Mancebo out-wrestles Bissell to maintain overall race lead

Buchanan climbs to victory on Mt. Bachelor, as Hughes' gamble to keep yellow pays off

Grajales wins second mountaintop finish on Mt. Bachelor

Cesar Grajales (RealCyclist.com) won his teams its third consecutive stage win, and second win of his own, atop Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort during stage three of the Cascade Cycling Classic. The Colombian native caught and passed late-race breakaway rider Chris Baldwin (Bissell) with roughly 200 metres to go. His teammate and overall race leader Francisco ‘Paco’ Mancebo placed third on the day.

"It is a special day today, my wife’s birthday, so I want to dedicate this win to her,’ Grajales said. "Thanks to my teammates who did an awesome job today. And Paco because he set me up for the win."

Mancebo maintained his overall race lead heading into the stage four criterium on Saturday evening. He is currently leading the race by 40 seconds ahead of Grajales in second place and an additional 14 seconds to Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) in third.

"The main objective for today was to keep the jersey," Grajales said. "We wanted to keep first and second on the podium. We needed to get the time bonus today. Since Paco already had a big gap in the overall, I needed to get the time bonus to move me further ahead in second place. We have a comfortable gap, which is important going into the last stage because it is a hard one."

Alex Howes (Chipotle Development) is leading the King of the Mountain (KOM) competition and his teammate Lachlan Morton is leading the Best Young Rider competition. Carlos Alzate (Exergy) is leading the Sprint competition.

Pro-Cat 1 men’s field had a tough day on the bike during the ‘queen’ stage three that includes more than 6,000 ft of elevation gain spread over 135 kms. The day started with a significant ascent out of Bend, covering roughly 25 kms of road before descending the Sun River Access Rd. The riders will round Elk Lake and finish at the top of a some 30 kms climb to the top of Mt Bachelor.

A breakaway of seven riders split off the front of the field at the base of the opening climb. Riders included Ben Day (Kenda/5-hour Energy), Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell), Jacob Rathe and Alex Howes (Chipotle Development), Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth), George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong) and Liam Holohan (Raleigh).

A chase group formed that included Rob Britton (Bissell), Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth), Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing), Alistar Radcliff (Now-MS Society) and Greg Craddock (Trek-Livestrong).

The two lead groups put pressure on RealCyclist.com race leader Francisco Mancebo and runner up in the overall classification Cesar Grajales. The team worked hard to close down the time gap before the top of the climb.

"Everyones tactics were the same in that Cesar and Mancebo are very strong riders and maybe we could have cracked their team on the climbs," Baldwin said. "the only way to beat guys like that is to isolate them from their teammates. They’ve won every stage and that is impressive. The last stage of this race is very hard and relentless. It is very hard for a team to control and they are going to have a tall order."

Alex Howes (Chipotle Development) took a solo flyer on the descent down toward Elk Lake, gaining roughly 30 seconds. His teammate Rob Squire also made an attempt to clear the peloton by himself.

Action from the field resulted in several short-lived breakaways. Teams that were aggressive before the final climb included Bissell, Chipotle Development, Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth.

Maxwell Durtschi (Trek-Livestrong) and Andrea Diaz (Exergy) formed a two-man breakaway and gained roughly 30 seconds ahead of the field. They increased their gap to nearly one minute heading into the base of the final climb. Durtschi won the intermediate sprint and Diaz attacked and continued to ride solo into the climb.

RealCyclist.com held a steady tempo from the peloton, catching Diaz at the base of the ascent. Mancebo deterred anyone from attacking on the way up to Mt. Bachelor by single-handedly setting a fast-paced tempo up the final 10 kms of the climb. His efforts caused the field to split and only seven riders remained in the lead group including his teammate Grajales, Baldwin, Jeremy Vennell (Bissell), Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development), Dan Fleeman (Raleigh) and Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy).

Vennell made an initial attack, followed by Baldwin, who jumped ahead of the small group with one and half kilometers to go and gained a significant lead as he headed toward the finish line. However, Grajales timed his reaction to perfection, catching and passing Baldwin with roughly 200 meters to the line for his second mountaintop stage win.

"When Mancebo went, I was able to follow, and when I saw that Jeremy was there too my energy went through the roof," Baldwin said. "We are happy with our overall performance. I am also happy to have felt good today. I was blown away when Cesar bridged across. Not that I am that fast, but I was going fast, so I was surprised that he was able to do it that quickly. He is in good form and kudos to him."

Elite Women, Buchanan wins, as Hughes gambles on other teams to pull back break

Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita-Forno D’Asolo) secured a victory atop Mt. Bachelor, stage three of the Cascade Cycling Classic. The New Zealand National Champion attacked a late-race breakaway and soloed to the finish line ahead of her fellow countryman Ali Shanks (Bike NZ) in second and Tara Whitten (Tibco-To the Top) in third.

"I knew it was do or die," Buchanan said. "I didn’t look back until I was closer to the finish line and I kept thinking I wished the finish line were closer. I’m stoked for the win."

Six-time Olympic medalist Clara Hughes (Cycling BC) maintained her lead in the overall classification heading into the stage four criterium on Saturday afternoon. Erinne Willock (Tibco-To the Top) is currently sitting in second place, 13 seconds back, and Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) is in third place an additional six seconds back.

"It was a good race today and I stayed in yellow," Hughes said. "I took a gamble and thought that Tibco would do most of the work on the climb and that’s what ended up happening."

Buchanan is leading the Best Young Rider competition and her teammate Andrea Dvorak is leading the Queen of the Mountain (QOM) competition, Joelle Numainville (Tibco-To the Top) is leading the Sprint competition.

The Pro-Cat 1,2 women began the 113 kms, ‘queen’ stage three at the Wanoga Snow Park. The stage included more than 4,000 ft of elevation gain. The race started with a 10 kilometre climb, followed by a descent through the Sun River Access Rd. The riders rode around Elk Lake and finished at the top of a some 30 kms climb to the top of Mt Bachelor.

The field was highly aggressive during most of the stage, however, all breakaways were short-lived and the field remained predominantly in tact until approaching the base of the final climb.

"It was so fast for the first half of the race, downhill and nice roads that breakaways weren’t getting away," Buchanan said. "It was aggressive and things were constantly going. I felt like it was a fast race."

Shanks initiated the first significant move and was followed by Lauren Hall (Colavita-Forno D’Asolo). Two more groups bridged across to the duo that included Leah Kirchman (Colavita-Forno D’Asolo), Tara Whitten, Megan Guarnier and Joelle Numainville (Tibco-To the Top), Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten), Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching System-Specialized), Emily Collins (Vanderkitten), Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) and Jade Willcoxson (Now-Novartis for MS).

"The breakaway was all together going into the climb and Tibco was working at the front," Shanks said. "It was worth my while to keep pushing it so I sat near the front on the climb and all of a sudden that group dwindled down."

Four rider broke off the front of the lead group that included Buchanan, Shanks, Whitten and Willcoxson. Buchanan launched her winning move with three kilometres to go and held a small lead to the finish line ahead of Shanks and Whitten. "I just watched and waited and went on the last step pitch," Buchanan said.

