Image 1 of 16 Lukas and Mathias Fluckiger of team Trek World Racing celebrate their stage win during stage seven of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa. (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 2 of 16 Riders nearing the finish during stage seven of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa. (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 3 of 16 Riders during stage seven of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa. (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 4 of 16 Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of Team Songo-Specialized by DCM can't keep up the pace during stage seven of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa. (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 5 of 16 Burry Stander of Team Songo-Specialized by DCM reaches the bottom of the Lebanon single track trail during stage seven of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa. (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 6 of 16 Lukas and Mathias Fluckiger win stage seven of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa. (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 7 of 16 Aerial shot of riders during stage seven of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa. (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 8 of 16 Aerial shot of riders riding through the vineyard during stage seven of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa. (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 9 of 16 Aerial shot of riders during stage seven of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa. (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 10 of 16 Overall leaders Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm of Team Bulls during stage seven of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa. (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 11 of 16 Mathias FLuckiger during stage seven of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa. (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 12 of 16 Burry Stander and CHristoph Sauser summit Honing Klip during stage seven of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa. (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 13 of 16 Karl Platt during stage seven of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa. (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 14 of 16 Nic Lamond gets ready before stage seven of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa. (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 15 of 16 Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel of team Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing after the finish of stage seven of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa. (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 16 of 16 Riders push their bikes in the sand during stage seven of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa. (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)

Rainy weather conditions greeted the Cape Epic enthusiasts for stage 7 in Oak Valley. Today's stage was beautiful, but hard. Most riders are relieved that tomorrow will be the final stage of this year’s epic adventure and are looking forward to returning home with their finisher jerseys and medals. Stage 7 took riders over 99km and 2,160 of climbing.

The short, sharp hills early on caused legs to burn with five minutes up and 15 seconds down, making riders work hard. After the descent past Houwhoek Inn, riders passed Botriver onto some fast gravel roads through the farmland. On the main obstacle of the day up to Lebanon Highlands Plantation, rocks and loose ground forced them to get off their bikes in the steep areas. Dassenberg proved difficult due to its sandy surface as well as level of complexity. Not long in kilometers, this climb took even the most experienced participants more than half an hour to master.

After crossing over to Houteq, it was singletrack heading into Lebanon for some of the most coveted trails in the Cape. More short, steep climbs stood in the way of a final stretch of swooping paths to the finish line.

Bulls Platt and Sahm maintain overall lead with only one stage to go

It was a close call for the top teams as they battled it out to win the penultimate stage of this year’s event. The Flückiger brothers, Lukas and Mathias, attained their dream of a second stage win, but will need to make up at least 23 minutes and 26 seconds in tomorrow's final stage if they want to be crowned the kings of the "Magical and Untamed African Mountain Bike Race". They won stage 7 in 4:11.58,9 with the German Bulls' Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm hot on their heels in a time of 4:12.05. Multivan Merida’s José Hermida and Rudi van Houts finished in third place in 4:13.37. South African Burry Stander and his Swiss teammate Christoph Sauser (Songo-Specialized by DCM) finished fourth in 4:16.00, and they were followed by current world cross country mountain bike champion Nino Schurter and his teammate Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing) in 4:16.11. Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata (Team MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon) finished eighth in a time of 4:21.32.

The Bulls Team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm again successfully defended the zebra-striped leaders' jerseys with an overall time of 27:02.46. They are now leading by 10 minutes and 51 seconds. Songo-Specialized by DCM remains in second place overall (27:13.37). MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon remains in third position overall (27:22.13), while the Flückiger brothers of Trek World Racing are in fourth position overall (27:26.12).

Max Knox and Brandon Stewart of DCM Chrome finished in 16th place today (4:35.28), successfully defending their African leaders' jerseys for the fourth day in a row. They have moved up one place to 10th place overall (28:38.31).

Lukas Flückiger of Trek World Racing said his team lost Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing), who were riding well, when they had a mechanical. "They were very strong and motivated today, but unfortunately had a technical problem about 20km before the finish. We had a good rhythm behind them and then took the lead. Also, Karl (Platt) crashed during the last bit of singletrack so we could also gain some time on them. I'm actually very surprised by our stage win today. My legs were really tired from yesterday."

To the question of whether they would be going for a hat trick with another stage win tomorrow, Lukas replied that he and his brother would definitely be taking it easier. "We'll probably not go for another stage win and just take it easy and enjoy the beautiful scenery. Today's stage had too much uphill. When I looked at the stage profile yesterday, I thought it was going to be much easier."

"I heard last night that our parents are sitting in front of the computer everyday following the live ticker to see where we are. It's really motivating to know they're behind us all the way," said Lukas' brother Matthias.

"I felt good and my legs were great. I think the leaders' jerseys are safe for the moment," said Karl Platt of the overall leading Bulls Team. "We worked hard today and expected to finish first. We also wanted to win a stage and were riding together at the front, when there was an unexpected sharp turn and I braked too hard. Stefan then crashed into me, and the handlebar went into my behind which was quite painful. I was really upset with myself."

With regards to his shoulder which he dislocated twice during last year's event, Platt is very positive. "My shoulder is so much better and it's nice to feel so confident. My doctor sent me an sms this morning to ask how I was doing, and I said we have the leaders' jerseys which means he really did a good job."

José Hermida and Rudi van Houts of Multivan Merida secured their first podium finish in this year's race. "Yes, we're finally on the podium although it took us seven days to get here," said Hermida. "One of our aims was to win a stage but a podium is just as good. It was a lot like a cross country race today. The first one to two hours we all rode at cross country speed, then took a rest, and then again raced at cross country speed. I'm pretty happy as it's always good to be back in business. The world's best riders all take part in this race to prepare for the season, and we've had some lovely weather and the race has such a great ambience."

"At the beginning I felt really good, but after the long climbs, I started to struggle a bit. We broke away with the leading group, but thereafter I was just trying to survive," said Hermida's teammate Adds Rudi van Houts. "I suppose this race is about survival of the fittest and I'm not the strongest anymore. But I'm still having fun, enjoying every moment and being with José is never boring. He's always good to have around and a great motivator."

Nino Schurter and his teammate Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing) finished in fifth place. "I felt pretty strong until we were about 18km from the finish line," said Schurter. "I probably didn't eat and drink enough because I was then feeling totally finished. We won't try again for a stage win. This was excellent training and it wasn't our goal to win. Florian flatted twice and I also flatted once, so we'll see this as preparation for World Cup."

"I had some stomach problems last night and this morning, so struggled a bit today," said Says Christoph Sauser (Songo-Specialized by DCM). "The uphills were difficult, but then I could always get back on the downhills. I didn't have the power I would normally have in the long climbs. I think my body went into emergency mode, but we're in second place overall which is nice."

Bart Brentjens of Trek Brentjens hurt himself earlier this week and bruised his ribs. "I'm struggling a bit every day and we're just trying to stay with the second or third group." To the question of how he copes with pain, his answer is simply, "It's part of the job."

Fifth consecutive women's stage win for Rothaus-CUBE

Kristine and Anna-Sofie Noergaard (team Rothaus-CUBE) won their fifth consecutive women's stage, finishing in a time of 5:19.22. They remain in first position overall (33:56.57). They were again followed by Hannele Steyn-Kotze and Ivonne Kraft (Team Sludge Ladies) in a time of 5:31.27, who remain in second place overall (34:32.12). Giuliana Vitali and Tamara Horn (team bike2help.ch – Big Tree) finished third, with their sixth podium finish in this year's race (5:54.00), placing them in third position overall (37:21.38).

"Today it took me three hours to warm up and suddenly, for some unknown reason, I had a lot of energy," said Kristine Noergaard of team Rothaus-CUBE. "We enjoyed the last part of singletrack – it was good. We're used to the wind in Denmark, but it was much stronger today."

"I look forward to the last stage," said Anna-Sofie. "Today was a very good day and the route reminded me a bit of the forests in Denmark. I also enjoyed the weather – it was nice and cool."

"It was a great stage with some amazing weather and lovely views. We had everything – rain, sunshine, clouds, and wind – all in one day," said Ivonne Kraft of the Sludge Ladies. "Hannele did well today and I'm very happy to ride with her. The Danish sisters are much younger than us. We stayed with them for the first 60km and said 'let's do an easy finish together', but they weren't really keen on that."

"We were fighting hard up to halfway to stay with them and then they broke away," said Adds Hannele Steyn-Kotze. "It was such a beautiful route – you could see flowers and smell the rain. I felt so fortunate to be here today."

Tamara Horn and Giuliana Vitali of (team bike2help.ch) met Tamara's boyfriend on route today. "We met up with them along the way for the first time today but didn't want to ride with them," said Horn. "We wanted to ride on our own as we didn't want anyone to think that we had help. It's important for us to do this race on our own. We were racing for charity this year, and it really motivated us in the winter months. We wanted to keep a steady pace during the race and knew the Noergaard sisters as well as Ivonne Kraft, but we had no idea how strong the South African teams would be. We were hoping to be in the top five and are very happy with our third place so far."

The two met during a race in Switzerland. "We were both participating in a race near my home. It was very wet and muddy and I was coming from behind Giuliana and asked her to move. She was stuck in the mud so couldn't and I crashed into her and broke her wheel. She was very upset with me. We saw each other again on the podium and became friends," said Tamara.

This is their first stage race as a team. "We had a lot of technical problems initially and it's not easy because of the warm weather. I asked Tamara to participate with me and she's definitely the stronger one," said Vitali. "And to think she was the one who was afraid that she wouldn't be able to do it! She trained very well in winter and it means a lot to be in third place in the Cape Epic. It's one of the hardest races in the world."

"Luckily we're good friends and know each other well," said Tamara. "We often go biking together in summer. You have to communicate really well during this race and sort out any problems you have with each other. We can really put stuff aside and get on with the race. I would be very proud if we finish in third place, but tomorrow we'll just race and have fun and perhaps even ride with the boys for a bit."

MTN Business Qhubeka ready for final stage

Yolande Speedy and Paul Cordes (MTN Business Qhubeka) had their fourth stage win in a time of 5:01.19 and remain the overall leaders in their category (31:14.28). They were again followed by Bärti Bucher and Esther Süss (Wheeler – BIXS) in 5:09.12 who remain in second place overall (31:54.56). Nico Pfitzenmaier and Sally Bigham of the Adidas Big Tree team finished in third place (5:16.16) and are ranked third overall (32:34.57).

Yolande Speedy of MTN Business Qhubeka said, "It was a tough day and we managed to get a gap on the Swiss team. We pushed hard on the first climb, although it was tough with the wind and I can feel my legs are getting tired. The singletrack today was beautiful and the cool weather really helped. Paul was also feeling strong and he helped me on the climbs. We have a decent lead and only have one stage to go, but with mountain biking you never know. Hopefully we'll have a good day tomorrow."

"The elements were a bit against us today and the sandy climb in the middle was hard on the legs," said her teammate Cordes. "The singletrack was nice and all in all it was a good day. We didn’t ride as aggressively as yesterday – we tried to keep it stable and have a good ride. The leaders' jersey is a good place to be, but things can still go wrong. We’ll take tomorrow as it comes and prepare well, as we’ve done for every stage of the race – hopefully that will be enough."

"We had a lot of wind today. I was also feeling a bit weak and can feel my power is gone," said Ester Süss of the Wheeler – BIXS team. "I’m very happy tomorrow is the last stage and hope we can have a good race."

Her partner Bärti Bucher added, "Today was quite difficult with the wind and rain and we were happy to get to the finish line. One stage to go! Paul and Yolande are a strong team and they deserve their win."

Cyclelab ready for victory with almost two-hour lead among masters



Cyclelab's Shan Wilson and Andrew Mclean defended their leaders' jerseys for the seventh time in 4:48.07. They remain in the overall lead in the masters (30:43.19) by one hour and 52 minutes. They were followed by Corrie Muller and Robert Sim of the Big Tree Masters with their fifth podium finish (4:48.49) who are in third place overall in this category (33:10.21). Adrian Enthoven and Gary Marescia (Cycle Lab Jag Foundation) finished third in 5:04.00 and maintain their second place overall (32:35.23). Geof Blance and Malcolm Mcleod of R & R Sport New Zealand finished fourth in 5:09.22 and remain in fourth place overall (33:34.35).

"Corrie and Robert rode very well today. We decided to stay with them until the singletrack where they couldn't follow us any longer," said Says Andrew Mclean of Cyclelab. "Luckily it was overcast and not too hot, but it was windy. Tomorrow's celebration will be like the finish of the Tour de France. We can't wait and will enjoy the final stage and not race too hard."

Corrie Muller of the Big Tree Masters said, "It was such a nice day today. It was great to be riding with Andrew and Shan for a big part of the stage. They have so many years of experience and to race with two true gentlemen was amazing. When a young team cut in front of me, Andrew was really having a go at them. It’s a pity we couldn’t keep up with them. I mean, I'm a mountain biker and don't even own a road bike, but they're just too fast for us. The 2010 Cape Epic was sweet and sour with the enormous problems we had on the first day. But it was the best Cape Epic I've ever had – the hardships sometimes make the sparkle so much better, and if one day was like the other it would be boring."

"We just couldn’t stay with Cyclelab – we really tried. It was enjoyable but tough," said Muller's partner Sim. "The stage was awesome, especially the singletrack coming home. You get energy from somewhere. On the first day we were 133rd and 24th in our category, so we’re pretty happy."

Stage eight: the final day

The final stage will take riders over 65km and 1640m of climbing from Oak Valley to their final destination, Lourensford Wine Estate. As is tradition, the last stage is always the shortest, but never easy. When riders see vineyards, they will know it is all about short, sharp climbs before some longer and even steeper ones through Nuweberg, up to see the superb vistas of Elgin/Grabouw. In 2010, the Cape Epic takes a new route into the Hottentots Holland Nature Reserve, on Buysepad, skirting Gantouw Pass. There's no portage this year, but route designer Dr Evil has something else in mind before riders head down for a traditional finish to the 2010 Cape Epic.

