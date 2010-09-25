Image 1 of 22 Pete Kennaugh won the scratch national title (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 2 of 22 George Atkins (100% Me) (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 3 of 22 The action was fast (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 4 of 22 The sprint is on (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 5 of 22 Pete Kennaugh salutes the crowd (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 6 of 22 Hoy just before he sets off (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 7 of 22 Hoy prepares for his sprint (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 8 of 22 Sir Chris Hoy caught in the light (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 9 of 22 Sir Chris Hoy close up (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 10 of 22 Pete Kennaugh (Team Sky) on his way to winning the individual pursuits (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 11 of 22 The sprinting was close (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 12 of 22 The men's points race (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 13 of 22 Pete Kennaugh goes for it in the scratch race (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 14 of 22 There was tandem racing too (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 15 of 22 Victoria Pendleton (Team Sky) (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 16 of 22 The women sprinters line-up (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 17 of 22 Victoria Pendleton beats Rebecca James (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 18 of 22 The women's individual pursuit podium, Wendy Houvenhagel won the title (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 19 of 22 Vicotria Pendelton on the podium (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 20 of 22 Every round of the women's sprint was closely fought (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 21 of 22 world champion Vicotria Pendleton in action (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 22 of 22 The men's sprint podium: Matt Crampton, Jason Kenny and Chris Hoy (Image credit: British Cycling)

Jason Kenny provided spectators with a show of sprinting supremacy at the National Track Championships in Manchester on Day four, by winning the National sprint title and beating four time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy along the way.

Despite qualifying only fourth fastest, the fast man from Bolton stepped it up a notch both technically and tactically in the later rounds and proved too much for the Scot in the semi-final, before beating Matt Crampton in the event's final.

Peter Kennaugh won his second National title of the championships after he clocked a time of 4:27.112 in the Men's Individual Pursuit beating last night's point race winner, George Atkins. Kennaugh looked comfortable throughout the day, as he recorded a time of 4:25.215 in qualifying, catching his opponent. Sam Harrison beat Jon Mould to claim the bronze.

Anna Blyth left it late to take gold after a tactical battle in the Women's point race. The 100% ME rider timed her attack perfectly on the last lap to capture the win. Dani King took the reigns leading into the last lap but Blyth came through to take her first national title, with Harriet Owens taking silver and King bronze.

In other action, Darren Kenny won the para-cycling pursuit title, while World and Paralympic champion Jody Cundy set a national record that earned him the bronze medal. He over took his rival, Tel Byrne and set a new benchmark time of 4:10.772.

Men's Sprint

Flying 200m Qualifying 1 Chris Hoy 0:00:10.233 2 Matt Crampton 0:00:10.270 3 Peter Mitchell 0:00:10.337 4 Jason Kenny 0:00:10.339 5 Ross Edgar 0:00:10.381 6 David Daniell 0:00:10.391 7 Chris Pritchard 0:00:10.687 8 Lewis Oliva 0:00:10.688 9 Kian Emadi 0:00:10.744 10 Miles Stovold 0:00:10.867 11 John Paul 0:00:10.886 12 Callum Skinner 0:00:10.942 13 Kevin Stewart 0:00:10.969 14 Dave Readle 0:00:10.983 15 Bruce Croall 0:00:11.077 16 Andrew Kelly 0:00:11.179 17 Adam Welch 0:00:11.296 18 Anthony Gill 0:00:11.304 19 Tom Baker 0:00:11.310 20 Kenneth Ayre 0:00:11.340 21 Tom Powell 0:00:11.470 22 Miles Anon 0:00:11.490 23 Iewan Williams 0:00:11.514 24 Michael Partridge 0:00:11.551 25 Rowan Elliott 0:00:11.588 26 John McClelland 0:00:11.595 27 Maher Al-Ausi 0:00:11.619 28 John Coolahan 0:00:11.701 29 Ivor Reid 0:00:11.714 30 Steve Cronshaw 0:00:11.778 31 John Bagnall 0:00:11.792 32 James Carlsson 0:00:11.815 33 Jack Webb 0:00:12.072 34 Andy Stewart 0:00:12.082 35 Jonathon Cosh 0:00:12.128 36 Neil Withington 0:00:12.238 37 Joseph Wood 0:00:12.479

Round 1 - Heat 1 1 Chris Hoy 2 Callum Skinner

Round 1 - Heat 2 1 Matt Crampton 2 John Paul

Round 1 - Heat 3 1 Peter Mitchell 2 Miles Stovold

Round 1 - Heat 4 1 Jason Kenny 2 Kian Emadi

Round 1 - Heat 5 1 Ross Edgar 2 Lewis Oliva

Round 1 - Heat 6 1 David Daniell 2 Chris Pritchard

Repechage - Heat 1 1 Callum Skinner 2 Kian Emadi 3 Chris Pritchard

Repechage - Heat 2 1 Lewis Oliva 2 Miles Stovold 3 John Paul

Quarter Finals - Heat 1 - Race 1 1 Chris Hoy 2 Lewis Oliva

Quarter Finals - Heat 1 - Race 2 1 Chris Hoy 2 Lewis Oliva

Quarter Finals - Heat 2 - Race 1 1 Matt Crampton 2 Callum Skinner

Quarter Finals - Heat 2 - Race 2 1 Matt Crampton 2 Callum Skinner

Quarter Finals - Heat 3 - Race 1 1 Peter Mitchell 2 David Daniell

Quarter Finals - Heat 3 - Race 2 1 David Daniell 2 Peter Mitchell

Quarter Finals - Heat 3 - Race 3 1 David Daniell 2 Peter Mitchell

Quarter Finals - Heat 4 - Race 1 1 Jason Kenny 2 Ross Edgar

Quarter Finals - Heat 4 - Race 2 1 Jason Kenny 2 Ross Edgar

5th-8th Final 5 Peter Mitchell 6 Ross Edgar 7 Callum Skinner 8 Lewis Oliva

Semi Finals - Heat 1 - Race 1 1 Jason Kenny 2 Chris Hoy

Semi Finals - Heat 1 - Race 2 1 Jason Kenny 2 Chris Hoy

Semi Finals - Heat 2 - Race 1 1 Matt Crampton 2 David Daniell

Semi Finals - Heat 2 - Race 2 1 Matt Crampton 2 David Daniell

Bronze Medal Round - Race 1 3 Chris Hoy 0:00:10.715 4 David Daniell

Bronze Medal Round - Race 2 3 Chris Hoy 0:00:10.655 4 David Daniell

Gold Medal Round - Race 1 1 Jason Kenny 0:00:10.635 2 Matt Crampton

Gold Medal Round - Race 2 1 Jason Kenny 0:00:10.441 2 Matt Crampton

Men's 4,000m Individual Pursuit

Qualifying 1 Peter Kennaugh 0:04:25.215 2 George Atkins 0:04:30.817 3 Sam Harrison 0:04:33.369 4 Mark Christian 0:04:37.503 5 Owen Doull 0:04:38.411 6 Jon Mould 0:04:38.695 7 Mark Holton 0:04:39.601 8 Adam Duggleby 0:04:41.470 9 Eric Rowsell 0:04:42.995 10 Tim Kennaugh 0:04:44.176 11 Arthur Doyle 0:04:44.444 12 Nino Piccoli 0:04:47.257 13 Alistair Rutherford 0:04:48.192 14 Richard Lambert 0:04:48.585 15 Nicholas English 0:04:49.845 16 Xavier Disley 0:04:50.588 17 John Brearley 0:04:51.849 18 Matt Gittings 0:04:51.944 19 Jack Green 0:04:52.681 20 Joshua Papworth 0:04:54.383 21 Alistair Taylor 0:04:55.850 22 Matthew Hamilton 0:04:57.060 23 James Hawkins 0:04:59.768 24 Bryce Dyer 0:05:01.357 25 Andy Stuart 0:05:02.000 26 Derek Timmins 0:05:06.032 27 Joshua Yetman 0:05:09.034 28 David Brearley 0:05:09.900 29 Mark Brown 0:05:16.123

Bronze Medal Round 3 Sam Harrison 0:04:38.387 4 Mark Christian 0:04:39.011

Gold Medal Round 1 Peter Kennaugh 0:04:27.112 2 George Atkins 0:04:31.956