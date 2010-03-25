Songo-Specialized's Sauser and Stander make it three in a row with time trial stage win
Noergaard sisters win time trial stage, retain overall women's lead
Switzerland's Christoph Sauser and his South African teammate Burry Stander (Songo-Specialized by DCM) are on a three-stage winning steak after finishing first in the stage five time trial. They completed the tough 27km course in a time of 1:05.15 and are now seven minutes and six seconds behind the leaders, having closed the gap for the last three days. They were followed by another South African Kevin Evans and his Austrian partner Alban Lakata (Team MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon) in a time of 1:06.26 with the German Bulls 1 Team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm in third place in a time of 1:06.29.
Max Knox and Brandon Stewart of DCM Chrome finished in 10th place today (1:10.47) and successfully defended the African leaders' jerseys. They remain in the 11th place overall (18:58.18).
During today's time trial of this year's race, participants rode for only 27km and climbed a total of 860m. Teams set off at 30-second intervals, in reverse order, according to their overall ranking. The route formed a figure of eight through the foothills of Brandwacht, taking the race along the western side of Worcester through semi-desert vegetation. Eight hundred and sixty metres of climbing is a great deal on any mountain biking day, but over only 27km it was extremely demanding. However, the relatively short time spent in the saddle today, gave riders a chance to recover and prepare for what is yet to come.
Stander and Sauser speed to fastest time for the day
Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of Songo-Specialized by DCM were the first to cross the finish line of the stage five time trial, keeping themselves in third position overall (18:17.56). They were followed by Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata Team MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon, who remain in second position overall (18:17.05). The Bulls Team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm are still in the overall lead (18:10.50).
The Flückiger brothers of Trek World Racing, Mathias and Lukas, remain in fourth place overall (18:36.50) with Bart Brentjens and Jelmer Pietersma of Trek-Brentjens in fifth place overall (18:37.07).
"We knew it's going to be hard to do a time trial in the middle of a stage race," said winner Sauser. "Luckily, I recovered well from yesterday. Burry felt even better, but he was so excited about this one-hour stage, that I could already feel it this morning.
"We were going very fast today, and I knew we were in the lead. Today was quite dusty behind Burry, and I was kind of riding blind going into the downhills. I'm probably slightly better at the downhills so can take more risks. It was ideal that I was behind him, although normally it's better if the weaker one follows in the downhill and can catch up right away in the uphill." Sauser believes racing at the Cape Epic starts from the very first day. "Tomorrow you can have a big mechanical and the race is over. We'll still go for every stage win and ride as if there's no tomorrow."
Overall leader Platt jokingly said that if the course was longer, perhaps he and his teammate could have caught up with Sauser and Stander. "We're like family and joking with each other all the time. We're all such fierce sportsmen and always show respect when someone's faster. Today was a fun course. The downhill was very fast, and I really like that. I was also feeling very strong - a bit nervous at the start - but once we took off my whole body just wanted to go.
"Now our time begins - our legs recover well and our bodies are in the rhythm of the race. Tomorrow is a long stage but we'll be going at full blast from now on. The race starts now - and it's open."
Second place for the stage, Evans added, "With the time trials you give your everything, so the other guys are obviously stronger. We came second to two World Champions and don't feel too bad. It was a good race."
"I suffered a bit today as my legs are still sore, but Kevin is feeling strong," said Evans' teammate Lakata. "Perhaps he could've gone for victory today, but you have to stay together and today was just not my day. We still have three days to go and hopefully tomorrow we'll do better."
Tim Böhme of the second Bulls team in the race finished in fifth place today (1:07.28). "I enjoyed today as it gave us the opportunity to show that we could also ride fast. We could race at our own pace and go at full speed. We didn't need to fix bikes for our teammates. Although the trial ride is not without pain and suffering, we had fun - it was nice! With the one-minute interval between the start of riders, we could also see what was going on ahead of us. It was more difficult to see the riders behind you."
José Hermida of Multivan Merida, again finished in fourth place today (1:06.35) and remains in 10th position overall. "Today's course was cross country, which I really enjoyed - in fact, I think everyone enjoyed it. I could find myself again and we just needed to find good places to push. After the first 6km, we took off. The course was challenging and we had fun. I don't really care about a podium finish, the fun we had was the podium."
Three in a row for the Noergaard sisters, too
Kristine and Anna-Sofie Noergaard (team Rothaus-CUBE) won the women's race for the third stage in a row, finishing in a time of 1:28.57. They remain in first position overall (22:55.54). They were again followed by Hannele Steyn-Kotze and Ivonne Kraft (team Sludge Ladies) in a time of 1:29.24, who are placed second overall (23:05.03). In third place were Giuliana Vitali and Tamara Horn (team bike2help.ch - Big Tree), who finished in a time of 1:33.18, placing them in third position overall (24:58.16). Julia Skea and Carla Rowley of Team RBS Biogen finished fifth in a time of 1:44.54 (fourth position overall - 25:30.39).
"We cycled with our heads on today and were actually prepared to give up two minutes to the Sludge Ladies," said Kristina Noergaard. "We're much better with the longer stages and were quite surprised to hear that we finished before them. Today was one of the most beautiful stages of the race and very enjoyable."
"It was also very nice to sleep a bit late. We had a nice breakfast consisting of eggs and juice early this morning and went back to sleep again for about two hours," said her sister Anna-Sofie.
Three wins for (sound familiar?) for Bucher and Süss
Bärti Bucher and Esther Süss (Wheeler - BIXS) secured their third stage win in a time of 1:19.21 and remain in second place overall (21:18.37). They were followed by Yolande Speedy and Paul Cordes (MTN Business Qhubeka) in a time of 1:19.28 who remain the overall leaders in their category (20:53.53). Nico Pfitzenmaier and Sally Bigham of the Adidas Big Tree team finished in third place (1:21.34) and are placed third overall (21:37.08).
"Today's time trail was a great race. It offered the best of cross country riding and it was beautiful to ride - hard but also fun," said Süss.
Yolande Speedy of MTN Business Qhubeka said it was "so nice to have a later start. The course was good and quite technical. Of course we would've liked to take the win, but had a good go at it. The longer stages ahead will suit us well."
"At one stage we could see Esther and Bärti up ahead, but we couldn't catch up with them," said Speedy's teammate Cordes. "We knew we were losing a bit of time, but in this race what you do one day you pay for the next. We didn't want to risk too much and rode quite conservatively."
"This was definitely one of the most beautiful courses I've ever seen. The landscape was amazing and it can't get any better than is,' said Pfitzenmaier. "There's a fierce battle in the mixed this year and I really do believe this category will grow. It's a very dynamic form of riding - male and female - and very competitive."
His teammate Sally Bigham was not feeling well the last two days. "Yesterday I was dehydrated even before the start of the race and we missed one water bottle. Today I have my strength back and am feeling so much better. Today's course was truly amazing - awesome. I look forward to the next stages and we'll be taking each day as it comes. Of course we'll try our hardest, but the competition is very strong this year."
Wilson, Mclean defend overall lead among masters
Cyclelab's Shan Wilson and Andrew Mclean defended their leaders' jerseys again today by winning the fifth stage in 1:14.43. They remain in the overall lead in the masters (20:38.44). They were again followed by Adrian Enthoven and Gary Marescia (Cycle Lab Jag Foundation) in 1:18.34, who are placed second overall (21:53.12). In third place were Corrie Muller and Robert Sim of the Big Tree Masters, with their third podium finish in the year's race (1:18.54). They are placed fourth overall (22:59.27). Pieter van Rooyen and Milan Spolc of Oleander finished in fourth place (1:20.40) and are placed fifth overall (23:09.04). Geof Blance and Malcolm Mcleod of R & R Sport New Zealand are in third place overall in a time of 22:46.15.
Stage 6
Stage 6 will take riders from Worcester to Oak Valley, a distance of 123km and 2,240m of climbing. After a neutral convoy out of Worcester, riders will soon be hugging the shores of Brandvlei Dam. Then the ups and downs begin; retracing some of the 2009 route in reverse. Some might remember this as mostly uphill and it is still uphill, even ridden the other way!
Climbs here are short but some gradients reach 26 percent. Cyclists will notice that they are heading towards a radio mast far away on top of a hill in the distance. A dead-straight chute takes the field down to the canals, through the orchards, then into some singletrack and finally over the wall of the vast Theewaterskloof Dam.
The race then takes a short-cut through a hidden valley to Porcupine Hills before reaching the foot of another monument of the Cape Epic, the Groenlandberg Cape Nature conservation area. Dr Evil has found a new way for riders to conquer this beautiful beast. Part 1 follows a steep dirt road up to Water Point 3, but the crest still lies on the horizon. Part 2 takes riders into virgin Epic mountain biking territory and deep into nature.
The going is tough and slow on washed-out, sandy, lumpy tracks. While the gradient decreases, the effort is intensified all the way to the Groenlandberg saddle. This brings views of the beautiful Elgin Valley, and the treat of the day, as fast and smooth singletrack in Thandi and Oak Valley takes the cyclists towards home for two nights. Wise souls will save something for the end - it's not at all downhill to the finish. This may well be the hardest day in this year's race.
Video from stage five is provided by www.rsaweb.co.za.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM
|1:05:15
|2
|Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon
|0:01:11
|3
|Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 1
|0:01:14
|4
|Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 2
|0:01:20
|5
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:02:13
|6
|Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 1
|0:02:52
|7
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road
|0:03:32
|8
|Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM1
|0:04:32
|9
|Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade
|0:04:37
|10
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM2
|0:05:32
|11
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens
|0:05:48
|12
|David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix
|0:05:49
|13
|Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|0:06:24
|14
|Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain
|0:06:54
|15
|Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys
|0:07:30
|16
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 1
|0:07:39
|17
|Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 2
|0:07:43
|18
|Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar
|0:08:35
|19
|Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine
|0:08:39
|20
|Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT
|0:10:33
|21
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing
|0:10:46
|22
|Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil
|0:10:50
|23
|Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike
|0:11:35
|24
|John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team
|0:12:25
|25
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|0:12:28
|26
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com
|0:12:36
|27
|Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 1
|0:12:53
|28
|Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 1
|0:12:59
|29
|Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties
|0:13:02
|30
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com
|0:14:42
|31
|Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de
|0:15:07
|32
|Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ
|0:15:45
|33
|Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat
|0:16:13
|34
|Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental
|0:17:19
|35
|Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta
|0:17:37
|36
|Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark
|0:17:43
|37
|Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding
|0:18:22
|38
|Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank
|0:18:26
|39
|Daniel Espinosa (Ecu) and Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED
|0:19:14
|40
|Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group
|0:19:34
|41
|Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 2
|0:19:35
|42
|Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats
|0:19:59
|43
|Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties
|0:20:01
|44
|Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes
|0:20:09
|45
|Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE
|0:20:21
|46
|Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo
|0:20:44
|47
|Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote
|0:21:05
|48
|Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports
|0:21:08
|49
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance
|0:21:14
|50
|Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com
|0:21:16
|51
|Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active
|0:21:44
|52
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit
|0:21:52
|53
|Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour
|0:21:54
|54
|Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK
|0:22:06
|55
|Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte
|0:22:24
|56
|Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery
|0:22:25
|57
|Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt
|0:22:33
|58
|Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS
|0:22:44
|59
|Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch
|0:22:56
|60
|Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics
|0:23:15
|61
|Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder
|0:23:49
|62
|David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines
|0:23:52
|63
|Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun
|0:24:21
|64
|Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino
|0:24:35
|65
|Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste
|0:24:37
|66
|Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference
|0:24:46
|67
|Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH
|0:24:51
|68
|Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting
|0:24:58
|69
|Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties
|0:25:01
|70
|Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy
|0:25:13
|71
|Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires
|0:25:18
|72
|Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team
|0:25:36
|73
|Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 2
|0:25:39
|74
|Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team
|0:25:41
|75
|Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys
|0:25:55
|76
|Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One
|0:25:56
|77
|Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless
|0:26:08
|78
|Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS
|0:26:36
|79
|Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital
|0:26:56
|80
|George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 4
|0:27:07
|81
|Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 1
|0:27:08
|82
|Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe
|0:27:08
|83
|Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach
|0:27:13
|84
|Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig
|0:27:14
|85
|Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 1
|0:27:16
|86
|Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go
|0:27:24
|87
|Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 1
|0:27:43
|88
|Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two
|0:27:44
|89
|Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2
|0:27:46
|90
|Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent
|0:27:50
|91
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles
|0:28:09
|92
|Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades
|0:28:21
|93
|Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers
|0:28:23
|94
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion
|0:28:29
|95
|Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend
|0:28:45
|96
|Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software
|0:28:55
|97
|Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux
|0:28:55
|98
|Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats
|0:29:03
|99
|Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil
|0:29:09
|100
|Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer
|0:29:14
|101
|Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com
|0:29:46
|102
|Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South
|0:29:52
|103
|Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike
|0:30:09
|104
|Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|0:30:09
|105
|Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon
|0:30:30
|106
|Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp
|0:30:33
|107
|Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB
|0:31:14
|108
|Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal
|0:31:16
|109
|Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge
|0:31:17
|110
|David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com
|0:31:26
|111
|Ignacio Sopesens (Spa) and Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 3
|0:31:29
|112
|Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool
|0:31:40
|113
|Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro
|0:31:42
|114
|Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing
|0:31:57
|115
|Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 3
|0:31:59
|116
|Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike
|0:32:10
|117
|Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info
|0:32:13
|118
|John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers
|0:32:22
|119
|Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic
|0:32:24
|120
|Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls
|0:32:25
|121
|Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard
|0:32:30
|122
|Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN
|0:32:34
|123
|Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 2
|0:32:36
|124
|Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS
|0:32:58
|125
|Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop
|0:33:06
|126
|Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD
|0:33:16
|127
|Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel
|0:33:36
|128
|Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx2
|0:33:36
|129
|Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way
|0:33:38
|130
|Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 2
|0:33:50
|131
|Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT
|0:33:53
|132
|Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore
|0:33:57
|133
|Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri
|0:34:01
|134
|Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 1
|0:34:03
|135
|Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital
|0:34:09
|136
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders
|0:34:22
|137
|Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers
|0:34:25
|138
|Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice
|0:34:26
|139
|Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB
|0:34:34
|140
|Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's
|0:34:48
|141
|Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it
|0:34:54
|142
|Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 1
|0:34:56
|143
|Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream
|0:35:13
|144
|John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates
|0:35:19
|145
|Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime
|0:35:27
|146
|Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team
|0:35:30
|147
|Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing
|0:35:41
|148
|Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa
|0:35:46
|149
|Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold
|0:35:53
|150
|Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 2
|0:35:54
|151
|Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's
|0:36:09
|152
|Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear
|0:36:13
|153
|Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance
|0:36:15
|154
|Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron
|0:36:32
|155
|Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers
|0:36:46
|156
|Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance
|0:36:50
|157
|Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha
|0:37:12
|158
|Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling
|0:37:40
|159
|Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar
|0:37:41
|160
|Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators
|0:37:57
|161
|Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 3
|0:38:05
|162
|Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen
|0:38:23
|163
|Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days
|0:38:24
|164
|Dirk Hörnig (Ger) and Martin Auerbach (Ger) Rodale
|0:38:26
|165
|Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool
|0:38:31
|166
|Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld
|0:38:39
|167
|Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew
|0:38:52
|168
|Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice
|0:39:02
|169
|Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad
|0:39:22
|170
|Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig
|0:39:32
|171
|Eric Nesbitt (Ken) and Daniel Szlapak (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan
|0:39:39
|172
|Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply
|0:39:58
|173
|Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans
|0:40:13
|174
|Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers
|0:40:14
|175
|Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso
|0:40:19
|176
|Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix
|0:40:22
|177
|Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated
|0:40:40
|178
|Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank
|0:40:57
|179
|Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings
|0:41:20
|180
|Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA
|0:41:55
|181
|Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut
|0:41:55
|182
|Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal
|0:41:56
|183
|Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin
|0:42:24
|184
|Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará
|0:42:32
|185
|Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 1
|0:42:39
|186
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 2
|0:42:43
|187
|Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One
|0:42:55
|188
|Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds
|0:43:09
|189
|Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno
|0:43:33
|190
|David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES
|0:43:49
|191
|Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens
|0:43:52
|192
|Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F
|0:43:55
|193
|Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox
|0:44:33
|194
|David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security
|0:44:35
|195
|Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog
|0:44:39
|196
|Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona
|0:44:49
|197
|Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq2
|0:45:01
|198
|Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike
|0:45:20
|199
|Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings
|0:45:24
|200
|Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers
|201
|David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles
|0:45:25
|202
|Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles
|0:45:28
|203
|Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo
|0:45:30
|204
|Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS
|0:45:40
|205
|Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde
|0:46:03
|206
|Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice
|0:46:06
|207
|Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts
|0:46:18
|208
|Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab
|0:46:34
|209
|John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms
|0:46:53
|210
|Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside
|0:46:57
|211
|Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA
|0:47:21
|212
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) and Fabian Van Altena (Ned) Campana
|0:47:32
|213
|Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals
|0:47:42
|214
|Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira
|0:48:12
|215
|Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV
|0:48:15
|216
|Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat
|0:48:20
|217
|Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies
|0:48:52
|218
|Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN
|0:48:55
|219
|Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles
|0:48:56
|220
|Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 2
|0:48:58
|221
|Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 2
|0:49:37
|222
|Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho
|0:50:05
|223
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos
|0:50:05
|224
|Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's
|0:50:14
|225
|Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore
|0:50:25
|226
|Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands
|0:50:25
|227
|Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane
|0:50:35
|228
|Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited
|0:52:03
|229
|Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion
|0:52:19
|230
|Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell
|0:52:21
|231
|Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst
|0:52:23
|232
|Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos
|0:52:28
|233
|Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers
|0:52:39
|234
|Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International
|0:52:43
|235
|Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular
|0:52:54
|236
|Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM
|0:53:29
|237
|Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home
|0:53:35
|238
|Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop
|0:54:01
|239
|Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods
|0:54:17
|240
|Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers
|0:54:43
|241
|Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars
|0:55:05
|242
|Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit
|0:55:09
|243
|Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life
|0:55:43
|244
|Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats
|0:55:46
|245
|Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII
|0:57:15
|246
|Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF)
|0:57:19
|247
|Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World
|0:57:23
|248
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas
|0:57:35
|249
|Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats
|0:58:08
|250
|Robert Baxter (GBr) and Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce
|0:58:22
|251
|Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos
|0:58:35
|252
|Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM
|0:58:36
|253
|Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers
|0:58:39
|254
|Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs
|0:58:55
|255
|Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma
|0:59:38
|256
|Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants
|0:59:40
|257
|Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes
|0:59:43
|258
|Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance
|0:59:56
|259
|Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel
|1:00:19
|260
|Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services
|1:00:23
|261
|Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox
|1:01:18
|262
|Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza
|1:01:36
|263
|Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN
|1:01:36
|264
|Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away
|1:01:46
|265
|David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions
|1:03:16
|266
|Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit
|1:03:17
|267
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN
|1:03:17
|268
|Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 4
|1:05:13
|269
|Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers
|1:05:34
|270
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car
|1:06:21
|271
|Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room
|1:06:49
|272
|Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team
|1:08:16
|273
|Nicholas Stuber (RSA) and Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers
|1:08:17
|274
|Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery
|1:08:23
|275
|Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil
|1:08:52
|276
|Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders
|1:08:56
|277
|Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt
|1:09:47
|278
|Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus
|1:09:52
|279
|Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power
|1:10:28
|280
|Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers
|1:10:42
|281
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory
|1:11:09
|282
|Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape
|1:11:20
|283
|Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld
|1:12:30
|284
|Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers
|1:12:33
|285
|Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet
|1:14:28
|286
|Andre Smith (RSA) and Patrice Gautier (RSA) Transito Tigers
|1:15:47
|287
|Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments
|1:16:32
|288
|Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker
|1:17:35
|289
|Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business
|1:17:36
|290
|Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious
|1:18:14
|291
|Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben
|1:18:18
|292
|Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men
|1:21:05
|293
|Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab
|1:22:08
|294
|Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders
|1:22:25
|295
|Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It
|1:23:55
|296
|Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared
|1:23:56
|297
|Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma
|1:24:03
|298
|Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel
|1:25:34
|299
|Eric van de Sande (Ned) and Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend
|1:26:07
|300
|David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre
|1:30:09
|301
|Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad
|1:40:30
|302
|Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty
|2:19:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE
|1:28:57
|2
|Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies
|0:00:27
|3
|Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree
|0:04:20
|4
|Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT
|0:13:32
|5
|Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN
|0:15:57
|6
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized
|0:20:17
|7
|Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing
|0:21:51
|8
|Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies
|0:24:43
|9
|Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies
|0:26:16
|10
|Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines
|0:37:47
|11
|Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake
|0:47:10
|12
|Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies
|0:49:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS
|1:19:21
|2
|Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka
|0:00:07
|3
|Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree
|0:02:13
|4
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea
|0:06:06
|5
|Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed
|0:13:52
|6
|Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed
|0:14:55
|7
|Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx
|0:15:40
|8
|Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho
|0:16:09
|9
|Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni
|0:16:11
|10
|Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark
|0:17:38
|11
|Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport
|0:17:50
|12
|Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici
|0:22:01
|13
|Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers
|0:23:20
|14
|Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon
|0:24:10
|15
|Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal
|0:24:19
|16
|Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts
|0:26:07
|17
|Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed
|0:26:47
|18
|Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz
|0:28:31
|19
|Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de
|0:28:42
|20
|Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix
|0:28:43
|21
|Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed
|0:28:51
|22
|Andre Feldmann (Ger) and Katrin Hellwig (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action
|0:29:31
|23
|Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed
|0:32:42
|24
|Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish
|0:32:59
|25
|Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print
|0:33:47
|26
|Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA
|0:35:11
|27
|Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley
|0:36:37
|28
|Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers
|0:37:05
|29
|Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick
|0:40:07
|30
|Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech
|0:41:16
|31
|Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers
|0:41:54
|32
|Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness
|0:44:19
|33
|Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders
|0:47:01
|34
|Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town
|0:47:43
|35
|Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo
|0:47:55
|36
|Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak
|0:47:56
|37
|Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing
|0:48:47
|38
|Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows
|0:49:52
|39
|Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots
|0:50:20
|40
|Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '77
|0:52:09
|41
|Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC
|0:52:21
|42
|Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION
|0:55:46
|43
|Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too
|0:56:36
|44
|Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream
|0:57:02
|45
|Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit
|0:58:21
|46
|Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen
|1:03:08
|47
|Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine
|1:03:11
|48
|Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 2
|1:09:21
|49
|Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom
|1:14:18
|50
|Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth
|1:14:43
|51
|Raymond Hack (RSA) and Tanya Van Der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble
|1:24:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab
|1:14:43
|2
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation
|0:03:51
|3
|Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters
|0:04:11
|4
|Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander
|0:05:57
|5
|Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein
|0:10:24
|6
|Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU
|0:10:56
|7
|Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand
|0:10:58
|8
|Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil
|0:11:20
|9
|Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious
|0:12:08
|10
|Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 2
|0:13:42
|11
|Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards
|0:14:16
|12
|Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela
|0:14:18
|13
|Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider
|0:14:32
|14
|Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana
|0:16:34
|15
|Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike
|0:16:40
|16
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles
|0:16:57
|17
|Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout
|0:17:28
|18
|Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized
|0:17:50
|19
|Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters
|0:19:14
|20
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters
|0:19:30
|21
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap
|0:20:33
|22
|Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt
|0:20:47
|23
|Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega
|0:20:49
|24
|Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial
|0:21:03
|25
|Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets
|0:21:15
|26
|Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners
|0:21:17
|27
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini
|0:21:24
|28
|Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson
|0:22:18
|29
|Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds
|0:23:01
|30
|Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos
|0:23:22
|31
|Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite
|0:23:31
|32
|Kurt Von Buddenbrock (RSA) and Mark Maiden (RSA) High 5
|0:23:50
|33
|Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU
|0:23:56
|34
|Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports
|0:24:40
|35
|Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim
|0:24:47
|36
|Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys
|0:24:59
|37
|Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout
|0:26:22
|38
|Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com
|0:26:39
|39
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier
|0:28:08
|40
|Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand
|0:29:08
|41
|Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters
|0:29:14
|42
|John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|0:29:35
|43
|Stuart Eunson (Chn) and Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men
|0:30:37
|44
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport
|0:30:57
|45
|Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters
|0:31:22
|46
|Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped
|0:31:33
|47
|Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana
|0:32:03
|48
|Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts
|0:32:34
|49
|Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat
|0:32:52
|50
|Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men
|0:32:58
|51
|Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS
|0:33:03
|52
|Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club
|0:33:34
|53
|Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans
|0:33:35
|54
|Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 1
|0:34:41
|55
|Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy
|0:34:50
|56
|Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors
|0:36:30
|57
|Daniel Smit (RSA) and Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota
|0:37:13
|58
|Jef Van Den Eeden (Bel) and Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action
|0:37:25
|59
|Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 87
|0:38:08
|60
|Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP
|0:39:29
|61
|David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos
|0:39:31
|62
|Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven
|0:40:39
|63
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks
|0:40:54
|64
|Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire
|0:40:56
|65
|Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven
|0:42:08
|66
|Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys
|0:42:29
|67
|Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared
|0:42:53
|68
|Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove
|0:44:36
|69
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf
|0:45:38
|70
|Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto
|0:45:46
|71
|Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas
|0:46:01
|72
|Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World
|0:46:45
|73
|Anders Klavberg (Swe) and Günter Andreasson (Swe) cykelmagneten.se
|0:47:15
|74
|Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge
|0:47:19
|75
|Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU
|0:47:20
|76
|Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 3
|0:47:39
|77
|Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE
|0:48:08
|78
|Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech
|0:48:49
|79
|Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com
|0:51:25
|80
|Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia
|0:52:25
|81
|Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse
|0:52:38
|82
|Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs
|0:52:58
|83
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS
|0:53:06
|84
|Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals
|0:55:41
|85
|Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola
|0:56:51
|86
|James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects
|0:57:00
|87
|Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures
|0:57:18
|88
|Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers
|0:58:12
|89
|Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil
|1:07:44
|90
|Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion
|1:08:11
|91
|Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love
|1:08:49
|92
|William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit
|1:08:51
|93
|Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited
|1:13:34
|94
|Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre
|1:13:48
|95
|Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans
|1:21:32
|96
|Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property
|1:23:54
|97
|Rodney Scholten (Swi) and Martin Barrett (Swi) Zuri Massive
|1:26:46
|98
|Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers
|2:16:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 1
|18:10:50
|2
|Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon
|0:06:15
|3
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM
|0:07:06
|4
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing
|0:26:00
|5
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens
|0:26:17
|6
|Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM1
|0:27:24
|7
|David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix
|0:28:23
|8
|Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 1
|0:28:50
|9
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road
|0:36:57
|10
|Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 2
|0:40:10
|11
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM2
|0:47:28
|12
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 1
|1:14:36
|13
|Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|1:17:33
|14
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|1:29:12
|15
|Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 2
|1:37:24
|16
|Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain
|1:41:04
|17
|Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys
|2:05:14
|18
|John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team
|2:34:37
|19
|Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar
|2:35:50
|20
|Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties
|2:51:44
|21
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com
|3:06:35
|22
|Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de
|3:12:04
|23
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|3:18:27
|24
|Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike
|3:22:30
|25
|Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 1
|3:36:48
|26
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com
|3:45:26
|27
|Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade
|3:46:15
|28
|Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE
|3:53:42
|29
|Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ
|4:03:20
|30
|Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK
|4:08:03
|31
|Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding
|4:09:03
|32
|Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat
|4:10:14
|33
|Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 1
|4:11:46
|34
|Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental
|4:16:59
|35
|Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil
|4:24:50
|36
|Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT
|4:28:16
|37
|Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine
|4:34:12
|38
|Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 2
|4:34:30
|39
|Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta
|4:36:10
|40
|Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch
|4:36:17
|41
|Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group
|4:36:45
|42
|Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent
|4:55:10
|43
|Daniel Espinosa (Ecu) and Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED
|5:03:35
|44
|Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun
|5:04:59
|45
|Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS
|5:05:59
|46
|Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats
|5:14:26
|47
|Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties
|5:34:58
|48
|Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank
|5:38:19
|49
|Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 1
|5:43:54
|50
|Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime
|6:01:41
|51
|Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour
|6:03:50
|52
|Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 1
|6:05:38
|53
|Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste
|6:09:16
|54
|Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties
|6:12:27
|55
|Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery
|6:13:34
|56
|George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 4
|6:16:04
|57
|Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference
|6:17:50
|58
|Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder
|6:21:23
|59
|Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark
|6:26:00
|60
|Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports
|6:26:20
|61
|Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH
|6:26:42
|62
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion
|6:28:52
|63
|Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike
|6:31:35
|64
|Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes
|6:39:13
|65
|Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team
|6:42:05
|66
|Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing
|6:44:32
|67
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit
|6:46:15
|68
|Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 2
|6:47:06
|69
|Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team
|6:47:35
|70
|Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 1
|6:47:39
|71
|Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS
|6:50:03
|72
|Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt
|6:54:07
|73
|Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats
|6:54:22
|74
|Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach
|6:54:38
|75
|Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer
|6:56:32
|76
|Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active
|6:57:51
|77
|Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike
|6:58:08
|78
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) and Fabian Van Altena (Ned) Campana
|7:06:08
|79
|Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy
|7:06:45
|80
|Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino
|7:12:05
|81
|Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics
|7:14:19
|82
|Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo
|7:16:29
|83
|Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso
|7:16:41
|84
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance
|7:17:07
|85
|Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South
|7:24:36
|86
|Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 1
|7:25:00
|87
|Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil
|7:26:24
|88
|Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro
|7:27:59
|89
|Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop
|7:29:17
|90
|Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two
|7:35:58
|91
|Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades
|7:42:09
|92
|Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon
|7:50:07
|93
|Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go
|7:51:37
|94
|Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless
|7:53:25
|95
|Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank
|7:54:56
|96
|Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital
|7:55:35
|97
|David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines
|7:57:22
|98
|Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux
|7:58:07
|99
|Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa
|8:01:18
|100
|Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires
|8:02:15
|101
|John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates
|8:04:56
|102
|Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info
|8:06:57
|103
|Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers
|8:07:11
|104
|Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel
|8:13:01
|105
|John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers
|8:18:26
|106
|Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting
|8:19:14
|107
|Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com
|8:22:00
|108
|Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way
|8:26:37
|109
|Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2
|8:31:05
|110
|Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool
|8:32:50
|111
|Ignacio Sopesens (Spa) and Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 3
|8:36:34
|112
|Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software
|8:40:16
|113
|Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte
|8:43:15
|114
|Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend
|8:48:30
|115
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles
|8:49:52
|116
|Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore
|8:51:03
|117
|Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe
|8:51:16
|118
|Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers
|8:53:55
|119
|Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha
|8:55:01
|120
|Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen
|8:55:28
|121
|Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN
|8:55:47
|122
|Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys
|8:59:08
|123
|Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance
|9:02:34
|124
|Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 2
|9:04:29
|125
|Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream
|9:05:14
|126
|Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS
|9:10:09
|127
|Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it
|9:10:20
|128
|Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers
|9:14:20
|129
|Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal
|9:20:23
|130
|Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote
|9:21:20
|131
|Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One
|9:26:46
|132
|Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar
|9:29:30
|133
|Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's
|9:31:53
|134
|Eric van de Sande (Ned) and Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend
|9:32:39
|135
|Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig
|9:32:44
|136
|Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin
|9:39:07
|137
|Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans
|9:41:23
|138
|Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 2
|9:43:43
|139
|Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 3
|9:44:10
|140
|Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls
|9:49:02
|141
|Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing
|9:51:26
|142
|Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 2
|9:53:52
|143
|Eric Nesbitt (Ken) and Daniel Szlapak (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan
|9:59:30
|144
|Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 1
|10:04:31
|145
|Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox
|10:15:43
|146
|Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge
|10:23:21
|147
|Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital
|10:26:54
|148
|Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD
|10:35:45
|149
|Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq2
|10:36:39
|150
|Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB
|10:37:01
|151
|Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx2
|10:37:31
|152
|Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers
|10:40:19
|153
|Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno
|10:43:15
|154
|Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|10:58:00
|155
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders
|10:58:33
|156
|Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB
|11:01:42
|157
|Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds
|11:01:58
|158
|Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike
|11:02:09
|159
|Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew
|11:03:07
|160
|Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings
|11:03:37
|161
|Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard
|11:04:58
|162
|Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron
|11:05:40
|163
|Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic
|11:07:11
|164
|David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security
|11:13:59
|165
|Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice
|11:15:18
|166
|Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM
|11:16:17
|167
|Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA
|11:20:29
|168
|Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 1
|11:20:53
|169
|Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold
|11:22:37
|170
|Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance
|11:26:31
|171
|Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 3
|11:26:34
|172
|Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp
|11:27:42
|173
|Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS
|11:35:17
|174
|Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal
|11:40:40
|175
|Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside
|11:43:53
|176
|Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool
|11:45:01
|177
|David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com
|11:46:45
|178
|Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands
|11:50:53
|179
|Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT
|11:52:36
|180
|Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear
|12:02:34
|181
|Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling
|12:06:30
|182
|Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice
|12:07:55
|183
|Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld
|12:11:14
|184
|Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab
|12:12:58
|185
|Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F
|12:13:35
|186
|Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 2
|12:18:48
|187
|Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice
|12:19:02
|188
|Dirk Hörnig (Ger) and Martin Auerbach (Ger) Rodale
|12:20:06
|189
|Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators
|12:22:30
|190
|Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's
|12:26:25
|191
|Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho
|12:27:19
|192
|Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad
|12:33:16
|193
|Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens
|12:36:10
|194
|Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated
|12:36:45
|195
|David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES
|12:38:21
|196
|Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team
|12:42:38
|197
|Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion
|12:48:18
|198
|Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings
|12:52:15
|199
|Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig
|12:56:04
|200
|Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles
|12:56:50
|201
|Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International
|12:58:04
|202
|Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days
|13:03:20
|203
|Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo
|13:06:16
|204
|Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira
|13:09:50
|205
|Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One
|13:15:49
|206
|David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles
|13:16:23
|207
|Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com
|13:18:28
|208
|Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri
|13:22:23
|209
|Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts
|13:27:38
|210
|Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies
|13:32:43
|211
|Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles
|13:33:00
|212
|Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut
|13:36:02
|213
|Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox
|13:43:28
|214
|Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane
|13:46:33
|215
|Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's
|13:54:47
|216
|Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará
|13:55:03
|217
|Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona
|13:59:26
|218
|Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals
|14:00:57
|219
|Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst
|14:02:14
|220
|Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos
|14:03:03
|221
|Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF)
|14:10:31
|222
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos
|14:22:33
|223
|Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes
|14:22:53
|224
|Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN
|14:24:18
|225
|Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World
|14:25:04
|226
|Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance
|14:29:24
|227
|Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers
|14:30:47
|228
|Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog
|14:31:26
|229
|Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods
|14:32:03
|230
|Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde
|14:32:54
|231
|Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty
|14:35:44
|232
|Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore
|14:37:54
|233
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 2
|14:38:32
|234
|Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN
|14:42:03
|235
|Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers
|14:47:33
|236
|Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA
|14:47:52
|237
|Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars
|14:50:45
|238
|Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services
|14:51:04
|239
|Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home
|14:51:24
|240
|Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply
|14:52:12
|241
|Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited
|14:54:52
|242
|Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular
|14:57:26
|243
|Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel
|14:57:53
|244
|Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell
|14:57:56
|245
|Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV
|14:58:21
|246
|Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII
|15:00:38
|247
|Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 2
|15:04:52
|248
|Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats
|15:10:01
|249
|Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit
|15:15:27
|250
|Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma
|15:15:53
|251
|David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions
|15:19:19
|252
|Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers
|15:23:07
|253
|Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM
|15:26:17
|254
|Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix
|15:31:52
|255
|Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos
|15:34:31
|256
|Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop
|15:37:45
|257
|Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld
|15:46:27
|258
|Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat
|15:49:34
|259
|John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms
|15:50:13
|260
|Andre Smith (RSA) and Patrice Gautier (RSA) Transito Tigers
|15:51:02
|261
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas
|16:00:04
|262
|Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers
|16:02:24
|263
|Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life
|16:07:59
|264
|Robert Baxter (GBr) and Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce
|16:10:48
|265
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car
|16:26:13
|266
|Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away
|16:30:14
|267
|Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room
|16:30:42
|268
|Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers
|16:37:40
|269
|Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats
|17:01:07
|270
|Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants
|17:01:22
|271
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN
|17:04:36
|272
|Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker
|17:05:42
|273
|Nicholas Stuber (RSA) and Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers
|17:08:15
|274
|Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit
|17:19:49
|275
|Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business
|17:26:03
|276
|Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet
|17:30:13
|277
|Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers
|17:30:52
|278
|Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 4
|17:33:25
|279
|Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil
|17:41:38
|280
|Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma
|17:47:55
|281
|Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery
|17:48:56
|282
|Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs
|17:51:07
|283
|Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape
|17:52:25
|284
|Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It
|17:53:39
|285
|Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus
|17:53:53
|286
|Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben
|17:55:42
|287
|Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared
|17:57:25
|288
|Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power
|17:57:41
|289
|Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad
|18:03:18
|290
|Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men
|18:03:26
|291
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory
|18:09:37
|292
|David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre
|18:14:01
|293
|Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders
|18:17:35
|294
|Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza
|18:19:36
|295
|Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments
|18:23:49
|296
|Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt
|18:36:52
|297
|Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers
|18:39:08
|298
|Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab
|18:47:09
|299
|Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel
|18:56:16
|300
|Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team
|19:02:09
|301
|Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders
|19:24:43
|302
|Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious
|19:42:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rothaus-CUBE
|22:55:54
|2
|Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies
|0:09:10
|3
|Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree
|2:02:22
|4
|Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN
|2:34:45
|5
|Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT
|4:01:07
|6
|Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies
|4:44:44
|7
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized
|6:05:57
|8
|Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies
|6:47:24
|9
|Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing
|7:26:53
|10
|Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines
|10:28:05
|11
|Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies
|10:56:58
|12
|Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake
|11:32:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka
|20:53:53
|2
|Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS
|0:24:43
|3
|Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree
|0:43:15
|4
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea
|2:15:26
|5
|Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport
|3:33:02
|6
|Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho
|4:00:02
|7
|Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed
|4:21:49
|8
|Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed
|4:44:24
|9
|Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx
|5:25:53
|10
|Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts
|5:45:44
|11
|Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark
|5:45:53
|12
|Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed
|6:24:46
|13
|Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal
|6:47:45
|14
|Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni
|6:54:08
|15
|Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed
|7:10:42
|16
|Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de
|7:23:41
|17
|Andre Feldmann (Ger) and Katrin Hellwig (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action
|7:53:03
|18
|Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon
|8:04:20
|19
|Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici
|8:12:04
|20
|Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers
|8:23:34
|21
|Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech
|8:54:10
|22
|Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix
|9:01:06
|23
|Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz
|9:24:19
|24
|Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley
|9:26:00
|25
|Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed
|9:38:29
|26
|Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness
|10:12:01
|27
|Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC
|10:14:17
|28
|Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak
|10:32:50
|29
|Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers
|10:41:02
|30
|Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick
|10:59:29
|31
|Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots
|11:01:58
|32
|Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print
|11:02:41
|33
|Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing
|11:23:28
|34
|Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo
|11:52:59
|35
|Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish
|11:58:27
|36
|Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA
|12:07:58
|37
|Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers
|12:33:42
|38
|Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders
|12:43:47
|39
|Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town
|13:18:49
|40
|Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream
|13:25:30
|41
|Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too
|14:22:17
|42
|Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit
|14:40:10
|43
|Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '77
|14:50:12
|44
|Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows
|14:50:58
|45
|Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION
|14:55:56
|46
|Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth
|15:14:33
|47
|Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 2
|15:29:41
|48
|Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine
|15:41:33
|49
|Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom
|15:43:07
|50
|Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen
|16:07:24
|51
|Raymond Hack (RSA) and Tanya Van Der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble
|16:16:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab
|20:38:44
|2
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation
|1:14:27
|3
|Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand
|2:07:30
|4
|Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters
|2:20:43
|5
|Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander
|2:30:20
|6
|Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU
|2:38:30
|7
|Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious
|2:40:24
|8
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters
|2:56:49
|9
|Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider
|2:57:18
|10
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles
|3:08:46
|11
|Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil
|3:16:00
|12
|Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela
|3:52:13
|13
|Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards
|3:53:29
|14
|Stuart Eunson (Chn) and Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men
|4:10:30
|15
|Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters
|4:21:24
|16
|Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 2
|4:35:07
|17
|Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana
|4:36:27
|18
|Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein
|4:43:26
|19
|Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized
|5:06:34
|20
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap
|5:25:45
|21
|Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout
|5:27:19
|22
|Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega
|5:27:54
|23
|Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson
|5:31:29
|24
|Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners
|5:39:57
|25
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini
|5:41:58
|26
|Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club
|5:43:19
|27
|Daniel Smit (RSA) and Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota
|6:00:43
|28
|Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters
|6:03:14
|29
|Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets
|6:03:53
|30
|Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike
|6:11:50
|31
|Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds
|33
|Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial
|6:16:50
|34
|Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout
|6:39:11
|35
|John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|6:47:46
|36
|Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim
|6:58:53
|37
|Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com
|7:05:01
|38
|Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand
|7:09:02
|39
|Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys
|7:09:29
|40
|Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports
|7:22:23
|41
|Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors
|7:30:51
|42
|Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt
|7:35:20
|43
|Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU
|7:43:04
|44
|Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS
|7:54:35
|45
|Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos
|8:09:34
|46
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier
|8:16:11
|47
|Kurt Von Buddenbrock (RSA) and Mark Maiden (RSA) High 5
|8:17:21
|48
|Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans
|8:28:05
|50
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport
|8:45:55
|51
|Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite
|8:48:55
|52
|Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven
|8:50:11
|53
|Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men
|9:01:17
|54
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks
|9:18:47
|55
|Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana
|9:30:13
|56
|Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared
|9:39:18
|57
|Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts
|9:51:21
|58
|Jef Van Den Eeden (Bel) and Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action
|9:52:48
|59
|Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped
|10:18:56
|60
|Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU
|10:21:40
|61
|Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys
|10:23:22
|62
|Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters
|10:28:52
|63
|Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven
|10:44:46
|64
|Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 87
|11:09:55
|65
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf
|11:11:12
|66
|Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 1
|11:23:13
|67
|Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP
|11:32:19
|68
|Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat
|11:37:58
|69
|Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy
|11:46:24
|71
|Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech
|12:13:42
|72
|Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove
|12:14:26
|73
|Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire
|12:26:51
|74
|Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 3
|12:40:18
|75
|Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia
|12:46:35
|76
|Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola
|12:58:29
|77
|William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit
|12:59:17
|78
|Anders Klavberg (Swe) and Günter Andreasson (Swe) cykelmagneten.se
|13:07:40
|79
|Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge
|13:13:07
|80
|Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse
|13:22:51
|81
|Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals
|13:23:05
|82
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS
|13:24:12
|83
|Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE
|13:29:23
|84
|Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World
|13:30:00
|85
|Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas
|13:41:14
|86
|David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos
|13:56:44
|87
|Rodney Scholten (Swi) and Martin Barrett (Swi) Zuri Massive
|14:22:56
|88
|Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto
|14:23:26
|89
|Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers
|14:42:59
|90
|James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects
|14:48:37
|91
|Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures
|14:56:48
|92
|Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs
|14:57:03
|94
|Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre
|15:07:40
|95
|Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited
|15:23:50
|96
|Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers
|15:29:32
|97
|Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com
|15:43:24
|98
|Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love
|15:53:11
|99
|Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion
|15:57:12
|100
|Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans
|16:05:59
|101
|Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil
|16:58:40
|102
|Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property
|17:42:59
