Mitchell secures men's title
Gatto takes commanding women's title win
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Mitchell (Dunbar/Intense/Sombrio)
|0:03:27.97
|2
|Jamie Biluk (Pinkbike/Suspensionwerx/Bondtraining.ca)
|0:03:29.84
|3
|Dean Tennant (Dunbar Cycles/Sombrio)
|0:03:30.38
|4
|Thomas Vanderham (Independent)
|0:03:30.50
|5
|Ryan Vanderham (Independent)
|0:03:30.93
|6
|Adriano Digiacinto (Bryson Racing Clan)
|0:03:31.61
|7
|Kenny Smith (SRAM, EVIL, Dakine, Chromagg)
|0:03:32.32
|8
|Benoit Rioux (equipe qc xprezo borsao)
|0:03:34.06
|9
|Yann Gauvin (Lama Cycles)
|0:03:34.25
|10
|Rob Fraser (Primary Racing)
|0:03:34.51
|11
|Simon Garstin (Team BC)
|0:03:34.61
|12
|Julien Laramee (Quilicot)
|0:03:35.05
|13
|Philippe Cyrenne Blanchard (Rocky mountain bicycle/ Cycle néron)
|0:03:35.07
|14
|Nick Quinn (brysonracingclan)
|0:03:35.24
|15
|Andy Thibodeau (Independent)
|0:03:35.96
|16
|Charles-Alexandre Dube (On the Edge Canada)
|0:03:37.16
|17
|Ewan Fafard (Cove Bikes)
|0:03:37.59
|18
|Matt Zdriluk (LAPIERRE - RACEFACE)
|0:03:37.73
|19
|Tyler Gorz (pinkbike.com & CBR)
|0:03:37.86
|20
|Matthew Beer (Independent)
|0:03:37.97
|21
|Harold Woolnough (Silent Devinci Racing)
|0:03:38.24
|22
|Jordie Lunn (Jamis Biles/Rockstar Energy)
|0:03:38.32
|23
|Drew Paulter (Primary/TREK/SRAM)
|0:03:38.34
|24
|Jeff Hunter (Cove Bikes)
|0:03:38.62
|24
|Tyler Gnitt (Independent)
|26
|Dan Skogland (Cove Bikes)
|0:03:40.00
|27
|Sidney Slotegraaf (Lapierre/Raceface)
|0:03:43.04
|28
|Ross Measures (Knolly Bikes/SRAM)
|0:03:44.09
|29
|Cameron Woods (pinkbike.com/devinci)
|0:03:44.23
|30
|Jean Sebastion Therrien (Trident Sports/Banshee Racing)
|0:03:44.97
|31
|Jeff Beeston (Trail Bicycles/Eatmore Sprouts)
|0:03:45.09
|32
|Aaron Dobie (Dunbar Cycles)
|0:03:47.49
|33
|Justin MacKnish (Lamar Cycles/Morewood)
|0:03:47.63
|34
|Ross Roseingrave (IDunbar Cycles)
|0:03:48.81
|35
|James Frost (Utopia Optics, Leatt Brace, Rudy Project)
|0:03:48.82
|36
|Mitch Thornton (Giant / Dakine / Cyclepath)
|0:03:49.09
|37
|Benoit LaBelle (Lama Cycles)
|0:03:50.26
|38
|Maxime Fortin Faubert (Independent)
|0:03:51.34
|39
|Ken Faubert (Dunbar Cycles)
|0:03:51.82
|40
|Guillame Lafleur-Smith (Xprezo)
|0:03:54.93
|41
|Kevin Landry (Banshee/Trident Factory Racing)
|0:03:55.02
|42
|Bryden Rigets (CCN/Intense/SuspensionWerx)
|0:03:56.23
|43
|Robert Venables (Dunbar Cycles)
|0:03:56.82
|44
|Tyler Paksi (Independent)
|0:04:08.94
|45
|Derek Plehwe (XPRESS RACING)
|0:04:09.36
|46
|Mike Trickett (Freeride Mountain Sports)
|0:04:10.58
|47
|Mark Noftall (Freeride Mountain Sports)
|0:04:21.02
|48
|Cole Carter (DHRacer/Intersport/Specialized/Nema)
|0:05:04.15
|DNS
