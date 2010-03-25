Trending

Songo-Specialized's Sauser and Stander make it three in a row with time trial stage win

Noergaard sisters win time trial stage, retain overall women's lead

Image 1 of 18

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of Team Songo-Specialized by DCM pass Team DCM1 to end up winning stage five's time trial

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of Team Songo-Specialized by DCM pass Team DCM1 to end up winning stage five's time trial
(Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics)
Image 2 of 18

Teams cross a pass above Worcester during stage five's time trial

Teams cross a pass above Worcester during stage five's time trial
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics)
Image 3 of 18

Burry Stander races to another stage win.

Burry Stander races to another stage win.
(Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics)
Image 4 of 18

Chester Williams during the time trial

Chester Williams during the time trial
(Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics)
Image 5 of 18

A team time trials together during stage five

A team time trials together during stage five
(Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)
Image 6 of 18

A team makes its way over the mountain pass

A team makes its way over the mountain pass
(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Image 7 of 18

Teams ride high above Worcester

Teams ride high above Worcester
(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Image 8 of 18

Burry Stander descends steep singletrack

Burry Stander descends steep singletrack
(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Image 9 of 18

Team Bulls overall leaders Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm

Team Bulls overall leaders Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm
(Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics)
Image 10 of 18

Yolande Speedy and Paul Cordes ride to second in the mixed team category

Yolande Speedy and Paul Cordes ride to second in the mixed team category
(Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics)
Image 11 of 18

Overall race leaders Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm of team Bulls 1 start the time trial

Overall race leaders Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm of team Bulls 1 start the time trial
(Image credit: Ron Gaunt / SPORTZPICS)
Image 12 of 18

Stefan Sahm of the current leading team, Bulls 1

Stefan Sahm of the current leading team, Bulls 1
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 13 of 18

Burry Stander of Songo-Specialized on his way to a stage win with teammate Christoph Sauser

Burry Stander of Songo-Specialized on his way to a stage win with teammate Christoph Sauser
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 14 of 18

Riders during stage five of the Cape Epic

Riders during stage five of the Cape Epic
(Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)
Image 15 of 18

Overall leaders Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm of Bulls 1

Overall leaders Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm of Bulls 1
(Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)
Image 16 of 18

Stage winners Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of Songo Specialized by DCM climb during the time trial

Stage winners Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of Songo Specialized by DCM climb during the time trial
(Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)
Image 17 of 18

Stage winners Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of Songo Specialized by DCM are followed by Silvio Bundi and Thomas Zahnd of DCM1

Stage winners Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of Songo Specialized by DCM are followed by Silvio Bundi and Thomas Zahnd of DCM1
(Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)
Image 18 of 18

A lone rider during the stage five time trial

A lone rider during the stage five time trial
(Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics)

Switzerland's Christoph Sauser and his South African teammate Burry Stander (Songo-Specialized by DCM) are on a three-stage winning steak after finishing first in the stage five time trial. They completed the tough 27km course in a time of 1:05.15 and are now seven minutes and six seconds behind the leaders, having closed the gap for the last three days. They were followed by another South African Kevin Evans and his Austrian partner Alban Lakata (Team MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon) in a time of 1:06.26 with the German Bulls 1 Team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm in third place in a time of 1:06.29.

Max Knox and Brandon Stewart of DCM Chrome finished in 10th place today (1:10.47) and successfully defended the African leaders' jerseys. They remain in the 11th place overall (18:58.18).

During today's time trial of this year's race, participants rode for only 27km and climbed a total of 860m. Teams set off at 30-second intervals, in reverse order, according to their overall ranking. The route formed a figure of eight through the foothills of Brandwacht, taking the race along the western side of Worcester through semi-desert vegetation. Eight hundred and sixty metres of climbing is a great deal on any mountain biking day, but over only 27km it was extremely demanding. However, the relatively short time spent in the saddle today, gave riders a chance to recover and prepare for what is yet to come.

Stander and Sauser speed to fastest time for the day

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of Songo-Specialized by DCM were the first to cross the finish line of the stage five time trial, keeping themselves in third position overall (18:17.56). They were followed by Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata Team MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon, who remain in second position overall (18:17.05). The Bulls Team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm are still in the overall lead (18:10.50).

The Flückiger brothers of Trek World Racing, Mathias and Lukas, remain in fourth place overall (18:36.50) with Bart Brentjens and Jelmer Pietersma of Trek-Brentjens in fifth place overall (18:37.07).

