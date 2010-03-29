Trending

Hermida gives Multivan Merida final stage win

Bulls defend overall title

Jose Hermida and Rudi van Houts of team Multivan Merida 2 heading for the win during stage seven of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa.

(Image credit: Sportzpics )
Stefan Sahm and Karl Platt of team Bulls 1 celebrate winning the 2010 ABSA Cape Epic during the final stage (stage eight) of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa.

(Image credit: Sportzpics )
Kristine and Anna Sofia Noergaard leads the ladies team race during the final stage (stage eight) of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held between Oak Valley and Lourensford in the Western Cape, South Africa.

(Image credit: Sportzpics )
Kristine and Anna-Sofie Noergaard of Team Rothaus-Cube celebrate their amazing victory as overall womens winners after the final stage (stage eight) of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa.

(Image credit: Sportzpics )
Andrew Mclean and Shan Wilson of Team Cyclelab celebrate their victory as overall Masters Champions whilst Max Knox and Brandon Stewart follow closely behind as overall All Africa Winners, crossing the finish line of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa.

(Image credit: Sportzpics )
Overall winner

(Image credit: Sportzpics )
Leaving Oak valley during stage seven of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa.

(Image credit: Sportzpics )
Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm of team Bulls 1 celebrate winning The 2010 Absa Cape Epic during the final stage (stage eight) of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held between Oak Valley and Lourensford in the Western Cape, South Africa.

(Image credit: Sportzpics )
Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm of team Bulls 1 celebrate winning The 2010 Absa Cape Epic during the final stage (stage eight) of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa.

(Image credit: Sportzpics )
Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm of team Bulls 1 cross the finishing line to complete the overall win of The 2010 Absa Cape Epic during the final stage (stage eight) of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa.

(Image credit: Sportzpics )
Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm of team Bulls 1 celebrate winning The 2010 Absa Cape Epic during the final stage (stage eight) of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held between Oak Valley and Lourensford in the Western Cape, South Africa.

(Image credit: Sportzpics )
Rudi van Houts and Jose Hermida of team Multivan Merida 2 celebrate the stage win during the final stage (stage eight) of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held between Oak Valley and Lourensford in the Western Cape, South Africa.

(Image credit: Sportzpics )
Stefan Sahm and Karl Platt of team Bulls 1 celebrate winning the 2010 ABSA Cape Epic during the final stage (stage eight) of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa.

(Image credit: Sportzpics )

The final day of a taxing 2010 Cape Epic saw riders cover 65km and 1640m of climbing, cycling from Oak Valley to their final destination at the Lourensford Wine Estate. As is tradition, the last stage was the shortest, but not easy. As riders approached vineyards, they knew it was all about short, sharp climbs before some longer and even steeper ones through Nuweberg, up to the superb vistas of Elgin/Grabouw.

In 2010, the Cape Epic took a new route into the Hottentots Holland Nature Reserve, on Buysepad, skirting Gantouw Pass. There was no portage this year, but route designer Dr Evil had something else in mind before riders headed down for a traditional finish. Hundreds of enthusiastic spectators welcomed the exhausted teams at the final finish line of this year's event.

Of the 1,172 riders who started their epic journey at Diemersfontein a week ago, 83.6% successfully completed their Cape Epic adventure by crossing the final finish line at the Lourensford Wine Estate. In the remaining 16.4% figure that is not classified as official finishers, the blue board riders are included. 445 teams were ranked on the GC, with both team riders awarded the medal as official Cape Epic finishers. 90 individual cyclists successfully completed the eight stages without their partners.

German Bulls Platt and Sahm kings of this year’s Cape Epic

The Bulls Team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm walked away with top honours as overall winners of this year's Cape Epic. With a 10 minute and 51 second lead time on Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander (Songo-Specialized by DCM) at the start this morning, the Bulls finished the last eight days of the "Magical and Untamed Mountain Bike Race" of 722km in an overall time of 29 hours, 47 minutes and 46 seconds. South African Stander and his Swiss teammate Sauser finished second overall in 29:57.50, and the South African/Austrian duo of Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata (MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon) finished third overall in 30:12.30.

The Bulls Team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm also won the Cape Epic in 2007 and 2009, and Karl Platt won in the inaugural year (2004) with Mannie Heymans from Namibia. He is the most successful participant in the history of the race having won four times and placed on the podium six times.

Max Knox and Brandon Stewart of DCM Chrome walked away with the Leaders' Jerseys of Best African Team in 31:45.08.

Multivan Merida’s José Hermida and Rudi van Houts were first to cross the finish line in the final stage of this year's Cape Epic in a time of 2:40.32. This was their second consecutive podium finish and they ranked sixth overall (30:44.57). They were followed by Rabobank Giant Off Road team Emil Lindgren and Fabian Giger, also with their second podium finish in this year’s race (2:42.18). Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of Songo-Specialized by DCM were third in 2:44.13 with the Bulls Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm in fourth place (2:45.00). Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata (MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon) finished fifth in 2:50.18.

"It's an incredible feeling – words can't describe it," said Sahm. "It means so much to Karl and I. We arrived at the race as the defending champions and we successfully guarded our title. I had problems with my chain today and had to change it. It was nerve-wrecking. We enjoyed every second and every meter of the last few kilometers, and who knows, maybe we can do it again next year."

Sahm and Platt host a party at the end of the Cape Epic, which has become known as Stage 9. "Stage 9 is always the most fun for everyone. It's the party stage after a very hard race. Here we also need to defend our titles of the last men standing," he said, adding with a chuckle, "we can ride and party hard. Vincent, Karl and I have also started a company in South Africa called Stage 9 to bring Bulls bikes to the people."

