Pendleton, Sky claim titles

British track nationals get underway in Manchester

Jenny Davis (City of Edinburgh RC)

Wendy Houvenaghel (Bikechain-Ricci)

A great shot

Victoria Pendleton (Team Sky) blasts to the women's 500 metre British title

A smooth handsling in the women's madison championship race

Motorpoint Marshals Pasta won it

The women's Madison race was fast and furious

Sir Chris Hoy waves to the crowd

Hannah Barnes and Hannah Walker (Motorpoint Marshals Pasta) on the top step of the podium

World and ParaOlympic champion Jody Cundy (Science in sport) in action

Sir Chris Hoy, Jason Kenny and Matt Crampton on the podium

A CC Cardiff shows his raw power in the team sprint

Jason Kenny and Matt Crampton (Team Sky)

Matt Crampton (Team Sky) gives it everything

A Team Terminator rider at speed

The intense pain of the 500 metre time trial

Victoria Pendelton won the women's 500 metre title

Hang on to that back wheel!

Sir Chris Hoy at speed

Hannah Barnes and Hannah Walker of the Motorpoint team won the women's Madison title

The pain and power of the team sprint

Team Sky in their Britsih national champion's jerseys

The Sky trio at speed

Team Sky in the men's team sprint

Victoria Pendleton captured her 27th national title at the National Track Championships this evening as she won gold in the Women’s 500m TT with a time of 34.636. Victoria fought off stiff competition from both Becky James and Jess Varnish, who won silver and bronze.

Results

Men's team sprint qualification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Track Cycling0:00:44.810
2City of Edinburgh RC0:00:47.245
3Scienceinsport.com0:00:48.218
4Team Terminator0:00:48.520
5CC Cardiff 'A'0:00:49.744
6VC St Raphael 'A'0:00:50.134
7VC St Raphael 'B'0:00:52.671
8North West Region0:00:52.728

Men's team sprint semifinal 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Terminator0:00:48.385
2CC Cardiff0:00:49.820

Men's team sprint semifinal 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scienceinsport.com0:00:47.767
2VC St Raphael 'A'0:00:49.529

Men's team sprint semifinal 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1City of Edinburgh RC0:00:46.933
2VC St Raphael 'B'0:00:52.152

Men's team sprint semifinal 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Track Cycling0:00:44.713
2North West Region0:00:52.493

Men's team sprint final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Track Cycling0:00:44.563
2City of Edinburgh0:00:47.072
3Scienceinsport0:00:47.752
4Team Terminator0:00:47.974

Women's 500m time trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victoria Pendleton (Sky Track Cycling)0:00:34.636
2Rebecca James (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta)0:00:35.254
3Jess Varnish (Halesowen A&CC)0:00:35.283
4Anna Blyth (100%ME)0:00:36.476
5Jenny Davis (City of Edinburgh RC)0:00:37.160
6Helen Scott (Halesowen A&CC)0:00:37.261
7Alison Chisholm (ERC)0:00:37.630
8Charlene Joiner (City of Edinburgh RC)0:00:37.644
9Wendy Houvenaghel (Bikechain-Ricci)0:00:38.320
10Emma Baird (City of Edinburgh RC)0:00:38.871
11Sarah Storey (Horizon Fitness)0:00:39.091
12Louise Haston (City of Edinburgh RC)0:00:39.238
13Cassie Gledhill (Team Orbea)0:00:39.244
14Donna Williams (Team Terminator)0:00:39.728
15Louise Satherley (Team Terminator)0:00:40.336
16Nicci Meadows (awcycles.co.uk)0:00:40.622
17Julie Dominguez (West Lothian Clarion)0:00:41.420
18Cheryl Owens (GS Metro)0:00:41.985
19Emma Williams (Twickenham CC)0:00:45.317

Women's madison
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Barnes/Hannah Walker16pts
2Dani King/Ella Hopkins13
3Harriet Owens/Laura Trott8

 

