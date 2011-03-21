Trending

Cooper wins men's race

Fay the fastest among the women

Dylan Cooper and Jenny Fay streaked the field to win the second edition of the Capital Punishment MTB Enduro and in the process became the leaders in the inaugural Real Insurance XCM Series.

After the rain and mud of the 2010 event, the start line was abuzz with the expectation of some great trails in perfect conditions. As wave after wave dove into the Kowen forest, the leaders emerged from the other side and headed for the famous Majura Pines. Dylan Cooper was off the front and took the KOM points on Hackett Hill. He maintained the lead until the untimed section where he sat up and took full advantage of the 45 minutes allowed to complete this section. James Downing went past and was first across the line but Cooper had used the rest to recover his energy and power home over Mt Stromlo to take the victory by three minutes from Peter Hatton and Ben Mather.

Jenny Fay was a dominant victor in the women's class, leading from start to finish in a polished performance. Her winning margin was an impressive 38 minutes. Sue Thompson, a veteran, was the next woman home and Emma lovelock rounded out the overall podium. Vanina Vergoz and Beth Thompson were the second and third elite women.

The race wasn't just about the elites with 1500 keen riders, some competitive, some riding for the pure enjoyment, giving their all on the day to reach and conquer Mt Stromlo. The atmosphere at the finish line was one of exhaustion and accomplishment with riders catching up with new friends they made on the course and swapping stories of horror mechanicals and painful cramps to reach the end with a smile on their face.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Cooper3:40:38
2Peter Hatton0:03:06
3Ben Mather0:04:46
4Ivan Rybarik0:05:04
5Craig Gordon0:05:48
6Matthew Fleming0:08:02
7Williams Marc0:12:11
8Shaun Lewis0:13:38
9James Downing0:13:53
10David Shepherd0:18:41
11Graeme Arnott0:22:28
12Brent Miller0:24:00
13Mark Tupalski0:24:09
14Anthony Shippard0:25:16
15James Lamb0:26:41
16Chris Hanson0:26:47
17Jon Odams0:26:58
18Mike Blewitt0:28:44
19Julien Wicks0:29:07
20Nathan Versey0:32:27
21Justin Morris0:33:21
22Jamie Bailey0:33:44
23Dwight Gordon0:33:59
24Matthew Rizzuto0:35:00
25Stuart Ferguson0:45:53
26Tim Kerle0:50:27
27Kevin Skidmore0:57:12
28Sam Moorhouse0:57:24
29Richard Enthoven0:57:30
30Johnathan Drury0:57:44
31Scott Harper1:00:00
32Seb Dunne1:01:33
33David Coyles1:02:18
34Dan Mcnamara1:09:50
35Ronan Magaharan1:12:44
36Jesse Bulkeley1:18:01
37Nathan Spencer1:24:39
38Anthony Abbott1:56:32
39Jason Heaney2:59:21
DNFChris Fisher
DNFLiam Grundy
DNFStephen Honan
DNFDavid Hadlow
DNFRyan Quade
DNFBrendan Johnston
DNSAndrew Scarman
DNSGwyn Tavener-Smith
DNSTrevor Rix
DNSDan Felton
DNSMitch Dean
DNSPeter Velloza

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenny Fay4:20:43
2Vanina Vergoz0:55:25
3Bethany Thompson1:07:39
DNFBecky Mates
DNFCourtney Shinn

