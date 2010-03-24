Image 1 of 19 Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of Songo Specialized by DCM celebrate winning stage four (Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics) Image 2 of 19 Riders cool off during stage four (Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics) Image 3 of 19 Time for a dip (Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics) Image 4 of 19 Paulo Brandoa plunges his head into the cool waters fresh fron Jandutoitskloof near Worcester, trying to cool himself down during stage four (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 5 of 19 Joel Stransky leads the riders over the last singletrack (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 6 of 19 Riders climb through the Waaihoeks Berg mountains (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 7 of 19 Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 8 of 19 Riders make their way down the Waaihoeks Berg Mountains (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 9 of 19 Riders make their way under the Wolsley bridge (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 10 of 19 Max Knox of DCM 2 looks happy to be in the African leader's jersey at the start of stage four (Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics) Image 11 of 19 Thomas Dietsch of Bulls 2 (Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics) Image 12 of 19 The leaders ride together during stage four (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 13 of 19 Charles Keey and Stuart Marias of Blend Properties (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 14 of 19 Cape Epic riders make their way over the top of the Mitchel's pass (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 15 of 19 Sally Bigham and Nico Pfitzenmaier of Team Adidas-Big Tree try to make up time on the mixed team leaders (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 16 of 19 The race village in Worcester (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 17 of 19 The lead bunch during stage four (Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics) Image 18 of 19 Stage winner Christoph Sauser of Songo Specialized by DCM leads compatriot Lukas Fluckiger of Trek World Racing (Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics) Image 19 of 19 A helicopter hovers over the lead bunch during stage four of the Cape Epic (Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)

Switzerland’s Christoph Sauser and his South African teammate Burry Stander (Songo-Specialized by DCM) again proved their world class stature by winning stage 4 of this year’s Cape Epic. This is their second consecutive win, having also taken top honours in stage 3. They were followed by the German Bulls 1 Team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm, who are still leading overall by six minutes and 18 seconds. The South African/Austrian duo of Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata (Team MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon) finished third and is now in second place overall.

Max Knox and Brandon Stewart of DCM Chrome finished in eighth place today (3:41.36) and are in the 11th place overall (17:47.32). They took the African leaders' jerseys from Mannie Heymans and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Garmin adidas 1) yesterday and also defended it today.

Stage four took riders from Ceres to Worcester, a distance of 86km and 1,640m of climbing. A short climb up Mitchell's Pass was followed by a fast downhill section on tar, before turning off into the winelands past Waverly Hills Farm and Mountain Ridge. Then followed a long zig-zagging section of rustic dual and singletrack up and down the foothills of the mountains, before the cyclists finally climbed up onto the saddle.

After another descent and climb to the next saddle ahead, riders were rewarded with spectacular views into the Breede River Valley. Even when they had home in their sights, there was still the rough 2km Boesmansberg climb to scale. This stage was not the toughest or the longest ever, but after the combination punches of the first three stages, riders were counting the pedal strokes to the short time trial of stage 5.

Sauser and Stander make it two in a row

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of Songo-Specialized by DCM were the first to cross the finish line of stage 4, placing them in third position overall (17:12.41). They were followed by the Bulls 1 Team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm who are still in the overall lead (17:04.21). Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata Team MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon have made an impressive comeback after yesterday's technical problems and are now in second position overall (17:10.39). The Flückiger brothers, Lukas and Mathias, are in fourth place overall having moved up from sixth position in a time of 17:20.49.

"We were all still together at water point 3 today as all the teams are battling for the leaders' jerseys. But Christoph kept attacking, attacking, attacking and I think the other teams could just not hang on any longer," said Burry Stander of Songo-Specialized by DCM. "When we hit the last saddleback, it was quite easy to break away."

"I felt very good today. I looked at the stage profile yesterday and knew it was going to be a cross country stage which is really our strength," said Stander's teammate Sauser. "It would be great if we could ride like this every day. Tomorrow's trail riding will also work in our favour because cross country riders can ride hard from the start. Hopefully we'll be feeling good and not too tired."

"This is also a mental game and you have to be prepared to suffer. I don't like gradual climbs - it's always the same - up, up, up. As long as I have small downhills in between, I'm okay. We'll also have to be careful that we don't have mechanical problems - it's always such a fine line."

According to Karl Platt of the Bulls Team, Sauser and Stander put on the pressure early on in the stage. "Christoph and Burry tried to outdistance us today with brute force. We managed to stay with them for some time, but once in a while we had to let go and catch up with them afterwards. It was a really stressful day - the terrain was extremely difficult. But if we only lose one or one and a half minutes in the upcoming days, that's okay."

Kevin Evans of Team MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon, reckons that Songo-Specialized by DCM had it easy for the first three days. "We've been fighting for the last three days, especially with our bad luck yesterday when Alban had to run for 2km to cross the finish line. Christoph and Burry pushed very hard today - even the Bulls could not follow in the end. But we're only halfway and anything can still happen. Tomorrow's time trial will also suit us. Hopefully we can recover and sleep a bit later tomorrow so that we're well rested. We're in a good position."

Lakata said his legs were feeling stage four. "My legs were quite sore today. We're still focusing on the leaders' jerseys and are still in good shape. With four stages to go, anything can happen and we're definitely still in the running to win the race. Today we only had problems with our legs - riding on the rim yesterday cost a lot of energy, and stages 2 and 3 were hard on us. We hope we don't have any major punctures and mechanicals from now on. Kevin has a lot of experience with the time trial and we'll definitely try our best. It's a short but challenging course, which I think will suit us."

Jose Hermida of Multivan Merida 2, who finished in fourth place (3:38.19) and is in 10th position overall, said the spirit of the Cape Epic is what keeps him going. "Every afternoon, after the stage, you ask yourself why you're doing this, only to get up the next morning, see all the smiling faces and feel motivated again. It was lovely to finish at the Worcester school today and have all the kids cheering us on - it really motivated us and created a fantastic atmosphere."

The Flückiger brothers, Mathias and Lukas, finished in fifth place, and are fourth overall (17:20.49)."We're happy with our results and are in a stable position. We ride for a stage win every day, but today our legs weren't great," said Lukas. "We'll try again tomorrow."

"Today's stage was definitely a lot harder than we thought," said Max Knox (DCM Chrome). "The conditions were difficult and it was very windy, but we're happy with our African leader jersey. We stayed with the leaders for as long as we could, and then had our own race."

Noergaard sisters first women to finish

The first women to complete stage 4 were Kristine and Anna-Sofie Noergaard (team Rothaus-CUBE) in a time of 4:30.04, winning in their category for the second day in a row. They have moved to first position overall (21:26.57).

They were again followed by the winners of the first two stages, Hannele Steyn-Kotze and Ivonne Kraft (team Sludge Ladies) in a time of 4:41.57, who are now placed second overall (21:35.39). Giuliana Vitali and Tamara Horn (team bike2help.ch - Big Tree) finished in third place in a time of 5:03.46, placing them in third position overall (23:24.59). Julia Skea and Carla Rowley of Team RBS Biogen finished fourth in a time of 5:10.17, for fourth position overall at 23:45.45.

"Today was really nice. We were riding at our own pace again and caught up with the leading women," said Anna-Sofie Noergaard of Team Rothaus-Cube.

