Switzerland's Christoph Sauser and his South African teammate Burry Stander (Songo-Specialized by DCM) are on a three-stage winning steak after finishing first in the stage five time trial. They completed the tough 27km course in a time of 1:05.15 and are now seven minutes and six seconds behind the leaders, having closed the gap for the last three days. They were followed by another South African Kevin Evans and his Austrian partner Alban Lakata (Team MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon) in a time of 1:06.26 with the German Bulls 1 Team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm in third place in a time of 1:06.29.

Max Knox and Brandon Stewart of DCM Chrome finished in 10th place today (1:10.47) and successfully defended the African leaders' jerseys. They remain in the 11th place overall (18:58.18).

During today's time trial of this year's race, participants rode for only 27km and climbed a total of 860m. Teams set off at 30-second intervals, in reverse order, according to their overall ranking. The route formed a figure of eight through the foothills of Brandwacht, taking the race along the western side of Worcester through semi-desert vegetation. Eight hundred and sixty metres of climbing is a great deal on any mountain biking day, but over only 27km it was extremely demanding. However, the relatively short time spent in the saddle today, gave riders a chance to recover and prepare for what is yet to come.

Stander and Sauser speed to fastest time for the day

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of Songo-Specialized by DCM were the first to cross the finish line of the stage five time trial, keeping themselves in third position overall (18:17.56). They were followed by Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata Team MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon, who remain in second position overall (18:17.05). The Bulls Team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm are still in the overall lead (18:10.50).

The Flückiger brothers of Trek World Racing, Mathias and Lukas, remain in fourth place overall (18:36.50) with Bart Brentjens and Jelmer Pietersma of Trek-Brentjens in fifth place overall (18:37.07).

"We knew it's going to be hard to do a time trial in the middle of a stage race," said winner Sauser. "Luckily, I recovered well from yesterday. Burry felt even better, but he was so excited about this one-hour stage, that I could already feel it this morning.

"We were going very fast today, and I knew we were in the lead. Today was quite dusty behind Burry, and I was kind of riding blind going into the downhills. I'm probably slightly better at the downhills so can take more risks. It was ideal that I was behind him, although normally it's better if the weaker one follows in the downhill and can catch up right away in the uphill." Sauser believes racing at the Cape Epic starts from the very first day. "Tomorrow you can have a big mechanical and the race is over. We'll still go for every stage win and ride as if there's no tomorrow."

Overall leader Platt jokingly said that if the course was longer, perhaps he and his teammate could have caught up with Sauser and Stander. "We're like family and joking with each other all the time. We're all such fierce sportsmen and always show respect when someone's faster. Today was a fun course. The downhill was very fast, and I really like that. I was also feeling very strong - a bit nervous at the start - but once we took off my whole body just wanted to go.

"Now our time begins - our legs recover well and our bodies are in the rhythm of the race. Tomorrow is a long stage but we'll be going at full blast from now on. The race starts now - and it's open."

Second place for the stage, Evans added, "With the time trials you give your everything, so the other guys are obviously stronger. We came second to two World Champions and don't feel too bad. It was a good race."

"I suffered a bit today as my legs are still sore, but Kevin is feeling strong," said Evans' teammate Lakata. "Perhaps he could've gone for victory today, but you have to stay together and today was just not my day. We still have three days to go and hopefully tomorrow we'll do better."

Tim Böhme of the second Bulls team in the race finished in fifth place today (1:07.28). "I enjoyed today as it gave us the opportunity to show that we could also ride fast. We could race at our own pace and go at full speed. We didn't need to fix bikes for our teammates. Although the trial ride is not without pain and suffering, we had fun - it was nice! With the one-minute interval between the start of riders, we could also see what was going on ahead of us. It was more difficult to see the riders behind you."

José Hermida of Multivan Merida, again finished in fourth place today (1:06.35) and remains in 10th position overall. "Today's course was cross country, which I really enjoyed - in fact, I think everyone enjoyed it. I could find myself again and we just needed to find good places to push. After the first 6km, we took off. The course was challenging and we had fun. I don't really care about a podium finish, the fun we had was the podium."

