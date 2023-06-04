Brussels Cycling Classic: Arnaud Demare wins sprint with bike throw

By Stephen Farrand
published

Frenchman beats Andresen and Meeus after aggressive Classics racing

Arnaud Demare wins the 2023 Brussels Cycling Classic
Arnaud Demare wins the 2023 Brussels Cycling Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) won the 103rd edition of the Brussels Cycling Classic, winning a close sprint after a large break of 23 riders held off the peloton. 

Kelland O’Brian (Jayco-AlUla) made a late solo attack but was pulled back by Lewis Askey for his Groupama-FDJ teammate.

Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) opened up the sprint down the middle of the road but was passed by several other sprinters. 

20-year-old Dane Tobias Lund Andresen (Team DSM) appeared to get ahead of Demare but the French rider kept his speed and won with a bike throw. 

Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) was third and Girmay fourth. 

Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) raced in Belgium just a week after finishing the Giro d'Italia. The Canadian made several attacks, made the select front group and finished tenth.

More to follow.  

Results powered by FirstCycling 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

