Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race past winners

Champions at the Australian event 2015-2024

Laurence Pithie of New Zealand (Groupama-FDJ) receives the trophy as race winner of Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race for elite men directly from for pro Cadel Evans of Australia
YearRider Name (Country)
2024Laurence Pithie (New Zealand) Groupama-FDJ
2023Marius Mayrhofer (Germany) dsm-firmenich
2020Dries Devenyns (Belgium) Deceuninck-Quick Step
2019Elia Viviani (Italy) Deceuninck-Quick Step
2018Jay McCarthy (Australia) Bora - Hansgrohe
2017Nikias Arndt (Germany) Sunweb
2016Peter Kennaugh (Great Britain) Sky
2015Gianni Meersman (Belgium) Etixx - Quick Step
