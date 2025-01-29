Ally Wollaston claims first Women's Surf Coast Classic in Torquay

By
published

The rider from New Zealand clinches the win in new 1.1 women's race ahead of Chloe Dygert and Georgia Baker

TORQUAY AUSTRALIA JANUARY 29 Ally Wollaston of New Zealand and Team FDJ Suez celebrates at podium as racewinner during the 2nd Surf Coast Classic 2025 Womens Elite a 1186km one day race from Lorne to Torquay on January 29 2025 in Torquay Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Ally Wollaston (FDJ-Suez) celebrates the win at the first women's edition of 1.1 raned Surf Coast Classic in Torquay (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Ally Wollaston (FDJ-Suez) claimed the first win of the season for her new team FDJ-Suez, charging across the line ahead of Chloe Dygert (Canyon-SRAM) with an assured sprint at the first edition of the women's 1.1 ranked women's Surf Coast Classic –  a 118km mid-week race to kick off the action before Saturday's Women's WorldTour event at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

The rider from New Zealand had already made it obvious in South Australia that she had the form, winning the bunch sprint on stage 1 of the Santos Tour Down Under but having to settle for the second step of the podium then as a solo break had already snaffled the top spot. Wollaston just needed the opportunity to deliver when the top step was at stake and Wednesday turned out to be her day. 

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

Latest on Cyclingnews