"We knew it's going to be hard to do a time trial in the middle of a stage race," said winner Sauser. "Luckily, I recovered well from yesterday. Burry felt even better, but he was so excited about this one-hour stage, that I could already feel it this morning.

"We were going very fast today, and I knew we were in the lead. Today was quite dusty behind Burry, and I was kind of riding blind going into the downhills. I'm probably slightly better at the downhills so can take more risks. It was ideal that I was behind him, although normally it's better if the weaker one follows in the downhill and can catch up right away in the uphill." Sauser believes racing at the Cape Epic starts from the very first day. "Tomorrow you can have a big mechanical and the race is over. We'll still go for every stage win and ride as if there's no tomorrow."

Overall leader Platt jokingly said that if the course was longer, perhaps he and his teammate could have caught up with Sauser and Stander. "We're like family and joking with each other all the time. We're all such fierce sportsmen and always show respect when someone's faster. Today was a fun course. The downhill was very fast, and I really like that. I was also feeling very strong - a bit nervous at the start - but once we took off my whole body just wanted to go.

"Now our time begins - our legs recover well and our bodies are in the rhythm of the race. Tomorrow is a long stage but we'll be going at full blast from now on. The race starts now - and it's open."

Second place for the stage, Evans added, "With the time trials you give your everything, so the other guys are obviously stronger. We came second to two World Champions and don't feel too bad. It was a good race."

"I suffered a bit today as my legs are still sore, but Kevin is feeling strong," said Evans' teammate Lakata. "Perhaps he could've gone for victory today, but you have to stay together and today was just not my day. We still have three days to go and hopefully tomorrow we'll do better."

Tim Böhme of the second Bulls team in the race finished in fifth place today (1:07.28). "I enjoyed today as it gave us the opportunity to show that we could also ride fast. We could race at our own pace and go at full speed. We didn't need to fix bikes for our teammates. Although the trial ride is not without pain and suffering, we had fun - it was nice! With the one-minute interval between the start of riders, we could also see what was going on ahead of us. It was more difficult to see the riders behind you."

José Hermida of Multivan Merida, again finished in fourth place today (1:06.35) and remains in 10th position overall. "Today's course was cross country, which I really enjoyed - in fact, I think everyone enjoyed it. I could find myself again and we just needed to find good places to push. After the first 6km, we took off. The course was challenging and we had fun. I don't really care about a podium finish, the fun we had was the podium."

Three in a row for the Noergaard sisters, too

Kristine and Anna-Sofie Noergaard (team Rothaus-CUBE) won the women's race for the third stage in a row, finishing in a time of 1:28.57. They remain in first position overall (22:55.54). They were again followed by Hannele Steyn-Kotze and Ivonne Kraft (team Sludge Ladies) in a time of 1:29.24, who are placed second overall (23:05.03). In third place were Giuliana Vitali and Tamara Horn (team bike2help.ch - Big Tree), who finished in a time of 1:33.18, placing them in third position overall (24:58.16). Julia Skea and Carla Rowley of Team RBS Biogen finished fifth in a time of 1:44.54 (fourth position overall - 25:30.39).

"We cycled with our heads on today and were actually prepared to give up two minutes to the Sludge Ladies," said Kristina Noergaard. "We're much better with the longer stages and were quite surprised to hear that we finished before them. Today was one of the most beautiful stages of the race and very enjoyable."

"It was also very nice to sleep a bit late. We had a nice breakfast consisting of eggs and juice early this morning and went back to sleep again for about two hours," said her sister Anna-Sofie.

Three wins for (sound familiar?) for Bucher and Süss

Bärti Bucher and Esther Süss (Wheeler - BIXS) secured their third stage win in a time of 1:19.21 and remain in second place overall (21:18.37). They were followed by Yolande Speedy and Paul Cordes (MTN Business Qhubeka) in a time of 1:19.28 who remain the overall leaders in their category (20:53.53). Nico Pfitzenmaier and Sally Bigham of the Adidas Big Tree team finished in third place (1:21.34) and are placed third overall (21:37.08).

"Today's time trail was a great race. It offered the best of cross country riding and it was beautiful to ride - hard but also fun," said Süss.

Yolande Speedy of MTN Business Qhubeka said it was "so nice to have a later start. The course was good and quite technical. Of course we would've liked to take the win, but had a good go at it. The longer stages ahead will suit us well."

"At one stage we could see Esther and Bärti up ahead, but we couldn't catch up with them," said Speedy's teammate Cordes. "We knew we were losing a bit of time, but in this race what you do one day you pay for the next. We didn't want to risk too much and rode quite conservatively."

"This was definitely one of the most beautiful courses I've ever seen. The landscape was amazing and it can't get any better than is,' said Pfitzenmaier. "There's a fierce battle in the mixed this year and I really do believe this category will grow. It's a very dynamic form of riding - male and female - and very competitive."

His teammate Sally Bigham was not feeling well the last two days. "Yesterday I was dehydrated even before the start of the race and we missed one water bottle. Today I have my strength back and am feeling so much better. Today's course was truly amazing - awesome. I look forward to the next stages and we'll be taking each day as it comes. Of course we'll try our hardest, but the competition is very strong this year."

Wilson, Mclean defend overall lead among masters

Cyclelab's Shan Wilson and Andrew Mclean defended their leaders' jerseys again today by winning the fifth stage in 1:14.43. They remain in the overall lead in the masters (20:38.44). They were again followed by Adrian Enthoven and Gary Marescia (Cycle Lab Jag Foundation) in 1:18.34, who are placed second overall (21:53.12). In third place were Corrie Muller and Robert Sim of the Big Tree Masters, with their third podium finish in the year's race (1:18.54). They are placed fourth overall (22:59.27). Pieter van Rooyen and Milan Spolc of Oleander finished in fourth place (1:20.40) and are placed fifth overall (23:09.04). Geof Blance and Malcolm Mcleod of R & R Sport New Zealand are in third place overall in a time of 22:46.15.

Stage 6

Stage 6 will take riders from Worcester to Oak Valley, a distance of 123km and 2,240m of climbing. After a neutral convoy out of Worcester, riders will soon be hugging the shores of Brandvlei Dam. Then the ups and downs begin; retracing some of the 2009 route in reverse. Some might remember this as mostly uphill and it is still uphill, even ridden the other way!

Climbs here are short but some gradients reach 26 percent. Cyclists will notice that they are heading towards a radio mast far away on top of a hill in the distance. A dead-straight chute takes the field down to the canals, through the orchards, then into some singletrack and finally over the wall of the vast Theewaterskloof Dam.

The race then takes a short-cut through a hidden valley to Porcupine Hills before reaching the foot of another monument of the Cape Epic, the Groenlandberg Cape Nature conservation area. Dr Evil has found a new way for riders to conquer this beautiful beast. Part 1 follows a steep dirt road up to Water Point 3, but the crest still lies on the horizon. Part 2 takes riders into virgin Epic mountain biking territory and deep into nature.

The going is tough and slow on washed-out, sandy, lumpy tracks. While the gradient decreases, the effort is intensified all the way to the Groenlandberg saddle. This brings views of the beautiful Elgin Valley, and the treat of the day, as fast and smooth singletrack in Thandi and Oak Valley takes the cyclists towards home for two nights. Wise souls will save something for the end - it's not at all downhill to the finish. This may well be the hardest day in this year's race.