"To win the Cape Epic again - now for the fourth time - is absolutely unbelievable," said Platt. "It means so much to me, especially this year with the most competitive field ever. When people see our playful nature they tend to forget that we also get very nervous and are under pressure during the race; not only for our own sake, but for all the people that stand behind us and cross their fingers that we come out tops. So when we crossed that final finish line it was a huge relief, but most of all an euphoric joy."

Burry Stander and his partner Christoph Sauser of Songo-Specialized by DCM secured three stage wins during this year's race. "We're very happy to finish second in this year's race, but we still want to win," said Stander. "Everything has to get together all eight days of the race, and it didn't always work out for us. I'm really looking forward to a week's rest and then to the rest of the season. This is excellent preparation for the World Cups. It gives you such depth – all riders suffer at some point – and in every race you suffer."

"This Cape Epic was really a big rollercoaster ride for us," said Stander's teammate Sauser. "The first two stages were tough and at one point we weren't sure we'd be able to continue, then we were on a high, then I had a stomach bug and so on. At the beginning of today's race I struggled a bit, but then my legs came back and I felt stronger. I'll now rest for a week and then start with some short interval training. I'm looking forward to the season as we rode with some of the strongest riders in the world at this year’s event." Will he be joining the Bulls at Stage 9? "Yes, of course – it'll be really nice to get together and nobody needs to think about tomorrow."

It was a difficult race for Alban Lakata of the MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon team. "We had two serious problems during this year's race. First I broke my wheel and had to run 2km and then my health wasn't all that great. I'll have to prepare better for next year's race – the last three stages were very tough for me. We had two stage wins and finished in third place overall, so that was fantastic. My goal was to finish on the podium, but now I'm really feeling tired. I'm looking forward to next year's race and also to two weeks' recovery. This was excellent preparation for the World Cups and I think we're in very good shape at the moment."

For Kevin Evans this was a wonderful experience. "All things considered I think it's fantastic to be in third place overall. I take my hat off to Alban for the way he suffered to keep the third place. I'd also like to thank our excellent crew and support teams. Without the mechanics who sometimes worked through the night and our managers this would not have been possible. Nobody sees them but they play such a crucial part – a big thanks to them. And I'm really happy it's over."

José Hermida and Rudi van Houts of Multivan Merida secured their first stage win in this year’s race. "We won the final stage and finally got our victory on the last day," said Hermida. "It’s a celebration of a big fight over the last few days, especially for us. It was very special to win the final stage at Lourensford Wine Estate. It's part of my philosophy to attack and both Rudi and I had good legs today – we attacked again and finally made it!"

Emil Lindgren of the Rabobank Giant Off Road team broke his chain today. "I rode with a broken chain for most of the way. I had to run back 50m to get it, repaired it as fast as I could, and then we put the hammer down. I felt amazing, and so did Fabian. This is the best stage to get a place on the podium. We'll definitely be back next year!"

"This was awesome preparation for the upcoming season," said Giger. "We had eight days of suffering and now need to go home to recover, but will definitely be back!"

Lukas Flückiger of Trek World Racing says his legs were not great for the first 10km. "I struggled a bit on the first long climb and also broke my derailleur again on the downhill. I’m tired but very happy that the race is over. Perhaps next year we'll be back for a place on the podium."

Bart Brentjens of Trek Brentjens, who has been riding with bruised ribs, said, "It wasn't all that bad. You don't really feel the pain when you're racing – it's much worse at night and before the race in the morning. We could ride at our own speed. We knew it would be hard to finish and I'm really happy that we did. I think next year I'll be riding with someone else from my team. Jelmer is too strong for me and should ride with someone better next year. We'll have one team for victory and one for technical support. This is the most important race of the year and we'll be back again – you just need to plan ahead."

Danish sisters finish as top women's team

The Danish sisters Kristine and Anna-Sofie Noergaard (team Rothaus-CUBE) finished in 37:31.03 and won their category, having also taken top honours in five of the eight stages in this year's race. Hannele Steyn-Kotze and Ivonne Kraft (Team Sludge Ladies) finished second overall in a time of 38:01.16 and Giuliana Vitali and Tamara Horn (team bike2help.ch – Big Tree) finished third overall in 41:10.44.

"It was great to win. Today we rode carefully and safely as we didn't want to take any chances. The other ladies really fought for a stage win and deserved it," said Anna-Sofie Noergaard of team Rothaus-CUBE. "Now I can't wait to join my family and see my son again. It's been a long week away from them, but I enjoyed the race very much."

"It feels fantastic to finish the race and also to have won," said Kristine. "South Africa and its people have been fantastic. The course this year was great – still tough but not as bad as we expected. Tonight we really want to celebrate and hope we still have some energy to do so."

"This is my hometown and it was really nice to finish first," said Hannele Steyn-Kotze of the Sludge Ladies. "We knew it would take a lot but I so wanted to thank my family and friends for their support by winning this stage. Today I rode with my heart. This was my seventh Cape Epic, but next time I'll be doing it just for fun, and without the pain."

"It's great to be finished. We're very happy," said Ivonne Kraft. " It was a fair race against the Danish sisters and we won. It's great to know we're done and that we've finished together. This was my fourth Cape Epic and from experience I know that if you're still friends with your partner, you've done well."

MTN Business Qhubeka receive top honours in mixed category

Yolande Speedy and Paul Cordes (MTN Business Qhubeka) won their category in an overall time of 34:29.32, having also won five of the eight stages in this year's race. They were followed by Bärti Bucher and Esther Süss (Wheeler – BIXS) in 35:17.01 with Nico Pfitzenmaier and Sally Bigham of the Adidas Big Tree team finishing in third place overall (35:51.45).

Yolande Speedy of MTN Business Qhubeka said, "This is the first time that I've won the final stage and it's fantastic winning overall. I had goose bumps coming in – it was great to see the crowds and get their support. Today was a hard day. Nico and Sally were riding really well and it was only at the portage section that we caught them. I can't wait to get some resting off the bike and look forward to the celebrations tonight."

Her teammate Paul Cordes added, “It was a good feeling to win in our category and so great to finish such a hard event. It was nice with the tents, crowds and Mike Mike (the Cape Epic's voice at the start and finish Mike Hamel) at the finish line and a really good week for MTN Qhubeka with Kevin also finishing in third place."

Ester Süss of the Wheeler – BIXS team said, "It was a long eight days and I was very happy to cross the finish line in one piece. I need to improve some of my riding skills and hopefully I can work on it this summer and be better next year."

"Hopefully we’ll be back next year," said Bärti Bucher.

Cyclelab tops masters category

Cyclelab's Shan Wilson and Andrew Mclean won the masters category in this year's Cape Epic in a time of 33:49.55. They were followed by Adrian Enthoven and Gary Marescia (Cycle Lab Jag Foundation) in 35:52.46 with Corrie Muller and Robert Sim of the Big Tree Masters (36:23.29) in third place overall.

Shan Wilson of Cyclelab said, "This was my third attempt at the masters and I suppose it's third time lucky. For the last two years, I finished in second place, and I'm very happy with the first place this year. My legs are sore today, but it was so nice to finish at Lourensford with the crowds and activity here."

And the winner is… saddle sores

According to Doctor Basil Bonner, the chief medical officer of the Medi Clinic private hospital division of the Cape Epic, the most common injuries or conditions that needed medical care during this year’s "Magical and Untamed African MTB Race" included dehydration (62 patients), saddle sores (300 patients) and strappings (145 patients). Twelve riders incurred fractures during the event. Dr Bonner and his team saw 1,030 patients during this year’s race, with an average of 171 per day (excluding minor injuries).

