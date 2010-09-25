Trending

Image 1 of 22

Pete Kennaugh won the scratch national title

Pete Kennaugh won the scratch national title
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 2 of 22

George Atkins (100% Me)

George Atkins (100% Me)
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 3 of 22

The action was fast

The action was fast
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 4 of 22

The sprint is on

The sprint is on
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 5 of 22

Pete Kennaugh salutes the crowd

Pete Kennaugh salutes the crowd
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 6 of 22

Hoy just before he sets off

Hoy just before he sets off
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 7 of 22

Hoy prepares for his sprint

Hoy prepares for his sprint
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 8 of 22

Sir Chris Hoy caught in the light

Sir Chris Hoy caught in the light
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 9 of 22

Sir Chris Hoy close up

Sir Chris Hoy close up
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 10 of 22

Pete Kennaugh (Team Sky) on his way to winning the individual pursuits

Pete Kennaugh (Team Sky) on his way to winning the individual pursuits
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 11 of 22

The sprinting was close

The sprinting was close
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 12 of 22

The men's points race

The men's points race
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 13 of 22

Pete Kennaugh goes for it in the scratch race

Pete Kennaugh goes for it in the scratch race
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 14 of 22

There was tandem racing too

There was tandem racing too
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 15 of 22

Victoria Pendleton (Team Sky)

Victoria Pendleton (Team Sky)
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 16 of 22

The women sprinters line-up

The women sprinters line-up
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 17 of 22

Victoria Pendleton beats Rebecca James

Victoria Pendleton beats Rebecca James
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 18 of 22

The women's individual pursuit podium, Wendy Houvenhagel won the title

The women's individual pursuit podium, Wendy Houvenhagel won the title
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 19 of 22

Vicotria Pendelton on the podium

Vicotria Pendelton on the podium
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 20 of 22

Every round of the women's sprint was closely fought

Every round of the women's sprint was closely fought
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 21 of 22

world champion Vicotria Pendleton in action

world champion Vicotria Pendleton in action
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 22 of 22

The men's sprint podium: Matt Crampton, Jason Kenny and Chris Hoy

The men's sprint podium: Matt Crampton, Jason Kenny and Chris Hoy
(Image credit: British Cycling)

Jason Kenny provided spectators with a show of sprinting supremacy at the National Track Championships in Manchester on Day four, by winning the National sprint title and beating four time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy along the way.

Despite qualifying only fourth fastest, the fast man from Bolton stepped it up a notch both technically and tactically in the later rounds and proved too much for the Scot in the semi-final, before beating Matt Crampton in the event's final.

Peter Kennaugh won his second National title of the championships after he clocked a time of 4:27.112 in the Men's Individual Pursuit beating last night's point race winner, George Atkins. Kennaugh looked comfortable throughout the day, as he recorded a time of 4:25.215 in qualifying, catching his opponent. Sam Harrison beat Jon Mould to claim the bronze.

Anna Blyth left it late to take gold after a tactical battle in the Women's point race. The 100% ME rider timed her attack perfectly on the last lap to capture the win. Dani King took the reigns leading into the last lap but Blyth came through to take her first national title, with Harriet Owens taking silver and King bronze.

In other action, Darren Kenny won the para-cycling pursuit title, while World and Paralympic champion Jody Cundy set a national record that earned him the bronze medal. He over took his rival, Tel Byrne and set a new benchmark time of 4:10.772.

Men's Sprint

Flying 200m Qualifying
1Chris Hoy0:00:10.233
2Matt Crampton0:00:10.270
3Peter Mitchell0:00:10.337
4Jason Kenny0:00:10.339
5Ross Edgar0:00:10.381
6David Daniell0:00:10.391
7Chris Pritchard0:00:10.687
8Lewis Oliva0:00:10.688
9Kian Emadi0:00:10.744
10Miles Stovold0:00:10.867
11John Paul0:00:10.886
12Callum Skinner0:00:10.942
13Kevin Stewart0:00:10.969
14Dave Readle0:00:10.983
15Bruce Croall0:00:11.077
16Andrew Kelly0:00:11.179
17Adam Welch0:00:11.296
18Anthony Gill0:00:11.304
19Tom Baker0:00:11.310
20Kenneth Ayre0:00:11.340
21Tom Powell0:00:11.470
22Miles Anon0:00:11.490
23Iewan Williams0:00:11.514
24Michael Partridge0:00:11.551
25Rowan Elliott0:00:11.588
26John McClelland0:00:11.595
27Maher Al-Ausi0:00:11.619
28John Coolahan0:00:11.701
29Ivor Reid0:00:11.714
30Steve Cronshaw0:00:11.778
31John Bagnall0:00:11.792
32James Carlsson0:00:11.815
33Jack Webb0:00:12.072
34Andy Stewart0:00:12.082
35Jonathon Cosh0:00:12.128
36Neil Withington0:00:12.238
37Joseph Wood0:00:12.479

Round 1 - Heat 1
1Chris Hoy
2Callum Skinner

Round 1 - Heat 2
1Matt Crampton
2John Paul

Round 1 - Heat 3
1Peter Mitchell
2Miles Stovold

Round 1 - Heat 4
1Jason Kenny
2Kian Emadi

Round 1 - Heat 5
1Ross Edgar
2Lewis Oliva

Round 1 - Heat 6
1David Daniell
2Chris Pritchard

Repechage - Heat 1
1Callum Skinner
2Kian Emadi
3Chris Pritchard

Repechage - Heat 2
1Lewis Oliva
2Miles Stovold
3John Paul

Quarter Finals - Heat 1 - Race 1
1Chris Hoy
2Lewis Oliva

Quarter Finals - Heat 1 - Race 2
1Chris Hoy
2Lewis Oliva

Quarter Finals - Heat 2 - Race 1
1Matt Crampton
2Callum Skinner

Quarter Finals - Heat 2 - Race 2
1Matt Crampton
2Callum Skinner

Quarter Finals - Heat 3 - Race 1
1Peter Mitchell
2David Daniell

Quarter Finals - Heat 3 - Race 2
1David Daniell
2Peter Mitchell

Quarter Finals - Heat 3 - Race 3
1David Daniell
2Peter Mitchell

Quarter Finals - Heat 4 - Race 1
1Jason Kenny
2Ross Edgar

Quarter Finals - Heat 4 - Race 2
1Jason Kenny
2Ross Edgar

5th-8th Final
5Peter Mitchell
6Ross Edgar
7Callum Skinner
8Lewis Oliva

Semi Finals - Heat 1 - Race 1
1Jason Kenny
2Chris Hoy

Semi Finals - Heat 1 - Race 2
1Jason Kenny
2Chris Hoy

Semi Finals - Heat 2 - Race 1
1Matt Crampton
2David Daniell

Semi Finals - Heat 2 - Race 2
1Matt Crampton
2David Daniell

Bronze Medal Round - Race 1
3Chris Hoy0:00:10.715
4David Daniell

Bronze Medal Round - Race 2
3Chris Hoy0:00:10.655
4David Daniell

Gold Medal Round - Race 1
1Jason Kenny0:00:10.635
2Matt Crampton

Gold Medal Round - Race 2
1Jason Kenny0:00:10.441
2Matt Crampton

Men's 4,000m Individual Pursuit

Qualifying
1Peter Kennaugh0:04:25.215
2George Atkins0:04:30.817
3Sam Harrison0:04:33.369
4Mark Christian0:04:37.503
5Owen Doull0:04:38.411
6Jon Mould0:04:38.695
7Mark Holton0:04:39.601
8Adam Duggleby0:04:41.470
9Eric Rowsell0:04:42.995
10Tim Kennaugh0:04:44.176
11Arthur Doyle0:04:44.444
12Nino Piccoli0:04:47.257
13Alistair Rutherford0:04:48.192
14Richard Lambert0:04:48.585
15Nicholas English0:04:49.845
16Xavier Disley0:04:50.588
17John Brearley0:04:51.849
18Matt Gittings0:04:51.944
19Jack Green0:04:52.681
20Joshua Papworth0:04:54.383
21Alistair Taylor0:04:55.850
22Matthew Hamilton0:04:57.060
23James Hawkins0:04:59.768
24Bryce Dyer0:05:01.357
25Andy Stuart0:05:02.000
26Derek Timmins0:05:06.032
27Joshua Yetman0:05:09.034
28David Brearley0:05:09.900
29Mark Brown0:05:16.123

Bronze Medal Round
3Sam Harrison0:04:38.387
4Mark Christian0:04:39.011

Gold Medal Round
1Peter Kennaugh0:04:27.112
2George Atkins0:04:31.956

Women's Scratch Race Final (60 laps)
1Anna Blyth
2Harriett Owen
3Dani King
4Ruby Miller
5Helen Scott
6Laura Trott

