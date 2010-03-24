Sauser, Stander move into third overall with consecutive stage wins
Platt, Sahm retain overall lead
Switzerland’s Christoph Sauser and his South African teammate Burry Stander (Songo-Specialized by DCM) again proved their world class stature by winning stage 4 of this year’s Cape Epic. This is their second consecutive win, having also taken top honours in stage 3. They were followed by the German Bulls 1 Team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm, who are still leading overall by six minutes and 18 seconds. The South African/Austrian duo of Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata (Team MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon) finished third and is now in second place overall.
Max Knox and Brandon Stewart of DCM Chrome finished in eighth place today (3:41.36) and are in the 11th place overall (17:47.32). They took the African leaders' jerseys from Mannie Heymans and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Garmin adidas 1) yesterday and also defended it today.
Stage four took riders from Ceres to Worcester, a distance of 86km and 1,640m of climbing. A short climb up Mitchell's Pass was followed by a fast downhill section on tar, before turning off into the winelands past Waverly Hills Farm and Mountain Ridge. Then followed a long zig-zagging section of rustic dual and singletrack up and down the foothills of the mountains, before the cyclists finally climbed up onto the saddle.
After another descent and climb to the next saddle ahead, riders were rewarded with spectacular views into the Breede River Valley. Even when they had home in their sights, there was still the rough 2km Boesmansberg climb to scale. This stage was not the toughest or the longest ever, but after the combination punches of the first three stages, riders were counting the pedal strokes to the short time trial of stage 5.
Sauser and Stander make it two in a row
Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of Songo-Specialized by DCM were the first to cross the finish line of stage 4, placing them in third position overall (17:12.41). They were followed by the Bulls 1 Team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm who are still in the overall lead (17:04.21). Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata Team MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon have made an impressive comeback after yesterday's technical problems and are now in second position overall (17:10.39). The Flückiger brothers, Lukas and Mathias, are in fourth place overall having moved up from sixth position in a time of 17:20.49.
"We were all still together at water point 3 today as all the teams are battling for the leaders' jerseys. But Christoph kept attacking, attacking, attacking and I think the other teams could just not hang on any longer," said Burry Stander of Songo-Specialized by DCM. "When we hit the last saddleback, it was quite easy to break away."
"I felt very good today. I looked at the stage profile yesterday and knew it was going to be a cross country stage which is really our strength," said Stander's teammate Sauser. "It would be great if we could ride like this every day. Tomorrow's trail riding will also work in our favour because cross country riders can ride hard from the start. Hopefully we'll be feeling good and not too tired."
"This is also a mental game and you have to be prepared to suffer. I don't like gradual climbs - it's always the same - up, up, up. As long as I have small downhills in between, I'm okay. We'll also have to be careful that we don't have mechanical problems - it's always such a fine line."
According to Karl Platt of the Bulls Team, Sauser and Stander put on the pressure early on in the stage. "Christoph and Burry tried to outdistance us today with brute force. We managed to stay with them for some time, but once in a while we had to let go and catch up with them afterwards. It was a really stressful day - the terrain was extremely difficult. But if we only lose one or one and a half minutes in the upcoming days, that's okay."
Kevin Evans of Team MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon, reckons that Songo-Specialized by DCM had it easy for the first three days. "We've been fighting for the last three days, especially with our bad luck yesterday when Alban had to run for 2km to cross the finish line. Christoph and Burry pushed very hard today - even the Bulls could not follow in the end. But we're only halfway and anything can still happen. Tomorrow's time trial will also suit us. Hopefully we can recover and sleep a bit later tomorrow so that we're well rested. We're in a good position."
Lakata said his legs were feeling stage four. "My legs were quite sore today. We're still focusing on the leaders' jerseys and are still in good shape. With four stages to go, anything can happen and we're definitely still in the running to win the race. Today we only had problems with our legs - riding on the rim yesterday cost a lot of energy, and stages 2 and 3 were hard on us. We hope we don't have any major punctures and mechanicals from now on. Kevin has a lot of experience with the time trial and we'll definitely try our best. It's a short but challenging course, which I think will suit us."
Jose Hermida of Multivan Merida 2, who finished in fourth place (3:38.19) and is in 10th position overall, said the spirit of the Cape Epic is what keeps him going. "Every afternoon, after the stage, you ask yourself why you're doing this, only to get up the next morning, see all the smiling faces and feel motivated again. It was lovely to finish at the Worcester school today and have all the kids cheering us on - it really motivated us and created a fantastic atmosphere."
The Flückiger brothers, Mathias and Lukas, finished in fifth place, and are fourth overall (17:20.49)."We're happy with our results and are in a stable position. We ride for a stage win every day, but today our legs weren't great," said Lukas. "We'll try again tomorrow."
"Today's stage was definitely a lot harder than we thought," said Max Knox (DCM Chrome). "The conditions were difficult and it was very windy, but we're happy with our African leader jersey. We stayed with the leaders for as long as we could, and then had our own race."
Noergaard sisters first women to finish
The first women to complete stage 4 were Kristine and Anna-Sofie Noergaard (team Rothaus-CUBE) in a time of 4:30.04, winning in their category for the second day in a row. They have moved to first position overall (21:26.57).
They were again followed by the winners of the first two stages, Hannele Steyn-Kotze and Ivonne Kraft (team Sludge Ladies) in a time of 4:41.57, who are now placed second overall (21:35.39). Giuliana Vitali and Tamara Horn (team bike2help.ch - Big Tree) finished in third place in a time of 5:03.46, placing them in third position overall (23:24.59). Julia Skea and Carla Rowley of Team RBS Biogen finished fourth in a time of 5:10.17, for fourth position overall at 23:45.45.
"Today was really nice. We were riding at our own pace again and caught up with the leading women," said Anna-Sofie Noergaard of Team Rothaus-Cube.
"We just kept going and weren't all that interested in winning - we also like to have fun," said her teammate Kristine Noergaard: "I really liked today's stage. The last part was on tar which was so nice and very unlike the Cape Epic. I also enjoyed the dirt tracks as well as the downhill."
Ivonne Kraft of the Sludge Ladies Team felt really good today. "I had a good day but it was tough for Hannele. She was completely empty and couldn't take in any food. I pushed her up almost every uphill - I could enjoy the ride but she had to fight all the way. The only thing I didn't like today was the cold - I was frozen. Luckily we had no technical problems and enough water. I'll have to feed Hannele some fat today - she's so skinny and has nothing left to burn. I think we can do this and get the leaders' jerseys back."
"I ate a lot but really battled a bit today. I worked very hard but the other girls rode extremely well," said Steyn-Kotze. "Ivonne's more experienced at doing time trials, so hopefully she can help tomorrow. But, I will not give up until we get to Lourensford Wine Estate."
Bucher and Süss celebrate second stage win in mixed category
Bärti Bucher and Esther Süss (Wheeler - BIXS) celebrated their second stage win in a time of 4:10.14 and moved up to second place overall (19:59.16). They were followed by Yolande Speedy and Paul Cordes (MTN Business Qhubeka) in a time of 4:13.10. Speedy and Cordes who remain the overall leaders in their category (19:34.25). Nico Pfitzenmaier and Sally Bigham of the Adidas Big Tree team finished in third place (4:15.40) and are third overall (20:15.34).
Ester Süss of the Wheeler - BIXS team said, "We cycled with Yolande and Paul to the second water point when they had a flat - they're a very strong team. Today was very windy and sandy, but luckily we had no technical problems. I think we're all starting to feel tired and really look forward to the time trial. The mixed category is definitely more competitive than last year."
"We had no problems today, but you must know that Yolande and Paul can't take it easy. We need more hard days to even out the field and as always, the Cape Epic is never easy," said Bärti Bucher.
Yolande Speedy of MTN Business Qhubeka called it a tough day. "We had a flat and had to stop. Of course we were chasing Esther and Bärti all the way to the finish, but never caught up. It was a taxing day, but at least it was cooler than yesterday. And of course it was nice when the wind was behind us, but not when it came from the front."