"We just kept going and weren't all that interested in winning - we also like to have fun," said her teammate Kristine Noergaard: "I really liked today's stage. The last part was on tar which was so nice and very unlike the Cape Epic. I also enjoyed the dirt tracks as well as the downhill."

Ivonne Kraft of the Sludge Ladies Team felt really good today. "I had a good day but it was tough for Hannele. She was completely empty and couldn't take in any food. I pushed her up almost every uphill - I could enjoy the ride but she had to fight all the way. The only thing I didn't like today was the cold - I was frozen. Luckily we had no technical problems and enough water. I'll have to feed Hannele some fat today - she's so skinny and has nothing left to burn. I think we can do this and get the leaders' jerseys back."

"I ate a lot but really battled a bit today. I worked very hard but the other girls rode extremely well," said Steyn-Kotze. "Ivonne's more experienced at doing time trials, so hopefully she can help tomorrow. But, I will not give up until we get to Lourensford Wine Estate."

Bucher and Süss celebrate second stage win in mixed category

Bärti Bucher and Esther Süss (Wheeler - BIXS) celebrated their second stage win in a time of 4:10.14 and moved up to second place overall (19:59.16). They were followed by Yolande Speedy and Paul Cordes (MTN Business Qhubeka) in a time of 4:13.10. Speedy and Cordes who remain the overall leaders in their category (19:34.25). Nico Pfitzenmaier and Sally Bigham of the Adidas Big Tree team finished in third place (4:15.40) and are third overall (20:15.34).

Ester Süss of the Wheeler - BIXS team said, "We cycled with Yolande and Paul to the second water point when they had a flat - they're a very strong team. Today was very windy and sandy, but luckily we had no technical problems. I think we're all starting to feel tired and really look forward to the time trial. The mixed category is definitely more competitive than last year."

"We had no problems today, but you must know that Yolande and Paul can't take it easy. We need more hard days to even out the field and as always, the Cape Epic is never easy," said Bärti Bucher.

Yolande Speedy of MTN Business Qhubeka called it a tough day. "We had a flat and had to stop. Of course we were chasing Esther and Bärti all the way to the finish, but never caught up. It was a taxing day, but at least it was cooler than yesterday. And of course it was nice when the wind was behind us, but not when it came from the front."

Masters Category

Cyclelab's Shan Wilson and Andrew Mclean ensured their third stage win in 4:03.18, and they remain the overall leaders in the masters (19:24.01). They were followed by Adrian Enthoven and Gary Marescia (Cycle Lab Jag Foundation) in 4:17.42 and are placed second overall (20:34.38). In third place were Pieter van Rooyen and Milan Spolc (Oleander) in 4:25.58 with their second podium finish in this year's race. They are also in third place overall in a time of (21:48.23). The Big Tree Masters Team Corrie Muller and Robert Sim finished in fourth place in a time of 4:37.43 and have moved to fourth place overall (21:40.34).

Cyclelab's Andrew Mclean says it was a good day for them. "We're not under pressure to take risks to defend the leaders'jerseys and rode at a good tempo with Thomas Frischknecht and some other riders. Of course our legs are getting worse as we get more tired, but luckily it's the same for everyone. The course was also not as hard as the last three days, so I think everyone will enjoy it."

Stage 5: Individual time trial

For Stage 5, a time trial, this year's participants will ride for only 27km and climb a total of 860m. In this time trial stage, teams will set off at 30-second intervals, in reverse order, according to their overall ranking.

The route forms a figure of eight through the foothills of Brandwacht, taking the race along the western side of Worcester through semi-desert vegetation. Eight hundred and sixty metres of climbing is a great deal on any mountain biking day, but over only 27km it will be extremely demanding.

However, the relatively short time spent in the saddle and will give riders a chance to recover and prepare for what is yet to come.



Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM 3:33:01 2 Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 1 0:01:23 3 Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon 0:01:31 4 Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 2 0:05:18 5 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing 0:05:20 6 Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 1 0:05:38 7 Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road 0:05:58 8 Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM2 0:08:35 9 Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM1 0:11:25 10 David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix 0:12:49 11 Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens 0:18:52 12 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 0:19:25 13 Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:24:06 14 Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 2 0:24:37 15 Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain 0:24:37 16 Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 1 0:24:57 17 Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT 0:30:20 18 Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar 0:30:47 19 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com 0:36:51 20 John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team 0:38:11 21 Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine 0:39:06 22 Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 1 0:39:35 23 Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike 0:40:09 24 Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties 0:41:46 25 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 0:41:57 26 Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com 0:42:00 27 Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 1 0:42:23 28 Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ 0:43:34 29 Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de 0:46:44 30 Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE 0:48:42 31 Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental 0:52:34 32 Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK 0:56:01 33 Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS 0:56:11 34 Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat 0:57:05 35 Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank 0:58:30 36 Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active 1:03:41 37 Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats 1:03:46 38 Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta 1:03:55 39 Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance 1:04:21 40 Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime 1:05:16 41 Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent 1:05:39 42 Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun 1:05:40 43 Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch 1:06:56 44 Daniel Espinosa (Ecu) and Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED 1:07:29 45 Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste 1:07:58 46 Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding 1:08:06 47 Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group 1:10:51 48 Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade 1:13:31 49 Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics 1:14:18 50 Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing 1:14:46 51 Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit 1:14:54 52 Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties 1:15:54 53 Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference 1:16:00 54 Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder 1:16:16 55 Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery 1:17:33 56 Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com 1:17:35 57 Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes 1:18:20 57 Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH 59 Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 2 1:18:23 60 Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy 1:19:40 61 Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop 1:20:08 62 Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 1 1:21:07 63 Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats 1:22:46 64 Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso 1:22:55 65 Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 2 1:23:19 66 George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 4 1:23:20 67 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) and Fabian Van Altena (Ned) Campana 1:23:33 68 Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team 1:23:42 69 Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach 1:23:50 70 Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS 1:24:34 71 Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote 1:24:38 72 Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 1 1:24:44 73 Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two 1:24:47 74 Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour 1:24:56 75 Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 1 1:25:03 76 Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt 1:26:35 77 Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike 1:28:07 78 Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo 1:28:31 79 Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties 1:28:37 80 Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2 1:29:10 81 Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital 1:29:13 82 Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team 1:30:26 83 Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 1 1:30:31 84 Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend 1:30:48 85 Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires 1:31:06 86 Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal 1:31:12 87 Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon 1:31:23 88 Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys 1:32:30 89 Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South 1:32:43 90 Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino 1:33:07 91 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion 1:34:23 92 Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports 1:34:25 93 Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN 1:34:53 94 Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil 1:35:07 95 Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike 1:35:35 96 Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info 1:35:43 97 Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux 1:36:20 98 Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers 1:36:28 99 Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa 1:36:54 100 Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB 1:37:03 101 Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless 1:38:09 102 Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers 1:38:09 103 Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha 1:39:44 24 Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software 1:39:55 104 Ignacio Sopesens (Spa) and Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 3 1:40:32 105 Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One 1:40:36 106 Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark 1:40:40 107 Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades 1:41:01 108 Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool 1:42:08 109 Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel 1:42:41 110 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys 1:44:02 111 David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines 1:44:33 112 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles 1:45:45 113 John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates 1:47:03 114 Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way 1:48:25 115 Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS 1:48:45 116 Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance 1:50:06 117 Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 2 1:50:16 118 Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 3 1:50:29 119 Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it 1:51:33 120 Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting 1:51:35 121 Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's 1:53:11 122 Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 2 1:53:15 123 Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte 1:53:22 124 David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com 1:53:31 125 Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream 1:53:39 126 Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer 1:54:33 127 Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank 1:55:00 128 Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp 1:56:00 129 Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go 1:57:28 130 Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx2 1:57:54 131 Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron 1:58:35 132 Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings 1:58:52 133 Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig 1:59:26 134 Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen 1:59:31 39 Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders 1:59:47 135 Eric Nesbitt (Ken) and Daniel Szlapak (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan 2:00:06 136 Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing 2:00:14 137 Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin 2:00:21 138 Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard 2:00:22 139 Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge 2:00:26 140 Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans 2:00:36 141 Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew 2:00:43 142 Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear 2:01:24 143 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital 2:02:05 144 Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD 2:02:35 145 Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM 2:02:54 146 Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore 2:03:03 147 David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security 2:03:04 148 Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro 2:03:13 149 Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com 2:04:22 150 Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers 2:04:53 151 Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre 2:04:58 152 Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 2 2:06:05 153 Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 1 2:06:29 154 Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's 2:07:20 155 Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls 2:07:57 156 Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe 2:07:59 157 Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance 2:08:37 158 John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers 2:09:32 159 Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers 2:11:26 160 Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool 2:11:54 161 Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice 2:12:29 162 Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 3 2:13:21 163 Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice 2:13:41 164 Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq2 2:15:43 165 Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB 2:15:53 166 Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal 2:16:49 167 Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings 2:17:10 168 Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab 2:17:31 169 Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox 2:17:42 170 Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling 2:17:48 171 David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES 2:18:04 172 Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated 2:18:08 173 Dirk Hörnig (Ger) and Martin Auerbach (Ger) Rodale 2:18:42 174 Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 1 2:19:09 175 Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld 2:19:47 176 Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno 2:20:33 177 Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands 2:21:10 178 Louis Dupper (RSA) and Pk De Vlliers (RSA) Untouchables 2:21:40 179 Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri 2:22:27 180 Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil 2:22:57 181 Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic 2:23:23 182 Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F 2:24:16 183 Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals 2:24:59 184 Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice 2:27:32 185 Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig 2:28:07 186 Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days 2:28:44 187 Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles 2:29:14 188 Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside 2:29:56 189 Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS 2:30:55 190 Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT 2:31:48 191 Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA 2:34:26 192 Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply 2:35:09 193 Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell 2:35:14 194 Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar 2:35:43 195 Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira 2:37:14 196 Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA 2:37:34 197 David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles 2:40:04 198 Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo 2:40:49 199 Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods 2:41:59 200 Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty 2:43:09 62 Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World 2:43:25 201 Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators 2:43:41 202 Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike 2:43:44 203 Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles 2:43:57 204 Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona 2:44:33 205 Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos 2:44:40 206 Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts 2:46:47 207 Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion 2:47:20 208 Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 2 2:48:00 209 Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens 2:48:01 210 Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN 2:48:09 211 Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho 2:49:01 212 Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut 2:49:30 213 Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde 2:49:43 214 Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox 2:49:48 215 Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies 2:50:06 216 Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International 2:52:29 217 Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team 2:53:50 218 Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF) 2:56:14 219 Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane 2:56:53 220 Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats 2:57:00 221 Eric van de Sande (Ned) and Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend 2:58:29 222 Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat 2:58:33 223 Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 2 2:58:55 224 Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM 2:59:20 225 Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One 2:59:22 226 Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad 2:59:37 227 Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited 2:59:46 228 Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix 3:00:33 229 Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance 3:00:46 230 Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds 3:00:49 231 Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home 3:01:27 232 Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's 3:02:18 233 Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes 3:02:25 234 Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers 3:03:48 235 Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular 3:05:31 236 Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars 3:06:57 237 Christian Lampe (Ger) and Rainer Sebal (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin 3:07:02 238 Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos 3:08:55 239 Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats 3:09:14 240 Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold 3:09:44 241 Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers 3:10:45 242 Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away 3:10:52 243 Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel 3:11:23 244 Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst 3:11:39 245 Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers 3:11:51 246 Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers 3:14:48 247 Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit 3:15:20 248 Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers 3:15:41 249 Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma 3:16:28 250 Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit 3:16:28 251 Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII 3:16:49 252 Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop 3:17:19 253 Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog 3:20:01 254 David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions 3:20:01 255 John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms 3:20:13 256 Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services 3:20:15 257 Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos 3:22:41 258 Andre Smith (RSA) and Patrice Gautier (RSA) Transito Tigers 3:24:33 259 Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN 3:25:22 260 Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará 3:25:33 261 Robert Baxter (GBr) and Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce 3:25:36 262 Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room 3:27:43 263 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 3:29:00 264 Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 4 3:29:22 265 Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV 3:29:50 266 Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants 3:30:18 267 Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma 3:33:21 268 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN 3:34:06 269 Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs 3:36:15 270 Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil 3:38:59 271 Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car 3:39:23 272 Nicholas Stuber (RSA) and Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers 3:39:25 273 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory 3:41:36 274 Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben 3:45:48 275 Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus 3:46:03 276 Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 2 3:46:11 277 Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life 3:46:14 278 Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker 3:46:14 279 Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men 3:46:16 280 Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers 3:46:56 281 Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza 3:47:55 282 Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared 3:49:13 283 David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre 3:51:33 284 Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business 3:54:29 285 Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power 3:57:46 286 Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery 3:57:51 287 Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders 4:00:09 288 Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders 4:00:21 289 Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet 4:02:59 290 Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld 4:03:05 291 Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt 4:04:43 292 Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It 4:06:22 293 Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious 4:07:39 294 Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape 4:12:05 295 Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad 4:12:12 296 Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel 4:12:43 297 Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore 4:18:55 298 Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers 4:25:33 299 Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab 4:31:55 300 Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments 4:33:10 301 Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team 4:58:19

Men: Individual Finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shaun Lewis (Aus) Swell - Enduro Magazine 4:12:07 2 Onno Houwer (Ned) Hels@Bike 0:14:33 3 Warren Robertson (RSA) The Sleeveless Wizards 0:14:33 4 Cornelius Mathinus Muller (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 0:19:25 5 Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN 0:27:23 6 Gerrit Du Preez (RSA) AdoAir 0:40:32 7 Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) TommyTall 1:07:24 8 Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics 1:24:01 9 Gregg Petersen (UAE) Deddi 1:34:01 10 Thor Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes 11 Steve van der Merwe (RSA) Dirt Riders 1:34:43 12 Hp Muller (RSA) Private Client Holdings 1:37:16 13 Otto Blanckenberg (RSA) Konti Steel 1:37:59 14 James Powers (Oma) Hades 1:39:41 15 Andrew Marsh (RSA) Hansgrohe 1:44:48 16 Harry Beute (Bra) BikeLife Roden 1:48:05 17 Nicholas Finch (GBr) Bicycling SA 1:50:28 18 Ryan Loots (GBr) VC Revolution 1:50:49 19 Frans van De Stroet (Ned) Nunc aut nunquam 1:52:38 20 Coenie Thomas (RSA) Kiwi Dirtbugs 1:52:52 21 Hennie Schoeman (RSA) Amaglugers 1:54:09 22 Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses 1:54:53 23 Ralton Roebert (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter 1:56:40 24 Steen Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers 1:57:43 25 Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team 1:58:05 26 Nick Coley (GBr) Mule Bar Strudel 1:58:57 27 Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) HKGK 2:00:45 28 Michael Prinsloo (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles 2:05:50 29 Sean Egner (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos 2:11:56 30 Jason Brits (RSA) Pick n Pay Race for Change 2:19:04 31 Etienne Roux (RSA) Easy 2:22:11 32 Alexander Klose (Ger) Abbruch 2:22:29 33 Jacques van Dyk (RSA) JJ 2:23:21 34 Pierre Billet (Bel) JP Ticket Express 2:26:57 35 Stefan Hattingh (RSA) NMMU 2:28:30 36 Chris Hyman (RSA) 1234 2:33:01 37 Jacques Viljoen (RSA) Long Riders 2:35:27 38 Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP 2:35:57 39 Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) ilovemycity.co.za 2:40:38 40 Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT 2:43:07 41 Dries Kruger (RSA) Kirk Killissi 2:46:26 42 Kabous Coetzee (RSA) H8TAR 3:04:50 43 Niels van Kampenhout (Ned) Epic Flatlanders 3:24:02 44 Damon De Boor (RSA) Fly Boy 3:25:34 45 Paul Euvrard (RSA) ABSAlute KMG 3:47:39 DNF Jan Schutte (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance DNF James Williamson (Aus) Swell - Enduro Magazine DNF Peter Roux (RSA) Aspen DNF Keith Bradley (RSA) Aspen DNF Matthys Fourie (RSA) Dirt Riders DNF Lake Arapakis (Oma) Hades DNF Freddy Beukes (RSA) Easy DNF Wikus Du Preez (RSA) AdoAir DNF Rowan Grobler (RSA) Club 100 Brothers DNF Andrew Grobler (RSA) Club 100 Brothers DNF Craig Rankin (RSA) Hansgrohe DNF Micho Visser (RSA) Super-Sohnics DNF Andrew Robertson (RSA) The Sleeveless Wizards DNF Sandy Rae (RSA) Deddi DNF Renè Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers DNF Richard Tustin (Aus) Kiwi Dirtbugs DNF Carl van Maanen (RSA) Nunc aut nunquam DNF Sbardella Graziano (Ita) VilYak DNF Alessandro Fortunato (Ita) VilYak DNF Sampie van Rooyen (RSA) ABSAlute KMG DNF Evert Kleynhans (RSA) HKGK DNF Damian Sell (GBr) Mule Bar Strudel DNF Rory Grobelr (RSA) TommyTall DNF Albe Geldenhuys (RSA) USN DNF Karl Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes DNF George Holloway (RSA) Reboni Rockets 2 DNF George Taljaard (RSA) Reboni Rockets 2 DNF Derk Hoving (Ned) ilovemycity.co.za DNF Wayne Ric-Hansen (RSA) Armstrong DNF Mike Ric-Hansen (RSA) Armstrong DNF Darryl Gove (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter DNF Mike Finch (RSA) Bicycling SA DNF Wynand De Villiers (RSA) Boggom en Voertsek DNF Chris De Beer (RSA) Boggom en Voertsek DNF Peter De Vaal (Ned) Mountain Bike Plus Magazine DNF Lean Venter (RSA) 3Starsbrand / Ocean Basket DNF Jan van den Berg (RSA) 3Starsbrand / Ocean Basket DNF Mike Robertson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 78 DNF Alastair Doodson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 78 DNF Paul Victor (RSA) Amaglugers DNF Jim Billet (Swi) JP Ticket Express DNF Janus Earle (RSA) Kirk Killissi DNF Louis Andre van der Merwe (RSA) Konti Steel DNF Bert Ipema (Ned) Philips CL Drachten DNF Edwin van Veen (Ned) Philips CL Drachten DNF Gary Angell (GBr) Private Client Holdings DNF Mark van der Peet (Ned) AFAS DNF Bart Doeven (Ned) AFAS DNF Jon Paine (RSA) Only Fools and Horses DNF Tobias Jakob (Swi) Zahnknirscher & Zahnknisterer DNF Michael Spoerri (Swi) Zahnknirscher & Zahnknisterer DNF Roger Spencer (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos DNF Christian Egan (USA) Brazil Phoenix DNF Marco Marchese (USA) Brazil Phoenix DNF Trevor Crowe (RSA) Future EX Mates DNF Francois Xavier Douay (Fra) Castor & Pollux DNF David Sanchez (Fra) Castor & Pollux DNF Eric De Boor (Swi) Fly Boy DNF Oscar Grobler (RSA) Full Circle DNF Gregory Grobler (RSA) Full Circle DNF Simon Hughes (GBr) GOMERS DNF Paul Chew (GBr) GOMERS DNF Valent Bozic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team DNF Louis Helsloot (Ned) Hels@Bike DNF Andrew Wood (RSA) Long Riders DNF Dekker Vermeulen (RSA) NMMU DNF Klaus Freygang (Ger) OxBike / Chillmaster DNF Benjamin Freygang (Ger) OxBike / Chillmaster DNF Sean Rodney Cascaes (RSA) Pick n Pay Race for Change DNF Leo Wouters (GBr) Rabid Hyenas DNF Roy Wouters (GBr) Rabid Hyenas DNF John Exley (RSA) Red Cherry Too DNF Paddy Murphy Namibia Red Cherry Too DNF Andrew Jamieson (GBr) Red Hot Chilli Peddlers DNF Keith Bradford (RSA) Roadrunner DNF Leon Boshoff (RSA) Roadrunner DNF Quintin Wentzel (RSA) Santam/PSG Konsult DNF Clene van Wyk (RSA) Santam/PSG Konsult DNF Dawie Olivier (RSA) SCS Spartans DNF Nick Mckenzie (RSA) SCS Spartans DNF Luiz Gatti (Bra) TDP & CAB Elite Racers DNF Daan Maijer (Ned) BikeLife Roden DNF Reinhard Frühwald Austria Lietz Sport DNF Gspörer Peter Austria Lietz Sport DNF Johan Pentz (RSA) JJ DNF Garth Walker (RSA) Outsource Digital DNF Brett Pickford (RSA) Outsource Digital DNF Floris Huyben (Bel) The Belgian Eagles DNF Alexandre Provost Canada The Big Fish DNF Francois Theron (RSA) Team Theron DNF James Heilman Canada The Big Fish DNF Paul Thomas (GBr) VC Revolution DNF Freddie van der Colff (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles DNF Yannick Prevost (Bel) The Belgian Eagles DNF Christian Klose (Ger) Abbruch DNF Célio Rodrigues (Bra) TDP & CAB Elite Racers DNF Nolan Daniel (RSA) 1234 DNF Paul Winter (RSA) JAG IT UP DNF Marcello Cenci (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT DNF Jason Lacey (RSA) Future EX Mates DNF Christo De Jonge (RSA) H8TAR DNF Bas De Bruin (Ned) Mountain Bike Plus Magazine DNF Marc van der Vossen (Ned) Epic Flatlanders DNF Pieter van Deventer (RSA) Oneserv DNF Ivin Greyling (RSA) Oneserv DNF Chris Morgan (Nig) Red Hot Chilli Peddlers

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE 4:30:04 2 Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies 0:11:54 3 Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 0:33:42 4 Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN 0:40:13 5 Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT 0:52:06 6 Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies 0:58:24 7 Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized 1:19:01 8 Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing 1:37:22 9 Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies 1:43:54 10 Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines 2:08:58 11 Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies 2:33:16 12 Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake 2:44:27

Women: Individual Finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Naomi Hansen (Aus) Outer Edge/ Amy Gillet Foundation 1 4:47:45 2 Adele Tait (RSA) Ride mag Speed Queens 3:36:03 DNF Cindy Rebello (RSA) Ride mag Speed Queens DNF Erin Greene (NZl) Outer Edge/ Amy Gillet Foundation 1 DNF Alice Caroline Voigts (RSA) A Kiwi & A Bokkie DNF Sarah Heine (NZl) A Kiwi & A Bokkie

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wheeler - BiXS 4:10:14 2 Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka 0:02:56 3 Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree 0:05:26 4 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea 0:39:15 5 Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport 0:44:55 6 Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho 0:47:54 7 Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed 0:53:26 8 Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed 1:00:49 9 Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx 1:09:19 10 Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal 1:11:16 11 Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni 1:18:46 12 Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts 1:21:17 13 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed 1:26:42 14 Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed 1:27:05 15 Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers 1:27:46 16 Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de 1:40:41 17 Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed 1:40:43 18 Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness 1:42:36 19 Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon 1:42:58 20 Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz 1:45:02 21 Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley 1:46:47 22 Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix 1:48:43 23 Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC 1:57:26 24 Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish 1:58:56 25 Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers 2:01:41 26 Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici 2:01:53 27 Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo 2:06:43 28 Andre Feldmann (Ger) and Katrin Hellwig (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action 2:08:18 29 Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech 2:09:49 30 Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick 2:14:40 31 Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark 2:14:42 32 Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print 2:20:04 33 Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing 2:23:09 34 Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers 2:25:16 35 Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders 2:30:02 36 Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream 2:31:47 37 Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town 2:32:24 38 Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak 2:32:45 39 Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA 2:33:52 40 Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots 2:37:27 41 Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '77 2:56:11 42 Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit 2:57:01 43 Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 2 3:08:31 44 Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION 3:09:04 45 Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too 3:10:25 46 Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth 3:18:56 47 Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine 3:19:29 48 Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom 3:20:34 49 Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen 3:24:24 50 Raymond Hack (RSA) and Tanya Van Der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble 3:35:19 51 Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows 3:49:44

Mixed: Individual Finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles 4:39:30 2 Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Beyers 0:19:07 3 Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 2 0:56:37 4 Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf 0:57:47 5 Mandy Nel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance Mixed 1:59:18 6 Laurike van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed 2:12:31 7 Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed 2:35:48 8 Gawie Spies (RSA) Masgcor 2:37:27 9 Caren Henschel (RSA) MikoMax 2:58:34 DNF Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mixed DNF Samantha Oosthuizen (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles DNF Andrew Davison (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 2 DNF Kevin Wright (RSA) Reboni Rockets 1 DNF Elizabeth Osborne (RSA) Reboni Rockets 1 DNF Urs Pietsch (Ger) Ein Fall Für Zwei DNF Christine Graetz (Ger) Ein Fall Für Zwei DNF Johan Bornman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed DNF Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail DNF Ansulaine Spies (RSA) Masgcor DNF Ricus Nel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance Mixed DNF Liezel Beyers (SAr) Beyers DNF Natasa Kovacic (Cro) Bike&Babe Croatia DNF Paulo Slavic (Cro) Bike&Babe Croatia DNF Liesl De Willers (RSA) BikeHamptons DNF Elke De Meerleer (Bel) DECCA DNF Dennis Spaeth (RSA) MikoMax DNF Regula Batt (Swi) RRDB DNF René Duss (Swi) RRDB DNF Verena Noller (Swi) Sportograf DNF Doret van Wyk (RSA) Twentyten DNF Joris Ermens (Bel) DECCA DNF Harry Scheepers (RSA) Twentyten DNF Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail DNF John Vosser (USA) BikeHamptons

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab 4:03:18 2 Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation 0:14:24 3 Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander 0:22:40 4 Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters 0:34:25 5 Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles 0:36:23 6 Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand 0:37:35 7 Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider 0:39:17 8 Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious 0:42:22 9 Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards 0:44:37 10 Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 2 0:45:47 11 Andrew Cillie (RSA) and Russell De Jager (RSA) Powercote Masters 0:50:29 12 Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters 0:51:19 13 Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana 0:56:49 14 Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil 0:59:00 15 Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets 0:59:32 16 Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU 0:59:43 17 Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout 1:00:33 18 Stuart Eunson (Chn) and Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men 1:00:54 19 Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson 1:01:42 20 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters 1:03:47 21 Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela 1:04:02 22 Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini 1:06:37 23 Daniel Smit (RSA) and Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota 1:06:49 25 Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap 1:11:51 26 Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim 1:13:02 27 Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport 1:16:07 28 Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega 1:16:46 29 Kurt Von Buddenbrock (RSA) and Mark Maiden (RSA) High 5 1:16:56 30 Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners 1:17:00 31 Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite 1:19:50 32 Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports 1:19:52 33 Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com 1:20:15 34 Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand 1:22:56 35 Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds 1:23:06 36 Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein 1:24:31 37 Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout 1:24:53 38 Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike 1:26:18 40 Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men 1:30:36 41 Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt 1:31:34 42 Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos 1:32:30 43 Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club 1:33:06 44 Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier 1:34:39 45 Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys 1:36:18 46 Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS 1:37:23 47 Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized 1:37:27 48 John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob 1:37:58 49 Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks 1:39:02 50 Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors 1:39:08 51 Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial 1:42:44 52 Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped 1:45:20 53 Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans 1:45:34 54 Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters 1:50:31 55 Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters 1:52:07 56 Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana 1:57:56 57 Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys 2:04:51 58 Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven 2:05:48 59 Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP 2:06:08 60 Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven 2:07:10 61 Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU 2:11:54 63 Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf 2:16:23 64 Jef Van Den Eeden (Bel) and Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action 2:21:47 65 Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts 2:22:07 66 Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 1 2:22:10 67 Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 3 2:22:43 68 Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy 2:23:12 69 Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat 2:23:12 70 Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared 2:24:03 71 Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove 2:25:11 72 Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire 2:27:00 73 Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU 2:29:13 74 Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech 2:29:35 75 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez and Alewyn 2:32:39 76 William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit 2:33:20 77 Anders Klavberg (Swe) and Günter Andreasson (Swe) cykelmagneten.se 2:38:48 78 Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World 2:39:01 79 Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola 2:40:25 80 Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas 2:43:58 81 Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto 2:44:18 82 Rodney Scholten (Swi) and Martin Barrett (Swi) Zuri Massive 2:46:17 83 Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers 2:47:15 84 Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge 2:48:47 85 Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 87 2:49:33 86 Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals 2:49:43 87 Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE 2:52:14 88 Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia 2:52:47 89 David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos 2:58:41 90 Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS 3:04:50 91 Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse 3:04:55 92 Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs 3:08:53 93 Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 3:12:09 94 Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited 3:16:22 95 Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers 3:18:47 96 Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre 3:21:16 97 James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects 3:24:07 98 Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans 3:25:52 99 Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com 3:27:15 100 Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil 3:39:31 101 Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion 3:44:48 102 Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love 3:46:18 103 Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property 4:08:57

Masters: Individual Finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) Project Rwanda 4:03:23 2 van Staden Robert (RSA) Afripex Albertos Racing 0:51:06 3 Luigi Lutterotti (Ita) Riva Del Garda 1:01:05 4 Shane Peters (RSA) The Force 1:27:12 5 Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Kakiebos Masters 1:43:48 6 Erno van Dongen (Ned) Edo MTBiker 2:01:22 7 Robert Scott (RSA) Discovery 2:16:47 8 Anthony Priday (RSA) The Deckle Edge 2:31:02 9 Malcolm Searle (RSA) Wine Ou's 2:46:55 10 Greg Mook (GBr) PedaL Inc. 2:51:18 11 John Neave (RSA) Brimstone 2:52:08 12 Steve Heywood (RSA) Crank Bullets 2:53:25 13 Jaco Anderson Qatar Jowetts - Andy Square 3:05:34 14 Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife - Fast and Featherless 3:08:09 15 Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) TIB Hollard 2 3:12:37 16 Paul Mckane (RSA) Oh boy, here we go 3:26:55 DNF Malan van Rensburg (RSA) Kakiebos Masters DNF Rob van Nistelrooy (Ned) Edo MTBiker DNF Albert Coetzee (RSA) Afripex Albertos Racing DNF Andrew Bradley (RSA) Discovery DNF Andries Johannes Schaap (RSA) Oh boy, here we go DNF Henk Ackermann (RSA) POINTBREAK DNF Wim De Vos (RSA) POINTBREAK DNF Bruce Dickson (RSA) The Deckle Edge DNF Urs Gerig (Swi) Project Rwanda DNF Paolo Paganini (Ita) 3PV Italia DNF Piergiuseppe Valente (Ita) 3PV Italia DNF Anthony Pickering (RSA) The Force DNF Erik Baeteman (Bel) Beachbikers DNF Rik Vincke (Bel) Beachbikers DNF Sidney Stander (RSA) Brimstone DNF Derek Pieterse (RSA) Pondoland Boys DNF Ian Moss (RSA) Pondoland Boys DNF Billy Sendin (RSA) Wine Ou's DNF John Macleod (GBr) Silent Wolf Scotland DNF Derek Bottom (GBr) Silent Wolf Scotland DNF Stephen Keet (RSA) Crank Bullets DNF Dean Mitzel (USA) Forca Angola DNF Johann Anderson (RSA) Jowetts - Andy Square DNF Antonio Gualtieri (RSA) Old Boys DNF Martin Tyler (RSA) Old Boys DNF Sergio Montagni (Ita) Riva Del Garda DNF Fabio Dias (Bra) Blanch Dias Master Racing DNF Marcelo Blanch Nascimento (Bra) Blanch Dias Master Racing DNF Peter Mitchell (USA) Forca Angola DNF Mark Wynn (GBr) PedaL Inc. DNF Fabrice Anglereaux (Fra) Carbon 14 DNF Herve Dubuis (Fra) Carbon 14 DNF Brett Atkins (RSA) Birdlife - Fast and Featherless DNF Mike Lewis (RSA) TIB Hollard 2 DNF Peter Stutz (RSA) Formerly Fat Men DNF Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men

