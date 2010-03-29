Image 1 of 13 Jose Hermida and Rudi van Houts of team Multivan Merida 2 heading for the win during stage seven of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa. (Image credit: Sportzpics ) Image 2 of 13 Stefan Sahm and Karl Platt of team Bulls 1 celebrate winning the 2010 ABSA Cape Epic during the final stage (stage eight) of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa. (Image credit: Sportzpics ) Image 3 of 13 Kristine and Anna Sofia Noergaard leads the ladies team race during the final stage (stage eight) of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held between Oak Valley and Lourensford in the Western Cape, South Africa. (Image credit: Sportzpics ) Image 4 of 13 Kristine and Anna-Sofie Noergaard of Team Rothaus-Cube celebrate their amazing victory as overall womens winners after the final stage (stage eight) of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa. (Image credit: Sportzpics ) Image 5 of 13 Andrew Mclean and Shan Wilson of Team Cyclelab celebrate their victory as overall Masters Champions whilst Max Knox and Brandon Stewart follow closely behind as overall All Africa Winners, crossing the finish line of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa. (Image credit: Sportzpics ) Image 6 of 13 Overall winner (Image credit: Sportzpics ) Image 7 of 13 Leaving Oak valley during stage seven of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa. (Image credit: Sportzpics ) Image 8 of 13 Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm of team Bulls 1 celebrate winning The 2010 Absa Cape Epic during the final stage (stage eight) of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held between Oak Valley and Lourensford in the Western Cape, South Africa. (Image credit: Sportzpics ) Image 9 of 13 Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm of team Bulls 1 celebrate winning The 2010 Absa Cape Epic during the final stage (stage eight) of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa. (Image credit: Sportzpics ) Image 10 of 13 Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm of team Bulls 1 cross the finishing line to complete the overall win of The 2010 Absa Cape Epic during the final stage (stage eight) of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa. (Image credit: Sportzpics ) Image 11 of 13 Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm of team Bulls 1 celebrate winning The 2010 Absa Cape Epic during the final stage (stage eight) of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held between Oak Valley and Lourensford in the Western Cape, South Africa. (Image credit: Sportzpics ) Image 12 of 13 Rudi van Houts and Jose Hermida of team Multivan Merida 2 celebrate the stage win during the final stage (stage eight) of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held between Oak Valley and Lourensford in the Western Cape, South Africa. (Image credit: Sportzpics ) Image 13 of 13 Stefan Sahm and Karl Platt of team Bulls 1 celebrate winning the 2010 ABSA Cape Epic during the final stage (stage eight) of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa. (Image credit: Sportzpics )

The final day of a taxing 2010 Cape Epic saw riders cover 65km and 1640m of climbing, cycling from Oak Valley to their final destination at the Lourensford Wine Estate. As is tradition, the last stage was the shortest, but not easy. As riders approached vineyards, they knew it was all about short, sharp climbs before some longer and even steeper ones through Nuweberg, up to the superb vistas of Elgin/Grabouw.

In 2010, the Cape Epic took a new route into the Hottentots Holland Nature Reserve, on Buysepad, skirting Gantouw Pass. There was no portage this year, but route designer Dr Evil had something else in mind before riders headed down for a traditional finish. Hundreds of enthusiastic spectators welcomed the exhausted teams at the final finish line of this year's event.

Of the 1,172 riders who started their epic journey at Diemersfontein a week ago, 83.6% successfully completed their Cape Epic adventure by crossing the final finish line at the Lourensford Wine Estate. In the remaining 16.4% figure that is not classified as official finishers, the blue board riders are included. 445 teams were ranked on the GC, with both team riders awarded the medal as official Cape Epic finishers. 90 individual cyclists successfully completed the eight stages without their partners.

German Bulls Platt and Sahm kings of this year’s Cape Epic

The Bulls Team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm walked away with top honours as overall winners of this year's Cape Epic. With a 10 minute and 51 second lead time on Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander (Songo-Specialized by DCM) at the start this morning, the Bulls finished the last eight days of the "Magical and Untamed Mountain Bike Race" of 722km in an overall time of 29 hours, 47 minutes and 46 seconds. South African Stander and his Swiss teammate Sauser finished second overall in 29:57.50, and the South African/Austrian duo of Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata (MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon) finished third overall in 30:12.30.

The Bulls Team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm also won the Cape Epic in 2007 and 2009, and Karl Platt won in the inaugural year (2004) with Mannie Heymans from Namibia. He is the most successful participant in the history of the race having won four times and placed on the podium six times.

Max Knox and Brandon Stewart of DCM Chrome walked away with the Leaders' Jerseys of Best African Team in 31:45.08.

Multivan Merida’s José Hermida and Rudi van Houts were first to cross the finish line in the final stage of this year's Cape Epic in a time of 2:40.32. This was their second consecutive podium finish and they ranked sixth overall (30:44.57). They were followed by Rabobank Giant Off Road team Emil Lindgren and Fabian Giger, also with their second podium finish in this year’s race (2:42.18). Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of Songo-Specialized by DCM were third in 2:44.13 with the Bulls Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm in fourth place (2:45.00). Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata (MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon) finished fifth in 2:50.18.

"It's an incredible feeling – words can't describe it," said Sahm. "It means so much to Karl and I. We arrived at the race as the defending champions and we successfully guarded our title. I had problems with my chain today and had to change it. It was nerve-wrecking. We enjoyed every second and every meter of the last few kilometers, and who knows, maybe we can do it again next year."

Sahm and Platt host a party at the end of the Cape Epic, which has become known as Stage 9. "Stage 9 is always the most fun for everyone. It's the party stage after a very hard race. Here we also need to defend our titles of the last men standing," he said, adding with a chuckle, "we can ride and party hard. Vincent, Karl and I have also started a company in South Africa called Stage 9 to bring Bulls bikes to the people."

"To win the Cape Epic again - now for the fourth time - is absolutely unbelievable," said Platt. "It means so much to me, especially this year with the most competitive field ever. When people see our playful nature they tend to forget that we also get very nervous and are under pressure during the race; not only for our own sake, but for all the people that stand behind us and cross their fingers that we come out tops. So when we crossed that final finish line it was a huge relief, but most of all an euphoric joy."

