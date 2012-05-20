Trending

Gagne wins Mont Tremblant round of Canada Cup

Walter triumphs in women's contest

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raphael Gagne (Can)1:20:10
2Neal Kindree (Can)0:01:39
3Leandre Bouchard (Can)0:01:54
4Matthew Hadley (Can)0:02:05
5Jeremy Martin (Can)0:02:27
6Antoine Caron (Can)0:02:28
7Cameron Jette (Can)0:03:51
8Andrew L'esperance (Can)0:04:52
9Mitchell Bailey (Can)0:04:30
10Andrew Watson (Can)0:04:52
11Peter Glassford (Can)0:05:27
12Kris Sneddon (Can)0:05:47
13Pete Ostroski (USA)0:07:30
14Stefan Widmer (Can)0:08:03
15Sébastien Cadieux-Duval (Can)0:08:20
16Seamus Powell (USA)0:08:35
17Félix Cote (Can)0:09:12
18Troy Wells (USA)0:10:04
19Patrick Chartrand (Can)0:10:21
20Ross Davis (Can)0:10:59
21Billy Melone (USA)0:11:26
22Steven Noble (Can)0:11:58
23Tyson Wagler (Can)0:12:01
24Emmanuel Boily (Can)0:12:07
25Jon Kinsie (Can)0:12:54
26Daniel Varga (Can)0:13:23
27Benoit Simard (Can)0:13:29
28Graham Torrie (Can)0:13:39
29Kelsey Krushel (Can)0:14:06
30Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can)0:14:33
31Jarrod Forrest (Can)0:14:37
32Samuel Tremblay (Can)0:14:50
33Mathieu Bélanger Barrette (Can)0:15:03
34Michael Mooradian (USA)0:15:31
35Jeremi Bussières (Can)0:15:48
36Philippe Dépault (Can)0:16:01
37Alexis Cartier (Can)0:16:14
38Imad El-Ghazal (Lib)0:16:23
39Eric Jeanotte (Can)0:16:29
40Corey Brioschi (Can)0:16:48
41Matthew Farquharson (Can)0:17:03
42Bretton Matthews (Can)0:17:21
43Xavier Perreault (Can)0:17:30
44Timothy Carleton (Can)
45Scott Lynch (Can)0:19:15
46Neil Schiemann (Can)0:19:59
47Maxime Lemay (Can)0:20:12
48Jon Slaughter (Can)0:20:35
49Steven Turcotte (Can)0:21:38
50Jonathan Cantin (Can)0:21:41
51Trent Meyers (Can)0:22:17
52Christopher Hamlin (USA)0:22:54
53Eric Merlin (Can)0:23:02
54Luc Boily (Can)0:23:48
55Patrick Mimeault (Can)
56Mark Winfield (Can)
57Francis Lehoux (Can)
58Olivier Robidoux (Can)
59Jon Winfield (Can)
60Matt Miller (USA)
61Nikita Touchette-Lebel (Can)
62Tyler Darcy (Can)
63Jeremy Martin (Can)
64Noah Tautfest (USA)
65Jonathan Boucher (Can)
66Steve Fréchette (Can)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandra Walter (Can)1:12:47
2Cindy Montambault (Can)0:00:46
3Mikaela Kofman (Can)0:03:41
4Mariske Strauss (RSA)0:05:58
5Cayley Brooks (Can)0:06:08
6Aleksandra Mooradian (Pol)0:06:24
7Haley Smith (Can)0:07:24
8Sarah Moore (Can)0:07:30
9Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)0:08:26
10Heather Gray (Can)0:09:42
11Marie-Claude Surprenant (Can)0:11:34
12Bryna Blanchard (USA)0:12:16
13Mandy Dreyer (Can)0:12:48
14Annick Chrétien (Can)0:13:14
15Samantha Wagler (Can)0:14:36
16Katlyn Dundas (Can)
17Laurence Harvey (Can)0:14:49
18Emily Flynn (Can)0:15:08
19Valerie Meunier (Can)0:18:34

Latest on Cyclingnews