest placed rider in the overall classification at more than five minutes back and Thomson at an additional 13 minutes.
The pair gained more than two minutes as they passed the upper end of the Deschutes River. UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis sent the cavalry to the front of the field to manage the time gap and protect Sutherland’s race lead.
They received intermittent help from former teammate Floyd Landis who has been wearing the squad’s former OUCH p/b Maxxis kit.
Howes attacked his companion in a solo effort at the base of the climb.
UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis successful reeled in Thomson who dangled in no man’s land for several kilometres. Howes was caught by a lead group of climbers that emerged from the main peloton with ten kilometres to go.
The racing continues at the stage four Downtown Criterium p/b Desert Orthopedics & Rebound Physical Therapy on Saturday evening.
Abbott stretches overall lead atop Mount Bachelor
US National Champion Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) rode away from a group of strong climbers to take her second victory at the Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic. This time it was a solo finish of 27 seconds ahead of runner up Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) and Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders).
“I want to dedicate this win to my Grandpa, the Iowa corn and The Pumpkin Song,” said Abbott who was informed that her Grandfather was placed on oxygen support yesterday. “The Pumpkin Song is a song my Grandpa taught me when I was a little kid and every single time I see him we sing that song together. Both my grandparents are Iowa corn farmers, corn on the cob is a family tradition. This ride is for him now.”
Abbott increased her lead in the overall classification to 1:44 minutes ahead of Cheatley and 2:32 minutes ahead of Willock heading into the penultimate stage at the Downtown Criterium on Saturday.
“Because we are a small team the best gift that I could give them going into the coming days, for their hard work today, was a little bit more of a cushion,” Abbott said. “Just because there are only four of us. They rode amazingly today and they were there the whole time and we communicated really well. They were very constant and steady so I want to commend them a lot for that.”
All-day break gets caught on Mount Bachelor
The Pro women started their race at the Wanoga Snow Park and headed straight uphill toward the Queen of the Mountain (QOM) point sprint to kick off the 113-kilometre Cascade Lakes Road Race.
An initial breakaway contained Carla Swart (Vera Bradley Foundation), Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders), Andrea Dvorak and Amber Rais (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light). The threatening move was caught shortly after by an animated peloton.
The significant move of the day set sail soon after that included Dvorak, Megan Guarnier (Tibco-To the Top), Lauren Hall and Anne Samplonius (Vera Bradley Foundation) and Kathryn Donovan (SCVelo p/b Empower).
The breakaway’s gap grew to a maximum of three minutes when a crash in the main field caused the bunch to slow down. Riders involved in the crash included overall contenders Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) and Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders). Mattis was forced to pull out of the race. “We sat up to make sure everyone was OK before we started to go again,” Abbott said.
Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 assumed responsibility at the front of the field to reduce the gap to the breakaway. The short-handed but powerful four-woman team received valuable help from DFT Treads.com, Touchstone Climbing and later Webcor Builders who were all interested in protecting their top ten overall placing.
“Once people get into top five or podium or top ten there’s smaller gaps and more incentive for other teams, beyond just ours, to work to keep their relative positions in the race,” Abbott said. “A lot of teams pitched in and they all rode amazingly.”
The breakaway dwindled to three riders as the road took a turn up toward Mount Bachelor, losing Hall and Donovan. Samplonius, Dvorak and Guarnier continued onward at the base of the more than 20-kilometre finale ascent. However, Samplonius continued on her own when Dvorak and Guarnier began to fall off pace as well.
“I was hoping no one would chase because I was so far down in the GC,” Samplonius said. “I was hoping through the flatter section before the last climb that I could hold it. That road was rough, slow and there was a head wind before the climb, so it was really hard for one rider to hold it out there.”
“We gave it a shot,” she added. “We wanted to go for the stage win, go early and put two in the break. We executed that. You gotta try or you will never pull it off. It was fantastic team work.”
Back in the bunch, Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light put in a team effort at the base of the climb to set up their GC rider Cath Cheatley. After
several attacks and counter attacks Cheatley, Abbott and Willock battled their way over the climb, catching Samplonius with ten kilometres to go.
Abbott set a strong enough tempo on the ascent to put Cheatley and Willock into difficulty. She went on to gain nearly 30 seconds before entered the finish line stretch. She was instructed by officials that the pro women’s finish had been deviated due to a crash in the men’s race. Cheatley and Willock crossed the line in second and third place respectively. Powers won the bunch sprint for fourth place, just over a minute back.
