Kenny beats Hoy to take British sprint crown
Kennaugh claims individual pursuit championship
Jason Kenny provided spectators with a show of sprinting supremacy at the National Track Championships in Manchester on Day four, by winning the National sprint title and beating four time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy along the way.
Related Articles
Despite qualifying only fourth fastest, the fast man from Bolton stepped it up a notch both technically and tactically in the later rounds and proved too much for the Scot in the semi-final, before beating Matt Crampton in the event's final.
Peter Kennaugh won his second National title of the championships after he clocked a time of 4:27.112 in the Men's Individual Pursuit beating last night's point race winner, George Atkins. Kennaugh looked comfortable throughout the day, as he recorded a time of 4:25.215 in qualifying, catching his opponent. Sam Harrison beat Jon Mould to claim the bronze.
Anna Blyth left it late to take gold after a tactical battle in the Women's point race. The 100% ME rider timed her attack perfectly on the last lap to capture the win. Dani King took the reigns leading into the last lap but Blyth came through to take her first national title, with Harriet Owens taking silver and King bronze.
In other action, Darren Kenny won the para-cycling pursuit title, while World and Paralympic champion Jody Cundy set a national record that earned him the bronze medal. He over took his rival, Tel Byrne and set a new benchmark time of 4:10.772.
Men's Sprint
|1
|Chris Hoy
|0:00:10.233
|2
|Matt Crampton
|0:00:10.270
|3
|Peter Mitchell
|0:00:10.337
|4
|Jason Kenny
|0:00:10.339
|5
|Ross Edgar
|0:00:10.381
|6
|David Daniell
|0:00:10.391
|7
|Chris Pritchard
|0:00:10.687
|8
|Lewis Oliva
|0:00:10.688
|9
|Kian Emadi
|0:00:10.744
|10
|Miles Stovold
|0:00:10.867
|11
|John Paul
|0:00:10.886
|12
|Callum Skinner
|0:00:10.942
|13
|Kevin Stewart
|0:00:10.969
|14
|Dave Readle
|0:00:10.983
|15
|Bruce Croall
|0:00:11.077
|16
|Andrew Kelly
|0:00:11.179
|17
|Adam Welch
|0:00:11.296
|18
|Anthony Gill
|0:00:11.304
|19
|Tom Baker
|0:00:11.310
|20
|Kenneth Ayre
|0:00:11.340
|21
|Tom Powell
|0:00:11.470
|22
|Miles Anon
|0:00:11.490
|23
|Iewan Williams
|0:00:11.514
|24
|Michael Partridge
|0:00:11.551
|25
|Rowan Elliott
|0:00:11.588
|26
|John McClelland
|0:00:11.595
|27
|Maher Al-Ausi
|0:00:11.619
|28
|John Coolahan
|0:00:11.701
|29
|Ivor Reid
|0:00:11.714
|30
|Steve Cronshaw
|0:00:11.778
|31
|John Bagnall
|0:00:11.792
|32
|James Carlsson
|0:00:11.815
|33
|Jack Webb
|0:00:12.072
|34
|Andy Stewart
|0:00:12.082
|35
|Jonathon Cosh
|0:00:12.128
|36
|Neil Withington
|0:00:12.238
|37
|Joseph Wood
|0:00:12.479
|1
|Chris Hoy
|2
|Callum Skinner
|1
|Matt Crampton
|2
|John Paul
|1
|Peter Mitchell
|2
|Miles Stovold
|1
|Jason Kenny
|2
|Kian Emadi
|1
|Ross Edgar
|2
|Lewis Oliva
|1
|David Daniell
|2
|Chris Pritchard
|1
|Callum Skinner
|2
|Kian Emadi
|3
|Chris Pritchard
|1
|Lewis Oliva
|2
|Miles Stovold
|3
|John Paul
|1
|Chris Hoy
|2
|Lewis Oliva
|1
|Chris Hoy
|2
|Lewis Oliva
|1
|Matt Crampton
|2
|Callum Skinner
|1
|Matt Crampton
|2
|Callum Skinner
|1
|Peter Mitchell
|2
|David Daniell
|1
|David Daniell
|2
|Peter Mitchell
|1
|David Daniell
|2
|Peter Mitchell
|1
|Jason Kenny
|2
|Ross Edgar
|1
|Jason Kenny
|2
|Ross Edgar
|5
|Peter Mitchell
|6
|Ross Edgar
|7
|Callum Skinner
|8
|Lewis Oliva
|1
|Jason Kenny
|2
|Chris Hoy
|1
|Jason Kenny
|2
|Chris Hoy
|1
|Matt Crampton
|2
|David Daniell
|1
|Matt Crampton
|2
|David Daniell
|3
|Chris Hoy
|0:00:10.715
|4
|David Daniell
|3
|Chris Hoy
|0:00:10.655
|4
|David Daniell
|1
|Jason Kenny
|0:00:10.635
|2
|Matt Crampton
|1
|Jason Kenny
|0:00:10.441
|2
|Matt Crampton
Men's 4,000m Individual Pursuit
|1
|Peter Kennaugh
|0:04:25.215
|2
|George Atkins
|0:04:30.817
|3
|Sam Harrison
|0:04:33.369
|4
|Mark Christian
|0:04:37.503
|5
|Owen Doull
|0:04:38.411
|6
|Jon Mould
|0:04:38.695
|7
|Mark Holton
|0:04:39.601
|8
|Adam Duggleby
|0:04:41.470
|9
|Eric Rowsell
|0:04:42.995
|10
|Tim Kennaugh
|0:04:44.176
|11
|Arthur Doyle
|0:04:44.444
|12
|Nino Piccoli
|0:04:47.257
|13
|Alistair Rutherford
|0:04:48.192
|14
|Richard Lambert
|0:04:48.585
|15
|Nicholas English
|0:04:49.845
|16
|Xavier Disley
|0:04:50.588
|17
|John Brearley
|0:04:51.849
|18
|Matt Gittings
|0:04:51.944
|19
|Jack Green
|0:04:52.681
|20
|Joshua Papworth
|0:04:54.383
|21
|Alistair Taylor
|0:04:55.850
|22
|Matthew Hamilton
|0:04:57.060
|23
|James Hawkins
|0:04:59.768
|24
|Bryce Dyer
|0:05:01.357
|25
|Andy Stuart
|0:05:02.000
|26
|Derek Timmins
|0:05:06.032
|27
|Joshua Yetman
|0:05:09.034
|28
|David Brearley
|0:05:09.900
|29
|Mark Brown
|0:05:16.123
|3
|Sam Harrison
|0:04:38.387
|4
|Mark Christian
|0:04:39.011
|1
|Peter Kennaugh
|0:04:27.112
|2
|George Atkins
|0:04:31.956
|1
|Anna Blyth
|2
|Harriett Owen
|3
|Dani King
|4
|Ruby Miller
|5
|Helen Scott
|6
|Laura Trott
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy