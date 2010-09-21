Pendleton, Sky claim titles
British track nationals get underway in Manchester
Victoria Pendleton captured her 27th national title at the National Track Championships this evening as she won gold in the Women’s 500m TT with a time of 34.636. Victoria fought off stiff competition from both Becky James and Jess Varnish, who won silver and bronze.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Track Cycling
|0:00:44.810
|2
|City of Edinburgh RC
|0:00:47.245
|3
|Scienceinsport.com
|0:00:48.218
|4
|Team Terminator
|0:00:48.520
|5
|CC Cardiff 'A'
|0:00:49.744
|6
|VC St Raphael 'A'
|0:00:50.134
|7
|VC St Raphael 'B'
|0:00:52.671
|8
|North West Region
|0:00:52.728
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Terminator
|0:00:48.385
|2
|CC Cardiff
|0:00:49.820
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scienceinsport.com
|0:00:47.767
|2
|VC St Raphael 'A'
|0:00:49.529
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|City of Edinburgh RC
|0:00:46.933
|2
|VC St Raphael 'B'
|0:00:52.152
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Track Cycling
|0:00:44.713
|2
|North West Region
|0:00:52.493
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Track Cycling
|0:00:44.563
|2
|City of Edinburgh
|0:00:47.072
|3
|Scienceinsport
|0:00:47.752
|4
|Team Terminator
|0:00:47.974
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Victoria Pendleton (Sky Track Cycling)
|0:00:34.636
|2
|Rebecca James (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta)
|0:00:35.254
|3
|Jess Varnish (Halesowen A&CC)
|0:00:35.283
|4
|Anna Blyth (100%ME)
|0:00:36.476
|5
|Jenny Davis (City of Edinburgh RC)
|0:00:37.160
|6
|Helen Scott (Halesowen A&CC)
|0:00:37.261
|7
|Alison Chisholm (ERC)
|0:00:37.630
|8
|Charlene Joiner (City of Edinburgh RC)
|0:00:37.644
|9
|Wendy Houvenaghel (Bikechain-Ricci)
|0:00:38.320
|10
|Emma Baird (City of Edinburgh RC)
|0:00:38.871
|11
|Sarah Storey (Horizon Fitness)
|0:00:39.091
|12
|Louise Haston (City of Edinburgh RC)
|0:00:39.238
|13
|Cassie Gledhill (Team Orbea)
|0:00:39.244
|14
|Donna Williams (Team Terminator)
|0:00:39.728
|15
|Louise Satherley (Team Terminator)
|0:00:40.336
|16
|Nicci Meadows (awcycles.co.uk)
|0:00:40.622
|17
|Julie Dominguez (West Lothian Clarion)
|0:00:41.420
|18
|Cheryl Owens (GS Metro)
|0:00:41.985
|19
|Emma Williams (Twickenham CC)
|0:00:45.317
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannah Barnes/Hannah Walker
|16
|pts
|2
|Dani King/Ella Hopkins
|13
|3
|Harriet Owens/Laura Trott
|8
