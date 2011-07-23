Image 1 of 33 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) on her way to her solo win. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 33 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) keeping the pressure on in the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 33 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com) takes the win at Mt. Bachelor. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 33 Realcyclist.com spent the day working hard to protect the jersey. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 33 An early break tries to get away in the mens race. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 33 Alison Shanks (BikeNZ) setting the pace on the front of the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 33 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) sitting in the break before her attack. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 33 Alison Shanks (BikeNZ) still sitting on the front of the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 33 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) launches her attack. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 33 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) on her own with 3K to go. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 33 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) crosses the line for the win. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 33 Rob Squire (Chipotle Development) tries to get a gap on the field. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 33 The field heads away from Mt. Bachelor before turning back towards it again. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 33 The pace was high through the day. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 33 The men round Elk Lake to close in on the finish. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 33 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) attacks the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 33 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com) just waiting for the right time to make his move. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 33 Chris Baldwin (Bissell) was marking the moves today and ended up in second. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 33 Realcyclist.com gets things string out as soon as the day gets going. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 33 Alex Howes (Chipotle Development) leads the first real break of the day. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 33 The group makes its way up to the first KOM. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 33 Rob Squire (Chipotle Development) sitting in the bunch. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 33 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) waiting for the climbing to start. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 33 Things start to take shape at the front of the field. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 33 Alex Howes (Chipotle Development) in the KOM jersey and working at the front. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 33 Chase Pinkham (Bissell) spent some good time working at the front today. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 33 The men head towards Mt. Bachelor and a long day on the road. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 33 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development) gets the best young rider jersey to wear for another day. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 33 The men make their way past Elk Lake. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 33 The peloton passed by glacial lakes today on the way up to Mt. Bachelor. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 33 Mt. Bachelor looms in the distance. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 33 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) starts to work hard as the road gets steeper. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 33 of 33 The womens break still gaining time on the field. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)

Grajales wins second mountaintop finish on Mt. Bachelor

Cesar Grajales (RealCyclist.com) won his teams its third consecutive stage win, and second win of his own, atop Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort during stage three of the Cascade Cycling Classic. The Colombian native caught and passed late-race breakaway rider Chris Baldwin (Bissell) with roughly 200 metres to go. His teammate and overall race leader Francisco ‘Paco’ Mancebo placed third on the day.

"It is a special day today, my wife’s birthday, so I want to dedicate this win to her,’ Grajales said. "Thanks to my teammates who did an awesome job today. And Paco because he set me up for the win."

Mancebo maintained his overall race lead heading into the stage four criterium on Saturday evening. He is currently leading the race by 40 seconds ahead of Grajales in second place and an additional 14 seconds to Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) in third.

"The main objective for today was to keep the jersey," Grajales said. "We wanted to keep first and second on the podium. We needed to get the time bonus today. Since Paco already had a big gap in the overall, I needed to get the time bonus to move me further ahead in second place. We have a comfortable gap, which is important going into the last stage because it is a hard one."

Alex Howes (Chipotle Development) is leading the King of the Mountain (KOM) competition and his teammate Lachlan Morton is leading the Best Young Rider competition. Carlos Alzate (Exergy) is leading the Sprint competition.

Pro-Cat 1 men’s field had a tough day on the bike during the ‘queen’ stage three that includes more than 6,000 ft of elevation gain spread over 135 kms. The day started with a significant ascent out of Bend, covering roughly 25 kms of road before descending the Sun River Access Rd. The riders will round Elk Lake and finish at the top of a some 30 kms climb to the top of Mt Bachelor.

A breakaway of seven riders split off the front of the field at the base of the opening climb. Riders included Ben Day (Kenda/5-hour Energy), Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell), Jacob Rathe and Alex Howes (Chipotle Development), Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth), George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong) and Liam Holohan (Raleigh).

A chase group formed that included Rob Britton (Bissell), Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth), Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing), Alistar Radcliff (Now-MS Society) and Greg Craddock (Trek-Livestrong).

The two lead groups put pressure on RealCyclist.com race leader Francisco Mancebo and runner up in the overall classification Cesar Grajales. The team worked hard to close down the time gap before the top of the climb.

"Everyones tactics were the same in that Cesar and Mancebo are very strong riders and maybe we could have cracked their team on the climbs," Baldwin said. "the only way to beat guys like that is to isolate them from their teammates. They’ve won every stage and that is impressive. The last stage of this race is very hard and relentless. It is very hard for a team to control and they are going to have a tall order."

Alex Howes (Chipotle Development) took a solo flyer on the descent down toward Elk Lake, gaining roughly 30 seconds. His teammate Rob Squire also made an attempt to clear the peloton by himself.

Action from the field resulted in several short-lived breakaways. Teams that were aggressive before the final climb included Bissell, Chipotle Development, Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth.

Maxwell Durtschi (Trek-Livestrong) and Andrea Diaz (Exergy) formed a two-man breakaway and gained roughly 30 seconds ahead of the field. They increased their gap to nearly one minute heading into the base of the final climb. Durtschi won the intermediate sprint and Diaz attacked and continued to ride solo into the climb.

RealCyclist.com held a steady tempo from the peloton, catching Diaz at the base of the ascent. Mancebo deterred anyone from attacking on the way up to Mt. Bachelor by single-handedly setting a fast-paced tempo up the final 10 kms of the climb. His efforts caused the field to split and only seven riders remained in the lead group including his teammate Grajales, Baldwin, Jeremy Vennell (Bissell), Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development), Dan Fleeman (Raleigh) and Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy).

Vennell made an initial attack, followed by Baldwin, who jumped ahead of the small group with one and half kilometers to go and gained a significant lead as he headed toward the finish line. However, Grajales timed his reaction to perfection, catching and passing Baldwin with roughly 200 meters to the line for his second mountaintop stage win.

"When Mancebo went, I was able to follow, and when I saw that Jeremy was there too my energy went through the roof," Baldwin said. "We are happy with our overall performance. I am also happy to have felt good today. I was blown away when Cesar bridged across. Not that I am that fast, but I was going fast, so I was surprised that he was able to do it that quickly. He is in good form and kudos to him."

Elite Women, Buchanan wins, as Hughes gambles on other teams to pull back break

Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita-Forno D’Asolo) secured a victory atop Mt. Bachelor, stage three of the Cascade Cycling Classic. The New Zealand National Champion attacked a late-race breakaway and soloed to the finish line ahead of her fellow countryman Ali Shanks (Bike NZ) in second and Tara Whitten (Tibco-To the Top) in third.

"I knew it was do or die," Buchanan said. "I didn’t look back until I was closer to the finish line and I kept thinking I wished the finish line were closer. I’m stoked for the win."

Six-time Olympic medalist Clara Hughes (Cycling BC) maintained her lead in the overall classification heading into the stage four criterium on Saturday afternoon. Erinne Willock (Tibco-To the Top) is currently sitting in second place, 13 seconds back, and Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) is in third place an additional six seconds back.

"It was a good race today and I stayed in yellow," Hughes said. "I took a gamble and thought that Tibco would do most of the work on the climb and that’s what ended up happening."

Buchanan is leading the Best Young Rider competition and her teammate Andrea Dvorak is leading the Queen of the Mountain (QOM) competition, Joelle Numainville (Tibco-To the Top) is leading the Sprint competition.

The Pro-Cat 1,2 women began the 113 kms, ‘queen’ stage three at the Wanoga Snow Park. The stage included more than 4,000 ft of elevation gain. The race started with a 10 kilometre climb, followed by a descent through the Sun River Access Rd. The riders rode around Elk Lake and finished at the top of a some 30 kms climb to the top of Mt Bachelor.