Men general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 1 17:04:21 2 Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon 0:06:18 3 Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM 0:08:20 4 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing 0:16:28 5 Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens 0:21:42 6 David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix 0:23:48 7 Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM1 0:24:07 8 Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 1 0:27:12 9 Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road 0:34:39 10 Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 2 0:40:04 11 Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM2 0:43:10 12 Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 1 1:08:11 13 Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 1:12:23 14 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 1:28:12 15 Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 2 1:30:55 16 Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain 1:35:24 17 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys 1:58:58 18 John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team 2:23:26 19 Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar 2:28:29 20 Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties 2:39:55 21 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com 2:55:13 22 Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de 2:58:11 23 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 3:07:13 24 Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike 3:12:09 25 Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 1 3:25:10 26 Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com 3:31:57 27 Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE 3:34:35 28 Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade 3:42:52 29 Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK 3:47:11 30 Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ 3:48:48 31 Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding 3:51:55 32 Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat 3:55:15 33 Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 1 4:00:01 34 Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental 4:00:54 35 Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch 4:14:35 36 Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil 4:15:15 37 Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 2 4:16:09 38 Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group 4:18:25 39 Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT 4:18:57 40 Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta 4:19:46 41 Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine 4:26:47 42 Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent 4:28:35 43 Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun 4:41:52 44 Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS 4:44:28 45 Daniel Espinosa (Ecu) and Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED 4:45:36 46 Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats 4:55:41 47 Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties 5:16:11 48 Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 1 5:18:01 49 Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank 5:21:07 50 Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime 5:27:28 51 Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 1 5:39:09 52 Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour 5:43:10 53 Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste 5:45:53 54 Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties 5:48:39 55 George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 4 5:50:10 56 Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery 5:52:23 57 Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference 5:54:18 58 Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder 5:58:48 59 Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike 6:00:39 60 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion 6:01:36 61 Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH 6:03:04 62 Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports 6:06:26 63 Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark 6:09:30 64 Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing 6:10:04 65 Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team 6:17:43 66 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) and Fabian Van Altena (Ned) Campana 6:19:50 67 Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes 6:20:18 68 Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 1 6:21:37 69 Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 2 6:22:41 70 Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team 6:23:08 71 Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS 6:24:41 72 Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit 6:25:36 73 Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats 6:26:33 74 Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer 6:28:32 75 Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach 6:28:39 76 Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike 6:29:13 77 Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt 6:32:48 78 Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active 6:37:20 79 Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso 6:37:36 80 Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy 6:42:46 81 Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino 6:48:43 82 Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 1 6:52:11 83 Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics 6:52:17 84 Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South 6:55:58 85 Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo 6:56:59 86 Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance 6:57:07 87 Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop 6:57:25 88 Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro 6:57:31 89 Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil 6:58:28 90 Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two 7:09:28 91 Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades 7:15:02 92 Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank 7:15:13 93 Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon 7:20:51 94 Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go 7:25:27 95 Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa 7:26:46 96 Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless 7:28:31 97 Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital 7:29:53 98 Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux 7:30:26 99 John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates 7:30:50 100 David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines 7:34:44 101 Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info 7:35:57 102 Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires 7:38:10 103 Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers 7:40:02 104 Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel 7:40:39 105 John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers 7:47:18 106 Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way 7:54:13 107 Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting 7:55:31 108 Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com 8:01:58 109 Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool 8:02:23 110 Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2 8:04:33 111 Ignacio Sopesens (Spa) and Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 3 8:06:18 112 Eric van de Sande (Ned) and Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend 8:07:46 32 Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software 8:12:35 113 Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen 8:18:19 114 Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore 8:18:20 115 Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha 8:19:03 116 Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers 8:20:44 117 Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend 8:20:59 118 Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte 8:22:05 119 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles 8:22:56 120 Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN 8:24:26 121 Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe 8:25:22 122 Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance 8:26:58 123 Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream 8:31:15 124 Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 2 8:31:53 125 Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys 8:34:27 126 Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it 8:36:40 127 Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS 8:38:25 128 Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers 8:38:48 129 Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal 8:50:21 130 Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar 8:53:03 131 Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin 8:57:57 132 Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's 8:58:19 133 Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote 9:01:28 134 Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One 9:02:04 135 Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans 9:02:24 136 Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig 9:06:44 137 Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 2 9:09:04 138 Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 3 9:13:25 139 Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls 9:17:51 140 Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing 9:20:42 141 Eric Nesbitt (Ken) and Daniel Szlapak (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan 9:21:05 142 Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 2 9:22:31 143 Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 1 9:30:49 144 Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox 9:32:24 145 Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq2 9:52:51 146 Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge 9:53:17 147 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital 9:53:59 148 Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno 10:00:57 149 Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers 10:01:19 150 Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD 10:03:43 151 Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx2 10:05:09 152 Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB 10:07:01 153 Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike 10:18:03 154 Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings 10:19:27 155 Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds 10:20:03 156 Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM 10:24:02 50 Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders 10:25:25 157 Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew 10:25:28 158 Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB 10:28:23 159 Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre 10:29:05 160 Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron 10:30:21 161 David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security 10:30:38 162 Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard 10:33:43 163 Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic 10:36:01 164 Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice 10:37:30 165 Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 1 10:39:28 166 Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA 10:39:48 167 Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold 10:47:58 168 Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 3 10:49:43 169 Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS 10:50:51 170 Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance 10:51:30 171 Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside 10:58:10 172 Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp 10:58:24 173 Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal 10:59:58 174 Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands 11:01:42 175 Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool 11:07:44 176 David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com 11:16:33 177 Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT 11:19:57 178 Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear 11:27:35 179 Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab 11:27:38 180 Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling 11:30:04 181 Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 2 11:30:25 182 Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F 11:30:54 183 Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld 11:33:49 184 Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice 11:34:10 185 Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice 11:34:42 186 Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho 11:38:28 187 Dirk Hörnig (Ger) and Martin Auerbach (Ger) Rodale 11:42:54 188 Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators 11:45:47 189 Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's 11:51:31 190 Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens 11:53:32 191 Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad 11:55:08 192 David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES 11:55:46 193 Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion 11:57:13 194 Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated 11:57:19 195 Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International 12:06:35 196 Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team 12:08:22 197 Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings 12:12:09 198 Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles 12:12:35 199 Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty 12:17:19 200 Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig 12:17:46 201 Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo 12:21:59 202 Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira 12:22:52 203 Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days 12:26:10 204 Louis Dupper (RSA) and Pk De Vlliers (RSA) Untouchables 12:27:20 205 David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles 12:32:12 206 Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One 12:34:08 207 Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts 12:42:35 208 Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox 12:43:24 209 Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies 12:45:05 210 Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles 12:45:18 211 Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri 12:49:36 212 Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com 12:49:56 213 Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut 12:55:21 214 Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane 12:57:12 215 Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos 13:05:42 216 Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's 13:05:48 217 Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst 13:11:04 218 Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará 13:13:45 219 Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF) 13:14:26 220 Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals 13:14:29 221 Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona 13:15:52 222 Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN 13:23:55 223 Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes 13:24:24 71 Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World 13:28:55 224 Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance 13:30:42 225 Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos 13:33:42 226 Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers 13:37:18 227 Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods 13:39:01 228 Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog 13:48:01 229 Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde 13:48:06 230 Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore 13:48:43 231 Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services 13:51:55 232 Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN 13:54:21 233 Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers 13:56:08 234 Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars 13:56:54 235 Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 2 13:57:03 236 Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel 13:58:48 237 Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home 13:59:03 238 Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA 14:01:45 239 Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited 14:04:03 240 Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII 14:04:37 241 Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular 14:05:45 242 Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell 14:06:49 243 Christian Lampe (Ger) and Rainer Sebal (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin 14:09:36 244 Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV 14:11:19 245 Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats 14:13:08 246 Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply 14:13:28 247 Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 2 14:17:07 248 David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions 14:17:17 249 Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma 14:17:29 250 Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers 14:18:47 251 Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit 14:21:32 252 Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM 14:28:54 253 Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld 14:35:11 254 Andre Smith (RSA) and Patrice Gautier (RSA) Transito Tigers 14:36:29 255 Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos 14:43:17 256 Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop 14:44:58 257 Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix 14:52:44 258 Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat 15:02:28 259 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 15:03:43 260 John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms 15:04:35 261 Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life 15:13:29 262 Robert Baxter (GBr) and Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce 15:13:40 263 Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers 15:18:14 264 Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car 15:21:06 265 Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room 15:25:07 266 Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away 15:29:42 267 Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers 15:40:15 268 Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker 15:49:20 269 Nicholas Stuber (RSA) and Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers 16:01:12 270 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN 16:02:33 271 Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants 16:02:56 272 Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats 16:06:35 273 Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business 16:09:41 274 Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet 16:16:59 275 Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit 16:17:47 276 Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers 16:21:23 277 Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad 16:24:02 278 Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma 16:25:06 279 Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 4 16:29:26 280 Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It 16:30:57 281 Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil 16:34:01 282 Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared 16:34:43 283 Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben 16:38:39 284 Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery 16:41:47 285 Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape 16:42:19 286 Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men 16:43:35 287 David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre 16:45:06 288 Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus 16:45:16 289 Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power 16:48:27 290 Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs 16:53:26 291 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory 16:59:42 292 Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments 17:08:31 293 Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders 17:09:52 294 Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza 17:19:14 295 Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab 17:26:15 296 Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers 17:27:49 297 Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt 17:28:20 298 Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel 17:31:55 299 Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team 17:55:08 300 Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders 18:03:31 301 Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious 18:25:24

Men - Overall Results: Individual Finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shaun Lewis (Aus) Swell - Enduro Magazine 19:09:17 2 Cornelius Mathinus Muller (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 1:53:02 3 Warren Robertson (RSA) The Sleeveless Wizards 2:54:14 4 Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN 3:07:40 5 Onno Houwer (Ned) Hels@Bike 5:02:29 6 Nick Coley (GBr) Mule Bar Strudel 6:16:06 7 Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) TommyTall 6:27:15 8 Steve van der Merweq (RSA) Dirt Riders 6:49:16 9 Gregg Petersen (UAE) Deddi 7:12:15 10 Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team 8:23:59 11 Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics 8:47:54 12 Hp Muller (RSA) Private Client Holdings 9:02:18 13 Gerrit Du Preez (RSA) AdoAir 9:59:41 14 Harry Beute (Bra) BikeLife Roden 10:01:37 15 Nicholas Finch (GBr) Bicycling SA 10:03:09 16 Hennie Schoeman (RSA) Amaglugers 10:18:49 17 Alexander Klose (Ger) Abbruch 10:24:10 18 Ryan Loots (GBr) VC Revolution 10:37:20 19 Frans van De Stroet (Ned) Nunc aut nunquam 10:44:02 20 Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses 10:45:37 21 Michael Prinsloo (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles 10:54:13 22 Thor Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes 11:01:07 23 Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP 11:06:04 24 Coenie Thomas (RSA) Kiwi Dirtbugs 11:10:15 25 James Powers (Oma) Hades 11:27:07 26 Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) HKGK 11:32:34 27 Etienne Roux (RSA) Easy 11:42:53 28 Andrew Marsh (RSA) Hansgrohe 11:59:17 29 Sean Egner (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos 12:03:14 30 Niels van Kampenhout (Ned) Epic Flatlanders 12:17:58 31 Otto Blanckenberg (RSA) Konti Steel 12:23:17 32 Jacques Viljoen (RSA) Long Riders 12:45:25 33 Jason Brits (RSA) Pick n Pay Race for Change 12:52:19 34 Pierre Billet (Bel) JP Ticket Express 12:56:28 35 Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) ilovemycity.co.za 12:57:00 36 Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT 13:03:42 37 Chris Hyman (RSA) 1234 13:11:37 38 Jacques van Dyk (RSA) JJ 13:15:11 39 Stefan Hattingh (RSA) NMMU 13:16:29 40 Dries Kruger (RSA) Kirk Killissi 13:22:14 41 Steen Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers 13:23:24 42 Ralton Roebert (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter 13:27:42 43 Damon De Boor (RSA) Fly Boy 13:56:53 44 Kabous Coetzee (RSA) H8TAR 14:26:55 45 Paul Euvrard (RSA) ABSAlute KMG 16:46:25

