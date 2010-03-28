Flückigers give Trek penultimate stage win
Bulls still in control with one stage remaining
Rainy weather conditions greeted the Cape Epic enthusiasts for stage 7 in Oak Valley. Today's stage was beautiful, but hard. Most riders are relieved that tomorrow will be the final stage of this year’s epic adventure and are looking forward to returning home with their finisher jerseys and medals. Stage 7 took riders over 99km and 2,160 of climbing.
The short, sharp hills early on caused legs to burn with five minutes up and 15 seconds down, making riders work hard. After the descent past Houwhoek Inn, riders passed Botriver onto some fast gravel roads through the farmland. On the main obstacle of the day up to Lebanon Highlands Plantation, rocks and loose ground forced them to get off their bikes in the steep areas. Dassenberg proved difficult due to its sandy surface as well as level of complexity. Not long in kilometers, this climb took even the most experienced participants more than half an hour to master.
After crossing over to Houteq, it was singletrack heading into Lebanon for some of the most coveted trails in the Cape. More short, steep climbs stood in the way of a final stretch of swooping paths to the finish line.
Bulls Platt and Sahm maintain overall lead with only one stage to go
It was a close call for the top teams as they battled it out to win the penultimate stage of this year’s event. The Flückiger brothers, Lukas and Mathias, attained their dream of a second stage win, but will need to make up at least 23 minutes and 26 seconds in tomorrow's final stage if they want to be crowned the kings of the "Magical and Untamed African Mountain Bike Race". They won stage 7 in 4:11.58,9 with the German Bulls' Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm hot on their heels in a time of 4:12.05. Multivan Merida’s José Hermida and Rudi van Houts finished in third place in 4:13.37. South African Burry Stander and his Swiss teammate Christoph Sauser (Songo-Specialized by DCM) finished fourth in 4:16.00, and they were followed by current world cross country mountain bike champion Nino Schurter and his teammate Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing) in 4:16.11. Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata (Team MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon) finished eighth in a time of 4:21.32.
The Bulls Team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm again successfully defended the zebra-striped leaders' jerseys with an overall time of 27:02.46. They are now leading by 10 minutes and 51 seconds. Songo-Specialized by DCM remains in second place overall (27:13.37). MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon remains in third position overall (27:22.13), while the Flückiger brothers of Trek World Racing are in fourth position overall (27:26.12).
Max Knox and Brandon Stewart of DCM Chrome finished in 16th place today (4:35.28), successfully defending their African leaders' jerseys for the fourth day in a row. They have moved up one place to 10th place overall (28:38.31).
Lukas Flückiger of Trek World Racing said his team lost Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing), who were riding well, when they had a mechanical. "They were very strong and motivated today, but unfortunately had a technical problem about 20km before the finish. We had a good rhythm behind them and then took the lead. Also, Karl (Platt) crashed during the last bit of singletrack so we could also gain some time on them. I'm actually very surprised by our stage win today. My legs were really tired from yesterday."
To the question of whether they would be going for a hat trick with another stage win tomorrow, Lukas replied that he and his brother would definitely be taking it easier. "We'll probably not go for another stage win and just take it easy and enjoy the beautiful scenery. Today's stage had too much uphill. When I looked at the stage profile yesterday, I thought it was going to be much easier."
"I heard last night that our parents are sitting in front of the computer everyday following the live ticker to see where we are. It's really motivating to know they're behind us all the way," said Lukas' brother Matthias.
"I felt good and my legs were great. I think the leaders' jerseys are safe for the moment," said Karl Platt of the overall leading Bulls Team. "We worked hard today and expected to finish first. We also wanted to win a stage and were riding together at the front, when there was an unexpected sharp turn and I braked too hard. Stefan then crashed into me, and the handlebar went into my behind which was quite painful. I was really upset with myself."
With regards to his shoulder which he dislocated twice during last year's event, Platt is very positive. "My shoulder is so much better and it's nice to feel so confident. My doctor sent me an sms this morning to ask how I was doing, and I said we have the leaders' jerseys which means he really did a good job."
José Hermida and Rudi van Houts of Multivan Merida secured their first podium finish in this year's race. "Yes, we're finally on the podium although it took us seven days to get here," said Hermida. "One of our aims was to win a stage but a podium is just as good. It was a lot like a cross country race today. The first one to two hours we all rode at cross country speed, then took a rest, and then again raced at cross country speed. I'm pretty happy as it's always good to be back in business. The world's best riders all take part in this race to prepare for the season, and we've had some lovely weather and the race has such a great ambience."
"At the beginning I felt really good, but after the long climbs, I started to struggle a bit. We broke away with the leading group, but thereafter I was just trying to survive," said Hermida's teammate Adds Rudi van Houts. "I suppose this race is about survival of the fittest and I'm not the strongest anymore. But I'm still having fun, enjoying every moment and being with José is never boring. He's always good to have around and a great motivator."
Nino Schurter and his teammate Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing) finished in fifth place. "I felt pretty strong until we were about 18km from the finish line," said Schurter. "I probably didn't eat and drink enough because I was then feeling totally finished. We won't try again for a stage win. This was excellent training and it wasn't our goal to win. Florian flatted twice and I also flatted once, so we'll see this as preparation for World Cup."
"I had some stomach problems last night and this morning, so struggled a bit today," said Says Christoph Sauser (Songo-Specialized by DCM). "The uphills were difficult, but then I could always get back on the downhills. I didn't have the power I would normally have in the long climbs. I think my body went into emergency mode, but we're in second place overall which is nice."
Bart Brentjens of Trek Brentjens hurt himself earlier this week and bruised his ribs. "I'm struggling a bit every day and we're just trying to stay with the second or third group." To the question of how he copes with pain, his answer is simply, "It's part of the job."
Fifth consecutive women's stage win for Rothaus-CUBE
Kristine and Anna-Sofie Noergaard (team Rothaus-CUBE) won their fifth consecutive women's stage, finishing in a time of 5:19.22. They remain in first position overall (33:56.57). They were again followed by Hannele Steyn-Kotze and Ivonne Kraft (Team Sludge Ladies) in a time of 5:31.27, who remain in second place overall (34:32.12). Giuliana Vitali and Tamara Horn (team bike2help.ch – Big Tree) finished third, with their sixth podium finish in this year's race (5:54.00), placing them in third position overall (37:21.38).
"Today it took me three hours to warm up and suddenly, for some unknown reason, I had a lot of energy," said Kristine Noergaard of team Rothaus-CUBE. "We enjoyed the last part of singletrack – it was good. We're used to the wind in Denmark, but it was much stronger today."
"I look forward to the last stage," said Anna-Sofie. "Today was a very good day and the route reminded me a bit of the forests in Denmark. I also enjoyed the weather – it was nice and cool."
"It was a great stage with some amazing weather and lovely views. We had everything – rain, sunshine, clouds, and wind – all in one day," said Ivonne Kraft of the Sludge Ladies. "Hannele did well today and I'm very happy to ride with her. The Danish sisters are much younger than us. We stayed with them for the first 60km and said 'let's do an easy finish together', but they weren't really keen on that."
"We were fighting hard up to halfway to stay with them and then they broke away," said Adds Hannele Steyn-Kotze. "It was such a beautiful route – you could see flowers and smell the rain. I felt so fortunate to be here today."
Tamara Horn and Giuliana Vitali of (team bike2help.ch) met Tamara's boyfriend on route today. "We met up with them along the way for the first time today but didn't want to ride with them," said Horn. "We wanted to ride on our own as we didn't want anyone to think that we had help. It's important for us to do this race on our own. We were racing for charity this year, and it really motivated us in the winter months. We wanted to keep a steady pace during the race and knew the Noergaard sisters as well as Ivonne Kraft, but we had no idea how strong the South African teams would be. We were hoping to be in the top five and are very happy with our third place so far."
The two met during a race in Switzerland. "We were both participating in a race near my home. It was very wet and muddy and I was coming from behind Giuliana and asked her to move. She was stuck in the mud so couldn't and I crashed into her and broke her wheel. She was very upset with me. We saw each other again on the podium and became friends," said Tamara.
This is their first stage race as a team. "We had a lot of technical problems initially and it's not easy because of the warm weather. I asked Tamara to participate with me and she's definitely the stronger one," said Vitali. "And to think she was the one who was afraid that she wouldn't be able to do it! She trained very well in winter and it means a lot to be in third place in the Cape Epic. It's one of the hardest races in the world."
"Luckily we're good friends and know each other well," said Tamara. "We often go biking together in summer. You have to communicate really well during this race and sort out any problems you have with each other. We can really put stuff aside and get on with the race. I would be very proud if we finish in third place, but tomorrow we'll just race and have fun and perhaps even ride with the boys for a bit."
MTN Business Qhubeka ready for final stage
Yolande Speedy and Paul Cordes (MTN Business Qhubeka) had their fourth stage win in a time of 5:01.19 and remain the overall leaders in their category (31:14.28). They were again followed by Bärti Bucher and Esther Süss (Wheeler – BIXS) in 5:09.12 who remain in second place overall (31:54.56). Nico Pfitzenmaier and Sally Bigham of the Adidas Big Tree team finished in third place (5:16.16) and are ranked third overall (32:34.57).
Yolande Speedy of MTN Business Qhubeka said, "It was a tough day and we managed to get a gap on the Swiss team. We pushed hard on the first climb, although it was tough with the wind and I can feel my legs are getting tired. The singletrack today was beautiful and the cool weather really helped. Paul was also feeling strong and he helped me on the climbs. We have a decent lead and only have one stage to go, but with mountain biking you never know. Hopefully we'll have a good day tomorrow."
"The elements were a bit against us today and the sandy climb in the middle was hard on the legs," said her teammate Cordes. "The singletrack was nice and all in all it was a good day. We didn’t ride as aggressively as yesterday – we tried to keep it stable and have a good ride. The leaders' jersey is a good place to be, but things can still go wrong. We’ll take tomorrow as it comes and prepare well, as we’ve done for every stage of the race – hopefully that will be enough."
"We had a lot of wind today. I was also feeling a bit weak and can feel my power is gone," said Ester Süss of the Wheeler – BIXS team. "I’m very happy tomorrow is the last stage and hope we can have a good race."
Her partner Bärti Bucher added, "Today was quite difficult with the wind and rain and we were happy to get to the finish line. One stage to go! Paul and Yolande are a strong team and they deserve their win."
Cyclelab ready for victory with almost two-hour lead among masters
Cyclelab's Shan Wilson and Andrew Mclean defended their leaders' jerseys for the seventh time in 4:48.07. They remain in the overall lead in the masters (30:43.19) by one hour and 52 minutes. They were followed by Corrie Muller and Robert Sim of the Big Tree Masters with their fifth podium finish (4:48.49) who are in third place overall in this category (33:10.21). Adrian Enthoven and Gary Marescia (Cycle Lab Jag Foundation) finished third in 5:04.00 and maintain their second place overall (32:35.23). Geof Blance and Malcolm Mcleod of R & R Sport New Zealand finished fourth in 5:09.22 and remain in fourth place overall (33:34.35).
"Corrie and Robert rode very well today. We decided to stay with them until the singletrack where they couldn't follow us any longer," said Says Andrew Mclean of Cyclelab. "Luckily it was overcast and not too hot, but it was windy. Tomorrow's celebration will be like the finish of the Tour de France. We can't wait and will enjoy the final stage and not race too hard."
Corrie Muller of the Big Tree Masters said, "It was such a nice day today. It was great to be riding with Andrew and Shan for a big part of the stage. They have so many years of experience and to race with two true gentlemen was amazing. When a young team cut in front of me, Andrew was really having a go at them. It’s a pity we couldn’t keep up with them. I mean, I'm a mountain biker and don't even own a road bike, but they're just too fast for us. The 2010 Cape Epic was sweet and sour with the enormous problems we had on the first day. But it was the best Cape Epic I've ever had – the hardships sometimes make the sparkle so much better, and if one day was like the other it would be boring."
"We just couldn’t stay with Cyclelab – we really tried. It was enjoyable but tough," said Muller's partner Sim. "The stage was awesome, especially the singletrack coming home. You get energy from somewhere. On the first day we were 133rd and 24th in our category, so we’re pretty happy."
Stage eight: the final day
The final stage will take riders over 65km and 1640m of climbing from Oak Valley to their final destination, Lourensford Wine Estate. As is tradition, the last stage is always the shortest, but never easy. When riders see vineyards, they will know it is all about short, sharp climbs before some longer and even steeper ones through Nuweberg, up to see the superb vistas of Elgin/Grabouw. In 2010, the Cape Epic takes a new route into the Hottentots Holland Nature Reserve, on Buysepad, skirting Gantouw Pass. There's no portage this year, but route designer Dr Evil has something else in mind before riders head down for a traditional finish to the 2010 Cape Epic.
