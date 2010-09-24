Trending

Image 1 of 16

Victoria Pendleton (Sky Track Cycling) is all smiles following her national championship in the sprint competition.

(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 2 of 16

World sprint champion Victoria Pendleton celebrates her victory in the British track championships.

(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 3 of 16

Wendy Houvenaghel (Bikechain - Ricci) en route to victory in the women's 3,000m individual pursuit.

(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 4 of 16

Victoria Williamson (Welwyn Wheelers) and Victoria Pendleton (Sky Track Cycling) met in the semi final round of the women's sprint.

(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 5 of 16

Men's points race podium (l-r): Simon Yates (Maxgear RT), George Atkins (100% ME) and Mark Christian (100% ME).

(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 6 of 16

The men's points race provided plenty of action.

(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 7 of 16

The men's points race is strung out single file.

(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 8 of 16

Action in the men's points race.

(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 9 of 16

Women's sprint podium (l-r): Rebecca James (Motor Point Marshalls), Victoria Pendleton (Sky Track Cycling) and Jess Varnish (Halesowen A & CC)/

(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 10 of 16

Women's individual pursuit podium (l-r): Sarah Storey (Horizon Fitness), Wendy Houvenaghel (Bikechain - Ricci) and Laura Trott (Welwyn Wheelers).

(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 11 of 16

Men's kilometre time trial podium (l-r): Andrew Kelly (Science In Sport.com), Bruce Croall (City of Edinburgh RC) and Ieuan Williams (CC Cardiff).

(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 12 of 16

Bruce Croall (City of Edinburgh RC) won the men's 1,000m time trial.

(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 13 of 16

World sprint champion Victoria Pendleton (Sky Track Cycling) comes around Rebecca James (Motor Point Marshalls) in the gold medal round.

(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 14 of 16

Rebecca James (Motor Point Marshalls) won a hard-fought sprints semi-final battle against Jess Varnish (Halesowen A & CC).

(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 15 of 16

Victoria Pendleton is ready to race.

(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 16 of 16

World sprint champion Victoria Pendleton signs an autograph.

(Image credit: British Cycling)

Women's sprint

In the semi-final match up everyone was looking forward to seeing, Rebecca James took the first heat against Jess Varnish with a last-gasp move round the outside, after Varnish led the race out. James just sneaked a wheel in front on the line to go one up.

James then wrapped it up and booked a place in the gold medal final with a very clean win, going to the front a lap and a half out and simply out-dragging Varnish to the line. In the other Semi, Victoria Pendleton wasn't really troubled by Victoria Williamson, winning both heats comfortably, as expected.

Pendleton then took the final against James in two straight rides. She waited until the back straight on the last lap in the first heat before blasting round her rival, doing just enough to claim the win by half a bike length.

In the second James left the door open and Pendleton went for home with a lap to go. Her young opponent held on creditably and even threatened to draw alongside in the final banking before the world champion applied a bit more gas and moved clear to retain her national title.

Varnish was too powerful for Williamson and took the bronze medal final in two heats. A well-timed run from the front by Williamson made Varnish chase hard in the second heat, but the result was never in doubt once the older rider had put her head down and she came round the outside in fine style in the last corner.

Men's kilo

Last man to go, Bruce Croall of City of Edinburgh was the runaway winner of the kilo, slipping under 65 seconds in the process and putting himself over two seconds clear of Andrew Kelly. Ieuan Williams took third, just over a second further back.

Paracycling flying 200m TT

A small but high quality field turned the paracycling 200m time trial into something really special. There were world records for newcomer Jon Butterworth and the experienced Jody Cundy, whilst tandem duos Helen Scott and Sophie Thornhill and Craig MacLean and Anthony Kappes would also have set new world bests if their respective pilots had not competed internationally within the last two years, which disqualifies them from official record setting.

In all it represented a remarkable competition with four out of five rides being world bests - how often can that have happened before?

Women's individual pursuit

The final of the women's individual pursuit saw Wendy Houvenaghel go into a 1.4 second lead after the first 1000 metres. Houvenaghel was into the same straight within two kilometres and went on to pass her rival with two laps to go and she then went on to finish with a rapid time of 3:30.612.

In the bronze medal ride-off, Laura Trott had too much for Anna Blyth, the Welwyn Wheelers rider beating the former sprinter by almost seven seconds and recording 3:44.769 on the way to claiming bronze.

Men's points race

George Atkins won a spectacular and increasingly brutal points race in the most exciting manner, pipping precocious junior Simon Yates on the line to claim the last sprint and with it the title.

Atkins' 100% ME team-mate Chris Whorrall had set the early pace, winning three of the first five sprints and gradually working himself into a decent lead. However, as Danni King found out in the previous night's women's race, a steadily accrued total of points is always vulnerable when there are big points available to riders who can lap the field.

With half the race run, the 100% ME duo of Atkins and Mark Christian were joined by Simon Yates in a dogged and determined effort to gain a lap. Ignoring the intermediate sprints, which they shared out, they went on a 30 lap campaign which changed the course of the race. They eventually lapped a disintegrating field which shed such class riders as Evan Oliphant and Ian Stannard during this attritional stage.

Once they had made contact with the main field, the situation changed and the three allies became rivals, with Yates drawing first blood, winning the third-last sprint and grabbing a five-point lead. Atkins responded by picking up second in the penultimate sprint to close the gap to two points.

Graham Briggs looked set to spoil the party by going away in the closing stages, but Atkins and Yates were not to be denied their final confrontation, going to the line neck-and-neck with Atkins just getting the nod by a wheel length. That gave him five points to Yates' three and with it the title; while they were now tied on 44 points, the better performer in the final sprint takes precedence.

It had been a superb race to watch and tribute to the largely young inexperienced field, with Atkins a worthy winner and Yates backing up his scratch race silver with another silver and confirming his exceptional potential.

Women's sprint

Qualifying
1Victoria Pendleton (Sky Track Cycling)0:00:11.067
2Rebecca James (Motor Point Marshalls)0:00:11.408
3Jess Varnish (Halesowen A & CC)0:00:11.600
4Victoria Williamson (Welwyn Wheelers)0:00:11.964
5Charline Joiner (City of Edinburgh RC)0:00:12.108
6Jenny Davis (City of Edinburgh RC)0:00:12.148
7Emma Baird (City of Edinburgh RC)0:00:12.637
8Cassie Gledhill (Team Orbea)0:00:12.750
9Louise Haston (City of Edinburgh RC)0:00:12.910
10Kayleigh Brogan (City of Edinburgh RC)0:00:12.932
11Louise Satherley (Team Terminator)0:00:13.449

Round 1 - Heat 1
1Victoria Pendleton (Sky Track Cycling)0:00:12.723
2Louise Satherley (Team Terminator)

Round 1 - Heat 2
1Rebecca James (Motor Point Marshalls)0:00:12.160
2Emma Baird (City of Edinburgh RC)
3Cassie Gledhill (Team Orbea)

Round 1 - Heat 3
1Jess Varnish (Halesowen A & CC)0:00:12.163
2Jenny Davis (City of Edinburgh RC)
3Louise Haston (City of Edinburgh RC)

Round 1 - Heat 4
1Victoria Williamson (Welwyn Wheelers)0:00:12.362
2Charline Joiner (City of Edinburgh RC)
3Kayleigh Brogan (City of Edinburgh RC)

Repechage - Heat 1
1Charline Joiner (City of Edinburgh RC)0:00:12.625
2Emma Baird (City of Edinburgh RC)
3Louise Haston (City of Edinburgh RC)

Repechage - Heat 2
1Jenny Davis (City of Edinburgh RC)0:00:12.940
2Cassie Gledhill (Team Orbea)
3Kayleigh Brogan (City of Edinburgh RC)
4Louise Satherley (Team Terminator)

Quarter Finals - Heat 1 - Race 1
1Victoria Pendleton (Sky Track Cycling)0:00:12.831
2Cassie Gledhill (Team Orbea)

Quarter Finals - Heat 1 - Race 2
1Victoria Pendleton (Sky Track Cycling)0:00:12.377
2Cassie Gledhill (Team Orbea)

Quarter Finals - Heat 2 - Race 1
1Rebecca James (Motor Point Marshalls)0:00:12.398
2Emma Baird (City of Edinburgh RC)

Quarter Finals - Heat 2 - Race 2
1Rebecca James (Motor Point Marshalls)0:00:12.207
2Emma Baird (City of Edinburgh RC)

Quarter Finals - Heat 3 - Race 1
1Jess Varnish (Halesowen A & CC)0:00:12.202
2Jenny Davis (City of Edinburgh RC)

Quarter Finals - Heat 3 - Race 2
1Jess Varnish (Halesowen A & CC)0:00:12.199
2Jenny Davis (City of Edinburgh RC)

Quarter Finals - Heat 4 - Race 1
1Charline Joiner (City of Edinburgh RC)0:00:12.497
2Victoria Williamson (Welwyn Wheelers)

Quarter Finals - Heat 4 - Race 2
1Victoria Williamson (Welwyn Wheelers)0:00:12.590
2Charline Joiner (City of Edinburgh RC)

Quarter Finals - Heat 4 - Race 3
1Victoria Williamson (Welwyn Wheelers)0:00:12.647
2Charline Joiner (City of Edinburgh RC)

