Image 1 of 15 Arnaud Démare celebrates his Brussels Cycling Classic win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 15 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) enjoying his podium time (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 15 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) sprays the champagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 15 Danilo Napolitano (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 15 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) sprays Demare while Marko Kump struggles to get his bottle open (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 15 Champagne time... (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 15 Marco Kump (UAE Team Emirates), Arnaud Demare (FDJ), and André Greipel (Lotto Soudal). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 15 Brussels Cycling Classic winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ) on the (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 15 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 15 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) celebrates another big win in 2017 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 15 Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 15 Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 15 Arnaud Démare claims the 2017 Brussels Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 15 Arnaud Démare outsprints Marko Kump and André Greipel to win the Brussels Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 15 Arnaud Démare wins the 2017 Brussels Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) won the bunch sprint to take the win at Saturday's Brussels Cycling Classic, finishing ahead of Marko Kump (UAE Team Emirates) and André Greipel (Lotto Soudal).

The riders faced 13 climbs along the way, but the many sprinters in the race gave an indication of the expected finish. A group of five riders quickly formed and got away: Dimitri Peyskens (WB Verandaclassic Aqua Protect), Brian Van Goethem (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Patryk Stosz (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Sander Cordeel (Verandas Willems - Crelan) and Stepan Kurianov (Gazprom-Rusvelo). They were held to a gap of not more than five minutes.

The lead was soon at only the minute mark, with big name riders looking to make the move up. A group of 15 formed when nine rider successfully bridged up: Matthias Brändle (Trek-Segafredo), Tiesj Benoot, Sean De Bie (Lotto-Soudal), Pim Ligthart, Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Geoffrey Soupe (Cofidis), Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Nans Peters (AG2R), Olivier Le Gac (FDJ) and Truls Korsaeth (Astana).

Both the group and the gap got smaller as the race continued, and then exploded as the finish line came closer. Brändle attacked solo with eight kilometres to go. The Austrian pulled away, but the sprinters were determined to take the stage and he was caught again with less than 2 km to go.

André Greipel made a late surge but could not quite catch Démare, who claimed his ninth season victory.

