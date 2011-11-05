McNeeley solos to Canadian espoir title
Stafford, Martin make podium places
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan McNeely (Can) Emd Serono / Specialized
|0:53:31
|2
|Jared Stafford (Can) Ride With Rendall
|0:00:16
|3
|Jeremy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team
|0:02:17
|4
|Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Prud'Homme/Iga
|0:02:59
|5
|Mitchell Bailey (Can) Trek Canada Mtb Team
|0:03:16
|6
|Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:04:05
|7
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Team Manitoba
|0:04:17
|8
|Conor O'Brien (Can) Emd Serono Specialized
|0:05:56
|9
|Stephen Cooley (Can) Team Saskatchewan
|0:06:05
|10
|Andrew De Cal (Can) Liberty! Bicycles
|0:06:23
|11
|Matthew Farquharson (Can) Lapierre Canada
|0:06:35
|12
|Joël Desgreniers (Can) Unattached
|0:06:46
|13
|Zachary Hughes (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:07:15
|14
|Preston Wagler (Can) 3 Rox Racing
|0:07:31
|15
|Bretton Matthews (Can) Total Sports The Bike Shop
|0:07:39
|16
|Alex Gibson (Can) Esteemtraining.Com
|17
|Tyson Wagler (Can) 3 Rox Racing
|18
|Kiernan Orange (Can) Ride With Rendall
|19
|Alex Schmidt (Can) Liberty! Bicycles
|20
|Corey Brioschi (Can) Revolt Racing
|21
|Stephen Andrichuk (Can) Cyclemeisters
|DNF
|Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factor
|DNF
|Connor Wilson (Can) Team Alberta
