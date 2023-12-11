Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race - Women 2024 route

Image 1 of 1 Route map for Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race - Women in 2024 (Image credit: Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race)

Starting and finishing in Geelong, the 143km Deakin University Elite Women’s Road Race at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, will take place on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

After making some adjustments from previous years and running the race in the opposite direction in its 2023 return after a two-year hiatus, the organisers have continued with the same route for this year’s race.

Heading out from the start at the Geelong waterfront, the course winds and climbs its way through Highton, Ceres with the first uphill challenge, Barrabool and Moriac before diverting to the coast. Echelons could strike as the peloton transverses the exposed Thirteenth Beach stretch before turning inland from Ocean Grove, and heading through the Bellarine Peninsula back toward Geelong city.

The final 33 kilometres will be contested across two laps on the finishing circuit, with the steep ascent of Challambra. The multiple 830m climb sequence will be a pivotal phase in the race and presents an ideal opportunity for breakaways in the turn for the finish.

After capturing those Queen of the Mountain points on Challambra, the riders speed down Scenic Road into Queens Park. After a left turn and climb of Melville Avenue, the race then continues up Minerva Road, connecting through to Church Street to the finish line at the Geelong waterfront.