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)3:04:21
2Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:01
3Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:00:03
4Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
5Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)
6Dan Fleeman (Team Raleigh)
7Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:00:06
8Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:19
9Michael Olheiser (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
10Glen Chadwick (Pureblack Racing)
11Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)
12Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
13Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)
14Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home)
15Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team)
16Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong)
17Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)
18Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)
19Nate English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
20Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
21Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:35
22Richard Handley (Team Raleigh)
23Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)
24Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
25Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
26Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries)
27Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)
28Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
29Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries)
30Ryan Trebon (Lts/Felt)
31Coulton J Hartrich (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)
32Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
33Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Cycling)
34Shawn Gravois (Globalbike)
35George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:42
36Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:51
37Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
38Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:01:04
39Lee Muse (Cashcall Mortgage)
40Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
41Johnnie Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
42Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
43Scott Gray (Team Oregon/Laurelwood)
44Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
45David Santos (Cashcall Mortgage)
46Stefano Barberi (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
47Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
48Jared Gilyard (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
49Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home)
50Timothy Rugg (XO Communications/Battley)
51Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)
52Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
53Gael Le Bellec (Team Raleigh)
54Christopher Hong (Team Exergy)
55Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
56Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
57Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
58Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)
59Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)
60Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
61Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
62Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
63Stephen Mull (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)
64Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
65Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
66Ben Day (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
67Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)
68Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness)
69Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)
70Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
71Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
72Greg Krause (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
73Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
74Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
75Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
76Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
77Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)0:01:52
78Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:02:05
79Brian Mcculloch (Cashcall Mortgage)
80Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
81Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing)
82Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
83Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
84Mark Langlands (Pureblack Racing)
85Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
86Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
87Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
88David Glick (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
89Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job CDale/CXWor)
90Andrew Boone (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)
91Daniel Barry (Pureblack Racing)
92Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
93Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite)
94Michael Northey (Pureblack Racing)
95Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
96Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)
97Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop)
98Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh)
99Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block)
100Scott Lyttle (Pureblack Racing)
101Sean Sullivan (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
102James Mattis (California Giant Strawberries)
103Erik Slack (Team Exergy)
104Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block)
105John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries)0:02:23
106Mike Mathis (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
107Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
108Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
109Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Strawberries)
110Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
111Eric Sammuli (A Road Bike 4U Elite Team)
112Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries)
113Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)
114Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block)
115Philip Mooney (Team Raleigh)0:02:38
116Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:02:42
117David Robertson (SoCalCycling.Com)
118Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
119Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling)
120Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries)
121Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
122Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling)0:03:16
123Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling)
124Isaac Howe (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:03:21
125Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:03:29
126Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)0:03:44
127Shane Buysee (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
128Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling)0:03:58
129Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage)0:04:07
130Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
131Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
132Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)0:04:09
133Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
134Daniel Harm (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
135Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong)0:04:38
136Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)
137Timothy Gudsell (Pureblack Racing)
138Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)
139Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)
140Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
141Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)
142Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)
143James Sparling (Team Raleigh)
144Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:05:45
145Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck)
146Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
147James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
148Anthony Canevari (Cashcall Mortgage)0:06:44
149Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)0:07:00
150Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
151Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
152Mike Midlarksy (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:07:40
153Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
154Dustin Macburnie (Team H&R Block)0:09:34
155Jonathan O Teeter (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)0:10:06
156Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)0:10:54
157Jonathan Toftoy (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)0:21:37
158Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
159Winston David (Globalbike)0:27:24

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)3pts
2Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)2
3Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)1

Mountains - Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)5pts
2Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)4
3Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling)3
4Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)3
5Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)2
6Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team)2
7Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)1
8Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bissell Pro Cycling9:13:26
2Chipotle Development Team0:00:18
3Trek-Livestrong0:00:50
4Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
5Team Raleigh0:01:19
6Yahoo! Cycling Team0:01:35
7Jamis Sutter Home
8Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder0:01:51
9Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling0:02:03
10Team Exergy0:02:04
11V Australia Pro Cycling Team0:02:20
12California Giant Strawberries0:02:52
13Team Juwi Solar / First Solar0:03:05
14Team H&R Block
15Team Rio Grande0:03:37
16Cashcall Mortgage0:03:50
17Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewing
18Elbowz Racing
19Pureblack Racing0:04:06
20Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:04:22
21FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare0:04:27
22Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com0:04:51
23Full Circle Cycling0:06:10
24NOW-MS Society1:19:11