Burry Stander and his partner Christoph Sauser of Songo-Specialized by DCM secured three stage wins during this year's race. "We're very happy to finish second in this year's race, but we still want to win," said Stander. "Everything has to get together all eight days of the race, and it didn't always work out for us. I'm really looking forward to a week's rest and then to the rest of the season. This is excellent preparation for the World Cups. It gives you such depth – all riders suffer at some point – and in every race you suffer."

"This Cape Epic was really a big rollercoaster ride for us," said Stander's teammate Sauser. "The first two stages were tough and at one point we weren't sure we'd be able to continue, then we were on a high, then I had a stomach bug and so on. At the beginning of today's race I struggled a bit, but then my legs came back and I felt stronger. I'll now rest for a week and then start with some short interval training. I'm looking forward to the season as we rode with some of the strongest riders in the world at this year’s event." Will he be joining the Bulls at Stage 9? "Yes, of course – it'll be really nice to get together and nobody needs to think about tomorrow."

It was a difficult race for Alban Lakata of the MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon team. "We had two serious problems during this year's race. First I broke my wheel and had to run 2km and then my health wasn't all that great. I'll have to prepare better for next year's race – the last three stages were very tough for me. We had two stage wins and finished in third place overall, so that was fantastic. My goal was to finish on the podium, but now I'm really feeling tired. I'm looking forward to next year's race and also to two weeks' recovery. This was excellent preparation for the World Cups and I think we're in very good shape at the moment."

For Kevin Evans this was a wonderful experience. "All things considered I think it's fantastic to be in third place overall. I take my hat off to Alban for the way he suffered to keep the third place. I'd also like to thank our excellent crew and support teams. Without the mechanics who sometimes worked through the night and our managers this would not have been possible. Nobody sees them but they play such a crucial part – a big thanks to them. And I'm really happy it's over."

José Hermida and Rudi van Houts of Multivan Merida secured their first stage win in this year’s race. "We won the final stage and finally got our victory on the last day," said Hermida. "It’s a celebration of a big fight over the last few days, especially for us. It was very special to win the final stage at Lourensford Wine Estate. It's part of my philosophy to attack and both Rudi and I had good legs today – we attacked again and finally made it!"

Emil Lindgren of the Rabobank Giant Off Road team broke his chain today. "I rode with a broken chain for most of the way. I had to run back 50m to get it, repaired it as fast as I could, and then we put the hammer down. I felt amazing, and so did Fabian. This is the best stage to get a place on the podium. We'll definitely be back next year!"

"This was awesome preparation for the upcoming season," said Giger. "We had eight days of suffering and now need to go home to recover, but will definitely be back!"

Lukas Flückiger of Trek World Racing says his legs were not great for the first 10km. "I struggled a bit on the first long climb and also broke my derailleur again on the downhill. I’m tired but very happy that the race is over. Perhaps next year we'll be back for a place on the podium."

Bart Brentjens of Trek Brentjens, who has been riding with bruised ribs, said, "It wasn't all that bad. You don't really feel the pain when you're racing – it's much worse at night and before the race in the morning. We could ride at our own speed. We knew it would be hard to finish and I'm really happy that we did. I think next year I'll be riding with someone else from my team. Jelmer is too strong for me and should ride with someone better next year. We'll have one team for victory and one for technical support. This is the most important race of the year and we'll be back again – you just need to plan ahead."

Danish sisters finish as top women's team

The Danish sisters Kristine and Anna-Sofie Noergaard (team Rothaus-CUBE) finished in 37:31.03 and won their category, having also taken top honours in five of the eight stages in this year's race. Hannele Steyn-Kotze and Ivonne Kraft (Team Sludge Ladies) finished second overall in a time of 38:01.16 and Giuliana Vitali and Tamara Horn (team bike2help.ch – Big Tree) finished third overall in 41:10.44.

"It was great to win. Today we rode carefully and safely as we didn't want to take any chances. The other ladies really fought for a stage win and deserved it," said Anna-Sofie Noergaard of team Rothaus-CUBE. "Now I can't wait to join my family and see my son again. It's been a long week away from them, but I enjoyed the race very much."

"It feels fantastic to finish the race and also to have won," said Kristine. "South Africa and its people have been fantastic. The course this year was great – still tough but not as bad as we expected. Tonight we really want to celebrate and hope we still have some energy to do so."

"This is my hometown and it was really nice to finish first," said Hannele Steyn-Kotze of the Sludge Ladies. "We knew it would take a lot but I so wanted to thank my family and friends for their support by winning this stage. Today I rode with my heart. This was my seventh Cape Epic, but next time I'll be doing it just for fun, and without the pain."

"It's great to be finished. We're very happy," said Ivonne Kraft. " It was a fair race against the Danish sisters and we won. It's great to know we're done and that we've finished together. This was my fourth Cape Epic and from experience I know that if you're still friends with your partner, you've done well."

MTN Business Qhubeka receive top honours in mixed category

Yolande Speedy and Paul Cordes (MTN Business Qhubeka) won their category in an overall time of 34:29.32, having also won five of the eight stages in this year's race. They were followed by Bärti Bucher and Esther Süss (Wheeler – BIXS) in 35:17.01 with Nico Pfitzenmaier and Sally Bigham of the Adidas Big Tree team finishing in third place overall (35:51.45).

Yolande Speedy of MTN Business Qhubeka said, "This is the first time that I've won the final stage and it's fantastic winning overall. I had goose bumps coming in – it was great to see the crowds and get their support. Today was a hard day. Nico and Sally were riding really well and it was only at the portage section that we caught them. I can't wait to get some resting off the bike and look forward to the celebrations tonight."

Her teammate Paul Cordes added, “It was a good feeling to win in our category and so great to finish such a hard event. It was nice with the tents, crowds and Mike Mike (the Cape Epic's voice at the start and finish Mike Hamel) at the finish line and a really good week for MTN Qhubeka with Kevin also finishing in third place."

