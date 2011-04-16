Fontana sprints to eliminator win
Engen fastest among the women
Saturday's Centurion sprint race victories went to Marco Fontana and to Alexandra Engen.
22 women and 84 men went took on the qualifying time trial. The eliminator included six riders per heat. The top two advanced into the next rounds.
Close decisions and bold passing maneuvers delighted spectators. Some young guns were able to compete with world class riders, showing their capacity in a short and fast competition.
Fontana defeated Matthias Pfrommer and 18-year-old Julian Schelb, while Engen left Elisabeth Sveum and Kathrin Stirnemann behind in the women's race.
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|2
|Matthias Pfrommer (Ger)
|3
|Julian Schelb (Ger)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alexandra Engen (Swe)
|2
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Merida Smart Safety
|3
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Cycling