Video from stage seven is provided by www.rsaweb.co.za.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing 4:11:59 2 Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 1 0:00:06 3 Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 2 0:01:38 4 Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM 0:04:01 5 Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:04:12 6 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys 0:06:43 7 Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 1 0:07:49 8 Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon 0:09:33 9 Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road 0:12:44 10 David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix 0:13:03 11 Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade 0:14:11 12 Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens 0:14:53 13 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 0:20:37 14 Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM1 0:20:42 15 Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 1 0:20:57 16 Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM2 0:23:29 17 Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 2 0:25:49 18 Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT 0:29:15 19 Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain 0:30:41 20 Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine 0:32:03 21 Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties 0:34:06 22 Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike 0:35:52 23 Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar 0:42:09 24 Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de 0:43:30 25 Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 1 0:44:47 26 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 0:46:01 27 Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil 0:47:51 28 Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ 0:48:15 29 Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental 0:52:38 30 Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com 0:53:51 31 Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group 1:01:26 32 Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE 1:02:11 33 John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team 1:02:45 34 Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark 1:04:06 35 Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat 1:04:20 36 Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active 1:05:44 37 Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 2 1:05:49 38 Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS 1:09:01 39 Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding 1:09:56 40 Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference 1:11:14 41 Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK 1:11:23 42 Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats 1:12:49 43 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com 1:13:43 44 Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats 1:15:54 45 Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent 1:16:08 46 Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta 1:16:38 47 Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime 1:16:54 48 Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports 1:18:15 49 Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com 1:18:21 50 George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 4 1:19:01 50 Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo 52 Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance 1:20:06 53 Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste 1:20:33 54 Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder 1:23:35 55 Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit 1:24:12 56 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion 1:27:23 57 Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino 1:27:58 58 Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon 1:28:14 59 Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun 1:29:24 60 Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso 1:30:39 61 Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South 1:30:44 62 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles 1:31:19 63 Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 1 1:31:52 64 Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties 1:32:09 65 Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank 1:32:38 66 Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 1 1:32:40 67 Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop 1:32:42 68 Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless 1:33:23 69 Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 1 1:34:27 70 Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt 1:35:28 71 Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team 1:35:38 72 Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH 1:36:07 73 Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 2 1:36:33 74 Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend 1:36:44 75 Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux 1:36:45 76 Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting 1:37:40 77 Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics 1:39:22 78 Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote 1:39:32 79 Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing 1:39:42 80 Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal 1:40:06 81 Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB 1:40:42 82 Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS 1:40:51 83 Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch 1:41:05 84 Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach 1:42:40 85 Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com 1:43:09 86 Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes 1:43:23 87 Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil 1:43:45 88 Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires 1:44:50 89 Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance 1:45:06 90 Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties 1:45:16 91 Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge 1:45:27 92 Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 1 1:46:33 93 Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre 1:46:45 94 David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines 1:47:25 95 Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery 1:48:18 96 Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 3 1:48:40 97 Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer 1:48:41 98 Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy 1:48:44 99 John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers 1:48:45 100 Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa 1:49:03 101 Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 2 1:49:07 102 Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go 1:49:26 103 Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic 1:50:44 104 Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard 1:50:56 105 Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info 1:52:35 106 Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron 1:53:11 107 Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades 1:53:19 108 Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar 1:54:08 109 Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys 1:54:09 110 Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team 1:54:29 111 Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's 1:55:04 112 Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp 1:56:29 113 Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers 1:57:44 114 Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way 1:58:20 115 Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA 1:58:20 116 Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD 1:58:26 117 Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One 1:58:28 118 Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software 1:58:49 119 John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates 1:59:06 120 Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel 1:59:20 121 Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool 1:59:41 122 Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro 1:59:56 123 Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen 1:59:57 124 Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it 2:00:09 125 Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 2 2:01:00 126 Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike 2:02:59 127 Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri 2:03:11 128 Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 2 2:03:50 129 Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank 2:04:16 130 Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 1 2:05:10 131 Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike 2:06:55 132 Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls 2:07:10 133 Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty 2:07:27 134 Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN 2:08:24 135 Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice 2:08:52 136 Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream 2:09:29 137 Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx2 2:10:27 138 Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days 2:10:29 139 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital 2:10:36 140 Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply 2:12:11 141 Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS 2:12:33 142 Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings 2:12:35 143 Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators 2:14:11 144 Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte 2:15:24 145 Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 2 2:15:34 146 Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig 2:16:25 147 Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT 2:16:43 148 Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated 2:18:14 41 Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders 2:18:24 149 Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold 2:19:24 150 Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox 2:19:41 151 Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers 2:19:51 152 Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers 2:20:26 153 Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew 2:21:05 154 Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice 2:21:52 155 Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour 2:22:44 156 Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling 2:22:45 157 Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's 2:23:07 158 David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security 2:23:25 159 Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands 2:24:33 160 Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld 2:24:49 161 Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens 2:25:02 162 Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq2 2:25:03 163 Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear 2:25:41 164 Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool 2:26:07 165 Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin 2:26:50 166 Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo 2:27:00 167 Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance 2:27:12 168 Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans 2:27:17 169 Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals 2:27:58 170 Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two 2:29:11 171 Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 2 2:29:49 172 Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad 2:30:40 173 Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 1 2:30:41 174 Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings 2:30:52 175 Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat 2:31:00 176 Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM 2:31:15 177 Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike 2:31:43 178 John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms 2:33:05 179 Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles 2:34:52 180 Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team 2:35:36 181 David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES 2:36:00 182 Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore 2:36:18 183 David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com 2:37:25 184 Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 3 2:37:38 185 Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut 2:37:46 186 Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha 2:38:04 187 Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop 2:38:06 188 Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2 2:40:25 189 Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig 2:43:06 190 Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers 2:43:21 191 Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona 2:43:31 192 Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe 2:43:52 193 Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice 2:45:24 194 Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho 2:46:57 195 Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst 2:46:58 196 Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno 2:47:35 197 Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos 2:47:38 198 Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB 2:49:17 199 Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane 2:49:41 200 Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV 2:49:43 201 Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix 2:49:47 202 Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds 2:49:50 203 Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services 2:52:24 204 David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles 2:53:12 205 Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers 2:56:11 206 Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World 2:56:16 207 Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance 2:56:28 208 Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular 2:58:22 209 Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN 3:00:34 210 Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 1 3:01:30 211 Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA 3:01:48 212 Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal 3:01:53 213 Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers 3:02:49 214 Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog 3:03:14 215 Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad 3:04:05 216 Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars 3:04:55 217 Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab 3:04:57 218 Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS 3:06:18 219 Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles 3:06:31 220 Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld 3:06:33 221 Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs 3:07:36 222 Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside 3:07:51 223 Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit 3:08:03 224 Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home 3:08:33 225 Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma 3:09:00 226 Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde 3:10:25 227 Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies 3:11:29 228 Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers 3:11:55 229 Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts 3:13:25 230 Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One 3:14:36 231 Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's 3:17:03 232 Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion 3:17:16 233 Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team 3:19:09 234 Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers 3:19:19 235 David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions 3:24:11 236 Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away 3:24:23 237 Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore 3:24:41 238 Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International 3:25:03 239 Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 2 3:27:05 240 Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos 3:27:17 241 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 3:29:18 242 Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus 3:29:21 243 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN 3:29:41 244 Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats 3:30:26 245 Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará 3:30:42 246 Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life 3:31:53 247 Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell 3:33:03 248 Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox 3:33:04 249 Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 4 3:34:42 250 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory 3:36:34 251 Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF) 3:37:12 252 Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM 3:39:00 253 Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN 3:39:21 254 Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car 3:39:34 255 Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit 3:40:58 256 Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos 3:43:56 257 Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery 3:45:12 258 Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII 3:46:39 259 Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza 3:46:40 260 Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room 3:47:30 261 Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel 3:47:37 262 Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers 3:47:37 263 Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious 3:47:59 264 Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira 3:48:30 265 Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers 3:49:34 266 Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F 3:50:46 267 Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men 3:50:49 268 Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers 3:51:10 269 Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited 3:51:37 270 Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods 3:52:01 271 Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet 3:52:44 272 Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma 3:54:50 273 Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes 3:55:52 274 Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants 3:57:29 275 Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil 4:01:25 276 Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It 4:01:30 277 Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats 4:01:31 278 Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital 4:07:24 279 Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders 4:11:59 280 Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben 4:12:53 281 Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared 4:13:32 282 Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power 4:15:30 283 Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business 4:17:00 284 Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel 4:20:07 285 Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab 4:26:56 286 Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders 4:29:53 287 David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre 4:30:20 288 Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt 4:34:24 289 Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker 4:35:15 290 Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape 4:38:07 291 Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments 5:06:02 292 Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing 5:17:51

Men - Stage 7 : Individual Finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cornelius Mathinus Muller (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 4:48:51 2 Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend 0:12:18 3 Warren Robertson (RSA) The Sleeveless Wizards 0:13:16 4 Onno Houwer (Ned) Hels@Bike 0:13:16 5 Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED 0:20:54 6 Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team 0:34:04 7 Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN 0:37:47 8 Steen Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers 1:00:39 9 Gregg Petersen (UAE) Deddi 1:02:39 10 Thor Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes 1:02:39 11 Dirk Hörnig (Ger) Rodale 1:13:55 12 Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) TommyTall 1:13:55 13 Andrew Marsh (RSA) Hansgrohe 1:16:08 14 James Powers (Oma) Hades 1:16:08 15 Steve van der Merwe (RSA) Dirt Riders 1:16:57 16 Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics 1:24:03 17 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 1:26:52 18 Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 3 1:28:41 19 Nick Coley (GBr) Mule Bar Strudel 1:36:12 20 Nicholas Finch (GBr) Bicycling SA 1:36:32 21 Pierre Billet (Bel) JP Ticket Express 1:44:26 22 Hp Muller (RSA) Private Client Holdings 1:46:07 23 Louis Dupper (RSA) Untouchables 1:47:05 24 Hennie Schoeman (RSA) Amaglugers 1:48:51 25 Otto Blanckenberg (RSA) Konti Steel 1:50:47 26 Ralton Roebert (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter 1:56:44 27 Alexander Klose (Ger) Abbruch 2:00:27 28 Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) HKGK 2:03:00 29 Etienne Roux (RSA) Easy 2:03:00 30 Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce 2:05:10 31 Gerrit Du Preez (RSA) AdoAir 2:06:16 32 Eric Nesbitt (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan 2:10:21 33 Harry Beute (Bra) BikeLife Roden 2:14:05 34 Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses 2:14:57 35 Michael Prinsloo (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles 2:15:59 36 Jason Brits (RSA) Pick n Pay Race for Change 2:19:53 37 Coenie Thomas (RSA) Kiwi Dirtbugs 2:21:41 38 Christian Lampe (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin 2:24:00 39 Jacques van Dyk (RSA) JJ 2:30:46 40 Dries Kruger (RSA) Kirk Killissi 2:35:34 41 Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP 2:37:09 42 Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT 2:40:00 43 Jacques Viljoen (RSA) Long Riders 2:40:37 44 Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) ilovemycity.co.za 2:43:36 45 Sean Egner (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos 2:45:56 46 Stefan Hattingh (RSA) NMMU 2:55:49 47 Frans van de Stroet (Ned) Nunc aut nunquam 2:59:08 48 Niels van Kampenhout (Ned) Epic Flatlanders 3:00:38 49 Chris Hyman (RSA) 1234 3:03:51 50 Kabous Coetzee (RSA) H8TAR 3:18:58 51 Damon de Boor (RSA) Fly Boy 3:47:31 52 Paul Euvrard (RSA) ABSAlute KMG 3:50:57 53 Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers 4:00:58