Video from stage seven is provided by www.rsaweb.co.za.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing
|4:11:59
|2
|Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 1
|0:00:06
|3
|Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 2
|0:01:38
|4
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM
|0:04:01
|5
|Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|0:04:12
|6
|Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys
|0:06:43
|7
|Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 1
|0:07:49
|8
|Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon
|0:09:33
|9
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road
|0:12:44
|10
|David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix
|0:13:03
|11
|Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade
|0:14:11
|12
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens
|0:14:53
|13
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:20:37
|14
|Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM1
|0:20:42
|15
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 1
|0:20:57
|16
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM2
|0:23:29
|17
|Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 2
|0:25:49
|18
|Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT
|0:29:15
|19
|Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain
|0:30:41
|20
|Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine
|0:32:03
|21
|Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties
|0:34:06
|22
|Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike
|0:35:52
|23
|Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar
|0:42:09
|24
|Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de
|0:43:30
|25
|Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 1
|0:44:47
|26
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|0:46:01
|27
|Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil
|0:47:51
|28
|Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ
|0:48:15
|29
|Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental
|0:52:38
|30
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com
|0:53:51
|31
|Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group
|1:01:26
|32
|Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE
|1:02:11
|33
|John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team
|1:02:45
|34
|Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark
|1:04:06
|35
|Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat
|1:04:20
|36
|Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active
|1:05:44
|37
|Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 2
|1:05:49
|38
|Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS
|1:09:01
|39
|Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding
|1:09:56
|40
|Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference
|1:11:14
|41
|Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK
|1:11:23
|42
|Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats
|1:12:49
|43
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com
|1:13:43
|44
|Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats
|1:15:54
|45
|Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent
|1:16:08
|46
|Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta
|1:16:38
|47
|Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime
|1:16:54
|48
|Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports
|1:18:15
|49
|Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com
|1:18:21
|50
|George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 4
|1:19:01
|50
|Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo
|52
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance
|1:20:06
|53
|Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste
|1:20:33
|54
|Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder
|1:23:35
|55
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit
|1:24:12
|56
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion
|1:27:23
|57
|Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino
|1:27:58
|58
|Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon
|1:28:14
|59
|Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun
|1:29:24
|60
|Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso
|1:30:39
|61
|Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South
|1:30:44
|62
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles
|1:31:19
|63
|Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 1
|1:31:52
|64
|Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties
|1:32:09
|65
|Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank
|1:32:38
|66
|Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 1
|1:32:40
|67
|Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop
|1:32:42
|68
|Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless
|1:33:23
|69
|Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 1
|1:34:27
|70
|Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt
|1:35:28
|71
|Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team
|1:35:38
|72
|Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH
|1:36:07
|73
|Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 2
|1:36:33
|74
|Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend
|1:36:44
|75
|Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux
|1:36:45
|76
|Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting
|1:37:40
|77
|Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics
|1:39:22
|78
|Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote
|1:39:32
|79
|Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing
|1:39:42
|80
|Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal
|1:40:06
|81
|Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB
|1:40:42
|82
|Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS
|1:40:51
|83
|Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch
|1:41:05
|84
|Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach
|1:42:40
|85
|Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com
|1:43:09
|86
|Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes
|1:43:23
|87
|Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil
|1:43:45
|88
|Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires
|1:44:50
|89
|Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance
|1:45:06
|90
|Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties
|1:45:16
|91
|Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge
|1:45:27
|92
|Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 1
|1:46:33
|93
|Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|1:46:45
|94
|David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines
|1:47:25
|95
|Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery
|1:48:18
|96
|Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 3
|1:48:40
|97
|Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer
|1:48:41
|98
|Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy
|1:48:44
|99
|John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers
|1:48:45
|100
|Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa
|1:49:03
|101
|Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 2
|1:49:07
|102
|Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go
|1:49:26
|103
|Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic
|1:50:44
|104
|Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard
|1:50:56
|105
|Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info
|1:52:35
|106
|Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron
|1:53:11
|107
|Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades
|1:53:19
|108
|Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar
|1:54:08
|109
|Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys
|1:54:09
|110
|Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team
|1:54:29
|111
|Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's
|1:55:04
|112
|Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp
|1:56:29
|113
|Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers
|1:57:44
|114
|Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way
|1:58:20
|115
|Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA
|1:58:20
|116
|Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD
|1:58:26
|117
|Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One
|1:58:28
|118
|Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software
|1:58:49
|119
|John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates
|1:59:06
|120
|Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel
|1:59:20
|121
|Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool
|1:59:41
|122
|Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro
|1:59:56
|123
|Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen
|1:59:57
|124
|Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it
|2:00:09
|125
|Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 2
|2:01:00
|126
|Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike
|2:02:59
|127
|Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri
|2:03:11
|128
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 2
|2:03:50
|129
|Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank
|2:04:16
|130
|Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 1
|2:05:10
|131
|Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike
|2:06:55
|132
|Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls
|2:07:10
|133
|Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty
|2:07:27
|134
|Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN
|2:08:24
|135
|Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice
|2:08:52
|136
|Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream
|2:09:29
|137
|Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx2
|2:10:27
|138
|Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days
|2:10:29
|139
|Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital
|2:10:36
|140
|Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply
|2:12:11
|141
|Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS
|2:12:33
|142
|Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings
|2:12:35
|143
|Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators
|2:14:11
|144
|Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte
|2:15:24
|145
|Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 2
|2:15:34
|146
|Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig
|2:16:25
|147
|Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT
|2:16:43
|148
|Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated
|2:18:14
|41
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders
|2:18:24
|149
|Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold
|2:19:24
|150
|Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox
|2:19:41
|151
|Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers
|2:19:51
|152
|Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers
|2:20:26
|153
|Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew
|2:21:05
|154
|Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice
|2:21:52
|155
|Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour
|2:22:44
|156
|Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling
|2:22:45
|157
|Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's
|2:23:07
|158
|David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security
|2:23:25
|159
|Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands
|2:24:33
|160
|Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld
|2:24:49
|161
|Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens
|2:25:02
|162
|Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq2
|2:25:03
|163
|Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear
|2:25:41
|164
|Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool
|2:26:07
|165
|Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin
|2:26:50
|166
|Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo
|2:27:00
|167
|Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance
|2:27:12
|168
|Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans
|2:27:17
|169
|Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals
|2:27:58
|170
|Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two
|2:29:11
|171
|Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 2
|2:29:49
|172
|Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad
|2:30:40
|173
|Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 1
|2:30:41
|174
|Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings
|2:30:52
|175
|Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat
|2:31:00
|176
|Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM
|2:31:15
|177
|Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike
|2:31:43
|178
|John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms
|2:33:05
|179
|Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles
|2:34:52
|180
|Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team
|2:35:36
|181
|David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES
|2:36:00
|182
|Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore
|2:36:18
|183
|David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com
|2:37:25
|184
|Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 3
|2:37:38
|185
|Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut
|2:37:46
|186
|Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha
|2:38:04
|187
|Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop
|2:38:06
|188
|Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2
|2:40:25
|189
|Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig
|2:43:06
|190
|Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers
|2:43:21
|191
|Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona
|2:43:31
|192
|Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe
|2:43:52
|193
|Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice
|2:45:24
|194
|Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho
|2:46:57
|195
|Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst
|2:46:58
|196
|Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno
|2:47:35
|197
|Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos
|2:47:38
|198
|Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB
|2:49:17
|199
|Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane
|2:49:41
|200
|Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV
|2:49:43
|201
|Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix
|2:49:47
|202
|Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds
|2:49:50
|203
|Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services
|2:52:24
|204
|David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles
|2:53:12
|205
|Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers
|2:56:11
|206
|Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World
|2:56:16
|207
|Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance
|2:56:28
|208
|Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular
|2:58:22
|209
|Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN
|3:00:34
|210
|Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 1
|3:01:30
|211
|Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA
|3:01:48
|212
|Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal
|3:01:53
|213
|Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers
|3:02:49
|214
|Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog
|3:03:14
|215
|Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad
|3:04:05
|216
|Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars
|3:04:55
|217
|Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab
|3:04:57
|218
|Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS
|3:06:18
|219
|Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles
|3:06:31
|220
|Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld
|3:06:33
|221
|Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs
|3:07:36
|222
|Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside
|3:07:51
|223
|Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit
|3:08:03
|224
|Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home
|3:08:33
|225
|Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma
|3:09:00
|226
|Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde
|3:10:25
|227
|Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies
|3:11:29
|228
|Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers
|3:11:55
|229
|Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts
|3:13:25
|230
|Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One
|3:14:36
|231
|Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's
|3:17:03
|232
|Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion
|3:17:16
|233
|Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team
|3:19:09
|234
|Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers
|3:19:19
|235
|David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions
|3:24:11
|236
|Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away
|3:24:23
|237
|Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore
|3:24:41
|238
|Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International
|3:25:03
|239
|Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 2
|3:27:05
|240
|Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos
|3:27:17
|241
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas
|3:29:18
|242
|Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus
|3:29:21
|243
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN
|3:29:41
|244
|Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats
|3:30:26
|245
|Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará
|3:30:42
|246
|Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life
|3:31:53
|247
|Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell
|3:33:03
|248
|Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox
|3:33:04
|249
|Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 4
|3:34:42
|250
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory
|3:36:34
|251
|Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF)
|3:37:12
|252
|Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM
|3:39:00
|253
|Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN
|3:39:21
|254
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car
|3:39:34
|255
|Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit
|3:40:58
|256
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos
|3:43:56
|257
|Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery
|3:45:12
|258
|Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII
|3:46:39
|259
|Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza
|3:46:40
|260
|Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room
|3:47:30
|261
|Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel
|3:47:37
|262
|Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers
|3:47:37
|263
|Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious
|3:47:59
|264
|Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira
|3:48:30
|265
|Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers
|3:49:34
|266
|Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F
|3:50:46
|267
|Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men
|3:50:49
|268
|Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers
|3:51:10
|269
|Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited
|3:51:37
|270
|Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods
|3:52:01
|271
|Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet
|3:52:44
|272
|Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma
|3:54:50
|273
|Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes
|3:55:52
|274
|Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants
|3:57:29
|275
|Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil
|4:01:25
|276
|Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It
|4:01:30
|277
|Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats
|4:01:31
|278
|Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital
|4:07:24
|279
|Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders
|4:11:59
|280
|Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben
|4:12:53
|281
|Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared
|4:13:32
|282
|Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power
|4:15:30
|283
|Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business
|4:17:00
|284
|Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel
|4:20:07
|285
|Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab
|4:26:56
|286
|Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders
|4:29:53
|287
|David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre
|4:30:20
|288
|Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt
|4:34:24
|289
|Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker
|4:35:15
|290
|Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape
|4:38:07
|291
|Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments
|5:06:02
|292
|Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing
|5:17:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cornelius Mathinus Muller (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance
|4:48:51
|2
|Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend
|0:12:18
|3
|Warren Robertson (RSA) The Sleeveless Wizards
|0:13:16
|4
|Onno Houwer (Ned) Hels@Bike
|0:13:16
|5
|Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED
|0:20:54
|6
|Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team
|0:34:04
|7
|Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN
|0:37:47
|8
|Steen Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers
|1:00:39
|9
|Gregg Petersen (UAE) Deddi
|1:02:39
|10
|Thor Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes
|1:02:39
|11
|Dirk Hörnig (Ger) Rodale
|1:13:55
|12
|Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) TommyTall
|1:13:55
|13
|Andrew Marsh (RSA) Hansgrohe
|1:16:08
|14
|James Powers (Oma) Hades
|1:16:08
|15
|Steve van der Merwe (RSA) Dirt Riders
|1:16:57
|16
|Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics
|1:24:03
|17
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana
|1:26:52
|18
|Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 3
|1:28:41
|19
|Nick Coley (GBr) Mule Bar Strudel
|1:36:12
|20
|Nicholas Finch (GBr) Bicycling SA
|1:36:32
|21
|Pierre Billet (Bel) JP Ticket Express
|1:44:26
|22
|Hp Muller (RSA) Private Client Holdings
|1:46:07
|23
|Louis Dupper (RSA) Untouchables
|1:47:05
|24
|Hennie Schoeman (RSA) Amaglugers
|1:48:51
|25
|Otto Blanckenberg (RSA) Konti Steel
|1:50:47
|26
|Ralton Roebert (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter
|1:56:44
|27
|Alexander Klose (Ger) Abbruch
|2:00:27
|28
|Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) HKGK
|2:03:00
|29
|Etienne Roux (RSA) Easy
|2:03:00
|30
|Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce
|2:05:10
|31
|Gerrit Du Preez (RSA) AdoAir
|2:06:16
|32
|Eric Nesbitt (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan
|2:10:21
|33
|Harry Beute (Bra) BikeLife Roden
|2:14:05
|34
|Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses
|2:14:57
|35
|Michael Prinsloo (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles
|2:15:59
|36
|Jason Brits (RSA) Pick n Pay Race for Change
|2:19:53
|37
|Coenie Thomas (RSA) Kiwi Dirtbugs
|2:21:41
|38
|Christian Lampe (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin
|2:24:00
|39
|Jacques van Dyk (RSA) JJ
|2:30:46
|40
|Dries Kruger (RSA) Kirk Killissi
|2:35:34
|41
|Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP
|2:37:09
|42
|Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT
|2:40:00
|43
|Jacques Viljoen (RSA) Long Riders
|2:40:37
|44
|Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) ilovemycity.co.za
|2:43:36
|45
|Sean Egner (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos
|2:45:56
|46
|Stefan Hattingh (RSA) NMMU
|2:55:49
|47
|Frans van de Stroet (Ned) Nunc aut nunquam
|2:59:08
|48
|Niels van Kampenhout (Ned) Epic Flatlanders
|3:00:38
|49
|Chris Hyman (RSA) 1234
|3:03:51
|50
|Kabous Coetzee (RSA) H8TAR
|3:18:58
|51
|Damon de Boor (RSA) Fly Boy
|3:47:31
|52
|Paul Euvrard (RSA) ABSAlute KMG
|3:50:57
|53
|Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers
|4:00:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE
|5:19:22
|2
|Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies
|0:12:05
|3
|Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree
|0:34:39
|4
|Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT
|0:41:19
|5
|Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN
|0:49:14
|6
|Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing
|1:05:37
|7
|Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies
|1:08:09
|8
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized
|1:31:17
|9
|Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies
|1:41:50
|10
|Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines
|1:47:22
|11
|Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake
|2:34:39
|12
|Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies
|2:48:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adele Tait (RSA) Ride mag Speed Queens
|8:17:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka
|5:01:19
|2
|Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS
|0:07:53
|3
|Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree
|0:14:57
|4
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea
|0:30:50
|5
|Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed
|0:37:37
|6
|Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport
|0:46:04
|7
|Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho
|0:51:28
|8
|Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed
|0:55:45
|9
|Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx
|1:03:42
|10
|Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni
|1:11:06
|11
|Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed
|1:12:45
|12
|Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts
|1:15:48
|13
|Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed
|1:23:10
|14
|Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon
|1:27:54
|15
|Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz
|1:28:58
|16
|Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal
|1:32:25
|17
|Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de
|1:32:56
|18
|Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak
|1:32:57
|19
|Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness
|1:40:08
|20
|Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers
|1:42:14
|21
|Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark
|1:46:58
|22
|Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print
|1:47:54
|23
|Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish
|1:47:57
|24
|Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed
|1:51:36
|25
|Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC
|1:54:28
|26
|Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley
|1:56:21
|27
|Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA
|2:00:31
|28
|Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '77
|2:04:57
|29
|Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix
|2:10:19
|30
|Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech
|2:18:23
|31
|Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows
|2:19:16
|32
|Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo
|2:22:50
|33
|Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers
|2:26:10
|34
|Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream
|2:34:49
|35
|Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots
|2:38:21
|36
|Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici
|2:41:29
|37
|Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town
|2:43:27
|38
|Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers
|2:50:26
|39
|Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick
|2:50:53
|40
|Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too
|3:00:48
|41
|Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing
|3:03:58
|42
|Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine
|3:05:33
|43
|Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth
|3:11:03
|44
|Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders
|3:11:55
|45
|Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION
|3:19:44
|46
|Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom
|3:22:31
|47
|Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen
|3:22:32
|48
|Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 2
|3:37:19
|49
|Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit
|3:37:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles
|5:26:38
|2
|Andre Feldmann (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action
|0:04:35
|3
|Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf
|0:07:13
|4
|Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Beyers
|0:23:27
|5
|Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 2
|1:49:44
|6
|Laurike van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed
|2:04:42
|7
|Gawie Spies (RSA) Masgcor
|2:16:24
|8
|Caren Henschel (RSA) MikoMax
|2:27:20
|9
|Tanya van der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble
|2:35:58
|10
|Mandy Nel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance Mixed
|2:39:47
|11
|Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed
|2:55:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab
|4:48:07
|2
|Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters
|0:00:42
|3
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation
|0:15:53
|4
|Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand
|0:21:15
|5
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters
|0:25:03
|6
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles
|0:35:59
|7
|Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander
|0:36:56
|8
|Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein
|0:38:54
|9
|Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega
|0:41:56
|10
|Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU
|0:42:23
|11
|Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 2
|0:43:59
|12
|Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike
|0:46:11
|13
|Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider
|0:49:09
|14
|Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela
|0:50:02
|15
|Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil
|0:52:17
|16
|Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards
|0:55:04
|17
|Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana
|1:00:46
|18
|Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout
|1:00:57
|19
|Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized
|1:03:16
|20
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini
|1:06:57
|21
|Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim
|1:09:05
|22
|Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners
|1:10:01
|23
|Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club
|1:14:09
|24
|Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos
|1:15:12
|25
|Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite
|1:16:56
|26
|Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds
|1:19:21
|27
|John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|1:19:39
|28
|Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU
|1:22:05
|29
|Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial
|1:23:29
|30
|Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com
|1:25:39
|31
|Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson
|1:26:50
|32
|Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters
|1:27:57
|33
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport
|1:31:03
|34
|Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports
|1:32:19
|35
|Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets
|1:34:41
|36
|Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout
|1:36:17
|37
|Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters
|1:38:26
|38
|Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped
|1:39:44
|39
|Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans
|1:41:13
|40
|Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men
|1:41:16
|42
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks
|1:42:45
|43
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier
|1:44:40
|44
|Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters
|1:45:30
|45
|Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 1
|1:48:31
|46
|Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors
|1:50:00
|47
|Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared
|1:50:51
|48
|Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP
|1:50:58
|49
|Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat
|1:52:10
|50
|Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt
|1:52:32
|51
|Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS
|1:52:48
|52
|Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys
|1:52:49
|53
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap
|1:53:08
|54
|Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana
|1:57:21
|55
|Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys
|2:03:36
|56
|Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove
|2:05:47
|57
|Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia
|2:06:00
|58
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf
|2:06:09
|59
|Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola
|2:10:01
|60
|David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos
|2:13:03
|61
|Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World
|2:17:25
|62
|Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand
|2:20:44
|63
|Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire
|2:21:40
|64
|Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts
|2:22:27
|65
|Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU
|2:24:48
|66
|Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech
|2:25:17
|67
|Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto
|2:25:44
|68
|Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 87
|2:29:43
|69
|Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge
|2:36:31
|70
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS
|2:38:02
|71
|Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse
|2:38:03
|72
|Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven
|2:45:42
|73
|Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 3
|2:50:41
|74
|Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven
|2:51:04
|75
|Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com
|2:51:45
|76
|Rodney Scholten (Swi) and Martin Barrett (Swi) Zuri Massive
|2:55:47
|77
|William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit
|2:56:25
|78
|Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy
|2:56:53
|79
|Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious
|3:10:31
|80
|Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE
|3:13:24
|81
|Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals
|3:18:02
|82
|Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers
|3:20:14
|83
|Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion
|3:21:53
|84
|Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love
|3:26:12
|85
|Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans
|3:28:50
|86
|Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures
|3:34:16
|87
|Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited
|3:35:38
|88
|Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas
|3:36:42
|89
|Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre
|3:42:02
|90
|Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers
|3:43:25
|91
|Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil
|3:44:04
|92
|Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs
|3:45:32
|93
|James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects
|3:53:36
|94
|Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property
|4:31:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) Project Rwanda
|4:26:10
|2
|Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men
|0:47:42
|3
|Luigi Lutterotti (Ita) Riva Del Garda
|1:14:43
|4
|Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota
|1:15:57
|5
|Robert van Staden (RSA) Afripex Albertos Racing
|1:35:07
|6
|Erno van Dongen (Ned) Edo MTBiker
|1:39:55
|7
|Shane Peters (RSA) The Force
|1:53:57
|8
|Russell de Jager (RSA) Powercote Masters
|2:08:49
|9
|Anders Klavberg (Swe) cykelmagneten.se
|2:29:04
|10
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) Bez and Alewyn
|2:37:38
|11
|Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action
|2:41:23
|12
|Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Kakiebos Masters
|2:42:26
|13
|Kurt von Buddenbrock (RSA) High 5
|2:50:35
|14
|Anthony Priday (RSA) The Deckle Edge
|2:51:58
|15
|Robert Scott (RSA) Discovery
|2:51:58
|16
|Steve Heywood (RSA) Crank Bullets
|2:53:45
|17
|Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife - Fast and Featherless
|2:56:40
|18
|Greg Mook (GBr) PedaL Inc.