|Adam Mautle (Dunbar Cycles/Sombrio
|DNS
|Adrian Cleary Cleary (Skyride Cycle
|DNS
|Bill Macewen (Steed Cycles
|DNS
|Kyle Lockyer (Devinci
|DNS
|Taylor Rowlands (Independent
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Micayla Gatto (Cycling BC, Oakley)
|0:03:55.13
|2
|Miranda Miller (SantaCruz/SRAM/Pinkbike/Cycling B.C)
|0:04:03.28
|3
|Casey Brown (Independent)
|0:04:08.26
|4
|Rebecca McQueen (Independent)
|0:04:13.14
|5
|Kjersten Lone (ProCityRacing/Kali Protectives)
|0:04:17.40
|6
|Anne Laplante (Équipe du Québec - XPREZO - BORSAO)
|0:04:17.50
|7
|Vaea Verbeeck (Independent)
|0:04:20.61
|8
|Danice Uyesugi (CCN/Intense/RaceFace)
|0:04:24.45
|9
|Jennifer McMillan (thebrysonracingclan.com)
|0:04:30.52
|10
|Jaime Hill (CycleComponentNetwork/Troy Lee Designs)
|0:04:31.51
|11
|Kristen Courtney (Independent)
|0:04:42.29
|12
|Terri-Anne Howard (Park Cycle/Oneghost Industries)
|0:05:08.02
|DNF
|Kristen Smart (cove bikes/sombrio clothing
|DNS
|Lorraine Blancher (Ind
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remi Gauvin (PerformX/Evil)
|0:03:28.51
|2
|Nicholas Geddes (Norco Factory Team and BC Team)
|0:03:31.83
|3
|Kyle Sangers (J&J Cycle)
|0:03:33.33
|4
|Riley Suhan (Pinkbike/Devinci, Darkside, Smith)
|0:03:33.39
|5
|Max Horner (brysonracingclan.com)
|0:03:37.02
|6
|Chayse Marshall (Full Boar Bike Store, Sun Peaks, Knollu)
|0:03:39.94
|7
|Danny Frey (THESECT/DECAL WORKS)
|0:03:40.74
|8
|Tyler Allison (Team BC)
|0:03:41.60
|9
|Cody Ratte (brysonracingclan.com)
|0:03:43.84
|10
|Linden Feniak (Cove / Sunshine Coast Cycling Club)
|0:03:45.02
|11
|Guillaume Labrie (Équipe du Québec/LamaCycles)
|0:03:47.52
|12
|Alex Currie (Pinkbike/Devinci)
|0:03:48.59
|13
|Brandon Indic (Independent)
|0:03:50.28
|14
|Philippe Morin (Quebec Provincial Team)
|0:03:50.32
|15
|Brenden Klassen (Independent)
|0:03:51.43
|16
|Michael Oosterveld (Silent Davince)
|0:03:52.50
|17
|Justin Dale (Dunbar Cycles)
|0:03:52.87
|18
|Sky Gustin (Lama Cycles/Cycling BC)
|0:03:54.20
|19
|Kye Walstrom (Cove Factory Team)
|0:03:56.66
|20
|Samuel Thibault (Équipe du Québec - Gravité Sports)
|0:03:56.97
|21
|Taylor Smith (Cycle Component Network)
|0:04:01.78
|22
|Brennen Brosinsky (Independent)
|0:04:04.27
|23
|Cam Porteous (DUNBAR CYCLES)
|0:04:05.11
|24
|Al Raines (MC 1 Racing)
|0:04:07.31
|25
|Braeden Onciul (Express Racing)
|0:04:09.30
|26
|Nicholas Grimm (Bryson Racing Clan)
|0:04:10.83
|27
|Cam Hilts (pinkbike.com/devinci)
|0:04:24.58
|DNS
|Glithero Caleb (Kamikaze/Troylee
|DNS
|Brad Zdriluk (GIANT ADRENILINE RACER 2 WHEELS
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelsey Begg (Cycling BC)
|0:05:15.15
|DNS
|Holly Feniak (Cove / sunshine coast cycling club