Video from stage five is provided by www.rsaweb.co.za.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM1:05:15
2Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon0:01:11
3Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 10:01:14
4Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 20:01:20
5Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:02:13
6Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 10:02:52
7Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road0:03:32
8Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM10:04:32
9Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade0:04:37
10Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM20:05:32
11Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens0:05:48
12David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix0:05:49
13Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing0:06:24
14Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain0:06:54
15Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys0:07:30
16Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 10:07:39
17Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 20:07:43
18Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar0:08:35
19Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine0:08:39
20Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT0:10:33
21Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing0:10:46
22Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil0:10:50
23Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike0:11:35
24John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team0:12:25
25Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape0:12:28
26Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com0:12:36
27Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 10:12:53
28Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 10:12:59
29Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties0:13:02
30Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com0:14:42
31Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de0:15:07
32Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ0:15:45
33Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat0:16:13
34Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental0:17:19
35Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta0:17:37
36Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark0:17:43
37Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding0:18:22
38Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank0:18:26
39Daniel Espinosa (Ecu) and Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED0:19:14
40Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group0:19:34
41Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 20:19:35
42Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats0:19:59
43Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties0:20:01
44Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes0:20:09
45Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE0:20:21
46Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo0:20:44
47Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote0:21:05
48Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports0:21:08
49Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance0:21:14
50Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com0:21:16
51Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active0:21:44
52Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit0:21:52
53Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour0:21:54
54Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK0:22:06
55Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte0:22:24
56Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery0:22:25
57Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt0:22:33
58Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS0:22:44
59Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch0:22:56
60Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics0:23:15
61Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder0:23:49
62David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines0:23:52
63Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun0:24:21
64Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino0:24:35
65Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste0:24:37
66Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference0:24:46
67Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH0:24:51
68Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting0:24:58
69Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties0:25:01
70Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy0:25:13
71Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires0:25:18
72Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team0:25:36
73Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 20:25:39
74Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team0:25:41
75Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys0:25:55
76Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One0:25:56
77Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless0:26:08
78Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS0:26:36
79Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital0:26:56
80George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 40:27:07
81Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 10:27:08
82Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe0:27:08
83Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach0:27:13
84Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig0:27:14
85Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 10:27:16
86Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go0:27:24
87Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 10:27:43
88Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two0:27:44
89Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 20:27:46
90Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent0:27:50
91Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles0:28:09
92Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades0:28:21
93Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers0:28:23
94Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion0:28:29
95Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend0:28:45
96Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software0:28:55
97Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux0:28:55
98Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats0:29:03
99Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil0:29:09
100Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer0:29:14
101Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com0:29:46
102Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South0:29:52
103Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike0:30:09
104Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre0:30:09
105Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon0:30:30
106Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp0:30:33
107Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB0:31:14
108Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal0:31:16
109Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge0:31:17
110David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com0:31:26
111Ignacio Sopesens (Spa) and Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 30:31:29
112Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool0:31:40
113Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro0:31:42
114Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing0:31:57
115Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 30:31:59
116Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike0:32:10
117Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info0:32:13
118John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers0:32:22
119Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic0:32:24
120Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls0:32:25
121Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard0:32:30
122Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN0:32:34
123Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 20:32:36
124Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS0:32:58
125Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop0:33:06
126Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD0:33:16
127Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel0:33:36
128Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx20:33:36
129Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way0:33:38
130Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 20:33:50
131Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT0:33:53
132Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore0:33:57
133Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri0:34:01
134Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 10:34:03
135Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital0:34:09
136Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders0:34:22
137Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers0:34:25
138Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice0:34:26
139Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB0:34:34
140Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's0:34:48
141Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it0:34:54
142Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 10:34:56
143Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream0:35:13
144John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates0:35:19
145Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime0:35:27
146Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team0:35:30
147Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing0:35:41
148Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa0:35:46
149Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold0:35:53
150Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 20:35:54
151Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's0:36:09
152Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear0:36:13
153Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance0:36:15
154Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron0:36:32
155Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers0:36:46
156Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance0:36:50
157Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha0:37:12
158Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling0:37:40
159Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar0:37:41
160Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators0:37:57
161Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 30:38:05
162Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen0:38:23
163Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days0:38:24
164Dirk Hörnig (Ger) and Martin Auerbach (Ger) Rodale0:38:26
165Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool0:38:31
166Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld0:38:39
167Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew0:38:52
168Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice0:39:02
169Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad0:39:22
170Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig0:39:32
171Eric Nesbitt (Ken) and Daniel Szlapak (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan0:39:39
172Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply0:39:58
173Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans0:40:13
174Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers0:40:14
175Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso0:40:19
176Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix0:40:22
177Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated0:40:40
178Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank0:40:57
179Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings0:41:20
180Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA0:41:55
181Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut0:41:55
182Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal0:41:56
183Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin0:42:24
184Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará0:42:32
185Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 10:42:39
186Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 20:42:43
187Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One0:42:55
188Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds0:43:09
189Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno0:43:33
190David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES0:43:49
191Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens0:43:52
192Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F0:43:55
193Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox0:44:33
194David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security0:44:35
195Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog0:44:39
196Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona0:44:49
197Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq20:45:01
198Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike0:45:20
199Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings0:45:24
200Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers
201David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles0:45:25
202Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles0:45:28
203Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo0:45:30
204Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS0:45:40
205Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde0:46:03
206Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice0:46:06
207Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts0:46:18
208Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab0:46:34
209John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms0:46:53
210Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside0:46:57
211Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA0:47:21
212Jonathan Wallace (Ned) and Fabian Van Altena (Ned) Campana0:47:32
213Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals0:47:42
214Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira0:48:12
215Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV0:48:15
216Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat0:48:20
217Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies0:48:52
218Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN0:48:55
219Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles0:48:56
220Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 20:48:58
221Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 20:49:37
222Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho0:50:05
223Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos0:50:05
224Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's0:50:14
225Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore0:50:25
226Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands0:50:25
227Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane0:50:35
228Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited0:52:03
229Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion0:52:19
230Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell0:52:21
231Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst0:52:23
232Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos0:52:28
233Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers0:52:39
234Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International0:52:43
235Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular0:52:54
236Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM0:53:29
237Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home0:53:35
238Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop0:54:01
239Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods0:54:17
240Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers0:54:43
241Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars0:55:05
242Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit0:55:09
243Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life0:55:43
244Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats0:55:46
245Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII0:57:15
246Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF)0:57:19
247Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World0:57:23
248Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas0:57:35
249Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats0:58:08
250Robert Baxter (GBr) and Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce0:58:22
251Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos0:58:35
252Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM0:58:36
253Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers0:58:39
254Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs0:58:55
255Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma0:59:38
256Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants0:59:40
257Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes0:59:43
258Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance0:59:56
259Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel1:00:19
260Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services1:00:23
261Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox1:01:18
262Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza1:01:36
263Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN1:01:36
264Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away1:01:46
265David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions1:03:16
266Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit1:03:17
267Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN1:03:17
268Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 41:05:13
269Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers1:05:34
270Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car1:06:21
271Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room1:06:49
272Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team1:08:16
273Nicholas Stuber (RSA) and Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers1:08:17
274Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery1:08:23
275Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil1:08:52
276Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders1:08:56
277Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt1:09:47
278Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus1:09:52
279Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power1:10:28
280Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers1:10:42
281Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory1:11:09
282Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape1:11:20
283Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld1:12:30
284Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers1:12:33
285Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet1:14:28
286Andre Smith (RSA) and Patrice Gautier (RSA) Transito Tigers1:15:47
287Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments1:16:32
288Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker1:17:35
289Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business1:17:36
290Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious1:18:14
291Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben1:18:18
292Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men1:21:05
293Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab1:22:08
294Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders1:22:25
295Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It1:23:55
296Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared1:23:56
297Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma1:24:03
298Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel1:25:34
299Eric van de Sande (Ned) and Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend1:26:07
300David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre1:30:09
301Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad1:40:30
302Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty2:19:39