The field was highly aggressive during most of the stage, however, all breakaways were short-lived and the field remained predominantly in tact until approaching the base of the final climb.

"It was so fast for the first half of the race, downhill and nice roads that breakaways weren’t getting away," Buchanan said. "It was aggressive and things were constantly going. I felt like it was a fast race."

Shanks initiated the first significant move and was followed by Lauren Hall (Colavita-Forno D’Asolo). Two more groups bridged across to the duo that included Leah Kirchman (Colavita-Forno D’Asolo), Tara Whitten, Megan Guarnier and Joelle Numainville (Tibco-To the Top), Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten), Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching System-Specialized), Emily Collins (Vanderkitten), Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) and Jade Willcoxson (Now-Novartis for MS).

"The breakaway was all together going into the climb and Tibco was working at the front," Shanks said. "It was worth my while to keep pushing it so I sat near the front on the climb and all of a sudden that group dwindled down."

Four rider broke off the front of the lead group that included Buchanan, Shanks, Whitten and Willcoxson. Buchanan launched her winning move with three kilometres to go and held a small lead to the finish line ahead of Shanks and Whitten. "I just watched and waited and went on the last step pitch," Buchanan said.

Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 3:04:21 2 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:01 3 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:00:03 4 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 5 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) 6 Dan Fleeman (Team Raleigh) 7 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:00:06 8 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:19 9 Michael Olheiser (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 10 Glen Chadwick (Pureblack Racing) 11 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) 12 Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 13 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 14 Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home) 15 Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team) 16 Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong) 17 Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong) 18 Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block) 19 Nate English (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 20 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 21 Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team) 0:00:35 22 Richard Handley (Team Raleigh) 23 Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong) 24 Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 25 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 26 Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries) 27 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) 28 Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 29 Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries) 30 Ryan Trebon (Lts/Felt) 31 Coulton J Hartrich (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar) 32 Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 33 Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Cycling) 34 Shawn Gravois (Globalbike) 35 George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:42 36 Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team) 0:00:51 37 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 38 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:01:04 39 Lee Muse (Cashcall Mortgage) 40 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 41 Johnnie Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 42 Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 43 Scott Gray (Team Oregon/Laurelwood) 44 Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 45 David Santos (Cashcall Mortgage) 46 Stefano Barberi (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 47 Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 48 Jared Gilyard (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 49 Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home) 50 Timothy Rugg (XO Communications/Battley) 51 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro) 52 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 53 Gael Le Bellec (Team Raleigh) 54 Christopher Hong (Team Exergy) 55 Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 56 Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 57 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 58 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 59 Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society) 60 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 61 Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 62 Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 63 Stephen Mull (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi) 64 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 65 Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 66 Ben Day (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 67 Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team) 68 Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness) 69 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande) 70 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 71 Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 72 Greg Krause (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 73 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 74 Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 75 Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block) 76 Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 77 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande) 0:01:52 78 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:02:05 79 Brian Mcculloch (Cashcall Mortgage) 80 Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 81 Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing) 82 Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 83 Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 84 Mark Langlands (Pureblack Racing) 85 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 86 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 87 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 88 David Glick (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 89 Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job CDale/CXWor) 90 Andrew Boone (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi) 91 Daniel Barry (Pureblack Racing) 92 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 93 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite) 94 Michael Northey (Pureblack Racing) 95 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 96 Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 97 Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop) 98 Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh) 99 Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block) 100 Scott Lyttle (Pureblack Racing) 101 Sean Sullivan (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 102 James Mattis (California Giant Strawberries) 103 Erik Slack (Team Exergy) 104 Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block) 105 John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries) 0:02:23 106 Mike Mathis (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 107 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 108 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 109 Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Strawberries) 110 Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 111 Eric Sammuli (A Road Bike 4U Elite Team) 112 Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries) 113 Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande) 114 Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block) 115 Philip Mooney (Team Raleigh) 0:02:38 116 Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:02:42 117 David Robertson (SoCalCycling.Com) 118 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 119 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling) 120 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries) 121 Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 122 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling) 0:03:16 123 Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling) 124 Isaac Howe (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:03:21 125 Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:03:29 126 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 0:03:44 127 Shane Buysee (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 128 Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling) 0:03:58 129 Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:04:07 130 Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 131 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 132 Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:04:09 133 Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 134 Daniel Harm (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 135 Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong) 0:04:38 136 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 137 Timothy Gudsell (Pureblack Racing) 138 Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team) 139 Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home) 140 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) 141 Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong) 142 Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong) 143 James Sparling (Team Raleigh) 144 Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:05:45 145 Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck) 146 Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 147 James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 148 Anthony Canevari (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:06:44 149 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 0:07:00 150 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 151 Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 152 Mike Midlarksy (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:07:40 153 Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 154 Dustin Macburnie (Team H&R Block) 0:09:34 155 Jonathan O Teeter (Wonderful Pistachios Pro) 0:10:06 156 Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande) 0:10:54 157 Jonathan Toftoy (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:21:37 158 Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 159 Winston David (Globalbike) 0:27:24