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)6:22:59
2Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:00:40
3Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:54
4Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home)0:01:14
5Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)0:01:22
6Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:24
7Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:01:40
8Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong)0:01:44
9Glen Chadwick (Pureblack Racing)0:01:47
10Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team)0:02:06
11Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)0:02:10
12Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:15
13Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)0:02:17
14Nate English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:02:27
15Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)0:02:39
16Michael Olheiser (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)0:02:48
17George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)0:02:53
18Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)0:03:02
19Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:03:09
20Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)0:03:17
21Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:03:22
22Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Cycling)0:03:35
23Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:03:54
24Shawn Gravois (Globalbike)0:04:01
25Dan Fleeman (Team Raleigh)0:04:02
26Ben Day (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:04:08
27Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:04:15
28Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:04:18
29Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries)0:04:30
30Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:04:43
31Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:04:47
32Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)0:04:54
33Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)0:04:57
34Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team)0:04:59
35Stefano Barberi (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:05:02
36Coulton J Hartrich (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)0:05:05
37Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)0:05:07
38Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:05:17
39Ryan Trebon (Lts/Felt)0:05:21
40Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)0:05:48
41Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:05:49
42Jared Gilyard (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:05:51
43Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries)0:05:53
44Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)0:05:58
45Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:06:01
46Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:06:07
47Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:06:09
48Gael Le Bellec (Team Raleigh)0:06:11
49Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:06:13
50Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:06:18
51Scott Gray (Team Oregon/Laurelwood)0:06:24
52Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:06:26
53Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)0:06:45
54Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:06:51
55Timothy Rugg (XO Communications/Battley)0:06:56
56Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)0:07:05
57David Glick (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:07:28
58Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:07:34
59Timothy Gudsell (Pureblack Racing)0:07:37
60Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:07:42
61Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:07:45
62Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)0:07:47
63Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:07:56
64Greg Krause (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)0:08:02
65Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:08:03
66David Santos (Cashcall Mortgage)0:08:11
67Daniel Barry (Pureblack Racing)0:08:12
68Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
69Richard Handley (Team Raleigh)0:08:17
70Christopher Hong (Team Exergy)0:08:19
71Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh)0:08:25
72Philip Mooney (Team Raleigh)0:08:33
73John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries)0:08:35
74Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:08:44
75Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)0:08:49
76Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage)0:09:10
77Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing)0:09:12
78Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)0:09:14
79Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:09:15
80Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)0:09:35
81Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)
82Scott Lyttle (Pureblack Racing)0:09:49
83Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:09:54
84Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:10:12
85James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:10:21
86Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
87Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)0:10:40
88Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)0:10:59
89Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block)0:11:04
90Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:11:35
91Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)0:11:37
92Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
93Lee Muse (Cashcall Mortgage)0:11:47
94Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling)0:12:03
95Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:12:26
96Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:12:46
97Sean Sullivan (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:13:25
98Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)0:13:29
99Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness)0:13:43
100Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:13:55
101Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)0:13:57
102Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong)0:14:10
103Michael Northey (Pureblack Racing)0:14:17
104James Mattis (California Giant Strawberries)0:14:33
105Andrew Boone (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)0:15:16
106Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)
107Mark Langlands (Pureblack Racing)0:15:22
108Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)0:15:27
109Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Strawberries)
110Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)0:15:35
111Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job CDale/CXWor)0:15:38
112Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)0:15:42
113Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home)0:15:44
114Mike Mathis (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:16:18
115Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)0:16:26
116Eric Sammuli (A Road Bike 4U Elite Team)0:16:45
117Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:17:06
118Stephen Mull (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)0:17:40
119Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:17:45
120Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)0:18:56
121Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop)0:19:27
122Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:20:25
123Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:20:36
124Erik Slack (Team Exergy)0:21:09
125Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block)0:21:36
126Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries)0:21:47
127Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite)0:21:52
128Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
129Jonathan O Teeter (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)0:22:03
130Daniel Harm (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)0:22:13
131Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)0:22:51
132Dustin Macburnie (Team H&R Block)0:23:03
133Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:23:10
134Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling)0:23:23
135Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:23:25
136Shane Buysee (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:23:45
137Brian Mcculloch (Cashcall Mortgage)0:23:55
138Johnnie Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:24:04
139Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:24:05
140Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling)0:24:24
141David Robertson (SoCalCycling.Com)0:24:25
142Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:24:29
143Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries)
144Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck)0:24:40
145Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)0:24:57
146Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:25:55
147Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)0:26:28
148James Sparling (Team Raleigh)0:27:00
149Anthony Canevari (Cashcall Mortgage)0:28:00
150Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:28:45

