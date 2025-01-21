Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race - Women 2025 route
The 145.7km Deakin University Elite Women’s Road Race at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, takes place on Saturday, February 1, 2025.
The 2025 route for the one-day Women's WorldTour race reverts to the traditional start/finish along the waterfront in Geelong and running in a clockwise direction, rather than the counter-clockwise path taken the past two years.
From Steampacket Gardens, riders take off at 12:40 local time and head for Thirteenth Beach coast toward Torquay. From Bells Beach, the peloton will make a steep climb up the cliffs and inland to country roads of Mariac and Barrabool.
The Geelong 21km circuit awaits, which includes the Challambra climb, with two laps that usually split the field to pieces. In a new addition to the 2025 course, the peloton will go around the Geelong Botanic Gardens at Corio Bay. The final pass of the Challambra climb leads to a downhill run to the finish line on the famous Geelong waterfront.
