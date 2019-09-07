Trending

Caleb Ewan wins Brussels Cycling Classic

Ackermann second, Philipsen third

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) won the Brussels Cycling Classic on Saturday. The Australian sprinter won the bunch kick ahead of Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Jasper Philipsen  (UAE Team Emirates).

Image 1 of 3

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 3

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 3

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 4:25:35
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
3Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Uae Team Emirates
4Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uae Team Emirates
8Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
10Kaden Groves (Aus) Seg Racing Academy
11Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
12Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence
13Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
14Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
15Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
16Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
17Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18André Greipel (Ger) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:00:04
19Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek - Segafredo 0:00:06
20Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:00:07
21Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
22Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:09
23Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Charles
24Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton - Scott 0:00:12
26Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm 0:00:14
27Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
28Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:21
29Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 0:00:26
30Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
31Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton - Scott
32Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama - Fdj
33Tim Merlier (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:00:30
34Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:40
35Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
36Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton - Scott 0:00:47
37Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:01:00
38Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
39Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence 0:01:31
40Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
41Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
42Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
43Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
44Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
45Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
46Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
47Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
48Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
49Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
50Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
51Tim Naberman (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
52Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
53Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
54Martin Alexander Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
55Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
56Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
57Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
58Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
59Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
61Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
62Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
63Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Uae Team Emirates
64Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot - Charles
65Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Roompot - Charles
66Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea - Samsic
67Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
68Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot - Charles
69Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
70Anthony Jullien (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
71Tom Bohli (Swi) Uae Team Emirates
72Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
73Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Charles
74Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
75Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
77Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon - Circus
78Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
79Brent Clé (Bel) Corendon - Circus
80Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon - Circus
81Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
82Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
83Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
84Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
85Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
86Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
87Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
88Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
89Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Col) Astana Pro Team
90William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
91Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama - Fdj
92Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
93Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
94Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
95Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
96Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Charles
97Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
98Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:44
99Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:51
100Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
101Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
102Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:24
103Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek - Segafredo 0:03:15
104Nils Sinschek (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
105Alexandr Kulikovskiy (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
106Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
107Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
108Edo Maas (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
109Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
110Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence
111Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
112Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
113Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Charles
114Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
115Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
116Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
117Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
118Alex Frame (NZl) Trek - Segafredo
119Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
120Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
121Antoine Benoist (Fra) Corendon - Circus
122Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
123Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
124Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
125Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
126Nico Denz (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:03:31
127Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - Fdj 0:03:34
128David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
129Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team
130Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
131Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) Ag2R La Mondiale
132David Van Der Poel (Ned) Corendon - Circus
133Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:53
134Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane' 0:04:06
135Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe
136Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
137Mickael Guichard (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
138Ludvig Anton Wacker (Den) Development Team Sunweb
139Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
140Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
141Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
142Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
143Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
144Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
145Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:04:28
146Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb
147Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:04:53
148Matthew Beers (RSA) Uae Team Emirates 0:06:14
149Barnabás Peák (Hun) Seg Racing Academy
150Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
151Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane' 0:06:20
152Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama - Fdj 0:06:30
153Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels 0:08:33
154Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:38
155Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFNiklas Märkl (Ger) Development Team Sunweb
DNFFumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo
DNFPetr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
DNFGiovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
DNFStijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFLionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNFTimothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
DNFEdward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFPreben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFRobert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team Arkea - Samsic
DNFAlexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
DNFStijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon - Circus
DNFEvgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
DNFVladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
DNFNiccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
DNFSamuel Gaze (NZl) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
DNFJoonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFTom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
DNFKevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise

