Image 1 of 16

Lukas and Mathias Fluckiger of team Trek World Racing celebrate their stage win during stage seven of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa.

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 2 of 16

Riders nearing the finish during stage seven of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa.

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 3 of 16

Riders during stage seven of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa.

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 4 of 16

Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of Team Songo-Specialized by DCM can't keep up the pace during stage seven of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa.

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 5 of 16

Burry Stander of Team Songo-Specialized by DCM reaches the bottom of the Lebanon single track trail during stage seven of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa.

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 6 of 16

Lukas and Mathias Fluckiger win stage seven of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa.

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 7 of 16

Aerial shot of riders during stage seven of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa.

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 8 of 16

Aerial shot of riders riding through the vineyard during stage seven of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa.

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 9 of 16

Aerial shot of riders during stage seven of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa.

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 10 of 16

Overall leaders Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm of Team Bulls during stage seven of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa.

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 11 of 16

Mathias FLuckiger during stage seven of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa.

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 12 of 16

Burry Stander and CHristoph Sauser summit Honing Klip during stage seven of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa.

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 13 of 16

Karl Platt during stage seven of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa.

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 14 of 16

Nic Lamond gets ready before stage seven of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa.

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 15 of 16

Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel of team Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing after the finish of stage seven of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa.

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 16 of 16

Riders push their bikes in the sand during stage seven of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa.

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)

Rainy weather conditions greeted the Cape Epic enthusiasts for stage 7 in Oak Valley. Today's stage was beautiful, but hard. Most riders are relieved that tomorrow will be the final stage of this year’s epic adventure and are looking forward to returning home with their finisher jerseys and medals. Stage 7 took riders over 99km and 2,160 of climbing.

The short, sharp hills early on caused legs to burn with five minutes up and 15 seconds down, making riders work hard. After the descent past Houwhoek Inn, riders passed Botriver onto some fast gravel roads through the farmland. On the main obstacle of the day up to Lebanon Highlands Plantation, rocks and loose ground forced them to get off their bikes in the steep areas. Dassenberg proved difficult due to its sandy surface as well as level of complexity. Not long in kilometers, this climb took even the most experienced participants more than half an hour to master.

After crossing over to Houteq, it was singletrack heading into Lebanon for some of the most coveted trails in the Cape. More short, steep climbs stood in the way of a final stretch of swooping paths to the finish line.

Bulls Platt and Sahm maintain overall lead with only one stage to go

It was a close call for the top teams as they battled it out to win the penultimate stage of this year’s event. The Flückiger brothers, Lukas and Mathias, attained their dream of a second stage win, but will need to make up at least 23 minutes and 26 seconds in tomorrow's final stage if they want to be crowned the kings of the "Magical and Untamed African Mountain Bike Race". They won stage 7 in 4:11.58,9 with the German Bulls' Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm hot on their heels in a time of 4:12.05. Multivan Merida’s José Hermida and Rudi van Houts finished in third place in 4:13.37. South African Burry Stander and his Swiss teammate Christoph Sauser (Songo-Specialized by DCM) finished fourth in 4:16.00, and they were followed by current world cross country mountain bike champion Nino Schurter and his teammate Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing) in 4:16.11. Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata (Team MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon) finished eighth in a time of 4:21.32.

The Bulls Team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm again successfully defended the zebra-striped leaders' jerseys with an overall time of 27:02.46. They are now leading by 10 minutes and 51 seconds. Songo-Specialized by DCM remains in second place overall (27:13.37). MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon remains in third position overall (27:22.13), while the Flückiger brothers of Trek World Racing are in fourth position overall (27:26.12).

Max Knox and Brandon Stewart of DCM Chrome finished in 16th place today (4:35.28), successfully defending their African leaders' jerseys for the fourth day in a row. They have moved up one place to 10th place overall (28:38.31).

Lukas Flückiger of Trek World Racing said his team lost Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing), who were riding well, when they had a mechanical. "They were very strong and motivated today, but unfortunately had a technical problem about 20km before the finish. We had a good rhythm behind them and then took the lead. Also, Karl (Platt) crashed during the last bit of singletrack so we could also gain some time on them. I'm actually very surprised by our stage win today. My legs were really tired from yesterday."

To the question of whether they would be going for a hat trick with another stage win tomorrow, Lukas replied that he and his brother would definitely be taking it easier. "We'll probably not go for another stage win and just take it easy and enjoy the beautiful scenery. Today's stage had too much uphill. When I looked at the stage profile yesterday, I thought it was going to be much easier."

"I heard last night that our parents are sitting in front of the computer everyday following the live ticker to see where we are. It's really motivating to know they're behind us all the way," said Lukas' brother Matthias.

"I felt good and my legs were great. I think the leaders' jerseys are safe for the moment," said Karl Platt of the overall leading Bulls Team. "We worked hard today and expected to finish first. We also wanted to win a stage and were riding together at the front, when there was an unexpected sharp turn and I braked too hard. Stefan then crashed into me, and the handlebar went into my behind which was quite painful. I was really upset with myself."

With regards to his shoulder which he dislocated twice during last year's event, Platt is very positive. "My shoulder is so much better and it's nice to feel so confident. My doctor sent me an sms this morning to ask how I was doing, and I said we have the leaders' jerseys which means he really did a good job."

José Hermida and Rudi van Houts of Multivan Merida secured their first podium finish in this year's race. "Yes, we're finally on the podium although it took us seven days to get here," said Hermida. "One of our aims was to win a stage but a podium is just as good. It was a lot like a cross country race today. The first one to two hours we all rode at cross country speed, then took a rest, and then again raced at cross country speed. I'm pretty happy as it's always good to be back in business. The world's best riders all take part in this race to prepare for the season, and we've had some lovely weather and the race has such a great ambience."

"At the beginning I felt really good, but after the long climbs, I started to struggle a bit. We broke away with the leading group, but thereafter I was just trying to survive," said Hermida's teammate Adds Rudi van Houts. "I suppose this race is about survival of the fittest and I'm not the strongest anymore. But I'm still having fun, enjoying every moment and being with José is never boring. He's always good to have around and a great motivator."

Nino Schurter and his teammate Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing) finished in fifth place. "I felt pretty strong until we were about 18km from the finish line," said Schurter. "I probably didn't eat and drink enough because I was then feeling totally finished. We won't try again for a stage win. This was excellent training and it wasn't our goal to win. Florian flatted twice and I also flatted once, so we'll see this as preparation for World Cup."

"I had some stomach problems last night and this morning, so struggled a bit today," said Says Christoph Sauser (Songo-Specialized by DCM). "The uphills were difficult, but then I could always get back on the downhills. I didn't have the power I would normally have in the long climbs. I think my body went into emergency mode, but we're in second place overall which is nice."

Bart Brentjens of Trek Brentjens hurt himself earlier this week and bruised his ribs. "I'm struggling a bit every day and we're just trying to stay with the second or third group." To the question of how he copes with pain, his answer is simply, "It's part of the job."

Fifth consecutive women's stage win for Rothaus-CUBE

Kristine and Anna-Sofie Noergaard (team Rothaus-CUBE) won their fifth consecutive women's stage, finishing in a time of 5:19.22. They remain in first position overall (33:56.57). They were again followed by Hannele Steyn-Kotze and Ivonne Kraft (Team Sludge Ladies) in a time of 5:31.27, who remain in second place overall (34:32.12). Giuliana Vitali and Tamara Horn (team bike2help.ch – Big Tree) finished third, with their sixth podium finish in this year's race (5:54.00), placing them in third position overall (37:21.38).

"Today it took me three hours to warm up and suddenly, for some unknown reason, I had a lot of energy," said Kristine Noergaard of team Rothaus-CUBE. "We enjoyed the last part of singletrack – it was good. We're used to the wind in Denmark, but it was much stronger today."

"I look forward to the last stage," said Anna-Sofie. "Today was a very good day and the route reminded me a bit of the forests in Denmark. I also enjoyed the weather – it was nice and cool."

"It was a great stage with some amazing weather and lovely views. We had everything – rain, sunshine, clouds, and wind – all in one day," said Ivonne Kraft of the Sludge Ladies. "Hannele did well today and I'm very happy to ride with her. The Danish sisters are much younger than us. We stayed with them for the first 60km and said 'let's do an easy finish together', but they weren't really keen on that."

"We were fighting hard up to halfway to stay with them and then they broke away," said Adds Hannele Steyn-Kotze. "It was such a beautiful route – you could see flowers and smell the rain. I felt so fortunate to be here today."

Tamara Horn and Giuliana Vitali of (team bike2help.ch) met Tamara's boyfriend on route today. "We met up with them along the way for the first time today but didn't want to ride with them," said Horn. "We wanted to ride on our own as we didn't want anyone to think that we had help. It's important for us to do this race on our own. We were racing for charity this year, and it really motivated us in the winter months. We wanted to keep a steady pace during the race and knew the Noergaard sisters as well as Ivonne Kraft, but we had no idea how strong the South African teams would be. We were hoping to be in the top five and are very happy with our third place so far."

The two met during a race in Switzerland. "We were both participating in a race near my home. It was very wet and muddy and I was coming from behind Giuliana and asked her to move. She was stuck in the mud so couldn't and I crashed into her and broke her wheel. She was very upset with me. We saw each other again on the podium and became friends," said Tamara.

This is their first stage race as a team. "We had a lot of technical problems initially and it's not easy because of the warm weather. I asked Tamara to participate with me and she's definitely the stronger one," said Vitali. "And to think she was the one who was afraid that she wouldn't be able to do it! She trained very well in winter and it means a lot to be in third place in the Cape Epic. It's one of the hardest races in the world."

"Luckily we're good friends and know each other well," said Tamara. "We often go biking together in summer. You have to communicate really well during this race and sort out any problems you have with each other. We can really put stuff aside and get on with the race. I would be very proud if we finish in third place, but tomorrow we'll just race and have fun and perhaps even ride with the boys for a bit."

MTN Business Qhubeka ready for final stage

Yolande Speedy and Paul Cordes (MTN Business Qhubeka) had their fourth stage win in a time of 5:01.19 and remain the overall leaders in their category (31:14.28). They were again followed by Bärti Bucher and Esther Süss (Wheeler – BIXS) in 5:09.12 who remain in second place overall (31:54.56). Nico Pfitzenmaier and Sally Bigham of the Adidas Big Tree team finished in third place (5:16.16) and are ranked third overall (32:34.57).

Yolande Speedy of MTN Business Qhubeka said, "It was a tough day and we managed to get a gap on the Swiss team. We pushed hard on the first climb, although it was tough with the wind and I can feel my legs are getting tired. The singletrack today was beautiful and the cool weather really helped. Paul was also feeling strong and he helped me on the climbs. We have a decent lead and only have one stage to go, but with mountain biking you never know. Hopefully we'll have a good day tomorrow."

"The elements were a bit against us today and the sandy climb in the middle was hard on the legs," said her teammate Cordes. "The singletrack was nice and all in all it was a good day. We didn’t ride as aggressively as yesterday – we tried to keep it stable and have a good ride. The leaders' jersey is a good place to be, but things can still go wrong. We’ll take tomorrow as it comes and prepare well, as we’ve done for every stage of the race – hopefully that will be enough."

"We had a lot of wind today. I was also feeling a bit weak and can feel my power is gone," said Ester Süss of the Wheeler – BIXS team. "I’m very happy tomorrow is the last stage and hope we can have a good race."

Her partner Bärti Bucher added, "Today was quite difficult with the wind and rain and we were happy to get to the finish line. One stage to go! Paul and Yolande are a strong team and they deserve their win."

Cyclelab ready for victory with almost two-hour lead among masters

Cyclelab's Shan Wilson and Andrew Mclean defended their leaders' jerseys for the seventh time in 4:48.07. They remain in the overall lead in the masters (30:43.19) by one hour and 52 minutes. They were followed by Corrie Muller and Robert Sim of the Big Tree Masters with their fifth podium finish (4:48.49) who are in third place overall in this category (33:10.21). Adrian Enthoven and Gary Marescia (Cycle Lab Jag Foundation) finished third in 5:04.00 and maintain their second place overall (32:35.23). Geof Blance and Malcolm Mcleod of R & R Sport New Zealand finished fourth in 5:09.22 and remain in fourth place overall (33:34.35).

"Corrie and Robert rode very well today. We decided to stay with them until the singletrack where they couldn't follow us any longer," said Says Andrew Mclean of Cyclelab. "Luckily it was overcast and not too hot, but it was windy. Tomorrow's celebration will be like the finish of the Tour de France. We can't wait and will enjoy the final stage and not race too hard."

Corrie Muller of the Big Tree Masters said, "It was such a nice day today. It was great to be riding with Andrew and Shan for a big part of the stage. They have so many years of experience and to race with two true gentlemen was amazing. When a young team cut in front of me, Andrew was really having a go at them. It’s a pity we couldn’t keep up with them. I mean, I'm a mountain biker and don't even own a road bike, but they're just too fast for us. The 2010 Cape Epic was sweet and sour with the enormous problems we had on the first day. But it was the best Cape Epic I've ever had – the hardships sometimes make the sparkle so much better, and if one day was like the other it would be boring."

"We just couldn’t stay with Cyclelab – we really tried. It was enjoyable but tough," said Muller's partner Sim. "The stage was awesome, especially the singletrack coming home. You get energy from somewhere. On the first day we were 133rd and 24th in our category, so we’re pretty happy."

Stage eight:  the final day

The final stage will take riders over 65km and 1640m of climbing from Oak Valley to their final destination, Lourensford Wine Estate. As is tradition, the last stage is always the shortest, but never easy. When riders see vineyards, they will know it is all about short, sharp climbs before some longer and even steeper ones through Nuweberg, up to see the superb vistas of Elgin/Grabouw. In 2010, the Cape Epic takes a new route into the Hottentots Holland Nature Reserve, on Buysepad, skirting Gantouw Pass. There's no portage this year, but route designer Dr Evil has something else in mind before riders head down for a traditional finish to the 2010 Cape Epic.