“I was not racing here to lose because you never know what can happen,” Cheatley said. “I was not easing up and raced right to the line. I attacked with 200 metres to go and lead it through the bend. It was a really fast, really good women’s race.”
|1
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners
|3:15:35
|2
|Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
|3
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
|5
|Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|6
|Cesar Grajales (Col) Cole Sport p/b High West
|7
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|8
|Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|9
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|11
|Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|12
|Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit
|13
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
|15
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|16
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange
|17
|Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|18
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|19
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|20
|Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|21
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling
|22
|Evan Hyde (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|23
|Corey Collier (USA) Rio Grande
|24
|Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|25
|Jonathan P McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart
|26
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|27
|Brad Winn (USA) Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank
|28
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team SpiderTech p/b Plnt Enrgy
|29
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|30
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|31
|Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|32
|Ben Day (USA) Fly V Australia
|33
|Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|34
|Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy
|35
|Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:01:06
|36
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:01:08
|37
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|38
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
|0:01:10
|39
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|40
|Jesse H Sergent (NZl) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|41
|Trevor Connor (USA) Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles
|42
|Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|43
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|44
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|45
|Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:01:27
|46
|Brad Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole
|47
|Blair Berbert (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
|0:01:35
|48
|Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
|49
|Paul Thomas (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|50
|Coulton J Hartrich (USA) Santo Cycling Team
|51
|William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|52
|Scott R Gray (USA) Sagebrush Cyclesoles
|53
|Taylor M Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande
|54
|Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|55
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|56
|Gabe Varela (USA) Acqua al 2/SDBC
|57
|Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|58
|Aaron Huen (USA) Bike Religion
|59
|Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|60
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|61
|Derek Dixon (USA)
|62
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.
|63
|Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society
|64
|Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|65
|Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc.
|66
|Daniel Ramsey (USA) Bike Religion
|67
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|68
|David Glick (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|69
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|70
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|71
|Aaron E Olsen (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:01:51
|72
|Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|73
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|74
|Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|75
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:55
|76
|Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|77
|T. Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms
|78
|Mike Sidic (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|79
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|80
|Tyler M Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:02:24
|81
|Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|82
|Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|83
|Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|84
|Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|85
|Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|86
|David Santos (USA) Bike Religion
|87
|Billy Demong (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|88
|Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy
|89
|Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|90
|Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA
|91
|Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners
|92
|Jonathan Baskin (USA)
|93
|Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:03:26
|94
|Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|95
|Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|96
|Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club
|0:03:32
|97
|Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|98
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|99
|Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:03:34
|100
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|101
|David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:03:36
|102
|Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:03:38
|103
|Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo
|0:06:08
|104
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
|105
|Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|106
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|107
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|108
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
|109
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|110
|Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling
|111
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|112
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|113
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners
|114
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|115
|Adam M Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
|116
|Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy
|117
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|118
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|119
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|120
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|121
|Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|122
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:06:15
|123
|Matt Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|124
|Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners
|0:06:18
|125
|Floyd Landis (USA) OUCH
|126
|Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|127
|Luis Zamudio (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:08:24
|128
|Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:09:14
|129
|Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|130
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|131
|Tim Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:09:53
|132
|Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|133
|Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:10:19
|134
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:15:01
|135
|Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|136
|Joshua Bartlett (USA)
|0:18:56
|137
|Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion
|138
|Elijah P Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood
|139
|Mike Tettleton (USA) Bike Religion
|140
|Vincent Ownens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:18:58
|141
|Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|142
|Kennet Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:19:03
|143
|Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society
|0:19:26
|144
|Jake Rubelt (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:19:46
|145
|Patrick D Caro (USA) Bike Religion
|0:21:22
|146
|Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:23:56
|147
|Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|148
|Jesse Reames (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|149
|Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:26:22
|150
|Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|151
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Holowesko Partners
|DNF
|Timothy R Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|DNF
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|DNF
|Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1
|DSQ
|Galen Mittermann (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|DNF
|David Talbott (USA) Team Exergy
|DNF
|Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|DNS
|Daniel J Harm (USA) Team Rio Grande
|DNF
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder
|1
|Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners
|3
|pts
|2
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|2
|3
|Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA
|3
|pts
|2
|Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners
|2
|3
|Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners
|5
|pts
|2
|Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
|4
|3
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|4
|Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
|2
|5
|Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|BISSELL Pro Cycling
|9:46:45
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|Team Exergy
|4
|Fly V Australia
|5
|Holowesko Partners
|0:01:06
|6
|Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:35
|7
|Cole Sport p/b High West
|8
|Team Rio Grande
|0:02:18
|9
|Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:02:20
|10
|Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|11
|California Giant Berry Farms
|0:03:02
|12
|TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:03:10
|13
|RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|14
|Team Type 1
|0:05:07
|15
|Bike Religion
|0:05:34
|16
|Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:08:08
|17
|Herbalife LaGrange
|0:08:24
|18
|Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:10:07
|19
|Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:22:10
|1
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|3:00:26
|2
|Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:00:27
|3
|Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
|4
|Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:01:10
|5
|Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|6
|Amber Rais (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|7
|Megan M Hottman (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|8
|Tara Whitten (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|9
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
|10
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|11
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|12
|Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda
|13
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|14
|Teri Sheasby (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|15
|Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|16
|Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|17
|Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|18
|Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|19
|Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing
|20
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders
|21
|Lise Olivier (RSA) Team Bizhub
|22
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|23
|Jessica Hannah (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|24
|Alison K Shanks (NZl) Bike NZ
|0:01:51
|25
|Nicole Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|0:02:27
|26
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|27
|Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|28
|Sue Butler (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|29
|Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|30
|Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|31
|Marisa E Asplund (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|32
|Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman
|0:02:41
|33
|Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:03:07
|34
|Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|35
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Vuelta/Flywheel
|36
|Annie Fulton (USA) Metromint Cycling
|37
|Kristina Seley (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|38
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|39
|Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|40
|Heather E Kay (Can) United Cycle
|0:03:40
|41
|Megan A Rathwell (Can)
|0:03:41
|42
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda
|0:03:43
|43
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO
|44
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:04:06
|45
|Serena N Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports
|0:04:18
|46
|Kelly McDonald (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:04:23
|47
|Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:04:30
|48
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:04:47
|49
|Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:04:57
|50
|Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:05:03
|51
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:05:07
|52
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|53
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|54
|Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:05:33
|55
|Angela J McClure (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|56
|Kristine Brynjolfson (USA) Westwood / Cannondale pb Vision-Sports
|57
|Molly S Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:05:40
|58
|Kasey Clark (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:05:44
|59
|Kristen Hetzel (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:06:10
|60
|Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|61
|Heather Pryor (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|62
|Cara Bussell (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|63
|Olivia D Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|64
|Kat Carr (USA) Third Pillar
|65
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|66
|Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar
|67
|Jen Akeroyd (USA) Sorella Forte
|0:06:39
|68
|Kate Landau (USA) Third Pillar
|0:06:45
|69
|Kathryn Bertine (SKN) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:06:49
|70
|Lisa Campbell (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:06:54
|71
|Erika Graves (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:07:28
|72
|Morgan Kapp (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|73
|Karen Oppenheimer (USA) BMC
|74
|Chantel R Olsen (USA) PCIM
|0:08:10
|75
|Vanessa Drigo (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:08:11
|76
|Tammy M Wildgoose (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|77
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:08:49
|78
|Brenna E Lopez-Otero (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car
|0:09:24
|79
|Priscilla Calderon (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|80
|Amanda Seigle (USA) Metromint Cycling
|81
|Judy Jenkins (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:09:38
|82
|Patricia S Bailey (USA) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:10:16
|83
|Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:11:33
|84
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|85
|Beatrice Rodriquez (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:11:36
|86
|Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:14:58
|87
|Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|88
|Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge
|0:15:27
|89
|Susan Peithman (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:25:05
|HD
|Patricia Dowd (USA)
|0:33:23
|HD
|Chrissy Parks (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:33:45
|HD
|Gabriela Ferrat (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:35:57
|DNF
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders
|DNS
|Heather Nielson (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|DNF
|Yukie Nakamura (USA) Metromint Cycling
|DNS
|Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO
|3
|pts
|2
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|2
|3
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|5
|pts
|2
|Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|4
|3
|Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
|3
|4
|Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|2
|5
|Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|1
|1
|Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|9:04:05
|2
|Team TIBCO
|0:00:43
|3
|Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|4
|Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|5
|Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|0:02:07
|6
|Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:03:39
|7
|Touchstone Climbing
|0:03:57
|8
|Webcor Builders
|0:04:23
|9
|Treads.com/DFT
|0:06:23
|10
|Metromint Cycling
|0:09:53
|11
|SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:12:01
|12
|Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:12:25
|13
|Herbalife LaGrange
|0:14:36
|14
|TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:16:22
|1
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6:49:48
|2
|Ben Day (USA) Fly V Australia
|0:00:20
|3
|Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:00:55
|4
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:11
|5
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:01:27
|6
|Cesar Grajales (Col) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:01:31
|7
|Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:01:42
|8
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:01:57
|9
|Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:02:03
|10
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:04
|11
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:02:10
|12
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:02:18
|13
|Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:02:23
|14
|Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|0:02:35
|15
|Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
|0:02:36
|16
|Jonathan P McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart
|0:02:43
|17
|Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:02:52
|18
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:02:54
|19
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:02:55
|20
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:57
|21
|Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:03:18
|22
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:03:19
|23
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:30
|24
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:04:02
|25
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|0:04:08
|26
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team SpiderTech p/b Plnt Enrgy
|0:04:15
|27
|Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit
|0:04:38
|28
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling
|0:04:49
|29
|Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:04:56
|30
|Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy
|0:05:11
|31
|Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:05:22
|32
|Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:05:30
|33
|Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:05:35
|34
|Corey Collier (USA) Rio Grande
|0:05:56
|35
|Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:06:30
|36
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:06:32
|37
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:06:40
|38
|Trevor Connor (USA) Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles
|0:07:20
|39
|Brad Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole
|0:07:36
|40
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:07:48
|41
|Jesse H Sergent (NZl) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:07:53
|42
|Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:08:04
|43
|Blair Berbert (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
|0:08:07
|44
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:08:14
|45
|Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:08:18
|46
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:08:24
|47
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:08:31
|48
|Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA
|0:08:41
|49
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.
|0:08:46
|50
|Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:08:59
|51
|Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:09:02
|52
|David Santos (USA) Bike Religion
|0:09:03
|53
|Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:09:26
|54
|David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia
|55
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners
|0:10:43
|56
|Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:10:45
|57
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:10:58
|58
|Brad Winn (USA) Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank
|59
|Scott R Gray (USA) Sagebrush Cyclesoles
|0:11:04
|60
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:11:10
|61
|Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:11:13
|62
|T. Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms
|0:12:14
|63
|David Glick (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:12:20
|64
|Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:12:47
|65
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
|0:12:50
|66
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|0:13:03
|67
|Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:13:27
|68
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:13:36
|69
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:13:38
|70
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:14:00
|71
|William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:14:28
|72
|Mike Sidic (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:14:38
|73
|Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:14:41
|74
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:15:05
|75
|Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:15:38
|76
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:15:47
|77
|Coulton J Hartrich (USA) Santo Cycling Team
|0:17:32
|78
|Daniel Ramsey (USA) Bike Religion
|0:17:43
|79
|Matt Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:17:52
|80
|Taylor M Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:18:10
|81
|Floyd Landis (USA) OUCH
|0:18:17
|82
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:18:47
|83
|Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:19:18
|84
|Evan Hyde (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:19:26
|85
|Paul Thomas (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:19:37
|86
|Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:19:56
|87
|Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
|0:20:03
|88
|Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners
|89
|Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:20:50
|90
|Gabe Varela (USA) Acqua al 2/SDBC
|0:21:12
|91
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:21:18
|92
|Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:21:26
|93
|Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|94
|Aaron E Olsen (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:21:35
|95
|Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society
|0:21:40
|96
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:21:44
|97
|Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:21:58
|98
|Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc.
