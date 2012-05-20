Gagne wins Mont Tremblant round of Canada Cup
Walter triumphs in women's contest
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Raphael Gagne (Can)
|1:20:10
|2
|Neal Kindree (Can)
|0:01:39
|3
|Leandre Bouchard (Can)
|0:01:54
|4
|Matthew Hadley (Can)
|0:02:05
|5
|Jeremy Martin (Can)
|0:02:27
|6
|Antoine Caron (Can)
|0:02:28
|7
|Cameron Jette (Can)
|0:03:51
|8
|Andrew L'esperance (Can)
|0:04:52
|9
|Mitchell Bailey (Can)
|0:04:30
|10
|Andrew Watson (Can)
|0:04:52
|11
|Peter Glassford (Can)
|0:05:27
|12
|Kris Sneddon (Can)
|0:05:47
|13
|Pete Ostroski (USA)
|0:07:30
|14
|Stefan Widmer (Can)
|0:08:03
|15
|Sébastien Cadieux-Duval (Can)
|0:08:20
|16
|Seamus Powell (USA)
|0:08:35
|17
|Félix Cote (Can)
|0:09:12
|18
|Troy Wells (USA)
|0:10:04
|19
|Patrick Chartrand (Can)
|0:10:21
|20
|Ross Davis (Can)
|0:10:59
|21
|Billy Melone (USA)
|0:11:26
|22
|Steven Noble (Can)
|0:11:58
|23
|Tyson Wagler (Can)
|0:12:01
|24
|Emmanuel Boily (Can)
|0:12:07
|25
|Jon Kinsie (Can)
|0:12:54
|26
|Daniel Varga (Can)
|0:13:23
|27
|Benoit Simard (Can)
|0:13:29
|28
|Graham Torrie (Can)
|0:13:39
|29
|Kelsey Krushel (Can)
|0:14:06
|30
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can)
|0:14:33
|31
|Jarrod Forrest (Can)
|0:14:37
|32
|Samuel Tremblay (Can)
|0:14:50
|33
|Mathieu Bélanger Barrette (Can)
|0:15:03
|34
|Michael Mooradian (USA)
|0:15:31
|35
|Jeremi Bussières (Can)
|0:15:48
|36
|Philippe Dépault (Can)
|0:16:01
|37
|Alexis Cartier (Can)
|0:16:14
|38
|Imad El-Ghazal (Lib)
|0:16:23
|39
|Eric Jeanotte (Can)
|0:16:29
|40
|Corey Brioschi (Can)
|0:16:48
|41
|Matthew Farquharson (Can)
|0:17:03
|42
|Bretton Matthews (Can)
|0:17:21
|43
|Xavier Perreault (Can)
|0:17:30
|44
|Timothy Carleton (Can)
|45
|Scott Lynch (Can)
|0:19:15
|46
|Neil Schiemann (Can)
|0:19:59
|47
|Maxime Lemay (Can)
|0:20:12
|48
|Jon Slaughter (Can)
|0:20:35
|49
|Steven Turcotte (Can)
|0:21:38
|50
|Jonathan Cantin (Can)
|0:21:41
|51
|Trent Meyers (Can)
|0:22:17
|52
|Christopher Hamlin (USA)
|0:22:54
|53
|Eric Merlin (Can)
|0:23:02
|54
|Luc Boily (Can)
|0:23:48
|55
|Patrick Mimeault (Can)
|56
|Mark Winfield (Can)
|57
|Francis Lehoux (Can)
|58
|Olivier Robidoux (Can)
|59
|Jon Winfield (Can)
|60
|Matt Miller (USA)
|61
|Nikita Touchette-Lebel (Can)
|62
|Tyler Darcy (Can)
|63
|Jeremy Martin (Can)
|64
|Noah Tautfest (USA)
|65
|Jonathan Boucher (Can)
|66
|Steve Fréchette (Can)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|1:12:47
|2
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|0:00:46
|3
|Mikaela Kofman (Can)
|0:03:41
|4
|Mariske Strauss (RSA)
|0:05:58
|5
|Cayley Brooks (Can)
|0:06:08
|6
|Aleksandra Mooradian (Pol)
|0:06:24
|7
|Haley Smith (Can)
|0:07:24
|8
|Sarah Moore (Can)
|0:07:30
|9
|Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)
|0:08:26
|10
|Heather Gray (Can)
|0:09:42
|11
|Marie-Claude Surprenant (Can)
|0:11:34
|12
|Bryna Blanchard (USA)
|0:12:16
|13
|Mandy Dreyer (Can)
|0:12:48
|14
|Annick Chrétien (Can)
|0:13:14
|15
|Samantha Wagler (Can)
|0:14:36
|16
|Katlyn Dundas (Can)
|17
|Laurence Harvey (Can)
|0:14:49
|18
|Emily Flynn (Can)
|0:15:08
|19
|Valerie Meunier (Can)
|0:18:34
