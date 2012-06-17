Ontario - Defenders wins Canadian national team relay title
Cycling BC and Scott-3RoxRacing round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Ontario - Defenders
|0:44:34
|Evan McNeely
|Peter Disera
|Emily Batty
|Adam Morka
|2
|Cycling BC
|0:44:46
|Evan Guthrie
|Quinn Moberg
|Catharine Pendrel
|Max Plaxton
|3
|Scott - 3Rox Racing #2
|0:46:04
|Marc - Antoine Nadon
|Tyson Wagler
|Amanda Sin
|Geoff Kabush
|4
|Team Ontario - Trek
|0:46:05
|Peter Glassford
|Daniel Varga
|Cayley Brooks
|Mitch Bailey)
|5
|Équipe du Québec #1
|0:46:44
|Leandre Bouchard
|Alexandre Vialle
|Frederique Larose-Gingras
|Antoine Caron
|6
|Équipe du Québec #2
|0:47:29
|Patrick Chartrand
|Vincent Belhumeur
|Sarah Moore
|Sebastien Cadieux-Duval
|7
|Norco Factory Team
|0:47:53
|Andrew L'Esperance
|Haley Smith
|Bretton Matthews
|Andrew Watson
|8
|Scott - 3Rox Racing - #1
|0:49:32
|Cameron Jette
|Mikaela Kofman
|Derek Zandstra
|Laura Bietola
|9
|Team Ontario - Retro
|0:49:51
|Mike Garrigan
|Davis Ross
|Sam Wagler
|Steve Noble
|10
|Équipe du Québec #3
|0:53:38
|Patrick Martin
|Laurence Harvey
|Valerie Meunier
|Frederique Trudel
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Opus - OGC
|0:48:08
|Mathieu Belanger Barette
|Steven Noble
|Andreanne Pichette
|Guillaume Larose-Gingras
|2
|Lapierre - POC
|0:49:07
|Kelsey Krushel
|Matt Farquharson
|Mandy Dreyer
|Kelsey Krushel
|3
|Xprezo-Borsao
|0:49:08
|Matthew Hadley
|Sandra Walter
|Jean Ann Berkenpas
|Phil Depault
|4
|CVM 2 VALS - #1
|0:49:13
|Cindy Montambault
|Alex Laventu
|P Oliver Veillette
|Xavier Perrault)
|5
|Team Manitoba
|0:54:33
|Anna Schappert
|Jared Fawcett
|Willem Boresma
|Ari Robinson
|6
|CVM 2 VALS - # 2
|0:55:14
|Laonie Arsenault
|JC Desrosiers
|Kayla Morin Blanchette
|Benjamin Boucher
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy