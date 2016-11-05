Rochette wins Canadian cyclo-cross title
Walter second and Dyck third
Maghalie Rochette (Luna) won the elite women's Canadian cyclo-cross title at the championship event held in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Saturday.
The Pan-American Continental Championship bronze medallist, built a lead of 30 seconds over chasers Walter and Dyck with two laps to go and easily held onto her lead through the finish line to take the maple-leaf jersey.
Sydney McGill won the under-23 women's race ahead of Ruby West (Cannodale).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team)
|0:42:13
|2
|Sandra Walter (Liv Cycling Canada)
|0:01:10
|3
|Mical Dyck (Naked Factory Racing)
|0:01:46
|4
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (SAS-Macogep-Acquisio p/p Mazda)
|0:01:54
|5
|Natasha Elliott (Garneau - Easton Cycling)
|0:03:22
|6
|Cindy Montambault (Trek-GPL)
|0:03:26
|7
|Ashley Barson (Focus CX Team Canada)
|0:03:38
|8
|Lisa Holmgren (Centurion Next Wave)
|0:04:31
|9
|Shantel Koenig (Redbike)
|0:05:50
|10
|Julie Van Der Hoop (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar)
|0:07:27
|11
|Shawna Donaldson (Synergy Racing CC)
|0:08:26
|12
|Natascha Piciga (Giant Toronto/Liv Pb Powerwatts)
|0:08:32
|13
|Marilyne Proulx (Dalbix Sherbrooke)
|0:11:30
|14
|Emilie Hauss (Collectif De Course Bikurious)
|0:12:53
|15
|Laurence Bourque (Club Des Dynamiks De Contrecoeur)
|0:13:30
|16
|Evelyne Gagnon (Stingray/Trek/Lacasse)
|17
|Jodi Wendland (Velo Outaouais)
|DNF
|Emma Bedard (SAS-Macogep-Acquisio p/p Mazda)
|DNS
|Robyn Angeles (Independent)
|DNS
|Kara Hagedorn (Pedalhead Road Works)
|DNS
|Sarah-Anne Brault (Independent)