Three in a row for the Noergaard sisters, too

Kristine and Anna-Sofie Noergaard (team Rothaus-CUBE) won the women's race for the third stage in a row, finishing in a time of 1:28.57. They remain in first position overall (22:55.54). They were again followed by Hannele Steyn-Kotze and Ivonne Kraft (team Sludge Ladies) in a time of 1:29.24, who are placed second overall (23:05.03). In third place were Giuliana Vitali and Tamara Horn (team bike2help.ch - Big Tree), who finished in a time of 1:33.18, placing them in third position overall (24:58.16). Julia Skea and Carla Rowley of Team RBS Biogen finished fifth in a time of 1:44.54 (fourth position overall - 25:30.39).

"We cycled with our heads on today and were actually prepared to give up two minutes to the Sludge Ladies," said Kristina Noergaard. "We're much better with the longer stages and were quite surprised to hear that we finished before them. Today was one of the most beautiful stages of the race and very enjoyable."

"It was also very nice to sleep a bit late. We had a nice breakfast consisting of eggs and juice early this morning and went back to sleep again for about two hours," said her sister Anna-Sofie.

Three wins for (sound familiar?) for Bucher and Süss

Bärti Bucher and Esther Süss (Wheeler - BIXS) secured their third stage win in a time of 1:19.21 and remain in second place overall (21:18.37). They were followed by Yolande Speedy and Paul Cordes (MTN Business Qhubeka) in a time of 1:19.28 who remain the overall leaders in their category (20:53.53). Nico Pfitzenmaier and Sally Bigham of the Adidas Big Tree team finished in third place (1:21.34) and are placed third overall (21:37.08).

"Today's time trail was a great race. It offered the best of cross country riding and it was beautiful to ride - hard but also fun," said Süss.

Yolande Speedy of MTN Business Qhubeka said it was "so nice to have a later start. The course was good and quite technical. Of course we would've liked to take the win, but had a good go at it. The longer stages ahead will suit us well."

"At one stage we could see Esther and Bärti up ahead, but we couldn't catch up with them," said Speedy's teammate Cordes. "We knew we were losing a bit of time, but in this race what you do one day you pay for the next. We didn't want to risk too much and rode quite conservatively."

"This was definitely one of the most beautiful courses I've ever seen. The landscape was amazing and it can't get any better than is,' said Pfitzenmaier. "There's a fierce battle in the mixed this year and I really do believe this category will grow. It's a very dynamic form of riding - male and female - and very competitive."

His teammate Sally Bigham was not feeling well the last two days. "Yesterday I was dehydrated even before the start of the race and we missed one water bottle. Today I have my strength back and am feeling so much better. Today's course was truly amazing - awesome. I look forward to the next stages and we'll be taking each day as it comes. Of course we'll try our hardest, but the competition is very strong this year."

Wilson, Mclean defend overall lead among masters

Cyclelab's Shan Wilson and Andrew Mclean defended their leaders' jerseys again today by winning the fifth stage in 1:14.43. They remain in the overall lead in the masters (20:38.44). They were again followed by Adrian Enthoven and Gary Marescia (Cycle Lab Jag Foundation) in 1:18.34, who are placed second overall (21:53.12). In third place were Corrie Muller and Robert Sim of the Big Tree Masters, with their third podium finish in the year's race (1:18.54). They are placed fourth overall (22:59.27). Pieter van Rooyen and Milan Spolc of Oleander finished in fourth place (1:20.40) and are placed fifth overall (23:09.04). Geof Blance and Malcolm Mcleod of R & R Sport New Zealand are in third place overall in a time of 22:46.15.

Stage 6

Stage 6 will take riders from Worcester to Oak Valley, a distance of 123km and 2,240m of climbing. After a neutral convoy out of Worcester, riders will soon be hugging the shores of Brandvlei Dam. Then the ups and downs begin; retracing some of the 2009 route in reverse. Some might remember this as mostly uphill and it is still uphill, even ridden the other way!

Climbs here are short but some gradients reach 26 percent. Cyclists will notice that they are heading towards a radio mast far away on top of a hill in the distance. A dead-straight chute takes the field down to the canals, through the orchards, then into some singletrack and finally over the wall of the vast Theewaterskloof Dam.

The race then takes a short-cut through a hidden valley to Porcupine Hills before reaching the foot of another monument of the Cape Epic, the Groenlandberg Cape Nature conservation area. Dr Evil has found a new way for riders to conquer this beautiful beast. Part 1 follows a steep dirt road up to Water Point 3, but the crest still lies on the horizon. Part 2 takes riders into virgin Epic mountain biking territory and deep into nature.

The going is tough and slow on washed-out, sandy, lumpy tracks. While the gradient decreases, the effort is intensified all the way to the Groenlandberg saddle. This brings views of the beautiful Elgin Valley, and the treat of the day, as fast and smooth singletrack in Thandi and Oak Valley takes the cyclists towards home for two nights. Wise souls will save something for the end - it's not at all downhill to the finish. This may well be the hardest day in this year's race.

Video from stage five is provided by www.rsaweb.co.za.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM 1:05:15 2 Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon 0:01:11 3 Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 1 0:01:14 4 Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 2 0:01:20 5 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 0:02:13 6 Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 1 0:02:52 7 Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road 0:03:32 8 Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM1 0:04:32 9 Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade 0:04:37 10 Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM2 0:05:32 11 Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens 0:05:48 12 David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix 0:05:49 13 Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:06:24 14 Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain 0:06:54 15 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys 0:07:30 16 Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 1 0:07:39 17 Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 2 0:07:43 18 Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar 0:08:35 19 Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine 0:08:39 20 Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT 0:10:33 21 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing 0:10:46 22 Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil 0:10:50 23 Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike 0:11:35 24 John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team 0:12:25 25 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 0:12:28 26 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com 0:12:36 27 Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 1 0:12:53 28 Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 1 0:12:59 29 Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties 0:13:02 30 Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com 0:14:42 31 Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de 0:15:07 32 Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ 0:15:45 33 Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat 0:16:13 34 Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental 0:17:19 35 Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta 0:17:37 36 Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark 0:17:43 37 Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding 0:18:22 38 Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank 0:18:26 39 Daniel Espinosa (Ecu) and Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED 0:19:14 40 Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group 0:19:34 41 Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 2 0:19:35 42 Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats 0:19:59 43 Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties 0:20:01 44 Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes 0:20:09 45 Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE 0:20:21 46 Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo 0:20:44 47 Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote 0:21:05 48 Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports 0:21:08 49 Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance 0:21:14 50 Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com 0:21:16 51 Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active 0:21:44 52 Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit 0:21:52 53 Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour 0:21:54 54 Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK 0:22:06 55 Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte 0:22:24 56 Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery 0:22:25 57 Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt 0:22:33 58 Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS 0:22:44 59 Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch 0:22:56 60 Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics 0:23:15 61 Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder 0:23:49 62 David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines 0:23:52 63 Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun 0:24:21 64 Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino 0:24:35 65 Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste 0:24:37 66 Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference 0:24:46 67 Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH 0:24:51 68 Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting 0:24:58 69 Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties 0:25:01 70 Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy 0:25:13 71 Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires 0:25:18 72 Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team 0:25:36 73 Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 2 0:25:39 74 Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team 0:25:41 75 Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys 0:25:55 76 Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One 0:25:56 77 Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless 0:26:08 78 Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS 0:26:36 79 Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital 0:26:56 80 George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 4 0:27:07 81 Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 1 0:27:08 82 Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe 0:27:08 83 Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach 0:27:13 84 Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig 0:27:14 85 Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 1 0:27:16 86 Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go 0:27:24 87 Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 1 0:27:43 88 Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two 0:27:44 89 Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2 0:27:46 90 Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent 0:27:50 91 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles 0:28:09 92 Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades 0:28:21 93 Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers 0:28:23 94 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion 0:28:29 95 Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend 0:28:45 96 Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software 0:28:55 97 Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux 0:28:55 98 Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats 0:29:03 99 Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil 0:29:09 100 Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer 0:29:14 101 Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com 0:29:46 102 Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South 0:29:52 103 Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike 0:30:09 104 Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre 0:30:09 105 Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon 0:30:30 106 Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp 0:30:33 107 Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB 0:31:14 108 Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal 0:31:16 109 Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge 0:31:17 110 David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com 0:31:26 111 Ignacio Sopesens (Spa) and Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 3 0:31:29 112 Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool 0:31:40 113 Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro 0:31:42 114 Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing 0:31:57 115 Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 3 0:31:59 116 Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike 0:32:10 117 Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info 0:32:13 118 John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers 0:32:22 119 Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic 0:32:24 120 Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls 0:32:25 121 Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard 0:32:30 122 Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN 0:32:34 123 Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 2 0:32:36 124 Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS 0:32:58 125 Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop 0:33:06 126 Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD 0:33:16 127 Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel 0:33:36 128 Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx2 0:33:36 129 Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way 0:33:38 130 Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 2 0:33:50 131 Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT 0:33:53 132 Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore 0:33:57 133 Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri 0:34:01 134 Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 1 0:34:03 135 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital 0:34:09 136 Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders 0:34:22 137 Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers 0:34:25 138 Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice 0:34:26 139 Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB 0:34:34 140 Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's 0:34:48 141 Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it 0:34:54 142 Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 1 0:34:56 143 Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream 0:35:13 144 John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates 0:35:19 145 Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime 0:35:27 146 Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team 0:35:30 147 Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing 0:35:41 148 Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa 0:35:46 149 Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold 0:35:53 150 Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 2 0:35:54 151 Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's 0:36:09 152 Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear 0:36:13 153 Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance 0:36:15 154 Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron 0:36:32 155 Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers 0:36:46 156 Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance 0:36:50 157 Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha 0:37:12 158 Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling 0:37:40 159 Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar 0:37:41 160 Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators 0:37:57 161 Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 3 0:38:05 162 Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen 0:38:23 163 Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days 0:38:24 164 Dirk Hörnig (Ger) and Martin Auerbach (Ger) Rodale 0:38:26 165 Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool 0:38:31 166 Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld 0:38:39 167 Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew 0:38:52 168 Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice 0:39:02 169 Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad 0:39:22 170 Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig 0:39:32 171 Eric Nesbitt (Ken) and Daniel Szlapak (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan 0:39:39 172 Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply 0:39:58 173 Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans 0:40:13 174 Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers 0:40:14 175 Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso 0:40:19 176 Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix 0:40:22 177 Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated 0:40:40 178 Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank 0:40:57 179 Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings 0:41:20 180 Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA 0:41:55 181 Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut 0:41:55 182 Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal 0:41:56 183 Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin 0:42:24 184 Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará 0:42:32 185 Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 1 0:42:39 186 Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 2 0:42:43 187 Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One 0:42:55 188 Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds 0:43:09 189 Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno 0:43:33 190 David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES 0:43:49 191 Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens 0:43:52 192 Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F 0:43:55 193 Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox 0:44:33 194 David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security 0:44:35 195 Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog 0:44:39 196 Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona 0:44:49 197 Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq2 0:45:01 198 Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike 0:45:20 199 Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings 0:45:24 200 Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers 201 David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles 0:45:25 202 Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles 0:45:28 203 Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo 0:45:30 204 Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS 0:45:40 205 Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde 0:46:03 206 Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice 0:46:06 207 Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts 0:46:18 208 Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab 0:46:34 209 John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms 0:46:53 210 Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside 0:46:57 211 Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA 0:47:21 212 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) and Fabian Van Altena (Ned) Campana 0:47:32 213 Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals 0:47:42 214 Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira 0:48:12 215 Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV 0:48:15 216 Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat 0:48:20 217 Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies 0:48:52 218 Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN 0:48:55 219 Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles 0:48:56 220 Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 2 0:48:58 221 Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 2 0:49:37 222 Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho 0:50:05 223 Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos 0:50:05 224 Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's 0:50:14 225 Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore 0:50:25 226 Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands 0:50:25 227 Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane 0:50:35 228 Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited 0:52:03 229 Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion 0:52:19 230 Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell 0:52:21 231 Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst 0:52:23 232 Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos 0:52:28 233 Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers 0:52:39 234 Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International 0:52:43 235 Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular 0:52:54 236 Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM 0:53:29 237 Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home 0:53:35 238 Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop 0:54:01 239 Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods 0:54:17 240 Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers 0:54:43 241 Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars 0:55:05 242 Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit 0:55:09 243 Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life 0:55:43 244 Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats 0:55:46 245 Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII 0:57:15 246 Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF) 0:57:19 247 Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World 0:57:23 248 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 0:57:35 249 Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats 0:58:08 250 Robert Baxter (GBr) and Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce 0:58:22 251 Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos 0:58:35 252 Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM 0:58:36 253 Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers 0:58:39 254 Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs 0:58:55 255 Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma 0:59:38 256 Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants 0:59:40 257 Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes 0:59:43 258 Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance 0:59:56 259 Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel 1:00:19 260 Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services 1:00:23 261 Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox 1:01:18 262 Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza 1:01:36 263 Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN 1:01:36 264 Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away 1:01:46 265 David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions 1:03:16 266 Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit 1:03:17 267 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN 1:03:17 268 Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 4 1:05:13 269 Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers 1:05:34 270 Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car 1:06:21 271 Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room 1:06:49 272 Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team 1:08:16 273 Nicholas Stuber (RSA) and Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers 1:08:17 274 Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery 1:08:23 275 Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil 1:08:52 276 Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders 1:08:56 277 Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt 1:09:47 278 Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus 1:09:52 279 Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power 1:10:28 280 Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers 1:10:42 281 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory 1:11:09 282 Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape 1:11:20 283 Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld 1:12:30 284 Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers 1:12:33 285 Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet 1:14:28 286 Andre Smith (RSA) and Patrice Gautier (RSA) Transito Tigers 1:15:47 287 Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments 1:16:32 288 Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker 1:17:35 289 Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business 1:17:36 290 Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious 1:18:14 291 Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben 1:18:18 292 Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men 1:21:05 293 Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab 1:22:08 294 Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders 1:22:25 295 Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It 1:23:55 296 Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared 1:23:56 297 Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma 1:24:03 298 Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel 1:25:34 299 Eric van de Sande (Ned) and Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend 1:26:07 300 David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre 1:30:09 301 Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad 1:40:30 302 Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty 2:19:39

