Hermida gives Multivan Merida final stage win
Bulls defend overall title
The final day of a taxing 2010 Cape Epic saw riders cover 65km and 1640m of climbing, cycling from Oak Valley to their final destination at the Lourensford Wine Estate. As is tradition, the last stage was the shortest, but not easy. As riders approached vineyards, they knew it was all about short, sharp climbs before some longer and even steeper ones through Nuweberg, up to the superb vistas of Elgin/Grabouw.
In 2010, the Cape Epic took a new route into the Hottentots Holland Nature Reserve, on Buysepad, skirting Gantouw Pass. There was no portage this year, but route designer Dr Evil had something else in mind before riders headed down for a traditional finish. Hundreds of enthusiastic spectators welcomed the exhausted teams at the final finish line of this year's event.
Of the 1,172 riders who started their epic journey at Diemersfontein a week ago, 83.6% successfully completed their Cape Epic adventure by crossing the final finish line at the Lourensford Wine Estate. In the remaining 16.4% figure that is not classified as official finishers, the blue board riders are included. 445 teams were ranked on the GC, with both team riders awarded the medal as official Cape Epic finishers. 90 individual cyclists successfully completed the eight stages without their partners.
German Bulls Platt and Sahm kings of this year’s Cape Epic
The Bulls Team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm walked away with top honours as overall winners of this year's Cape Epic. With a 10 minute and 51 second lead time on Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander (Songo-Specialized by DCM) at the start this morning, the Bulls finished the last eight days of the "Magical and Untamed Mountain Bike Race" of 722km in an overall time of 29 hours, 47 minutes and 46 seconds. South African Stander and his Swiss teammate Sauser finished second overall in 29:57.50, and the South African/Austrian duo of Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata (MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon) finished third overall in 30:12.30.
The Bulls Team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm also won the Cape Epic in 2007 and 2009, and Karl Platt won in the inaugural year (2004) with Mannie Heymans from Namibia. He is the most successful participant in the history of the race having won four times and placed on the podium six times.
Max Knox and Brandon Stewart of DCM Chrome walked away with the Leaders' Jerseys of Best African Team in 31:45.08.
Multivan Merida’s José Hermida and Rudi van Houts were first to cross the finish line in the final stage of this year's Cape Epic in a time of 2:40.32. This was their second consecutive podium finish and they ranked sixth overall (30:44.57). They were followed by Rabobank Giant Off Road team Emil Lindgren and Fabian Giger, also with their second podium finish in this year’s race (2:42.18). Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of Songo-Specialized by DCM were third in 2:44.13 with the Bulls Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm in fourth place (2:45.00). Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata (MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon) finished fifth in 2:50.18.
"It's an incredible feeling – words can't describe it," said Sahm. "It means so much to Karl and I. We arrived at the race as the defending champions and we successfully guarded our title. I had problems with my chain today and had to change it. It was nerve-wrecking. We enjoyed every second and every meter of the last few kilometers, and who knows, maybe we can do it again next year."
Sahm and Platt host a party at the end of the Cape Epic, which has become known as Stage 9. "Stage 9 is always the most fun for everyone. It's the party stage after a very hard race. Here we also need to defend our titles of the last men standing," he said, adding with a chuckle, "we can ride and party hard. Vincent, Karl and I have also started a company in South Africa called Stage 9 to bring Bulls bikes to the people."
"To win the Cape Epic again - now for the fourth time - is absolutely unbelievable," said Platt. "It means so much to me, especially this year with the most competitive field ever. When people see our playful nature they tend to forget that we also get very nervous and are under pressure during the race; not only for our own sake, but for all the people that stand behind us and cross their fingers that we come out tops. So when we crossed that final finish line it was a huge relief, but most of all an euphoric joy."
Burry Stander and his partner Christoph Sauser of Songo-Specialized by DCM secured three stage wins during this year's race. "We're very happy to finish second in this year's race, but we still want to win," said Stander. "Everything has to get together all eight days of the race, and it didn't always work out for us. I'm really looking forward to a week's rest and then to the rest of the season. This is excellent preparation for the World Cups. It gives you such depth – all riders suffer at some point – and in every race you suffer."
"This Cape Epic was really a big rollercoaster ride for us," said Stander's teammate Sauser. "The first two stages were tough and at one point we weren't sure we'd be able to continue, then we were on a high, then I had a stomach bug and so on. At the beginning of today's race I struggled a bit, but then my legs came back and I felt stronger. I'll now rest for a week and then start with some short interval training. I'm looking forward to the season as we rode with some of the strongest riders in the world at this year’s event." Will he be joining the Bulls at Stage 9? "Yes, of course – it'll be really nice to get together and nobody needs to think about tomorrow."
It was a difficult race for Alban Lakata of the MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon team. "We had two serious problems during this year's race. First I broke my wheel and had to run 2km and then my health wasn't all that great. I'll have to prepare better for next year's race – the last three stages were very tough for me. We had two stage wins and finished in third place overall, so that was fantastic. My goal was to finish on the podium, but now I'm really feeling tired. I'm looking forward to next year's race and also to two weeks' recovery. This was excellent preparation for the World Cups and I think we're in very good shape at the moment."
For Kevin Evans this was a wonderful experience. "All things considered I think it's fantastic to be in third place overall. I take my hat off to Alban for the way he suffered to keep the third place. I'd also like to thank our excellent crew and support teams. Without the mechanics who sometimes worked through the night and our managers this would not have been possible. Nobody sees them but they play such a crucial part – a big thanks to them. And I'm really happy it's over."
José Hermida and Rudi van Houts of Multivan Merida secured their first stage win in this year’s race. "We won the final stage and finally got our victory on the last day," said Hermida. "It’s a celebration of a big fight over the last few days, especially for us. It was very special to win the final stage at Lourensford Wine Estate. It's part of my philosophy to attack and both Rudi and I had good legs today – we attacked again and finally made it!"
Emil Lindgren of the Rabobank Giant Off Road team broke his chain today. "I rode with a broken chain for most of the way. I had to run back 50m to get it, repaired it as fast as I could, and then we put the hammer down. I felt amazing, and so did Fabian. This is the best stage to get a place on the podium. We'll definitely be back next year!"
"This was awesome preparation for the upcoming season," said Giger. "We had eight days of suffering and now need to go home to recover, but will definitely be back!"
Lukas Flückiger of Trek World Racing says his legs were not great for the first 10km. "I struggled a bit on the first long climb and also broke my derailleur again on the downhill. I’m tired but very happy that the race is over. Perhaps next year we'll be back for a place on the podium."
Bart Brentjens of Trek Brentjens, who has been riding with bruised ribs, said, "It wasn't all that bad. You don't really feel the pain when you're racing – it's much worse at night and before the race in the morning. We could ride at our own speed. We knew it would be hard to finish and I'm really happy that we did. I think next year I'll be riding with someone else from my team. Jelmer is too strong for me and should ride with someone better next year. We'll have one team for victory and one for technical support. This is the most important race of the year and we'll be back again – you just need to plan ahead."