Masters Category
Cyclelab's Shan Wilson and Andrew Mclean ensured their third stage win in 4:03.18, and they remain the overall leaders in the masters (19:24.01). They were followed by Adrian Enthoven and Gary Marescia (Cycle Lab Jag Foundation) in 4:17.42 and are placed second overall (20:34.38). In third place were Pieter van Rooyen and Milan Spolc (Oleander) in 4:25.58 with their second podium finish in this year's race. They are also in third place overall in a time of (21:48.23). The Big Tree Masters Team Corrie Muller and Robert Sim finished in fourth place in a time of 4:37.43 and have moved to fourth place overall (21:40.34).
Cyclelab's Andrew Mclean says it was a good day for them. "We're not under pressure to take risks to defend the leaders'jerseys and rode at a good tempo with Thomas Frischknecht and some other riders. Of course our legs are getting worse as we get more tired, but luckily it's the same for everyone. The course was also not as hard as the last three days, so I think everyone will enjoy it."
Stage 5: Individual time trial
For Stage 5, a time trial, this year's participants will ride for only 27km and climb a total of 860m. In this time trial stage, teams will set off at 30-second intervals, in reverse order, according to their overall ranking.
The route forms a figure of eight through the foothills of Brandwacht, taking the race along the western side of Worcester through semi-desert vegetation. Eight hundred and sixty metres of climbing is a great deal on any mountain biking day, but over only 27km it will be extremely demanding.
However, the relatively short time spent in the saddle and will give riders a chance to recover and prepare for what is yet to come.
Video from stage four is provided by www.rsaweb.co.za.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM
|3:33:01
|2
|Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 1
|0:01:23
|3
|Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon
|0:01:31
|4
|Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 2
|0:05:18
|5
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing
|0:05:20
|6
|Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 1
|0:05:38
|7
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road
|0:05:58
|8
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM2
|0:08:35
|9
|Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM1
|0:11:25
|10
|David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix
|0:12:49
|11
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens
|0:18:52
|12
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:19:25
|13
|Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|0:24:06
|14
|Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 2
|0:24:37
|15
|Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain
|0:24:37
|16
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 1
|0:24:57
|17
|Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT
|0:30:20
|18
|Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar
|0:30:47
|19
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com
|0:36:51
|20
|John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team
|0:38:11
|21
|Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine
|0:39:06
|22
|Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 1
|0:39:35
|23
|Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike
|0:40:09
|24
|Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties
|0:41:46
|25
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|0:41:57
|26
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com
|0:42:00
|27
|Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 1
|0:42:23
|28
|Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ
|0:43:34
|29
|Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de
|0:46:44
|30
|Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE
|0:48:42
|31
|Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental
|0:52:34
|32
|Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK
|0:56:01
|33
|Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS
|0:56:11
|34
|Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat
|0:57:05
|35
|Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank
|0:58:30
|36
|Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active
|1:03:41
|37
|Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats
|1:03:46
|38
|Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta
|1:03:55
|39
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance
|1:04:21
|40
|Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime
|1:05:16
|41
|Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent
|1:05:39
|42
|Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun
|1:05:40
|43
|Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch
|1:06:56
|44
|Daniel Espinosa (Ecu) and Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED
|1:07:29
|45
|Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste
|1:07:58
|46
|Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding
|1:08:06
|47
|Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group
|1:10:51
|48
|Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade
|1:13:31
|49
|Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics
|1:14:18
|50
|Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing
|1:14:46
|51
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit
|1:14:54
|52
|Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties
|1:15:54
|53
|Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference
|1:16:00
|54
|Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder
|1:16:16
|55
|Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery
|1:17:33
|56
|Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com
|1:17:35
|57
|Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes
|1:18:20
|57
|Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH
|59
|Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 2
|1:18:23
|60
|Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy
|1:19:40
|61
|Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop
|1:20:08
|62
|Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 1
|1:21:07
|63
|Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats
|1:22:46
|64
|Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso
|1:22:55
|65
|Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 2
|1:23:19
|66
|George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 4
|1:23:20
|67
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) and Fabian Van Altena (Ned) Campana
|1:23:33
|68
|Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team
|1:23:42
|69
|Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach
|1:23:50
|70
|Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS
|1:24:34
|71
|Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote
|1:24:38
|72
|Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 1
|1:24:44
|73
|Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two
|1:24:47
|74
|Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour
|1:24:56
|75
|Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 1
|1:25:03
|76
|Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt
|1:26:35
|77
|Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike
|1:28:07
|78
|Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo
|1:28:31
|79
|Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties
|1:28:37
|80
|Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2
|1:29:10
|81
|Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital
|1:29:13
|82
|Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team
|1:30:26
|83
|Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 1
|1:30:31
|84
|Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend
|1:30:48
|85
|Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires
|1:31:06
|86
|Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal
|1:31:12
|87
|Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon
|1:31:23
|88
|Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys
|1:32:30
|89
|Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South
|1:32:43
|90
|Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino
|1:33:07
|91
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion
|1:34:23
|92
|Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports
|1:34:25
|93
|Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN
|1:34:53
|94
|Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil
|1:35:07
|95
|Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike
|1:35:35
|96
|Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info
|1:35:43
|97
|Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux
|1:36:20
|98
|Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers
|1:36:28
|99
|Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa
|1:36:54
|100
|Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB
|1:37:03
|101
|Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless
|1:38:09
|102
|Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers
|1:38:09
|103
|Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha
|1:39:44
|24
|Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software
|1:39:55
|104
|Ignacio Sopesens (Spa) and Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 3
|1:40:32
|105
|Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One
|1:40:36
|106
|Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark
|1:40:40
|107
|Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades
|1:41:01
|108
|Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool
|1:42:08
|109
|Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel
|1:42:41
|110
|Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys
|1:44:02
|111
|David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines
|1:44:33
|112
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles
|1:45:45
|113
|John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates
|1:47:03
|114
|Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way
|1:48:25
|115
|Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS
|1:48:45
|116
|Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance
|1:50:06
|117
|Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 2
|1:50:16
|118
|Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 3
|1:50:29
|119
|Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it
|1:51:33
|120
|Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting
|1:51:35
|121
|Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's
|1:53:11
|122
|Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 2
|1:53:15
|123
|Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte
|1:53:22
|124
|David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com
|1:53:31
|125
|Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream
|1:53:39
|126
|Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer
|1:54:33
|127
|Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank
|1:55:00
|128
|Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp
|1:56:00
|129
|Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go
|1:57:28
|130
|Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx2
|1:57:54
|131
|Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron
|1:58:35
|132
|Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings
|1:58:52
|133
|Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig
|1:59:26
|134
|Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen
|1:59:31
|39
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders
|1:59:47
|135
|Eric Nesbitt (Ken) and Daniel Szlapak (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan
|2:00:06
|136
|Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing
|2:00:14
|137
|Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin
|2:00:21
|138
|Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard
|2:00:22
|139
|Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge
|2:00:26
|140
|Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans
|2:00:36
|141
|Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew
|2:00:43
|142
|Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear
|2:01:24
|143
|Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital
|2:02:05
|144
|Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD
|2:02:35
|145
|Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM
|2:02:54
|146
|Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore
|2:03:03
|147
|David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security
|2:03:04
|148
|Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro
|2:03:13
|149
|Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com
|2:04:22
|150
|Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers
|2:04:53
|151
|Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|2:04:58
|152
|Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 2
|2:06:05
|153
|Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 1
|2:06:29
|154
|Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's
|2:07:20
|155
|Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls
|2:07:57
|156
|Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe
|2:07:59
|157
|Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance
|2:08:37
|158
|John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers
|2:09:32
|159
|Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers
|2:11:26
|160
|Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool
|2:11:54
|161
|Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice
|2:12:29
|162
|Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 3
|2:13:21
|163
|Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice
|2:13:41
|164
|Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq2
|2:15:43
|165
|Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB
|2:15:53
|166
|Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal
|2:16:49
|167
|Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings
|2:17:10
|168
|Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab
|2:17:31
|169
|Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox
|2:17:42
|170
|Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling
|2:17:48
|171
|David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES
|2:18:04
|172
|Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated
|2:18:08
|173
|Dirk Hörnig (Ger) and Martin Auerbach (Ger) Rodale
|2:18:42
|174
|Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 1
|2:19:09
|175
|Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld
|2:19:47
|176
|Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno
|2:20:33
|177
|Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands
|2:21:10
|178
|Louis Dupper (RSA) and Pk De Vlliers (RSA) Untouchables
|2:21:40
|179
|Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri
|2:22:27
|180
|Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil
|2:22:57
|181
|Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic
|2:23:23
|182
|Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F
|2:24:16
|183
|Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals
|2:24:59
|184
|Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice
|2:27:32
|185
|Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig
|2:28:07
|186
|Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days
|2:28:44
|187
|Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles
|2:29:14
|188
|Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside
|2:29:56
|189
|Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS
|2:30:55
|190
|Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT
|2:31:48
|191
|Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA
|2:34:26
|192
|Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply
|2:35:09
|193
|Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell
|2:35:14
|194
|Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar
|2:35:43
|195
|Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira
|2:37:14
|196
|Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA
|2:37:34
|197
|David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles
|2:40:04
|198
|Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo
|2:40:49
|199
|Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods
|2:41:59
|200
|Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty
|2:43:09
|62
|Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World
|2:43:25
|201
|Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators
|2:43:41
|202
|Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike
|2:43:44
|203
|Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles
|2:43:57
|204
|Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona
|2:44:33
|205
|Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos
|2:44:40
|206
|Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts
|2:46:47
|207
|Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion
|2:47:20
|208
|Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 2
|2:48:00
|209
|Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens
|2:48:01
|210
|Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN
|2:48:09
|211
|Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho
|2:49:01
|212
|Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut
|2:49:30
|213
|Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde
|2:49:43
|214
|Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox
|2:49:48
|215
|Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies
|2:50:06
|216
|Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International
|2:52:29
|217
|Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team
|2:53:50
|218
|Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF)
|2:56:14
|219
|Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane
|2:56:53
|220
|Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats
|2:57:00
|221
|Eric van de Sande (Ned) and Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend
|2:58:29
|222
|Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat
|2:58:33
|223
|Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 2
|2:58:55
|224
|Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM
|2:59:20
|225
|Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One
|2:59:22
|226
|Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad
|2:59:37
|227
|Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited
|2:59:46
|228
|Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix
|3:00:33
|229
|Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance
|3:00:46
|230
|Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds
|3:00:49
|231
|Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home
|3:01:27
|232
|Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's
|3:02:18
|233
|Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes
|3:02:25
|234
|Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers
|3:03:48
|235
|Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular
|3:05:31
|236
|Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars
|3:06:57
|237
|Christian Lampe (Ger) and Rainer Sebal (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin
|3:07:02
|238
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos
|3:08:55
|239
|Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats
|3:09:14
|240
|Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold
|3:09:44
|241
|Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers
|3:10:45
|242
|Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away
|3:10:52
|243
|Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel
|3:11:23
|244
|Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst
|3:11:39
|245
|Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers
|3:11:51
|246
|Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers
|3:14:48
|247
|Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit
|3:15:20
|248
|Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers
|3:15:41
|249
|Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma
|3:16:28
|250
|Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit
|3:16:28
|251
|Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII
|3:16:49
|252
|Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop
|3:17:19
|253
|Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog
|3:20:01
|254
|David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions
|3:20:01
|255
|John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms
|3:20:13
|256
|Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services
|3:20:15
|257
|Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos
|3:22:41
|258
|Andre Smith (RSA) and Patrice Gautier (RSA) Transito Tigers
|3:24:33
|259
|Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN
|3:25:22
|260
|Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará
|3:25:33
|261
|Robert Baxter (GBr) and Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce
|3:25:36
|262
|Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room
|3:27:43
|263
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas
|3:29:00
|264
|Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 4
|3:29:22
|265
|Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV
|3:29:50
|266
|Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants
|3:30:18
|267
|Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma
|3:33:21
|268
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN
|3:34:06
|269
|Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs
|3:36:15
|270
|Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil
|3:38:59
|271
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car
|3:39:23
|272
|Nicholas Stuber (RSA) and Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers
|3:39:25
|273
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory
|3:41:36
|274
|Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben
|3:45:48
|275
|Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus
|3:46:03
|276
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 2
|3:46:11
|277
|Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life
|3:46:14
|278
|Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker
|3:46:14
|279
|Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men
|3:46:16
|280
|Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers
|3:46:56
|281
|Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza
|3:47:55
|282
|Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared
|3:49:13
|283
|David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre
|3:51:33
|284
|Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business
|3:54:29
|285
|Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power
|3:57:46
|286
|Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery
|3:57:51
|287
|Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders
|4:00:09
|288
|Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders
|4:00:21
|289
|Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet
|4:02:59
|290
|Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld
|4:03:05
|291
|Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt
|4:04:43
|292
|Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It
|4:06:22
|293
|Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious
|4:07:39
|294
|Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape
|4:12:05
|295
|Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad
|4:12:12
|296
|Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel
|4:12:43
|297
|Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore
|4:18:55
|298
|Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers
|4:25:33
|299
|Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab
|4:31:55
|300
|Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments
|4:33:10
|301
|Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team
|4:58:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shaun Lewis (Aus) Swell - Enduro Magazine
|4:12:07
|2
|Onno Houwer (Ned) Hels@Bike
|0:14:33
|3
|Warren Robertson (RSA) The Sleeveless Wizards
|0:14:33
|4
|Cornelius Mathinus Muller (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance
|0:19:25
|5
|Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN
|0:27:23
|6
|Gerrit Du Preez (RSA) AdoAir
|0:40:32
|7
|Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) TommyTall
|1:07:24
|8
|Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics
|1:24:01
|9
|Gregg Petersen (UAE) Deddi
|1:34:01
|10
|Thor Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes
|11
|Steve van der Merwe (RSA) Dirt Riders
|1:34:43
|12
|Hp Muller (RSA) Private Client Holdings
|1:37:16
|13
|Otto Blanckenberg (RSA) Konti Steel
|1:37:59
|14
|James Powers (Oma) Hades
|1:39:41
|15
|Andrew Marsh (RSA) Hansgrohe
|1:44:48
|16
|Harry Beute (Bra) BikeLife Roden
|1:48:05
|17
|Nicholas Finch (GBr) Bicycling SA
|1:50:28
|18
|Ryan Loots (GBr) VC Revolution
|1:50:49
|19
|Frans van De Stroet (Ned) Nunc aut nunquam
|1:52:38
|20
|Coenie Thomas (RSA) Kiwi Dirtbugs
|1:52:52
|21
|Hennie Schoeman (RSA) Amaglugers
|1:54:09
|22
|Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses
|1:54:53
|23
|Ralton Roebert (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter
|1:56:40
|24
|Steen Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers
|1:57:43
|25
|Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team
|1:58:05
|26
|Nick Coley (GBr) Mule Bar Strudel
|1:58:57
|27
|Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) HKGK
|2:00:45
|28
|Michael Prinsloo (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles
|2:05:50
|29
|Sean Egner (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos
|2:11:56
|30
|Jason Brits (RSA) Pick n Pay Race for Change
|2:19:04
|31
|Etienne Roux (RSA) Easy
|2:22:11
|32
|Alexander Klose (Ger) Abbruch
|2:22:29
|33
|Jacques van Dyk (RSA) JJ
|2:23:21
|34
|Pierre Billet (Bel) JP Ticket Express
|2:26:57
|35
|Stefan Hattingh (RSA) NMMU
|2:28:30
|36
|Chris Hyman (RSA) 1234
|2:33:01
|37
|Jacques Viljoen (RSA) Long Riders
|2:35:27
|38
|Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP
|2:35:57
|39
|Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) ilovemycity.co.za
|2:40:38
|40
|Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT
|2:43:07
|41
|Dries Kruger (RSA) Kirk Killissi
|2:46:26
|42
|Kabous Coetzee (RSA) H8TAR
|3:04:50
|43
|Niels van Kampenhout (Ned) Epic Flatlanders
|3:24:02
|44
|Damon De Boor (RSA) Fly Boy
|3:25:34
|45
|Paul Euvrard (RSA) ABSAlute KMG
|3:47:39
|DNF
|Jan Schutte (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance
|DNF
|James Williamson (Aus) Swell - Enduro Magazine
|DNF
|Peter Roux (RSA) Aspen
|DNF
|Keith Bradley (RSA) Aspen
|DNF
|Matthys Fourie (RSA) Dirt Riders
|DNF
|Lake Arapakis (Oma) Hades
|DNF
|Freddy Beukes (RSA) Easy
|DNF
|Wikus Du Preez (RSA) AdoAir
|DNF
|Rowan Grobler (RSA) Club 100 Brothers
|DNF
|Andrew Grobler (RSA) Club 100 Brothers
|DNF
|Craig Rankin (RSA) Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Micho Visser (RSA) Super-Sohnics
|DNF
|Andrew Robertson (RSA) The Sleeveless Wizards
|DNF
|Sandy Rae (RSA) Deddi
|DNF
|Renè Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers
|DNF
|Richard Tustin (Aus) Kiwi Dirtbugs
|DNF
|Carl van Maanen (RSA) Nunc aut nunquam
|DNF
|Sbardella Graziano (Ita) VilYak
|DNF
|Alessandro Fortunato (Ita) VilYak
|DNF
|Sampie van Rooyen (RSA) ABSAlute KMG
|DNF
|Evert Kleynhans (RSA) HKGK
|DNF
|Damian Sell (GBr) Mule Bar Strudel
|DNF
|Rory Grobelr (RSA) TommyTall
|DNF
|Albe Geldenhuys (RSA) USN
|DNF
|Karl Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes
|DNF
|George Holloway (RSA) Reboni Rockets 2
|DNF
|George Taljaard (RSA) Reboni Rockets 2
|DNF
|Derk Hoving (Ned) ilovemycity.co.za
|DNF
|Wayne Ric-Hansen (RSA) Armstrong
|DNF
|Mike Ric-Hansen (RSA) Armstrong
|DNF
|Darryl Gove (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter
|DNF
|Mike Finch (RSA) Bicycling SA
|DNF
|Wynand De Villiers (RSA) Boggom en Voertsek
|DNF
|Chris De Beer (RSA) Boggom en Voertsek
|DNF
|Peter De Vaal (Ned) Mountain Bike Plus Magazine
|DNF
|Lean Venter (RSA) 3Starsbrand / Ocean Basket
|DNF
|Jan van den Berg (RSA) 3Starsbrand / Ocean Basket
|DNF
|Mike Robertson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 78
|DNF
|Alastair Doodson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 78
|DNF
|Paul Victor (RSA) Amaglugers
|DNF
|Jim Billet (Swi) JP Ticket Express
|DNF
|Janus Earle (RSA) Kirk Killissi
|DNF
|Louis Andre van der Merwe (RSA) Konti Steel
|DNF
|Bert Ipema (Ned) Philips CL Drachten
|DNF
|Edwin van Veen (Ned) Philips CL Drachten
|DNF
|Gary Angell (GBr) Private Client Holdings
|DNF
|Mark van der Peet (Ned) AFAS
|DNF
|Bart Doeven (Ned) AFAS
|DNF
|Jon Paine (RSA) Only Fools and Horses
|DNF
|Tobias Jakob (Swi) Zahnknirscher & Zahnknisterer
|DNF
|Michael Spoerri (Swi) Zahnknirscher & Zahnknisterer
|DNF
|Roger Spencer (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos
|DNF
|Christian Egan (USA) Brazil Phoenix
|DNF
|Marco Marchese (USA) Brazil Phoenix
|DNF
|Trevor Crowe (RSA) Future EX Mates
|DNF
|Francois Xavier Douay (Fra) Castor & Pollux
|DNF
|David Sanchez (Fra) Castor & Pollux
|DNF
|Eric De Boor (Swi) Fly Boy
|DNF
|Oscar Grobler (RSA) Full Circle
|DNF
|Gregory Grobler (RSA) Full Circle
|DNF
|Simon Hughes (GBr) GOMERS
|DNF
|Paul Chew (GBr) GOMERS
|DNF
|Valent Bozic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team
|DNF
|Louis Helsloot (Ned) Hels@Bike
|DNF
|Andrew Wood (RSA) Long Riders
|DNF
|Dekker Vermeulen (RSA) NMMU
|DNF
|Klaus Freygang (Ger) OxBike / Chillmaster
|DNF
|Benjamin Freygang (Ger) OxBike / Chillmaster
|DNF
|Sean Rodney Cascaes (RSA) Pick n Pay Race for Change
|DNF
|Leo Wouters (GBr) Rabid Hyenas
|DNF
|Roy Wouters (GBr) Rabid Hyenas
|DNF
|John Exley (RSA) Red Cherry Too
|DNF
|Paddy Murphy Namibia Red Cherry Too
|DNF
|Andrew Jamieson (GBr) Red Hot Chilli Peddlers
|DNF
|Keith Bradford (RSA) Roadrunner
|DNF
|Leon Boshoff (RSA) Roadrunner
|DNF
|Quintin Wentzel (RSA) Santam/PSG Konsult
|DNF
|Clene van Wyk (RSA) Santam/PSG Konsult
|DNF
|Dawie Olivier (RSA) SCS Spartans
|DNF
|Nick Mckenzie (RSA) SCS Spartans
|DNF
|Luiz Gatti (Bra) TDP & CAB Elite Racers
|DNF
|Daan Maijer (Ned) BikeLife Roden
|DNF
|Reinhard Frühwald Austria Lietz Sport
|DNF
|Gspörer Peter Austria Lietz Sport
|DNF
|Johan Pentz (RSA) JJ
|DNF
|Garth Walker (RSA) Outsource Digital
|DNF
|Brett Pickford (RSA) Outsource Digital
|DNF
|Floris Huyben (Bel) The Belgian Eagles
|DNF
|Alexandre Provost Canada The Big Fish
|DNF
|Francois Theron (RSA) Team Theron
|DNF
|James Heilman Canada The Big Fish
|DNF
|Paul Thomas (GBr) VC Revolution
|DNF
|Freddie van der Colff (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles
|DNF
|Yannick Prevost (Bel) The Belgian Eagles
|DNF
|Christian Klose (Ger) Abbruch
|DNF
|Célio Rodrigues (Bra) TDP & CAB Elite Racers
|DNF
|Nolan Daniel (RSA) 1234
|DNF
|Paul Winter (RSA) JAG IT UP
|DNF
|Marcello Cenci (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT
|DNF
|Jason Lacey (RSA) Future EX Mates
|DNF
|Christo De Jonge (RSA) H8TAR
|DNF
|Bas De Bruin (Ned) Mountain Bike Plus Magazine
|DNF
|Marc van der Vossen (Ned) Epic Flatlanders
|DNF
|Pieter van Deventer (RSA) Oneserv
|DNF
|Ivin Greyling (RSA) Oneserv
|DNF
|Chris Morgan (Nig) Red Hot Chilli Peddlers
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE
|4:30:04
|2
|Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies
|0:11:54
|3
|Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree
|0:33:42
|4
|Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN
|0:40:13
|5
|Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT
|0:52:06
|6
|Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies
|0:58:24
|7
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized
|1:19:01
|8
|Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing
|1:37:22
|9
|Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies
|1:43:54
|10
|Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines
|2:08:58
|11
|Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies
|2:33:16
|12
|Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake
|2:44:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Naomi Hansen (Aus) Outer Edge/ Amy Gillet Foundation 1
|4:47:45
|2
|Adele Tait (RSA) Ride mag Speed Queens
|3:36:03
|DNF
|Cindy Rebello (RSA) Ride mag Speed Queens
|DNF
|Erin Greene (NZl) Outer Edge/ Amy Gillet Foundation 1
|DNF
|Alice Caroline Voigts (RSA) A Kiwi & A Bokkie
|DNF
|Sarah Heine (NZl) A Kiwi & A Bokkie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wheeler - BiXS
|4:10:14
|2
|Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka
|0:02:56
|3
|Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree
|0:05:26
|4
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea
|0:39:15
|5
|Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport
|0:44:55
|6
|Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho
|0:47:54
|7
|Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed
|0:53:26
|8
|Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed
|1:00:49
|9
|Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx
|1:09:19
|10
|Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal
|1:11:16
|11
|Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni
|1:18:46
|12
|Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts
|1:21:17
|13
|Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed
|1:26:42
|14
|Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed
|1:27:05
|15
|Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers
|1:27:46
|16
|Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de
|1:40:41
|17
|Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed
|1:40:43
|18
|Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness
|1:42:36
|19
|Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon
|1:42:58
|20
|Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz
|1:45:02
|21
|Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley
|1:46:47
|22
|Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix
|1:48:43
|23
|Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC
|1:57:26
|24
|Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish
|1:58:56
|25
|Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers
|2:01:41
|26
|Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici
|2:01:53
|27
|Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo
|2:06:43
|28
|Andre Feldmann (Ger) and Katrin Hellwig (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action
|2:08:18
|29
|Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech
|2:09:49
|30
|Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick
|2:14:40
|31
|Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark
|2:14:42
|32
|Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print
|2:20:04
|33
|Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing
|2:23:09
|34
|Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers
|2:25:16
|35
|Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders
|2:30:02
|36
|Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream
|2:31:47
|37
|Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town
|2:32:24
|38
|Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak
|2:32:45
|39
|Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA
|2:33:52
|40
|Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots
|2:37:27
|41
|Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '77
|2:56:11
|42
|Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit
|2:57:01
|43
|Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 2
|3:08:31
|44
|Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION
|3:09:04
|45
|Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too
|3:10:25
|46
|Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth
|3:18:56
|47
|Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine
|3:19:29
|48
|Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom
|3:20:34
|49
|Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen
|3:24:24
|50
|Raymond Hack (RSA) and Tanya Van Der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble
|3:35:19
|51
|Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows
|3:49:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles
|4:39:30
|2
|Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Beyers
|0:19:07
|3
|Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 2
|0:56:37
|4
|Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf
|0:57:47
|5
|Mandy Nel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance Mixed
|1:59:18
|6
|Laurike van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed
|2:12:31
|7
|Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed
|2:35:48
|8
|Gawie Spies (RSA) Masgcor
|2:37:27
|9
|Caren Henschel (RSA) MikoMax
|2:58:34
|DNF
|Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mixed
|DNF
|Samantha Oosthuizen (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles
|DNF
|Andrew Davison (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 2
|DNF
|Kevin Wright (RSA) Reboni Rockets 1
|DNF
|Elizabeth Osborne (RSA) Reboni Rockets 1
|DNF
|Urs Pietsch (Ger) Ein Fall Für Zwei
|DNF
|Christine Graetz (Ger) Ein Fall Für Zwei
|DNF
|Johan Bornman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed
|DNF
|Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail
|DNF
|Ansulaine Spies (RSA) Masgcor
|DNF
|Ricus Nel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance Mixed
|DNF
|Liezel Beyers (SAr) Beyers
|DNF
|Natasa Kovacic (Cro) Bike&Babe Croatia
|DNF
|Paulo Slavic (Cro) Bike&Babe Croatia
|DNF
|Liesl De Willers (RSA) BikeHamptons
|DNF
|Elke De Meerleer (Bel) DECCA
|DNF
|Dennis Spaeth (RSA) MikoMax
|DNF
|Regula Batt (Swi) RRDB
|DNF
|René Duss (Swi) RRDB
|DNF
|Verena Noller (Swi) Sportograf
|DNF
|Doret van Wyk (RSA) Twentyten
|DNF
|Joris Ermens (Bel) DECCA
|DNF
|Harry Scheepers (RSA) Twentyten
|DNF
|Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail
|DNF
|John Vosser (USA) BikeHamptons
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab
|4:03:18
|2
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation
|0:14:24
|3
|Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander
|0:22:40
|4
|Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters
|0:34:25
|5
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles
|0:36:23
|6
|Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand
|0:37:35
|7
|Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider
|0:39:17
|8
|Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious
|0:42:22
|9
|Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards
|0:44:37
|10
|Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 2
|0:45:47
|11
|Andrew Cillie (RSA) and Russell De Jager (RSA) Powercote Masters
|0:50:29
|12
|Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters
|0:51:19
|13
|Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana
|0:56:49
|14
|Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil
|0:59:00
|15
|Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets
|0:59:32
|16
|Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU
|0:59:43
|17
|Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout
|1:00:33
|18
|Stuart Eunson (Chn) and Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men
|1:00:54
|19
|Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson
|1:01:42
|20
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters
|1:03:47
|21
|Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela
|1:04:02
|22
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini
|1:06:37
|23
|Daniel Smit (RSA) and Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota
|1:06:49
|25
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap
|1:11:51
|26
|Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim
|1:13:02
|27
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport
|1:16:07
|28
|Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega
|1:16:46
|29
|Kurt Von Buddenbrock (RSA) and Mark Maiden (RSA) High 5
|1:16:56
|30
|Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners
|1:17:00
|31
|Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite
|1:19:50
|32
|Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports
|1:19:52
|33
|Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com
|1:20:15
|34
|Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand
|1:22:56
|35
|Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds
|1:23:06
|36
|Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein
|1:24:31
|37
|Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout
|1:24:53
|38
|Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike
|1:26:18
|40
|Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men
|1:30:36
|41
|Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt
|1:31:34
|42
|Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos
|1:32:30
|43
|Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club
|1:33:06
|44
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier
|1:34:39
|45
|Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys
|1:36:18
|46
|Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS
|1:37:23
|47
|Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized
|1:37:27
|48
|John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|1:37:58
|49
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks
|1:39:02
|50
|Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors
|1:39:08
|51
|Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial
|1:42:44
|52
|Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped
|1:45:20
|53
|Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans
|1:45:34
|54
|Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters
|1:50:31
|55
|Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters
|1:52:07
|56
|Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana
|1:57:56
|57
|Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys
|2:04:51
|58
|Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven
|2:05:48
|59
|Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP
|2:06:08
|60
|Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven
|2:07:10
|61
|Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU
|2:11:54
|63
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf
|2:16:23
|64
|Jef Van Den Eeden (Bel) and Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action
|2:21:47
|65
|Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts
|2:22:07
|66
|Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 1
|2:22:10
|67
|Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 3
|2:22:43
|68
|Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy
|2:23:12
|69
|Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat
|2:23:12
|70
|Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared
|2:24:03
|71
|Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove
|2:25:11
|72
|Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire
|2:27:00
|73
|Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU
|2:29:13
|74
|Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech
|2:29:35
|75
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez and Alewyn
|2:32:39
|76
|William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit
|2:33:20
|77
|Anders Klavberg (Swe) and Günter Andreasson (Swe) cykelmagneten.se
|2:38:48
|78
|Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World
|2:39:01
|79
|Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola
|2:40:25
|80
|Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas
|2:43:58
|81
|Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto
|2:44:18
|82
|Rodney Scholten (Swi) and Martin Barrett (Swi) Zuri Massive
|2:46:17
|83
|Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers
|2:47:15
|84
|Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge
|2:48:47
|85
|Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 87
|2:49:33
|86
|Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals
|2:49:43
|87
|Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE
|2:52:14
|88
|Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia
|2:52:47
|89
|David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos
|2:58:41
|90
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS
|3:04:50
|91
|Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse
|3:04:55
|92
|Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs
|3:08:53
|93
|Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures
|3:12:09
|94
|Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited
|3:16:22
|95
|Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers
|3:18:47
|96
|Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre
|3:21:16
|97
|James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects
|3:24:07
|98
|Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans
|3:25:52
|99
|Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com
|3:27:15
|100
|Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil
|3:39:31
|101
|Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion
|3:44:48
|102
|Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love
|3:46:18
|103
|Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property
|4:08:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) Project Rwanda
|4:03:23
|2
|van Staden Robert (RSA) Afripex Albertos Racing
|0:51:06
|3
|Luigi Lutterotti (Ita) Riva Del Garda
|1:01:05
|4
|Shane Peters (RSA) The Force
|1:27:12
|5
|Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Kakiebos Masters
|1:43:48
|6
|Erno van Dongen (Ned) Edo MTBiker
|2:01:22
|7
|Robert Scott (RSA) Discovery
|2:16:47
|8
|Anthony Priday (RSA) The Deckle Edge
|2:31:02
|9
|Malcolm Searle (RSA) Wine Ou's
|2:46:55
|10
|Greg Mook (GBr) PedaL Inc.
|2:51:18
|11
|John Neave (RSA) Brimstone
|2:52:08
|12
|Steve Heywood (RSA) Crank Bullets
|2:53:25
|13
|Jaco Anderson Qatar Jowetts - Andy Square
|3:05:34
|14
|Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife - Fast and Featherless
|3:08:09
|15
|Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) TIB Hollard 2
|3:12:37
|16
|Paul Mckane (RSA) Oh boy, here we go
|3:26:55
|DNF
|Malan van Rensburg (RSA) Kakiebos Masters
|DNF
|Rob van Nistelrooy (Ned) Edo MTBiker
|DNF
|Albert Coetzee (RSA) Afripex Albertos Racing
|DNF
|Andrew Bradley (RSA) Discovery
|DNF
|Andries Johannes Schaap (RSA) Oh boy, here we go
|DNF
|Henk Ackermann (RSA) POINTBREAK
|DNF
|Wim De Vos (RSA) POINTBREAK
|DNF
|Bruce Dickson (RSA) The Deckle Edge
|DNF
|Urs Gerig (Swi) Project Rwanda
|DNF
|Paolo Paganini (Ita) 3PV Italia
|DNF
|Piergiuseppe Valente (Ita) 3PV Italia
|DNF
|Anthony Pickering (RSA) The Force
|DNF
|Erik Baeteman (Bel) Beachbikers
|DNF
|Rik Vincke (Bel) Beachbikers
|DNF
|Sidney Stander (RSA) Brimstone
|DNF
|Derek Pieterse (RSA) Pondoland Boys
|DNF
|Ian Moss (RSA) Pondoland Boys
|DNF
|Billy Sendin (RSA) Wine Ou's
|DNF
|John Macleod (GBr) Silent Wolf Scotland
|DNF
|Derek Bottom (GBr) Silent Wolf Scotland
|DNF
|Stephen Keet (RSA) Crank Bullets
|DNF
|Dean Mitzel (USA) Forca Angola
|DNF
|Johann Anderson (RSA) Jowetts - Andy Square
|DNF
|Antonio Gualtieri (RSA) Old Boys
|DNF
|Martin Tyler (RSA) Old Boys
|DNF
|Sergio Montagni (Ita) Riva Del Garda
|DNF
|Fabio Dias (Bra) Blanch Dias Master Racing
|DNF
|Marcelo Blanch Nascimento (Bra) Blanch Dias Master Racing
|DNF
|Peter Mitchell (USA) Forca Angola
|DNF
|Mark Wynn (GBr) PedaL Inc.
|DNF
|Fabrice Anglereaux (Fra) Carbon 14
|DNF
|Herve Dubuis (Fra) Carbon 14
|DNF
|Brett Atkins (RSA) Birdlife - Fast and Featherless
|DNF
|Mike Lewis (RSA) TIB Hollard 2
|DNF
|Peter Stutz (RSA) Formerly Fat Men
|DNF
|Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 1
|17:04:21
|2
|Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon
|0:06:18
|3
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM
|0:08:20
|4
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing
|0:16:28
|5
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens
|0:21:42
|6
|David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix
|0:23:48
|7
|Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM1
|0:24:07
|8
|Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 1
|0:27:12
|9
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road
|0:34:39
|10
|Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 2
|0:40:04
|11
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM2
|0:43:10
|12
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 1
|1:08:11
|13
|Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|1:12:23
|14
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|1:28:12
|15
|Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 2
|1:30:55
|16
|Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain
|1:35:24
|17
|Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys
|1:58:58
|18
|John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team
|2:23:26
|19
|Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar
|2:28:29
|20
|Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties
|2:39:55
|21
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com
|2:55:13
|22
|Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de
|2:58:11
|23
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|3:07:13
|24
|Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike
|3:12:09
|25
|Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 1
|3:25:10
|26
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com
|3:31:57
|27
|Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE
|3:34:35
|28
|Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade
|3:42:52
|29
|Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK
|3:47:11
|30
|Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ
|3:48:48
|31
|Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding
|3:51:55
|32
|Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat
|3:55:15
|33
|Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 1
|4:00:01
|34
|Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental
|4:00:54
|35
|Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch
|4:14:35
|36
|Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil
|4:15:15
|37
|Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 2
|4:16:09
|38
|Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group
|4:18:25
|39
|Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT
|4:18:57
|40
|Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta
|4:19:46
|41
|Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine
|4:26:47
|42
|Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent
|4:28:35
|43
|Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun
|4:41:52
|44
|Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS
|4:44:28
|45
|Daniel Espinosa (Ecu) and Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED
|4:45:36
|46
|Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats
|4:55:41
|47
|Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties
|5:16:11
|48
|Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 1
|5:18:01
|49
|Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank
|5:21:07
|50
|Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime
|5:27:28
|51
|Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 1
|5:39:09
|52
|Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour
|5:43:10
|53
|Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste
|5:45:53
|54
|Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties
|5:48:39
|55
|George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 4
|5:50:10
|56
|Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery
|5:52:23
|57
|Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference
|5:54:18
|58
|Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder
|5:58:48
|59
|Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike
|6:00:39
|60
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion
|6:01:36
|61
|Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH
|6:03:04
|62
|Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports
|6:06:26
|63
|Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark
|6:09:30
|64
|Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing
|6:10:04
|65
|Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team
|6:17:43
|66
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) and Fabian Van Altena (Ned) Campana
|6:19:50
|67
|Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes
|6:20:18
|68
|Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 1
|6:21:37
|69
|Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 2
|6:22:41
|70
|Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team
|6:23:08
|71
|Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS
|6:24:41
|72
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit
|6:25:36
|73
|Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats
|6:26:33
|74
|Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer
|6:28:32
|75
|Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach
|6:28:39
|76
|Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike
|6:29:13
|77
|Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt
|6:32:48
|78
|Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active
|6:37:20
|79
|Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso
|6:37:36
|80
|Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy
|6:42:46
|81
|Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino
|6:48:43
|82
|Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 1
|6:52:11
|83
|Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics
|6:52:17
|84
|Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South
|6:55:58
|85
|Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo
|6:56:59
|86
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance
|6:57:07
|87
|Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop
|6:57:25
|88
|Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro
|6:57:31
|89
|Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil
|6:58:28
|90
|Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two
|7:09:28
|91
|Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades
|7:15:02
|92
|Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank
|7:15:13
|93
|Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon
|7:20:51
|94
|Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go
|7:25:27
|95
|Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa
|7:26:46
|96
|Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless
|7:28:31
|97
|Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital
|7:29:53
|98
|Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux
|7:30:26
|99
|John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates
|7:30:50
|100
|David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines
|7:34:44
|101
|Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info
|7:35:57
|102
|Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires
|7:38:10
|103
|Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers
|7:40:02
|104
|Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel
|7:40:39
|105
|John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers
|7:47:18
|106
|Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way
|7:54:13
|107
|Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting
|7:55:31
|108
|Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com
|8:01:58
|109
|Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool
|8:02:23
|110
|Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2
|8:04:33
|111
|Ignacio Sopesens (Spa) and Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 3
|8:06:18
|112
|Eric van de Sande (Ned) and Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend
|8:07:46
|32
|Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software
|8:12:35
|113
|Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen
|8:18:19
|114
|Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore
|8:18:20
|115
|Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha
|8:19:03
|116
|Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers
|8:20:44
|117
|Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend
|8:20:59
|118
|Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte
|8:22:05
|119
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles
|8:22:56
|120
|Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN
|8:24:26
|121
|Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe
|8:25:22
|122
|Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance
|8:26:58
|123
|Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream
|8:31:15
|124
|Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 2
|8:31:53
|125
|Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys
|8:34:27
|126
|Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it
|8:36:40
|127
|Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS
|8:38:25
|128
|Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers
|8:38:48
|129
|Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal
|8:50:21
|130
|Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar
|8:53:03
|131
|Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin
|8:57:57
|132
|Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's
|8:58:19
|133
|Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote
|9:01:28
|134
|Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One
|9:02:04
|135
|Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans
|9:02:24
|136
|Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig
|9:06:44
|137
|Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 2
|9:09:04
|138
|Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 3
|9:13:25
|139
|Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls
|9:17:51
|140
|Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing
|9:20:42
|141
|Eric Nesbitt (Ken) and Daniel Szlapak (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan
|9:21:05
|142
|Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 2
|9:22:31
|143
|Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 1
|9:30:49
|144
|Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox
|9:32:24
|145
|Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq2
|9:52:51
|146
|Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge
|9:53:17
|147
|Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital
|9:53:59
|148
|Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno
|10:00:57
|149
|Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers
|10:01:19
|150
|Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD
|10:03:43
|151
|Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx2
|10:05:09
|152
|Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB
|10:07:01
|153
|Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike
|10:18:03
|154
|Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings
|10:19:27
|155
|Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds
|10:20:03
|156
|Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM
|10:24:02
|50
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders
|10:25:25
|157
|Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew
|10:25:28
|158
|Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB
|10:28:23
|159
|Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|10:29:05
|160
|Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron
|10:30:21
|161
|David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security
|10:30:38
|162
|Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard
|10:33:43
|163
|Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic
|10:36:01
|164
|Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice
|10:37:30
|165
|Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 1
|10:39:28
|166
|Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA
|10:39:48
|167
|Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold
|10:47:58
|168
|Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 3
|10:49:43
|169
|Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS
|10:50:51
|170
|Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance
|10:51:30
|171
|Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside
|10:58:10
|172
|Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp
|10:58:24
|173
|Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal
|10:59:58
|174
|Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands
|11:01:42
|175
|Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool
|11:07:44
|176
|David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com
|11:16:33
|177
|Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT
|11:19:57
|178
|Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear
|11:27:35
|179
|Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab
|11:27:38
|180
|Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling
|11:30:04
|181
|Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 2
|11:30:25
|182
|Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F
|11:30:54
|183
|Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld
|11:33:49
|184
|Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice
|11:34:10
|185
|Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice
|11:34:42
|186
|Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho
|11:38:28
|187
|Dirk Hörnig (Ger) and Martin Auerbach (Ger) Rodale
|11:42:54
|188
|Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators
|11:45:47
|189
|Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's
|11:51:31
|190
|Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens
|11:53:32
|191
|Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad
|11:55:08
|192
|David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES
|11:55:46
|193
|Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion
|11:57:13
|194
|Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated
|11:57:19
|195
|Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International
|12:06:35
|196
|Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team
|12:08:22
|197
|Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings
|12:12:09
|198
|Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles
|12:12:35
|199
|Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty
|12:17:19
|200
|Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig
|12:17:46
|201
|Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo
|12:21:59
|202
|Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira
|12:22:52
|203
|Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days
|12:26:10
|204
|Louis Dupper (RSA) and Pk De Vlliers (RSA) Untouchables
|12:27:20
|205
|David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles
|12:32:12
|206
|Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One
|12:34:08
|207
|Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts
|12:42:35
|208
|Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox
|12:43:24
|209
|Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies
|12:45:05
|210
|Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles
|12:45:18
|211
|Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri
|12:49:36
|212
|Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com
|12:49:56
|213
|Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut
|12:55:21
|214
|Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane
|12:57:12
|215
|Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos
|13:05:42
|216
|Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's
|13:05:48
|217
|Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst
|13:11:04
|218
|Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará
|13:13:45
|219
|Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF)
|13:14:26
|220
|Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals
|13:14:29
|221
|Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona
|13:15:52
|222
|Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN
|13:23:55
|223
|Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes
|13:24:24
|71
|Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World
|13:28:55
|224
|Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance
|13:30:42
|225
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos
|13:33:42
|226
|Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers
|13:37:18
|227
|Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods
|13:39:01
|228
|Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog
|13:48:01
|229
|Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde
|13:48:06
|230
|Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore
|13:48:43
|231
|Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services
|13:51:55
|232
|Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN
|13:54:21
|233
|Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers
|13:56:08
|234
|Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars
|13:56:54
|235
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 2
|13:57:03
|236
|Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel
|13:58:48
|237
|Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home
|13:59:03
|238
|Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA
|14:01:45
|239
|Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited
|14:04:03
|240
|Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII
|14:04:37
|241
|Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular
|14:05:45
|242
|Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell
|14:06:49
|243
|Christian Lampe (Ger) and Rainer Sebal (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin
|14:09:36
|244
|Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV
|14:11:19
|245
|Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats
|14:13:08
|246
|Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply
|14:13:28
|247
|Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 2
|14:17:07
|248
|David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions
|14:17:17
|249
|Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma
|14:17:29
|250
|Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers
|14:18:47
|251
|Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit
|14:21:32
|252
|Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM
|14:28:54
|253
|Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld
|14:35:11
|254
|Andre Smith (RSA) and Patrice Gautier (RSA) Transito Tigers
|14:36:29
|255
|Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos
|14:43:17
|256
|Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop
|14:44:58
|257
|Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix
|14:52:44
|258
|Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat
|15:02:28
|259
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas
|15:03:43
|260
|John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms
|15:04:35
|261
|Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life
|15:13:29
|262
|Robert Baxter (GBr) and Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce
|15:13:40
|263
|Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers
|15:18:14
|264
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car
|15:21:06
|265
|Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room
|15:25:07
|266
|Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away
|15:29:42
|267
|Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers
|15:40:15
|268
|Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker
|15:49:20
|269
|Nicholas Stuber (RSA) and Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers
|16:01:12
|270
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN
|16:02:33
|271
|Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants
|16:02:56
|272
|Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats
|16:06:35
|273
|Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business
|16:09:41
|274
|Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet
|16:16:59
|275
|Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit
|16:17:47
|276
|Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers
|16:21:23
|277
|Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad
|16:24:02
|278
|Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma
|16:25:06
|279
|Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 4
|16:29:26
|280
|Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It
|16:30:57
|281
|Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil
|16:34:01
|282
|Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared
|16:34:43
|283
|Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben
|16:38:39
|284
|Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery
|16:41:47
|285
|Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape
|16:42:19
|286
|Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men
|16:43:35
|287
|David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre
|16:45:06
|288
|Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus
|16:45:16
|289
|Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power
|16:48:27
|290
|Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs
|16:53:26
|291
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory
|16:59:42
|292
|Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments
|17:08:31
|293
|Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders
|17:09:52
|294
|Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza
|17:19:14
|295
|Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab
|17:26:15
|296
|Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers
|17:27:49
|297
|Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt
|17:28:20
|298
|Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel
|17:31:55
|299
|Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team
|17:55:08
|300
|Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders
|18:03:31
|301
|Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious
|18:25:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shaun Lewis (Aus) Swell - Enduro Magazine
|19:09:17
|2
|Cornelius Mathinus Muller (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance
|1:53:02
|3
|Warren Robertson (RSA) The Sleeveless Wizards
|2:54:14
|4
|Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN
|3:07:40
|5
|Onno Houwer (Ned) Hels@Bike
|5:02:29
|6
|Nick Coley (GBr) Mule Bar Strudel
|6:16:06
|7
|Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) TommyTall
|6:27:15
|8
|Steve van der Merweq (RSA) Dirt Riders
|6:49:16
|9
|Gregg Petersen (UAE) Deddi
|7:12:15
|10
|Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team
|8:23:59
|11
|Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics
|8:47:54
|12
|Hp Muller (RSA) Private Client Holdings
|9:02:18
|13
|Gerrit Du Preez (RSA) AdoAir
|9:59:41
|14
|Harry Beute (Bra) BikeLife Roden
|10:01:37
|15
|Nicholas Finch (GBr) Bicycling SA
|10:03:09
|16
|Hennie Schoeman (RSA) Amaglugers
|10:18:49
|17
|Alexander Klose (Ger) Abbruch
|10:24:10
|18
|Ryan Loots (GBr) VC Revolution
|10:37:20
|19
|Frans van De Stroet (Ned) Nunc aut nunquam
|10:44:02
|20
|Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses
|10:45:37
|21
|Michael Prinsloo (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles
|10:54:13
|22
|Thor Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes
|11:01:07
|23
|Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP
|11:06:04
|24
|Coenie Thomas (RSA) Kiwi Dirtbugs
|11:10:15
|25
|James Powers (Oma) Hades
|11:27:07
|26
|Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) HKGK
|11:32:34
|27
|Etienne Roux (RSA) Easy
|11:42:53
|28
|Andrew Marsh (RSA) Hansgrohe
|11:59:17
|29
|Sean Egner (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos
|12:03:14
|30
|Niels van Kampenhout (Ned) Epic Flatlanders
|12:17:58
|31
|Otto Blanckenberg (RSA) Konti Steel
|12:23:17
|32
|Jacques Viljoen (RSA) Long Riders
|12:45:25
|33
|Jason Brits (RSA) Pick n Pay Race for Change
|12:52:19
|34
|Pierre Billet (Bel) JP Ticket Express
|12:56:28
|35
|Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) ilovemycity.co.za
|12:57:00
|36
|Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT
|13:03:42
|37
|Chris Hyman (RSA) 1234
|13:11:37
|38
|Jacques van Dyk (RSA) JJ
|13:15:11
|39
|Stefan Hattingh (RSA) NMMU
|13:16:29
|40
|Dries Kruger (RSA) Kirk Killissi
|13:22:14
|41
|Steen Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers
|13:23:24
|42
|Ralton Roebert (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter
|13:27:42
|43
|Damon De Boor (RSA) Fly Boy
|13:56:53
|44
|Kabous Coetzee (RSA) H8TAR
|14:26:55
|45
|Paul Euvrard (RSA) ABSAlute KMG
|16:46:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE
|21:26:57
|2
|Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies
|0:08:42
|3
|Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree
|1:58:02
|4
|Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN
|2:18:48
|5
|Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT
|3:47:35
|6
|Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies
|4:18:29
|7
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized
|5:45:40
|8
|Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies
|6:22:41
|9
|Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing
|7:05:02
|10
|Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines
|9:50:18
|11
|Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies
|10:07:23
|12
|Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake
|10:45:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Naomi Hansen (Aus) Outer Edge/ Amy Gillet Foundation 1
|24:35:54
|2
|Adele Tait (RSA) Ride mag Speed Queens
|11:09:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka
|19:34:25
|2
|Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS
|0:24:50
|3
|Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree
|0:41:09
|4
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea
|2:09:27
|5
|Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport
|3:15:18
|6
|Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho
|3:44:00
|7
|Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed
|4:08:04
|8
|Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed
|4:29:36
|9
|Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx
|5:10:20
|10
|Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts
|5:19:43
|11
|Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark
|5:28:21
|12
|Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed
|5:58:06
|13
|Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal
|6:23:33
|14
|Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni
|6:38:04
|15
|Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed
|6:41:58
|16
|Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de
|6:55:05
|17
|Andre Feldmann (Ger) and Katrin Hellwig (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action
|7:23:39
|18
|Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon
|7:40:17
|19
|Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici
|7:50:09
|20
|Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers
|8:00:21
|21
|Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech
|8:13:01
|22
|Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix
|8:32:30
|23
|Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley
|8:49:29
|24
|Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz
|8:55:55
|25
|Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed
|9:05:54
|26
|Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC
|9:22:03
|27
|Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness
|9:27:49
|28
|Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak
|9:45:01
|29
|Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers
|9:59:15
|30
|Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots
|10:11:45
|31
|Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick
|10:19:29
|32
|Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print
|10:29:01
|33
|Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing
|10:34:48
|34
|Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo
|11:05:11
|35
|Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish
|11:25:35
|36
|Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA
|11:32:54
|37
|Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers
|11:56:44
|38
|Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders
|11:56:53
|39
|Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream
|12:28:35
|40
|Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town
|12:31:13
|41
|Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too
|13:25:48
|42
|Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit
|13:41:56
|43
|Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '77
|13:58:10
|44
|Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth
|13:59:56
|45
|Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION
|14:00:17
|46
|Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows
|14:01:13
|47
|Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 2
|14:20:26
|48
|Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom
|14:28:56
|49
|Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine
|14:38:29
|50
|Raymond Hack (RSA) and Tanya Van Der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble
|14:51:58
|51
|Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen
|15:04:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles
|23:07:58
|2
|Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Beyers
|1:55:39
|3
|Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 2
|3:19:52
|4
|Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf
|4:58:29
|5
|Laurike van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed
|6:29:20
|6
|Mandy Nel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance Mixed
|7:27:17
|7
|Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed
|10:07:15
|8
|Gawie Spies (RSA) Masgcor
|10:28:29
|9
|Caren Henschel (RSA) MikoMax
|10:59:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab
|19:24:01
|2
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation
|1:10:37
|3
|Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand
|1:56:33
|4
|Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters
|2:16:33
|5
|Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander
|2:24:22
|6
|Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU
|2:27:34
|7
|Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious
|2:28:16
|8
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters
|2:37:20
|9
|Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider
|2:42:46
|10
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles
|2:51:49
|11
|Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil
|3:04:40
|12
|Andrew Cillie (RSA) and Russell De Jager (RSA) Powercote Masters
|3:16:46
|13
|Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela
|3:37:55
|14
|Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards
|3:39:12
|15
|Stuart Eunson (Chn) and Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men
|3:39:53
|16
|Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters
|4:02:11
|17
|Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana
|4:19:53
|18
|Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 2
|4:21:25
|19
|Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein
|4:33:01
|20
|Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized
|4:48:44
|21
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap
|5:05:13
|22
|Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega
|5:07:05
|23
|Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson
|5:09:11
|24
|Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club
|5:09:44
|25
|Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout
|5:09:51
|26
|Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners
|5:18:41
|27
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini
|5:20:34
|28
|Daniel Smit (RSA) and Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota
|5:23:30
|29
|Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters
|5:31:52
|30
|Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets
|5:42:38
|31
|Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds
|5:48:49
|33
|Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike
|5:55:10
|34
|Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial
|5:55:46
|35
|Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout
|6:12:49
|36
|John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|6:18:11
|37
|Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim
|6:34:06
|38
|Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com
|6:38:22
|39
|Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand
|6:39:54
|40
|Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys
|6:44:31
|41
|Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors
|6:54:21
|42
|Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports
|6:57:43
|43
|Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt
|7:14:33
|44
|Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU
|7:19:08
|45
|Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS
|7:21:32
|46
|Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos
|7:46:12
|47
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier
|7:48:03
|48
|Kurt Von Buddenbrock (RSA) and Mark Maiden (RSA) High 5
|7:53:31
|49
|Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans
|7:54:30
|51
|Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven
|8:08:03
|52
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport
|8:14:58
|53
|Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite
|8:25:24
|54
|Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men
|8:28:19
|55
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks
|8:37:52
|56
|Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared
|8:56:25
|57
|Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana
|8:58:10
|58
|Jef Van Den Eeden (Bel) and Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action
|9:15:23
|59
|Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts
|9:18:47
|60
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez and Alewyn
|9:22:17
|61
|Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU
|9:34:20
|62
|Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys
|9:40:53
|63
|Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped
|9:47:23
|64
|Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters
|9:59:38
|65
|Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven
|10:04:07
|66
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf
|10:25:34
|67
|Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 87
|10:31:47
|68
|Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 1
|10:48:32
|69
|Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP
|10:52:50
|70
|Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat
|11:05:06
|72
|Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy
|11:11:34
|73
|Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech
|11:24:53
|74
|Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove
|11:29:49
|75
|Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire
|11:45:55
|76
|William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit
|11:50:26
|77
|Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 3
|11:52:38
|78
|Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia
|11:54:11
|79
|Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola
|12:01:38
|80
|Anders Klavberg (Swe) and Günter Andreasson (Swe) cykelmagneten.se
|12:20:25
|81
|Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge
|12:25:48
|82
|Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals
|12:27:24
|83
|Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse
|12:30:13
|84
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS
|12:31:06
|85
|Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE
|12:41:14
|86
|Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World
|12:43:14
|87
|Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas
|12:55:13
|88
|Rodney Scholten (Swi) and Martin Barrett (Swi) Zuri Massive
|12:56:10
|89
|Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers
|13:13:16
|90
|David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos
|13:17:13
|91
|Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto
|13:37:40
|92
|Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers
|13:44:48
|93
|James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects
|13:51:38
|94
|Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre
|13:53:52
|95
|Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures
|13:59:30
|96
|Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs
|14:04:05
|97
|Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited
|14:10:15
|98
|Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love
|14:44:22
|99
|Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans
|14:44:27
|100
|Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion
|14:49:01
|101
|Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com
|14:51:59
|102
|Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil
|15:50:57
|103
|Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property
|16:19:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) Project Rwanda
|22:16:49
|2
|Luigi Lutterotti (Ita) Riva Del Garda
|2:27:14
|3
|Robert van Staden(RSA) Afripex Albertos Racing
|2:35:33
|4
|Erno van Dongen (Ned) Edo MTBiker
|5:38:53
|5
|Shane Peters (RSA) The Force
|5:47:21
|6
|Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Kakiebos Masters
|6:22:28
|7
|Anthony Priday (RSA) The Deckle Edge
|8:59:48
|8
|Steve Heywood (RSA) Crank Bullets
|9:43:11
|9
|Greg Mook (GBr) PedaL Inc.
|9:53:42
|10
|Malcolm Searle (RSA) Wine Ou's
|10:02:25
|11
|Robert Scott (RSA) Discovery
|10:14:52
|12
|Paul Mckane (RSA) Oh boy, here we go
|10:30:58
|13
|Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife - Fast and Featherless
|10:32:25
|14
|Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) TIB Hollard 2
|11:07:25
|15
|John Neave (RSA) Brimstone
|11:27:39
|16
|Jaco Anderson Qatar Jowetts - Andy Square
|12:08:09