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE 5:19:22 2 Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies 0:12:05 3 Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 0:34:39 4 Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT 0:41:19 5 Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN 0:49:14 6 Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing 1:05:37 7 Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies 1:08:09 8 Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized 1:31:17 9 Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies 1:41:50 10 Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines 1:47:22 11 Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake 2:34:39 12 Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies 2:48:00

Women - Stage 7 : Individual Finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adele Tait (RSA) Ride mag Speed Queens 8:17:11

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka 5:01:19 2 Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS 0:07:53 3 Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree 0:14:57 4 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea 0:30:50 5 Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed 0:37:37 6 Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport 0:46:04 7 Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho 0:51:28 8 Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed 0:55:45 9 Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx 1:03:42 10 Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni 1:11:06 11 Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed 1:12:45 12 Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts 1:15:48 13 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed 1:23:10 14 Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon 1:27:54 15 Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz 1:28:58 16 Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal 1:32:25 17 Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de 1:32:56 18 Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak 1:32:57 19 Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness 1:40:08 20 Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers 1:42:14 21 Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark 1:46:58 22 Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print 1:47:54 23 Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish 1:47:57 24 Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed 1:51:36 25 Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC 1:54:28 26 Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley 1:56:21 27 Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA 2:00:31 28 Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '77 2:04:57 29 Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix 2:10:19 30 Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech 2:18:23 31 Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows 2:19:16 32 Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo 2:22:50 33 Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers 2:26:10 34 Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream 2:34:49 35 Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots 2:38:21 36 Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici 2:41:29 37 Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town 2:43:27 38 Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers 2:50:26 39 Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick 2:50:53 40 Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too 3:00:48 41 Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing 3:03:58 42 Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine 3:05:33 43 Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth 3:11:03 44 Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders 3:11:55 45 Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION 3:19:44 46 Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom 3:22:31 47 Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen 3:22:32 48 Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 2 3:37:19 49 Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit 3:37:36

Mixed - Stage 7 : Individual Finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles 5:26:38 2 Andre Feldmann (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action 0:04:35 3 Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf 0:07:13 4 Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Beyers 0:23:27 5 Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 2 1:49:44 6 Laurike van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed 2:04:42 7 Gawie Spies (RSA) Masgcor 2:16:24 8 Caren Henschel (RSA) MikoMax 2:27:20 9 Tanya van der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble 2:35:58 10 Mandy Nel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance Mixed 2:39:47 11 Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed 2:55:58

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab 4:48:07 2 Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters 0:00:42 3 Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation 0:15:53 4 Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand 0:21:15 5 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters 0:25:03 6 Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles 0:35:59 7 Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander 0:36:56 8 Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein 0:38:54 9 Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega 0:41:56 10 Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU 0:42:23 11 Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 2 0:43:59 12 Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike 0:46:11 13 Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider 0:49:09 14 Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela 0:50:02 15 Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil 0:52:17 16 Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards 0:55:04 17 Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana 1:00:46 18 Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout 1:00:57 19 Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized 1:03:16 20 Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini 1:06:57 21 Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim 1:09:05 22 Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners 1:10:01 23 Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club 1:14:09 24 Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos 1:15:12 25 Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite 1:16:56 26 Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds 1:19:21 27 John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob 1:19:39 28 Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU 1:22:05 29 Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial 1:23:29 30 Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com 1:25:39 31 Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson 1:26:50 32 Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters 1:27:57 33 Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport 1:31:03 34 Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports 1:32:19 35 Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets 1:34:41 36 Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout 1:36:17 37 Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters 1:38:26 38 Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped 1:39:44 39 Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans 1:41:13 40 Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men 1:41:16 42 Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks 1:42:45 43 Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier 1:44:40 44 Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters 1:45:30 45 Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 1 1:48:31 46 Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors 1:50:00 47 Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared 1:50:51 48 Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP 1:50:58 49 Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat 1:52:10 50 Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt 1:52:32 51 Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS 1:52:48 52 Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys 1:52:49 53 Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap 1:53:08 54 Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana 1:57:21 55 Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys 2:03:36 56 Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove 2:05:47 57 Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia 2:06:00 58 Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf 2:06:09 59 Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola 2:10:01 60 David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos 2:13:03 61 Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World 2:17:25 62 Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand 2:20:44 63 Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire 2:21:40 64 Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts 2:22:27 65 Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU 2:24:48 66 Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech 2:25:17 67 Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto 2:25:44 68 Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 87 2:29:43 69 Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge 2:36:31 70 Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS 2:38:02 71 Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse 2:38:03 72 Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven 2:45:42 73 Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 3 2:50:41 74 Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven 2:51:04 75 Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com 2:51:45 76 Rodney Scholten (Swi) and Martin Barrett (Swi) Zuri Massive 2:55:47 77 William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit 2:56:25 78 Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy 2:56:53 79 Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious 3:10:31 80 Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE 3:13:24 81 Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals 3:18:02 82 Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers 3:20:14 83 Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion 3:21:53 84 Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love 3:26:12 85 Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans 3:28:50 86 Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 3:34:16 87 Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited 3:35:38 88 Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas 3:36:42 89 Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre 3:42:02 90 Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers 3:43:25 91 Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil 3:44:04 92 Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs 3:45:32 93 James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects 3:53:36 94 Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property 4:31:02

