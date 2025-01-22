Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Women past winners

Champions 2016-2024

Deakin University Elite Womens Road Race at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race podium (l-r): second place Dominika Wlodarczyk (UAE Team ADQ), winner Rosita Reijnhout (Visma-Lease A Bike) and third place Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Suez) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Women - Past winners

YearRider Name (Country) Team
2024Rosita Reijnhout (Netherlands) Visma-Lease a Bike
2023Loes Adegeest (Netherlands) FDJ-SUEZ
2020Liane Lippert (Germany) Sunweb
2019Arlenis Sierra (Cuba) Astana Women's Team
2018Chloe Hosking (Australia) Alé Cipollini
2017Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) Orica - Scott
2016Amanda Spratt (Australia) Orica - AIS