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team) 3 pts 2 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 2 3 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 1

Mountains - Stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 5 pts 2 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 4 3 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling) 3 4 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 3 5 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 2 6 Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team) 2 7 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) 1 8 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) 1

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bissell Pro Cycling 9:13:26 2 Chipotle Development Team 0:00:18 3 Trek-Livestrong 0:00:50 4 Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 5 Team Raleigh 0:01:19 6 Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:01:35 7 Jamis Sutter Home 8 Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:01:51 9 Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling 0:02:03 10 Team Exergy 0:02:04 11 V Australia Pro Cycling Team 0:02:20 12 California Giant Strawberries 0:02:52 13 Team Juwi Solar / First Solar 0:03:05 14 Team H&R Block 15 Team Rio Grande 0:03:37 16 Cashcall Mortgage 0:03:50 17 Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewing 18 Elbowz Racing 19 Pureblack Racing 0:04:06 20 Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:04:22 21 FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare 0:04:27 22 Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com 0:04:51 23 Full Circle Cycling 0:06:10 24 NOW-MS Society 1:19:11

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 6:22:59 2 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:00:40 3 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:54 4 Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:01:14 5 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) 0:01:22 6 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:24 7 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:01:40 8 Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong) 0:01:44 9 Glen Chadwick (Pureblack Racing) 0:01:47 10 Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team) 0:02:06 11 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 0:02:10 12 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:02:15 13 Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong) 0:02:17 14 Nate English (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:02:27 15 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:02:39 16 Michael Olheiser (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:02:48 17 George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong) 0:02:53 18 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) 0:03:02 19 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:03:09 20 Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block) 0:03:17 21 Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:03:22 22 Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Cycling) 0:03:35 23 Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:54 24 Shawn Gravois (Globalbike) 0:04:01 25 Dan Fleeman (Team Raleigh) 0:04:02 26 Ben Day (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:04:08 27 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:04:15 28 Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:04:18 29 Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries) 0:04:30 30 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:04:43 31 Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:04:47 32 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 0:04:54 33 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande) 0:04:57 34 Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team) 0:04:59 35 Stefano Barberi (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:05:02 36 Coulton J Hartrich (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar) 0:05:05 37 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 0:05:07 38 Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:05:17 39 Ryan Trebon (Lts/Felt) 0:05:21 40 Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 0:05:48 41 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:05:49 42 Jared Gilyard (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:05:51 43 Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries) 0:05:53 44 Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block) 0:05:58 45 Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:06:01 46 Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:06:07 47 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:06:09 48 Gael Le Bellec (Team Raleigh) 0:06:11 49 Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:06:13 50 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:06:18 51 Scott Gray (Team Oregon/Laurelwood) 0:06:24 52 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:06:26 53 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande) 0:06:45 54 Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:06:51 55 Timothy Rugg (XO Communications/Battley) 0:06:56 56 Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society) 0:07:05 57 David Glick (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:07:28 58 Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:07:34 59 Timothy Gudsell (Pureblack Racing) 0:07:37 60 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 0:07:42 61 Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:07:45 62 Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande) 0:07:47 63 Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:07:56 64 Greg Krause (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:08:02 65 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:08:03 66 David Santos (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:08:11 67 Daniel Barry (Pureblack Racing) 0:08:12 68 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 69 Richard Handley (Team Raleigh) 0:08:17 70 Christopher Hong (Team Exergy) 0:08:19 71 Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh) 0:08:25 72 Philip Mooney (Team Raleigh) 0:08:33 73 John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries) 0:08:35 74 Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:08:44 75 Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong) 0:08:49 76 Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:09:10 77 Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing) 0:09:12 78 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 0:09:14 79 Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:09:15 80 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 0:09:35 81 Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team) 82 Scott Lyttle (Pureblack Racing) 0:09:49 83 Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:09:54 84 Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:10:12 85 James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:10:21 86 Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 87 Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team) 0:10:40 88 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 0:10:59 89 Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block) 0:11:04 90 Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:11:35 91 Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team) 0:11:37 92 Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 93 Lee Muse (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:11:47 94 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling) 0:12:03 95 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:12:26 96 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:12:46 97 Sean Sullivan (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:13:25 98 Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 0:13:29 99 Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness) 0:13:43 100 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:13:55 101 Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong) 0:13:57 102 Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong) 0:14:10 103 Michael Northey (Pureblack Racing) 0:14:17 104 James Mattis (California Giant Strawberries) 0:14:33 105 Andrew Boone (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi) 0:15:16 106 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro) 107 Mark Langlands (Pureblack Racing) 0:15:22 108 Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:15:27 109 Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Strawberries) 110 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 0:15:35 111 Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job CDale/CXWor) 0:15:38 112 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 0:15:42 113 Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:15:44 114 Mike Mathis (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:16:18 115 Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:16:26 116 Eric Sammuli (A Road Bike 4U Elite Team) 0:16:45 117 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 0:17:06 118 Stephen Mull (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi) 0:17:40 119 Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:17:45 120 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 0:18:56 121 Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop) 0:19:27 122 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:20:25 123 Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:20:36 124 Erik Slack (Team Exergy) 0:21:09 125 Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block) 0:21:36 126 Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries) 0:21:47 127 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite) 0:21:52 128 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 129 Jonathan O Teeter (Wonderful Pistachios Pro) 0:22:03 130 Daniel Harm (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:22:13 131 Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong) 0:22:51 132 Dustin Macburnie (Team H&R Block) 0:23:03 133 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:23:10 134 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling) 0:23:23 135 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:23:25 136 Shane Buysee (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:23:45 137 Brian Mcculloch (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:23:55 138 Johnnie Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:24:04 139 Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:24:05 140 Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling) 0:24:24 141 David Robertson (SoCalCycling.Com) 0:24:25 142 Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:24:29 143 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries) 144 Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck) 0:24:40 145 Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:24:57 146 Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:25:55 147 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:26:28 148 James Sparling (Team Raleigh) 0:27:00 149 Anthony Canevari (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:28:00 150 Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:28:45

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 4 pts 2 Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team) 3 3 Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team) 2 4 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 2 5 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team) 12 pts 2 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 10 3 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 7 4 Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 5 5 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 5 6 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 5 7 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling) 5 8 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 5 9 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 5 10 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 5 11 Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong) 5 12 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) 5 13 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 5 14 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) 5