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE 1:28:57 2 Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies 0:00:27 3 Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 0:04:20 4 Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT 0:13:32 5 Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN 0:15:57 6 Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized 0:20:17 7 Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing 0:21:51 8 Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies 0:24:43 9 Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies 0:26:16 10 Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines 0:37:47 11 Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake 0:47:10 12 Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies 0:49:35

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS 1:19:21 2 Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka 0:00:07 3 Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree 0:02:13 4 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea 0:06:06 5 Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed 0:13:52 6 Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed 0:14:55 7 Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx 0:15:40 8 Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho 0:16:09 9 Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni 0:16:11 10 Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark 0:17:38 11 Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport 0:17:50 12 Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici 0:22:01 13 Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers 0:23:20 14 Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon 0:24:10 15 Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal 0:24:19 16 Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts 0:26:07 17 Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed 0:26:47 18 Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz 0:28:31 19 Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de 0:28:42 20 Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix 0:28:43 21 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed 0:28:51 22 Andre Feldmann (Ger) and Katrin Hellwig (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action 0:29:31 23 Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed 0:32:42 24 Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish 0:32:59 25 Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print 0:33:47 26 Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA 0:35:11 27 Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley 0:36:37 28 Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers 0:37:05 29 Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick 0:40:07 30 Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech 0:41:16 31 Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers 0:41:54 32 Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness 0:44:19 33 Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders 0:47:01 34 Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town 0:47:43 35 Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo 0:47:55 36 Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak 0:47:56 37 Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing 0:48:47 38 Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows 0:49:52 39 Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots 0:50:20 40 Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '77 0:52:09 41 Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC 0:52:21 42 Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION 0:55:46 43 Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too 0:56:36 44 Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream 0:57:02 45 Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit 0:58:21 46 Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen 1:03:08 47 Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine 1:03:11 48 Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 2 1:09:21 49 Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom 1:14:18 50 Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth 1:14:43 51 Raymond Hack (RSA) and Tanya Van Der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble 1:24:31