Video from stage seven is provided by www.rsaweb.co.za.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing4:11:59
2Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 10:00:06
3Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 20:01:38
4Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM0:04:01
5Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing0:04:12
6Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys0:06:43
7Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 10:07:49
8Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon0:09:33
9Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road0:12:44
10David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix0:13:03
11Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade0:14:11
12Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens0:14:53
13Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:20:37
14Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM10:20:42
15Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 10:20:57
16Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM20:23:29
17Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 20:25:49
18Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT0:29:15
19Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain0:30:41
20Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine0:32:03
21Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties0:34:06
22Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike0:35:52
23Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar0:42:09
24Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de0:43:30
25Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 10:44:47
26Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape0:46:01
27Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil0:47:51
28Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ0:48:15
29Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental0:52:38
30Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com0:53:51
31Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group1:01:26
32Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE1:02:11
33John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team1:02:45
34Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark1:04:06
35Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat1:04:20
36Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active1:05:44
37Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 21:05:49
38Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS1:09:01
39Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding1:09:56
40Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference1:11:14
41Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK1:11:23
42Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats1:12:49
43Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com1:13:43
44Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats1:15:54
45Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent1:16:08
46Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta1:16:38
47Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime1:16:54
48Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports1:18:15
49Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com1:18:21
50George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 41:19:01
50Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo
52Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance1:20:06
53Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste1:20:33
54Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder1:23:35
55Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit1:24:12
56Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion1:27:23
57Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino1:27:58
58Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon1:28:14
59Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun1:29:24
60Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso1:30:39
61Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South1:30:44
62Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles1:31:19
63Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 11:31:52
64Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties1:32:09
65Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank1:32:38
66Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 11:32:40
67Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop1:32:42
68Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless1:33:23
69Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 11:34:27
70Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt1:35:28
71Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team1:35:38
72Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH1:36:07
73Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 21:36:33
74Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend1:36:44
75Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux1:36:45
76Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting1:37:40
77Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics1:39:22
78Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote1:39:32
79Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing1:39:42
80Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal1:40:06
81Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB1:40:42
82Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS1:40:51
83Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch1:41:05
84Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach1:42:40
85Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com1:43:09
86Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes1:43:23
87Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil1:43:45
88Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires1:44:50
89Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance1:45:06
90Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties1:45:16
91Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge1:45:27
92Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 11:46:33
93Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre1:46:45
94David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines1:47:25
95Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery1:48:18
96Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 31:48:40
97Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer1:48:41
98Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy1:48:44
99John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers1:48:45
100Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa1:49:03
101Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 21:49:07
102Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go1:49:26
103Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic1:50:44
104Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard1:50:56
105Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info1:52:35
106Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron1:53:11
107Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades1:53:19
108Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar1:54:08
109Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys1:54:09
110Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team1:54:29
111Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's1:55:04
112Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp1:56:29
113Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers1:57:44
114Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way1:58:20
115Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA1:58:20
116Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD1:58:26
117Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One1:58:28
118Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software1:58:49
119John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates1:59:06
120Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel1:59:20
121Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool1:59:41
122Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro1:59:56
123Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen1:59:57
124Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it2:00:09
125Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 22:01:00
126Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike2:02:59
127Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri2:03:11
128Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 22:03:50
129Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank2:04:16
130Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 12:05:10
131Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike2:06:55
132Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls2:07:10
133Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty2:07:27
134Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN2:08:24
135Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice2:08:52
136Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream2:09:29
137Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx22:10:27
138Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days2:10:29
139Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital2:10:36
140Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply2:12:11
141Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS2:12:33
142Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings2:12:35
143Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators2:14:11
144Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte2:15:24
145Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 22:15:34
146Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig2:16:25
147Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT2:16:43
148Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated2:18:14
41Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders2:18:24
149Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold2:19:24
150Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox2:19:41
151Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers2:19:51
152Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers2:20:26
153Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew2:21:05
154Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice2:21:52
155Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour2:22:44
156Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling2:22:45
157Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's2:23:07
158David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security2:23:25
159Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands2:24:33
160Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld2:24:49
161Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens2:25:02
162Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq22:25:03
163Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear2:25:41
164Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool2:26:07
165Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin2:26:50
166Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo2:27:00
167Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance2:27:12
168Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans2:27:17
169Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals2:27:58
170Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two2:29:11
171Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 22:29:49
172Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad2:30:40
173Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 12:30:41
174Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings2:30:52
175Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat2:31:00
176Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM2:31:15
177Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike2:31:43
178John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms2:33:05
179Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles2:34:52
180Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team2:35:36
181David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES2:36:00
182Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore2:36:18
183David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com2:37:25
184Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 32:37:38
185Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut2:37:46
186Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha2:38:04
187Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop2:38:06
188Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 22:40:25
189Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig2:43:06
190Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers2:43:21
191Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona2:43:31
192Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe2:43:52
193Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice2:45:24
194Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho2:46:57
195Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst2:46:58
196Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno2:47:35
197Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos2:47:38
198Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB2:49:17
199Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane2:49:41
200Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV2:49:43
201Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix2:49:47
202Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds2:49:50
203Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services2:52:24
204David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles2:53:12
205Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers2:56:11
206Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World2:56:16
207Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance2:56:28
208Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular2:58:22
209Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN3:00:34
210Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 13:01:30
211Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA3:01:48
212Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal3:01:53
213Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers3:02:49
214Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog3:03:14
215Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad3:04:05
216Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars3:04:55
217Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab3:04:57
218Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS3:06:18
219Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles3:06:31
220Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld3:06:33
221Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs3:07:36
222Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside3:07:51
223Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit3:08:03
224Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home3:08:33
225Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma3:09:00
226Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde3:10:25
227Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies3:11:29
228Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers3:11:55
229Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts3:13:25
230Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One3:14:36
231Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's3:17:03
232Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion3:17:16
233Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team3:19:09
234Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers3:19:19
235David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions3:24:11
236Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away3:24:23
237Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore3:24:41
238Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International3:25:03
239Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 23:27:05
240Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos3:27:17
241Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas3:29:18
242Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus3:29:21
243Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN3:29:41
244Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats3:30:26
245Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará3:30:42
246Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life3:31:53
247Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell3:33:03
248Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox3:33:04
249Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 43:34:42
250Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory3:36:34
251Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF)3:37:12
252Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM3:39:00
253Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN3:39:21
254Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car3:39:34
255Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit3:40:58
256Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos3:43:56
257Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery3:45:12
258Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII3:46:39
259Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza3:46:40
260Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room3:47:30
261Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel3:47:37
262Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers3:47:37
263Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious3:47:59
264Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira3:48:30
265Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers3:49:34
266Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F3:50:46
267Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men3:50:49
268Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers3:51:10
269Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited3:51:37
270Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods3:52:01
271Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet3:52:44
272Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma3:54:50
273Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes3:55:52
274Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants3:57:29
275Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil4:01:25
276Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It4:01:30
277Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats4:01:31
278Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital4:07:24
279Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders4:11:59
280Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben4:12:53
281Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared4:13:32
282Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power4:15:30
283Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business4:17:00
284Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel4:20:07
285Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab4:26:56
286Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders4:29:53
287David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre4:30:20
288Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt4:34:24
289Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker4:35:15
290Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape4:38:07
291Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments5:06:02
292Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing5:17:51

Men - Stage 7 : Individual Finishers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cornelius Mathinus Muller (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance4:48:51
2Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend0:12:18
3Warren Robertson (RSA) The Sleeveless Wizards0:13:16
4Onno Houwer (Ned) Hels@Bike0:13:16
5Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED0:20:54
6Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team0:34:04
7Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN0:37:47
8Steen Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers1:00:39
9Gregg Petersen (UAE) Deddi1:02:39
10Thor Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes1:02:39
11Dirk Hörnig (Ger) Rodale1:13:55
12Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) TommyTall1:13:55
13Andrew Marsh (RSA) Hansgrohe1:16:08
14James Powers (Oma) Hades1:16:08
15Steve van der Merwe (RSA) Dirt Riders1:16:57
16Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics1:24:03
17Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana1:26:52
18Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 31:28:41
19Nick Coley (GBr) Mule Bar Strudel1:36:12
20Nicholas Finch (GBr) Bicycling SA1:36:32
21Pierre Billet (Bel) JP Ticket Express1:44:26
22Hp Muller (RSA) Private Client Holdings1:46:07
23Louis Dupper (RSA) Untouchables1:47:05
24Hennie Schoeman (RSA) Amaglugers1:48:51
25Otto Blanckenberg (RSA) Konti Steel1:50:47
26Ralton Roebert (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter1:56:44
27Alexander Klose (Ger) Abbruch2:00:27
28Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) HKGK2:03:00
29Etienne Roux (RSA) Easy2:03:00
30Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce2:05:10
31Gerrit Du Preez (RSA) AdoAir2:06:16
32Eric Nesbitt (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan2:10:21
33Harry Beute (Bra) BikeLife Roden2:14:05
34Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses2:14:57
35Michael Prinsloo (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles2:15:59
36Jason Brits (RSA) Pick n Pay Race for Change2:19:53
37Coenie Thomas (RSA) Kiwi Dirtbugs2:21:41
38Christian Lampe (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin2:24:00
39Jacques van Dyk (RSA) JJ2:30:46
40Dries Kruger (RSA) Kirk Killissi2:35:34
41Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP2:37:09
42Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT2:40:00
43Jacques Viljoen (RSA) Long Riders2:40:37
44Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) ilovemycity.co.za2:43:36
45Sean Egner (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos2:45:56
46Stefan Hattingh (RSA) NMMU2:55:49
47Frans van de Stroet (Ned) Nunc aut nunquam2:59:08
48Niels van Kampenhout (Ned) Epic Flatlanders3:00:38
49Chris Hyman (RSA) 12343:03:51
50Kabous Coetzee (RSA) H8TAR3:18:58
51Damon de Boor (RSA) Fly Boy3:47:31
52Paul Euvrard (RSA) ABSAlute KMG3:50:57
53Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers4:00:58

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE5:19:22
2Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies0:12:05
3Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree0:34:39
4Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT0:41:19
5Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN0:49:14
6Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing1:05:37
7Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies1:08:09
8Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized1:31:17
9Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies1:41:50
10Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines1:47:22
11Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake2:34:39
12Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies2:48:00

Women - Stage 7 : Individual Finishers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adele Tait (RSA) Ride mag Speed Queens8:17:11

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka5:01:19
2Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS0:07:53
3Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree0:14:57
4Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea0:30:50
5Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed0:37:37
6Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport0:46:04
7Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho0:51:28
8Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed0:55:45
9Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx1:03:42
10Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni1:11:06
11Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed1:12:45
12Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts1:15:48
13Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed1:23:10
14Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon1:27:54
15Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz1:28:58
16Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal1:32:25
17Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de1:32:56
18Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak1:32:57
19Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness1:40:08
20Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers1:42:14
21Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark1:46:58
22Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print1:47:54
23Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish1:47:57
24Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed1:51:36
25Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC1:54:28
26Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley1:56:21
27Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA2:00:31
28Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '772:04:57
29Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix2:10:19
30Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech2:18:23
31Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows2:19:16
32Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo2:22:50
33Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers2:26:10
34Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream2:34:49
35Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots2:38:21
36Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici2:41:29
37Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town2:43:27
38Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers2:50:26
39Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick2:50:53
40Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too3:00:48
41Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing3:03:58
42Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine3:05:33
43Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth3:11:03
44Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders3:11:55
45Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION3:19:44
46Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom3:22:31
47Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen3:22:32
48Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 23:37:19
49Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit3:37:36

Mixed - Stage 7 : Individual Finishers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles5:26:38
2Andre Feldmann (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action0:04:35
3Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf0:07:13
4Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Beyers0:23:27
5Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 21:49:44
6Laurike van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed2:04:42
7Gawie Spies (RSA) Masgcor2:16:24
8Caren Henschel (RSA) MikoMax2:27:20
9Tanya van der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble2:35:58
10Mandy Nel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance Mixed2:39:47
11Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed2:55:58

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab4:48:07
2Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters0:00:42
3Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation0:15:53
4Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand0:21:15
5Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters0:25:03
6Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles0:35:59
7Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander0:36:56
8Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein0:38:54
9Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega0:41:56
10Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU0:42:23
11Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 20:43:59
12Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike0:46:11
13Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider0:49:09
14Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela0:50:02
15Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil0:52:17
16Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards0:55:04
17Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana1:00:46
18Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout1:00:57
19Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized1:03:16
20Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini1:06:57
21Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim1:09:05
22Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners1:10:01
23Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club1:14:09
24Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos1:15:12
25Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite1:16:56
26Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds1:19:21
27John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob1:19:39
28Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU1:22:05
29Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial1:23:29
30Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com1:25:39
31Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson1:26:50
32Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters1:27:57
33Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport1:31:03
34Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports1:32:19
35Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets1:34:41
36Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout1:36:17
37Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters1:38:26
38Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped1:39:44
39Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans1:41:13
40Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men1:41:16
42Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks1:42:45
43Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier1:44:40
44Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters1:45:30
45Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 11:48:31
46Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors1:50:00
47Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared1:50:51
48Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP1:50:58
49Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat1:52:10
50Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt1:52:32
51Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS1:52:48
52Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys1:52:49
53Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap1:53:08
54Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana1:57:21
55Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys2:03:36
56Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove2:05:47
57Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia2:06:00
58Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf2:06:09
59Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola2:10:01
60David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos2:13:03
61Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World2:17:25
62Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand2:20:44
63Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire2:21:40
64Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts2:22:27
65Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU2:24:48
66Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech2:25:17
67Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto2:25:44
68Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 872:29:43
69Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge2:36:31
70Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS2:38:02
71Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse2:38:03
72Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven2:45:42
73Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 32:50:41
74Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven2:51:04
75Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com2:51:45
76Rodney Scholten (Swi) and Martin Barrett (Swi) Zuri Massive2:55:47
77William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit2:56:25
78Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy2:56:53
79Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious3:10:31
80Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE3:13:24
81Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals3:18:02
82Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers3:20:14
83Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion3:21:53
84Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love3:26:12
85Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans3:28:50
86Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures3:34:16
87Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited3:35:38
88Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas3:36:42
89Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre3:42:02
90Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers3:43:25
91Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil3:44:04
92Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs3:45:32
93James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects3:53:36
94Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property4:31:02

Masters - Stage 7 : Individual Finishers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) Project Rwanda4:26:10
2Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men0:47:42
3Luigi Lutterotti (Ita) Riva Del Garda1:14:43
4Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota1:15:57
5Robert van Staden (RSA) Afripex Albertos Racing1:35:07
6Erno van Dongen (Ned) Edo MTBiker1:39:55
7Shane Peters (RSA) The Force1:53:57
8Russell de Jager (RSA) Powercote Masters2:08:49
9Anders Klavberg (Swe) cykelmagneten.se2:29:04
10Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) Bez and Alewyn2:37:38
11Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action2:41:23
12Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Kakiebos Masters2:42:26
13Kurt von Buddenbrock (RSA) High 52:50:35
14Anthony Priday (RSA) The Deckle Edge2:51:58
15Robert Scott (RSA) Discovery2:51:58
16Steve Heywood (RSA) Crank Bullets2:53:45
17Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife - Fast and Featherless2:56:40
18Greg Mook (GBr) PedaL Inc.2:58:57
19John Neave (RSA) Brimstone3:20:12
20Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) TIB Hollard 23:40:02
21Malcolm Searle (RSA) Wine Ou's3:44:56
22Jaco Anderson (Qat) Jowetts - Andy Square3:49:24
23Paul Mckane (RSA) Oh boy, here we go3:57:32

Men general classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 127:02:46
2Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM0:10:51
3Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon0:19:27
4Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing0:23:26
5Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 10:42:58
6Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens1:01:01
7Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 21:01:38
8Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM11:02:28
9David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix1:19:59
10Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM21:35:45
11Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing1:44:57
12Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 22:01:51
13Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road2:09:09
14Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 12:23:34
15Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 22:23:53
16Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain2:32:21
17Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys2:33:03
18Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar3:48:37
19Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties4:02:22
20Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade4:09:45
21John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team4:26:37
22Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike4:28:51
23Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de4:39:01
24Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape4:57:06
25Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 15:04:14
26Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com5:13:59
27Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com5:23:01
28Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ5:35:00
29Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil5:43:13
30Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT5:46:12
31Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE5:50:07
32Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine5:50:13
33Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental6:07:38
34Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat6:08:43
35Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK6:27:11
36Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding6:29:30
37Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 16:31:45
38Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 26:39:15
39Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group6:47:38
40Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta6:55:48
41Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch7:28:28
42Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats7:31:29
43Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS7:33:15
44Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent7:35:57
45Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun7:47:47
46Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank8:06:10
47Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference8:42:59
48Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark8:43:21
49Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties8:48:42
50Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime8:52:59
51Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste8:57:35
52George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 48:59:34
53Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties9:07:23
54Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder9:10:12
55Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports9:11:02
56Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 19:14:31
57Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active9:19:41
58Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit9:22:51
59Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery9:25:56
60Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes9:28:21
61Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion9:32:46
62Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats9:34:27
63Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance9:44:23
64Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team9:44:50
65Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour9:51:06
66Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 19:55:31
67Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing9:56:56
68Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH9:58:02
69Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo9:59:07
70Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics10:03:51
71Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt10:07:36
72Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso10:09:15
73Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino10:09:58
74Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike10:10:11
75Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach10:13:48
76Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer10:15:33
77Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team10:23:38
78Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South10:31:04
79Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy10:31:12
80Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop10:35:26
81Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS10:36:34
82Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 210:38:14
83Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 110:38:40
84Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil10:44:30
85Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon10:49:42
86Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 110:49:53
87Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com10:55:27
88Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless11:01:01
89Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux11:18:07
90Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires11:21:47
91Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades11:25:58
92David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines11:27:02
93Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa11:27:45
94Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting11:30:50
95Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro11:35:11
96Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two11:38:26
97Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info11:44:20
98Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go11:45:51
99Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike11:45:54
100Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank11:50:17
101Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles12:01:15
102Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend12:06:13
103John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates12:07:48
104Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel12:16:41
105Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way12:21:04
106Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool12:21:11
107John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers12:27:27
108Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote12:31:05
109Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys12:33:51
110Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal12:37:40
111Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software12:41:46
112Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen12:46:27
113Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers12:47:00
114Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers12:52:04
115Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN12:59:09
116Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 213:04:21
117Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it13:08:02
118Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 213:14:14
119Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 313:18:45
120Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance13:26:02
121Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's13:26:31
122Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital13:27:07
123Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream13:30:31
124Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe13:33:29
125Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One13:38:30
126Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar13:39:06
127Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS13:42:27
128Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB13:47:12
129Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig13:50:47
130Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls13:52:17
131Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 213:55:01
132Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte14:03:05
133Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers14:03:10
134Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge14:04:06
135Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore14:05:30
136Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 214:06:18
137Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha14:12:12
138Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 114:15:19
139Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans14:26:24
140Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin14:28:31
141Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD14:35:47
142Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital14:35:57
143Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx214:45:28
144Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre14:47:10
145Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox14:49:42
146Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard15:03:51
147Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron15:03:53
148Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic15:18:01
149Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew15:25:17
150Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp15:25:22
151Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq215:26:42
152Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike15:27:53
153Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings15:37:27
154Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders15:39:21
155Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA15:46:56
156Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers15:57:36
157Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB15:59:19
158Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM16:01:37
159Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold16:03:16
160Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno16:08:42
161Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice16:12:05
162David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security16:17:20
163Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 116:26:36
164Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance16:30:34
165Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool16:30:40
166Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds16:34:05
167Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators16:41:02
168Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 316:41:17
169Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice16:45:12
170Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear16:47:25
171Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT16:58:21
172Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com16:59:25
173Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling17:00:23
174Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands17:00:53
175Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld17:05:14
176Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's17:10:20
177Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 217:13:12
178Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS17:18:12
179Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens17:22:49
180Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated17:26:07
181Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing17:29:15
182Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal17:33:40
183Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri17:38:17
184Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings17:42:01
185Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad17:43:57
186Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days17:49:35
187David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES17:51:48
188Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice17:53:06
189Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab17:53:18
190Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team17:53:26
191David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com17:55:43
192Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside18:03:52
193Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho18:17:08
194Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig18:18:27
195Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo18:20:37
196Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut18:43:57
197Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty18:48:41
198Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals19:03:41
199Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 219:05:33
200David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles19:08:47
201Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles19:12:18
202Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles19:20:13
203Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion19:24:22
204Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F19:26:34
205Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One19:35:28
206Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies19:43:25
207Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane19:47:50
208Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira19:48:56
209Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply19:53:09
210Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts19:53:42
211Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International19:54:08
212Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's19:59:04
213Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona20:03:47
214Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst20:05:43
215Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog20:10:52
216Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance20:20:15
217Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA20:23:49
218Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos20:32:11
219Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World20:32:45
220Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services20:39:07
221Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers20:39:51
222Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV20:40:56
223Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará20:44:47
224Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox20:48:08
225Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore20:51:24
226Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF)20:59:26
227Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde21:01:09
228Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop21:09:15
229Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix21:10:18
230Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular21:11:40
231Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers21:13:05
232Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN21:13:26
233Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat21:17:09
234Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars21:18:16
235Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home21:19:11
236Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos21:26:30
237John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms21:35:46
238Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN21:42:30
239Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers21:44:34
240Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 221:47:00
241Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods21:47:29
242Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos21:52:35
243Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma22:02:26
244Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers22:07:55
245Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes22:10:12
246Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell22:12:43
247Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited22:14:40
248David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions22:25:14
249Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld22:26:22
250Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit22:33:58
251Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM22:38:28
252Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII22:43:00
253Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas22:46:46
254Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away22:55:41
255Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats23:00:53
256Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel23:19:26
257Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life23:27:45
258Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car23:32:23
259Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats23:36:50
260Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers23:55:00
261Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit23:58:43
262Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room24:08:47
263Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs24:15:48
264Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad24:16:12
265Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN24:18:59
266Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants24:20:25
267Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 424:41:49
268Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil25:08:47
269Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus25:10:31
270Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers25:11:15
271Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet25:16:44
272Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory25:21:40
273Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery25:25:36
274Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men25:42:07
275Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker25:47:39
276Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team25:48:04
277Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma25:49:36
278Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business25:56:29
279Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It26:03:13
280Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared26:12:30
281Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben26:22:03
282Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power26:26:18
283Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders26:27:48
284Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers26:39:55
285Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza26:46:18
286Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape26:53:28
287David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre27:03:57
288Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel27:19:55
289Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt27:20:16
290Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious27:33:21
291Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab27:37:11
292Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments27:51:39
293Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders27:51:59