Danish sisters finish as top women's team
The Danish sisters Kristine and Anna-Sofie Noergaard (team Rothaus-CUBE) finished in 37:31.03 and won their category, having also taken top honours in five of the eight stages in this year's race. Hannele Steyn-Kotze and Ivonne Kraft (Team Sludge Ladies) finished second overall in a time of 38:01.16 and Giuliana Vitali and Tamara Horn (team bike2help.ch – Big Tree) finished third overall in 41:10.44.
"It was great to win. Today we rode carefully and safely as we didn't want to take any chances. The other ladies really fought for a stage win and deserved it," said Anna-Sofie Noergaard of team Rothaus-CUBE. "Now I can't wait to join my family and see my son again. It's been a long week away from them, but I enjoyed the race very much."
"It feels fantastic to finish the race and also to have won," said Kristine. "South Africa and its people have been fantastic. The course this year was great – still tough but not as bad as we expected. Tonight we really want to celebrate and hope we still have some energy to do so."
"This is my hometown and it was really nice to finish first," said Hannele Steyn-Kotze of the Sludge Ladies. "We knew it would take a lot but I so wanted to thank my family and friends for their support by winning this stage. Today I rode with my heart. This was my seventh Cape Epic, but next time I'll be doing it just for fun, and without the pain."
"It's great to be finished. We're very happy," said Ivonne Kraft. " It was a fair race against the Danish sisters and we won. It's great to know we're done and that we've finished together. This was my fourth Cape Epic and from experience I know that if you're still friends with your partner, you've done well."
MTN Business Qhubeka receive top honours in mixed category
Yolande Speedy and Paul Cordes (MTN Business Qhubeka) won their category in an overall time of 34:29.32, having also won five of the eight stages in this year's race. They were followed by Bärti Bucher and Esther Süss (Wheeler – BIXS) in 35:17.01 with Nico Pfitzenmaier and Sally Bigham of the Adidas Big Tree team finishing in third place overall (35:51.45).
Yolande Speedy of MTN Business Qhubeka said, "This is the first time that I've won the final stage and it's fantastic winning overall. I had goose bumps coming in – it was great to see the crowds and get their support. Today was a hard day. Nico and Sally were riding really well and it was only at the portage section that we caught them. I can't wait to get some resting off the bike and look forward to the celebrations tonight."
Her teammate Paul Cordes added, “It was a good feeling to win in our category and so great to finish such a hard event. It was nice with the tents, crowds and Mike Mike (the Cape Epic's voice at the start and finish Mike Hamel) at the finish line and a really good week for MTN Qhubeka with Kevin also finishing in third place."
Ester Süss of the Wheeler – BIXS team said, "It was a long eight days and I was very happy to cross the finish line in one piece. I need to improve some of my riding skills and hopefully I can work on it this summer and be better next year."
"Hopefully we’ll be back next year," said Bärti Bucher.
Cyclelab tops masters category
Cyclelab's Shan Wilson and Andrew Mclean won the masters category in this year's Cape Epic in a time of 33:49.55. They were followed by Adrian Enthoven and Gary Marescia (Cycle Lab Jag Foundation) in 35:52.46 with Corrie Muller and Robert Sim of the Big Tree Masters (36:23.29) in third place overall.
Shan Wilson of Cyclelab said, "This was my third attempt at the masters and I suppose it's third time lucky. For the last two years, I finished in second place, and I'm very happy with the first place this year. My legs are sore today, but it was so nice to finish at Lourensford with the crowds and activity here."
And the winner is… saddle sores
According to Doctor Basil Bonner, the chief medical officer of the Medi Clinic private hospital division of the Cape Epic, the most common injuries or conditions that needed medical care during this year’s "Magical and Untamed African MTB Race" included dehydration (62 patients), saddle sores (300 patients) and strappings (145 patients). Twelve riders incurred fractures during the event. Dr Bonner and his team saw 1,030 patients during this year’s race, with an average of 171 per day (excluding minor injuries).
Video from stage seven is provided by www.rsaweb.co.za.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 2
|2:40:32
|2
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road
|0:01:46
|3
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM
|0:03:40
|4
|Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 1
|0:04:27
|5
|Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon
|0:09:45
|6
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:10:25
|7
|Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 1
|0:10:27
|8
|David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix
|0:12:32
|9
|Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 2
|0:13:25
|10
|Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys
|0:14:16
|11
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing
|0:14:22
|12
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 1
|0:16:19
|13
|Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain
|0:18:45
|14
|Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM1
|0:18:47
|15
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens
|0:19:14
|16
|Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT
|0:21:40
|17
|Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil
|0:23:08
|18
|Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties
|0:26:02
|19
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM2
|0:26:05
|20
|Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar
|0:28:59
|21
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|0:30:54
|22
|Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 1
|0:31:16
|23
|Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|0:33:32
|24
|Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade
|0:33:41
|25
|Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat
|0:33:41
|26
|Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ
|0:33:43
|27
|Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike
|0:33:46
|28
|Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 1
|0:33:53
|29
|Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch
|0:39:01
|30
|Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de
|0:39:15
|31
|John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team
|0:39:18
|32
|Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group
|0:39:28
|33
|Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS
|0:41:50
|34
|Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE
|0:42:11
|35
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com
|0:43:38
|36
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit
|0:44:45
|37
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance
|0:47:43
|38
|Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental
|0:48:10
|39
|Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 2
|0:48:15
|40
|Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding
|0:48:26
|41
|Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats
|0:48:46
|42
|Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder
|0:49:42
|43
|Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent
|0:49:57
|44
|Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference
|0:50:06
|45
|Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime
|0:51:25
|46
|Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active
|0:51:27
|47
|Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark
|0:51:36
|48
|Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour
|0:51:47
|49
|Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun
|0:53:23
|50
|Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop
|0:53:28
|51
|Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo
|0:54:05
|52
|Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics
|0:54:33
|53
|Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing
|0:54:46
|54
|Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta
|0:55:01
|55
|Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike
|0:56:03
|56
|Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso
|0:56:08
|57
|Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes
|0:56:15
|58
|Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery
|0:56:55
|59
|Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine
|0:57:07
|60
|Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports
|0:57:07
|61
|Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote
|0:58:31
|62
|Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South
|0:59:42
|63
|Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste
|0:59:43
|64
|Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats
|1:00:17
|65
|George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 4
|1:01:22
|66
|Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless
|1:01:23
|67
|Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties
|1:02:02
|68
|Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino
|1:02:30
|69
|Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires
|1:03:13
|70
|Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer
|1:04:29
|71
|Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 1
|1:05:40
|72
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion
|1:05:49
|73
|Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital
|1:05:55
|74
|Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe
|1:09:18
|75
|Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach
|1:09:25
|76
|Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend
|1:09:31
|77
|Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt
|1:09:33
|78
|Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two
|1:09:34
|79
|Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy
|1:09:40
|80
|Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa
|1:10:11
|81
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles
|1:10:16
|82
|Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 1
|1:10:19
|83
|John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers
|1:10:26
|84
|Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB
|1:10:27
|85
|Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon
|1:10:33
|86
|Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 2
|1:10:37
|87
|Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron
|1:11:22
|88
|Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades
|1:11:34
|89
|Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK
|1:11:46
|90
|Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux
|1:11:48
|91
|Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com
|1:12:32
|92
|Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte
|1:12:57
|93
|Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys
|1:13:08
|94
|Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 1
|1:13:15
|95
|Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH
|1:13:31
|96
|Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank
|1:13:39
|97
|Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|1:13:44
|98
|Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic
|1:13:46
|99
|Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 2
|1:13:48
|100
|Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil
|1:13:56
|101
|Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way
|1:14:03
|102
|Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2
|1:14:23
|103
|Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties
|1:15:26
|104
|Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting
|1:15:37
|105
|Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 1
|1:16:17
|106
|David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines
|1:16:28
|107
|Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel
|1:16:38
|108
|Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team
|1:16:48
|109
|Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank
|1:16:52
|110
|Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go
|1:18:38
|111
|Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital
|1:19:47
|112
|Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info
|1:20:00
|113
|Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 2
|1:20:57
|114
|Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com
|1:20:58
|115
|John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates
|1:21:12
|116
|Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike
|1:21:14
|117
|Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team
|1:21:17
|118
|Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA
|1:21:25
|119
|Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp
|1:21:31
|120
|Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro
|1:21:44
|121
|Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans
|1:22:03
|122
|Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS
|1:22:13
|123
|Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen
|1:23:13
|124
|Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal
|1:23:17
|125
|Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing
|1:24:04
|126
|Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 3
|1:24:18
|127
|Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD
|1:24:35
|128
|Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool
|1:24:48
|129
|Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge
|1:24:58
|130
|Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's
|1:25:00
|131
|Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig
|1:25:01
|132
|Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers
|1:25:17
|133
|Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team
|1:25:21
|134
|Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls
|1:26:26
|135
|Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard
|1:28:20
|136
|Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS
|1:28:28
|137
|Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance
|1:28:41
|138
|Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers
|1:29:00
|139
|Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software
|1:29:02
|140
|Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers
|1:29:05
|141
|Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx2
|1:29:05
|142
|Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike
|1:29:14
|143
|Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One
|1:29:24
|144
|Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream
|1:30:01
|145
|Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha
|1:30:14
|146
|Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew
|1:30:46
|41
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders
|1:30:57
|147
|Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri
|1:31:16
|148
|Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers
|1:31:45
|149
|David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com
|1:32:03
|150
|David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security
|1:33:06
|151
|Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice
|1:33:36
|152
|Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 1
|1:34:19
|153
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 2
|1:35:11
|154
|Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold
|1:35:14
|155
|Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore
|1:35:15
|156
|Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo
|1:35:36
|157
|Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens
|1:35:52
|158
|Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 2
|1:35:55
|159
|Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's
|1:36:08
|160
|Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool
|1:36:44
|161
|Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice
|1:37:56
|162
|Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld
|1:38:05
|163
|Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN
|1:38:19
|164
|Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days
|1:40:27
|165
|Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq2
|1:40:38
|166
|Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings
|1:40:59
|167
|Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut
|1:41:10
|168
|Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals
|1:41:20
|169
|Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it
|1:42:44
|170
|Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear
|1:43:31
|171
|Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin
|1:44:05
|172
|Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated
|1:44:15
|173
|Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands
|1:45:18
|174
|Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM
|1:46:24
|175
|Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling
|1:46:34
|176
|Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox
|1:46:46
|177
|Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 1
|1:47:41
|178
|Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab
|1:48:49
|179
|Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig
|1:49:11
|180
|Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles
|1:51:28
|181
|Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds
|1:51:54
|181
|Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply
|183
|Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA
|1:52:20
|184
|Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar
|1:53:57
|185
|David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES
|1:54:04
|186
|John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms
|1:55:09
|187
|Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside
|1:55:10
|188
|Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona
|1:55:19
|189
|David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles
|1:55:22
|190
|Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 3
|1:55:47
|191
|Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT
|1:55:54
|192
|Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB
|1:56:17
|193
|Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog
|1:56:34
|194
|Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane
|1:58:22
|195
|Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles
|1:58:31
|196
|Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal
|1:58:56
|197
|Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix
|1:59:22
|198
|Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators
|2:00:03
|199
|Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance
|2:00:13
|200
|Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings
|2:00:55
|201
|Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst
|2:02:33
|202
|Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde
|2:02:48
|203
|Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 2
|2:03:03
|204
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas
|2:03:06
|205
|Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad
|2:03:10
|206
|Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies
|2:04:13
|207
|Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice
|2:05:18
|208
|Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers
|2:05:25
|209
|Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers
|2:05:33
|210
|Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore
|2:07:04
|211
|Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho
|2:07:22
|212
|Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop
|2:07:30
|213
|Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS
|2:08:03
|214
|Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International
|2:08:19
|215
|Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad
|2:08:26
|216
|Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV
|2:08:31
|217
|Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers
|2:09:05
|218
|Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos
|2:10:06
|219
|Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away
|2:10:38
|220
|Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars
|2:11:09
|221
|Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance
|2:11:11
|222
|Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services
|2:11:33
|223
|Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home
|2:11:58
|224
|Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit
|2:12:56
|225
|Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One
|2:13:14
|226
|Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular
|2:14:02
|226
|Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life
|228
|David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions
|2:14:40
|229
|Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN
|2:14:42
|230
|Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno
|2:15:03
|231
|Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs
|2:15:10
|232
|Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion
|2:15:43
|233
|Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats
|2:16:10
|234
|Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F
|2:17:02
|235
|Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN
|2:18:42
|236
|Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World
|2:19:04
|237
|Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts
|2:19:05
|238
|Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's
|2:22:05
|239
|Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira
|2:22:45
|240
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos
|2:22:58
|241
|Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat
|2:23:31
|242
|Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox
|2:23:42
|243
|Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF)
|2:23:42
|244
|Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods
|2:25:38
|245
|Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team
|2:26:58
|246
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory
|2:27:02
|247
|Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers
|2:27:03
|248
|Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power
|2:28:00
|249
|Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus
|2:30:52
|250
|Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos
|2:31:42
|251
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car
|2:31:47
|252
|Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM
|2:32:02
|253
|Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty
|2:32:21
|254
|Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers
|2:32:38
|255
|Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared
|2:33:01
|256
|Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious
|2:34:00
|257
|Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers
|2:34:16
|258
|Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited
|2:35:23
|259
|Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers
|2:35:57
|260
|Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet
|2:37:56
|261
|Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil
|2:38:08
|262
|Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room
|2:38:20
|263
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN
|2:38:28
|264
|Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit
|2:38:52
|265
|Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma
|2:38:54
|266
|Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell
|2:39:16
|267
|Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza
|2:39:22
|268
|Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII
|2:40:01
|269
|Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker
|2:41:16
|270
|Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 4
|2:42:04
|271
|Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery
|2:42:22
|272
|Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats
|2:42:27
|273
|Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business
|2:43:09
|274
|Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes
|2:43:26
|275
|Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants
|2:43:31
|276
|Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará
|2:44:04
|277
|David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre
|2:47:08
|278
|Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben
|2:47:29
|279
|Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt
|2:48:02
|280
|Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 2
|2:48:16
|281
|Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel
|2:48:20
|282
|Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men
|2:49:12
|283
|Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders
|2:49:26
|284
|Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders
|2:49:30
|285
|Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld
|2:51:40
|286
|Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab
|2:55:13
|287
|Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments
|2:55:37
|288
|Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma
|2:57:35
|289
|Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It
|2:57:55
|290
|Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape
|3:07:29
|291
|Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel
|4:06:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cornelius Mathinus Muller (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance
|3:10:56
|2
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com
|0:04:07
|3
|Warren Robertson (RSA) The Sleeveless Wizards
|0:12:17
|4
|Onno Houwer (Ned) Hels@Bike
|0:12:19
|5
|Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED
|0:13:18
|6
|Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN
|0:16:33
|7
|Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend
|0:17:15
|8
|Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics
|0:26:03
|9
|Steve van der Merwe (RSA) Dirt Riders
|0:34:40
|10
|Nick Coley (GBr) Mule Bar Strudel
|0:42:01
|11
|Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team
|0:47:00
|12
|James Powers (Oma) Hades
|0:58:07
|13
|Andrew Marsh (RSA) Hansgrohe
|0:58:11
|14
|Dirk Hörnig (Ger) Rodale
|1:00:33
|15
|Steen Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers
|1:02:38
|16
|Gerrit du Preez (RSA) AdoAir
|1:05:42
|17
|Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 3
|1:07:15
|18
|Louis Dupper (RSA) Untouchables
|1:07:16
|19
|Nicholas Finch (GBr) Bicycling SA
|1:09:29
|20
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana
|1:13:18
|21
|Michael Prinsloo (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles
|1:17:08
|22
|Otto Blanckenberg (RSA) Konti Steel
|1:18:08
|23
|Alexander Klose (Ger) Abbruch
|1:20:18
|24
|Hp Muller (RSA) Private Client Holdings
|1:21:53
|25
|Ralton Roebert (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter
|1:22:29
|26
|Hennie Schoeman (RSA) Amaglugers
|1:22:47
|27
|Pierre Billet (Bel) JP Ticket Express
|1:23:45
|28
|Harry Beute (Bra) BikeLife Roden
|1:26:29
|29
|Etienne Roux (RSA) Easy
|1:28:04
|30
|Eric Nesbitt (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan
|1:28:06
|31
|Thor Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes
|1:28:16
|32
|Gregg Petersen (UAE) Deddi
|1:28:18
|33
|Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) TommyTall
|1:28:20
|34
|Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP
|1:32:06
|35
|Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses
|1:32:42
|36
|Dries Kruger (RSA) Kirk Killissi
|1:32:47
|37
|Jacques Viljoen (RSA) Long Riders
|1:35:22
|38
|Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce
|1:38:31
|39
|Frans van de Stroet (Ned) Nunc aut nunquam
|1:39:36
|40
|Coenie Thomas (RSA) Kiwi Dirtbugs
|1:40:37
|41
|Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) ilovemycity.co.za
|1:44:10
|42
|Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) HKGK
|1:45:43
|43
|Jason Brits (RSA) Pick n Pay Race for Change
|1:45:49
|44
|Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT
|1:47:20
|45
|Christian Lampe (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin
|1:50:42
|46
|Stefan Hattingh (RSA) NMMU
|1:53:05
|47
|Chris Hyman (RSA) 1234
|1:54:51
|48
|Jacques van Dyk (RSA) JJ
|1:56:57
|49
|Sean Egner (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos
|2:01:44
|50
|Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers
|2:13:09
|51
|Niels van Kampenhout (Ned) Epic Flatlanders
|2:13:44
|52
|Damon de Boor (RSA) Fly Boy
|2:17:29
|53
|Kabous Coetzee (RSA) H8TAR
|2:35:51
|54
|Paul Euvrard (RSA) ABSAlute KMG
|2:42:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies
|3:29:03
|2
|Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE
|0:05:03
|3
|Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree
|0:20:03
|4
|Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN
|0:27:07
|5
|Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT
|0:32:54
|6
|Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing
|0:40:37
|7
|Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies
|0:43:07
|8
|Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies
|0:58:53
|9
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized
|1:07:17
|10
|Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines
|1:26:10
|11
|Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake
|1:43:19
|12
|Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies
|1:55:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adele Tait (RSA) Ride mag Speed Queens
|5:39:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka
|3:15:05
|2
|Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree
|0:01:44
|3
|Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS
|0:07:00
|4
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea
|0:23:07
|5
|Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed
|0:24:54
|6
|Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark
|0:35:41
|7
|Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal
|0:35:56
|8
|Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed
|0:37:08
|9
|Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport
|0:38:55
|10
|Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho
|0:39:10
|11
|Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx
|0:40:00
|12
|Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed
|0:53:32
|13
|Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak
|0:53:55
|14
|Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni
|0:55:30
|15
|Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts
|0:56:34
|16
|Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz
|1:02:22
|17
|Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon
|1:03:06
|18
|Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de
|1:04:02
|19
|Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed
|1:06:10
|20
|Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers
|1:06:19
|21
|Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley
|1:13:56
|22
|Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici
|1:13:58
|23
|Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC
|1:16:41
|24
|Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA
|1:20:12
|25
|Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed
|1:20:19
|26
|Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish
|1:20:30
|27
|Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print
|1:21:10
|28
|Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix
|1:24:12
|29
|Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows
|1:33:01
|30
|Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness
|1:34:46
|31
|Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech
|1:35:55
|32
|Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '77
|1:38:45
|33
|Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers
|1:39:55
|34
|Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream
|1:42:49
|35
|Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots
|1:42:54
|36
|Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick
|1:44:28
|37
|Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit
|1:47:34
|38
|Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo
|1:48:12
|39
|Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too
|1:48:55
|40
|Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders
|1:57:53
|41
|Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing
|2:04:24
|42
|Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town
|2:07:19
|43
|Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth
|2:07:33
|44
|Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine
|2:10:07
|45
|Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom
|2:12:31
|46
|Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 2
|2:21:32
|47
|Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION
|2:22:19
|48
|Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen
|2:25:35
|49
|Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers
|2:30:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles
|3:27:27
|2
|Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf
|0:20:26
|3
|Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Beyers
|0:24:31
|4
|Andre Feldmann (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action
|0:34:38
|5
|Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 2
|0:42:46
|6
|Laurike van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed
|1:16:11
|7
|Caren Henschel (RSA) MikoMax
|1:44:05
|8
|Gawie Spies (RSA) Masgcor
|1:45:18
|9
|Tanya van der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble
|1:46:56
|10
|Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed
|1:58:41
|11
|Mandy Nel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance Mixed
|2:04:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab
|3:06:36
|2
|Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters
|0:06:32
|3
|Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander
|0:07:40
|4
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation
|0:10:47
|5
|Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand
|0:13:51
|6
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters
|0:17:34
|7
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles
|0:25:41
|8
|Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega
|0:27:20
|9
|Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU
|0:27:28
|10
|Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 2
|0:30:19
|11
|Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious
|0:30:54
|12
|Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards
|0:32:03
|13
|Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider
|0:33:57
|14
|Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike
|0:34:16
|15
|Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein
|0:39:12
|16
|Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana
|0:39:15
|17
|Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters
|0:40:17
|18
|Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial
|0:41:01
|19
|Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil
|0:41:21
|20
|Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized
|0:44:46
|21
|Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys
|0:45:17
|22
|Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela
|0:45:36
|23
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini
|0:47:22
|24
|Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners
|0:47:54
|25
|John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|0:48:55
|26
|Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout
|0:49:14
|27
|Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports
|0:49:50
|28
|Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite
|0:52:34
|29
|Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters
|0:52:47
|30
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap
|0:53:53
|31
|Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club
|0:55:48
|32
|Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim
|0:55:57
|33
|Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos
|0:58:17
|34
|Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson
|1:00:17
|35
|Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets
|1:00:55
|36
|Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout
|1:02:04
|37
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport
|1:02:18
|38
|Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt
|1:03:00
|39
|Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared
|1:04:27
|40
|Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand
|1:04:38
|42
|Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU
|1:05:28
|43
|Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped
|1:07:05
|44
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks
|1:09:26
|45
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier
|1:09:49
|46
|Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com
|1:15:32
|47
|Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters
|1:15:43
|48
|Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP
|1:15:57
|49
|Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds
|1:16:47
|50
|Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat
|1:20:07
|51
|Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men
|1:22:27
|52
|Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS
|1:28:59
|53
|Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys
|1:29:59
|54
|Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts
|1:30:01
|55
|Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven
|1:30:23
|56
|Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU
|1:33:38
|57
|Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans
|1:34:39
|58
|Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove
|1:35:06
|59
|Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 1
|1:37:58
|60
|Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia
|1:41:10
|61
|Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire
|1:41:50
|62
|David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos
|1:42:08
|63
|Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 87
|1:42:40
|64
|Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy
|1:43:53
|65
|Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World
|1:46:35
|66
|Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech
|1:47:49
|67
|Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge
|1:48:14
|68
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf
|1:48:31
|69
|Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola
|1:50:29
|70
|Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana
|1:51:13
|71
|Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas
|1:53:45
|72
|Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto
|1:55:46
|73
|Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse
|1:57:07
|74
|Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven
|1:57:41
|75
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS
|1:57:42
|76
|William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit
|2:04:53
|77
|Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 3
|2:06:10
|78
|Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals
|2:09:54
|79
|Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE
|2:12:09
|80
|Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures
|2:12:52
|81
|Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com
|2:16:55
|82
|Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion
|2:17:54
|83
|Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited
|2:18:45
|84
|Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love
|2:23:36
|85
|Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil
|2:25:12
|86
|Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans
|2:25:13
|87
|Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre
|2:28:16
|88
|Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers
|2:30:09
|89
|Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers
|2:30:27
|90
|Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs
|2:33:41
|91
|Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors
|2:34:59
|92
|Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property
|2:40:25
|93
|James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects
|2:40:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) Project Rwanda
|3:14:07
|2
|Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men
|0:19:37
|3
|Robert van Staden (RSA) Afripex Albertos Racing
|0:43:39
|4
|Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota
|0:44:36
|5
|Shane Peters (RSA) The Force
|0:54:58
|6
|Russell de Jager (RSA) Powercote Masters
|0:55:35
|7
|Luigi Lutterotti (Ita) Riva Del Garda
|0:58:52
|8
|Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Kakiebos Masters
|1:03:33
|9
|Kurt von Buddenbrock (RSA) High 5
|1:06:27
|10
|Anthony Priday (RSA) The Deckle Edge
|1:09:49
|11
|Robert Scott (RSA) Discovery
|1:11:45
|12
|Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action
|1:27:43
|13
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) Bez and Alewyn
|1:29:31
|14
|Anders Klavberg (Swe) cykelmagneten.se
|1:33:19
|15
|Erno van Dongen (Ned) Edo MTBiker
|1:36:25
|16
|Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife - Fast and Featherless
|1:38:11
|17
|Greg Mook (GBr) PedaL Inc.
