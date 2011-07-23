Mancebo out-wrestles Bissell to maintain overall race lead
Buchanan climbs to victory on Mt. Bachelor, as Hughes' gamble to keep yellow pays off
Grajales wins second mountaintop finish on Mt. Bachelor
Cesar Grajales (RealCyclist.com) won his teams its third consecutive stage win, and second win of his own, atop Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort during stage three of the Cascade Cycling Classic. The Colombian native caught and passed late-race breakaway rider Chris Baldwin (Bissell) with roughly 200 metres to go. His teammate and overall race leader Francisco ‘Paco’ Mancebo placed third on the day.
"It is a special day today, my wife’s birthday, so I want to dedicate this win to her,’ Grajales said. "Thanks to my teammates who did an awesome job today. And Paco because he set me up for the win."
Mancebo maintained his overall race lead heading into the stage four criterium on Saturday evening. He is currently leading the race by 40 seconds ahead of Grajales in second place and an additional 14 seconds to Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) in third.
"The main objective for today was to keep the jersey," Grajales said. "We wanted to keep first and second on the podium. We needed to get the time bonus today. Since Paco already had a big gap in the overall, I needed to get the time bonus to move me further ahead in second place. We have a comfortable gap, which is important going into the last stage because it is a hard one."
Alex Howes (Chipotle Development) is leading the King of the Mountain (KOM) competition and his teammate Lachlan Morton is leading the Best Young Rider competition. Carlos Alzate (Exergy) is leading the Sprint competition.
Pro-Cat 1 men’s field had a tough day on the bike during the ‘queen’ stage three that includes more than 6,000 ft of elevation gain spread over 135 kms. The day started with a significant ascent out of Bend, covering roughly 25 kms of road before descending the Sun River Access Rd. The riders will round Elk Lake and finish at the top of a some 30 kms climb to the top of Mt Bachelor.
A breakaway of seven riders split off the front of the field at the base of the opening climb. Riders included Ben Day (Kenda/5-hour Energy), Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell), Jacob Rathe and Alex Howes (Chipotle Development), Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth), George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong) and Liam Holohan (Raleigh).
A chase group formed that included Rob Britton (Bissell), Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth), Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing), Alistar Radcliff (Now-MS Society) and Greg Craddock (Trek-Livestrong).
The two lead groups put pressure on RealCyclist.com race leader Francisco Mancebo and runner up in the overall classification Cesar Grajales. The team worked hard to close down the time gap before the top of the climb.
"Everyones tactics were the same in that Cesar and Mancebo are very strong riders and maybe we could have cracked their team on the climbs," Baldwin said. "the only way to beat guys like that is to isolate them from their teammates. They’ve won every stage and that is impressive. The last stage of this race is very hard and relentless. It is very hard for a team to control and they are going to have a tall order."
Alex Howes (Chipotle Development) took a solo flyer on the descent down toward Elk Lake, gaining roughly 30 seconds. His teammate Rob Squire also made an attempt to clear the peloton by himself.
Action from the field resulted in several short-lived breakaways. Teams that were aggressive before the final climb included Bissell, Chipotle Development, Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth.
Maxwell Durtschi (Trek-Livestrong) and Andrea Diaz (Exergy) formed a two-man breakaway and gained roughly 30 seconds ahead of the field. They increased their gap to nearly one minute heading into the base of the final climb. Durtschi won the intermediate sprint and Diaz attacked and continued to ride solo into the climb.
RealCyclist.com held a steady tempo from the peloton, catching Diaz at the base of the ascent. Mancebo deterred anyone from attacking on the way up to Mt. Bachelor by single-handedly setting a fast-paced tempo up the final 10 kms of the climb. His efforts caused the field to split and only seven riders remained in the lead group including his teammate Grajales, Baldwin, Jeremy Vennell (Bissell), Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development), Dan Fleeman (Raleigh) and Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy).
