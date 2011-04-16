Image 1 of 25 The men get their awards (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 25 Two riders give it their all in the sprint rounds. (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 3 of 25 Women's sprint podium (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 4 of 25 Alexandra Engen wins the women's sprint. (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 5 of 25 Marco Fontana en route to a win (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 6 of 25 Marco Fontana dashes to the finish (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 7 of 25 Marco Fontana wins the men's sprint eliminator (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 8 of 25 Marco Fontana in second gets ready to make a pass (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 9 of 25 A rider in the sprint (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 10 of 25 Julian Schelb (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 11 of 25 The start of the men's sprint final (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 12 of 25 Alexandra Engen leads Elisabeth Sveum (Image credit: Philipp von Ditfurth) Image 13 of 25 Alexandra Engen on her way to a win (Image credit: Philipp von Ditfurth) Image 14 of 25 Alexandra Engen signs autographs (Image credit: Philipp von Ditfurth) Image 15 of 25 Women's sprint podium: Stirnemann, Engen and Sveum (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 16 of 25 Alexandra Engen leads. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 17 of 25 The riders are off. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 18 of 25 Ralf Naef (Multivan Merida) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 19 of 25 The men are off. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 20 of 25 The start of the men's final, from the back (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 21 of 25 Time trials were used to determine seating. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 22 of 25 Marco Fontana sprints toward victory (Image credit: Philipp von Ditfurth) Image 23 of 25 Men's sprint podium: Jochen Kass, Matthias Pfrommer , Marco Fontana Julian Schelb, Manuel Fumic (Image credit: Philipp von Ditfurth) Image 24 of 25 Women's sprint podium: Elisabeth Sveum, Alexandra Engen and Kathrin Stirnemann (Image credit: Philipp von Ditfurth) Image 25 of 25 The start of the women's final (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)

Saturday's Centurion sprint race victories went to Marco Fontana and to Alexandra Engen.

22 women and 84 men went took on the qualifying time trial. The eliminator included six riders per heat. The top two advanced into the next rounds.

Close decisions and bold passing maneuvers delighted spectators. Some young guns were able to compete with world class riders, showing their capacity in a short and fast competition.

Fontana defeated Matthias Pfrommer and 18-year-old Julian Schelb, while Engen left Elisabeth Sveum and Kathrin Stirnemann behind in the women's race.

Brief Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 2 Matthias Pfrommer (Ger) 3 Julian Schelb (Ger)