|1:39:21
|18
|Rodney Scholten (Swi) Zuri Massive
|1:43:56
|19
|Steve Heywood (RSA) Crank Bullets
|1:54:03
|20
|John Neave (RSA) Brimstone
|2:05:09
|21
|Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) TIB Hollard 2
|2:07:14
|22
|Malcolm Searle (RSA) Wine Ou's
|2:14:03
|23
|Jaco Anderson (Qat) Jowetts - Andy Square
|2:15:00
|24
|Paul Mckane (RSA) Oh boy, here we go
|2:22:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 1
|29:47:46
|2
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM
|0:10:04
|3
|Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon
|0:24:44
|4
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing
|0:33:20
|5
|Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 1
|0:48:58
|6
|Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 2
|0:57:11
|7
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens
|1:15:48
|8
|Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM1
|1:16:47
|9
|David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix
|1:28:04
|10
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM2
|1:57:22
|11
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road
|2:06:27
|12
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|2:07:49
|13
|Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|2:14:01
|14
|Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 2
|2:32:50
|15
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 1
|2:35:25
|16
|Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys
|2:42:52
|17
|Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain
|2:46:39
|18
|Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar
|4:13:09
|19
|Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties
|4:23:57
|20
|Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade
|4:38:58
|21
|Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike
|4:58:09
|22
|John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team
|5:01:28
|23
|Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de
|5:13:48
|24
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|5:23:32
|25
|Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 1
|5:31:03
|26
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com
|5:53:09
|27
|Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil
|6:01:54
|28
|Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT
|6:03:24
|29
|Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ
|6:04:15
|30
|Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE
|6:27:51
|31
|Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat
|6:37:57
|32
|Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine
|6:42:52
|33
|Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental
|6:51:20
|34
|Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 1
|7:01:10
|35
|Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding
|7:13:28
|36
|Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group
|7:22:39
|37
|Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 2
|7:23:03
|38
|Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK
|7:34:29
|39
|Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta
|7:46:21
|40
|Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch
|8:03:01
|41
|Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS
|8:10:38
|42
|Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats
|8:15:47
|43
|Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent
|8:21:26
|44
|Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun
|8:36:42
|45
|Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank
|9:15:22
|46
|Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference
|9:28:37
|47
|Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark
|9:30:30
|48
|Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime
|9:39:57
|49
|Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste
|9:52:50
|50
|Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder
|9:55:26
|51
|George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 4
|9:56:28
|52
|Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties
|9:59:41
|53
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit
|10:03:08
|54
|Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports
|10:03:41
|55
|Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties
|10:04:57
|56
|Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active
|10:06:40
|57
|Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 1
|10:15:43
|58
|Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery
|10:18:24
|59
|Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes
|10:20:08
|60
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance
|10:27:38
|61
|Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats
|10:30:17
|62
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion
|10:34:07
|63
|Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour
|10:38:25
|64
|Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing
|10:47:14
|65
|Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo
|10:48:45
|66
|Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics
|10:53:57
|67
|Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team
|10:57:10
|68
|Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso
|11:00:55
|69
|Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 1
|11:01:22
|70
|Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike
|11:01:47
|71
|Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH
|11:07:05
|72
|Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino
|11:08:00
|73
|Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt
|11:12:42
|74
|Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer
|11:15:34
|75
|Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach
|11:18:45
|76
|Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop
|11:24:27
|77
|Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South
|11:26:18
|78
|Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy
|11:36:25
|79
|Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team
|11:40:27
|80
|Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 1
|11:50:30
|81
|Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil
|11:53:58
|82
|Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS
|11:54:20
|83
|Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 2
|11:54:43
|84
|Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon
|11:55:48
|85
|Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless
|11:57:56
|86
|Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 1
|11:58:40
|87
|Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com
|12:11:57
|88
|Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires
|12:20:32
|89
|Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux
|12:25:27
|90
|Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades
|12:33:04
|91
|Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa
|12:33:29
|92
|David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines
|12:39:02
|93
|Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting
|12:42:00
|94
|Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two
|12:43:32
|95
|Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro
|12:52:27
|96
|Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info
|12:59:52
|97
|Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go
|13:00:01
|98
|Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike
|13:02:40
|99
|Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank
|13:02:41
|100
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles
|13:07:03
|101
|Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend
|13:11:16
|102
|John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates
|13:24:32
|103
|Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote
|13:25:07
|104
|Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel
|13:28:51
|105
|Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way
|13:30:40
|106
|John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers
|13:33:25
|107
|Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool
|13:41:31
|108
|Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys
|13:42:31
|109
|Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal
|13:56:29
|110
|Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen
|14:05:12
|111
|Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software
|14:06:20
|112
|Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers
|14:11:32
|113
|Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers
|14:12:53
|114
|Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 2
|14:13:41
|115
|Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 2
|14:20:23
|116
|Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital
|14:28:35
|117
|Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN
|14:33:00
|118
|Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe
|14:38:20
|119
|Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 3
|14:38:36
|120
|Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it
|14:46:18
|121
|Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's
|14:47:03
|122
|Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance
|14:50:16
|123
|Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB
|14:53:11
|124
|Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream
|14:56:04
|125
|Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One
|15:03:27
|126
|Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2
|15:04:56
|127
|Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS
|15:06:28
|128
|Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig
|15:11:20
|129
|Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte
|15:11:34
|130
|Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls
|15:14:15
|131
|Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge
|15:24:36
|132
|Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers
|15:27:47
|133
|Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar
|15:28:35
|134
|Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore
|15:36:17
|135
|Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 2
|15:37:45
|136
|Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha
|15:37:59
|137
|Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans
|15:43:59
|138
|Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 1
|15:45:11
|139
|Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital
|15:51:16
|140
|Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD
|15:55:55
|141
|Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|15:56:26
|142
|Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin
|16:08:09
|143
|Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx2
|16:10:06
|144
|Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron
|16:10:48
|145
|Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic
|16:27:19
|146
|Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard
|16:27:44
|147
|Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox
|16:32:00
|148
|Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp
|16:42:26
|149
|Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew
|16:51:36
|150
|Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike
|16:52:39
|151
|Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq2
|17:02:52
|152
|Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA
|17:03:54
|153
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders
|17:05:50
|154
|Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers
|17:24:54
|155
|Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings
|17:33:55
|156
|Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold
|17:34:02
|157
|Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM
|17:43:34
|158
|Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice
|17:45:34
|159
|David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security
|17:45:58
|160
|Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB
|17:51:08
|161
|Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool
|18:02:56
|162
|Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com
|18:07:30
|163
|Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 1
|18:09:50
|164
|Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice
|18:14:20
|165
|Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno
|18:19:18
|166
|Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds
|18:21:31
|167
|Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance
|18:26:20
|168
|Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear
|18:26:29
|169
|Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 3
|18:32:37
|170
|Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators
|18:36:38
|171
|Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld
|18:38:52
|172
|Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands
|18:41:44
|173
|Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's
|18:42:01
|174
|Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling
|18:42:30
|175
|Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing
|18:48:51
|176
|Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT
|18:49:47
|177
|Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens
|18:54:13
|178
|Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri
|19:05:06
|179
|Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated
|19:05:55
|180
|Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 2
|19:11:47
|181
|Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team
|19:14:19
|182
|Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings
|19:18:32
|183
|Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS
|19:21:47
|184
|David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com
|19:23:18
|185
|Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days
|19:25:35
|186
|Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal
|19:28:08
|187
|Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab
|19:37:40
|188
|David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES
|19:41:25
|189
|Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad
|19:42:39
|190
|Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo
|19:51:45
|191
|Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice
|19:53:57
|192
|Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside
|19:54:35
|193
|Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig
|20:03:10
|194
|Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho
|20:20:02
|195
|Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut
|20:20:40
|196
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 2
|20:36:16
|197
|Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals
|20:40:34
|198
|David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles
|20:59:42
|199
|Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles
|21:06:21
|200
|Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles
|21:07:13
|201
|Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty
|21:16:35
|202
|Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion
|21:35:37
|203
|Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F
|21:39:08
|204
|Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply
|21:40:36
|205
|Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane
|21:41:45
|206
|Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies
|21:43:11
|207
|Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One
|21:44:15
|208
|Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona
|21:54:38
|209
|Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International
|21:57:59
|210
|Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog
|22:02:59
|211
|Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst
|22:03:48
|212
|Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira
|22:07:13
|213
|Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts
|22:08:19
|214
|Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA
|22:11:41
|215
|Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's
|22:16:42
|216
|Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance
|22:26:58
|217
|Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers
|22:40:49
|218
|Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV
|22:44:59
|219
|Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services
|22:46:12
|220
|Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World
|22:47:22
|221
|Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore
|22:54:00
|222
|Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos
|22:59:25
|223
|Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde
|22:59:29
|224
|Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix
|23:05:12
|225
|Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox
|23:07:22
|226
|Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop
|23:12:17
|227
|Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers
|23:14:10
|228
|Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF)
|23:18:41
|229
|Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular
|23:21:14
|230
|Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN
|23:23:40
|231
|Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará
|23:24:23
|232
|Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars
|23:24:58
|233
|John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms
|23:26:28
|234
|Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home
|23:26:41
|235
|Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat
|23:36:12
|236
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos
|23:45:00
|237
|Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers
|23:49:11
|238
|Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN
|23:56:45
|239
|Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos
|23:58:13
|240
|Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods
|24:08:39
|241
|Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers
|24:30:29
|242
|Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 2
|24:30:49
|243
|David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions
|24:35:26
|244
|Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma
|24:36:52
|245
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas
|24:45:24
|246
|Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited
|24:45:36
|247
|Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell
|24:47:32
|248
|Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes
|24:49:11
|249
|Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away
|25:01:51
|250
|Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM
|25:06:03
|251
|Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit
|25:08:23
|252
|Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld
|25:13:34
|253
|Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII
|25:18:34
|254
|Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life
|25:37:20
|255
|Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats
|25:38:53
|256
|Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats
|25:48:33
|257
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car
|25:59:43
|258
|Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit
|26:07:11
|259
|Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad
|26:20:10
|260
|Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers
|26:24:48
|261
|Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs
|26:26:30
|262
|Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room
|26:42:39
|263
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN
|26:52:59
|264
|Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants
|26:59:28
|265
|Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 4
|27:19:26
|266
|Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel
|27:21:02
|267
|Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus
|27:36:55
|268
|Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers
|27:39:25
|269
|Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil
|27:42:28
|270
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory
|27:44:14
|271
|Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet
|27:50:12
|272
|Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery
|28:03:30
|273
|Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team
|28:10:35
|274
|Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker
|28:24:28
|275
|Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men
|28:26:52
|276
|Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business
|28:35:11
|277
|Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared
|28:41:04
|278
|Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma
|28:42:43
|279
|Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power
|28:49:51
|280
|Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It
|28:56:41
|281
|Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben
|29:05:04
|282
|Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers
|29:11:24
|283
|Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders
|29:12:46
|284
|Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza
|29:21:12
|285
|David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre
|29:46:37
|286
|Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape
|29:56:29
|287
|Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious
|30:02:54
|288
|Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel
|30:03:48
|289
|Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt
|30:03:51
|290
|Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab
|30:27:56
|291
|Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders
|30:37:02
|292
|Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments
|30:42:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cornelius Mathinus Muller (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance
|35:29:34
|2
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com
|0:11:15
|3
|Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend
|1:37:04
|4
|Warren Robertson (RSA) The Sleeveless Wizards
|2:08:02
|5
|Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED
|2:14:21
|6
|Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN
|3:21:10
|7
|Onno Houwer (Ned) Hels@Bike
|4:16:18
|8
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana
|6:55:56
|9
|Nick Coley (GBr) Mule Bar Strudel
|8:13:40
|10
|Steve van der Merwe (RSA) Dirt Riders
|8:27:47
|11
|Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 3
|8:28:28
|12
|Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) TommyTall
|9:34:47
|13
|Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team
|9:35:51
|14
|Gregg Petersen (UAE) Deddi
|9:59:06
|15
|Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics
|11:15:36
|16
|Eric Nesbitt (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan
|11:24:33
|17
|Hp Muller (RSA) Private Client Holdings
|12:29:57
|18
|Nicholas Finch (GBr) Bicycling SA
|13:02:04
|19
|Gerrit du Preez (RSA) AdoAir
|13:18:41
|20
|James Powers (Oma) Hades
|13:26:25
|21
|Dirk Hörnig (Ger) Rodale
|13:30:55
|22
|Louis Dupper (RSA) Untouchables
|13:33:34
|23
|Thor Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes
|13:47:57
|24
|Andrew Marsh (RSA) Hansgrohe
|13:57:47
|25
|Hennie Schoeman (RSA) Amaglugers
|14:26:47
|26
|Alexander Klose (Ger) Abbruch
|14:40:09
|27
|Harry Beute (Bra) BikeLife Roden
|14:49:31
|28
|Michael Prinsloo (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles
|15:18:27
|29
|Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses
|15:43:59
|30
|Steen Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers
|15:57:55
|31
|Otto Blanckenberg (RSA) Konti Steel
|15:58:19
|32
|Coenie Thomas (RSA) Kiwi Dirtbugs
|16:02:31
|33
|Frans van de Stroet (Ned) Nunc aut nunquam
|16:20:31
|34
|Etienne Roux (RSA) Easy
|16:26:03
|35
|Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) HKGK
|16:30:42
|36
|Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP
|16:44:40
|37
|Ralton Roebert (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter
|17:43:05
|38
|Christian Lampe (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin
|17:58:12
|39
|Jason Brits (RSA) Pick n Pay Race for Change
|18:02:53
|40
|Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce
|18:28:18
|41
|Sean Egner (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos
|18:38:40
|42
|Pierre Billet (Bel) JP Ticket Express
|18:46:37
|43
|Jacques Viljoen (RSA) Long Riders
|18:51:57
|44
|Jacques van Dyk (RSA) JJ
|19:09:48
|45
|Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT
|19:20:03
|46
|Dries Kruger (RSA) Kirk Killissi
|19:34:17
|47
|Stefan Hattingh (RSA) NMMU
|19:42:29
|48
|Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) ilovemycity.co.za
|19:48:20
|49
|Niels van Kampenhout (Ned) Epic Flatlanders
|20:11:01
|50
|Chris Hyman (RSA) 1234
|20:12:37
|51
|Damon de Boor (RSA) Fly Boy
|22:20:43
|52
|Kabous Coetzee (RSA) H8TAR
|22:38:00
|53
|Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers
|22:49:52
|54
|Paul Euvrard (RSA) ABSAlute KMG
|26:39:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE
|37:31:03
|2
|Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies
|0:30:13
|3
|Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree
|3:39:41
|4
|Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN
|4:42:52
|5
|Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT
|5:59:41
|6
|Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies
|7:34:43
|7
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized
|10:03:31
|8
|Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing
|10:21:50
|9
|Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies
|11:07:00
|10
|Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines
|15:45:12
|11
|Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies
|18:09:47
|12
|Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake
|18:27:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adele Tait (RSA) Ride mag Speed Queens
|60:48:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka
|34:29:32
|2
|Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS
|0:47:29
|3
|Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree
|1:22:13
|4
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea
|3:54:42
|5
|Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport
|6:05:14
|6
|Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho
|6:20:14
|7
|Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed
|6:34:28
|8
|Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed
|6:56:30
|9
|Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx
|8:20:24
|10
|Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark
|9:13:48
|11
|Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed
|9:57:10
|12
|Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal
|10:21:44
|13
|Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni
|10:53:55
|14
|Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts
|11:10:45
|15
|Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed
|11:27:13
|16
|Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de
|11:53:37
|17
|Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon
|12:11:28
|18
|Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers
|13:02:18
|19
|Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz
|13:51:35
|20
|Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici
|14:03:56
|21
|Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley
|14:39:11
|22
|Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix
|14:44:01
|23
|Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak
|14:46:15
|24
|Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed
|14:55:30
|25
|Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech
|15:29:31
|26
|Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC
|15:30:39
|27
|Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness
|15:48:14
|28
|Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print
|16:14:10
|29
|Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish
|17:19:55
|30
|Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers
|17:42:11
|31
|Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA
|17:43:27
|32
|Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots
|18:10:38
|33
|Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick
|18:21:16
|34
|Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo
|18:52:01
|35
|Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing
|19:26:25
|36
|Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream
|20:22:30
|37
|Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders
|20:30:51
|38
|Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town
|20:48:05
|39
|Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers
|21:27:05
|40
|Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows
|21:33:28
|41
|Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '77
|21:50:39
|42
|Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too
|22:25:11
|43
|Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit
|23:39:03
|44
|Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth
|23:55:28
|45
|Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION
|23:58:45
|46
|Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine
|24:08:49
|47
|Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom
|24:45:50
|48
|Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 2
|25:11:52
|49
|Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen
|25:31:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles
|39:41:42
|2
|Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Beyers
|3:01:27
|3
|Andre Feldmann (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action
|5:14:01
|4
|Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf
|5:38:52
|5
|Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 2
|7:11:58
|6
|Laurike van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed
|12:04:48
|7
|Mandy Nel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance Mixed
|15:30:47
|8
|Gawie Spies (RSA) Masgcor
|17:12:15
|9
|Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed
|18:24:19
|10
|Caren Henschel (RSA) MikoMax
|18:36:53
|11
|Tanya van der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble
|18:59:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab
|33:49:55
|2
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation
|2:02:51
|3
|Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters
|2:33:34
|4
|Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand
|3:05:06
|5
|Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander
|3:36:52
|6
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters
|4:03:41
|7
|Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU
|4:12:40
|8
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles
|4:46:55
|9
|Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider
|5:01:21
|10
|Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil
|5:28:53
|11
|Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards
|6:08:16
|12
|Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela
|6:16:16
|13
|Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein
|6:40:57
|14
|Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 2
|6:45:12
|15
|Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious
|6:51:16
|16
|Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana
|7:22:44
|17
|Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega
|7:24:09
|18
|Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters
|7:35:29
|19
|Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized
|7:56:58
|20
|Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout
|8:26:57
|21
|Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike
|8:27:21
|22
|Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners
|8:37:23
|23
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini
|8:38:16
|24
|Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson
|9:11:09
|25
|Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club
|9:26:08
|26
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap
|9:26:29
|27
|Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial
|10:00:18
|28
|Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds
|10:03:20
|29
|Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets
|10:05:38
|30
|Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters
|10:08:56
|31
|Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim
|10:18:29
|32
|John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|10:22:50
|33
|Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout
|10:39:39
|34
|Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys
|11:24:05
|35
|Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com
|11:44:34
|36
|Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU
|11:47:38
|37
|Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos
|11:50:48
|38
|Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports
|12:01:11
|39
|Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand
|12:22:16
|40
|Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite
|12:25:59
|41
|Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt
|12:31:53
|42
|Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS
|13:03:02
|43
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier
|13:03:42
|44
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport
|13:12:48
|45
|Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans
|13:34:18
|46
|Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors
|13:34:21
|47
|Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men
|13:37:57
|48
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks
|13:54:07
|49
|Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared
|14:46:51
|50
|Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped
|14:49:27
|51
|Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana
|15:24:41
|52
|Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters
|15:24:52
|53
|Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys
|16:13:16
|54
|Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts
|16:15:39
|55
|Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP
|16:30:16
|56
|Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 1
|16:39:29
|57
|Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU
|16:46:30
|58
|Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat
|16:54:07
|59
|Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven
|17:16:20
|60
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf
|17:28:54
|61
|Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven
|17:33:18
|62
|Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove
|17:58:46
|63
|Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 87
|18:19:44
|64
|Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia
|18:37:56
|65
|Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire
|18:45:43
|66
|Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech
|19:32:10
|67
|Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola
|19:34:42
|68
|Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy
|19:38:38
|69
|Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 3
|19:55:25
|70
|Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge
|20:09:07
|71
|Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World
|20:23:10
|72
|David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos
|20:31:30
|73
|Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse
|20:36:40
|74
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS
|20:39:26
|75
|William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit
|21:05:57
|76
|Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto
|21:30:47
|77
|Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals
|21:58:12
|78
|Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE
|22:09:29
|79
|Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas
|22:54:08
|80
|Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com
|23:47:56
|81
|Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures
|23:55:21
|82
|Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers
|24:18:35
|83
|Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs
|24:23:02
|84
|Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited
|24:41:11
|85
|Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre
|24:43:49
|86
|James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects
|25:03:42
|87
|Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion
|25:04:41
|88
|Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love
|25:12:43
|89
|Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans
|25:28:29
|90
|Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers
|26:13:13
|91
|Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil
|26:38:45
|92
|Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property
|29:01:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) Project Rwanda
|36:47:59
|2
|Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men
|2:33:33
|3
|Russell de Jager (RSA) Powercote Masters
|4:35:43
|4
|Luigi Lutterotti (Ita) Riva Del Garda
|5:39:33
|5
|Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota
|5:57:48
|6
|Robert van Staden (RSA) Afripex Albertos Racing
|6:15:45
|7
|Kurt von Buddenbrock (RSA) High 5
|10:05:42
|8
|Shane Peters (RSA) The Force
|10:14:10
|9
|Erno van Dongen (Ned) Edo MTBiker
|11:22:35
|10
|Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Kakiebos Masters
|11:47:10
|11
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) Bez and Alewyn
|13:05:11
|12
|Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action
|13:13:49
|13
|Anthony Priday (RSA) The Deckle Edge
|15:07:52
|14
|Anders Klavberg (Swe) cykelmagneten.se
|16:17:47
|15
|Robert Scott (RSA) Discovery
|16:34:49
|16
|Steve Heywood (RSA) Crank Bullets
|17:54:45
|17
|Greg Mook (GBr) PedaL Inc.
|18:24:30
|18
|Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife - Fast and Featherless
|18:46:08
|19
|Malcolm Searle (RSA) Wine Ou's
|18:56:04
|20
|Rodney Scholten (Swi) Zuri Massive
|19:26:31
|21
|John Neave (RSA) Brimstone
|20:02:38
|22
|Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) TIB Hollard 2
|20:35:09
|23
|Paul Mckane (RSA) Oh boy, here we go
|20:49:11
|24
|Jaco Anderson (Qat) Jowetts - Andy Square
|21:51:50