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bissell Pro Cycling 19:02:04 2 Trek-Livestrong 0:01:54 3 Chipotle Development Team 0:02:14 4 Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling 0:03:24 5 Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:05:40 6 Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:05:41 7 Team Exergy 0:07:25 8 Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:08:55 9 Pureblack Racing 0:09:22 10 Team Raleigh 0:09:46 11 V Australia Pro Cycling Team 0:10:38 12 Team Rio Grande 0:11:18 13 Jamis Sutter Home 0:13:14 14 California Giant Strawberries 0:13:40 15 Team H&R Block 0:14:59 16 Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com 0:18:28 17 Team Juwi Solar / First Solar 0:19:58 18 Cashcall Mortgage 0:22:48 19 Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:29:49 20 Elbowz Racing 0:33:26 21 Full Circle Cycling 0:33:56 22 Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewing 0:34:36 23 FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare 0:51:21

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 2:59:43 2 Alison Shanks (BikeNZ) 0:00:08 3 Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:10 4 Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:00:29 5 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:00:45 6 Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 7 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 8 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:01:09 9 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 10 Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide) 11 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS) 12 Pascale Schneinder (VanderKitten Focus) 13 Clara Hughes (Cycling BC) 14 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 15 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 16 Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide) 17 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 18 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 19 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 20 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis For MS) 21 Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 22 Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus) 0:01:25 23 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 24 Lauren Roberston (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:01:52 25 Ashley Koch (BMC Total Care) 26 Liza A Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide) 27 Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling) 28 Joanne Hogan (Herbalife Lagrange) 29 Nik Vogler 30 Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 31 Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 32 Anna Sanders (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 33 Elizabeth Newell (BMC Total Care) 0:02:15 34 Crystal Anthony (Ladiesfirst Racing) 0:02:22 35 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ) 36 Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 37 Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 38 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 39 Gwen Inglis (Primal/MapMyRide) 40 Melinda Weiner (Herbalife Lagrange) 41 Ellen Sherrill (Metromint Cycling) 42 Susan Butler (BMC Total Care) 43 Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC) 44 Katheryn Mattis (Webcor/Alto Velo) 45 Jaime Nielsen (BikeNZ) 46 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 47 Laura Brown (Cycling BC) 48 Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Pb Mosaic Hom) 49 Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 50 Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 51 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 52 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:02:40 53 Allison Beall (Team Rep) 0:03:07 54 Jennifer Weinbrecht (VanderKitten Focus) 0:03:24 55 Joy L Duerksen (Team Redlands) 56 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 57 Anona Whitley (BMC Total Care) 58 Anne Donley (Primal-Treads) 0:03:36 59 Pam Schuster (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 60 Monika Sattler (Battley H-D/ XO Communication) 61 Anne Usher (BMC Total Care) 0:03:38 62 Lucia Mokres (Metromint Cycling) 0:03:39 63 Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 64 Julie Emmerman (Primal-Treads) 65 Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling) 0:04:14 66 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:04:55 67 Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 68 Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care) 69 Lauren Liscinski (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 70 Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ) 71 Hilary Billington (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:05:19 72 Jenny Lehmann (Cycling BC) 73 Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 74 Priscilla Calderon (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 75 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:05:47 76 Steph Roorda (Cycling BC) 77 Melina Bernecker (Herbalife Lagrange) 0:06:18 78 Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:06:46 79 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis For MS) 80 Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo) 81 Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care) 82 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 83 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:08:59 84 Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus) 0:09:48 85 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:11:19 86 Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)

Sprints # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 3 pts 2 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 2 3 Alison Shanks (BikeNZ) 1

Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 5 pts 2 Alison Shanks (BikeNZ) 4 3 Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 3 4 Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS) 2 5 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 1