Video from stage seven is provided by www.rsaweb.co.za.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 22:40:32
2Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road0:01:46
3Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM0:03:40
4Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 10:04:27
5Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon0:09:45
6Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:10:25
7Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 10:10:27
8David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix0:12:32
9Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 20:13:25
10Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys0:14:16
11Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing0:14:22
12Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 10:16:19
13Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain0:18:45
14Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM10:18:47
15Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens0:19:14
16Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT0:21:40
17Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil0:23:08
18Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties0:26:02
19Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM20:26:05
20Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar0:28:59
21Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape0:30:54
22Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 10:31:16
23Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing0:33:32
24Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade0:33:41
25Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat0:33:41
26Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ0:33:43
27Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike0:33:46
28Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 10:33:53
29Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch0:39:01
30Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de0:39:15
31John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team0:39:18
32Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group0:39:28
33Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS0:41:50
34Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE0:42:11
35Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com0:43:38
36Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit0:44:45
37Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance0:47:43
38Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental0:48:10
39Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 20:48:15
40Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding0:48:26
41Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats0:48:46
42Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder0:49:42
43Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent0:49:57
44Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference0:50:06
45Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime0:51:25
46Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active0:51:27
47Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark0:51:36
48Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour0:51:47
49Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun0:53:23
50Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop0:53:28
51Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo0:54:05
52Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics0:54:33
53Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing0:54:46
54Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta0:55:01
55Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike0:56:03
56Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso0:56:08
57Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes0:56:15
58Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery0:56:55
59Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine0:57:07
60Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports0:57:07
61Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote0:58:31
62Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South0:59:42
63Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste0:59:43
64Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats1:00:17
65George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 41:01:22
66Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless1:01:23
67Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties1:02:02
68Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino1:02:30
69Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires1:03:13
70Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer1:04:29
71Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 11:05:40
72Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion1:05:49
73Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital1:05:55
74Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe1:09:18
75Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach1:09:25
76Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend1:09:31
77Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt1:09:33
78Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two1:09:34
79Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy1:09:40
80Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa1:10:11
81Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles1:10:16
82Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 11:10:19
83John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers1:10:26
84Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB1:10:27
85Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon1:10:33
86Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 21:10:37
87Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron1:11:22
88Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades1:11:34
89Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK1:11:46
90Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux1:11:48
91Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com1:12:32
92Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte1:12:57
93Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys1:13:08
94Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 11:13:15
95Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH1:13:31
96Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank1:13:39
97Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre1:13:44
98Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic1:13:46
99Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 21:13:48
100Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil1:13:56
101Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way1:14:03
102Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 21:14:23
103Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties1:15:26
104Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting1:15:37
105Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 11:16:17
106David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines1:16:28
107Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel1:16:38
108Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team1:16:48
109Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank1:16:52
110Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go1:18:38
111Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital1:19:47
112Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info1:20:00
113Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 21:20:57
114Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com1:20:58
115John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates1:21:12
116Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike1:21:14
117Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team1:21:17
118Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA1:21:25
119Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp1:21:31
120Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro1:21:44
121Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans1:22:03
122Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS1:22:13
123Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen1:23:13
124Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal1:23:17
125Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing1:24:04
126Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 31:24:18
127Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD1:24:35
128Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool1:24:48
129Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge1:24:58
130Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's1:25:00
131Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig1:25:01
132Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers1:25:17
133Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team1:25:21
134Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls1:26:26
135Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard1:28:20
136Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS1:28:28
137Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance1:28:41
138Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers1:29:00
139Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software1:29:02
140Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers1:29:05
141Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx21:29:05
142Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike1:29:14
143Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One1:29:24
144Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream1:30:01
145Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha1:30:14
146Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew1:30:46
41Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders1:30:57
147Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri1:31:16
148Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers1:31:45
149David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com1:32:03
150David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security1:33:06
151Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice1:33:36
152Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 11:34:19
153Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 21:35:11
154Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold1:35:14
155Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore1:35:15
156Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo1:35:36
157Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens1:35:52
158Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 21:35:55
159Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's1:36:08
160Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool1:36:44
161Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice1:37:56
162Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld1:38:05
163Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN1:38:19
164Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days1:40:27
165Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq21:40:38
166Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings1:40:59
167Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut1:41:10
168Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals1:41:20
169Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it1:42:44
170Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear1:43:31
171Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin1:44:05
172Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated1:44:15
173Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands1:45:18
174Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM1:46:24
175Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling1:46:34
176Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox1:46:46
177Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 11:47:41
178Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab1:48:49
179Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig1:49:11
180Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles1:51:28
181Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds1:51:54
181Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply
183Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA1:52:20
184Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar1:53:57
185David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES1:54:04
186John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms1:55:09
187Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside1:55:10
188Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona1:55:19
189David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles1:55:22
190Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 31:55:47
191Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT1:55:54
192Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB1:56:17
193Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog1:56:34
194Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane1:58:22
195Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles1:58:31
196Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal1:58:56
197Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix1:59:22
198Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators2:00:03
199Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance2:00:13
200Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings2:00:55
201Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst2:02:33
202Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde2:02:48
203Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 22:03:03
204Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas2:03:06
205Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad2:03:10
206Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies2:04:13
207Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice2:05:18
208Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers2:05:25
209Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers2:05:33
210Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore2:07:04
211Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho2:07:22
212Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop2:07:30
213Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS2:08:03
214Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International2:08:19
215Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad2:08:26
216Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV2:08:31
217Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers2:09:05
218Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos2:10:06
219Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away2:10:38
220Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars2:11:09
221Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance2:11:11
222Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services2:11:33
223Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home2:11:58
224Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit2:12:56
225Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One2:13:14
226Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular2:14:02
226Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life
228David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions2:14:40
229Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN2:14:42
230Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno2:15:03
231Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs2:15:10
232Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion2:15:43
233Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats2:16:10
234Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F2:17:02
235Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN2:18:42
236Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World2:19:04
237Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts2:19:05
238Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's2:22:05
239Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira2:22:45
240Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos2:22:58
241Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat2:23:31
242Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox2:23:42
243Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF)2:23:42
244Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods2:25:38
245Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team2:26:58
246Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory2:27:02
247Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers2:27:03
248Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power2:28:00
249Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus2:30:52
250Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos2:31:42
251Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car2:31:47
252Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM2:32:02
253Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty2:32:21
254Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers2:32:38
255Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared2:33:01
256Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious2:34:00
257Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers2:34:16
258Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited2:35:23
259Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers2:35:57
260Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet2:37:56
261Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil2:38:08
262Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room2:38:20
263Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN2:38:28
264Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit2:38:52
265Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma2:38:54
266Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell2:39:16
267Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza2:39:22
268Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII2:40:01
269Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker2:41:16
270Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 42:42:04
271Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery2:42:22
272Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats2:42:27
273Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business2:43:09
274Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes2:43:26
275Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants2:43:31
276Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará2:44:04
277David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre2:47:08
278Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben2:47:29
279Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt2:48:02
280Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 22:48:16
281Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel2:48:20
282Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men2:49:12
283Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders2:49:26
284Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders2:49:30
285Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld2:51:40
286Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab2:55:13
287Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments2:55:37
288Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma2:57:35
289Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It2:57:55
290Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape3:07:29
291Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel4:06:04

Men - Stage 8 : Individual Finishers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cornelius Mathinus Muller (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance3:10:56
2Bruce Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com0:04:07
3Warren Robertson (RSA) The Sleeveless Wizards0:12:17
4Onno Houwer (Ned) Hels@Bike0:12:19
5Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED0:13:18
6Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN0:16:33
7Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend0:17:15
8Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics0:26:03
9Steve van der Merwe (RSA) Dirt Riders0:34:40
10Nick Coley (GBr) Mule Bar Strudel0:42:01
11Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team0:47:00
12James Powers (Oma) Hades0:58:07
13Andrew Marsh (RSA) Hansgrohe0:58:11
14Dirk Hörnig (Ger) Rodale1:00:33
15Steen Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers1:02:38
16Gerrit du Preez (RSA) AdoAir1:05:42
17Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 31:07:15
18Louis Dupper (RSA) Untouchables1:07:16
19Nicholas Finch (GBr) Bicycling SA1:09:29
20Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana1:13:18
21Michael Prinsloo (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles1:17:08
22Otto Blanckenberg (RSA) Konti Steel1:18:08
23Alexander Klose (Ger) Abbruch1:20:18
24Hp Muller (RSA) Private Client Holdings1:21:53
25Ralton Roebert (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter1:22:29
26Hennie Schoeman (RSA) Amaglugers1:22:47
27Pierre Billet (Bel) JP Ticket Express1:23:45
28Harry Beute (Bra) BikeLife Roden1:26:29
29Etienne Roux (RSA) Easy1:28:04
30Eric Nesbitt (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan1:28:06
31Thor Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes1:28:16
32Gregg Petersen (UAE) Deddi1:28:18
33Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) TommyTall1:28:20
34Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP1:32:06
35Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses1:32:42
36Dries Kruger (RSA) Kirk Killissi1:32:47
37Jacques Viljoen (RSA) Long Riders1:35:22
38Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce1:38:31
39Frans van de Stroet (Ned) Nunc aut nunquam1:39:36
40Coenie Thomas (RSA) Kiwi Dirtbugs1:40:37
41Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) ilovemycity.co.za1:44:10
42Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) HKGK1:45:43
43Jason Brits (RSA) Pick n Pay Race for Change1:45:49
44Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT1:47:20
45Christian Lampe (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin1:50:42
46Stefan Hattingh (RSA) NMMU1:53:05
47Chris Hyman (RSA) 12341:54:51
48Jacques van Dyk (RSA) JJ1:56:57
49Sean Egner (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos2:01:44
50Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers2:13:09
51Niels van Kampenhout (Ned) Epic Flatlanders2:13:44
52Damon de Boor (RSA) Fly Boy2:17:29
53Kabous Coetzee (RSA) H8TAR2:35:51
54Paul Euvrard (RSA) ABSAlute KMG2:42:05

