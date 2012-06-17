Trending

Ontario - Defenders wins Canadian national team relay title

Cycling BC and Scott-3RoxRacing round out top three

Full Results

Trade Team Relay
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Ontario - Defenders0:44:34
Evan McNeely
Peter Disera
Emily Batty
Adam Morka
2Cycling BC0:44:46
Evan Guthrie
Quinn Moberg
Catharine Pendrel
Max Plaxton
3Scott - 3Rox Racing #20:46:04
Marc - Antoine Nadon
Tyson Wagler
Amanda Sin
Geoff Kabush
4Team Ontario - Trek0:46:05
Peter Glassford
Daniel Varga
Cayley Brooks
Mitch Bailey)
5Équipe du Québec #10:46:44
Leandre Bouchard
Alexandre Vialle
Frederique Larose-Gingras
Antoine Caron
6Équipe du Québec #20:47:29
Patrick Chartrand
Vincent Belhumeur
Sarah Moore
Sebastien Cadieux-Duval
7Norco Factory Team0:47:53
Andrew L'Esperance
Haley Smith
Bretton Matthews
Andrew Watson
8Scott - 3Rox Racing - #10:49:32
Cameron Jette
Mikaela Kofman
Derek Zandstra
Laura Bietola
9Team Ontario - Retro0:49:51
Mike Garrigan
Davis Ross
Sam Wagler
Steve Noble
10Équipe du Québec #30:53:38
Patrick Martin
Laurence Harvey
Valerie Meunier
Frederique Trudel

Club Relay
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Opus - OGC0:48:08
Mathieu Belanger Barette
Steven Noble
Andreanne Pichette
Guillaume Larose-Gingras
2Lapierre - POC0:49:07
Kelsey Krushel
Matt Farquharson
Mandy Dreyer
Kelsey Krushel
3Xprezo-Borsao0:49:08
Matthew Hadley
Sandra Walter
Jean Ann Berkenpas
Phil Depault
4CVM 2 VALS - #10:49:13
Cindy Montambault
Alex Laventu
P Oliver Veillette
Xavier Perrault)
5Team Manitoba0:54:33
Anna Schappert
Jared Fawcett
Willem Boresma
Ari Robinson
6CVM 2 VALS - # 20:55:14
Laonie Arsenault
JC Desrosiers
Kayla Morin Blanchette
Benjamin Boucher