Ester Süss of the Wheeler – BIXS team said, "It was a long eight days and I was very happy to cross the finish line in one piece. I need to improve some of my riding skills and hopefully I can work on it this summer and be better next year."

"Hopefully we’ll be back next year," said Bärti Bucher.

Cyclelab tops masters category

Cyclelab's Shan Wilson and Andrew Mclean won the masters category in this year's Cape Epic in a time of 33:49.55. They were followed by Adrian Enthoven and Gary Marescia (Cycle Lab Jag Foundation) in 35:52.46 with Corrie Muller and Robert Sim of the Big Tree Masters (36:23.29) in third place overall.

Shan Wilson of Cyclelab said, "This was my third attempt at the masters and I suppose it's third time lucky. For the last two years, I finished in second place, and I'm very happy with the first place this year. My legs are sore today, but it was so nice to finish at Lourensford with the crowds and activity here."

And the winner is… saddle sores

According to Doctor Basil Bonner, the chief medical officer of the Medi Clinic private hospital division of the Cape Epic, the most common injuries or conditions that needed medical care during this year’s "Magical and Untamed African MTB Race" included dehydration (62 patients), saddle sores (300 patients) and strappings (145 patients). Twelve riders incurred fractures during the event. Dr Bonner and his team saw 1,030 patients during this year’s race, with an average of 171 per day (excluding minor injuries).

Video from stage seven is provided by www.rsaweb.co.za.

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 2 2:40:32 2 Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road 0:01:46 3 Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM 0:03:40 4 Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 1 0:04:27 5 Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon 0:09:45 6 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 0:10:25 7 Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 1 0:10:27 8 David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix 0:12:32 9 Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 2 0:13:25 10 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys 0:14:16 11 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing 0:14:22 12 Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 1 0:16:19 13 Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain 0:18:45 14 Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM1 0:18:47 15 Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens 0:19:14 16 Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT 0:21:40 17 Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil 0:23:08 18 Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties 0:26:02 19 Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM2 0:26:05 20 Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar 0:28:59 21 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 0:30:54 22 Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 1 0:31:16 23 Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:33:32 24 Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade 0:33:41 25 Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat 0:33:41 26 Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ 0:33:43 27 Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike 0:33:46 28 Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 1 0:33:53 29 Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch 0:39:01 30 Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de 0:39:15 31 John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team 0:39:18 32 Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group 0:39:28 33 Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS 0:41:50 34 Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE 0:42:11 35 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com 0:43:38 36 Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit 0:44:45 37 Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance 0:47:43 38 Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental 0:48:10 39 Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 2 0:48:15 40 Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding 0:48:26 41 Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats 0:48:46 42 Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder 0:49:42 43 Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent 0:49:57 44 Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference 0:50:06 45 Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime 0:51:25 46 Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active 0:51:27 47 Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark 0:51:36 48 Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour 0:51:47 49 Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun 0:53:23 50 Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop 0:53:28 51 Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo 0:54:05 52 Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics 0:54:33 53 Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing 0:54:46 54 Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta 0:55:01 55 Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike 0:56:03 56 Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso 0:56:08 57 Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes 0:56:15 58 Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery 0:56:55 59 Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine 0:57:07 60 Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports 0:57:07 61 Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote 0:58:31 62 Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South 0:59:42 63 Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste 0:59:43 64 Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats 1:00:17 65 George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 4 1:01:22 66 Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless 1:01:23 67 Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties 1:02:02 68 Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino 1:02:30 69 Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires 1:03:13 70 Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer 1:04:29 71 Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 1 1:05:40 72 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion 1:05:49 73 Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital 1:05:55 74 Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe 1:09:18 75 Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach 1:09:25 76 Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend 1:09:31 77 Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt 1:09:33 78 Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two 1:09:34 79 Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy 1:09:40 80 Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa 1:10:11 81 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles 1:10:16 82 Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 1 1:10:19 83 John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers 1:10:26 84 Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB 1:10:27 85 Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon 1:10:33 86 Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 2 1:10:37 87 Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron 1:11:22 88 Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades 1:11:34 89 Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK 1:11:46 90 Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux 1:11:48 91 Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com 1:12:32 92 Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte 1:12:57 93 Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys 1:13:08 94 Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 1 1:13:15 95 Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH 1:13:31 96 Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank 1:13:39 97 Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre 1:13:44 98 Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic 1:13:46 99 Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 2 1:13:48 100 Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil 1:13:56 101 Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way 1:14:03 102 Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2 1:14:23 103 Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties 1:15:26 104 Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting 1:15:37 105 Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 1 1:16:17 106 David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines 1:16:28 107 Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel 1:16:38 108 Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team 1:16:48 109 Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank 1:16:52 110 Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go 1:18:38 111 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital 1:19:47 112 Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info 1:20:00 113 Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 2 1:20:57 114 Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com 1:20:58 115 John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates 1:21:12 116 Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike 1:21:14 117 Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team 1:21:17 118 Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA 1:21:25 119 Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp 1:21:31 120 Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro 1:21:44 121 Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans 1:22:03 122 Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS 1:22:13 123 Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen 1:23:13 124 Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal 1:23:17 125 Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing 1:24:04 126 Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 3 1:24:18 127 Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD 1:24:35 128 Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool 1:24:48 129 Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge 1:24:58 130 Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's 1:25:00 131 Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig 1:25:01 132 Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers 1:25:17 133 Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team 1:25:21 134 Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls 1:26:26 135 Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard 1:28:20 136 Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS 1:28:28 137 Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance 1:28:41 138 Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers 1:29:00 139 Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software 1:29:02 140 Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers 1:29:05 141 Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx2 1:29:05 142 Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike 1:29:14 143 Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One 1:29:24 144 Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream 1:30:01 145 Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha 1:30:14 146 Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew 1:30:46 41 Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders 1:30:57 147 Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri 1:31:16 148 Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers 1:31:45 149 David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com 1:32:03 150 David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security 1:33:06 151 Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice 1:33:36 152 Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 1 1:34:19 153 Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 2 1:35:11 154 Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold 1:35:14 155 Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore 1:35:15 156 Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo 1:35:36 157 Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens 1:35:52 158 Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 2 1:35:55 159 Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's 1:36:08 160 Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool 1:36:44 161 Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice 1:37:56 162 Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld 1:38:05 163 Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN 1:38:19 164 Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days 1:40:27 165 Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq2 1:40:38 166 Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings 1:40:59 167 Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut 1:41:10 168 Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals 1:41:20 169 Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it 1:42:44 170 Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear 1:43:31 171 Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin 1:44:05 172 Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated 1:44:15 173 Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands 1:45:18 174 Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM 1:46:24 175 Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling 1:46:34 176 Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox 1:46:46 177 Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 1 1:47:41 178 Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab 1:48:49 179 Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig 1:49:11 180 Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles 1:51:28 181 Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds 1:51:54 181 Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply 183 Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA 1:52:20 184 Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar 1:53:57 185 David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES 1:54:04 186 John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms 1:55:09 187 Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside 1:55:10 188 Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona 1:55:19 189 David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles 1:55:22 190 Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 3 1:55:47 191 Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT 1:55:54 192 Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB 1:56:17 193 Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog 1:56:34 194 Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane 1:58:22 195 Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles 1:58:31 196 Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal 1:58:56 197 Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix 1:59:22 198 Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators 2:00:03 199 Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance 2:00:13 200 Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings 2:00:55 201 Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst 2:02:33 202 Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde 2:02:48 203 Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 2 2:03:03 204 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 2:03:06 205 Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad 2:03:10 206 Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies 2:04:13 207 Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice 2:05:18 208 Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers 2:05:25 209 Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers 2:05:33 210 Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore 2:07:04 211 Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho 2:07:22 212 Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop 2:07:30 213 Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS 2:08:03 214 Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International 2:08:19 215 Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad 2:08:26 216 Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV 2:08:31 217 Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers 2:09:05 218 Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos 2:10:06 219 Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away 2:10:38 220 Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars 2:11:09 221 Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance 2:11:11 222 Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services 2:11:33 223 Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home 2:11:58 224 Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit 2:12:56 225 Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One 2:13:14 226 Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular 2:14:02 226 Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life 228 David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions 2:14:40 229 Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN 2:14:42 230 Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno 2:15:03 231 Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs 2:15:10 232 Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion 2:15:43 233 Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats 2:16:10 234 Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F 2:17:02 235 Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN 2:18:42 236 Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World 2:19:04 237 Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts 2:19:05 238 Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's 2:22:05 239 Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira 2:22:45 240 Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos 2:22:58 241 Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat 2:23:31 242 Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox 2:23:42 243 Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF) 2:23:42 244 Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods 2:25:38 245 Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team 2:26:58 246 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory 2:27:02 247 Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers 2:27:03 248 Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power 2:28:00 249 Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus 2:30:52 250 Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos 2:31:42 251 Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car 2:31:47 252 Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM 2:32:02 253 Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty 2:32:21 254 Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers 2:32:38 255 Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared 2:33:01 256 Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious 2:34:00 257 Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers 2:34:16 258 Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited 2:35:23 259 Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers 2:35:57 260 Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet 2:37:56 261 Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil 2:38:08 262 Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room 2:38:20 263 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN 2:38:28 264 Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit 2:38:52 265 Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma 2:38:54 266 Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell 2:39:16 267 Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza 2:39:22 268 Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII 2:40:01 269 Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker 2:41:16 270 Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 4 2:42:04 271 Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery 2:42:22 272 Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats 2:42:27 273 Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business 2:43:09 274 Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes 2:43:26 275 Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants 2:43:31 276 Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará 2:44:04 277 David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre 2:47:08 278 Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben 2:47:29 279 Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt 2:48:02 280 Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 2 2:48:16 281 Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel 2:48:20 282 Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men 2:49:12 283 Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders 2:49:26 284 Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders 2:49:30 285 Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld 2:51:40 286 Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab 2:55:13 287 Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments 2:55:37 288 Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma 2:57:35 289 Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It 2:57:55 290 Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape 3:07:29 291 Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel 4:06:04