Women general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE 21:26:57 2 Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies 0:08:42 3 Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 1:58:02 4 Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN 2:18:48 5 Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT 3:47:35 6 Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies 4:18:29 7 Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized 5:45:40 8 Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies 6:22:41 9 Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing 7:05:02 10 Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines 9:50:18 11 Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies 10:07:23 12 Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake 10:45:21

Ladies - Overall Results: Individual Finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Naomi Hansen (Aus) Outer Edge/ Amy Gillet Foundation 1 24:35:54 2 Adele Tait (RSA) Ride mag Speed Queens 11:09:10

Mixed general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka 19:34:25 2 Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS 0:24:50 3 Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree 0:41:09 4 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea 2:09:27 5 Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport 3:15:18 6 Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho 3:44:00 7 Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed 4:08:04 8 Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed 4:29:36 9 Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx 5:10:20 10 Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts 5:19:43 11 Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark 5:28:21 12 Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed 5:58:06 13 Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal 6:23:33 14 Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni 6:38:04 15 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed 6:41:58 16 Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de 6:55:05 17 Andre Feldmann (Ger) and Katrin Hellwig (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action 7:23:39 18 Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon 7:40:17 19 Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici 7:50:09 20 Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers 8:00:21 21 Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech 8:13:01 22 Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix 8:32:30 23 Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley 8:49:29 24 Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz 8:55:55 25 Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed 9:05:54 26 Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC 9:22:03 27 Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness 9:27:49 28 Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak 9:45:01 29 Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers 9:59:15 30 Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots 10:11:45 31 Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick 10:19:29 32 Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print 10:29:01 33 Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing 10:34:48 34 Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo 11:05:11 35 Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish 11:25:35 36 Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA 11:32:54 37 Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers 11:56:44 38 Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders 11:56:53 39 Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream 12:28:35 40 Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town 12:31:13 41 Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too 13:25:48 42 Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit 13:41:56 43 Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '77 13:58:10 44 Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth 13:59:56 45 Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION 14:00:17 46 Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows 14:01:13 47 Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 2 14:20:26 48 Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom 14:28:56 49 Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine 14:38:29 50 Raymond Hack (RSA) and Tanya Van Der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble 14:51:58 51 Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen 15:04:23

Mixed - Overall Results: Individual Finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles 23:07:58 2 Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Beyers 1:55:39 3 Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 2 3:19:52 4 Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf 4:58:29 5 Laurike van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed 6:29:20 6 Mandy Nel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance Mixed 7:27:17 7 Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed 10:07:15 8 Gawie Spies (RSA) Masgcor 10:28:29 9 Caren Henschel (RSA) MikoMax 10:59:38

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab 19:24:01 2 Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation 1:10:37 3 Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand 1:56:33 4 Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters 2:16:33 5 Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander 2:24:22 6 Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU 2:27:34 7 Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious 2:28:16 8 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters 2:37:20 9 Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider 2:42:46 10 Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles 2:51:49 11 Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil 3:04:40 12 Andrew Cillie (RSA) and Russell De Jager (RSA) Powercote Masters 3:16:46 13 Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela 3:37:55 14 Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards 3:39:12 15 Stuart Eunson (Chn) and Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men 3:39:53 16 Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters 4:02:11 17 Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana 4:19:53 18 Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 2 4:21:25 19 Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein 4:33:01 20 Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized 4:48:44 21 Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap 5:05:13 22 Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega 5:07:05 23 Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson 5:09:11 24 Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club 5:09:44 25 Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout 5:09:51 26 Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners 5:18:41 27 Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini 5:20:34 28 Daniel Smit (RSA) and Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota 5:23:30 29 Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters 5:31:52 30 Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets 5:42:38 31 Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds 5:48:49 33 Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike 5:55:10 34 Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial 5:55:46 35 Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout 6:12:49 36 John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob 6:18:11 37 Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim 6:34:06 38 Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com 6:38:22 39 Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand 6:39:54 40 Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys 6:44:31 41 Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors 6:54:21 42 Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports 6:57:43 43 Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt 7:14:33 44 Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU 7:19:08 45 Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS 7:21:32 46 Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos 7:46:12 47 Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier 7:48:03 48 Kurt Von Buddenbrock (RSA) and Mark Maiden (RSA) High 5 7:53:31 49 Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans 7:54:30 51 Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven 8:08:03 52 Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport 8:14:58 53 Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite 8:25:24 54 Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men 8:28:19 55 Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks 8:37:52 56 Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared 8:56:25 57 Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana 8:58:10 58 Jef Van Den Eeden (Bel) and Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action 9:15:23 59 Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts 9:18:47 60 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez and Alewyn 9:22:17 61 Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU 9:34:20 62 Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys 9:40:53 63 Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped 9:47:23 64 Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters 9:59:38 65 Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven 10:04:07 66 Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf 10:25:34 67 Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 87 10:31:47 68 Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 1 10:48:32 69 Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP 10:52:50 70 Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat 11:05:06 72 Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy 11:11:34 73 Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech 11:24:53 74 Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove 11:29:49 75 Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire 11:45:55 76 William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit 11:50:26 77 Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 3 11:52:38 78 Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia 11:54:11 79 Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola 12:01:38 80 Anders Klavberg (Swe) and Günter Andreasson (Swe) cykelmagneten.se 12:20:25 81 Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge 12:25:48 82 Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals 12:27:24 83 Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse 12:30:13 84 Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS 12:31:06 85 Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE 12:41:14 86 Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World 12:43:14 87 Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas 12:55:13 88 Rodney Scholten (Swi) and Martin Barrett (Swi) Zuri Massive 12:56:10 89 Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers 13:13:16 90 David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos 13:17:13 91 Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto 13:37:40 92 Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers 13:44:48 93 James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects 13:51:38 94 Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre 13:53:52 95 Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 13:59:30 96 Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs 14:04:05 97 Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited 14:10:15 98 Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love 14:44:22 99 Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans 14:44:27 100 Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion 14:49:01 101 Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com 14:51:59 102 Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil 15:50:57 103 Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property 16:19:05