Masters - Stage 7 : Individual Finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) Project Rwanda 4:26:10 2 Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men 0:47:42 3 Luigi Lutterotti (Ita) Riva Del Garda 1:14:43 4 Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota 1:15:57 5 Robert van Staden (RSA) Afripex Albertos Racing 1:35:07 6 Erno van Dongen (Ned) Edo MTBiker 1:39:55 7 Shane Peters (RSA) The Force 1:53:57 8 Russell de Jager (RSA) Powercote Masters 2:08:49 9 Anders Klavberg (Swe) cykelmagneten.se 2:29:04 10 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) Bez and Alewyn 2:37:38 11 Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action 2:41:23 12 Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Kakiebos Masters 2:42:26 13 Kurt von Buddenbrock (RSA) High 5 2:50:35 14 Anthony Priday (RSA) The Deckle Edge 2:51:58 15 Robert Scott (RSA) Discovery 2:51:58 16 Steve Heywood (RSA) Crank Bullets 2:53:45 17 Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife - Fast and Featherless 2:56:40 18 Greg Mook (GBr) PedaL Inc. 2:58:57 19 John Neave (RSA) Brimstone 3:20:12 20 Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) TIB Hollard 2 3:40:02 21 Malcolm Searle (RSA) Wine Ou's 3:44:56 22 Jaco Anderson (Qat) Jowetts - Andy Square 3:49:24 23 Paul Mckane (RSA) Oh boy, here we go 3:57:32

Men general classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 1 27:02:46 2 Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM 0:10:51 3 Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon 0:19:27 4 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing 0:23:26 5 Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 1 0:42:58 6 Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens 1:01:01 7 Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 2 1:01:38 8 Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM1 1:02:28 9 David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix 1:19:59 10 Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM2 1:35:45 11 Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 1:44:57 12 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 2:01:51 13 Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road 2:09:09 14 Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 1 2:23:34 15 Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 2 2:23:53 16 Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain 2:32:21 17 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys 2:33:03 18 Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar 3:48:37 19 Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties 4:02:22 20 Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade 4:09:45 21 John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team 4:26:37 22 Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike 4:28:51 23 Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de 4:39:01 24 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 4:57:06 25 Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 1 5:04:14 26 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com 5:13:59 27 Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com 5:23:01 28 Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ 5:35:00 29 Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil 5:43:13 30 Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT 5:46:12 31 Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE 5:50:07 32 Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine 5:50:13 33 Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental 6:07:38 34 Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat 6:08:43 35 Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK 6:27:11 36 Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding 6:29:30 37 Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 1 6:31:45 38 Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 2 6:39:15 39 Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group 6:47:38 40 Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta 6:55:48 41 Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch 7:28:28 42 Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats 7:31:29 43 Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS 7:33:15 44 Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent 7:35:57 45 Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun 7:47:47 46 Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank 8:06:10 47 Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference 8:42:59 48 Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark 8:43:21 49 Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties 8:48:42 50 Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime 8:52:59 51 Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste 8:57:35 52 George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 4 8:59:34 53 Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties 9:07:23 54 Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder 9:10:12 55 Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports 9:11:02 56 Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 1 9:14:31 57 Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active 9:19:41 58 Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit 9:22:51 59 Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery 9:25:56 60 Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes 9:28:21 61 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion 9:32:46 62 Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats 9:34:27 63 Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance 9:44:23 64 Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team 9:44:50 65 Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour 9:51:06 66 Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 1 9:55:31 67 Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing 9:56:56 68 Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH 9:58:02 69 Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo 9:59:07 70 Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics 10:03:51 71 Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt 10:07:36 72 Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso 10:09:15 73 Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino 10:09:58 74 Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike 10:10:11 75 Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach 10:13:48 76 Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer 10:15:33 77 Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team 10:23:38 78 Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South 10:31:04 79 Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy 10:31:12 80 Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop 10:35:26 81 Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS 10:36:34 82 Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 2 10:38:14 83 Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 1 10:38:40 84 Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil 10:44:30 85 Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon 10:49:42 86 Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 1 10:49:53 87 Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com 10:55:27 88 Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless 11:01:01 89 Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux 11:18:07 90 Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires 11:21:47 91 Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades 11:25:58 92 David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines 11:27:02 93 Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa 11:27:45 94 Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting 11:30:50 95 Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro 11:35:11 96 Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two 11:38:26 97 Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info 11:44:20 98 Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go 11:45:51 99 Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike 11:45:54 100 Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank 11:50:17 101 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles 12:01:15 102 Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend 12:06:13 103 John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates 12:07:48 104 Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel 12:16:41 105 Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way 12:21:04 106 Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool 12:21:11 107 John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers 12:27:27 108 Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote 12:31:05 109 Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys 12:33:51 110 Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal 12:37:40 111 Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software 12:41:46 112 Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen 12:46:27 113 Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers 12:47:00 114 Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers 12:52:04 115 Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN 12:59:09 116 Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 2 13:04:21 117 Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it 13:08:02 118 Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 2 13:14:14 119 Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 3 13:18:45 120 Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance 13:26:02 121 Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's 13:26:31 122 Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital 13:27:07 123 Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream 13:30:31 124 Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe 13:33:29 125 Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One 13:38:30 126 Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar 13:39:06 127 Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS 13:42:27 128 Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB 13:47:12 129 Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig 13:50:47 130 Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls 13:52:17 131 Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2 13:55:01 132 Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte 14:03:05 133 Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers 14:03:10 134 Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge 14:04:06 135 Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore 14:05:30 136 Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 2 14:06:18 137 Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha 14:12:12 138 Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 1 14:15:19 139 Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans 14:26:24 140 Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin 14:28:31 141 Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD 14:35:47 142 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital 14:35:57 143 Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx2 14:45:28 144 Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre 14:47:10 145 Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox 14:49:42 146 Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard 15:03:51 147 Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron 15:03:53 148 Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic 15:18:01 149 Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew 15:25:17 150 Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp 15:25:22 151 Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq2 15:26:42 152 Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike 15:27:53 153 Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings 15:37:27 154 Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders 15:39:21 155 Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA 15:46:56 156 Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers 15:57:36 157 Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB 15:59:19 158 Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM 16:01:37 159 Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold 16:03:16 160 Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno 16:08:42 161 Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice 16:12:05 162 David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security 16:17:20 163 Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 1 16:26:36 164 Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance 16:30:34 165 Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool 16:30:40 166 Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds 16:34:05 167 Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators 16:41:02 168 Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 3 16:41:17 169 Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice 16:45:12 170 Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear 16:47:25 171 Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT 16:58:21 172 Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com 16:59:25 173 Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling 17:00:23 174 Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands 17:00:53 175 Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld 17:05:14 176 Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's 17:10:20 177 Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 2 17:13:12 178 Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS 17:18:12 179 Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens 17:22:49 180 Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated 17:26:07 181 Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing 17:29:15 182 Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal 17:33:40 183 Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri 17:38:17 184 Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings 17:42:01 185 Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad 17:43:57 186 Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days 17:49:35 187 David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES 17:51:48 188 Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice 17:53:06 189 Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab 17:53:18 190 Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team 17:53:26 191 David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com 17:55:43 192 Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside 18:03:52 193 Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho 18:17:08 194 Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig 18:18:27 195 Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo 18:20:37 196 Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut 18:43:57 197 Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty 18:48:41 198 Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals 19:03:41 199 Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 2 19:05:33 200 David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles 19:08:47 201 Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles 19:12:18 202 Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles 19:20:13 203 Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion 19:24:22 204 Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F 19:26:34 205 Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One 19:35:28 206 Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies 19:43:25 207 Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane 19:47:50 208 Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira 19:48:56 209 Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply 19:53:09 210 Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts 19:53:42 211 Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International 19:54:08 212 Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's 19:59:04 213 Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona 20:03:47 214 Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst 20:05:43 215 Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog 20:10:52 216 Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance 20:20:15 217 Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA 20:23:49 218 Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos 20:32:11 219 Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World 20:32:45 220 Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services 20:39:07 221 Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers 20:39:51 222 Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV 20:40:56 223 Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará 20:44:47 224 Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox 20:48:08 225 Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore 20:51:24 226 Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF) 20:59:26 227 Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde 21:01:09 228 Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop 21:09:15 229 Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix 21:10:18 230 Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular 21:11:40 231 Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers 21:13:05 232 Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN 21:13:26 233 Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat 21:17:09 234 Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars 21:18:16 235 Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home 21:19:11 236 Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos 21:26:30 237 John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms 21:35:46 238 Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN 21:42:30 239 Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers 21:44:34 240 Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 2 21:47:00 241 Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods 21:47:29 242 Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos 21:52:35 243 Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma 22:02:26 244 Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers 22:07:55 245 Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes 22:10:12 246 Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell 22:12:43 247 Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited 22:14:40 248 David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions 22:25:14 249 Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld 22:26:22 250 Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit 22:33:58 251 Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM 22:38:28 252 Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII 22:43:00 253 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 22:46:46 254 Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away 22:55:41 255 Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats 23:00:53 256 Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel 23:19:26 257 Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life 23:27:45 258 Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car 23:32:23 259 Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats 23:36:50 260 Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers 23:55:00 261 Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit 23:58:43 262 Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room 24:08:47 263 Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs 24:15:48 264 Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad 24:16:12 265 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN 24:18:59 266 Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants 24:20:25 267 Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 4 24:41:49 268 Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil 25:08:47 269 Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus 25:10:31 270 Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers 25:11:15 271 Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet 25:16:44 272 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory 25:21:40 273 Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery 25:25:36 274 Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men 25:42:07 275 Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker 25:47:39 276 Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team 25:48:04 277 Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma 25:49:36 278 Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business 25:56:29 279 Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It 26:03:13 280 Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared 26:12:30 281 Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben 26:22:03 282 Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power 26:26:18 283 Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders 26:27:48 284 Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers 26:39:55 285 Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza 26:46:18 286 Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape 26:53:28 287 David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre 27:03:57 288 Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel 27:19:55 289 Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt 27:20:16 290 Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious 27:33:21 291 Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab 27:37:11 292 Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments 27:51:39 293 Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders 27:51:59