Vennell made an initial attack, followed by Baldwin, who jumped ahead of the small group with one and half kilometers to go and gained a significant lead as he headed toward the finish line. However, Grajales timed his reaction to perfection, catching and passing Baldwin with roughly 200 meters to the line for his second mountaintop stage win.
"When Mancebo went, I was able to follow, and when I saw that Jeremy was there too my energy went through the roof," Baldwin said. "We are happy with our overall performance. I am also happy to have felt good today. I was blown away when Cesar bridged across. Not that I am that fast, but I was going fast, so I was surprised that he was able to do it that quickly. He is in good form and kudos to him."
Elite Women, Buchanan wins, as Hughes gambles on other teams to pull back break
Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita-Forno D’Asolo) secured a victory atop Mt. Bachelor, stage three of the Cascade Cycling Classic. The New Zealand National Champion attacked a late-race breakaway and soloed to the finish line ahead of her fellow countryman Ali Shanks (Bike NZ) in second and Tara Whitten (Tibco-To the Top) in third.
"I knew it was do or die," Buchanan said. "I didn’t look back until I was closer to the finish line and I kept thinking I wished the finish line were closer. I’m stoked for the win."
Six-time Olympic medalist Clara Hughes (Cycling BC) maintained her lead in the overall classification heading into the stage four criterium on Saturday afternoon. Erinne Willock (Tibco-To the Top) is currently sitting in second place, 13 seconds back, and Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) is in third place an additional six seconds back.
"It was a good race today and I stayed in yellow," Hughes said. "I took a gamble and thought that Tibco would do most of the work on the climb and that’s what ended up happening."
Buchanan is leading the Best Young Rider competition and her teammate Andrea Dvorak is leading the Queen of the Mountain (QOM) competition, Joelle Numainville (Tibco-To the Top) is leading the Sprint competition.
The Pro-Cat 1,2 women began the 113 kms, ‘queen’ stage three at the Wanoga Snow Park. The stage included more than 4,000 ft of elevation gain. The race started with a 10 kilometre climb, followed by a descent through the Sun River Access Rd. The riders rode around Elk Lake and finished at the top of a some 30 kms climb to the top of Mt Bachelor.
The field was highly aggressive during most of the stage, however, all breakaways were short-lived and the field remained predominantly in tact until approaching the base of the final climb.
"It was so fast for the first half of the race, downhill and nice roads that breakaways weren’t getting away," Buchanan said. "It was aggressive and things were constantly going. I felt like it was a fast race."
Shanks initiated the first significant move and was followed by Lauren Hall (Colavita-Forno D’Asolo). Two more groups bridged across to the duo that included Leah Kirchman (Colavita-Forno D’Asolo), Tara Whitten, Megan Guarnier and Joelle Numainville (Tibco-To the Top), Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten), Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching System-Specialized), Emily Collins (Vanderkitten), Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) and Jade Willcoxson (Now-Novartis for MS).
"The breakaway was all together going into the climb and Tibco was working at the front," Shanks said. "It was worth my while to keep pushing it so I sat near the front on the climb and all of a sudden that group dwindled down."