Men - Stage 8 : Individual Finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cornelius Mathinus Muller (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 3:10:56 2 Bruce Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com 0:04:07 3 Warren Robertson (RSA) The Sleeveless Wizards 0:12:17 4 Onno Houwer (Ned) Hels@Bike 0:12:19 5 Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED 0:13:18 6 Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN 0:16:33 7 Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend 0:17:15 8 Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics 0:26:03 9 Steve van der Merwe (RSA) Dirt Riders 0:34:40 10 Nick Coley (GBr) Mule Bar Strudel 0:42:01 11 Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team 0:47:00 12 James Powers (Oma) Hades 0:58:07 13 Andrew Marsh (RSA) Hansgrohe 0:58:11 14 Dirk Hörnig (Ger) Rodale 1:00:33 15 Steen Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers 1:02:38 16 Gerrit du Preez (RSA) AdoAir 1:05:42 17 Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 3 1:07:15 18 Louis Dupper (RSA) Untouchables 1:07:16 19 Nicholas Finch (GBr) Bicycling SA 1:09:29 20 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 1:13:18 21 Michael Prinsloo (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles 1:17:08 22 Otto Blanckenberg (RSA) Konti Steel 1:18:08 23 Alexander Klose (Ger) Abbruch 1:20:18 24 Hp Muller (RSA) Private Client Holdings 1:21:53 25 Ralton Roebert (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter 1:22:29 26 Hennie Schoeman (RSA) Amaglugers 1:22:47 27 Pierre Billet (Bel) JP Ticket Express 1:23:45 28 Harry Beute (Bra) BikeLife Roden 1:26:29 29 Etienne Roux (RSA) Easy 1:28:04 30 Eric Nesbitt (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan 1:28:06 31 Thor Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes 1:28:16 32 Gregg Petersen (UAE) Deddi 1:28:18 33 Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) TommyTall 1:28:20 34 Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP 1:32:06 35 Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses 1:32:42 36 Dries Kruger (RSA) Kirk Killissi 1:32:47 37 Jacques Viljoen (RSA) Long Riders 1:35:22 38 Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce 1:38:31 39 Frans van de Stroet (Ned) Nunc aut nunquam 1:39:36 40 Coenie Thomas (RSA) Kiwi Dirtbugs 1:40:37 41 Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) ilovemycity.co.za 1:44:10 42 Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) HKGK 1:45:43 43 Jason Brits (RSA) Pick n Pay Race for Change 1:45:49 44 Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT 1:47:20 45 Christian Lampe (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin 1:50:42 46 Stefan Hattingh (RSA) NMMU 1:53:05 47 Chris Hyman (RSA) 1234 1:54:51 48 Jacques van Dyk (RSA) JJ 1:56:57 49 Sean Egner (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos 2:01:44 50 Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers 2:13:09 51 Niels van Kampenhout (Ned) Epic Flatlanders 2:13:44 52 Damon de Boor (RSA) Fly Boy 2:17:29 53 Kabous Coetzee (RSA) H8TAR 2:35:51 54 Paul Euvrard (RSA) ABSAlute KMG 2:42:05

