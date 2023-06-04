Brussels Cycling Classic: Arnaud Demare wins sprint with bike throw

Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) won the 103rd edition of the Brussels Cycling Classic, winning a close sprint after a large break of 23 riders held off the peloton.

Kelland O’Brian (Jayco-AlUla) made a late solo attack but was pulled back by Lewis Askey for his Groupama-FDJ teammate.

Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) opened up the sprint down the middle of the road but was passed by several other sprinters.

20-year-old Dane Tobias Lund Andresen (Team DSM) appeared to get ahead of Demare but the French rider kept his speed and won with a bike throw.

Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) was third and Girmay fourth.

Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) raced in Belgium just a week after finishing the Giro d'Italia. The Canadian made several attacks, made the select front group and finished tenth.

More to follow.

Results powered by FirstCycling