Four rider broke off the front of the lead group that included Buchanan, Shanks, Whitten and Willcoxson. Buchanan launched her winning move with three kilometres to go and held a small lead to the finish line ahead of Shanks and Whitten. "I just watched and waited and went on the last step pitch," Buchanan said.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|3:04:21
|2
|Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:01
|3
|Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:00:03
|4
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|5
|Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)
|6
|Dan Fleeman (Team Raleigh)
|7
|Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:00:06
|8
|Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:19
|9
|Michael Olheiser (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|10
|Glen Chadwick (Pureblack Racing)
|11
|Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)
|12
|Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|13
|Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)
|14
|Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home)
|15
|Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team)
|16
|Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong)
|17
|Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)
|18
|Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)
|19
|Nate English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|20
|Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|21
|Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:35
|22
|Richard Handley (Team Raleigh)
|23
|Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)
|24
|Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|25
|Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|26
|Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries)
|27
|Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)
|28
|Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|29
|Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries)
|30
|Ryan Trebon (Lts/Felt)
|31
|Coulton J Hartrich (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)
|32
|Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|33
|Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Cycling)
|34
|Shawn Gravois (Globalbike)
|35
|George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:42
|36
|Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:51
|37
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|38
|Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:01:04
|39
|Lee Muse (Cashcall Mortgage)
|40
|Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|41
|Johnnie Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|42
|Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
|43
|Scott Gray (Team Oregon/Laurelwood)
|44
|Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|45
|David Santos (Cashcall Mortgage)
|46
|Stefano Barberi (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|47
|Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|48
|Jared Gilyard (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|49
|Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home)
|50
|Timothy Rugg (XO Communications/Battley)
|51
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)
|52
|Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|53
|Gael Le Bellec (Team Raleigh)
|54
|Christopher Hong (Team Exergy)
|55
|Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|56
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|57
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|58
|Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|59
|Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)
|60
|Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
|61
|Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|62
|Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|63
|Stephen Mull (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)
|64
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|65
|Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|66
|Ben Day (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|67
|Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)
|68
|Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness)
|69
|Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)
|70
|Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
|71
|Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|72
|Greg Krause (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|73
|Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
|74
|Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|75
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
|76
|Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
|77
|Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)
|0:01:52
|78
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:02:05
|79
|Brian Mcculloch (Cashcall Mortgage)
|80
|Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|81
|Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing)
|82
|Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|83
|Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|84
|Mark Langlands (Pureblack Racing)
|85
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|86
|Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
|87
|Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|88
|David Glick (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|89
|Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job CDale/CXWor)
|90
|Andrew Boone (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)
|91
|Daniel Barry (Pureblack Racing)
|92
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|93
|Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite)
|94
|Michael Northey (Pureblack Racing)
|95
|Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|96
|Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|97
|Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop)
|98
|Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh)
|99
|Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block)
|100
|Scott Lyttle (Pureblack Racing)
|101
|Sean Sullivan (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|102
|James Mattis (California Giant Strawberries)
|103
|Erik Slack (Team Exergy)
|104
|Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block)
|105
|John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:02:23
|106
|Mike Mathis (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|107
|Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|108
|Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
|109
|Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Strawberries)
|110
|Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|111
|Eric Sammuli (A Road Bike 4U Elite Team)
|112
|Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries)
|113
|Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)
|114
|Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block)
|115
|Philip Mooney (Team Raleigh)
|0:02:38
|116
|Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:02:42
|117
|David Robertson (SoCalCycling.Com)
|118
|Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|119
|Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling)
|120
|Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries)
|121
|Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|122
|Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:03:16
|123
|Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling)
|124
|Isaac Howe (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:03:21
|125
|Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:03:29
|126
|Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
|0:03:44
|127
|Shane Buysee (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|128
|Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:03:58
|129
|Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:04:07
|130
|Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|131
|Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
|132
|Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:04:09
|133
|Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|134
|Daniel Harm (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|135
|Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:04:38
|136
|Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)
|137
|Timothy Gudsell (Pureblack Racing)
|138
|Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)
|139
|Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)
|140
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
|141
|Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)
|142
|Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)
|143
|James Sparling (Team Raleigh)
|144
|Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:05:45
|145
|Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck)
|146
|Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|147
|James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|148
|Anthony Canevari (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:06:44
|149
|Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
|0:07:00
|150
|Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
|151
|Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|152
|Mike Midlarksy (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:07:40
|153
|Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|154
|Dustin Macburnie (Team H&R Block)
|0:09:34
|155
|Jonathan O Teeter (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)
|0:10:06
|156
|Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)
|0:10:54
|157
|Jonathan Toftoy (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|0:21:37
|158
|Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|159
|Winston David (Globalbike)
|0:27:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
|2
|3
|Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|5
|pts
|2
|Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|4
|3
|Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling)
|3
|4
|Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|3
|5
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|2
|6
|Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team)
|2
|7
|Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)
|1
|8
|Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|9:13:26
|2
|Chipotle Development Team
|0:00:18
|3
|Trek-Livestrong
|0:00:50
|4
|Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|5
|Team Raleigh
|0:01:19
|6
|Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|7
|Jamis Sutter Home
|8
|Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder
|0:01:51
|9
|Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling
|0:02:03
|10
|Team Exergy
|0:02:04
|11
|V Australia Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|12
|California Giant Strawberries
|0:02:52
|13
|Team Juwi Solar / First Solar
|0:03:05
|14
|Team H&R Block
|15
|Team Rio Grande
|0:03:37
|16
|Cashcall Mortgage
|0:03:50
|17
|Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewing
|18
|Elbowz Racing
|19
|Pureblack Racing
|0:04:06
|20
|Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:04:22
|21
|FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare
|0:04:27
|22
|Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com
|0:04:51
|23
|Full Circle Cycling
|0:06:10
|24
|NOW-MS Society
|1:19:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|6:22:59
|2
|Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:00:40
|3
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:54
|4
|Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:01:14
|5
|Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:01:22
|6
|Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:01:24
|7
|Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:01:40
|8
|Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:01:44
|9
|Glen Chadwick (Pureblack Racing)
|0:01:47
|10
|Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:02:06
|11
|Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)
|0:02:10
|12
|Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:02:15
|13
|Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:02:17
|14
|Nate English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:02:27
|15
|Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:02:39
|16
|Michael Olheiser (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|0:02:48
|17
|George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:02:53
|18
|Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:03:02
|19
|Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:03:09
|20
|Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)
|0:03:17
|21
|Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:03:22
|22
|Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:03:35
|23
|Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:03:54
|24
|Shawn Gravois (Globalbike)
|0:04:01
|25
|Dan Fleeman (Team Raleigh)
|0:04:02
|26
|Ben Day (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:04:08
|27
|Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:04:15
|28
|Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:04:18
|29
|Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:04:30
|30
|Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:04:43
|31
|Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:04:47
|32
|Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
|0:04:54
|33
|Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)
|0:04:57
|34
|Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:04:59
|35
|Stefano Barberi (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:05:02
|36
|Coulton J Hartrich (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)
|0:05:05
|37
|Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
|0:05:07
|38
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:05:17
|39
|Ryan Trebon (Lts/Felt)
|0:05:21
|40
|Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
|0:05:48
|41
|Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:05:49
|42
|Jared Gilyard (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|0:05:51
|43
|Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:05:53
|44
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
|0:05:58
|45
|Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:06:01
|46
|Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:06:07
|47
|Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:06:09
|48
|Gael Le Bellec (Team Raleigh)
|0:06:11
|49
|Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:06:13
|50
|Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:06:18
|51
|Scott Gray (Team Oregon/Laurelwood)
|0:06:24
|52
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:06:26
|53
|Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)
|0:06:45
|54
|Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:06:51
|55
|Timothy Rugg (XO Communications/Battley)
|0:06:56
|56
|Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)
|0:07:05
|57
|David Glick (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|0:07:28
|58
|Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:07:34
|59
|Timothy Gudsell (Pureblack Racing)
|0:07:37
|60
|Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
|0:07:42
|61
|Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:07:45
|62
|Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)
|0:07:47
|63
|Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:07:56
|64
|Greg Krause (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|0:08:02
|65
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:08:03
|66
|David Santos (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:08:11
|67
|Daniel Barry (Pureblack Racing)
|0:08:12
|68
|Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
|69
|Richard Handley (Team Raleigh)
|0:08:17
|70
|Christopher Hong (Team Exergy)
|0:08:19
|71
|Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh)
|0:08:25
|72
|Philip Mooney (Team Raleigh)
|0:08:33
|73
|John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:08:35
|74
|Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:08:44
|75
|Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:08:49
|76
|Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:09:10
|77
|Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing)
|0:09:12
|78
|Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)
|0:09:14
|79
|Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|0:09:15
|80
|Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
|0:09:35
|81
|Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)
|82
|Scott Lyttle (Pureblack Racing)
|0:09:49
|83
|Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:09:54
|84
|Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:10:12
|85
|James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:10:21
|86
|Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|87
|Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:10:40
|88
|Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
|0:10:59
|89
|Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block)
|0:11:04
|90
|Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:11:35
|91
|Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:11:37
|92
|Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|93
|Lee Muse (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:11:47
|94
|Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:12:03
|95
|Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:12:26
|96
|Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:12:46
|97
|Sean Sullivan (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:13:25
|98
|Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
|0:13:29
|99
|Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness)
|0:13:43
|100
|Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:13:55
|101
|Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:13:57
|102
|Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:14:10
|103
|Michael Northey (Pureblack Racing)
|0:14:17
|104
|James Mattis (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:14:33
|105
|Andrew Boone (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)
|0:15:16
|106
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)
|107
|Mark Langlands (Pureblack Racing)
|0:15:22
|108
|Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|0:15:27
|109
|Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Strawberries)
|110
|Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
|0:15:35
|111
|Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job CDale/CXWor)
|0:15:38
|112
|Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
|0:15:42
|113
|Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:15:44
|114
|Mike Mathis (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|0:16:18
|115
|Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:16:26
|116
|Eric Sammuli (A Road Bike 4U Elite Team)
|0:16:45
|117
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|0:17:06
|118
|Stephen Mull (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)
|0:17:40
|119
|Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:17:45
|120
|Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
|0:18:56
|121
|Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop)
|0:19:27
|122
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:20:25
|123
|Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:20:36
|124
|Erik Slack (Team Exergy)
|0:21:09
|125
|Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block)
|0:21:36
|126
|Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:21:47
|127
|Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite)
|0:21:52
|128
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|129
|Jonathan O Teeter (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)
|0:22:03
|130
|Daniel Harm (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|0:22:13
|131
|Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:22:51
|132
|Dustin Macburnie (Team H&R Block)
|0:23:03
|133
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:23:10
|134
|Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:23:23
|135
|Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:23:25
|136
|Shane Buysee (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:23:45
|137
|Brian Mcculloch (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:23:55
|138
|Johnnie Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:24:04
|139
|Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:24:05
|140
|Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:24:24
|141
|David Robertson (SoCalCycling.Com)
|0:24:25
|142
|Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:24:29
|143
|Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries)
|144
|Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck)
|0:24:40
|145
|Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:24:57
|146
|Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:25:55
|147
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:26:28
|148
|James Sparling (Team Raleigh)
|0:27:00
|149
|Anthony Canevari (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:28:00
|150
|Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:28:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
|4
|pts
|2
|Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)
|3
|3
|Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)
|2
|4
|Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
|2
|5
|Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team)
|12
|pts
|2
|Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|10
|3
|Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|7
|4
|Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|5
|5
|Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|5
|6
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|5
|7
|Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling)
|5
|8
|Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|5
|9
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|5
|10
|Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)
|5
|11
|Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)
|5
|12
|Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)
|5
|13
|Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|5
|14
|Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|19:02:04
|2
|Trek-Livestrong
|0:01:54
|3
|Chipotle Development Team
|0:02:14
|4
|Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling
|0:03:24
|5
|Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder
|0:05:40
|6
|Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|0:05:41
|7
|Team Exergy
|0:07:25
|8
|Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:08:55
|9
|Pureblack Racing
|0:09:22
|10
|Team Raleigh
|0:09:46
|11
|V Australia Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:38
|12
|Team Rio Grande
|0:11:18
|13
|Jamis Sutter Home
|0:13:14
|14
|California Giant Strawberries
|0:13:40
|15
|Team H&R Block
|0:14:59
|16
|Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com
|0:18:28
|17
|Team Juwi Solar / First Solar
|0:19:58
|18
|Cashcall Mortgage
|0:22:48
|19
|Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:29:49
|20
|Elbowz Racing
|0:33:26
|21
|Full Circle Cycling
|0:33:56
|22
|Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewing
|0:34:36
|23
|FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare
|0:51:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|2:59:43
|2
|Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)
|0:00:08
|3
|Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:00:10
|4
|Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|0:00:29
|5
|Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:00:45
|6
|Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|7
|Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|8
|Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:01:09
|9
|Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|10
|Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide)
|11
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|12
|Pascale Schneinder (VanderKitten Focus)
|13
|Clara Hughes (Cycling BC)
|14
|Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|15
|Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|16
|Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide)
|17
|Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|18
|Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|19
|Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|20
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|21
|Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|22
|Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus)
|0:01:25
|23
|Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|24
|Lauren Roberston (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:01:52
|25
|Ashley Koch (BMC Total Care)
|26
|Liza A Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide)
|27
|Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling)
|28
|Joanne Hogan (Herbalife Lagrange)
|29
|Nik Vogler
|30
|Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|31
|Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|32
|Anna Sanders (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|33
|Elizabeth Newell (BMC Total Care)
|0:02:15
|34
|Crystal Anthony (Ladiesfirst Racing)
|0:02:22
|35
|Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ)
|36
|Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|37
|Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|38
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|39
|Gwen Inglis (Primal/MapMyRide)
|40
|Melinda Weiner (Herbalife Lagrange)
|41
|Ellen Sherrill (Metromint Cycling)
|42
|Susan Butler (BMC Total Care)
|43
|Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC)
|44
|Katheryn Mattis (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|45
|Jaime Nielsen (BikeNZ)
|46
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|47
|Laura Brown (Cycling BC)
|48
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Pb Mosaic Hom)
|49
|Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|50
|Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|51
|Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|52
|Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:02:40
|53
|Allison Beall (Team Rep)
|0:03:07
|54
|Jennifer Weinbrecht (VanderKitten Focus)
|0:03:24
|55
|Joy L Duerksen (Team Redlands)
|56
|Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|57
|Anona Whitley (BMC Total Care)
|58
|Anne Donley (Primal-Treads)
|0:03:36
|59
|Pam Schuster (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|60
|Monika Sattler (Battley H-D/ XO Communication)
|61
|Anne Usher (BMC Total Care)
|0:03:38
|62
|Lucia Mokres (Metromint Cycling)
|0:03:39
|63
|Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|64
|Julie Emmerman (Primal-Treads)
|65
|Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)
|0:04:14
|66
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:04:55
|67
|Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|68
|Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care)
|69
|Lauren Liscinski (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|70
|Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ)
|71
|Hilary Billington (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|0:05:19
|72
|Jenny Lehmann (Cycling BC)
|73
|Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|74
|Priscilla Calderon (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|75
|Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:05:47
|76
|Steph Roorda (Cycling BC)
|77
|Melina Bernecker (Herbalife Lagrange)
|0:06:18
|78
|Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|0:06:46
|79
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|80
|Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|81
|Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care)
|82
|Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|83
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:08:59
|84
|Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus)
|0:09:48
|85
|Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:11:19
|86
|Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|3
|pts
|2
|Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|2
|3
|Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|5
|pts
|2
|Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)
|4
|3
|Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|3
|4
|Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|2
|5
|Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colavita/Forno d'Asolo
|9:01:03
|2
|Team TIBCO/To the Top
|0:00:34
|3
|NOW and Novartis For MS
|0:00:53
|4
|Primal/MapMyRide
|0:02:16
|5
|Missing Link Coaching/Speciali
|0:02:35