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE1:28:57
2Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies0:00:27
3Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree0:04:20
4Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT0:13:32
5Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN0:15:57
6Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized0:20:17
7Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing0:21:51
8Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies0:24:43
9Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies0:26:16
10Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines0:37:47
11Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake0:47:10
12Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies0:49:35

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS1:19:21
2Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka0:00:07
3Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree0:02:13
4Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea0:06:06
5Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed0:13:52
6Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed0:14:55
7Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx0:15:40
8Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho0:16:09
9Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni0:16:11
10Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark0:17:38
11Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport0:17:50
12Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici0:22:01
13Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers0:23:20
14Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon0:24:10
15Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal0:24:19
16Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts0:26:07
17Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed0:26:47
18Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz0:28:31
19Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de0:28:42
20Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix0:28:43
21Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed0:28:51
22Andre Feldmann (Ger) and Katrin Hellwig (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action0:29:31
23Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed0:32:42
24Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish0:32:59
25Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print0:33:47
26Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA0:35:11
27Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley0:36:37
28Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers0:37:05
29Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick0:40:07
30Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech0:41:16
31Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers0:41:54
32Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness0:44:19
33Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders0:47:01
34Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town0:47:43
35Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo0:47:55
36Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak0:47:56
37Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing0:48:47
38Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows0:49:52
39Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots0:50:20
40Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '770:52:09
41Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC0:52:21
42Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION0:55:46
43Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too0:56:36
44Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream0:57:02
45Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit0:58:21
46Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen1:03:08
47Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine1:03:11
48Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 21:09:21
49Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom1:14:18
50Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth1:14:43
51Raymond Hack (RSA) and Tanya Van Der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble1:24:31