|2:58:57
|19
|John Neave (RSA) Brimstone
|3:20:12
|20
|Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) TIB Hollard 2
|3:40:02
|21
|Malcolm Searle (RSA) Wine Ou's
|3:44:56
|22
|Jaco Anderson (Qat) Jowetts - Andy Square
|3:49:24
|23
|Paul Mckane (RSA) Oh boy, here we go
|3:57:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 1
|27:02:46
|2
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM
|0:10:51
|3
|Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon
|0:19:27
|4
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing
|0:23:26
|5
|Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 1
|0:42:58
|6
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens
|1:01:01
|7
|Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 2
|1:01:38
|8
|Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM1
|1:02:28
|9
|David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix
|1:19:59
|10
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM2
|1:35:45
|11
|Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|1:44:57
|12
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|2:01:51
|13
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road
|2:09:09
|14
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 1
|2:23:34
|15
|Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 2
|2:23:53
|16
|Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain
|2:32:21
|17
|Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys
|2:33:03
|18
|Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar
|3:48:37
|19
|Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties
|4:02:22
|20
|Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade
|4:09:45
|21
|John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team
|4:26:37
|22
|Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike
|4:28:51
|23
|Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de
|4:39:01
|24
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|4:57:06
|25
|Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 1
|5:04:14
|26
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com
|5:13:59
|27
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com
|5:23:01
|28
|Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ
|5:35:00
|29
|Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil
|5:43:13
|30
|Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT
|5:46:12
|31
|Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE
|5:50:07
|32
|Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine
|5:50:13
|33
|Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental
|6:07:38
|34
|Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat
|6:08:43
|35
|Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK
|6:27:11
|36
|Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding
|6:29:30
|37
|Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 1
|6:31:45
|38
|Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 2
|6:39:15
|39
|Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group
|6:47:38
|40
|Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta
|6:55:48
|41
|Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch
|7:28:28
|42
|Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats
|7:31:29
|43
|Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS
|7:33:15
|44
|Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent
|7:35:57
|45
|Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun
|7:47:47
|46
|Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank
|8:06:10
|47
|Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference
|8:42:59
|48
|Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark
|8:43:21
|49
|Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties
|8:48:42
|50
|Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime
|8:52:59
|51
|Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste
|8:57:35
|52
|George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 4
|8:59:34
|53
|Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties
|9:07:23
|54
|Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder
|9:10:12
|55
|Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports
|9:11:02
|56
|Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 1
|9:14:31
|57
|Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active
|9:19:41
|58
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit
|9:22:51
|59
|Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery
|9:25:56
|60
|Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes
|9:28:21
|61
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion
|9:32:46
|62
|Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats
|9:34:27
|63
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance
|9:44:23
|64
|Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team
|9:44:50
|65
|Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour
|9:51:06
|66
|Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 1
|9:55:31
|67
|Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing
|9:56:56
|68
|Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH
|9:58:02
|69
|Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo
|9:59:07
|70
|Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics
|10:03:51
|71
|Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt
|10:07:36
|72
|Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso
|10:09:15
|73
|Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino
|10:09:58
|74
|Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike
|10:10:11
|75
|Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach
|10:13:48
|76
|Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer
|10:15:33
|77
|Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team
|10:23:38
|78
|Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South
|10:31:04
|79
|Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy
|10:31:12
|80
|Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop
|10:35:26
|81
|Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS
|10:36:34
|82
|Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 2
|10:38:14
|83
|Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 1
|10:38:40
|84
|Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil
|10:44:30
|85
|Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon
|10:49:42
|86
|Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 1
|10:49:53
|87
|Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com
|10:55:27
|88
|Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless
|11:01:01
|89
|Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux
|11:18:07
|90
|Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires
|11:21:47
|91
|Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades
|11:25:58
|92
|David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines
|11:27:02
|93
|Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa
|11:27:45
|94
|Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting
|11:30:50
|95
|Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro
|11:35:11
|96
|Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two
|11:38:26
|97
|Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info
|11:44:20
|98
|Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go
|11:45:51
|99
|Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike
|11:45:54
|100
|Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank
|11:50:17
|101
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles
|12:01:15
|102
|Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend
|12:06:13
|103
|John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates
|12:07:48
|104
|Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel
|12:16:41
|105
|Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way
|12:21:04
|106
|Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool
|12:21:11
|107
|John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers
|12:27:27
|108
|Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote
|12:31:05
|109
|Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys
|12:33:51
|110
|Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal
|12:37:40
|111
|Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software
|12:41:46
|112
|Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen
|12:46:27
|113
|Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers
|12:47:00
|114
|Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers
|12:52:04
|115
|Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN
|12:59:09
|116
|Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 2
|13:04:21
|117
|Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it
|13:08:02
|118
|Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 2
|13:14:14
|119
|Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 3
|13:18:45
|120
|Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance
|13:26:02
|121
|Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's
|13:26:31
|122
|Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital
|13:27:07
|123
|Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream
|13:30:31
|124
|Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe
|13:33:29
|125
|Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One
|13:38:30
|126
|Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar
|13:39:06
|127
|Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS
|13:42:27
|128
|Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB
|13:47:12
|129
|Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig
|13:50:47
|130
|Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls
|13:52:17
|131
|Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2
|13:55:01
|132
|Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte
|14:03:05
|133
|Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers
|14:03:10
|134
|Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge
|14:04:06
|135
|Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore
|14:05:30
|136
|Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 2
|14:06:18
|137
|Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha
|14:12:12
|138
|Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 1
|14:15:19
|139
|Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans
|14:26:24
|140
|Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin
|14:28:31
|141
|Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD
|14:35:47
|142
|Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital
|14:35:57
|143
|Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx2
|14:45:28
|144
|Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|14:47:10
|145
|Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox
|14:49:42
|146
|Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard
|15:03:51
|147
|Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron
|15:03:53
|148
|Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic
|15:18:01
|149
|Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew
|15:25:17
|150
|Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp
|15:25:22
|151
|Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq2
|15:26:42
|152
|Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike
|15:27:53
|153
|Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings
|15:37:27
|154
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders
|15:39:21
|155
|Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA
|15:46:56
|156
|Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers
|15:57:36
|157
|Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB
|15:59:19
|158
|Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM
|16:01:37
|159
|Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold
|16:03:16
|160
|Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno
|16:08:42
|161
|Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice
|16:12:05
|162
|David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security
|16:17:20
|163
|Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 1
|16:26:36
|164
|Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance
|16:30:34
|165
|Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool
|16:30:40
|166
|Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds
|16:34:05
|167
|Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators
|16:41:02
|168
|Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 3
|16:41:17
|169
|Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice
|16:45:12
|170
|Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear
|16:47:25
|171
|Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT
|16:58:21
|172
|Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com
|16:59:25
|173
|Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling
|17:00:23
|174
|Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands
|17:00:53
|175
|Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld
|17:05:14
|176
|Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's
|17:10:20
|177
|Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 2
|17:13:12
|178
|Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS
|17:18:12
|179
|Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens
|17:22:49
|180
|Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated
|17:26:07
|181
|Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing
|17:29:15
|182
|Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal
|17:33:40
|183
|Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri
|17:38:17
|184
|Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings
|17:42:01
|185
|Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad
|17:43:57
|186
|Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days
|17:49:35
|187
|David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES
|17:51:48
|188
|Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice
|17:53:06
|189
|Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab
|17:53:18
|190
|Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team
|17:53:26
|191
|David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com
|17:55:43
|192
|Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside
|18:03:52
|193
|Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho
|18:17:08
|194
|Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig
|18:18:27
|195
|Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo
|18:20:37
|196
|Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut
|18:43:57
|197
|Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty
|18:48:41
|198
|Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals
|19:03:41
|199
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 2
|19:05:33
|200
|David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles
|19:08:47
|201
|Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles
|19:12:18
|202
|Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles
|19:20:13
|203
|Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion
|19:24:22
|204
|Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F
|19:26:34
|205
|Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One
|19:35:28
|206
|Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies
|19:43:25
|207
|Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane
|19:47:50
|208
|Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira
|19:48:56
|209
|Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply
|19:53:09
|210
|Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts
|19:53:42
|211
|Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International
|19:54:08
|212
|Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's
|19:59:04
|213
|Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona
|20:03:47
|214
|Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst
|20:05:43
|215
|Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog
|20:10:52
|216
|Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance
|20:20:15
|217
|Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA
|20:23:49
|218
|Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos
|20:32:11
|219
|Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World
|20:32:45
|220
|Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services
|20:39:07
|221
|Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers
|20:39:51
|222
|Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV
|20:40:56
|223
|Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará
|20:44:47
|224
|Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox
|20:48:08
|225
|Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore
|20:51:24
|226
|Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF)
|20:59:26
|227
|Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde
|21:01:09
|228
|Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop
|21:09:15
|229
|Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix
|21:10:18
|230
|Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular
|21:11:40
|231
|Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers
|21:13:05
|232
|Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN
|21:13:26
|233
|Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat
|21:17:09
|234
|Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars
|21:18:16
|235
|Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home
|21:19:11
|236
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos
|21:26:30
|237
|John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms
|21:35:46
|238
|Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN
|21:42:30
|239
|Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers
|21:44:34
|240
|Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 2
|21:47:00
|241
|Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods
|21:47:29
|242
|Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos
|21:52:35
|243
|Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma
|22:02:26
|244
|Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers
|22:07:55
|245
|Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes
|22:10:12
|246
|Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell
|22:12:43
|247
|Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited
|22:14:40
|248
|David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions
|22:25:14
|249
|Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld
|22:26:22
|250
|Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit
|22:33:58
|251
|Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM
|22:38:28
|252
|Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII
|22:43:00
|253
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas
|22:46:46
|254
|Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away
|22:55:41
|255
|Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats
|23:00:53
|256
|Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel
|23:19:26
|257
|Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life
|23:27:45
|258
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car
|23:32:23
|259
|Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats
|23:36:50
|260
|Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers
|23:55:00
|261
|Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit
|23:58:43
|262
|Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room
|24:08:47
|263
|Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs
|24:15:48
|264
|Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad
|24:16:12
|265
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN
|24:18:59
|266
|Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants
|24:20:25
|267
|Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 4
|24:41:49
|268
|Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil
|25:08:47
|269
|Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus
|25:10:31
|270
|Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers
|25:11:15
|271
|Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet
|25:16:44
|272
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory
|25:21:40
|273
|Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery
|25:25:36
|274
|Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men
|25:42:07
|275
|Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker
|25:47:39
|276
|Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team
|25:48:04
|277
|Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma
|25:49:36
|278
|Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business
|25:56:29
|279
|Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It
|26:03:13
|280
|Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared
|26:12:30
|281
|Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben
|26:22:03
|282
|Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power
|26:26:18
|283
|Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders
|26:27:48
|284
|Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers
|26:39:55
|285
|Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza
|26:46:18
|286
|Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape
|26:53:28
|287
|David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre
|27:03:57
|288
|Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel
|27:19:55
|289
|Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt
|27:20:16
|290
|Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious
|27:33:21
|291
|Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab
|27:37:11
|292
|Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments
|27:51:39
|293
|Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders
|27:51:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cornelius Mathinus Muller (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance
|32:18:38
|2
|Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend
|1:19:49
|3
|Warren Robertson (RSA) The Sleeveless Wizards
|1:55:44
|4
|Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED
|2:01:04
|5
|Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN
|3:04:37
|6
|Onno Houwer (Ned) Hels@Bike
|4:03:59
|7
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana
|5:42:38
|8
|Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 3
|7:21:13
|9
|Nick Coley (GBr) Mule Bar Strudel
|7:31:39
|10
|Steve van der Merwe (RSA) Dirt Riders
|7:53:07
|11
|Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) TommyTall
|8:06:27
|12
|Gregg Petersen (UAE) Deddi
|8:30:49
|13
|Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team
|8:48:51
|14
|Eric Nesbitt (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan
|9:56:28
|15
|Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics
|10:49:33
|16
|Hp Muller (RSA) Private Client Holdings
|11:08:05
|17
|Nicholas Finch (GBr) Bicycling SA
|11:52:35
|18
|Gerrit Du Preez (RSA) AdoAir
|12:12:59
|19
|Thor Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes
|12:19:41
|20
|Louis Dupper (RSA) Untouchables
|12:26:18
|21
|James Powers (Oma) Hades
|12:28:17
|22
|Dirk Hörnig (Ger) Rodale
|12:30:23
|23
|Andrew Marsh (RSA) Hansgrohe
|12:59:36
|24
|Hennie Schoeman (RSA) Amaglugers
|13:03:59
|25
|Alexander Klose (Ger) Abbruch
|13:19:51
|26
|Harry Beute (Bra) BikeLife Roden
|13:23:01
|27
|Michael Prinsloo (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles
|14:01:19
|28
|Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses
|14:11:17
|29
|Coenie Thomas (RSA) Kiwi Dirtbugs
|14:21:54
|30
|Otto Blanckenberg (RSA) Konti Steel
|14:40:11
|31
|Frans van de Stroet (Ned) Nunc aut nunquam
|14:40:55
|32
|Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) HKGK
|14:44:59
|33
|Steen Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers
|14:55:17
|34
|Etienne Roux (RSA) Easy
|14:57:59
|35
|Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP
|15:12:35
|36
|Christian Lampe (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin
|16:07:30
|37
|Jason Brits (RSA) Pick n Pay Race for Change
|16:17:04
|38
|Ralton Roebert (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter
|16:20:37
|39
|Sean Egner (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos
|16:36:56
|40
|Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce
|16:49:48
|41
|Jacques van Dyk (RSA) JJ
|17:12:52
|42
|Jacques Viljoen (RSA) Long Riders
|17:16:36
|43
|Pierre Billet (Bel) JP Ticket Express
|17:22:52
|44
|Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT
|17:32:44
|45
|Stefan Hattingh (RSA) NMMU
|17:49:24
|46
|Niels van Kampenhout (Ned) Epic Flatlanders
|17:57:17
|47
|Dries Kruger (RSA) Kirk Killissi
|18:01:30
|48
|Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) ilovemycity.co.za
|18:04:11
|49
|Chris Hyman (RSA) 1234
|18:17:45
|50
|Kabous Coetzee (RSA) H8TAR
|20:02:10
|51
|Damon de Boor (RSA) Fly Boy
|20:03:14
|52
|Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers
|20:36:43
|53
|Paul Euvrard (RSA) ABSAlute KMG
|23:57:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE
|33:56:57
|2
|Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies
|0:35:15
|3
|Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree
|3:24:41
|4
|Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN
|4:20:47
|5
|Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT
|5:31:50
|6
|Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies
|6:56:39
|7
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized
|9:01:17
|8
|Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing
|9:46:16
|9
|Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies
|10:13:10
|10
|Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines
|14:24:05
|11
|Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies
|16:19:23
|12
|Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake
|16:49:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adele Tait (RSA) Ride mag Speed Queens
|55:09:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka
|31:14:28
|2
|Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS
|0:40:28
|3
|Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree
|1:20:29
|4
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea
|3:31:35
|5
|Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport
|5:26:18
|6
|Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho
|5:41:04
|7
|Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed
|6:09:33
|8
|Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed
|6:19:22
|9
|Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx
|7:40:24
|10
|Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark
|8:38:06
|11
|Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed
|9:03:38
|12
|Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal
|9:45:48
|13
|Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni
|9:58:24
|14
|Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts
|10:14:10
|15
|Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed
|10:21:03
|16
|Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de
|10:49:35
|17
|Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon
|11:08:22
|18
|Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers
|11:55:58
|19
|Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz
|12:49:13
|20
|Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici
|12:49:57
|21
|Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix
|13:19:49
|22
|Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley
|13:25:15
|23
|Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed
|13:35:10
|24
|Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak
|13:52:19
|25
|Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech
|13:53:36
|26
|Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness
|14:13:27
|27
|Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC
|14:13:57
|28
|Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print
|14:53:00
|29
|Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish
|15:59:25
|30
|Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers
|16:02:15
|31
|Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA
|16:23:14
|32
|Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots
|16:27:43
|33
|Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick
|16:36:47
|34
|Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo
|17:03:49
|35
|Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing
|17:22:01
|36
|Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders
|18:32:58
|37
|Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream
|18:39:41
|38
|Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town
|18:40:46
|39
|Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers
|18:56:29
|40
|Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows
|20:00:26
|41
|Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '77
|20:11:53
|42
|Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too
|20:36:15
|43
|Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION
|21:36:26
|44
|Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth
|21:47:55
|45
|Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit
|21:51:29
|46
|Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine
|21:58:41
|47
|Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom
|22:33:18
|48
|Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 2
|22:50:19
|49
|Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen
|23:05:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles
|36:14:15
|2
|Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Beyers
|2:36:56
|3
|Andre Feldmann (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action
|4:39:23
|4
|Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf
|5:18:25
|5
|Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 2
|6:29:12
|6
|Laurike van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed
|10:48:37
|7
|Mandy Nel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance Mixed
|13:25:53
|8
|Gawie Spies (RSA) Masgcor
|15:26:57
|9
|Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed
|16:25:37
|10
|Caren Henschel (RSA) MikoMax
|16:52:48
|11
|Tanya van der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble
|17:12:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab
|30:43:19
|2
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation
|1:52:04
|3
|Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters
|2:27:02
|4
|Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand
|2:51:16
|5
|Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander
|3:29:13
|6
|Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU
|3:45:12
|7
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters
|3:46:08
|8
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles
|4:21:14
|9
|Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider
|4:27:25
|10
|Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil
|4:47:32
|11
|Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela
|5:30:40
|12
|Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards
|5:36:13
|13
|Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein
|6:01:46
|14
|Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 2
|6:14:53
|15
|Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious
|6:20:23
|16
|Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana
|6:43:29
|17
|Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters
|6:55:12
|18
|Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega
|6:56:49
|19
|Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized
|7:12:12
|20
|Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout
|7:37:42
|21
|Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners
|7:49:29
|22
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini
|7:50:54
|23
|Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike
|7:53:05
|24
|Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson
|8:10:52
|25
|Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club
|8:30:20
|26
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap
|8:32:37
|27
|Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds
|8:46:32
|28
|Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets
|9:04:44
|29
|Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters
|9:16:09
|30
|Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial
|9:19:17
|31
|Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim
|9:22:32
|32
|John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|9:33:55
|33
|Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout
|9:37:34
|34
|Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com
|10:29:02
|35
|Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys
|10:38:48
|36
|Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU
|10:42:10
|37
|Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos
|10:52:31
|38
|Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors
|10:59:22
|39
|Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports
|11:11:22
|40
|Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand
|11:17:38
|41
|Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt
|11:28:53
|42
|Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite
|11:33:25
|43
|Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS
|11:34:03
|44
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier
|11:53:54
|45
|Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans
|11:59:39
|46
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport
|12:10:30
|47
|Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men
|12:15:30
|48
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks
|12:44:41
|49
|Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana
|13:33:28
|50
|Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped
|13:42:22
|51
|Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared
|13:42:24
|52
|Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters
|14:09:09
|53
|Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys
|14:43:18
|54
|Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts
|14:45:39
|55
|Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 1
|15:01:32
|56
|Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU
|15:12:53
|57
|Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP
|15:14:19
|58
|Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat
|15:34:00
|59
|Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven
|15:35:38
|60
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf
|15:40:23
|61
|Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven
|15:45:57
|62
|Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove
|16:23:41
|63
|Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 87
|16:37:04
|64
|Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia
|16:56:46
|65
|Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire
|17:03:54
|66
|Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola
|17:44:13
|67
|Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech
|17:44:21
|68
|Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 3
|17:49:15
|69
|Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy
|17:54:46
|70
|Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge
|18:20:53
|71
|Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World
|18:36:36
|72
|Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse
|18:39:32
|73
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS
|18:41:44
|74
|David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos
|18:49:22
|75
|William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit
|19:01:05
|76
|Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto
|19:35:01
|77
|Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals
|19:48:18
|78
|Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE
|19:57:20
|79
|Rodney Scholten (Swi) and Martin Barrett (Swi) Zuri Massive
|20:33:08
|80
|Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas
|21:00:23
|81
|Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com
|21:31:01
|82
|Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures
|21:42:29
|83
|Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers
|21:48:26
|84
|Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs
|21:49:21
|85
|Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre
|22:15:33
|86
|Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited
|22:22:26
|87
|James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects
|22:23:09
|88
|Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion
|22:46:47
|89
|Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love
|22:49:08
|90
|Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans
|23:03:16
|91
|Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers
|23:42:46
|92
|Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil
|24:13:33
|93
|Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property
|26:21:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) Project Rwanda
|33:33:52
|2
|Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men
|2:13:56
|3
|Russell de Jager (RSA) Powercote Masters
|3:40:07
|4
|Luigi Lutterotti (Ita) Riva Del Garda
|4:40:41
|5
|Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota
|5:13:11
|6
|Robert van Staden (RSA) Afripex Albertos Racing
|5:32:06
|7
|Kurt von Buddenbrock (RSA) High 5
|8:59:15
|8
|Shane Peters (RSA) The Force
|9:19:12
|9
|Erno van Dongen (Ned) Edo MTBiker
|9:46:10
|10
|Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Kakiebos Masters
|10:43:37
|11
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) Bez and Alewyn
|11:35:39
|12
|Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action
|11:46:07
|13
|Anthony Priday (RSA) The Deckle Edge
|13:58:03
|14
|Anders Klavberg (Swe) cykelmagneten.se
|14:44:28
|15
|Robert Scott (RSA) Discovery
|15:23:04
|16
|Steve Heywood (RSA) Crank Bullets
|16:00:43
|17
|Malcolm Searle (RSA) Wine Ou's
|16:42:00
|18
|Greg Mook (GBr) PedaL Inc.
|16:45:08
|19
|Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife - Fast and Featherless
|17:07:56
|20
|John Neave (RSA) Brimstone
|17:57:30
|21
|Paul Mckane (RSA) Oh boy, here we go
|18:27:01
|22
|Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) TIB Hollard 2
|18:27:55
|23
|Jaco Anderson (Qat) Jowetts - Andy Square
|19:36:49