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies3:29:03
2Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE0:05:03
3Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree0:20:03
4Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN0:27:07
5Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT0:32:54
6Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing0:40:37
7Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies0:43:07
8Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies0:58:53
9Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized1:07:17
10Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines1:26:10
11Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake1:43:19
12Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies1:55:27

Women - Stage 8 : Individual Finishers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adele Tait (RSA) Ride mag Speed Queens5:39:57

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka3:15:05
2Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree0:01:44
3Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS0:07:00
4Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea0:23:07
5Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed0:24:54
6Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark0:35:41
7Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal0:35:56
8Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed0:37:08
9Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport0:38:55
10Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho0:39:10
11Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx0:40:00
12Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed0:53:32
13Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak0:53:55
14Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni0:55:30
15Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts0:56:34
16Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz1:02:22
17Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon1:03:06
18Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de1:04:02
19Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed1:06:10
20Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers1:06:19
21Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley1:13:56
22Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici1:13:58
23Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC1:16:41
24Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA1:20:12
25Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed1:20:19
26Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish1:20:30
27Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print1:21:10
28Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix1:24:12
29Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows1:33:01
30Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness1:34:46
31Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech1:35:55
32Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '771:38:45
33Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers1:39:55
34Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream1:42:49
35Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots1:42:54
36Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick1:44:28
37Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit1:47:34
38Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo1:48:12
39Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too1:48:55
40Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders1:57:53
41Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing2:04:24
42Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town2:07:19
43Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth2:07:33
44Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine2:10:07
45Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom2:12:31
46Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 22:21:32
47Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION2:22:19
48Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen2:25:35
49Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers2:30:36

Mixed - Stage 8 : Individual Finishers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles3:27:27
2Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf0:20:26
3Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Beyers0:24:31
4Andre Feldmann (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action0:34:38
5Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 20:42:46
6Laurike van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed1:16:11
7Caren Henschel (RSA) MikoMax1:44:05
8Gawie Spies (RSA) Masgcor1:45:18
9Tanya van der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble1:46:56
10Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed1:58:41
11Mandy Nel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance Mixed2:04:54

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab3:06:36
2Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters0:06:32
3Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander0:07:40
4Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation0:10:47
5Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand0:13:51
6Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters0:17:34
7Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles0:25:41
8Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega0:27:20
9Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU0:27:28
10Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 20:30:19
11Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious0:30:54
12Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards0:32:03
13Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider0:33:57
14Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike0:34:16
15Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein0:39:12
16Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana0:39:15
17Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters0:40:17
18Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial0:41:01
19Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil0:41:21
20Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized0:44:46
21Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys0:45:17
22Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela0:45:36
23Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini0:47:22
24Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners0:47:54
25John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob0:48:55
26Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout0:49:14
27Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports0:49:50
28Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite0:52:34
29Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters0:52:47
30Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap0:53:53
31Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club0:55:48
32Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim0:55:57
33Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos0:58:17
34Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson1:00:17
35Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets1:00:55
36Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout1:02:04
37Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport1:02:18
38Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt1:03:00
39Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared1:04:27
40Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand1:04:38
42Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU1:05:28
43Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped1:07:05
44Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks1:09:26
45Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier1:09:49
46Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com1:15:32
47Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters1:15:43
48Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP1:15:57
49Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds1:16:47
50Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat1:20:07
51Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men1:22:27
52Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS1:28:59
53Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys1:29:59
54Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts1:30:01
55Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven1:30:23
56Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU1:33:38
57Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans1:34:39
58Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove1:35:06
59Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 11:37:58
60Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia1:41:10
61Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire1:41:50
62David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos1:42:08
63Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 871:42:40
64Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy1:43:53
65Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World1:46:35
66Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech1:47:49
67Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge1:48:14
68Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf1:48:31
69Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola1:50:29
70Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana1:51:13
71Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas1:53:45
72Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto1:55:46
73Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse1:57:07
74Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven1:57:41
75Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS1:57:42
76William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit2:04:53
77Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 32:06:10
78Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals2:09:54
79Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE2:12:09
80Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures2:12:52
81Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com2:16:55
82Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion2:17:54
83Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited2:18:45
84Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love2:23:36
85Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil2:25:12
86Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans2:25:13
87Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre2:28:16
88Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers2:30:09
89Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers2:30:27
90Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs2:33:41
91Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors2:34:59
92Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property2:40:25
93James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects2:40:33