|0:22:03
|99
|Derek Dixon (USA)
|0:22:04
|100
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:22:28
|101
|Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy
|0:22:32
|102
|Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:22:35
|103
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:22:37
|104
|Tyler M Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:22:40
|105
|Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:23:07
|106
|Aaron Huen (USA) Bike Religion
|0:23:22
|107
|Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:23:29
|108
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|0:23:33
|109
|Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:23:54
|110
|Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:23:56
|111
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:24:13
|112
|Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners
|0:24:26
|113
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|114
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
|0:24:28
|115
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:24:32
|116
|Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo
|0:24:47
|117
|Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:24:57
|118
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:25:00
|119
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:25:13
|120
|Billy Demong (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:25:16
|121
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:25:38
|122
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:25:59
|123
|Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy
|0:26:03
|124
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:26:12
|125
|Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:26:14
|126
|Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:27:16
|127
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:27:33
|128
|Tim Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:27:42
|129
|Jonathan Baskin (USA)
|0:27:44
|130
|Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:27:59
|131
|Luis Zamudio (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:28:03
|132
|Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:28:22
|133
|Adam M Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
|0:28:46
|134
|Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling
|0:30:12
|135
|Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:30:46
|136
|Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club
|0:31:48
|137
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:35:30
|138
|Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:35:48
|139
|Elijah P Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood
|0:37:00
|140
|Joshua Bartlett (USA)
|0:38:59
|141
|Kennet Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:39:07
|142
|Mike Tettleton (USA) Bike Religion
|0:39:36
|143
|Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion
|0:39:57
|144
|Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society
|0:40:53
|145
|Jesse Reames (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:42:53
|146
|Vincent Ownens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:47:18
|147
|Patrick D Caro (USA) Bike Religion
|0:47:21
|148
|Jake Rubelt (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:47:39
|149
|Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:50:07
|150
|Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:50:51
|151
|Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:51:50
|1
|Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners
|3
|3
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2
|4
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|2
|5
|David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia
|1
|1
|Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
|14
|pts
|2
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|3
|Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA
|8
|4
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|5
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners
|5
|6
|Jonathan P McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart
|4
|7
|Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|2
|8
|Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
|2
|9
|Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners
|2
|10
|David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia
|2
|11
|Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|1
|12
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|6:51:51
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:00:20
|3
|Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:00:49
|4
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:00:51
|5
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|6
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:01:59
|7
|Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit
|0:02:35
|8
|Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy
|0:03:08
|9
|Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:03:19
|10
|Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:03:27
|11
|Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:03:32
|12
|Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:04:27
|13
|Jesse H Sergent (NZl) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:05:50
|14
|Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:06:01
|15
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:06:28
|16
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.
|0:06:43
|17
|Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:06:56
|18
|Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:06:59
|19
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners
|0:08:40
|20
|Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:10:44
|21
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
|0:10:47
|22
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|0:11:00
|23
|Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:11:24
|24
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:11:33
|25
|William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:12:25
|26
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:13:02
|27
|Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:13:35
|28
|Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:17:15
|29
|Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:17:53
|30
|Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:18:00
|31
|Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:18:47
|32
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:19:15
|33
|Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society
|0:19:37
|34
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:19:41
|35
|Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc.
|0:20:00
|36
|Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:20:32
|37
|Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners
|0:22:23
|38
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:22:57
|39
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:23:10
|40
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:24:09
|41
|Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:25:13
|42
|Jonathan Baskin (USA)
|0:25:41
|43
|Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:25:56
|44
|Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club
|0:29:45
|45
|Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion
|0:37:54
|46
|Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society
|0:38:50
|47
|Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:49:47
|1
|Total Restoration Cycling Team
|11:10:05
|2
|Fly V Australia
|9:10:15
|3
|BISSELL Pro Cycling
|9:11:55
|4
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9:13:10
|5
|Trek-LIVESTRONG
|9:14:41
|6
|Team Exergy
|9:17:49
|7
|Kelly Benefit Strategies
|9:18:48
|8
|Holowesko Partners
|9:19:22
|9
|Team Rio Grande
|9:28:45
|10
|TEAM H&R BLOCK
|9:33:11
|11
|California Giant Berry Farms
|9:34:19
|12
|Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|9:42:39
|13
|RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|9:42:46
|14
|Cole Sport p/b High West
|9:45:21
|15
|Team Type 1
|9:45:22
|16
|Herbalife LaGrange
|9:49:43
|17
|Bike Religion
|9:55:56
|18
|Yahoo! Cycling Team
|10:00:03
|19
|Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|10:01:04
|20
|Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|10:17:44
|1
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|7:07:33
|2
|Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:01:44
