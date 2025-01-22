Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Women past winners
Champions 2016-2024
Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Women - Past winners
|Year
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2024
|Rosita Reijnhout (Netherlands) Visma-Lease a Bike
|2023
|Loes Adegeest (Netherlands) FDJ-SUEZ
|2020
|Liane Lippert (Germany) Sunweb
|2019
|Arlenis Sierra (Cuba) Astana Women's Team
|2018
|Chloe Hosking (Australia) Alé Cipollini
|2017
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) Orica - Scott
|2016
|Amanda Spratt (Australia) Orica - AIS
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tom Pidcock given chance to shine at Ardennes Classics as Q36.5 secure wild card invitationsBriton expected to be a contender for both Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège
-
How to watch Tour Down Under 2025 – Live streams, TV channels, Timings for men's stage 3Catch all the action from the men's race, running January 21-26
-
This high-spec smart trainer is now under $400 making it one of the best value aroundWith 38% off and hundreds of top-rated reviews, the Saris H3 has many of the best smart trainer features at a fraction of the price
-
Best gravel shoes 2025: All the best options for every kind of gravel cyclingThe best gravel shoes on the market, from racy options through to hike-a-bike workhorses for bikepackers