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies 3:29:03 2 Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE 0:05:03 3 Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 0:20:03 4 Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN 0:27:07 5 Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT 0:32:54 6 Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing 0:40:37 7 Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies 0:43:07 8 Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies 0:58:53 9 Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized 1:07:17 10 Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines 1:26:10 11 Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake 1:43:19 12 Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies 1:55:27

Women - Stage 8 : Individual Finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adele Tait (RSA) Ride mag Speed Queens 5:39:57

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka 3:15:05 2 Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree 0:01:44 3 Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS 0:07:00 4 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea 0:23:07 5 Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed 0:24:54 6 Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark 0:35:41 7 Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal 0:35:56 8 Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed 0:37:08 9 Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport 0:38:55 10 Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho 0:39:10 11 Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx 0:40:00 12 Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed 0:53:32 13 Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak 0:53:55 14 Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni 0:55:30 15 Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts 0:56:34 16 Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz 1:02:22 17 Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon 1:03:06 18 Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de 1:04:02 19 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed 1:06:10 20 Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers 1:06:19 21 Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley 1:13:56 22 Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici 1:13:58 23 Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC 1:16:41 24 Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA 1:20:12 25 Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed 1:20:19 26 Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish 1:20:30 27 Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print 1:21:10 28 Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix 1:24:12 29 Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows 1:33:01 30 Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness 1:34:46 31 Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech 1:35:55 32 Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '77 1:38:45 33 Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers 1:39:55 34 Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream 1:42:49 35 Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots 1:42:54 36 Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick 1:44:28 37 Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit 1:47:34 38 Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo 1:48:12 39 Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too 1:48:55 40 Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders 1:57:53 41 Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing 2:04:24 42 Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town 2:07:19 43 Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth 2:07:33 44 Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine 2:10:07 45 Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom 2:12:31 46 Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 2 2:21:32 47 Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION 2:22:19 48 Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen 2:25:35 49 Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers 2:30:36

Mixed - Stage 8 : Individual Finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles 3:27:27 2 Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf 0:20:26 3 Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Beyers 0:24:31 4 Andre Feldmann (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action 0:34:38 5 Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 2 0:42:46 6 Laurike van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed 1:16:11 7 Caren Henschel (RSA) MikoMax 1:44:05 8 Gawie Spies (RSA) Masgcor 1:45:18 9 Tanya van der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble 1:46:56 10 Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed 1:58:41 11 Mandy Nel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance Mixed 2:04:54

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab 3:06:36 2 Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters 0:06:32 3 Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander 0:07:40 4 Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation 0:10:47 5 Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand 0:13:51 6 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters 0:17:34 7 Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles 0:25:41 8 Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega 0:27:20 9 Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU 0:27:28 10 Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 2 0:30:19 11 Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious 0:30:54 12 Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards 0:32:03 13 Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider 0:33:57 14 Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike 0:34:16 15 Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein 0:39:12 16 Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana 0:39:15 17 Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters 0:40:17 18 Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial 0:41:01 19 Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil 0:41:21 20 Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized 0:44:46 21 Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys 0:45:17 22 Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela 0:45:36 23 Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini 0:47:22 24 Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners 0:47:54 25 John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob 0:48:55 26 Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout 0:49:14 27 Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports 0:49:50 28 Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite 0:52:34 29 Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters 0:52:47 30 Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap 0:53:53 31 Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club 0:55:48 32 Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim 0:55:57 33 Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos 0:58:17 34 Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson 1:00:17 35 Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets 1:00:55 36 Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout 1:02:04 37 Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport 1:02:18 38 Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt 1:03:00 39 Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared 1:04:27 40 Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand 1:04:38 42 Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU 1:05:28 43 Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped 1:07:05 44 Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks 1:09:26 45 Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier 1:09:49 46 Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com 1:15:32 47 Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters 1:15:43 48 Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP 1:15:57 49 Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds 1:16:47 50 Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat 1:20:07 51 Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men 1:22:27 52 Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS 1:28:59 53 Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys 1:29:59 54 Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts 1:30:01 55 Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven 1:30:23 56 Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU 1:33:38 57 Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans 1:34:39 58 Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove 1:35:06 59 Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 1 1:37:58 60 Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia 1:41:10 61 Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire 1:41:50 62 David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos 1:42:08 63 Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 87 1:42:40 64 Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy 1:43:53 65 Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World 1:46:35 66 Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech 1:47:49 67 Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge 1:48:14 68 Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf 1:48:31 69 Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola 1:50:29 70 Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana 1:51:13 71 Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas 1:53:45 72 Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto 1:55:46 73 Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse 1:57:07 74 Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven 1:57:41 75 Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS 1:57:42 76 William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit 2:04:53 77 Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 3 2:06:10 78 Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals 2:09:54 79 Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE 2:12:09 80 Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 2:12:52 81 Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com 2:16:55 82 Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion 2:17:54 83 Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited 2:18:45 84 Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love 2:23:36 85 Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil 2:25:12 86 Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans 2:25:13 87 Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre 2:28:16 88 Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers 2:30:09 89 Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers 2:30:27 90 Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs 2:33:41 91 Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors 2:34:59 92 Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property 2:40:25 93 James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects 2:40:33