Men - Stage 7 : Individual Finishers general classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cornelius Mathinus Muller (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance32:18:38
2Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend1:19:49
3Warren Robertson (RSA) The Sleeveless Wizards1:55:44
4Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED2:01:04
5Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN3:04:37
6Onno Houwer (Ned) Hels@Bike4:03:59
7Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana5:42:38
8Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 37:21:13
9Nick Coley (GBr) Mule Bar Strudel7:31:39
10Steve van der Merwe (RSA) Dirt Riders7:53:07
11Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) TommyTall8:06:27
12Gregg Petersen (UAE) Deddi8:30:49
13Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team8:48:51
14Eric Nesbitt (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan9:56:28
15Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics10:49:33
16Hp Muller (RSA) Private Client Holdings11:08:05
17Nicholas Finch (GBr) Bicycling SA11:52:35
18Gerrit Du Preez (RSA) AdoAir12:12:59
19Thor Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes12:19:41
20Louis Dupper (RSA) Untouchables12:26:18
21James Powers (Oma) Hades12:28:17
22Dirk Hörnig (Ger) Rodale12:30:23
23Andrew Marsh (RSA) Hansgrohe12:59:36
24Hennie Schoeman (RSA) Amaglugers13:03:59
25Alexander Klose (Ger) Abbruch13:19:51
26Harry Beute (Bra) BikeLife Roden13:23:01
27Michael Prinsloo (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles14:01:19
28Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses14:11:17
29Coenie Thomas (RSA) Kiwi Dirtbugs14:21:54
30Otto Blanckenberg (RSA) Konti Steel14:40:11
31Frans van de Stroet (Ned) Nunc aut nunquam14:40:55
32Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) HKGK14:44:59
33Steen Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers14:55:17
34Etienne Roux (RSA) Easy14:57:59
35Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP15:12:35
36Christian Lampe (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin16:07:30
37Jason Brits (RSA) Pick n Pay Race for Change16:17:04
38Ralton Roebert (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter16:20:37
39Sean Egner (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos16:36:56
40Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce16:49:48
41Jacques van Dyk (RSA) JJ17:12:52
42Jacques Viljoen (RSA) Long Riders17:16:36
43Pierre Billet (Bel) JP Ticket Express17:22:52
44Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT17:32:44
45Stefan Hattingh (RSA) NMMU17:49:24
46Niels van Kampenhout (Ned) Epic Flatlanders17:57:17
47Dries Kruger (RSA) Kirk Killissi18:01:30
48Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) ilovemycity.co.za18:04:11
49Chris Hyman (RSA) 123418:17:45
50Kabous Coetzee (RSA) H8TAR20:02:10
51Damon de Boor (RSA) Fly Boy20:03:14
52Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers20:36:43
53Paul Euvrard (RSA) ABSAlute KMG23:57:01

