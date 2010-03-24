Trending

Sauser, Stander move into third overall with consecutive stage wins

Platt, Sahm retain overall lead

Image 1 of 19

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of Songo Specialized by DCM celebrate winning stage four

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of Songo Specialized by DCM celebrate winning stage four
(Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)
Image 2 of 19

Riders cool off during stage four

Riders cool off during stage four
(Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics)
Image 3 of 19

Time for a dip

Time for a dip
(Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics)
Image 4 of 19

Paulo Brandoa plunges his head into the cool waters fresh fron Jandutoitskloof near Worcester, trying to cool himself down during stage four

Paulo Brandoa plunges his head into the cool waters fresh fron Jandutoitskloof near Worcester, trying to cool himself down during stage four
(Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics)
Image 5 of 19

Joel Stransky leads the riders over the last singletrack

Joel Stransky leads the riders over the last singletrack
(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Image 6 of 19

Riders climb through the Waaihoeks Berg mountains

Riders climb through the Waaihoeks Berg mountains
(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Image 7 of 19

Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser

Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser
(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Image 8 of 19

Riders make their way down the Waaihoeks Berg Mountains

Riders make their way down the Waaihoeks Berg Mountains
(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Image 9 of 19

Riders make their way under the Wolsley bridge

Riders make their way under the Wolsley bridge
(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Image 10 of 19

Max Knox of DCM 2 looks happy to be in the African leader's jersey at the start of stage four

Max Knox of DCM 2 looks happy to be in the African leader's jersey at the start of stage four
(Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)
Image 11 of 19

Thomas Dietsch of Bulls 2

Thomas Dietsch of Bulls 2
(Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)
Image 12 of 19

The leaders ride together during stage four

The leaders ride together during stage four
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 13 of 19

Charles Keey and Stuart Marias of Blend Properties

Charles Keey and Stuart Marias of Blend Properties
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 14 of 19

Cape Epic riders make their way over the top of the Mitchel's pass

Cape Epic riders make their way over the top of the Mitchel's pass
(Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics)
Image 15 of 19

Sally Bigham and Nico Pfitzenmaier of Team Adidas-Big Tree try to make up time on the mixed team leaders

Sally Bigham and Nico Pfitzenmaier of Team Adidas-Big Tree try to make up time on the mixed team leaders
(Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics)
Image 16 of 19

The race village in Worcester

The race village in Worcester
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 17 of 19

The lead bunch during stage four

The lead bunch during stage four
(Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)
Image 18 of 19

Stage winner Christoph Sauser of Songo Specialized by DCM leads compatriot Lukas Fluckiger of Trek World Racing

Stage winner Christoph Sauser of Songo Specialized by DCM leads compatriot Lukas Fluckiger of Trek World Racing
(Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)
Image 19 of 19

A helicopter hovers over the lead bunch during stage four of the Cape Epic

A helicopter hovers over the lead bunch during stage four of the Cape Epic
(Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)

Switzerland’s Christoph Sauser and his South African teammate Burry Stander (Songo-Specialized by DCM) again proved their world class stature by winning stage 4 of this year’s Cape Epic. This is their second consecutive win, having also taken top honours in stage 3. They were followed by the German Bulls 1 Team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm, who are still leading overall by six minutes and 18 seconds. The South African/Austrian duo of Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata (Team MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon) finished third and is now in second place overall.

Max Knox and Brandon Stewart of DCM Chrome finished in eighth place today (3:41.36) and are in the 11th place overall (17:47.32). They took the African leaders' jerseys from Mannie Heymans and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Garmin adidas 1) yesterday and also defended it today.

Stage four took riders from Ceres to Worcester, a distance of 86km and 1,640m of climbing. A short climb up Mitchell's Pass was followed by a fast downhill section on tar, before turning off into the winelands past Waverly Hills Farm and Mountain Ridge. Then followed a long zig-zagging section of rustic dual and singletrack up and down the foothills of the mountains, before the cyclists finally climbed up onto the saddle.

After another descent and climb to the next saddle ahead, riders were rewarded with spectacular views into the Breede River Valley. Even when they had home in their sights, there was still the rough 2km Boesmansberg climb to scale. This stage was not the toughest or the longest ever, but after the combination punches of the first three stages, riders were counting the pedal strokes to the short time trial of stage 5.

Sauser and Stander make it two in a row

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of Songo-Specialized by DCM were the first to cross the finish line of stage 4, placing them in third position overall (17:12.41). They were followed by the Bulls 1 Team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm who are still in the overall lead (17:04.21). Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata Team MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon have made an impressive comeback after yesterday's technical problems and are now in second position overall (17:10.39). The Flückiger brothers, Lukas and Mathias, are in fourth place overall having moved up from sixth position in a time of 17:20.49.

"We were all still together at water point 3 today as all the teams are battling for the leaders' jerseys. But Christoph kept attacking, attacking, attacking and I think the other teams could just not hang on any longer," said Burry Stander of Songo-Specialized by DCM. "When we hit the last saddleback, it was quite easy to break away."

"I felt very good today. I looked at the stage profile yesterday and knew it was going to be a cross country stage which is really our strength," said Stander's teammate Sauser. "It would be great if we could ride like this every day. Tomorrow's trail riding will also work in our favour because cross country riders can ride hard from the start. Hopefully we'll be feeling good and not too tired."

"This is also a mental game and you have to be prepared to suffer. I don't like gradual climbs - it's always the same - up, up, up. As long as I have small downhills in between, I'm okay. We'll also have to be careful that we don't have mechanical problems - it's always such a fine line."

According to Karl Platt of the Bulls Team, Sauser and Stander put on the pressure early on in the stage. "Christoph and Burry tried to outdistance us today with brute force. We managed to stay with them for some time, but once in a while we had to let go and catch up with them afterwards. It was a really stressful day - the terrain was extremely difficult. But if we only lose one or one and a half minutes in the upcoming days, that's okay."

Kevin Evans of Team MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon, reckons that Songo-Specialized by DCM had it easy for the first three days. "We've been fighting for the last three days, especially with our bad luck yesterday when Alban had to run for 2km to cross the finish line. Christoph and Burry pushed very hard today - even the Bulls could not follow in the end. But we're only halfway and anything can still happen. Tomorrow's time trial will also suit us. Hopefully we can recover and sleep a bit later tomorrow so that we're well rested. We're in a good position."

Lakata said his legs were feeling stage four. "My legs were quite sore today. We're still focusing on the leaders' jerseys and are still in good shape. With four stages to go, anything can happen and we're definitely still in the running to win the race. Today we only had problems with our legs - riding on the rim yesterday cost a lot of energy, and stages 2 and 3 were hard on us. We hope we don't have any major punctures and mechanicals from now on. Kevin has a lot of experience with the time trial and we'll definitely try our best. It's a short but challenging course, which I think will suit us."

Jose Hermida of Multivan Merida 2, who finished in fourth place (3:38.19) and is in 10th position overall, said the spirit of the Cape Epic is what keeps him going. "Every afternoon, after the stage, you ask yourself why you're doing this, only to get up the next morning, see all the smiling faces and feel motivated again. It was lovely to finish at the Worcester school today and have all the kids cheering us on - it really motivated us and created a fantastic atmosphere."

The Flückiger brothers, Mathias and Lukas, finished in fifth place, and are fourth overall (17:20.49)."We're happy with our results and are in a stable position. We ride for a stage win every day, but today our legs weren't great," said Lukas. "We'll try again tomorrow."

"Today's stage was definitely a lot harder than we thought," said Max Knox (DCM Chrome). "The conditions were difficult and it was very windy, but we're happy with our African leader jersey. We stayed with the leaders for as long as we could, and then had our own race."

Noergaard sisters first women to finish

The first women to complete stage 4 were Kristine and Anna-Sofie Noergaard (team Rothaus-CUBE) in a time of 4:30.04, winning in their category for the second day in a row. They have moved to first position overall (21:26.57).

They were again followed by the winners of the first two stages, Hannele Steyn-Kotze and Ivonne Kraft (team Sludge Ladies) in a time of 4:41.57, who are now placed second overall (21:35.39). Giuliana Vitali and Tamara Horn (team bike2help.ch - Big Tree) finished in third place in a time of 5:03.46, placing them in third position overall (23:24.59). Julia Skea and Carla Rowley of Team RBS Biogen finished fourth in a time of 5:10.17, for fourth position overall at 23:45.45.

"Today was really nice. We were riding at our own pace again and caught up with the leading women," said Anna-Sofie Noergaard of Team Rothaus-Cube.

"We just kept going and weren't all that interested in winning - we also like to have fun," said her teammate Kristine Noergaard: "I really liked today's stage. The last part was on tar which was so nice and very unlike the Cape Epic. I also enjoyed the dirt tracks as well as the downhill."

Ivonne Kraft of the Sludge Ladies Team felt really good today. "I had a good day but it was tough for Hannele. She was completely empty and couldn't take in any food. I pushed her up almost every uphill - I could enjoy the ride but she had to fight all the way. The only thing I didn't like today was the cold - I was frozen. Luckily we had no technical problems and enough water. I'll have to feed Hannele some fat today - she's so skinny and has nothing left to burn. I think we can do this and get the leaders' jerseys back."

"I ate a lot but really battled a bit today. I worked very hard but the other girls rode extremely well," said Steyn-Kotze. "Ivonne's more experienced at doing time trials, so hopefully she can help tomorrow. But, I will not give up until we get to Lourensford Wine Estate."

Bucher and Süss celebrate second stage win in mixed category

Bärti Bucher and Esther Süss (Wheeler - BIXS) celebrated their second stage win in a time of 4:10.14 and moved up to second place overall (19:59.16). They were followed by Yolande Speedy and Paul Cordes (MTN Business Qhubeka) in a time of 4:13.10. Speedy and Cordes who remain the overall leaders in their category (19:34.25). Nico Pfitzenmaier and Sally Bigham of the Adidas Big Tree team finished in third place (4:15.40) and are third overall (20:15.34).

Ester Süss of the Wheeler - BIXS team said, "We cycled with Yolande and Paul to the second water point when they had a flat - they're a very strong team. Today was very windy and sandy, but luckily we had no technical problems. I think we're all starting to feel tired and really look forward to the time trial. The mixed category is definitely more competitive than last year."

"We had no problems today, but you must know that Yolande and Paul can't take it easy. We need more hard days to even out the field and as always, the Cape Epic is never easy," said Bärti Bucher.

Yolande Speedy of MTN Business Qhubeka called it a tough day. "We had a flat and had to stop. Of course we were chasing Esther and Bärti all the way to the finish, but never caught up. It was a taxing day, but at least it was cooler than yesterday. And of course it was nice when the wind was behind us, but not when it came from the front."

Masters Category

Cyclelab's Shan Wilson and Andrew Mclean ensured their third stage win in 4:03.18, and they remain the overall leaders in the masters (19:24.01). They were followed by Adrian Enthoven and Gary Marescia (Cycle Lab Jag Foundation) in 4:17.42 and are placed second overall (20:34.38). In third place were Pieter van Rooyen and Milan Spolc (Oleander) in 4:25.58 with their second podium finish in this year's race. They are also in third place overall in a time of (21:48.23). The Big Tree Masters Team Corrie Muller and Robert Sim finished in fourth place in a time of 4:37.43 and have moved to fourth place overall (21:40.34).

Cyclelab's Andrew Mclean says it was a good day for them. "We're not under pressure to take risks to defend the leaders'jerseys and rode at a good tempo with Thomas Frischknecht and some other riders. Of course our legs are getting worse as we get more tired, but luckily it's the same for everyone. The course was also not as hard as the last three days, so I think everyone will enjoy it."

Stage 5: Individual time trial

For Stage 5, a time trial, this year's participants will ride for only 27km and climb a total of 860m. In this time trial stage, teams will set off at 30-second intervals, in reverse order, according to their overall ranking.

The route forms a figure of eight through the foothills of Brandwacht, taking the race along the western side of Worcester through semi-desert vegetation. Eight hundred and sixty metres of climbing is a great deal on any mountain biking day, but over only 27km it will be extremely demanding.

However, the relatively short time spent in the saddle and will give riders a chance to recover and prepare for what is yet to come.

Video from stage four is provided by www.rsaweb.co.za.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM3:33:01
2Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 10:01:23
3Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon0:01:31
4Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 20:05:18
5Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing0:05:20
6Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 10:05:38
7Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road0:05:58
8Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM20:08:35
9Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM10:11:25
10David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix0:12:49
11Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens0:18:52
12Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:19:25
13Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing0:24:06
14Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 20:24:37
15Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain0:24:37
16Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 10:24:57
17Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT0:30:20
18Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar0:30:47
19Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com0:36:51
20John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team0:38:11
21Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine0:39:06
22Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 10:39:35
23Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike0:40:09
24Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties0:41:46
25Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape0:41:57
26Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com0:42:00
27Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 10:42:23
28Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ0:43:34
29Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de0:46:44
30Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE0:48:42
31Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental0:52:34
32Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK0:56:01
33Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS0:56:11
34Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat0:57:05
35Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank0:58:30
36Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active1:03:41
37Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats1:03:46
38Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta1:03:55
39Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance1:04:21
40Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime1:05:16
41Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent1:05:39
42Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun1:05:40
43Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch1:06:56
44Daniel Espinosa (Ecu) and Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED1:07:29
45Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste1:07:58
46Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding1:08:06
47Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group1:10:51
48Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade1:13:31
49Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics1:14:18
50Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing1:14:46
51Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit1:14:54
52Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties1:15:54
53Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference1:16:00
54Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder1:16:16
55Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery1:17:33
56Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com1:17:35
57Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes1:18:20
57Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH
59Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 21:18:23
60Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy1:19:40
61Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop1:20:08
62Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 11:21:07
63Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats1:22:46
64Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso1:22:55
65Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 21:23:19
66George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 41:23:20
67Jonathan Wallace (Ned) and Fabian Van Altena (Ned) Campana1:23:33
68Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team1:23:42
69Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach1:23:50
70Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS1:24:34
71Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote1:24:38
72Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 11:24:44
73Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two1:24:47
74Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour1:24:56
75Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 11:25:03
76Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt1:26:35
77Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike1:28:07
78Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo1:28:31
79Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties1:28:37
80Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 21:29:10
81Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital1:29:13
82Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team1:30:26
83Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 11:30:31
84Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend1:30:48
85Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires1:31:06
86Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal1:31:12
87Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon1:31:23
88Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys1:32:30
89Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South1:32:43
90Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino1:33:07
91Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion1:34:23
92Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports1:34:25
93Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN1:34:53
94Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil1:35:07
95Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike1:35:35
96Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info1:35:43
97Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux1:36:20
98Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers1:36:28
99Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa1:36:54
100Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB1:37:03
101Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless1:38:09
102Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers1:38:09
103Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha1:39:44
24Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software1:39:55
104Ignacio Sopesens (Spa) and Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 31:40:32
105Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One1:40:36
106Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark1:40:40
107Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades1:41:01
108Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool1:42:08
109Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel1:42:41
110Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys1:44:02
111David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines1:44:33
112Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles1:45:45
113John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates1:47:03
114Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way1:48:25
115Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS1:48:45
116Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance1:50:06
117Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 21:50:16
118Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 31:50:29
119Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it1:51:33
120Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting1:51:35
121Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's1:53:11
122Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 21:53:15
123Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte1:53:22
124David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com1:53:31
125Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream1:53:39
126Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer1:54:33
127Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank1:55:00
128Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp1:56:00
129Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go1:57:28
130Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx21:57:54
131Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron1:58:35
132Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings1:58:52
133Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig1:59:26
134Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen1:59:31
39Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders1:59:47
135Eric Nesbitt (Ken) and Daniel Szlapak (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan2:00:06
136Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing2:00:14
137Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin2:00:21
138Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard2:00:22
139Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge2:00:26
140Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans2:00:36
141Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew2:00:43
142Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear2:01:24
143Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital2:02:05
144Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD2:02:35
145Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM2:02:54
146Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore2:03:03
147David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security2:03:04
148Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro2:03:13
149Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com2:04:22
150Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers2:04:53
151Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre2:04:58
152Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 22:06:05
153Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 12:06:29
154Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's2:07:20
155Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls2:07:57
156Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe2:07:59
157Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance2:08:37
158John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers2:09:32
159Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers2:11:26
160Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool2:11:54
161Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice2:12:29
162Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 32:13:21
163Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice2:13:41
164Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq22:15:43
165Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB2:15:53
166Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal2:16:49
167Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings2:17:10
168Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab2:17:31
169Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox2:17:42
170Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling2:17:48
171David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES2:18:04
172Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated2:18:08
173Dirk Hörnig (Ger) and Martin Auerbach (Ger) Rodale2:18:42
174Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 12:19:09
175Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld2:19:47
176Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno2:20:33
177Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands2:21:10
178Louis Dupper (RSA) and Pk De Vlliers (RSA) Untouchables2:21:40
179Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri2:22:27
180Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil2:22:57
181Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic2:23:23
182Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F2:24:16
183Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals2:24:59
184Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice2:27:32
185Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig2:28:07
186Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days2:28:44
187Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles2:29:14
188Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside2:29:56
189Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS2:30:55
190Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT2:31:48
191Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA2:34:26
192Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply2:35:09
193Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell2:35:14
194Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar2:35:43
195Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira2:37:14
196Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA2:37:34
197David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles2:40:04
198Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo2:40:49
199Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods2:41:59
200Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty2:43:09
62Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World2:43:25
201Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators2:43:41
202Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike2:43:44
203Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles2:43:57
204Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona2:44:33
205Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos2:44:40
206Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts2:46:47
207Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion2:47:20
208Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 22:48:00
209Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens2:48:01
210Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN2:48:09
211Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho2:49:01
212Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut2:49:30
213Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde2:49:43
214Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox2:49:48
215Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies2:50:06
216Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International2:52:29
217Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team2:53:50
218Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF)2:56:14
219Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane2:56:53
220Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats2:57:00
221Eric van de Sande (Ned) and Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend2:58:29
222Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat2:58:33
223Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 22:58:55
224Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM2:59:20
225Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One2:59:22
226Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad2:59:37
227Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited2:59:46
228Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix3:00:33
229Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance3:00:46
230Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds3:00:49
231Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home3:01:27
232Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's3:02:18
233Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes3:02:25
234Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers3:03:48
235Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular3:05:31
236Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars3:06:57
237Christian Lampe (Ger) and Rainer Sebal (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin3:07:02
238Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos3:08:55
239Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats3:09:14
240Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold3:09:44
241Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers3:10:45
242Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away3:10:52
243Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel3:11:23
244Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst3:11:39
245Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers3:11:51
246Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers3:14:48
247Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit3:15:20
248Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers3:15:41
249Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma3:16:28
250Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit3:16:28
251Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII3:16:49
252Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop3:17:19
253Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog3:20:01
254David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions3:20:01
255John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms3:20:13
256Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services3:20:15
257Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos3:22:41
258Andre Smith (RSA) and Patrice Gautier (RSA) Transito Tigers3:24:33
259Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN3:25:22
260Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará3:25:33
261Robert Baxter (GBr) and Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce3:25:36
262Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room3:27:43
263Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas3:29:00
264Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 43:29:22
265Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV3:29:50
266Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants3:30:18
267Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma3:33:21
268Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN3:34:06
269Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs3:36:15
270Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil3:38:59
271Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car3:39:23
272Nicholas Stuber (RSA) and Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers3:39:25
273Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory3:41:36
274Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben3:45:48
275Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus3:46:03
276Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 23:46:11
277Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life3:46:14
278Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker3:46:14
279Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men3:46:16
280Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers3:46:56
281Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza3:47:55
282Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared3:49:13
283David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre3:51:33
284Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business3:54:29
285Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power3:57:46
286Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery3:57:51
287Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders4:00:09
288Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders4:00:21
289Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet4:02:59
290Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld4:03:05
291Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt4:04:43
292Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It4:06:22
293Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious4:07:39
294Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape4:12:05
295Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad4:12:12
296Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel4:12:43
297Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore4:18:55
298Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers4:25:33
299Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab4:31:55
300Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments4:33:10
301Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team4:58:19

Men: Individual Finishers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shaun Lewis (Aus) Swell - Enduro Magazine4:12:07
2Onno Houwer (Ned) Hels@Bike0:14:33
3Warren Robertson (RSA) The Sleeveless Wizards0:14:33
4Cornelius Mathinus Muller (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance0:19:25
5Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN0:27:23
6Gerrit Du Preez (RSA) AdoAir0:40:32
7Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) TommyTall1:07:24
8Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics1:24:01
9Gregg Petersen (UAE) Deddi1:34:01
10Thor Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes
11Steve van der Merwe (RSA) Dirt Riders1:34:43
12Hp Muller (RSA) Private Client Holdings1:37:16
13Otto Blanckenberg (RSA) Konti Steel1:37:59
14James Powers (Oma) Hades1:39:41
15Andrew Marsh (RSA) Hansgrohe1:44:48
16Harry Beute (Bra) BikeLife Roden1:48:05
17Nicholas Finch (GBr) Bicycling SA1:50:28
18Ryan Loots (GBr) VC Revolution1:50:49
19Frans van De Stroet (Ned) Nunc aut nunquam1:52:38
20Coenie Thomas (RSA) Kiwi Dirtbugs1:52:52
21Hennie Schoeman (RSA) Amaglugers1:54:09
22Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses1:54:53
23Ralton Roebert (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter1:56:40
24Steen Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers1:57:43
25Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team1:58:05
26Nick Coley (GBr) Mule Bar Strudel1:58:57
27Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) HKGK2:00:45
28Michael Prinsloo (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles2:05:50
29Sean Egner (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos2:11:56
30Jason Brits (RSA) Pick n Pay Race for Change2:19:04
31Etienne Roux (RSA) Easy2:22:11
32Alexander Klose (Ger) Abbruch2:22:29
33Jacques van Dyk (RSA) JJ2:23:21
34Pierre Billet (Bel) JP Ticket Express2:26:57
35Stefan Hattingh (RSA) NMMU2:28:30
36Chris Hyman (RSA) 12342:33:01
37Jacques Viljoen (RSA) Long Riders2:35:27
38Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP2:35:57
39Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) ilovemycity.co.za2:40:38
40Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT2:43:07
41Dries Kruger (RSA) Kirk Killissi2:46:26
42Kabous Coetzee (RSA) H8TAR3:04:50
43Niels van Kampenhout (Ned) Epic Flatlanders3:24:02
44Damon De Boor (RSA) Fly Boy3:25:34
45Paul Euvrard (RSA) ABSAlute KMG3:47:39
DNFJan Schutte (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance
DNFJames Williamson (Aus) Swell - Enduro Magazine
DNFPeter Roux (RSA) Aspen
DNFKeith Bradley (RSA) Aspen
DNFMatthys Fourie (RSA) Dirt Riders
DNFLake Arapakis (Oma) Hades
DNFFreddy Beukes (RSA) Easy
DNFWikus Du Preez (RSA) AdoAir
DNFRowan Grobler (RSA) Club 100 Brothers
DNFAndrew Grobler (RSA) Club 100 Brothers
DNFCraig Rankin (RSA) Hansgrohe
DNFMicho Visser (RSA) Super-Sohnics
DNFAndrew Robertson (RSA) The Sleeveless Wizards
DNFSandy Rae (RSA) Deddi
DNFRenè Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers
DNFRichard Tustin (Aus) Kiwi Dirtbugs
DNFCarl van Maanen (RSA) Nunc aut nunquam
DNFSbardella Graziano (Ita) VilYak
DNFAlessandro Fortunato (Ita) VilYak
DNFSampie van Rooyen (RSA) ABSAlute KMG
DNFEvert Kleynhans (RSA) HKGK
DNFDamian Sell (GBr) Mule Bar Strudel
DNFRory Grobelr (RSA) TommyTall
DNFAlbe Geldenhuys (RSA) USN
DNFKarl Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes
DNFGeorge Holloway (RSA) Reboni Rockets 2
DNFGeorge Taljaard (RSA) Reboni Rockets 2
DNFDerk Hoving (Ned) ilovemycity.co.za
DNFWayne Ric-Hansen (RSA) Armstrong
DNFMike Ric-Hansen (RSA) Armstrong
DNFDarryl Gove (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter
DNFMike Finch (RSA) Bicycling SA
DNFWynand De Villiers (RSA) Boggom en Voertsek
DNFChris De Beer (RSA) Boggom en Voertsek
DNFPeter De Vaal (Ned) Mountain Bike Plus Magazine
DNFLean Venter (RSA) 3Starsbrand / Ocean Basket
DNFJan van den Berg (RSA) 3Starsbrand / Ocean Basket
DNFMike Robertson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 78
DNFAlastair Doodson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 78
DNFPaul Victor (RSA) Amaglugers
DNFJim Billet (Swi) JP Ticket Express
DNFJanus Earle (RSA) Kirk Killissi
DNFLouis Andre van der Merwe (RSA) Konti Steel
DNFBert Ipema (Ned) Philips CL Drachten
DNFEdwin van Veen (Ned) Philips CL Drachten
DNFGary Angell (GBr) Private Client Holdings
DNFMark van der Peet (Ned) AFAS
DNFBart Doeven (Ned) AFAS
DNFJon Paine (RSA) Only Fools and Horses
DNFTobias Jakob (Swi) Zahnknirscher & Zahnknisterer
DNFMichael Spoerri (Swi) Zahnknirscher & Zahnknisterer
DNFRoger Spencer (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos
DNFChristian Egan (USA) Brazil Phoenix
DNFMarco Marchese (USA) Brazil Phoenix
DNFTrevor Crowe (RSA) Future EX Mates
DNFFrancois Xavier Douay (Fra) Castor & Pollux
DNFDavid Sanchez (Fra) Castor & Pollux
DNFEric De Boor (Swi) Fly Boy
DNFOscar Grobler (RSA) Full Circle
DNFGregory Grobler (RSA) Full Circle
DNFSimon Hughes (GBr) GOMERS
DNFPaul Chew (GBr) GOMERS
DNFValent Bozic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team
DNFLouis Helsloot (Ned) Hels@Bike
DNFAndrew Wood (RSA) Long Riders
DNFDekker Vermeulen (RSA) NMMU
DNFKlaus Freygang (Ger) OxBike / Chillmaster
DNFBenjamin Freygang (Ger) OxBike / Chillmaster
DNFSean Rodney Cascaes (RSA) Pick n Pay Race for Change
DNFLeo Wouters (GBr) Rabid Hyenas
DNFRoy Wouters (GBr) Rabid Hyenas
DNFJohn Exley (RSA) Red Cherry Too
DNFPaddy Murphy Namibia Red Cherry Too
DNFAndrew Jamieson (GBr) Red Hot Chilli Peddlers
DNFKeith Bradford (RSA) Roadrunner
DNFLeon Boshoff (RSA) Roadrunner
DNFQuintin Wentzel (RSA) Santam/PSG Konsult
DNFClene van Wyk (RSA) Santam/PSG Konsult
DNFDawie Olivier (RSA) SCS Spartans
DNFNick Mckenzie (RSA) SCS Spartans
DNFLuiz Gatti (Bra) TDP & CAB Elite Racers
DNFDaan Maijer (Ned) BikeLife Roden
DNFReinhard Frühwald Austria Lietz Sport
DNFGspörer Peter Austria Lietz Sport
DNFJohan Pentz (RSA) JJ
DNFGarth Walker (RSA) Outsource Digital
DNFBrett Pickford (RSA) Outsource Digital
DNFFloris Huyben (Bel) The Belgian Eagles
DNFAlexandre Provost Canada The Big Fish
DNFFrancois Theron (RSA) Team Theron
DNFJames Heilman Canada The Big Fish
DNFPaul Thomas (GBr) VC Revolution
DNFFreddie van der Colff (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles
DNFYannick Prevost (Bel) The Belgian Eagles
DNFChristian Klose (Ger) Abbruch
DNFCélio Rodrigues (Bra) TDP & CAB Elite Racers
DNFNolan Daniel (RSA) 1234
DNFPaul Winter (RSA) JAG IT UP
DNFMarcello Cenci (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT
DNFJason Lacey (RSA) Future EX Mates
DNFChristo De Jonge (RSA) H8TAR
DNFBas De Bruin (Ned) Mountain Bike Plus Magazine
DNFMarc van der Vossen (Ned) Epic Flatlanders
DNFPieter van Deventer (RSA) Oneserv
DNFIvin Greyling (RSA) Oneserv
DNFChris Morgan (Nig) Red Hot Chilli Peddlers