Masters - Stage 8 : Individual Finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) Project Rwanda 3:14:07 2 Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men 0:19:37 3 Robert van Staden (RSA) Afripex Albertos Racing 0:43:39 4 Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota 0:44:36 5 Shane Peters (RSA) The Force 0:54:58 6 Russell de Jager (RSA) Powercote Masters 0:55:35 7 Luigi Lutterotti (Ita) Riva Del Garda 0:58:52 8 Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Kakiebos Masters 1:03:33 9 Kurt von Buddenbrock (RSA) High 5 1:06:27 10 Anthony Priday (RSA) The Deckle Edge 1:09:49 11 Robert Scott (RSA) Discovery 1:11:45 12 Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action 1:27:43 13 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) Bez and Alewyn 1:29:31 14 Anders Klavberg (Swe) cykelmagneten.se 1:33:19 15 Erno van Dongen (Ned) Edo MTBiker 1:36:25 16 Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife - Fast and Featherless 1:38:11 17 Greg Mook (GBr) PedaL Inc. 1:39:21 18 Rodney Scholten (Swi) Zuri Massive 1:43:56 19 Steve Heywood (RSA) Crank Bullets 1:54:03 20 John Neave (RSA) Brimstone 2:05:09 21 Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) TIB Hollard 2 2:07:14 22 Malcolm Searle (RSA) Wine Ou's 2:14:03 23 Jaco Anderson (Qat) Jowetts - Andy Square 2:15:00 24 Paul Mckane (RSA) Oh boy, here we go 2:22:10

Men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 1 29:47:46 2 Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM 0:10:04 3 Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon 0:24:44 4 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing 0:33:20 5 Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 1 0:48:58 6 Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 2 0:57:11 7 Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens 1:15:48 8 Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM1 1:16:47 9 David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix 1:28:04 10 Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM2 1:57:22 11 Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road 2:06:27 12 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 2:07:49 13 Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 2:14:01 14 Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 2 2:32:50 15 Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 1 2:35:25 16 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys 2:42:52 17 Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain 2:46:39 18 Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar 4:13:09 19 Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties 4:23:57 20 Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade 4:38:58 21 Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike 4:58:09 22 John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team 5:01:28 23 Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de 5:13:48 24 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 5:23:32 25 Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 1 5:31:03 26 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com 5:53:09 27 Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil 6:01:54 28 Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT 6:03:24 29 Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ 6:04:15 30 Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE 6:27:51 31 Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat 6:37:57 32 Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine 6:42:52 33 Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental 6:51:20 34 Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 1 7:01:10 35 Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding 7:13:28 36 Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group 7:22:39 37 Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 2 7:23:03 38 Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK 7:34:29 39 Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta 7:46:21 40 Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch 8:03:01 41 Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS 8:10:38 42 Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats 8:15:47 43 Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent 8:21:26 44 Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun 8:36:42 45 Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank 9:15:22 46 Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference 9:28:37 47 Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark 9:30:30 48 Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime 9:39:57 49 Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste 9:52:50 50 Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder 9:55:26 51 George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 4 9:56:28 52 Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties 9:59:41 53 Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit 10:03:08 54 Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports 10:03:41 55 Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties 10:04:57 56 Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active 10:06:40 57 Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 1 10:15:43 58 Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery 10:18:24 59 Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes 10:20:08 60 Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance 10:27:38 61 Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats 10:30:17 62 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion 10:34:07 63 Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour 10:38:25 64 Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing 10:47:14 65 Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo 10:48:45 66 Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics 10:53:57 67 Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team 10:57:10 68 Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso 11:00:55 69 Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 1 11:01:22 70 Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike 11:01:47 71 Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH 11:07:05 72 Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino 11:08:00 73 Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt 11:12:42 74 Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer 11:15:34 75 Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach 11:18:45 76 Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop 11:24:27 77 Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South 11:26:18 78 Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy 11:36:25 79 Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team 11:40:27 80 Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 1 11:50:30 81 Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil 11:53:58 82 Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS 11:54:20 83 Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 2 11:54:43 84 Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon 11:55:48 85 Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless 11:57:56 86 Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 1 11:58:40 87 Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com 12:11:57 88 Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires 12:20:32 89 Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux 12:25:27 90 Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades 12:33:04 91 Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa 12:33:29 92 David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines 12:39:02 93 Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting 12:42:00 94 Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two 12:43:32 95 Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro 12:52:27 96 Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info 12:59:52 97 Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go 13:00:01 98 Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike 13:02:40 99 Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank 13:02:41 100 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles 13:07:03 101 Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend 13:11:16 102 John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates 13:24:32 103 Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote 13:25:07 104 Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel 13:28:51 105 Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way 13:30:40 106 John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers 13:33:25 107 Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool 13:41:31 108 Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys 13:42:31 109 Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal 13:56:29 110 Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen 14:05:12 111 Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software 14:06:20 112 Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers 14:11:32 113 Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers 14:12:53 114 Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 2 14:13:41 115 Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 2 14:20:23 116 Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital 14:28:35 117 Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN 14:33:00 118 Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe 14:38:20 119 Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 3 14:38:36 120 Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it 14:46:18 121 Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's 14:47:03 122 Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance 14:50:16 123 Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB 14:53:11 124 Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream 14:56:04 125 Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One 15:03:27 126 Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2 15:04:56 127 Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS 15:06:28 128 Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig 15:11:20 129 Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte 15:11:34 130 Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls 15:14:15 131 Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge 15:24:36 132 Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers 15:27:47 133 Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar 15:28:35 134 Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore 15:36:17 135 Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 2 15:37:45 136 Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha 15:37:59 137 Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans 15:43:59 138 Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 1 15:45:11 139 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital 15:51:16 140 Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD 15:55:55 141 Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre 15:56:26 142 Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin 16:08:09 143 Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx2 16:10:06 144 Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron 16:10:48 145 Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic 16:27:19 146 Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard 16:27:44 147 Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox 16:32:00 148 Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp 16:42:26 149 Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew 16:51:36 150 Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike 16:52:39 151 Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq2 17:02:52 152 Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA 17:03:54 153 Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders 17:05:50 154 Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers 17:24:54 155 Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings 17:33:55 156 Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold 17:34:02 157 Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM 17:43:34 158 Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice 17:45:34 159 David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security 17:45:58 160 Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB 17:51:08 161 Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool 18:02:56 162 Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com 18:07:30 163 Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 1 18:09:50 164 Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice 18:14:20 165 Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno 18:19:18 166 Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds 18:21:31 167 Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance 18:26:20 168 Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear 18:26:29 169 Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 3 18:32:37 170 Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators 18:36:38 171 Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld 18:38:52 172 Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands 18:41:44 173 Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's 18:42:01 174 Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling 18:42:30 175 Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing 18:48:51 176 Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT 18:49:47 177 Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens 18:54:13 178 Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri 19:05:06 179 Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated 19:05:55 180 Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 2 19:11:47 181 Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team 19:14:19 182 Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings 19:18:32 183 Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS 19:21:47 184 David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com 19:23:18 185 Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days 19:25:35 186 Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal 19:28:08 187 Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab 19:37:40 188 David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES 19:41:25 189 Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad 19:42:39 190 Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo 19:51:45 191 Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice 19:53:57 192 Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside 19:54:35 193 Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig 20:03:10 194 Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho 20:20:02 195 Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut 20:20:40 196 Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 2 20:36:16 197 Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals 20:40:34 198 David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles 20:59:42 199 Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles 21:06:21 200 Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles 21:07:13 201 Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty 21:16:35 202 Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion 21:35:37 203 Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F 21:39:08 204 Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply 21:40:36 205 Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane 21:41:45 206 Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies 21:43:11 207 Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One 21:44:15 208 Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona 21:54:38 209 Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International 21:57:59 210 Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog 22:02:59 211 Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst 22:03:48 212 Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira 22:07:13 213 Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts 22:08:19 214 Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA 22:11:41 215 Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's 22:16:42 216 Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance 22:26:58 217 Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers 22:40:49 218 Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV 22:44:59 219 Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services 22:46:12 220 Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World 22:47:22 221 Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore 22:54:00 222 Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos 22:59:25 223 Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde 22:59:29 224 Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix 23:05:12 225 Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox 23:07:22 226 Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop 23:12:17 227 Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers 23:14:10 228 Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF) 23:18:41 229 Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular 23:21:14 230 Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN 23:23:40 231 Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará 23:24:23 232 Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars 23:24:58 233 John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms 23:26:28 234 Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home 23:26:41 235 Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat 23:36:12 236 Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos 23:45:00 237 Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers 23:49:11 238 Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN 23:56:45 239 Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos 23:58:13 240 Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods 24:08:39 241 Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers 24:30:29 242 Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 2 24:30:49 243 David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions 24:35:26 244 Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma 24:36:52 245 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 24:45:24 246 Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited 24:45:36 247 Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell 24:47:32 248 Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes 24:49:11 249 Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away 25:01:51 250 Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM 25:06:03 251 Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit 25:08:23 252 Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld 25:13:34 253 Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII 25:18:34 254 Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life 25:37:20 255 Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats 25:38:53 256 Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats 25:48:33 257 Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car 25:59:43 258 Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit 26:07:11 259 Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad 26:20:10 260 Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers 26:24:48 261 Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs 26:26:30 262 Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room 26:42:39 263 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN 26:52:59 264 Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants 26:59:28 265 Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 4 27:19:26 266 Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel 27:21:02 267 Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus 27:36:55 268 Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers 27:39:25 269 Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil 27:42:28 270 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory 27:44:14 271 Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet 27:50:12 272 Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery 28:03:30 273 Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team 28:10:35 274 Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker 28:24:28 275 Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men 28:26:52 276 Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business 28:35:11 277 Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared 28:41:04 278 Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma 28:42:43 279 Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power 28:49:51 280 Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It 28:56:41 281 Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben 29:05:04 282 Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers 29:11:24 283 Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders 29:12:46 284 Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza 29:21:12 285 David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre 29:46:37 286 Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape 29:56:29 287 Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious 30:02:54 288 Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel 30:03:48 289 Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt 30:03:51 290 Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab 30:27:56 291 Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders 30:37:02 292 Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments 30:42:49

