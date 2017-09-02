Trending

Demare wins Brussels Cycling Classic

Frenchman outsprints Kump and Greipel

Image 1 of 15

Arnaud Démare celebrates his Brussels Cycling Classic win.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 15

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) enjoying his podium time

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 15

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) sprays the champagne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 15

Danilo Napolitano (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 15

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) sprays Demare while Marko Kump struggles to get his bottle open

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 15

Champagne time...

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 15

Marco Kump (UAE Team Emirates), Arnaud Demare (FDJ), and André Greipel (Lotto Soudal).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 15

Brussels Cycling Classic winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ) on the

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 15

Arnaud Demare (FDJ)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 15

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) celebrates another big win in 2017

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 15

Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 15

Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 15

Arnaud Démare claims the 2017 Brussels Cycling Classic.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 15

Arnaud Démare outsprints Marko Kump and André Greipel to win the Brussels Cycling Classic.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 15

Arnaud Démare wins the 2017 Brussels Cycling Classic.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) won the bunch sprint to take the win at Saturday's Brussels Cycling Classic, finishing ahead of Marko Kump (UAE Team Emirates) and André Greipel (Lotto Soudal).

The riders faced 13 climbs along the way, but the many sprinters in the race gave an indication of the expected finish. A group of five riders quickly formed and got away: Dimitri Peyskens (WB Verandaclassic Aqua Protect), Brian Van Goethem (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Patryk Stosz (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Sander Cordeel (Verandas Willems - Crelan) and Stepan Kurianov (Gazprom-Rusvelo). They were held to a gap of not more than five minutes.

The lead was soon at only the minute mark, with big name riders looking to make the move up. A group of 15 formed when nine rider successfully bridged up: Matthias Brändle (Trek-Segafredo), Tiesj Benoot, Sean De Bie (Lotto-Soudal), Pim Ligthart, Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Geoffrey Soupe (Cofidis), Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Nans Peters (AG2R), Olivier Le Gac (FDJ) and Truls Korsaeth (Astana).

Both the group and the gap got smaller as the race continued, and then exploded as the finish line came closer. Brändle attacked solo with eight kilometres to go. The Austrian pulled away, but the sprinters were determined to take the stage and he was caught again with less than 2 km to go.

André Greipel made a late surge but could not quite catch Démare, who claimed his ninth season victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ4:39:37
2Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
4Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
6Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
9Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
10Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
11Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
12Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
13Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
14Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
15Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
16Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
17Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
18Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
19Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
21Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
22Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
23Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
24Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
25Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
26Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
27Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
29Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
30Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
31Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
32Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
33Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
35Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
36Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
37Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
38Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
39Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
40Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
41Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
42Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
43Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
44Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
45Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
46Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
47Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
48Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
49Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
50Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina
51Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
52Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
53Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
55Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
56Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
57Aurélien Doleatto (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
59Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina
60Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:00:15
61Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
62Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
63Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb0:00:18
64Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:25
65Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
66Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ0:00:35
67Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
68Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
69Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
71Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
72Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
73Mathias Van Gompel (Bel)
74Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
75Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
76Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
77Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
78Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
79Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
80Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
81Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
82Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
83Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
85Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
86Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
87Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
88Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
89Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:40
90Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:43
91Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
92Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:00:52
93Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:56
94Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
95Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:01
96Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:07
97Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
98Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
99Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:11
100Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
101Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
103Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:43
104Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:56
105Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:02:08
106Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
107Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:17
108Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
109Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
110Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
111Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:22
112Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:05:13
113Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
114Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
115Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
116Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
117Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
118Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
119Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
120Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
121Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
122Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
123Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
124Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
125Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
126Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
127Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:29
128Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb0:06:17
129Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:55
130Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:06:58
131Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
132Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:11:00
133Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
134Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
135Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
136Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
137Seid Lizde (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
138Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
139Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
140Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
141Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
142Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
143Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
144Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
145Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
146Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
147Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
148Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
149Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
150Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
151Kenny Molly (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
152Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
153Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
154Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
155Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFGianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFJoan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFVegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
DNFBenjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFAsbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFMikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFYannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFGatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFCyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFNacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMarcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
DNFDavide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
DNFJulien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFRiccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFRoy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
DNFSam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFEduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFRuslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFAndre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFMatti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
DNFFlorian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFBoris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFLaurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
DNFDries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFMatteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFFilippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
DNFTony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie