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE4:30:04
2Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies0:11:54
3Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree0:33:42
4Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN0:40:13
5Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT0:52:06
6Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies0:58:24
7Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized1:19:01
8Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing1:37:22
9Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies1:43:54
10Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines2:08:58
11Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies2:33:16
12Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake2:44:27

Women: Individual Finishers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Naomi Hansen (Aus) Outer Edge/ Amy Gillet Foundation 14:47:45
2Adele Tait (RSA) Ride mag Speed Queens3:36:03
DNFCindy Rebello (RSA) Ride mag Speed Queens
DNFErin Greene (NZl) Outer Edge/ Amy Gillet Foundation 1
DNFAlice Caroline Voigts (RSA) A Kiwi & A Bokkie
DNFSarah Heine (NZl) A Kiwi & A Bokkie

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wheeler - BiXS4:10:14
2Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka0:02:56
3Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree0:05:26
4Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea0:39:15
5Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport0:44:55
6Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho0:47:54
7Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed0:53:26
8Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed1:00:49
9Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx1:09:19
10Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal1:11:16
11Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni1:18:46
12Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts1:21:17
13Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed1:26:42
14Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed1:27:05
15Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers1:27:46
16Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de1:40:41
17Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed1:40:43
18Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness1:42:36
19Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon1:42:58
20Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz1:45:02
21Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley1:46:47
22Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix1:48:43
23Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC1:57:26
24Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish1:58:56
25Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers2:01:41
26Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici2:01:53
27Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo2:06:43
28Andre Feldmann (Ger) and Katrin Hellwig (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action2:08:18
29Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech2:09:49
30Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick2:14:40
31Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark2:14:42
32Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print2:20:04
33Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing2:23:09
34Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers2:25:16
35Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders2:30:02
36Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream2:31:47
37Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town2:32:24
38Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak2:32:45
39Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA2:33:52
40Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots2:37:27
41Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '772:56:11
42Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit2:57:01
43Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 23:08:31
44Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION3:09:04
45Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too3:10:25
46Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth3:18:56
47Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine3:19:29
48Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom3:20:34
49Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen3:24:24
50Raymond Hack (RSA) and Tanya Van Der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble3:35:19
51Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows3:49:44

Mixed: Individual Finishers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles4:39:30
2Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Beyers0:19:07
3Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 20:56:37
4Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf0:57:47
5Mandy Nel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance Mixed1:59:18
6Laurike van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed2:12:31
7Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed2:35:48
8Gawie Spies (RSA) Masgcor2:37:27
9Caren Henschel (RSA) MikoMax2:58:34
DNFHannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mixed
DNFSamantha Oosthuizen (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles
DNFAndrew Davison (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 2
DNFKevin Wright (RSA) Reboni Rockets 1
DNFElizabeth Osborne (RSA) Reboni Rockets 1
DNFUrs Pietsch (Ger) Ein Fall Für Zwei
DNFChristine Graetz (Ger) Ein Fall Für Zwei
DNFJohan Bornman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed
DNFHugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail
DNFAnsulaine Spies (RSA) Masgcor
DNFRicus Nel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance Mixed
DNFLiezel Beyers (SAr) Beyers
DNFNatasa Kovacic (Cro) Bike&Babe Croatia
DNFPaulo Slavic (Cro) Bike&Babe Croatia
DNFLiesl De Willers (RSA) BikeHamptons
DNFElke De Meerleer (Bel) DECCA
DNFDennis Spaeth (RSA) MikoMax
DNFRegula Batt (Swi) RRDB
DNFRené Duss (Swi) RRDB
DNFVerena Noller (Swi) Sportograf
DNFDoret van Wyk (RSA) Twentyten
DNFJoris Ermens (Bel) DECCA
DNFHarry Scheepers (RSA) Twentyten
DNFDenise Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail
DNFJohn Vosser (USA) BikeHamptons

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab4:03:18
2Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation0:14:24
3Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander0:22:40
4Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters0:34:25
5Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles0:36:23
6Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand0:37:35
7Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider0:39:17
8Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious0:42:22
9Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards0:44:37
10Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 20:45:47
11Andrew Cillie (RSA) and Russell De Jager (RSA) Powercote Masters0:50:29
12Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters0:51:19
13Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana0:56:49
14Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil0:59:00
15Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets0:59:32
16Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU0:59:43
17Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout1:00:33
18Stuart Eunson (Chn) and Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men1:00:54
19Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson1:01:42
20Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters1:03:47
21Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela1:04:02
22Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini1:06:37
23Daniel Smit (RSA) and Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota1:06:49
25Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap1:11:51
26Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim1:13:02
27Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport1:16:07
28Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega1:16:46
29Kurt Von Buddenbrock (RSA) and Mark Maiden (RSA) High 51:16:56
30Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners1:17:00
31Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite1:19:50
32Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports1:19:52
33Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com1:20:15
34Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand1:22:56
35Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds1:23:06
36Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein1:24:31
37Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout1:24:53
38Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike1:26:18
40Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men1:30:36
41Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt1:31:34
42Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos1:32:30
43Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club1:33:06
44Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier1:34:39
45Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys1:36:18
46Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS1:37:23
47Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized1:37:27
48John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob1:37:58
49Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks1:39:02
50Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors1:39:08
51Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial1:42:44
52Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped1:45:20
53Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans1:45:34
54Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters1:50:31
55Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters1:52:07
56Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana1:57:56
57Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys2:04:51
58Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven2:05:48
59Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP2:06:08
60Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven2:07:10
61Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU2:11:54
63Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf2:16:23
64Jef Van Den Eeden (Bel) and Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action2:21:47
65Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts2:22:07
66Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 12:22:10
67Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 32:22:43
68Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy2:23:12
69Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat2:23:12
70Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared2:24:03
71Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove2:25:11
72Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire2:27:00
73Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU2:29:13
74Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech2:29:35
75Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez and Alewyn2:32:39
76William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit2:33:20
77Anders Klavberg (Swe) and Günter Andreasson (Swe) cykelmagneten.se2:38:48
78Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World2:39:01
79Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola2:40:25
80Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas2:43:58
81Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto2:44:18
82Rodney Scholten (Swi) and Martin Barrett (Swi) Zuri Massive2:46:17
83Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers2:47:15
84Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge2:48:47
85Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 872:49:33
86Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals2:49:43
87Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE2:52:14
88Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia2:52:47
89David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos2:58:41
90Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS3:04:50
91Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse3:04:55
92Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs3:08:53
93Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures3:12:09
94Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited3:16:22
95Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers3:18:47
96Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre3:21:16
97James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects3:24:07
98Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans3:25:52
99Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com3:27:15
100Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil3:39:31
101Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion3:44:48
102Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love3:46:18
103Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property4:08:57

Masters: Individual Finishers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) Project Rwanda4:03:23
2van Staden Robert (RSA) Afripex Albertos Racing0:51:06
3Luigi Lutterotti (Ita) Riva Del Garda1:01:05
4Shane Peters (RSA) The Force1:27:12
5Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Kakiebos Masters1:43:48
6Erno van Dongen (Ned) Edo MTBiker2:01:22
7Robert Scott (RSA) Discovery2:16:47
8Anthony Priday (RSA) The Deckle Edge2:31:02
9Malcolm Searle (RSA) Wine Ou's2:46:55
10Greg Mook (GBr) PedaL Inc.2:51:18
11John Neave (RSA) Brimstone2:52:08
12Steve Heywood (RSA) Crank Bullets2:53:25
13Jaco Anderson Qatar Jowetts - Andy Square3:05:34
14Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife - Fast and Featherless3:08:09
15Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) TIB Hollard 23:12:37
16Paul Mckane (RSA) Oh boy, here we go3:26:55
DNFMalan van Rensburg (RSA) Kakiebos Masters
DNFRob van Nistelrooy (Ned) Edo MTBiker
DNFAlbert Coetzee (RSA) Afripex Albertos Racing
DNFAndrew Bradley (RSA) Discovery
DNFAndries Johannes Schaap (RSA) Oh boy, here we go
DNFHenk Ackermann (RSA) POINTBREAK
DNFWim De Vos (RSA) POINTBREAK
DNFBruce Dickson (RSA) The Deckle Edge
DNFUrs Gerig (Swi) Project Rwanda
DNFPaolo Paganini (Ita) 3PV Italia
DNFPiergiuseppe Valente (Ita) 3PV Italia
DNFAnthony Pickering (RSA) The Force
DNFErik Baeteman (Bel) Beachbikers
DNFRik Vincke (Bel) Beachbikers
DNFSidney Stander (RSA) Brimstone
DNFDerek Pieterse (RSA) Pondoland Boys
DNFIan Moss (RSA) Pondoland Boys
DNFBilly Sendin (RSA) Wine Ou's
DNFJohn Macleod (GBr) Silent Wolf Scotland
DNFDerek Bottom (GBr) Silent Wolf Scotland
DNFStephen Keet (RSA) Crank Bullets
DNFDean Mitzel (USA) Forca Angola
DNFJohann Anderson (RSA) Jowetts - Andy Square
DNFAntonio Gualtieri (RSA) Old Boys
DNFMartin Tyler (RSA) Old Boys
DNFSergio Montagni (Ita) Riva Del Garda
DNFFabio Dias (Bra) Blanch Dias Master Racing
DNFMarcelo Blanch Nascimento (Bra) Blanch Dias Master Racing
DNFPeter Mitchell (USA) Forca Angola
DNFMark Wynn (GBr) PedaL Inc.
DNFFabrice Anglereaux (Fra) Carbon 14
DNFHerve Dubuis (Fra) Carbon 14
DNFBrett Atkins (RSA) Birdlife - Fast and Featherless
DNFMike Lewis (RSA) TIB Hollard 2
DNFPeter Stutz (RSA) Formerly Fat Men
DNFGarth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men