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)4pts
2Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)3
3Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)2
4Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)2
5Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team)12pts
2Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)10
3Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)7
4Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)5
5Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)5
6Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)5
7Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling)5
8Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)5
9Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)5
10Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)5
11Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)5
12Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)5
13Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)5
14Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)5

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bissell Pro Cycling19:02:04
2Trek-Livestrong0:01:54
3Chipotle Development Team0:02:14
4Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling0:03:24
5Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder0:05:40
6Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:05:41
7Team Exergy0:07:25
8Yahoo! Cycling Team0:08:55
9Pureblack Racing0:09:22
10Team Raleigh0:09:46
11V Australia Pro Cycling Team0:10:38
12Team Rio Grande0:11:18
13Jamis Sutter Home0:13:14
14California Giant Strawberries0:13:40
15Team H&R Block0:14:59
16Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com0:18:28
17Team Juwi Solar / First Solar0:19:58
18Cashcall Mortgage0:22:48
19Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:29:49
20Elbowz Racing0:33:26
21Full Circle Cycling0:33:56
22Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewing0:34:36
23FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare0:51:21

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)2:59:43
2Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)0:00:08
3Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:10
4Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:00:29
5Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:00:45
6Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
7Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
8Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:01:09
9Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
10Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide)
11Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS)
12Pascale Schneinder (VanderKitten Focus)
13Clara Hughes (Cycling BC)
14Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
15Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
16Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide)
17Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
18Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
19Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
20Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis For MS)
21Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
22Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus)0:01:25
23Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
24Lauren Roberston (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:01:52
25Ashley Koch (BMC Total Care)
26Liza A Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide)
27Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling)
28Joanne Hogan (Herbalife Lagrange)
29Nik Vogler
30Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
31Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
32Anna Sanders (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
33Elizabeth Newell (BMC Total Care)0:02:15
34Crystal Anthony (Ladiesfirst Racing)0:02:22
35Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ)
36Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
37Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
38Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
39Gwen Inglis (Primal/MapMyRide)
40Melinda Weiner (Herbalife Lagrange)
41Ellen Sherrill (Metromint Cycling)
42Susan Butler (BMC Total Care)
43Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC)
44Katheryn Mattis (Webcor/Alto Velo)
45Jaime Nielsen (BikeNZ)
46Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
47Laura Brown (Cycling BC)
48Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Pb Mosaic Hom)
49Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
50Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
51Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
52Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:02:40
53Allison Beall (Team Rep)0:03:07
54Jennifer Weinbrecht (VanderKitten Focus)0:03:24
55Joy L Duerksen (Team Redlands)
56Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
57Anona Whitley (BMC Total Care)
58Anne Donley (Primal-Treads)0:03:36
59Pam Schuster (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
60Monika Sattler (Battley H-D/ XO Communication)
61Anne Usher (BMC Total Care)0:03:38
62Lucia Mokres (Metromint Cycling)0:03:39
63Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
64Julie Emmerman (Primal-Treads)
65Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)0:04:14
66Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:04:55
67Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
68Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care)
69Lauren Liscinski (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
70Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ)
71Hilary Billington (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:05:19
72Jenny Lehmann (Cycling BC)
73Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
74Priscilla Calderon (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
75Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:05:47
76Steph Roorda (Cycling BC)
77Melina Bernecker (Herbalife Lagrange)0:06:18
78Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:06:46
79Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis For MS)
80Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)
81Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care)
82Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
83Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:08:59
84Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus)0:09:48
85Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:11:19
86Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)

Sprints
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top)3pts
2Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)2
3Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)1

Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)5pts
2Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)4
3Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top)3
4Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS)2
5Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colavita/Forno d'Asolo9:01:03
2Team TIBCO/To the Top0:00:34
3NOW and Novartis For MS0:00:53
4Primal/MapMyRide0:02:16
5Missing Link Coaching/Speciali0:02:35
6BikeNZ0:02:58
7Cycling BC0:03:59
8VanderKitten Focus0:04:04
9BMC Total Care0:04:35
10Webcor/Alto Velo0:05:00
11SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:05:13
12Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty120:05:47
13Metromint Cycling0:05:59
14Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:08:32

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clara Hughes (Cycling BC)7:02:48
2Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:13
3Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:00:19
4Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:00:20
5Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:28
6Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:01:07
7Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:01:14
8Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)0:01:29
9Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:01:34
10Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
11Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:02:00
12Pascale Schneinder (VanderKitten Focus)0:02:21
13Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:02:41
14Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide)0:02:55
15Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis For MS)
16Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:03:09
17Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:04:12
18Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC)0:04:23
19Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:04:24
20Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:04:59
21Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide)0:05:02
22Elizabeth Newell (BMC Total Care)0:05:43
23Jaime Nielsen (BikeNZ)0:05:52
24Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:06:00
25Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:06:37
26Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:07:16
27Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:07:18
28Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:07:28
29Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:07:43
30Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ)0:08:01
31Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:08:11
32Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:08:13
33Ashley Koch (BMC Total Care)0:08:35
34Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling)0:08:57
35Katheryn Mattis (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:09:00
36Susan Butler (BMC Total Care)0:09:04
37Nik Vogler0:09:10
38Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Pb Mosaic Hom)0:09:38
39Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:09:50
40Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:10:11
41Anna Sanders (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:10:14
42Melinda Weiner (Herbalife Lagrange)0:10:27
43Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:10:41
44Lauren Roberston (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:10:47
45Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:11:07
46Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:11:19
47Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:11:31
48Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:12:03
49Liza A Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide)0:12:26
50Hilary Billington (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:12:29
51Ellen Sherrill (Metromint Cycling)0:13:54
52Joanne Hogan (Herbalife Lagrange)0:16:21
53Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus)0:17:03
54Allison Beall (Team Rep)0:17:32
55Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)0:17:36
56Jennifer Weinbrecht (VanderKitten Focus)0:18:03
57Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:18:56
58Lucia Mokres (Metromint Cycling)0:19:24
59Gwen Inglis (Primal/MapMyRide)0:19:43
60Joy L Duerksen (Team Redlands)0:20:03
61Julie Emmerman (Primal-Treads)0:20:44
62Anne Donley (Primal-Treads)0:21:20
63Monika Sattler (Battley H-D/ XO Communication)0:21:49
64Anona Whitley (BMC Total Care)0:23:37
65Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ)0:24:01
66Pam Schuster (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:24:41
67Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:25:23
68Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:25:37
69Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus)0:26:01
70Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:27:20
71Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care)0:27:30
72Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care)0:27:44
73Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:27:49
74Laura Brown (Cycling BC)0:28:01
75Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:28:05
76Lauren Liscinski (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:28:09
77Anne Usher (BMC Total Care)0:28:20
78Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:29:09
79Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:29:22
80Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:30:35
81Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:31:36
82Crystal Anthony (Ladiesfirst Racing)0:32:23
83Jenny Lehmann (Cycling BC)0:33:24
84Steph Roorda (Cycling BC)0:34:59
85Melina Bernecker (Herbalife Lagrange)0:36:01
86Priscilla Calderon (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:38:35

Sprints Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top)5pts
2Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)3
3Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)2
4Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)1
5Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)11pts
2Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)7
3Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)6
4Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)5
5Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS)5
6Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide)5
7Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)4
8Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top)3
9Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS)2
10Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)2
11Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top)1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team TIBCO/To the Top20:58:00
2Colavita/Forno d'Asolo0:02:12
3NOW and Novartis For MS0:04:36
4Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty120:06:30
5BikeNZ0:13:52
6Missing Link Coaching/Speciali0:14:57
7Primal/MapMyRide0:17:38
8BMC Total Care0:20:58
9Webcor/Alto Velo0:26:58
10Cycling BC0:30:36
11VanderKitten Focus0:34:44
12SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:36:43
13Metromint Cycling0:36:47
14Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:59:16

 