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab1:14:43
2Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation0:03:51
3Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters0:04:11
4Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander0:05:57
5Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein0:10:24
6Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU0:10:56
7Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand0:10:58
8Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil0:11:20
9Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious0:12:08
10Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 20:13:42
11Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards0:14:16
12Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela0:14:18
13Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider0:14:32
14Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana0:16:34
15Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike0:16:40
16Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles0:16:57
17Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout0:17:28
18Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized0:17:50
19Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters0:19:14
20Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters0:19:30
21Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap0:20:33
22Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt0:20:47
23Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega0:20:49
24Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial0:21:03
25Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets0:21:15
26Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners0:21:17
27Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini0:21:24
28Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson0:22:18
29Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds0:23:01
30Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos0:23:22
31Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite0:23:31
32Kurt Von Buddenbrock (RSA) and Mark Maiden (RSA) High 50:23:50
33Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU0:23:56
34Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports0:24:40
35Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim0:24:47
36Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys0:24:59
37Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout0:26:22
38Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com0:26:39
39Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier0:28:08
40Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand0:29:08
41Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters0:29:14
42John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob0:29:35
43Stuart Eunson (Chn) and Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men0:30:37
44Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport0:30:57
45Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters0:31:22
46Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped0:31:33
47Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana0:32:03
48Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts0:32:34
49Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat0:32:52
50Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men0:32:58
51Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS0:33:03
52Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club0:33:34
53Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans0:33:35
54Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 10:34:41
55Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy0:34:50
56Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors0:36:30
57Daniel Smit (RSA) and Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota0:37:13
58Jef Van Den Eeden (Bel) and Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action0:37:25
59Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 870:38:08
60Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP0:39:29
61David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos0:39:31
62Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven0:40:39
63Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks0:40:54
64Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire0:40:56
65Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven0:42:08
66Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys0:42:29
67Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared0:42:53
68Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove0:44:36
69Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf0:45:38
70Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto0:45:46
71Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas0:46:01
72Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World0:46:45
73Anders Klavberg (Swe) and Günter Andreasson (Swe) cykelmagneten.se0:47:15
74Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge0:47:19
75Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU0:47:20
76Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 30:47:39
77Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE0:48:08
78Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech0:48:49
79Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com0:51:25
80Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia0:52:25
81Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse0:52:38
82Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs0:52:58
83Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS0:53:06
84Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals0:55:41
85Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola0:56:51
86James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects0:57:00
87Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures0:57:18
88Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers0:58:12
89Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil1:07:44
90Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion1:08:11
91Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love1:08:49
92William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit1:08:51
93Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited1:13:34
94Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre1:13:48
95Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans1:21:32
96Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property1:23:54
97Rodney Scholten (Swi) and Martin Barrett (Swi) Zuri Massive1:26:46
98Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers2:16:16

Men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 118:10:50
2Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon0:06:15
3Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM0:07:06
4Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing0:26:00
5Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens0:26:17
6Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM10:27:24
7David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix0:28:23
8Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 10:28:50
9Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road0:36:57
10Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 20:40:10
11Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM20:47:28
12Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 11:14:36
13Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing1:17:33
14Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 21:29:12
15Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 21:37:24
16Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain1:41:04
17Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys2:05:14
18John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team2:34:37
19Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar2:35:50
20Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties2:51:44
21Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com3:06:35
22Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de3:12:04
23Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape3:18:27
24Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike3:22:30
25Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 13:36:48
26Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com3:45:26
27Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade3:46:15
28Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE3:53:42
29Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ4:03:20
30Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK4:08:03
31Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding4:09:03
32Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat4:10:14
33Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 14:11:46
34Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental4:16:59
35Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil4:24:50
36Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT4:28:16
37Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine4:34:12
38Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 24:34:30
39Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta4:36:10
40Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch4:36:17
41Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group4:36:45
42Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent4:55:10
43Daniel Espinosa (Ecu) and Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED5:03:35
44Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun5:04:59
45Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS5:05:59
46Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats5:14:26
47Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties5:34:58
48Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank5:38:19
49Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 15:43:54
50Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime6:01:41
51Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour6:03:50
52Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 16:05:38
53Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste6:09:16
54Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties6:12:27
55Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery6:13:34
56George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 46:16:04
57Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference6:17:50
58Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder6:21:23
59Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark6:26:00
60Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports6:26:20
61Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH6:26:42
62Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion6:28:52
63Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike6:31:35
64Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes6:39:13
65Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team6:42:05
66Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing6:44:32
67Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit6:46:15
68Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 26:47:06
69Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team6:47:35
70Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 16:47:39
71Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS6:50:03
72Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt6:54:07
73Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats6:54:22
74Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach6:54:38
75Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer6:56:32
76Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active6:57:51
77Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike6:58:08
78Jonathan Wallace (Ned) and Fabian Van Altena (Ned) Campana7:06:08
79Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy7:06:45
80Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino7:12:05
81Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics7:14:19
82Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo7:16:29
83Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso7:16:41
84Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance7:17:07
85Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South7:24:36
86Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 17:25:00
87Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil7:26:24
88Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro7:27:59
89Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop7:29:17
90Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two7:35:58
91Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades7:42:09
92Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon7:50:07
93Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go7:51:37
94Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless7:53:25
95Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank7:54:56
96Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital7:55:35
97David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines7:57:22
98Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux7:58:07
99Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa8:01:18
100Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires8:02:15
101John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates8:04:56
102Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info8:06:57
103Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers8:07:11
104Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel8:13:01
105John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers8:18:26
106Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting8:19:14
107Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com8:22:00
108Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way8:26:37
109Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 28:31:05
110Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool8:32:50
111Ignacio Sopesens (Spa) and Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 38:36:34
112Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software8:40:16
113Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte8:43:15
114Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend8:48:30
115Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles8:49:52
116Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore8:51:03
117Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe8:51:16
118Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers8:53:55
119Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha8:55:01
120Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen8:55:28
121Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN8:55:47
122Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys8:59:08
123Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance9:02:34
124Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 29:04:29
125Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream9:05:14
126Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS9:10:09
127Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it9:10:20
128Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers9:14:20
129Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal9:20:23
130Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote9:21:20
131Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One9:26:46
132Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar9:29:30
133Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's9:31:53
134Eric van de Sande (Ned) and Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend9:32:39
135Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig9:32:44
136Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin9:39:07
137Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans9:41:23
138Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 29:43:43
139Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 39:44:10
140Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls9:49:02
141Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing9:51:26
142Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 29:53:52
143Eric Nesbitt (Ken) and Daniel Szlapak (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan9:59:30
144Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 110:04:31
145Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox10:15:43
146Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge10:23:21
147Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital10:26:54
148Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD10:35:45
149Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq210:36:39
150Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB10:37:01
151Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx210:37:31
152Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers10:40:19
153Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno10:43:15
154Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre10:58:00
155Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders10:58:33
156Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB11:01:42
157Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds11:01:58
158Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike11:02:09
159Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew11:03:07
160Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings11:03:37
161Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard11:04:58
162Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron11:05:40
163Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic11:07:11
164David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security11:13:59
165Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice11:15:18
166Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM11:16:17
167Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA11:20:29
168Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 111:20:53
169Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold11:22:37
170Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance11:26:31
171Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 311:26:34
172Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp11:27:42
173Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS11:35:17
174Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal11:40:40
175Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside11:43:53
176Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool11:45:01
177David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com11:46:45
178Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands11:50:53
179Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT11:52:36
180Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear12:02:34
181Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling12:06:30
182Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice12:07:55
183Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld12:11:14
184Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab12:12:58
185Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F12:13:35
186Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 212:18:48
187Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice12:19:02
188Dirk Hörnig (Ger) and Martin Auerbach (Ger) Rodale12:20:06
189Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators12:22:30
190Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's12:26:25
191Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho12:27:19
192Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad12:33:16
193Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens12:36:10
194Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated12:36:45
195David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES12:38:21
196Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team12:42:38
197Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion12:48:18
198Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings12:52:15
199Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig12:56:04
200Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles12:56:50
201Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International12:58:04
202Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days13:03:20
203Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo13:06:16
204Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira13:09:50
205Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One13:15:49
206David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles13:16:23
207Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com13:18:28
208Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri13:22:23
209Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts13:27:38
210Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies13:32:43
211Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles13:33:00
212Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut13:36:02
213Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox13:43:28
214Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane13:46:33
215Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's13:54:47
216Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará13:55:03
217Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona13:59:26
218Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals14:00:57
219Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst14:02:14
220Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos14:03:03
221Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF)14:10:31
222Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos14:22:33
223Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes14:22:53
224Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN14:24:18
225Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World14:25:04
226Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance14:29:24
227Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers14:30:47
228Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog14:31:26
229Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods14:32:03
230Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde14:32:54
231Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty14:35:44
232Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore14:37:54
233Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 214:38:32
234Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN14:42:03
235Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers14:47:33
236Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA14:47:52
237Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars14:50:45
238Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services14:51:04
239Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home14:51:24
240Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply14:52:12
241Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited14:54:52
242Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular14:57:26
243Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel14:57:53
244Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell14:57:56
245Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV14:58:21
246Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII15:00:38
247Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 215:04:52
248Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats15:10:01
249Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit15:15:27
250Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma15:15:53
251David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions15:19:19
252Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers15:23:07
253Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM15:26:17
254Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix15:31:52
255Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos15:34:31
256Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop15:37:45
257Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld15:46:27
258Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat15:49:34
259John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms15:50:13
260Andre Smith (RSA) and Patrice Gautier (RSA) Transito Tigers15:51:02
261Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas16:00:04
262Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers16:02:24
263Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life16:07:59
264Robert Baxter (GBr) and Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce16:10:48
265Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car16:26:13
266Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away16:30:14
267Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room16:30:42
268Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers16:37:40
269Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats17:01:07
270Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants17:01:22
271Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN17:04:36
272Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker17:05:42
273Nicholas Stuber (RSA) and Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers17:08:15
274Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit17:19:49
275Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business17:26:03
276Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet17:30:13
277Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers17:30:52
278Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 417:33:25
279Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil17:41:38
280Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma17:47:55
281Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery17:48:56
282Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs17:51:07
283Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape17:52:25
284Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It17:53:39
285Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus17:53:53
286Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben17:55:42
287Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared17:57:25
288Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power17:57:41
289Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad18:03:18
290Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men18:03:26
291Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory18:09:37
292David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre18:14:01
293Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders18:17:35
294Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza18:19:36
295Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments18:23:49
296Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt18:36:52
297Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers18:39:08
298Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab18:47:09
299Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel18:56:16
300Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team19:02:09
301Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders19:24:43
302Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious19:42:24

Women general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rothaus-CUBE22:55:54
2Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies0:09:10
3Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree2:02:22
4Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN2:34:45
5Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT4:01:07
6Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies4:44:44
7Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized6:05:57
8Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies6:47:24
9Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing7:26:53
10Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines10:28:05
11Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies10:56:58
12Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake11:32:31

Mixed general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka20:53:53
2Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS0:24:43
3Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree0:43:15
4Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea2:15:26
5Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport3:33:02
6Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho4:00:02
7Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed4:21:49
8Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed4:44:24
9Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx5:25:53
10Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts5:45:44
11Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark5:45:53
12Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed6:24:46
13Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal6:47:45
14Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni6:54:08
15Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed7:10:42
16Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de7:23:41
17Andre Feldmann (Ger) and Katrin Hellwig (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action7:53:03
18Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon8:04:20
19Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici8:12:04
20Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers8:23:34
21Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech8:54:10
22Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix9:01:06
23Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz9:24:19
24Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley9:26:00
25Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed9:38:29
26Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness10:12:01
27Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC10:14:17
28Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak10:32:50
29Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers10:41:02
30Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick10:59:29
31Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots11:01:58
32Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print11:02:41
33Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing11:23:28
34Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo11:52:59
35Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish11:58:27
36Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA12:07:58
37Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers12:33:42
38Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders12:43:47
39Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town13:18:49
40Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream13:25:30
41Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too14:22:17
42Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit14:40:10
43Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '7714:50:12
44Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows14:50:58
45Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION14:55:56
46Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth15:14:33
47Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 215:29:41
48Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine15:41:33
49Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom15:43:07
50Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen16:07:24
51Raymond Hack (RSA) and Tanya Van Der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble16:16:22

Masters general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab20:38:44
2Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation1:14:27
3Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand2:07:30
4Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters2:20:43
5Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander2:30:20
6Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU2:38:30
7Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious2:40:24
8Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters2:56:49
9Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider2:57:18
10Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles3:08:46
11Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil3:16:00
12Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela3:52:13
13Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards3:53:29
14Stuart Eunson (Chn) and Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men4:10:30
15Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters4:21:24
16Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 24:35:07
17Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana4:36:27
18Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein4:43:26
19Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized5:06:34
20Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap5:25:45
21Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout5:27:19
22Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega5:27:54
23Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson5:31:29
24Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners5:39:57
25Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini5:41:58
26Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club5:43:19
27Daniel Smit (RSA) and Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota6:00:43
28Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters6:03:14
29Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets6:03:53
30Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike6:11:50
31Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds
33Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial6:16:50
34Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout6:39:11
35John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob6:47:46
36Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim6:58:53
37Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com7:05:01
38Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand7:09:02
39Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys7:09:29
40Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports7:22:23
41Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors7:30:51
42Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt7:35:20
43Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU7:43:04
44Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS7:54:35
45Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos8:09:34
46Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier8:16:11
47Kurt Von Buddenbrock (RSA) and Mark Maiden (RSA) High 58:17:21
48Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans8:28:05
50Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport8:45:55
51Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite8:48:55
52Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven8:50:11
53Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men9:01:17
54Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks9:18:47
55Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana9:30:13
56Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared9:39:18
57Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts9:51:21
58Jef Van Den Eeden (Bel) and Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action9:52:48
59Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped10:18:56
60Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU10:21:40
61Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys10:23:22
62Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters10:28:52
63Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven10:44:46
64Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 8711:09:55
65Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf11:11:12
66Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 111:23:13
67Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP11:32:19
68Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat11:37:58
69Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy11:46:24
71Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech12:13:42
72Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove12:14:26
73Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire12:26:51
74Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 312:40:18
75Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia12:46:35
76Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola12:58:29
77William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit12:59:17
78Anders Klavberg (Swe) and Günter Andreasson (Swe) cykelmagneten.se13:07:40
79Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge13:13:07
80Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse13:22:51
81Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals13:23:05
82Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS13:24:12
83Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE13:29:23
84Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World13:30:00
85Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas13:41:14
86David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos13:56:44
87Rodney Scholten (Swi) and Martin Barrett (Swi) Zuri Massive14:22:56
88Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto14:23:26
89Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers14:42:59
90James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects14:48:37
91Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures14:56:48
92Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs14:57:03
94Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre15:07:40
95Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited15:23:50
96Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers15:29:32
97Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com15:43:24
98Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love15:53:11
99Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion15:57:12
100Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans16:05:59
101Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil16:58:40
102Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property17:42:59

 