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colavita/Forno d'Asolo 9:01:03 2 Team TIBCO/To the Top 0:00:34 3 NOW and Novartis For MS 0:00:53 4 Primal/MapMyRide 0:02:16 5 Missing Link Coaching/Speciali 0:02:35 6 BikeNZ 0:02:58 7 Cycling BC 0:03:59 8 VanderKitten Focus 0:04:04 9 BMC Total Care 0:04:35 10 Webcor/Alto Velo 0:05:00 11 SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:05:13 12 Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12 0:05:47 13 Metromint Cycling 0:05:59 14 Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 0:08:32

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clara Hughes (Cycling BC) 7:02:48 2 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:13 3 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:00:19 4 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:00:20 5 Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:28 6 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:01:07 7 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:01:14 8 Alison Shanks (BikeNZ) 0:01:29 9 Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:01:34 10 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 11 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:02:00 12 Pascale Schneinder (VanderKitten Focus) 0:02:21 13 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:02:41 14 Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:02:55 15 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis For MS) 16 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:03:09 17 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:04:12 18 Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC) 0:04:23 19 Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:04:24 20 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:04:59 21 Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:05:02 22 Elizabeth Newell (BMC Total Care) 0:05:43 23 Jaime Nielsen (BikeNZ) 0:05:52 24 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:06:00 25 Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:06:37 26 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:07:16 27 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:07:18 28 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:07:28 29 Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:07:43 30 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ) 0:08:01 31 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:08:11 32 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:08:13 33 Ashley Koch (BMC Total Care) 0:08:35 34 Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling) 0:08:57 35 Katheryn Mattis (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:09:00 36 Susan Butler (BMC Total Care) 0:09:04 37 Nik Vogler 0:09:10 38 Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Pb Mosaic Hom) 0:09:38 39 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:09:50 40 Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:10:11 41 Anna Sanders (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:10:14 42 Melinda Weiner (Herbalife Lagrange) 0:10:27 43 Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:10:41 44 Lauren Roberston (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:10:47 45 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:11:07 46 Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:11:19 47 Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:11:31 48 Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:12:03 49 Liza A Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:12:26 50 Hilary Billington (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:12:29 51 Ellen Sherrill (Metromint Cycling) 0:13:54 52 Joanne Hogan (Herbalife Lagrange) 0:16:21 53 Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus) 0:17:03 54 Allison Beall (Team Rep) 0:17:32 55 Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling) 0:17:36 56 Jennifer Weinbrecht (VanderKitten Focus) 0:18:03 57 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:18:56 58 Lucia Mokres (Metromint Cycling) 0:19:24 59 Gwen Inglis (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:19:43 60 Joy L Duerksen (Team Redlands) 0:20:03 61 Julie Emmerman (Primal-Treads) 0:20:44 62 Anne Donley (Primal-Treads) 0:21:20 63 Monika Sattler (Battley H-D/ XO Communication) 0:21:49 64 Anona Whitley (BMC Total Care) 0:23:37 65 Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ) 0:24:01 66 Pam Schuster (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:24:41 67 Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:25:23 68 Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:25:37 69 Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus) 0:26:01 70 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:27:20 71 Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care) 0:27:30 72 Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care) 0:27:44 73 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:27:49 74 Laura Brown (Cycling BC) 0:28:01 75 Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:28:05 76 Lauren Liscinski (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:28:09 77 Anne Usher (BMC Total Care) 0:28:20 78 Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:29:09 79 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:29:22 80 Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:30:35 81 Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:31:36 82 Crystal Anthony (Ladiesfirst Racing) 0:32:23 83 Jenny Lehmann (Cycling BC) 0:33:24 84 Steph Roorda (Cycling BC) 0:34:59 85 Melina Bernecker (Herbalife Lagrange) 0:36:01 86 Priscilla Calderon (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:38:35

Sprints Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 5 pts 2 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 3 3 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 2 4 Alison Shanks (BikeNZ) 1 5 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 11 pts 2 Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 7 3 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 6 4 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 5 5 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS) 5 6 Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide) 5 7 Alison Shanks (BikeNZ) 4 8 Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 3 9 Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS) 2 10 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 2 11 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 1