Neve Bradbury late withdrawal from Women's Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

By
published

Illness keeps Australian contender from lining up – 'it's not the time of year to be really pushing and forcing' says sports director

ADELAIDE AUSTRALIA JANUARY 16 Neve Bradbury of Australia and Team CANYONSRAM Zondacrypto during the Top Riders Press Conference prior to the 9th Santos Womens Tour Down Under 2025 UCIWWT on January 16 2025 in Adelaide Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Neve Bradbury (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) before the Santos Women's Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

Neve Bradbury looked set to be one of the key contenders in a strong Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto squad at the Women's Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race on Saturday but when the team headed to the waterside sign-on in Geelong they were one member short, illness meant the 22-year-old Australian would have to sit this one out. 

Bradbury, who came eighth overall at the Tour Down Under and fourth on the Willunga Hill stage, had already sat out the new 1.1 ranked Surf Coast Classic on Wednesday and unfortunately wasn't quite ready to get back out there.

"She wasn't 100% well before Wednesday's race, and so we'd made the decision to not start there," sports director Beth Duryea told Cyclingnews just before the race started. "Since she's also not 100% recovered – it's just like a small sort of cold, basically – we just said, 'OK, it's not, it's not the time of year to be really pushing and forcing', even though we knew that actually she could do really well in this race, and it would be good for our team plan if she was here.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.