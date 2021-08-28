Trending

Remco Evenepoel wins Brussels Cycling Classic

By

Deceuninck-QuickStep rider attacks alone to take second win in three days

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) pulled off another solo victory at the Brussels Cycling Classic, just two days after winning the Druivenkoers-Overijse race.

On Thursday, Evenepoel attacked alone with 60km to go. This time he took advantage of several breakaway companions going the wrong way with 18km to go and then attacked Aime De Gendt (Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert) with 10km to go and time trialed to victory.

De Gendt finished 50 seconds behind, while Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) won the sprint for third place at 2:14 after being lead out by teammate Philippe Gilbert. Marc Hirschi and the USA’s Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) finished fifth and sixth after also joining the break of the race with Evenepoel and De Gendt but then also going the wrong way.

“My legs weren’t fresh after the other day but I’m happy to win here, this is almost my home race,” Evenepoel said.

“It’s weird that some of the guys went the wrong way because we all have the route in our computers. I knew we had to go left because we had to go to my home village and across a cobbled street.

“I was surprised when it happened but there was no point in waiting because the peloton was quite close in the end. It’s just a shame for the race because everyone was quite strong and aggressive.”

Evenepoel has still to earn selection for the Belgian team for the Road World Championships but has avoided demanding a place, letting his legs do the talking. He has likely now done enough to secure a secondary leadership role alongside designated team leader Wout van Aert.

He will ride the Benelux Tour next week and then target the time trial and road race at the European Championships in Trento, Italy in early September, a week before the World Championships on home roads in Flanders.

How it happened

The 204km one-day race started in the Belgian capital and headed deep into the Flemish countryside.

An early break led the race to the Muur of Geraardsbergen but the legendary Flemish climb and the fight for position split the race with Evenepoel following a strong attack from Victor Campenaerts (Qhubeka-NextHash).

They caught the early break and were joined by Gilbert, Van der Sande, Hirschi and McNulty, and then quickly opened a 90-second gap on the Alpecin-Fenix lead peloton.

Arkéa–Samsic and Cofidis tried to help the chase on the ride back to Brussels but the remaining climbs and cobbled road, plus occasional rain, made their task difficult.

The riders from the early break were eventually dispatched and everyone was expecting an attack from Evenepoel near his home village of Schepdaal. However, the confusion at the junction with 18km to go split the group and allowed Evenepoel to take advantage of local knowledge of the roads and superb form to win again.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:28:30
2Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:50
3Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:13
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
6Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
7Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:16
8Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
9Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
10Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
11Martijn Budding (Ned) Beat Cycling
12Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka NextHash
13Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
14Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
15Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
16Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis
18Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
19Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
20Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
21Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
22Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) TotalEnergies
23Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB Sungod
24Roberto González (Pan) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
25Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
26Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
27Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
28Gil D´Heygere (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
29Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
30Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
31Florian Dauphin (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
32Luke Lamperti (USA) Trinity Racing
33Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
34Max Walker (GBr) Trinity Racing
35Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
36Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
37Jordy Bouts (Bel) Beat Cycling
38Kamil Gradek (Pol) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
39Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB Sungod
40Brent Van De Kerkhove (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
41Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
42Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
43Luuc Bugter (Ned) Beat Cycling
44Lennert Teugels (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
45Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
46Michael Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
47Stan Van Tricht (Bel) SEG Racing Academy
48Axel Laurance (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
49Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
50Oliver Rees (GBr) Trinity Racing
51Thomas Bonnet (Fra) TotalEnergies
52Andreas Stokbro (Den) Qhubeka NextHash
53Matthew Devins (Irl) Trinity Racing
54Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 0:02:24
55Matthew Riccitello (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
56Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:27
57Ceriel Desal (Bel) Binogal Pauwels Sauzen WB
58Sven Burger (Ned) Beat Cycling
59Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex
60Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis
61Nicola Bagioli (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
62Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
63Blake Quick (Aus) Trinity Racing
64Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
65Adrien Petit (Fra) TotalEnergies
66Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
67Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
68Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
69Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 0:02:34
71Erik Nordsaeter (Nor) Uno-X Pro Team
72Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:38
73Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Qhubeka NextHash 0:02:40
74Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
75Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
76Alan Jousseaume (Fra) TotalEnergies
77Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
78Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
79Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
80Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
81Mathis le Berre (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:03:10
82Michael Gogl (Aut) Qhubeka NextHash
83Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies 0:03:16
84Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:04:26
85Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
86Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
87Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
88Yannis Voisard (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy 0:07:37
DNFGuillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
DNFJonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
DNFGianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
DNFOtto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
DNFIljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNFBoy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
DNFJasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
DNFRoger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
DNFThomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFMarc Oliver Pritzen (RSA) Team Qhubeka
DNFLasse Norman Hansen (Den) Qhubeka NextHash
DNFJonas Van Genechten (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
DNFBoris Vallee (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
DNFDimitri Peyskens (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
DNFLindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFThimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFDayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
DNFRobbe Ceurens (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFLogan Lakota Phippen (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFSam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJoonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFStephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFUmberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFDamien Gaudin (Fra) TotalEnergies
DNFVeljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
DNFJoab Schneiter (Swi) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
DNFEtienne van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
DNFJan Willem van Schip (Ned) Beat Cycling
DNFPiotr Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling
DNFJules Hesters (Bel) Beat Cycling
DNFJim Brown (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod
DNFDamien Clayton (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod
DNFCharlie Tanfield (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod
DNFRobert Scott (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod
DNFReece Wood (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod
DNFCole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
DNFDiogo Barbosa (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
DNFJoseph Laverick (GBr) Hagens Berman Axeon
DNFRed Walters (Grn) Hagens Bernam Axeon
DNFAlfdan De Decker (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFGianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFMaxime De Poorter (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFThomas Benton (Aus) Trinity Racing

