Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2025 route

Image 1 of 2 The peloton crests Challambra Crescent climb during the 2024 Men's Elite Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race (Image credit: CHRIS PUTNAM / AFP / Getty Images) Map and elevation profile for men's 2025 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race (Image credit: Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race)

In the 10th edition of the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, the 2025 one-day WorldTour event on February 2 will be a total distance of 184km with more than 2,000 metres of elevation gain. The race is based in Geelong, 75km south-west of Melbourne, and takes its name from the famous Great Ocean Road, which includes awe-inspiring scenery on the Victorian coast with white beaches and soaring bluffs.

The route will follow the 'traditional' path last used in 2020, going in a clockwise direction from the coastline and Bells Beach for an inland stretch and then local finishing circuits that include four climbs of the Challambra Crescent.

Eastern Beach Road will be used for the start and finish at Steampacket Gardens in Geelong, heading east to Curlewis and then dropping south on the coastline, passing through Ocean Grove and Barwon Heads, the home base of race founder Cadel Evans, en route to Torquay.

The cliffs must be conquered after passing Bells Beach, with the route heading inland toward Moriac. It is a steady climb to Barrabool Road, where the peloton passes the highest section at 191 metres above sea level and begins the second half of the contest. After a searing downhill after passing through Ceres, the peloton has 68km remaining, which takes place on the Geelong circuits, three-and-a-half laps of 21km each.

Mountain classification points will be on offer for the first three of four climbs of Challambra Crescent, with an average of 8.7% on the 1.4km stretch, the final section rising to 11%. The climb should prove pivotal for the finish.