Men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 117:04:21
2Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon0:06:18
3Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM0:08:20
4Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing0:16:28
5Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens0:21:42
6David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix0:23:48
7Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM10:24:07
8Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 10:27:12
9Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road0:34:39
10Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 20:40:04
11Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM20:43:10
12Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 11:08:11
13Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing1:12:23
14Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 21:28:12
15Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 21:30:55
16Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain1:35:24
17Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys1:58:58
18John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team2:23:26
19Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar2:28:29
20Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties2:39:55
21Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com2:55:13
22Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de2:58:11
23Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape3:07:13
24Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike3:12:09
25Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 13:25:10
26Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com3:31:57
27Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE3:34:35
28Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade3:42:52
29Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK3:47:11
30Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ3:48:48
31Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding3:51:55
32Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat3:55:15
33Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 14:00:01
34Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental4:00:54
35Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch4:14:35
36Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil4:15:15
37Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 24:16:09
38Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group4:18:25
39Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT4:18:57
40Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta4:19:46
41Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine4:26:47
42Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent4:28:35
43Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun4:41:52
44Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS4:44:28
45Daniel Espinosa (Ecu) and Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED4:45:36
46Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats4:55:41
47Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties5:16:11
48Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 15:18:01
49Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank5:21:07
50Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime5:27:28
51Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 15:39:09
52Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour5:43:10
53Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste5:45:53
54Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties5:48:39
55George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 45:50:10
56Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery5:52:23
57Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference5:54:18
58Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder5:58:48
59Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike6:00:39
60Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion6:01:36
61Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH6:03:04
62Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports6:06:26
63Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark6:09:30
64Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing6:10:04
65Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team6:17:43
66Jonathan Wallace (Ned) and Fabian Van Altena (Ned) Campana6:19:50
67Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes6:20:18
68Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 16:21:37
69Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 26:22:41
70Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team6:23:08
71Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS6:24:41
72Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit6:25:36
73Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats6:26:33
74Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer6:28:32
75Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach6:28:39
76Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike6:29:13
77Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt6:32:48
78Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active6:37:20
79Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso6:37:36
80Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy6:42:46
81Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino6:48:43
82Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 16:52:11
83Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics6:52:17
84Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South6:55:58
85Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo6:56:59
86Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance6:57:07
87Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop6:57:25
88Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro6:57:31
89Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil6:58:28
90Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two7:09:28
91Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades7:15:02
92Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank7:15:13
93Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon7:20:51
94Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go7:25:27
95Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa7:26:46
96Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless7:28:31
97Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital7:29:53
98Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux7:30:26
99John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates7:30:50
100David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines7:34:44
101Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info7:35:57
102Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires7:38:10
103Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers7:40:02
104Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel7:40:39
105John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers7:47:18
106Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way7:54:13
107Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting7:55:31
108Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com8:01:58
109Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool8:02:23
110Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 28:04:33
111Ignacio Sopesens (Spa) and Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 38:06:18
112Eric van de Sande (Ned) and Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend8:07:46
32Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software8:12:35
113Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen8:18:19
114Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore8:18:20
115Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha8:19:03
116Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers8:20:44
117Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend8:20:59
118Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte8:22:05
119Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles8:22:56
120Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN8:24:26
121Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe8:25:22
122Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance8:26:58
123Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream8:31:15
124Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 28:31:53
125Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys8:34:27
126Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it8:36:40
127Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS8:38:25
128Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers8:38:48
129Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal8:50:21
130Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar8:53:03
131Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin8:57:57
132Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's8:58:19
133Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote9:01:28
134Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One9:02:04
135Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans9:02:24
136Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig9:06:44
137Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 29:09:04
138Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 39:13:25
139Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls9:17:51
140Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing9:20:42
141Eric Nesbitt (Ken) and Daniel Szlapak (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan9:21:05
142Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 29:22:31
143Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 19:30:49
144Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox9:32:24
145Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq29:52:51
146Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge9:53:17
147Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital9:53:59
148Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno10:00:57
149Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers10:01:19
150Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD10:03:43
151Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx210:05:09
152Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB10:07:01
153Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike10:18:03
154Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings10:19:27
155Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds10:20:03
156Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM10:24:02
50Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders10:25:25
157Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew10:25:28
158Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB10:28:23
159Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre10:29:05
160Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron10:30:21
161David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security10:30:38
162Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard10:33:43
163Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic10:36:01
164Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice10:37:30
165Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 110:39:28
166Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA10:39:48
167Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold10:47:58
168Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 310:49:43
169Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS10:50:51
170Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance10:51:30
171Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside10:58:10
172Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp10:58:24
173Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal10:59:58
174Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands11:01:42
175Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool11:07:44
176David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com11:16:33
177Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT11:19:57
178Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear11:27:35
179Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab11:27:38
180Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling11:30:04
181Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 211:30:25
182Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F11:30:54
183Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld11:33:49
184Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice11:34:10
185Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice11:34:42
186Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho11:38:28
187Dirk Hörnig (Ger) and Martin Auerbach (Ger) Rodale11:42:54
188Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators11:45:47
189Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's11:51:31
190Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens11:53:32
191Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad11:55:08
192David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES11:55:46
193Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion11:57:13
194Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated11:57:19
195Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International12:06:35
196Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team12:08:22
197Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings12:12:09
198Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles12:12:35
199Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty12:17:19
200Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig12:17:46
201Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo12:21:59
202Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira12:22:52
203Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days12:26:10
204Louis Dupper (RSA) and Pk De Vlliers (RSA) Untouchables12:27:20
205David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles12:32:12
206Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One12:34:08
207Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts12:42:35
208Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox12:43:24
209Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies12:45:05
210Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles12:45:18
211Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri12:49:36
212Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com12:49:56
213Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut12:55:21
214Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane12:57:12
215Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos13:05:42
216Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's13:05:48
217Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst13:11:04
218Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará13:13:45
219Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF)13:14:26
220Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals13:14:29
221Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona13:15:52
222Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN13:23:55
223Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes13:24:24
71Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World13:28:55
224Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance13:30:42
225Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos13:33:42
226Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers13:37:18
227Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods13:39:01
228Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog13:48:01
229Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde13:48:06
230Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore13:48:43
231Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services13:51:55
232Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN13:54:21
233Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers13:56:08
234Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars13:56:54
235Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 213:57:03
236Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel13:58:48
237Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home13:59:03
238Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA14:01:45
239Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited14:04:03
240Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII14:04:37
241Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular14:05:45
242Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell14:06:49
243Christian Lampe (Ger) and Rainer Sebal (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin14:09:36
244Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV14:11:19
245Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats14:13:08
246Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply14:13:28
247Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 214:17:07
248David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions14:17:17
249Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma14:17:29
250Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers14:18:47
251Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit14:21:32
252Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM14:28:54
253Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld14:35:11
254Andre Smith (RSA) and Patrice Gautier (RSA) Transito Tigers14:36:29
255Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos14:43:17
256Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop14:44:58
257Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix14:52:44
258Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat15:02:28
259Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas15:03:43
260John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms15:04:35
261Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life15:13:29
262Robert Baxter (GBr) and Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce15:13:40
263Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers15:18:14
264Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car15:21:06
265Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room15:25:07
266Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away15:29:42
267Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers15:40:15
268Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker15:49:20
269Nicholas Stuber (RSA) and Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers16:01:12
270Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN16:02:33
271Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants16:02:56
272Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats16:06:35
273Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business16:09:41
274Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet16:16:59
275Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit16:17:47
276Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers16:21:23
277Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad16:24:02
278Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma16:25:06
279Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 416:29:26
280Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It16:30:57
281Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil16:34:01
282Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared16:34:43
283Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben16:38:39
284Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery16:41:47
285Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape16:42:19
286Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men16:43:35
287David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre16:45:06
288Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus16:45:16
289Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power16:48:27
290Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs16:53:26
291Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory16:59:42
292Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments17:08:31
293Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders17:09:52
294Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza17:19:14
295Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab17:26:15
296Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers17:27:49
297Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt17:28:20
298Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel17:31:55
299Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team17:55:08
300Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders18:03:31
301Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious18:25:24

Men - Overall Results: Individual Finishers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shaun Lewis (Aus) Swell - Enduro Magazine19:09:17
2Cornelius Mathinus Muller (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance1:53:02
3Warren Robertson (RSA) The Sleeveless Wizards2:54:14
4Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN3:07:40
5Onno Houwer (Ned) Hels@Bike5:02:29
6Nick Coley (GBr) Mule Bar Strudel6:16:06
7Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) TommyTall6:27:15
8Steve van der Merweq (RSA) Dirt Riders6:49:16
9Gregg Petersen (UAE) Deddi7:12:15
10Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team8:23:59
11Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics8:47:54
12Hp Muller (RSA) Private Client Holdings9:02:18
13Gerrit Du Preez (RSA) AdoAir9:59:41
14Harry Beute (Bra) BikeLife Roden10:01:37
15Nicholas Finch (GBr) Bicycling SA10:03:09
16Hennie Schoeman (RSA) Amaglugers10:18:49
17Alexander Klose (Ger) Abbruch10:24:10
18Ryan Loots (GBr) VC Revolution10:37:20
19Frans van De Stroet (Ned) Nunc aut nunquam10:44:02
20Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses10:45:37
21Michael Prinsloo (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles10:54:13
22Thor Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes11:01:07
23Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP11:06:04
24Coenie Thomas (RSA) Kiwi Dirtbugs11:10:15
25James Powers (Oma) Hades11:27:07
26Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) HKGK11:32:34
27Etienne Roux (RSA) Easy11:42:53
28Andrew Marsh (RSA) Hansgrohe11:59:17
29Sean Egner (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos12:03:14
30Niels van Kampenhout (Ned) Epic Flatlanders12:17:58
31Otto Blanckenberg (RSA) Konti Steel12:23:17
32Jacques Viljoen (RSA) Long Riders12:45:25
33Jason Brits (RSA) Pick n Pay Race for Change12:52:19
34Pierre Billet (Bel) JP Ticket Express12:56:28
35Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) ilovemycity.co.za12:57:00
36Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT13:03:42
37Chris Hyman (RSA) 123413:11:37
38Jacques van Dyk (RSA) JJ13:15:11
39Stefan Hattingh (RSA) NMMU13:16:29
40Dries Kruger (RSA) Kirk Killissi13:22:14
41Steen Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers13:23:24
42Ralton Roebert (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter13:27:42
43Damon De Boor (RSA) Fly Boy13:56:53
44Kabous Coetzee (RSA) H8TAR14:26:55
45Paul Euvrard (RSA) ABSAlute KMG16:46:25

