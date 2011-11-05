Trending

McNeeley solos to Canadian espoir title

Stafford, Martin make podium places

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan McNeely (Can) Emd Serono / Specialized0:53:31
2Jared Stafford (Can) Ride With Rendall0:00:16
3Jeremy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team0:02:17
4Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Prud'Homme/Iga0:02:59
5Mitchell Bailey (Can) Trek Canada Mtb Team0:03:16
6Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Norco Factory Team0:04:05
7Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Team Manitoba0:04:17
8Conor O'Brien (Can) Emd Serono Specialized0:05:56
9Stephen Cooley (Can) Team Saskatchewan0:06:05
10Andrew De Cal (Can) Liberty! Bicycles0:06:23
11Matthew Farquharson (Can) Lapierre Canada0:06:35
12Joël Desgreniers (Can) Unattached0:06:46
13Zachary Hughes (Can) Norco Factory Team0:07:15
14Preston Wagler (Can) 3 Rox Racing0:07:31
15Bretton Matthews (Can) Total Sports The Bike Shop0:07:39
16Alex Gibson (Can) Esteemtraining.Com
17Tyson Wagler (Can) 3 Rox Racing
18Kiernan Orange (Can) Ride With Rendall
19Alex Schmidt (Can) Liberty! Bicycles
20Corey Brioschi (Can) Revolt Racing
21Stephen Andrichuk (Can) Cyclemeisters
DNFEvan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factor
DNFConnor Wilson (Can) Team Alberta