Masters - Stage 8 : Individual Finishers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) Project Rwanda3:14:07
2Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men0:19:37
3Robert van Staden (RSA) Afripex Albertos Racing0:43:39
4Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota0:44:36
5Shane Peters (RSA) The Force0:54:58
6Russell de Jager (RSA) Powercote Masters0:55:35
7Luigi Lutterotti (Ita) Riva Del Garda0:58:52
8Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Kakiebos Masters1:03:33
9Kurt von Buddenbrock (RSA) High 51:06:27
10Anthony Priday (RSA) The Deckle Edge1:09:49
11Robert Scott (RSA) Discovery1:11:45
12Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action1:27:43
13Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) Bez and Alewyn1:29:31
14Anders Klavberg (Swe) cykelmagneten.se1:33:19
15Erno van Dongen (Ned) Edo MTBiker1:36:25
16Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife - Fast and Featherless1:38:11
17Greg Mook (GBr) PedaL Inc.1:39:21
18Rodney Scholten (Swi) Zuri Massive1:43:56
19Steve Heywood (RSA) Crank Bullets1:54:03
20John Neave (RSA) Brimstone2:05:09
21Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) TIB Hollard 22:07:14
22Malcolm Searle (RSA) Wine Ou's2:14:03
23Jaco Anderson (Qat) Jowetts - Andy Square2:15:00
24Paul Mckane (RSA) Oh boy, here we go2:22:10

Men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 129:47:46
2Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM0:10:04
3Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon0:24:44
4Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing0:33:20
5Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 10:48:58
6Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 20:57:11
7Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens1:15:48
8Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM11:16:47
9David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix1:28:04
10Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM21:57:22
11Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road2:06:27
12Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 22:07:49
13Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing2:14:01
14Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 22:32:50
15Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 12:35:25
16Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys2:42:52
17Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain2:46:39
18Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar4:13:09
19Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties4:23:57
20Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade4:38:58
21Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike4:58:09
22John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team5:01:28
23Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de5:13:48
24Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape5:23:32
25Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 15:31:03
26Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com5:53:09
27Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil6:01:54
28Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT6:03:24
29Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ6:04:15
30Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE6:27:51
31Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat6:37:57
32Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine6:42:52
33Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental6:51:20
34Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 17:01:10
35Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding7:13:28
36Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group7:22:39
37Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 27:23:03
38Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK7:34:29
39Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta7:46:21
40Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch8:03:01
41Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS8:10:38
42Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats8:15:47
43Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent8:21:26
44Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun8:36:42
45Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank9:15:22
46Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference9:28:37
47Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark9:30:30
48Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime9:39:57
49Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste9:52:50
50Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder9:55:26
51George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 49:56:28
52Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties9:59:41
53Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit10:03:08
54Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports10:03:41
55Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties10:04:57
56Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active10:06:40
57Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 110:15:43
58Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery10:18:24
59Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes10:20:08
60Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance10:27:38
61Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats10:30:17
62Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion10:34:07
63Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour10:38:25
64Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing10:47:14
65Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo10:48:45
66Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics10:53:57
67Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team10:57:10
68Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso11:00:55
69Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 111:01:22
70Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike11:01:47
71Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH11:07:05
72Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino11:08:00
73Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt11:12:42
74Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer11:15:34
75Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach11:18:45
76Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop11:24:27
77Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South11:26:18
78Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy11:36:25
79Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team11:40:27
80Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 111:50:30
81Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil11:53:58
82Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS11:54:20
83Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 211:54:43
84Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon11:55:48
85Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless11:57:56
86Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 111:58:40
87Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com12:11:57
88Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires12:20:32
89Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux12:25:27
90Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades12:33:04
91Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa12:33:29
92David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines12:39:02
93Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting12:42:00
94Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two12:43:32
95Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro12:52:27
96Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info12:59:52
97Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go13:00:01
98Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike13:02:40
99Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank13:02:41
100Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles13:07:03
101Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend13:11:16
102John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates13:24:32
103Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote13:25:07
104Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel13:28:51
105Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way13:30:40
106John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers13:33:25
107Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool13:41:31
108Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys13:42:31
109Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal13:56:29
110Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen14:05:12
111Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software14:06:20
112Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers14:11:32
113Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers14:12:53
114Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 214:13:41
115Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 214:20:23
116Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital14:28:35
117Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN14:33:00
118Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe14:38:20
119Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 314:38:36
120Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it14:46:18
121Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's14:47:03
122Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance14:50:16
123Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB14:53:11
124Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream14:56:04
125Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One15:03:27
126Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 215:04:56
127Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS15:06:28
128Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig15:11:20
129Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte15:11:34
130Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls15:14:15
131Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge15:24:36
132Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers15:27:47
133Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar15:28:35
134Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore15:36:17
135Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 215:37:45
136Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha15:37:59
137Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans15:43:59
138Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 115:45:11
139Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital15:51:16
140Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD15:55:55
141Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre15:56:26
142Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin16:08:09
143Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx216:10:06
144Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron16:10:48
145Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic16:27:19
146Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard16:27:44
147Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox16:32:00
148Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp16:42:26
149Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew16:51:36
150Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike16:52:39
151Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq217:02:52
152Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA17:03:54
153Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders17:05:50
154Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers17:24:54
155Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings17:33:55
156Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold17:34:02
157Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM17:43:34
158Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice17:45:34
159David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security17:45:58
160Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB17:51:08
161Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool18:02:56
162Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com18:07:30
163Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 118:09:50
164Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice18:14:20
165Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno18:19:18
166Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds18:21:31
167Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance18:26:20
168Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear18:26:29
169Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 318:32:37
170Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators18:36:38
171Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld18:38:52
172Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands18:41:44
173Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's18:42:01
174Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling18:42:30
175Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing18:48:51
176Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT18:49:47
177Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens18:54:13
178Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri19:05:06
179Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated19:05:55
180Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 219:11:47
181Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team19:14:19
182Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings19:18:32
183Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS19:21:47
184David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com19:23:18
185Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days19:25:35
186Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal19:28:08
187Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab19:37:40
188David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES19:41:25
189Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad19:42:39
190Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo19:51:45
191Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice19:53:57
192Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside19:54:35
193Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig20:03:10
194Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho20:20:02
195Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut20:20:40
196Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 220:36:16
197Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals20:40:34
198David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles20:59:42
199Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles21:06:21
200Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles21:07:13
201Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty21:16:35
202Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion21:35:37
203Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F21:39:08
204Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply21:40:36
205Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane21:41:45
206Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies21:43:11
207Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One21:44:15
208Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona21:54:38
209Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International21:57:59
210Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog22:02:59
211Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst22:03:48
212Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira22:07:13
213Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts22:08:19
214Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA22:11:41
215Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's22:16:42
216Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance22:26:58
217Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers22:40:49
218Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV22:44:59
219Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services22:46:12
220Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World22:47:22
221Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore22:54:00
222Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos22:59:25
223Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde22:59:29
224Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix23:05:12
225Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox23:07:22
226Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop23:12:17
227Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers23:14:10
228Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF)23:18:41
229Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular23:21:14
230Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN23:23:40
231Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará23:24:23
232Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars23:24:58
233John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms23:26:28
234Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home23:26:41
235Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat23:36:12
236Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos23:45:00
237Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers23:49:11
238Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN23:56:45
239Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos23:58:13
240Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods24:08:39
241Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers24:30:29
242Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 224:30:49
243David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions24:35:26
244Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma24:36:52
245Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas24:45:24
246Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited24:45:36
247Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell24:47:32
248Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes24:49:11
249Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away25:01:51
250Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM25:06:03
251Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit25:08:23
252Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld25:13:34
253Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII25:18:34
254Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life25:37:20
255Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats25:38:53
256Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats25:48:33
257Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car25:59:43
258Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit26:07:11
259Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad26:20:10
260Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers26:24:48
261Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs26:26:30
262Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room26:42:39
263Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN26:52:59
264Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants26:59:28
265Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 427:19:26
266Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel27:21:02
267Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus27:36:55
268Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers27:39:25
269Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil27:42:28
270Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory27:44:14
271Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet27:50:12
272Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery28:03:30
273Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team28:10:35
274Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker28:24:28
275Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men28:26:52
276Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business28:35:11
277Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared28:41:04
278Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma28:42:43
279Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power28:49:51
280Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It28:56:41
281Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben29:05:04
282Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers29:11:24
283Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders29:12:46
284Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza29:21:12
285David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre29:46:37
286Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape29:56:29
287Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious30:02:54
288Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel30:03:48
289Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt30:03:51
290Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab30:27:56
291Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders30:37:02
292Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments30:42:49