Men Individual Finishers final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cornelius Mathinus Muller (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 35:29:34 2 Bruce Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com 0:11:15 3 Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend 1:37:04 4 Warren Robertson (RSA) The Sleeveless Wizards 2:08:02 5 Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED 2:14:21 6 Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN 3:21:10 7 Onno Houwer (Ned) Hels@Bike 4:16:18 8 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 6:55:56 9 Nick Coley (GBr) Mule Bar Strudel 8:13:40 10 Steve van der Merwe (RSA) Dirt Riders 8:27:47 11 Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 3 8:28:28 12 Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) TommyTall 9:34:47 13 Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team 9:35:51 14 Gregg Petersen (UAE) Deddi 9:59:06 15 Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics 11:15:36 16 Eric Nesbitt (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan 11:24:33 17 Hp Muller (RSA) Private Client Holdings 12:29:57 18 Nicholas Finch (GBr) Bicycling SA 13:02:04 19 Gerrit du Preez (RSA) AdoAir 13:18:41 20 James Powers (Oma) Hades 13:26:25 21 Dirk Hörnig (Ger) Rodale 13:30:55 22 Louis Dupper (RSA) Untouchables 13:33:34 23 Thor Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes 13:47:57 24 Andrew Marsh (RSA) Hansgrohe 13:57:47 25 Hennie Schoeman (RSA) Amaglugers 14:26:47 26 Alexander Klose (Ger) Abbruch 14:40:09 27 Harry Beute (Bra) BikeLife Roden 14:49:31 28 Michael Prinsloo (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles 15:18:27 29 Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses 15:43:59 30 Steen Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers 15:57:55 31 Otto Blanckenberg (RSA) Konti Steel 15:58:19 32 Coenie Thomas (RSA) Kiwi Dirtbugs 16:02:31 33 Frans van de Stroet (Ned) Nunc aut nunquam 16:20:31 34 Etienne Roux (RSA) Easy 16:26:03 35 Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) HKGK 16:30:42 36 Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP 16:44:40 37 Ralton Roebert (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter 17:43:05 38 Christian Lampe (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin 17:58:12 39 Jason Brits (RSA) Pick n Pay Race for Change 18:02:53 40 Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce 18:28:18 41 Sean Egner (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos 18:38:40 42 Pierre Billet (Bel) JP Ticket Express 18:46:37 43 Jacques Viljoen (RSA) Long Riders 18:51:57 44 Jacques van Dyk (RSA) JJ 19:09:48 45 Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT 19:20:03 46 Dries Kruger (RSA) Kirk Killissi 19:34:17 47 Stefan Hattingh (RSA) NMMU 19:42:29 48 Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) ilovemycity.co.za 19:48:20 49 Niels van Kampenhout (Ned) Epic Flatlanders 20:11:01 50 Chris Hyman (RSA) 1234 20:12:37 51 Damon de Boor (RSA) Fly Boy 22:20:43 52 Kabous Coetzee (RSA) H8TAR 22:38:00 53 Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers 22:49:52 54 Paul Euvrard (RSA) ABSAlute KMG 26:39:05

Women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE 37:31:03 2 Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies 0:30:13 3 Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 3:39:41 4 Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN 4:42:52 5 Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT 5:59:41 6 Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies 7:34:43 7 Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized 10:03:31 8 Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing 10:21:50 9 Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies 11:07:00 10 Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines 15:45:12 11 Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies 18:09:47 12 Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake 18:27:19

Women - Individual Finishers final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adele Tait (RSA) Ride mag Speed Queens 60:48:57

Mixed final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka 34:29:32 2 Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS 0:47:29 3 Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree 1:22:13 4 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea 3:54:42 5 Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport 6:05:14 6 Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho 6:20:14 7 Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed 6:34:28 8 Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed 6:56:30 9 Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx 8:20:24 10 Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark 9:13:48 11 Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed 9:57:10 12 Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal 10:21:44 13 Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni 10:53:55 14 Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts 11:10:45 15 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed 11:27:13 16 Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de 11:53:37 17 Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon 12:11:28 18 Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers 13:02:18 19 Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz 13:51:35 20 Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici 14:03:56 21 Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley 14:39:11 22 Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix 14:44:01 23 Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak 14:46:15 24 Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed 14:55:30 25 Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech 15:29:31 26 Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC 15:30:39 27 Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness 15:48:14 28 Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print 16:14:10 29 Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish 17:19:55 30 Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers 17:42:11 31 Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA 17:43:27 32 Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots 18:10:38 33 Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick 18:21:16 34 Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo 18:52:01 35 Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing 19:26:25 36 Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream 20:22:30 37 Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders 20:30:51 38 Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town 20:48:05 39 Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers 21:27:05 40 Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows 21:33:28 41 Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '77 21:50:39 42 Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too 22:25:11 43 Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit 23:39:03 44 Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth 23:55:28 45 Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION 23:58:45 46 Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine 24:08:49 47 Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom 24:45:50 48 Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 2 25:11:52 49 Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen 25:31:23

Mixed - Individual Finishers final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles 39:41:42 2 Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Beyers 3:01:27 3 Andre Feldmann (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action 5:14:01 4 Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf 5:38:52 5 Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 2 7:11:58 6 Laurike van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed 12:04:48 7 Mandy Nel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance Mixed 15:30:47 8 Gawie Spies (RSA) Masgcor 17:12:15 9 Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed 18:24:19 10 Caren Henschel (RSA) MikoMax 18:36:53 11 Tanya van der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble 18:59:00

Masters final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab 33:49:55 2 Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation 2:02:51 3 Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters 2:33:34 4 Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand 3:05:06 5 Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander 3:36:52 6 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters 4:03:41 7 Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU 4:12:40 8 Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles 4:46:55 9 Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider 5:01:21 10 Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil 5:28:53 11 Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards 6:08:16 12 Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela 6:16:16 13 Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein 6:40:57 14 Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 2 6:45:12 15 Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious 6:51:16 16 Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana 7:22:44 17 Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega 7:24:09 18 Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters 7:35:29 19 Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized 7:56:58 20 Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout 8:26:57 21 Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike 8:27:21 22 Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners 8:37:23 23 Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini 8:38:16 24 Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson 9:11:09 25 Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club 9:26:08 26 Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap 9:26:29 27 Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial 10:00:18 28 Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds 10:03:20 29 Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets 10:05:38 30 Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters 10:08:56 31 Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim 10:18:29 32 John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob 10:22:50 33 Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout 10:39:39 34 Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys 11:24:05 35 Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com 11:44:34 36 Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU 11:47:38 37 Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos 11:50:48 38 Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports 12:01:11 39 Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand 12:22:16 40 Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite 12:25:59 41 Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt 12:31:53 42 Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS 13:03:02 43 Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier 13:03:42 44 Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport 13:12:48 45 Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans 13:34:18 46 Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors 13:34:21 47 Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men 13:37:57 48 Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks 13:54:07 49 Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared 14:46:51 50 Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped 14:49:27 51 Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana 15:24:41 52 Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters 15:24:52 53 Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys 16:13:16 54 Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts 16:15:39 55 Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP 16:30:16 56 Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 1 16:39:29 57 Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU 16:46:30 58 Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat 16:54:07 59 Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven 17:16:20 60 Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf 17:28:54 61 Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven 17:33:18 62 Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove 17:58:46 63 Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 87 18:19:44 64 Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia 18:37:56 65 Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire 18:45:43 66 Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech 19:32:10 67 Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola 19:34:42 68 Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy 19:38:38 69 Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 3 19:55:25 70 Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge 20:09:07 71 Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World 20:23:10 72 David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos 20:31:30 73 Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse 20:36:40 74 Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS 20:39:26 75 William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit 21:05:57 76 Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto 21:30:47 77 Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals 21:58:12 78 Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE 22:09:29 79 Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas 22:54:08 80 Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com 23:47:56 81 Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 23:55:21 82 Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers 24:18:35 83 Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs 24:23:02 84 Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited 24:41:11 85 Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre 24:43:49 86 James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects 25:03:42 87 Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion 25:04:41 88 Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love 25:12:43 89 Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans 25:28:29 90 Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers 26:13:13 91 Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil 26:38:45 92 Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property 29:01:26