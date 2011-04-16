Trending

Fontana sprints to eliminator win

Engen fastest among the women

Saturday's Centurion sprint race victories went to Marco Fontana and to Alexandra Engen.

22 women and 84 men went took on the qualifying time trial. The eliminator included six riders per heat. The top two advanced into the next rounds.

Close decisions and bold passing maneuvers delighted spectators. Some young guns were able to compete with world class riders, showing their capacity in a short and fast competition.

Fontana defeated Matthias Pfrommer and 18-year-old Julian Schelb, while Engen left Elisabeth Sveum and Kathrin Stirnemann behind in the women's race.

Brief Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
2Matthias Pfrommer (Ger)
3Julian Schelb (Ger)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alexandra Engen (Swe)
2Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Merida Smart Safety
3Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Cycling