Men - Stage 7 : Individual Finishers general classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cornelius Mathinus Muller (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 32:18:38 2 Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend 1:19:49 3 Warren Robertson (RSA) The Sleeveless Wizards 1:55:44 4 Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED 2:01:04 5 Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN 3:04:37 6 Onno Houwer (Ned) Hels@Bike 4:03:59 7 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 5:42:38 8 Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 3 7:21:13 9 Nick Coley (GBr) Mule Bar Strudel 7:31:39 10 Steve van der Merwe (RSA) Dirt Riders 7:53:07 11 Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) TommyTall 8:06:27 12 Gregg Petersen (UAE) Deddi 8:30:49 13 Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team 8:48:51 14 Eric Nesbitt (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan 9:56:28 15 Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics 10:49:33 16 Hp Muller (RSA) Private Client Holdings 11:08:05 17 Nicholas Finch (GBr) Bicycling SA 11:52:35 18 Gerrit Du Preez (RSA) AdoAir 12:12:59 19 Thor Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes 12:19:41 20 Louis Dupper (RSA) Untouchables 12:26:18 21 James Powers (Oma) Hades 12:28:17 22 Dirk Hörnig (Ger) Rodale 12:30:23 23 Andrew Marsh (RSA) Hansgrohe 12:59:36 24 Hennie Schoeman (RSA) Amaglugers 13:03:59 25 Alexander Klose (Ger) Abbruch 13:19:51 26 Harry Beute (Bra) BikeLife Roden 13:23:01 27 Michael Prinsloo (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles 14:01:19 28 Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses 14:11:17 29 Coenie Thomas (RSA) Kiwi Dirtbugs 14:21:54 30 Otto Blanckenberg (RSA) Konti Steel 14:40:11 31 Frans van de Stroet (Ned) Nunc aut nunquam 14:40:55 32 Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) HKGK 14:44:59 33 Steen Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers 14:55:17 34 Etienne Roux (RSA) Easy 14:57:59 35 Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP 15:12:35 36 Christian Lampe (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin 16:07:30 37 Jason Brits (RSA) Pick n Pay Race for Change 16:17:04 38 Ralton Roebert (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter 16:20:37 39 Sean Egner (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos 16:36:56 40 Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce 16:49:48 41 Jacques van Dyk (RSA) JJ 17:12:52 42 Jacques Viljoen (RSA) Long Riders 17:16:36 43 Pierre Billet (Bel) JP Ticket Express 17:22:52 44 Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT 17:32:44 45 Stefan Hattingh (RSA) NMMU 17:49:24 46 Niels van Kampenhout (Ned) Epic Flatlanders 17:57:17 47 Dries Kruger (RSA) Kirk Killissi 18:01:30 48 Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) ilovemycity.co.za 18:04:11 49 Chris Hyman (RSA) 1234 18:17:45 50 Kabous Coetzee (RSA) H8TAR 20:02:10 51 Damon de Boor (RSA) Fly Boy 20:03:14 52 Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers 20:36:43 53 Paul Euvrard (RSA) ABSAlute KMG 23:57:01

Women general classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE 33:56:57 2 Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies 0:35:15 3 Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 3:24:41 4 Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN 4:20:47 5 Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT 5:31:50 6 Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies 6:56:39 7 Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized 9:01:17 8 Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing 9:46:16 9 Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies 10:13:10 10 Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines 14:24:05 11 Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies 16:19:23 12 Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake 16:49:02

Women - Stage 7 : Individual Finishers general classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adele Tait (RSA) Ride mag Speed Queens 55:09:00

Mixed general classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka 31:14:28 2 Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS 0:40:28 3 Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree 1:20:29 4 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea 3:31:35 5 Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport 5:26:18 6 Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho 5:41:04 7 Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed 6:09:33 8 Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed 6:19:22 9 Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx 7:40:24 10 Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark 8:38:06 11 Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed 9:03:38 12 Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal 9:45:48 13 Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni 9:58:24 14 Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts 10:14:10 15 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed 10:21:03 16 Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de 10:49:35 17 Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon 11:08:22 18 Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers 11:55:58 19 Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz 12:49:13 20 Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici 12:49:57 21 Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix 13:19:49 22 Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley 13:25:15 23 Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed 13:35:10 24 Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak 13:52:19 25 Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech 13:53:36 26 Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness 14:13:27 27 Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC 14:13:57 28 Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print 14:53:00 29 Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish 15:59:25 30 Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers 16:02:15 31 Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA 16:23:14 32 Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots 16:27:43 33 Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick 16:36:47 34 Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo 17:03:49 35 Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing 17:22:01 36 Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders 18:32:58 37 Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream 18:39:41 38 Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town 18:40:46 39 Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers 18:56:29 40 Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows 20:00:26 41 Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '77 20:11:53 42 Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too 20:36:15 43 Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION 21:36:26 44 Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth 21:47:55 45 Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit 21:51:29 46 Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine 21:58:41 47 Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom 22:33:18 48 Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 2 22:50:19 49 Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen 23:05:48

Mixed - Stage 7 : Individual Finishers general classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles 36:14:15 2 Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Beyers 2:36:56 3 Andre Feldmann (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action 4:39:23 4 Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf 5:18:25 5 Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 2 6:29:12 6 Laurike van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed 10:48:37 7 Mandy Nel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance Mixed 13:25:53 8 Gawie Spies (RSA) Masgcor 15:26:57 9 Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed 16:25:37 10 Caren Henschel (RSA) MikoMax 16:52:48 11 Tanya van der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble 17:12:04

Masters general classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab 30:43:19 2 Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation 1:52:04 3 Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters 2:27:02 4 Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand 2:51:16 5 Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander 3:29:13 6 Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU 3:45:12 7 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters 3:46:08 8 Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles 4:21:14 9 Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider 4:27:25 10 Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil 4:47:32 11 Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela 5:30:40 12 Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards 5:36:13 13 Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein 6:01:46 14 Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 2 6:14:53 15 Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious 6:20:23 16 Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana 6:43:29 17 Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters 6:55:12 18 Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega 6:56:49 19 Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized 7:12:12 20 Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout 7:37:42 21 Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners 7:49:29 22 Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini 7:50:54 23 Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike 7:53:05 24 Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson 8:10:52 25 Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club 8:30:20 26 Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap 8:32:37 27 Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds 8:46:32 28 Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets 9:04:44 29 Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters 9:16:09 30 Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial 9:19:17 31 Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim 9:22:32 32 John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob 9:33:55 33 Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout 9:37:34 34 Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com 10:29:02 35 Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys 10:38:48 36 Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU 10:42:10 37 Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos 10:52:31 38 Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors 10:59:22 39 Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports 11:11:22 40 Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand 11:17:38 41 Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt 11:28:53 42 Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite 11:33:25 43 Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS 11:34:03 44 Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier 11:53:54 45 Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans 11:59:39 46 Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport 12:10:30 47 Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men 12:15:30 48 Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks 12:44:41 49 Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana 13:33:28 50 Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped 13:42:22 51 Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared 13:42:24 52 Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters 14:09:09 53 Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys 14:43:18 54 Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts 14:45:39 55 Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 1 15:01:32 56 Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU 15:12:53 57 Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP 15:14:19 58 Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat 15:34:00 59 Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven 15:35:38 60 Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf 15:40:23 61 Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven 15:45:57 62 Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove 16:23:41 63 Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 87 16:37:04 64 Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia 16:56:46 65 Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire 17:03:54 66 Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola 17:44:13 67 Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech 17:44:21 68 Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 3 17:49:15 69 Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy 17:54:46 70 Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge 18:20:53 71 Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World 18:36:36 72 Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse 18:39:32 73 Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS 18:41:44 74 David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos 18:49:22 75 William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit 19:01:05 76 Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto 19:35:01 77 Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals 19:48:18 78 Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE 19:57:20 79 Rodney Scholten (Swi) and Martin Barrett (Swi) Zuri Massive 20:33:08 80 Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas 21:00:23 81 Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com 21:31:01 82 Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 21:42:29 83 Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers 21:48:26 84 Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs 21:49:21 85 Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre 22:15:33 86 Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited 22:22:26 87 James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects 22:23:09 88 Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion 22:46:47 89 Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love 22:49:08 90 Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans 23:03:16 91 Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers 23:42:46 92 Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil 24:13:33 93 Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property 26:21:01