|6
|BikeNZ
|0:02:58
|7
|Cycling BC
|0:03:59
|8
|VanderKitten Focus
|0:04:04
|9
|BMC Total Care
|0:04:35
|10
|Webcor/Alto Velo
|0:05:00
|11
|SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|0:05:13
|12
|Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12
|0:05:47
|13
|Metromint Cycling
|0:05:59
|14
|Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
|0:08:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clara Hughes (Cycling BC)
|7:02:48
|2
|Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:00:13
|3
|Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:00:19
|4
|Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:00:20
|5
|Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:00:28
|6
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:01:07
|7
|Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:01:14
|8
|Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)
|0:01:29
|9
|Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|0:01:34
|10
|Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|11
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|0:02:00
|12
|Pascale Schneinder (VanderKitten Focus)
|0:02:21
|13
|Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:02:41
|14
|Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide)
|0:02:55
|15
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|16
|Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:03:09
|17
|Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|0:04:12
|18
|Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC)
|0:04:23
|19
|Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:04:24
|20
|Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:04:59
|21
|Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide)
|0:05:02
|22
|Elizabeth Newell (BMC Total Care)
|0:05:43
|23
|Jaime Nielsen (BikeNZ)
|0:05:52
|24
|Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:06:00
|25
|Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|0:06:37
|26
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:07:16
|27
|Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|0:07:18
|28
|Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:07:28
|29
|Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:07:43
|30
|Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ)
|0:08:01
|31
|Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:08:11
|32
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:08:13
|33
|Ashley Koch (BMC Total Care)
|0:08:35
|34
|Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling)
|0:08:57
|35
|Katheryn Mattis (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:09:00
|36
|Susan Butler (BMC Total Care)
|0:09:04
|37
|Nik Vogler
|0:09:10
|38
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Pb Mosaic Hom)
|0:09:38
|39
|Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:09:50
|40
|Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|0:10:11
|41
|Anna Sanders (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:10:14
|42
|Melinda Weiner (Herbalife Lagrange)
|0:10:27
|43
|Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:10:41
|44
|Lauren Roberston (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:10:47
|45
|Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:11:07
|46
|Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|0:11:19
|47
|Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|0:11:31
|48
|Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:12:03
|49
|Liza A Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide)
|0:12:26
|50
|Hilary Billington (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|0:12:29
|51
|Ellen Sherrill (Metromint Cycling)
|0:13:54
|52
|Joanne Hogan (Herbalife Lagrange)
|0:16:21
|53
|Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus)
|0:17:03
|54
|Allison Beall (Team Rep)
|0:17:32
|55
|Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)
|0:17:36
|56
|Jennifer Weinbrecht (VanderKitten Focus)
|0:18:03
|57
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:18:56
|58
|Lucia Mokres (Metromint Cycling)
|0:19:24
|59
|Gwen Inglis (Primal/MapMyRide)
|0:19:43
|60
|Joy L Duerksen (Team Redlands)
|0:20:03
|61
|Julie Emmerman (Primal-Treads)
|0:20:44
|62
|Anne Donley (Primal-Treads)
|0:21:20
|63
|Monika Sattler (Battley H-D/ XO Communication)
|0:21:49
|64
|Anona Whitley (BMC Total Care)
|0:23:37
|65
|Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ)
|0:24:01
|66
|Pam Schuster (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:24:41
|67
|Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:25:23
|68
|Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:25:37
|69
|Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus)
|0:26:01
|70
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|0:27:20
|71
|Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care)
|0:27:30
|72
|Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care)
|0:27:44
|73
|Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:27:49
|74
|Laura Brown (Cycling BC)
|0:28:01
|75
|Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:28:05
|76
|Lauren Liscinski (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:28:09
|77
|Anne Usher (BMC Total Care)
|0:28:20
|78
|Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|0:29:09
|79
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:29:22
|80
|Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:30:35
|81
|Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:31:36
|82
|Crystal Anthony (Ladiesfirst Racing)
|0:32:23
|83
|Jenny Lehmann (Cycling BC)
|0:33:24
|84
|Steph Roorda (Cycling BC)
|0:34:59
|85
|Melina Bernecker (Herbalife Lagrange)
|0:36:01
|86
|Priscilla Calderon (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:38:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|5
|pts
|2
|Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|3
|3
|Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|2
|4
|Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)
|1
|5
|Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|11
|pts
|2
|Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|7
|3
|Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|6
|4
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|5
|5
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|5
|6
|Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide)
|5
|7
|Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)
|4
|8
|Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|3
|9
|Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|2
|10
|Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|2
|11
|Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team TIBCO/To the Top
|20:58:00
|2
|Colavita/Forno d'Asolo
|0:02:12
|3
|NOW and Novartis For MS
|0:04:36
|4
|Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12
|0:06:30
|5
|BikeNZ
|0:13:52
|6
|Missing Link Coaching/Speciali
|0:14:57
|7
|Primal/MapMyRide
|0:17:38
|8
|BMC Total Care
|0:20:58
|9
|Webcor/Alto Velo
|0:26:58
|10
|Cycling BC
|0:30:36
|11
|VanderKitten Focus
|0:34:44
|12
|SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|0:36:43
|13
|Metromint Cycling
|0:36:47
|14
|Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
|0:59:16
