Caleb Ewan wins Brussels Cycling Classic
Ackermann second, Philipsen third
Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) won the Brussels Cycling Classic on Saturday. The Australian sprinter won the bunch kick ahead of Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates).
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|4:25:35
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|3
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Uae Team Emirates
|4
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uae Team Emirates
|8
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|10
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Seg Racing Academy
|11
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|12
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence
|13
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|14
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
|15
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|16
|Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|17
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|André Greipel (Ger) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:00:04
|19
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:06
|20
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:00:07
|21
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|22
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:09
|23
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Charles
|24
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:00:12
|26
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|0:00:14
|27
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|28
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:21
|29
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|0:00:26
|30
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|31
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton - Scott
|32
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama - Fdj
|33
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:00:30
|34
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:40
|35
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|36
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:00:47
|37
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:01:00
|38
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|39
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence
|0:01:31
|40
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|41
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|42
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|43
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|44
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|45
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|46
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|48
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|49
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|50
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|51
|Tim Naberman (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
|52
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|53
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|54
|Martin Alexander Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
|55
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|56
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|57
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|58
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|59
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
|61
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|62
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|63
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Uae Team Emirates
|64
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot - Charles
|65
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Roompot - Charles
|66
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea - Samsic
|67
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|68
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot - Charles
|69
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|70
|Anthony Jullien (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|71
|Tom Bohli (Swi) Uae Team Emirates
|72
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|73
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Charles
|74
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|76
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|77
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|78
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Brent Clé (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|80
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|81
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|82
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
|83
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|84
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|85
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
|87
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|88
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|89
|Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|90
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|91
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama - Fdj
|92
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|94
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
|95
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
|96
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Charles
|97
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|98
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:44
|99
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:51
|100
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|101
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|102
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:24
|103
|Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek - Segafredo
|0:03:15
|104
|Nils Sinschek (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
|105
|Alexandr Kulikovskiy (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|106
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|107
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|108
|Edo Maas (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
|109
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|110
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence
|111
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|112
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|113
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Charles
|114
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|115
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|116
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|117
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|118
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek - Segafredo
|119
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|121
|Antoine Benoist (Fra) Corendon - Circus
|122
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|123
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|124
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|125
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|126
|Nico Denz (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:31
|127
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - Fdj
|0:03:34
|128
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|129
|Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team
|130
|Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|131
|Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) Ag2R La Mondiale
|132
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Corendon - Circus
|133
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:53
|134
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
|0:04:06
|135
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe
|136
|Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
|137
|Mickael Guichard (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|138
|Ludvig Anton Wacker (Den) Development Team Sunweb
|139
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
|140
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|141
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|142
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|143
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|144
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|145
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|0:04:28
|146
|Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb
|147
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:04:53
|148
|Matthew Beers (RSA) Uae Team Emirates
|0:06:14
|149
|Barnabás Peák (Hun) Seg Racing Academy
|150
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|151
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
|0:06:20
|152
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama - Fdj
|0:06:30
|153
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|0:08:33
|154
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:38
|155
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Niklas Märkl (Ger) Development Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo
|DNF
|Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|DNF
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
|DNF
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|DNF
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|DNF
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team Arkea - Samsic
|DNF
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|DNF
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|DNF
|Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|DNF
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|DNF
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Samuel Gaze (NZl) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|DNF
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