Men Individual Finishers final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cornelius Mathinus Muller (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance35:29:34
2Bruce Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com0:11:15
3Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend1:37:04
4Warren Robertson (RSA) The Sleeveless Wizards2:08:02
5Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED2:14:21
6Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN3:21:10
7Onno Houwer (Ned) Hels@Bike4:16:18
8Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana6:55:56
9Nick Coley (GBr) Mule Bar Strudel8:13:40
10Steve van der Merwe (RSA) Dirt Riders8:27:47
11Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 38:28:28
12Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) TommyTall9:34:47
13Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team9:35:51
14Gregg Petersen (UAE) Deddi9:59:06
15Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics11:15:36
16Eric Nesbitt (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan11:24:33
17Hp Muller (RSA) Private Client Holdings12:29:57
18Nicholas Finch (GBr) Bicycling SA13:02:04
19Gerrit du Preez (RSA) AdoAir13:18:41
20James Powers (Oma) Hades13:26:25
21Dirk Hörnig (Ger) Rodale13:30:55
22Louis Dupper (RSA) Untouchables13:33:34
23Thor Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes13:47:57
24Andrew Marsh (RSA) Hansgrohe13:57:47
25Hennie Schoeman (RSA) Amaglugers14:26:47
26Alexander Klose (Ger) Abbruch14:40:09
27Harry Beute (Bra) BikeLife Roden14:49:31
28Michael Prinsloo (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles15:18:27
29Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses15:43:59
30Steen Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers15:57:55
31Otto Blanckenberg (RSA) Konti Steel15:58:19
32Coenie Thomas (RSA) Kiwi Dirtbugs16:02:31
33Frans van de Stroet (Ned) Nunc aut nunquam16:20:31
34Etienne Roux (RSA) Easy16:26:03
35Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) HKGK16:30:42
36Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP16:44:40
37Ralton Roebert (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter17:43:05
38Christian Lampe (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin17:58:12
39Jason Brits (RSA) Pick n Pay Race for Change18:02:53
40Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce18:28:18
41Sean Egner (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos18:38:40
42Pierre Billet (Bel) JP Ticket Express18:46:37
43Jacques Viljoen (RSA) Long Riders18:51:57
44Jacques van Dyk (RSA) JJ19:09:48
45Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT19:20:03
46Dries Kruger (RSA) Kirk Killissi19:34:17
47Stefan Hattingh (RSA) NMMU19:42:29
48Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) ilovemycity.co.za19:48:20
49Niels van Kampenhout (Ned) Epic Flatlanders20:11:01
50Chris Hyman (RSA) 123420:12:37
51Damon de Boor (RSA) Fly Boy22:20:43
52Kabous Coetzee (RSA) H8TAR22:38:00
53Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers22:49:52
54Paul Euvrard (RSA) ABSAlute KMG26:39:05

Women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE37:31:03
2Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies0:30:13
3Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree3:39:41
4Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN4:42:52
5Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT5:59:41
6Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies7:34:43
7Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized10:03:31
8Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing10:21:50
9Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies11:07:00
10Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines15:45:12
11Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies18:09:47
12Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake18:27:19

Women - Individual Finishers final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adele Tait (RSA) Ride mag Speed Queens60:48:57

Mixed final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka34:29:32
2Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS0:47:29
3Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree1:22:13
4Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea3:54:42
5Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport6:05:14
6Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho6:20:14
7Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed6:34:28
8Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed6:56:30
9Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx8:20:24
10Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark9:13:48
11Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed9:57:10
12Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal10:21:44
13Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni10:53:55
14Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts11:10:45
15Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed11:27:13
16Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de11:53:37
17Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon12:11:28
18Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers13:02:18
19Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz13:51:35
20Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici14:03:56
21Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley14:39:11
22Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix14:44:01
23Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak14:46:15
24Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed14:55:30
25Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech15:29:31
26Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC15:30:39
27Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness15:48:14
28Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print16:14:10
29Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish17:19:55
30Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers17:42:11
31Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA17:43:27
32Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots18:10:38
33Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick18:21:16
34Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo18:52:01
35Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing19:26:25
36Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream20:22:30
37Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders20:30:51
38Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town20:48:05
39Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers21:27:05
40Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows21:33:28
41Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '7721:50:39
42Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too22:25:11
43Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit23:39:03
44Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth23:55:28
45Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION23:58:45
46Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine24:08:49
47Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom24:45:50
48Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 225:11:52
49Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen25:31:23

Mixed - Individual Finishers final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles39:41:42
2Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Beyers3:01:27
3Andre Feldmann (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action5:14:01
4Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf5:38:52
5Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 27:11:58
6Laurike van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed12:04:48
7Mandy Nel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance Mixed15:30:47
8Gawie Spies (RSA) Masgcor17:12:15
9Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed18:24:19
10Caren Henschel (RSA) MikoMax18:36:53
11Tanya van der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble18:59:00

Masters final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab33:49:55
2Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation2:02:51
3Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters2:33:34
4Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand3:05:06
5Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander3:36:52
6Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters4:03:41
7Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU4:12:40
8Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles4:46:55
9Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider5:01:21
10Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil5:28:53
11Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards6:08:16
12Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela6:16:16
13Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein6:40:57
14Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 26:45:12
15Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious6:51:16
16Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana7:22:44
17Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega7:24:09
18Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters7:35:29
19Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized7:56:58
20Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout8:26:57
21Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike8:27:21
22Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners8:37:23
23Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini8:38:16
24Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson9:11:09
25Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club9:26:08
26Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap9:26:29
27Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial10:00:18
28Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds10:03:20
29Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets10:05:38
30Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters10:08:56
31Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim10:18:29
32John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob10:22:50
33Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout10:39:39
34Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys11:24:05
35Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com11:44:34
36Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU11:47:38
37Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos11:50:48
38Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports12:01:11
39Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand12:22:16
40Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite12:25:59
41Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt12:31:53
42Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS13:03:02
43Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier13:03:42
44Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport13:12:48
45Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans13:34:18
46Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors13:34:21
47Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men13:37:57
48Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks13:54:07
49Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared14:46:51
50Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped14:49:27
51Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana15:24:41
52Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters15:24:52
53Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys16:13:16
54Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts16:15:39
55Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP16:30:16
56Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 116:39:29
57Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU16:46:30
58Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat16:54:07
59Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven17:16:20
60Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf17:28:54
61Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven17:33:18
62Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove17:58:46
63Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 8718:19:44
64Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia18:37:56
65Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire18:45:43
66Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech19:32:10
67Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola19:34:42
68Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy19:38:38
69Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 319:55:25
70Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge20:09:07
71Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World20:23:10
72David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos20:31:30
73Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse20:36:40
74Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS20:39:26
75William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit21:05:57
76Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto21:30:47
77Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals21:58:12
78Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE22:09:29
79Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas22:54:08
80Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com23:47:56
81Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures23:55:21
82Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers24:18:35
83Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs24:23:02
84Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited24:41:11
85Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre24:43:49
86James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects25:03:42
87Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion25:04:41
88Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love25:12:43
89Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans25:28:29
90Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers26:13:13
91Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil26:38:45
92Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property29:01:26

Masters -individuals final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) Project Rwanda36:47:59
2Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men2:33:33
3Russell de Jager (RSA) Powercote Masters4:35:43
4Luigi Lutterotti (Ita) Riva Del Garda5:39:33
5Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota5:57:48
6Robert van Staden (RSA) Afripex Albertos Racing6:15:45
7Kurt von Buddenbrock (RSA) High 510:05:42
8Shane Peters (RSA) The Force10:14:10
9Erno van Dongen (Ned) Edo MTBiker11:22:35
10Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Kakiebos Masters11:47:10
11Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) Bez and Alewyn13:05:11
12Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action13:13:49
13Anthony Priday (RSA) The Deckle Edge15:07:52
14Anders Klavberg (Swe) cykelmagneten.se16:17:47
15Robert Scott (RSA) Discovery16:34:49
16Steve Heywood (RSA) Crank Bullets17:54:45
17Greg Mook (GBr) PedaL Inc.18:24:30
18Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife - Fast and Featherless18:46:08
19Malcolm Searle (RSA) Wine Ou's18:56:04
20Rodney Scholten (Swi) Zuri Massive19:26:31
21John Neave (RSA) Brimstone20:02:38
22Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) TIB Hollard 220:35:09
23Paul Mckane (RSA) Oh boy, here we go20:49:11
24Jaco Anderson (Qat) Jowetts - Andy Square21:51:50

Latest on Cyclingnews