|3
|Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
|0:02:32
|4
|Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:04:35
|5
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:05:05
|6
|Amber Rais (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:05:50
|7
|Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:06:11
|8
|Tara Whitten (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:07:07
|9
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:07:28
|10
|Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|11
|Teri Sheasby (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:08:49
|12
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:09:01
|13
|Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|0:09:02
|14
|Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda
|0:09:19
|15
|Nicole Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|0:10:32
|16
|Megan M Hottman (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:10:45
|17
|Lise Olivier (RSA) Team Bizhub
|0:10:53
|18
|Marisa E Asplund (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:10:57
|19
|Alison K Shanks (NZl) Bike NZ
|0:11:05
|20
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:11:38
|21
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Vuelta/Flywheel
|0:11:52
|22
|Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:12:06
|23
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:12:13
|24
|Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:13:37
|25
|Jessica Hannah (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:13:38
|26
|Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:13:41
|27
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:16:21
|28
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders
|0:16:55
|29
|Sue Butler (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:17:40
|30
|Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:18:45
|31
|Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing
|0:18:48
|32
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
|0:19:06
|33
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:19:12
|34
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:20:31
|35
|Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:20:47
|36
|Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:21:05
|37
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:21:42
|38
|Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:21:50
|39
|Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:21:59
|40
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO
|0:22:03
|41
|Molly S Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:23:03
|42
|Heather Pryor (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:23:04
|43
|Kristina Seley (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:23:14
|44
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:24:21
|45
|Olivia D Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|0:24:23
|46
|Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:24:56
|47
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda
|0:25:01
|48
|Annie Fulton (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:25:08
|49
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|0:25:09
|50
|Kristine Brynjolfson (USA) Westwood / Cannondale pb Vision-Sports
|0:25:58
|51
|Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:28:00
|52
|Angela J McClure (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:28:15
|53
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:28:45
|54
|Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:28:54
|55
|Megan A Rathwell (Can)
|0:28:55
|56
|Kelly McDonald (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:29:14
|57
|Kate Landau (USA) Third Pillar
|0:29:37
|58
|Lisa Campbell (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:29:55
|59
|Heather E Kay (Can) United Cycle
|0:30:30
|60
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:31:42
|61
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:31:56
|62
|Cara Bussell (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:32:11
|63
|Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:32:49
|64
|Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:33:34
|65
|Kasey Clark (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:34:01
|66
|Jen Akeroyd (USA) Sorella Forte
|0:34:25
|67
|Morgan Kapp (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:34:26
|68
|Kathryn Bertine (SKN) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:34:46
|69
|Patricia S Bailey (USA) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:35:08
|70
|Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman
|0:35:24
|71
|Chantel R Olsen (USA) PCIM
|0:36:28
|72
|Kat Carr (USA) Third Pillar
|0:38:14
|73
|Erika Graves (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:38:41
|74
|Vanessa Drigo (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:38:52
|75
|Judy Jenkins (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:38:57
|76
|Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar
|0:40:29
|77
|Brenna E Lopez-Otero (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car
|0:42:31
|78
|Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:45:01
|79
|Karen Oppenheimer (USA) BMC
|0:48:15
|80
|Beatrice Rodriquez (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:49:44
|81
|Serena N Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports
|0:50:30
|82
|Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge
|0:52:12
|83
|Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:52:13
|84
|Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:52:55
|85
|Kristen Hetzel (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:54:07
|86
|Amanda Seigle (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:57:19
|87
|Priscilla Calderon (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:58:26
|88
|Tammy M Wildgoose (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:59:09
|89
|Susan Peithman (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|1:03:47
|1
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|3
|pts
|2
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO
|3
|3
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|2
|4
|Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|1
|5
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|16
|pts
|2
|Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|14
|3
|Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
|5
|4
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|3
|5
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|3
|6
|Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|2
|7
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|2
|8
|Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|1
|9
|Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing
|1
|1
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|7:12:38
|2
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:07:08
|3
|Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:08:32
|4
|Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:15:42
|5
|Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:19:51
|6
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|0:20:04
|7
|Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:22:55
|8
|Angela J McClure (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:23:10
|9
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:26:37
|10
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:26:51
|11
|Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:28:29
|12
|Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman
|0:30:19
|13
|Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar
|0:35:24
|14
|Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge
|0:47:07
|1
|Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|21:23:12
|2
|Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|0:06:11
|3
|Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:13:28
|4
|Team TIBCO
|0:17:42
|5
|Webcor Builders
|0:18:10
|6
|Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:19:18
|7
|Touchstone Climbing
|0:30:43
|8
|Treads.com/DFT
|0:33:24
|9
|Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:46:10
|10
|SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:58:35
|11
|Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|1:00:16
|12
|Metromint Cycling
|1:03:14
|13
|Herbalife LaGrange
|1:20:16
|14
|TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|1:25:11
