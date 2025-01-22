Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2025 route
In the 10th edition of the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, the 2025 one-day WorldTour event on February 2 will be a total distance of 184km with more than 2,000 metres of elevation gain. The race is based in Geelong, 75km south-west of Melbourne, and takes its name from the famous Great Ocean Road, which includes awe-inspiring scenery on the Victorian coast with white beaches and soaring bluffs.
The route will follow the 'traditional' path last used in 2020, going in a clockwise direction from the coastline and Bells Beach for an inland stretch and then local finishing circuits that include four climbs of the Challambra Crescent.
Eastern Beach Road will be used for the start and finish at Steampacket Gardens in Geelong, heading east to Curlewis and then dropping south on the coastline, passing through Ocean Grove and Barwon Heads, the home base of race founder Cadel Evans, en route to Torquay.
The cliffs must be conquered after passing Bells Beach, with the route heading inland toward Moriac. It is a steady climb to Barrabool Road, where the peloton passes the highest section at 191 metres above sea level and begins the second half of the contest. After a searing downhill after passing through Ceres, the peloton has 68km remaining, which takes place on the Geelong circuits, three-and-a-half laps of 21km each.
Mountain classification points will be on offer for the first three of four climbs of Challambra Crescent, with an average of 8.7% on the 1.4km stretch, the final section rising to 11%. The climb should prove pivotal for the finish.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tom Pidcock given chance to shine at Ardennes Classics as Q36.5 secure wild card invitationsBriton expected to be a contender for both Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège
-
How to watch Tour Down Under 2025 – Live streams, TV channels, Timings for men's stage 3Catch all the action from the men's race, running January 21-26
-
This high-spec smart trainer is now under $400 making it one of the best value aroundWith 38% off and hundreds of top-rated reviews, the Saris H3 has many of the best smart trainer features at a fraction of the price
-
Best gravel shoes 2025: All the best options for every kind of gravel cyclingThe best gravel shoes on the market, from racy options through to hike-a-bike workhorses for bikepackers