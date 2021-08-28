Remco Evenepoel wins Brussels Cycling Classic
Deceuninck-QuickStep rider attacks alone to take second win in three days
Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) pulled off another solo victory at the Brussels Cycling Classic, just two days after winning the Druivenkoers-Overijse race.
On Thursday, Evenepoel attacked alone with 60km to go. This time he took advantage of several breakaway companions going the wrong way with 18km to go and then attacked Aime De Gendt (Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert) with 10km to go and time trialed to victory.
De Gendt finished 50 seconds behind, while Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) won the sprint for third place at 2:14 after being lead out by teammate Philippe Gilbert. Marc Hirschi and the USA’s Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) finished fifth and sixth after also joining the break of the race with Evenepoel and De Gendt but then also going the wrong way.
“My legs weren’t fresh after the other day but I’m happy to win here, this is almost my home race,” Evenepoel said.
“It’s weird that some of the guys went the wrong way because we all have the route in our computers. I knew we had to go left because we had to go to my home village and across a cobbled street.
“I was surprised when it happened but there was no point in waiting because the peloton was quite close in the end. It’s just a shame for the race because everyone was quite strong and aggressive.”
Evenepoel has still to earn selection for the Belgian team for the Road World Championships but has avoided demanding a place, letting his legs do the talking. He has likely now done enough to secure a secondary leadership role alongside designated team leader Wout van Aert.
He will ride the Benelux Tour next week and then target the time trial and road race at the European Championships in Trento, Italy in early September, a week before the World Championships on home roads in Flanders.
How it happened
The 204km one-day race started in the Belgian capital and headed deep into the Flemish countryside.
An early break led the race to the Muur of Geraardsbergen but the legendary Flemish climb and the fight for position split the race with Evenepoel following a strong attack from Victor Campenaerts (Qhubeka-NextHash).
They caught the early break and were joined by Gilbert, Van der Sande, Hirschi and McNulty, and then quickly opened a 90-second gap on the Alpecin-Fenix lead peloton.
Arkéa–Samsic and Cofidis tried to help the chase on the ride back to Brussels but the remaining climbs and cobbled road, plus occasional rain, made their task difficult.
The riders from the early break were eventually dispatched and everyone was expecting an attack from Evenepoel near his home village of Schepdaal. However, the confusion at the junction with 18km to go split the group and allowed Evenepoel to take advantage of local knowledge of the roads and superb form to win again.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:28:30
|2
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:00:50
|3
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:13
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:16
|8
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|9
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|10
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Beat Cycling
|12
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka NextHash
|13
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
|14
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|15
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|16
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis
|18
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|19
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|21
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
|22
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) TotalEnergies
|23
|Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB Sungod
|24
|Roberto González (Pan) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|25
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|27
|Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|Gil D´Heygere (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|29
|Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|30
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|31
|Florian Dauphin (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|32
|Luke Lamperti (USA) Trinity Racing
|33
|Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
|34
|Max Walker (GBr) Trinity Racing
|35
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|36
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|37
|Jordy Bouts (Bel) Beat Cycling
|38
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|39
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB Sungod
|40
|Brent Van De Kerkhove (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|41
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|42
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|43
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Beat Cycling
|44
|Lennert Teugels (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|45
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|46
|Michael Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|47
|Stan Van Tricht (Bel) SEG Racing Academy
|48
|Axel Laurance (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|49
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Oliver Rees (GBr) Trinity Racing
|51
|Thomas Bonnet (Fra) TotalEnergies
|52
|Andreas Stokbro (Den) Qhubeka NextHash
|53
|Matthew Devins (Irl) Trinity Racing
|54
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|0:02:24
|55
|Matthew Riccitello (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|56
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:27
|57
|Ceriel Desal (Bel) Binogal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|58
|Sven Burger (Ned) Beat Cycling
|59
|Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex
|60
|Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis
|61
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|62
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|63
|Blake Quick (Aus) Trinity Racing
|64
|Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|65
|Adrien Petit (Fra) TotalEnergies
|66
|Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|67
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|68
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:02:34
|71
|Erik Nordsaeter (Nor) Uno-X Pro Team
|72
|Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:38
|73
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:02:40
|74
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|75
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|76
|Alan Jousseaume (Fra) TotalEnergies
|77
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|78
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|79
|Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|80
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|81
|Mathis le Berre (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:03:10
|82
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Qhubeka NextHash
|83
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies
|0:03:16
|84
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:26
|85
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|87
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|88
|Yannis Voisard (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
|0:07:37
|DNF
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNF
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNF
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNF
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNF
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|DNF
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|DNF
|Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|DNF
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Marc Oliver Pritzen (RSA) Team Qhubeka
|DNF
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Qhubeka NextHash
|DNF
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|DNF
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|DNF
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|DNF
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|DNF
|Robbe Ceurens (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) TotalEnergies
|DNF
|Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|DNF
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|DNF
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|DNF
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Beat Cycling
|DNF
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling
|DNF
|Jules Hesters (Bel) Beat Cycling
|DNF
|Jim Brown (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod
|DNF
|Damien Clayton (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod
|DNF
|Charlie Tanfield (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod
|DNF
|Robert Scott (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod
|DNF
|Reece Wood (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod
|DNF
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|DNF
|Diogo Barbosa (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|DNF
|Joseph Laverick (GBr) Hagens Berman Axeon
|DNF
|Red Walters (Grn) Hagens Bernam Axeon
|DNF
|Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Maxime De Poorter (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Thomas Benton (Aus) Trinity Racing
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
O'Brien wins Paralympic silver after recovery from life-threatening accidentCanadian was not expected to walk again after 2017 track crash
-
MTB Worlds: Vidaurre takes U23 men's titleZanotti, Roth round out podium
-
MTB Worlds: Austria goes 1-2 in women's U23 with Mitterwallner, StiggerBohé takes bronze for Denmark
-
Remco Evenepoel wins Brussels Cycling ClassicDeceuninck-QuickStep rider attacks alone to take second win in three days
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.