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab 1:14:43 2 Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation 0:03:51 3 Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters 0:04:11 4 Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander 0:05:57 5 Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein 0:10:24 6 Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU 0:10:56 7 Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand 0:10:58 8 Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil 0:11:20 9 Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious 0:12:08 10 Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 2 0:13:42 11 Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards 0:14:16 12 Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela 0:14:18 13 Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider 0:14:32 14 Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana 0:16:34 15 Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike 0:16:40 16 Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles 0:16:57 17 Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout 0:17:28 18 Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized 0:17:50 19 Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters 0:19:14 20 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters 0:19:30 21 Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap 0:20:33 22 Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt 0:20:47 23 Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega 0:20:49 24 Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial 0:21:03 25 Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets 0:21:15 26 Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners 0:21:17 27 Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini 0:21:24 28 Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson 0:22:18 29 Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds 0:23:01 30 Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos 0:23:22 31 Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite 0:23:31 32 Kurt Von Buddenbrock (RSA) and Mark Maiden (RSA) High 5 0:23:50 33 Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU 0:23:56 34 Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports 0:24:40 35 Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim 0:24:47 36 Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys 0:24:59 37 Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout 0:26:22 38 Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com 0:26:39 39 Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier 0:28:08 40 Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand 0:29:08 41 Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters 0:29:14 42 John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob 0:29:35 43 Stuart Eunson (Chn) and Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men 0:30:37 44 Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport 0:30:57 45 Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters 0:31:22 46 Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped 0:31:33 47 Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana 0:32:03 48 Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts 0:32:34 49 Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat 0:32:52 50 Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men 0:32:58 51 Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS 0:33:03 52 Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club 0:33:34 53 Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans 0:33:35 54 Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 1 0:34:41 55 Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy 0:34:50 56 Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors 0:36:30 57 Daniel Smit (RSA) and Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota 0:37:13 58 Jef Van Den Eeden (Bel) and Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action 0:37:25 59 Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 87 0:38:08 60 Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP 0:39:29 61 David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos 0:39:31 62 Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven 0:40:39 63 Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks 0:40:54 64 Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire 0:40:56 65 Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven 0:42:08 66 Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys 0:42:29 67 Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared 0:42:53 68 Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove 0:44:36 69 Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf 0:45:38 70 Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto 0:45:46 71 Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas 0:46:01 72 Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World 0:46:45 73 Anders Klavberg (Swe) and Günter Andreasson (Swe) cykelmagneten.se 0:47:15 74 Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge 0:47:19 75 Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU 0:47:20 76 Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 3 0:47:39 77 Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE 0:48:08 78 Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech 0:48:49 79 Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com 0:51:25 80 Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia 0:52:25 81 Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse 0:52:38 82 Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs 0:52:58 83 Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS 0:53:06 84 Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals 0:55:41 85 Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola 0:56:51 86 James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects 0:57:00 87 Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 0:57:18 88 Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers 0:58:12 89 Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil 1:07:44 90 Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion 1:08:11 91 Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love 1:08:49 92 William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit 1:08:51 93 Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited 1:13:34 94 Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre 1:13:48 95 Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans 1:21:32 96 Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property 1:23:54 97 Rodney Scholten (Swi) and Martin Barrett (Swi) Zuri Massive 1:26:46 98 Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers 2:16:16

Men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 1 18:10:50 2 Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon 0:06:15 3 Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM 0:07:06 4 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing 0:26:00 5 Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens 0:26:17 6 Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM1 0:27:24 7 David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix 0:28:23 8 Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 1 0:28:50 9 Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road 0:36:57 10 Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 2 0:40:10 11 Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM2 0:47:28 12 Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 1 1:14:36 13 Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 1:17:33 14 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 1:29:12 15 Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 2 1:37:24 16 Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain 1:41:04 17 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys 2:05:14 18 John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team 2:34:37 19 Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar 2:35:50 20 Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties 2:51:44 21 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com 3:06:35 22 Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de 3:12:04 23 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 3:18:27 24 Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike 3:22:30 25 Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 1 3:36:48 26 Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com 3:45:26 27 Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade 3:46:15 28 Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE 3:53:42 29 Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ 4:03:20 30 Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK 4:08:03 31 Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding 4:09:03 32 Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat 4:10:14 33 Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 1 4:11:46 34 Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental 4:16:59 35 Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil 4:24:50 36 Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT 4:28:16 37 Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine 4:34:12 38 Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 2 4:34:30 39 Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta 4:36:10 40 Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch 4:36:17 41 Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group 4:36:45 42 Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent 4:55:10 43 Daniel Espinosa (Ecu) and Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED 5:03:35 44 Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun 5:04:59 45 Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS 5:05:59 46 Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats 5:14:26 47 Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties 5:34:58 48 Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank 5:38:19 49 Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 1 5:43:54 50 Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime 6:01:41 51 Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour 6:03:50 52 Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 1 6:05:38 53 Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste 6:09:16 54 Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties 6:12:27 55 Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery 6:13:34 56 George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 4 6:16:04 57 Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference 6:17:50 58 Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder 6:21:23 59 Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark 6:26:00 60 Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports 6:26:20 61 Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH 6:26:42 62 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion 6:28:52 63 Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike 6:31:35 64 Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes 6:39:13 65 Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team 6:42:05 66 Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing 6:44:32 67 Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit 6:46:15 68 Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 2 6:47:06 69 Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team 6:47:35 70 Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 1 6:47:39 71 Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS 6:50:03 72 Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt 6:54:07 73 Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats 6:54:22 74 Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach 6:54:38 75 Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer 6:56:32 76 Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active 6:57:51 77 Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike 6:58:08 78 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) and Fabian Van Altena (Ned) Campana 7:06:08 79 Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy 7:06:45 80 Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino 7:12:05 81 Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics 7:14:19 82 Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo 7:16:29 83 Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso 7:16:41 84 Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance 7:17:07 85 Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South 7:24:36 86 Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 1 7:25:00 87 Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil 7:26:24 88 Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro 7:27:59 89 Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop 7:29:17 90 Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two 7:35:58 91 Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades 7:42:09 92 Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon 7:50:07 93 Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go 7:51:37 94 Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless 7:53:25 95 Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank 7:54:56 96 Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital 7:55:35 97 David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines 7:57:22 98 Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux 7:58:07 99 Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa 8:01:18 100 Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires 8:02:15 101 John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates 8:04:56 102 Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info 8:06:57 103 Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers 8:07:11 104 Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel 8:13:01 105 John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers 8:18:26 106 Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting 8:19:14 107 Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com 8:22:00 108 Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way 8:26:37 109 Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2 8:31:05 110 Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool 8:32:50 111 Ignacio Sopesens (Spa) and Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 3 8:36:34 112 Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software 8:40:16 113 Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte 8:43:15 114 Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend 8:48:30 115 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles 8:49:52 116 Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore 8:51:03 117 Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe 8:51:16 118 Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers 8:53:55 119 Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha 8:55:01 120 Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen 8:55:28 121 Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN 8:55:47 122 Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys 8:59:08 123 Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance 9:02:34 124 Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 2 9:04:29 125 Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream 9:05:14 126 Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS 9:10:09 127 Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it 9:10:20 128 Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers 9:14:20 129 Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal 9:20:23 130 Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote 9:21:20 131 Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One 9:26:46 132 Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar 9:29:30 133 Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's 9:31:53 134 Eric van de Sande (Ned) and Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend 9:32:39 135 Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig 9:32:44 136 Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin 9:39:07 137 Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans 9:41:23 138 Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 2 9:43:43 139 Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 3 9:44:10 140 Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls 9:49:02 141 Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing 9:51:26 142 Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 2 9:53:52 143 Eric Nesbitt (Ken) and Daniel Szlapak (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan 9:59:30 144 Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 1 10:04:31 145 Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox 10:15:43 146 Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge 10:23:21 147 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital 10:26:54 148 Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD 10:35:45 149 Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq2 10:36:39 150 Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB 10:37:01 151 Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx2 10:37:31 152 Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers 10:40:19 153 Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno 10:43:15 154 Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre 10:58:00 155 Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders 10:58:33 156 Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB 11:01:42 157 Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds 11:01:58 158 Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike 11:02:09 159 Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew 11:03:07 160 Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings 11:03:37 161 Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard 11:04:58 162 Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron 11:05:40 163 Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic 11:07:11 164 David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security 11:13:59 165 Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice 11:15:18 166 Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM 11:16:17 167 Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA 11:20:29 168 Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 1 11:20:53 169 Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold 11:22:37 170 Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance 11:26:31 171 Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 3 11:26:34 172 Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp 11:27:42 173 Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS 11:35:17 174 Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal 11:40:40 175 Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside 11:43:53 176 Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool 11:45:01 177 David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com 11:46:45 178 Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands 11:50:53 179 Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT 11:52:36 180 Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear 12:02:34 181 Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling 12:06:30 182 Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice 12:07:55 183 Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld 12:11:14 184 Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab 12:12:58 185 Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F 12:13:35 186 Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 2 12:18:48 187 Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice 12:19:02 188 Dirk Hörnig (Ger) and Martin Auerbach (Ger) Rodale 12:20:06 189 Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators 12:22:30 190 Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's 12:26:25 191 Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho 12:27:19 192 Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad 12:33:16 193 Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens 12:36:10 194 Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated 12:36:45 195 David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES 12:38:21 196 Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team 12:42:38 197 Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion 12:48:18 198 Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings 12:52:15 199 Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig 12:56:04 200 Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles 12:56:50 201 Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International 12:58:04 202 Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days 13:03:20 203 Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo 13:06:16 204 Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira 13:09:50 205 Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One 13:15:49 206 David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles 13:16:23 207 Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com 13:18:28 208 Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri 13:22:23 209 Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts 13:27:38 210 Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies 13:32:43 211 Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles 13:33:00 212 Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut 13:36:02 213 Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox 13:43:28 214 Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane 13:46:33 215 Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's 13:54:47 216 Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará 13:55:03 217 Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona 13:59:26 218 Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals 14:00:57 219 Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst 14:02:14 220 Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos 14:03:03 221 Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF) 14:10:31 222 Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos 14:22:33 223 Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes 14:22:53 224 Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN 14:24:18 225 Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World 14:25:04 226 Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance 14:29:24 227 Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers 14:30:47 228 Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog 14:31:26 229 Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods 14:32:03 230 Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde 14:32:54 231 Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty 14:35:44 232 Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore 14:37:54 233 Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 2 14:38:32 234 Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN 14:42:03 235 Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers 14:47:33 236 Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA 14:47:52 237 Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars 14:50:45 238 Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services 14:51:04 239 Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home 14:51:24 240 Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply 14:52:12 241 Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited 14:54:52 242 Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular 14:57:26 243 Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel 14:57:53 244 Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell 14:57:56 245 Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV 14:58:21 246 Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII 15:00:38 247 Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 2 15:04:52 248 Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats 15:10:01 249 Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit 15:15:27 250 Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma 15:15:53 251 David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions 15:19:19 252 Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers 15:23:07 253 Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM 15:26:17 254 Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix 15:31:52 255 Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos 15:34:31 256 Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop 15:37:45 257 Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld 15:46:27 258 Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat 15:49:34 259 John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms 15:50:13 260 Andre Smith (RSA) and Patrice Gautier (RSA) Transito Tigers 15:51:02 261 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 16:00:04 262 Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers 16:02:24 263 Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life 16:07:59 264 Robert Baxter (GBr) and Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce 16:10:48 265 Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car 16:26:13 266 Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away 16:30:14 267 Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room 16:30:42 268 Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers 16:37:40 269 Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats 17:01:07 270 Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants 17:01:22 271 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN 17:04:36 272 Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker 17:05:42 273 Nicholas Stuber (RSA) and Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers 17:08:15 274 Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit 17:19:49 275 Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business 17:26:03 276 Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet 17:30:13 277 Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers 17:30:52 278 Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 4 17:33:25 279 Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil 17:41:38 280 Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma 17:47:55 281 Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery 17:48:56 282 Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs 17:51:07 283 Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape 17:52:25 284 Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It 17:53:39 285 Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus 17:53:53 286 Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben 17:55:42 287 Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared 17:57:25 288 Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power 17:57:41 289 Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad 18:03:18 290 Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men 18:03:26 291 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory 18:09:37 292 David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre 18:14:01 293 Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders 18:17:35 294 Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza 18:19:36 295 Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments 18:23:49 296 Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt 18:36:52 297 Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers 18:39:08 298 Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab 18:47:09 299 Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel 18:56:16 300 Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team 19:02:09 301 Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders 19:24:43 302 Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious 19:42:24

Women general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rothaus-CUBE 22:55:54 2 Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies 0:09:10 3 Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 2:02:22 4 Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN 2:34:45 5 Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT 4:01:07 6 Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies 4:44:44 7 Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized 6:05:57 8 Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies 6:47:24 9 Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing 7:26:53 10 Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines 10:28:05 11 Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies 10:56:58 12 Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake 11:32:31

Mixed general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka 20:53:53 2 Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS 0:24:43 3 Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree 0:43:15 4 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea 2:15:26 5 Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport 3:33:02 6 Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho 4:00:02 7 Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed 4:21:49 8 Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed 4:44:24 9 Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx 5:25:53 10 Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts 5:45:44 11 Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark 5:45:53 12 Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed 6:24:46 13 Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal 6:47:45 14 Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni 6:54:08 15 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed 7:10:42 16 Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de 7:23:41 17 Andre Feldmann (Ger) and Katrin Hellwig (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action 7:53:03 18 Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon 8:04:20 19 Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici 8:12:04 20 Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers 8:23:34 21 Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech 8:54:10 22 Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix 9:01:06 23 Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz 9:24:19 24 Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley 9:26:00 25 Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed 9:38:29 26 Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness 10:12:01 27 Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC 10:14:17 28 Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak 10:32:50 29 Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers 10:41:02 30 Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick 10:59:29 31 Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots 11:01:58 32 Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print 11:02:41 33 Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing 11:23:28 34 Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo 11:52:59 35 Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish 11:58:27 36 Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA 12:07:58 37 Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers 12:33:42 38 Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders 12:43:47 39 Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town 13:18:49 40 Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream 13:25:30 41 Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too 14:22:17 42 Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit 14:40:10 43 Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '77 14:50:12 44 Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows 14:50:58 45 Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION 14:55:56 46 Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth 15:14:33 47 Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 2 15:29:41 48 Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine 15:41:33 49 Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom 15:43:07 50 Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen 16:07:24 51 Raymond Hack (RSA) and Tanya Van Der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble 16:16:22