5th-8th place
5Charline Joiner (City of Edinburgh RC)0:00:12.628
6Cassie Gledhill (Team Orbea)
7Emma Baird (City of Edinburgh RC)
DNSJenny Davis (City of Edinburgh RC)

Semi Finals - Heat 1 - Race 1
1Victoria Pendleton (Sky Track Cycling)0:00:12.316
2Victoria Williamson (Welwyn Wheelers)

Semi Finals - Heat 1 - Race 2
1Victoria Pendleton (Sky Track Cycling)0:00:11.832
2Victoria Williamson (Welwyn Wheelers)

Semi Finals - Heat 2 - Race 1
1Rebecca James (Motor Point Marshalls)0:00:12.085
2Jess Varnish (Halesowen A & CC)

Semi Finals - Heat 2 - Race 2
1Rebecca James (Motor Point Marshalls)0:00:11.915
2Jess Varnish (Halesowen A & CC)

Finals - Gold medal round - Race 1
1Victoria Pendleton (Sky Track Cycling)0:00:11.993
2Rebecca James (Motor Point Marshalls)

Finals - Gold medal round - Race 2
1Victoria Pendleton (Sky Track Cycling)0:00:11.978
2Rebecca James (Motor Point Marshalls)

Finals - Bronze medal round - Race 1
3Jess Varnish (Halesowen A & CC)0:00:12.238
4Victoria Williamson (Welwyn Wheelers)

Finals - Bronze medal round - Race 2
3Jess Varnish (Halesowen A & CC)0:00:12.534
4Victoria Williamson (Welwyn Wheelers)

Men's 1,000m Time Trial
1Bruce Croall (City of Edinburgh RC)0:01:04.909
2Andrew Kelly (Science In Sport.com)0:01:07.047
3Ieuan Williams (CC Cardiff)0:01:08.257
4Ivor Reid (Clachnacuddin CC)0:01:08.605
5Tim Lawson (Science In Sport.com)0:01:08.709
6Kenneth Ayre (City of Edinburgh RC)0:01:09.141
7Alex Wise (Agiskoviner)0:01:09.274
8Terry Byrne (Unattached)0:01:09.616
9Rowan Elliot (VC St Raphael)0:01:09.639
10Matt Gittings (AW Cycles.Co.uk)0:01:10.207
11Bryce Dyer (Votwo.co.uk)0:01:10.338
12John Coolahan (Kingston Wheelers)0:01:10.469
13Richard Lambert (Cottingham Coureurs RT)0:01:10.361
14Xavier Disley (University of Birmingham)0:01:10.932
15Andy Stuart (VC St Raphael)0:01:12.442
16Jack Green (VC St Raphael)0:01:12.474
17Nick Pilborough (Halesowen A & CC)0:01:12.747
18Joseph Wood (VC Londres)0:01:13.451
19James Viner (Twickenham CC)0:01:13.914
20Mark Brown (University of Birmingham)0:01:15.009
21Gary Lang (Scunthorpe Poly)0:01:16.883

Women's 3,000m Individual Pursuit

Qualifying
1Wendy Houvenaghel (Bikechain - Ricci)0:03:31.555
2Sarah Storey (Horizon Fitness)0:03:39.200
3Laura Trott (Welwyn Wheelers)0:03:44.162
4Anna Blyth (100% ME)0:03:48.091
5Dani King (Horizon Fitness)0:03:49.251
6Emma Grant (AW Cycles.Co.uk)0:03:56.704
7Corrine Hall (Team Corridori)0:03:57.194
8Mari Todd (Sandy Wallace Cycles)0:03:58.309
9Emile Fisher (Team Orbea)0:04:01.671
10Jayne Paine (Willesden CC)0:04:02.159
11Ella Hopkins (Halesowen A & CC)0:04:04.068
12Crystal Lane (Team Tor 2000)0:04:14.760
13Nicci Meadows (AW Cycles.Co.uk)0:04:14.812
14Sue Fenwick (Crest CC)0:04:19.702

5th-8th place
5Dani King (Horizon Fitness)0:03:50.236
6Corrine Hall (Team Corridori)0:03:57.080
7Mari Todd (Sandy Wallace Cycles)0:03:57.997
8Emma Grant (AW Cycles.Co.uk)0:03:58.467

Bronze medal round
3Laura Trott (Welwyn Wheelers)0:03:44.769
4Anna Blyth (100% ME)0:03:51.452

Gold medal round
1Wendy Houvenaghel (Bikechain - Ricci)0:03:30.612
2Sarah Storey (Horizon Fitness)caught

Men's Points Race
1George Atkins (100% ME)44pts
2Simon Yates (Maxgear RT)44
3Mark Christian (100% ME)39
4Chris Whorrall (100% ME)17
5Sam Harrison (Planet X)14
6Daniel McLay (Hargroves Cycles)10

