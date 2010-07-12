Trending

Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Mitchell (Dunbar/Intense/Sombrio)0:03:27.97
2Jamie Biluk (Pinkbike/Suspensionwerx/Bondtraining.ca)0:03:29.84
3Dean Tennant (Dunbar Cycles/Sombrio)0:03:30.38
4Thomas Vanderham (Independent)0:03:30.50
5Ryan Vanderham (Independent)0:03:30.93
6Adriano Digiacinto (Bryson Racing Clan)0:03:31.61
7Kenny Smith (SRAM, EVIL, Dakine, Chromagg)0:03:32.32
8Benoit Rioux (equipe qc xprezo borsao)0:03:34.06
9Yann Gauvin (Lama Cycles)0:03:34.25
10Rob Fraser (Primary Racing)0:03:34.51
11Simon Garstin (Team BC)0:03:34.61
12Julien Laramee (Quilicot)0:03:35.05
13Philippe Cyrenne Blanchard (Rocky mountain bicycle/ Cycle néron)0:03:35.07
14Nick Quinn (brysonracingclan)0:03:35.24
15Andy Thibodeau (Independent)0:03:35.96
16Charles-Alexandre Dube (On the Edge Canada)0:03:37.16
17Ewan Fafard (Cove Bikes)0:03:37.59
18Matt Zdriluk (LAPIERRE - RACEFACE)0:03:37.73
19Tyler Gorz (pinkbike.com & CBR)0:03:37.86
20Matthew Beer (Independent)0:03:37.97
21Harold Woolnough (Silent Devinci Racing)0:03:38.24
22Jordie Lunn (Jamis Biles/Rockstar Energy)0:03:38.32
23Drew Paulter (Primary/TREK/SRAM)0:03:38.34
24Jeff Hunter (Cove Bikes)0:03:38.62
24Tyler Gnitt (Independent)
26Dan Skogland (Cove Bikes)0:03:40.00
27Sidney Slotegraaf (Lapierre/Raceface)0:03:43.04
28Ross Measures (Knolly Bikes/SRAM)0:03:44.09
29Cameron Woods (pinkbike.com/devinci)0:03:44.23
30Jean Sebastion Therrien (Trident Sports/Banshee Racing)0:03:44.97
31Jeff Beeston (Trail Bicycles/Eatmore Sprouts)0:03:45.09
32Aaron Dobie (Dunbar Cycles)0:03:47.49
33Justin MacKnish (Lamar Cycles/Morewood)0:03:47.63
34Ross Roseingrave (IDunbar Cycles)0:03:48.81
35James Frost (Utopia Optics, Leatt Brace, Rudy Project)0:03:48.82
36Mitch Thornton (Giant / Dakine / Cyclepath)0:03:49.09
37Benoit LaBelle (Lama Cycles)0:03:50.26
38Maxime Fortin Faubert (Independent)0:03:51.34
39Ken Faubert (Dunbar Cycles)0:03:51.82
40Guillame Lafleur-Smith (Xprezo)0:03:54.93
41Kevin Landry (Banshee/Trident Factory Racing)0:03:55.02
42Bryden Rigets (CCN/Intense/SuspensionWerx)0:03:56.23
43Robert Venables (Dunbar Cycles)0:03:56.82
44Tyler Paksi (Independent)0:04:08.94
45Derek Plehwe (XPRESS RACING)0:04:09.36
46Mike Trickett (Freeride Mountain Sports)0:04:10.58
47Mark Noftall (Freeride Mountain Sports)0:04:21.02
48Cole Carter (DHRacer/Intersport/Specialized/Nema)0:05:04.15
DNSAdam Mautle (Dunbar Cycles/Sombrio
DNSAdrian Cleary Cleary (Skyride Cycle
DNSBill Macewen (Steed Cycles
DNSKyle Lockyer (Devinci
DNSTaylor Rowlands (Independent

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Micayla Gatto (Cycling BC, Oakley)0:03:55.13
2Miranda Miller (SantaCruz/SRAM/Pinkbike/Cycling B.C)0:04:03.28
3Casey Brown (Independent)0:04:08.26
4Rebecca McQueen (Independent)0:04:13.14
5Kjersten Lone (ProCityRacing/Kali Protectives)0:04:17.40
6Anne Laplante (Équipe du Québec - XPREZO - BORSAO)0:04:17.50
7Vaea Verbeeck (Independent)0:04:20.61
8Danice Uyesugi (CCN/Intense/RaceFace)0:04:24.45
9Jennifer McMillan (thebrysonracingclan.com)0:04:30.52
10Jaime Hill (CycleComponentNetwork/Troy Lee Designs)0:04:31.51
11Kristen Courtney (Independent)0:04:42.29
12Terri-Anne Howard (Park Cycle/Oneghost Industries)0:05:08.02
DNFKristen Smart (cove bikes/sombrio clothing
DNSLorraine Blancher (Ind

Junior Expert Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remi Gauvin (PerformX/Evil)0:03:28.51
2Nicholas Geddes (Norco Factory Team and BC Team)0:03:31.83
3Kyle Sangers (J&J Cycle)0:03:33.33
4Riley Suhan (Pinkbike/Devinci, Darkside, Smith)0:03:33.39
5Max Horner (brysonracingclan.com)0:03:37.02
6Chayse Marshall (Full Boar Bike Store, Sun Peaks, Knollu)0:03:39.94
7Danny Frey (THESECT/DECAL WORKS)0:03:40.74
8Tyler Allison (Team BC)0:03:41.60
9Cody Ratte (brysonracingclan.com)0:03:43.84
10Linden Feniak (Cove / Sunshine Coast Cycling Club)0:03:45.02
11Guillaume Labrie (Équipe du Québec/LamaCycles)0:03:47.52
12Alex Currie (Pinkbike/Devinci)0:03:48.59
13Brandon Indic (Independent)0:03:50.28
14Philippe Morin (Quebec Provincial Team)0:03:50.32
15Brenden Klassen (Independent)0:03:51.43
16Michael Oosterveld (Silent Davince)0:03:52.50
17Justin Dale (Dunbar Cycles)0:03:52.87
18Sky Gustin (Lama Cycles/Cycling BC)0:03:54.20
19Kye Walstrom (Cove Factory Team)0:03:56.66
20Samuel Thibault (Équipe du Québec - Gravité Sports)0:03:56.97
21Taylor Smith (Cycle Component Network)0:04:01.78
22Brennen Brosinsky (Independent)0:04:04.27
23Cam Porteous (DUNBAR CYCLES)0:04:05.11
24Al Raines (MC 1 Racing)0:04:07.31
25Braeden Onciul (Express Racing)0:04:09.30
26Nicholas Grimm (Bryson Racing Clan)0:04:10.83
27Cam Hilts (pinkbike.com/devinci)0:04:24.58
DNSGlithero Caleb (Kamikaze/Troylee
DNSBrad Zdriluk (GIANT ADRENILINE RACER 2 WHEELS

Junior Expert Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelsey Begg (Cycling BC)0:05:15.15
DNSHolly Feniak (Cove / sunshine coast cycling club

