Brussels Cycling Classic: Arnaud Demare wins sprint with bike throw
Frenchman beats Andresen and Meeus after aggressive Classics racing
Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) won the 103rd edition of the Brussels Cycling Classic, winning a close sprint after a large break of 23 riders held off the peloton.
Kelland O’Brian (Jayco-AlUla) made a late solo attack but was pulled back by Lewis Askey for his Groupama-FDJ teammate.
Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) opened up the sprint down the middle of the road but was passed by several other sprinters.
20-year-old Dane Tobias Lund Andresen (Team DSM) appeared to get ahead of Demare but the French rider kept his speed and won with a bike throw.
Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) was third and Girmay fourth.
Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) raced in Belgium just a week after finishing the Giro d'Italia. The Canadian made several attacks, made the select front group and finished tenth.
More to follow.
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Criterium du Dauphine stage 1: Tour de France rivals face offVinegagaard, Bernal, Gaudu, Yates, Carapaz, Hindley, Mas and Alaphilippe back in action
-
Brussels Cycling Classic: Arnaud Demare wins sprint with bike throwFrenchman beats Andresen and Meeus after aggressive Classics racing
-
Prototype Canyon gravel bike spotted at UnboundPeter Stetina and Carolin Schiff were both racing on what looks like a new gravel bike from Canyon
-
Prototype BMC road bike breaks cover at Critérium du DauphinéA new aero-focused frame and brand new componentry and wheels from Campagnolo at the Dauphine