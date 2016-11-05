Trending

Rochette wins Canadian cyclo-cross title

Walter second and Dyck third

Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) had been on the Rochester podium in the past
Maghalie Rochette (Luna) won the elite women's Canadian cyclo-cross title at the championship event held in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Saturday.

The Pan-American Continental Championship bronze medallist, built a lead of 30 seconds over chasers Walter and Dyck with two laps to go and easily held onto her lead through the finish line to take the maple-leaf jersey.

Sydney McGill won the under-23 women's race ahead of Ruby West (Cannodale).

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team)0:42:13
2Sandra Walter (Liv Cycling Canada)0:01:10
3Mical Dyck (Naked Factory Racing)0:01:46
4Christel Ferrier Bruneau (SAS-Macogep-Acquisio p/p Mazda)0:01:54
5Natasha Elliott (Garneau - Easton Cycling)0:03:22
6Cindy Montambault (Trek-GPL)0:03:26
7Ashley Barson (Focus CX Team Canada)0:03:38
8Lisa Holmgren (Centurion Next Wave)0:04:31
9Shantel Koenig (Redbike)0:05:50
10Julie Van Der Hoop (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar)0:07:27
11Shawna Donaldson (Synergy Racing CC)0:08:26
12Natascha Piciga (Giant Toronto/Liv Pb Powerwatts)0:08:32
13Marilyne Proulx (Dalbix Sherbrooke)0:11:30
14Emilie Hauss (Collectif De Course Bikurious)0:12:53
15Laurence Bourque (Club Des Dynamiks De Contrecoeur)0:13:30
16Evelyne Gagnon (Stingray/Trek/Lacasse)
17Jodi Wendland (Velo Outaouais)
DNFEmma Bedard (SAS-Macogep-Acquisio p/p Mazda)
DNSRobyn Angeles (Independent)
DNSKara Hagedorn (Pedalhead Road Works)
DNSSarah-Anne Brault (Independent)