Women general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE21:26:57
2Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies0:08:42
3Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree1:58:02
4Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN2:18:48
5Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT3:47:35
6Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies4:18:29
7Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized5:45:40
8Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies6:22:41
9Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing7:05:02
10Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines9:50:18
11Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies10:07:23
12Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake10:45:21

Ladies - Overall Results: Individual Finishers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Naomi Hansen (Aus) Outer Edge/ Amy Gillet Foundation 124:35:54
2Adele Tait (RSA) Ride mag Speed Queens11:09:10

Mixed general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka19:34:25
2Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS0:24:50
3Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree0:41:09
4Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea2:09:27
5Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport3:15:18
6Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho3:44:00
7Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed4:08:04
8Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed4:29:36
9Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx5:10:20
10Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts5:19:43
11Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark5:28:21
12Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed5:58:06
13Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal6:23:33
14Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni6:38:04
15Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed6:41:58
16Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de6:55:05
17Andre Feldmann (Ger) and Katrin Hellwig (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action7:23:39
18Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon7:40:17
19Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici7:50:09
20Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers8:00:21
21Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech8:13:01
22Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix8:32:30
23Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley8:49:29
24Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz8:55:55
25Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed9:05:54
26Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC9:22:03
27Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness9:27:49
28Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak9:45:01
29Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers9:59:15
30Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots10:11:45
31Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick10:19:29
32Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print10:29:01
33Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing10:34:48
34Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo11:05:11
35Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish11:25:35
36Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA11:32:54
37Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers11:56:44
38Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders11:56:53
39Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream12:28:35
40Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town12:31:13
41Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too13:25:48
42Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit13:41:56
43Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '7713:58:10
44Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth13:59:56
45Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION14:00:17
46Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows14:01:13
47Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 214:20:26
48Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom14:28:56
49Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine14:38:29
50Raymond Hack (RSA) and Tanya Van Der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble14:51:58
51Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen15:04:23

Mixed - Overall Results: Individual Finishers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles23:07:58
2Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Beyers1:55:39
3Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 23:19:52
4Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf4:58:29
5Laurike van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed6:29:20
6Mandy Nel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance Mixed7:27:17
7Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed10:07:15
8Gawie Spies (RSA) Masgcor10:28:29
9Caren Henschel (RSA) MikoMax10:59:38

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab19:24:01
2Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation1:10:37
3Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand1:56:33
4Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters2:16:33
5Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander2:24:22
6Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU2:27:34
7Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious2:28:16
8Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters2:37:20
9Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider2:42:46
10Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles2:51:49
11Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil3:04:40
12Andrew Cillie (RSA) and Russell De Jager (RSA) Powercote Masters3:16:46
13Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela3:37:55
14Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards3:39:12
15Stuart Eunson (Chn) and Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men3:39:53
16Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters4:02:11
17Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana4:19:53
18Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 24:21:25
19Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein4:33:01
20Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized4:48:44
21Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap5:05:13
22Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega5:07:05
23Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson5:09:11
24Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club5:09:44
25Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout5:09:51
26Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners5:18:41
27Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini5:20:34
28Daniel Smit (RSA) and Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota5:23:30
29Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters5:31:52
30Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets5:42:38
31Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds5:48:49
33Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike5:55:10
34Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial5:55:46
35Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout6:12:49
36John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob6:18:11
37Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim6:34:06
38Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com6:38:22
39Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand6:39:54
40Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys6:44:31
41Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors6:54:21
42Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports6:57:43
43Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt7:14:33
44Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU7:19:08
45Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS7:21:32
46Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos7:46:12
47Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier7:48:03
48Kurt Von Buddenbrock (RSA) and Mark Maiden (RSA) High 57:53:31
49Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans7:54:30
51Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven8:08:03
52Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport8:14:58
53Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite8:25:24
54Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men8:28:19
55Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks8:37:52
56Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared8:56:25
57Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana8:58:10
58Jef Van Den Eeden (Bel) and Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action9:15:23
59Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts9:18:47
60Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez and Alewyn9:22:17
61Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU9:34:20
62Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys9:40:53
63Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped9:47:23
64Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters9:59:38
65Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven10:04:07
66Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf10:25:34
67Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 8710:31:47
68Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 110:48:32
69Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP10:52:50
70Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat11:05:06
72Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy11:11:34
73Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech11:24:53
74Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove11:29:49
75Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire11:45:55
76William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit11:50:26
77Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 311:52:38
78Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia11:54:11
79Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola12:01:38
80Anders Klavberg (Swe) and Günter Andreasson (Swe) cykelmagneten.se12:20:25
81Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge12:25:48
82Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals12:27:24
83Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse12:30:13
84Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS12:31:06
85Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE12:41:14
86Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World12:43:14
87Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas12:55:13
88Rodney Scholten (Swi) and Martin Barrett (Swi) Zuri Massive12:56:10
89Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers13:13:16
90David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos13:17:13
91Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto13:37:40
92Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers13:44:48
93James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects13:51:38
94Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre13:53:52
95Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures13:59:30
96Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs14:04:05
97Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited14:10:15
98Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love14:44:22
99Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans14:44:27
100Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion14:49:01
101Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com14:51:59
102Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil15:50:57
103Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property16:19:05

Masters - Overall Results: Individual Finishers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) Project Rwanda22:16:49
2Luigi Lutterotti (Ita) Riva Del Garda2:27:14
3Robert van Staden(RSA) Afripex Albertos Racing2:35:33
4Erno van Dongen (Ned) Edo MTBiker5:38:53
5Shane Peters (RSA) The Force5:47:21
6Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Kakiebos Masters6:22:28
7Anthony Priday (RSA) The Deckle Edge8:59:48
8Steve Heywood (RSA) Crank Bullets9:43:11
9Greg Mook (GBr) PedaL Inc.9:53:42
10Malcolm Searle (RSA) Wine Ou's10:02:25
11Robert Scott (RSA) Discovery10:14:52
12Paul Mckane (RSA) Oh boy, here we go10:30:58
13Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife - Fast and Featherless10:32:25
14Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) TIB Hollard 211:07:25
15John Neave (RSA) Brimstone11:27:39
16Jaco Anderson Qatar Jowetts - Andy Square12:08:09

 

Latest on Cyclingnews