Women general classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE33:56:57
2Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies0:35:15
3Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree3:24:41
4Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN4:20:47
5Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT5:31:50
6Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies6:56:39
7Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized9:01:17
8Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing9:46:16
9Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies10:13:10
10Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines14:24:05
11Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies16:19:23
12Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake16:49:02

Women - Stage 7 : Individual Finishers general classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adele Tait (RSA) Ride mag Speed Queens55:09:00

Mixed general classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka31:14:28
2Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS0:40:28
3Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree1:20:29
4Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea3:31:35
5Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport5:26:18
6Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho5:41:04
7Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed6:09:33
8Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed6:19:22
9Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx7:40:24
10Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark8:38:06
11Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed9:03:38
12Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal9:45:48
13Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni9:58:24
14Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts10:14:10
15Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed10:21:03
16Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de10:49:35
17Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon11:08:22
18Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers11:55:58
19Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz12:49:13
20Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici12:49:57
21Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix13:19:49
22Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley13:25:15
23Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed13:35:10
24Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak13:52:19
25Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech13:53:36
26Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness14:13:27
27Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC14:13:57
28Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print14:53:00
29Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish15:59:25
30Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers16:02:15
31Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA16:23:14
32Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots16:27:43
33Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick16:36:47
34Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo17:03:49
35Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing17:22:01
36Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders18:32:58
37Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream18:39:41
38Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town18:40:46
39Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers18:56:29
40Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows20:00:26
41Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '7720:11:53
42Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too20:36:15
43Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION21:36:26
44Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth21:47:55
45Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit21:51:29
46Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine21:58:41
47Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom22:33:18
48Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 222:50:19
49Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen23:05:48

Mixed - Stage 7 : Individual Finishers general classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles36:14:15
2Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Beyers2:36:56
3Andre Feldmann (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action4:39:23
4Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf5:18:25
5Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 26:29:12
6Laurike van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed10:48:37
7Mandy Nel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance Mixed13:25:53
8Gawie Spies (RSA) Masgcor15:26:57
9Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed16:25:37
10Caren Henschel (RSA) MikoMax16:52:48
11Tanya van der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble17:12:04

Masters general classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab30:43:19
2Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation1:52:04
3Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters2:27:02
4Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand2:51:16
5Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander3:29:13
6Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU3:45:12
7Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters3:46:08
8Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles4:21:14
9Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider4:27:25
10Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil4:47:32
11Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela5:30:40
12Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards5:36:13
13Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein6:01:46
14Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 26:14:53
15Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious6:20:23
16Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana6:43:29
17Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters6:55:12
18Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega6:56:49
19Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized7:12:12
20Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout7:37:42
21Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners7:49:29
22Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini7:50:54
23Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike7:53:05
24Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson8:10:52
25Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club8:30:20
26Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap8:32:37
27Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds8:46:32
28Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets9:04:44
29Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters9:16:09
30Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial9:19:17
31Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim9:22:32
32John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob9:33:55
33Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout9:37:34
34Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com10:29:02
35Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys10:38:48
36Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU10:42:10
37Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos10:52:31
38Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors10:59:22
39Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports11:11:22
40Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand11:17:38
41Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt11:28:53
42Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite11:33:25
43Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS11:34:03
44Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier11:53:54
45Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans11:59:39
46Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport12:10:30
47Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men12:15:30
48Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks12:44:41
49Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana13:33:28
50Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped13:42:22
51Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared13:42:24
52Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters14:09:09
53Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys14:43:18
54Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts14:45:39
55Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 115:01:32
56Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU15:12:53
57Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP15:14:19
58Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat15:34:00
59Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven15:35:38
60Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf15:40:23
61Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven15:45:57
62Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove16:23:41
63Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 8716:37:04
64Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia16:56:46
65Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire17:03:54
66Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola17:44:13
67Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech17:44:21
68Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 317:49:15
69Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy17:54:46
70Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge18:20:53
71Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World18:36:36
72Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse18:39:32
73Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS18:41:44
74David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos18:49:22
75William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit19:01:05
76Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto19:35:01
77Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals19:48:18
78Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE19:57:20
79Rodney Scholten (Swi) and Martin Barrett (Swi) Zuri Massive20:33:08
80Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas21:00:23
81Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com21:31:01
82Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures21:42:29
83Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers21:48:26
84Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs21:49:21
85Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre22:15:33
86Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited22:22:26
87James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects22:23:09
88Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion22:46:47
89Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love22:49:08
90Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans23:03:16
91Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers23:42:46
92Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil24:13:33
93Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property26:21:01

Masters - Stage 7 : Individual Finishers general classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) Project Rwanda33:33:52
2Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men2:13:56
3Russell de Jager (RSA) Powercote Masters3:40:07
4Luigi Lutterotti (Ita) Riva Del Garda4:40:41
5Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota5:13:11
6Robert van Staden (RSA) Afripex Albertos Racing5:32:06
7Kurt von Buddenbrock (RSA) High 58:59:15
8Shane Peters (RSA) The Force9:19:12
9Erno van Dongen (Ned) Edo MTBiker9:46:10
10Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Kakiebos Masters10:43:37
11Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) Bez and Alewyn11:35:39
12Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action11:46:07
13Anthony Priday (RSA) The Deckle Edge13:58:03
14Anders Klavberg (Swe) cykelmagneten.se14:44:28
15Robert Scott (RSA) Discovery15:23:04
16Steve Heywood (RSA) Crank Bullets16:00:43
17Malcolm Searle (RSA) Wine Ou's16:42:00
18Greg Mook (GBr) PedaL Inc.16:45:08
19Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife - Fast and Featherless17:07:56
20John Neave (RSA) Brimstone17:57:30
21Paul Mckane (RSA) Oh boy, here we go18:27:01
22Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) TIB Hollard 218:27:55
23Jaco Anderson (Qat) Jowetts - Andy Square19:36:49

