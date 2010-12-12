Trending

Field wins British Trophy round in Bradford

Oldham, Crawforth round out top three

Hargroves Cycles' rider Ian Field stormed to a second consecutive victory in the fifth and penultimate round of the National Trophy Series in Peel Park, Bradford, on Sunday.

The winner by 12 seconds in the last round in Southampton, Field proved that win was no fluke when he crossed the line 16 seconds ahead of reigning champion Paul Oldham (Hope Factory Racing).

But with Field having missed the first three rounds and now planning to return to Belgium, the race for the overall series win looks set to be decided in the final round in Leicestershire on January 16.

Second-placed Paul Oldham had fallen five points behind Field's teammate Jody Crawforth after a poor display by his standards in Southampton.

But he was back to his mud-plugging best in Yorkshire, and took second spot, while Crawforth had a nightmare day and was lucky to finish third.

"My race went pretty badly - I crashed four times which is never good," said Surrey-based Crawforth, who moved up from fifth to third on the final lap.

"A couple of times the Belgian rider Van Poel came down in front of me, and another couple of times I came off myself. So I kept trying to coming back, but if you try too hard you push it too much and crash again.

"But I got up to third so I'm still in yellow, and it's all to go for at Rutland."

Meanwhile, after getting caught behind the first-lap crash which cost Crawforth so much time, Paul Oldham managed to battle back in style.

"It was a good day - much better than Mallory, that was just a blip," said Oldham. "There were a lot of crashes. In the big one at the start everybody except Fieldy got caught up in it.

"I ended up about 10th after the crash on the first lap, but it was just one of those things. I soon moved up the field and got across to the leaders."

But Oldham's day didn't go according to plan, with mechanical problems occupying his thoughts pre-race.

"I broke the shifter on my main bike, so I ended up riding [teammate] Keith Murray's third bike instead. I daren't really ride all the muddy sections so I was having to run a few bits that I would've ridden if I had been on my own bike.

"I thought I had the series lead in the bag, but then Jody did really well on the last lap and moved up from fifth to third, so he's just leading by one point. So now whoever finishes first out of the two of us takes the series in the final race."

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles1:02:35
2Paul Oldham (GBr) Hope Factory Racing0:00:16
3Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI0:02:12
4Rob Jebb (GBr) Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale0:02:18
5David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus0:02:33
6Nicholas Craig (GBr) Team Scott UK0:03:24
7Lewis Craven (GBr)0:04:14
8Tim Baldwin (GBr) Paul Milnes/Bradford Olympic RC0:04:51
9Kris Lapere (Bel) Mez Team0:05:41
10Robin Seymour (Irl)0:05:57
11Adrian Lansley (GBr) Pedalon.co.uk0:06:18
12Kenta Gallagher (GBr)0:06:30
13Peter Middlehurst (GBr) www.cyclepremier.com/Metaltek0:06:39
14Ben Eedy (GBr) Team Empella Cyclo-cross.com0:06:51
15Robert Watson (GBr) Paul Milnes RT/Bradford Olympic0:07:00
16Ben Roach (GBr) Cult Racing0:07:10
17Steven Ward (GBr)0:07:19
18Stephen Adams (GBr)0:07:29
19Luke Gray (GBr)0:07:36
20Paul Young (GBr) Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale0:08:03
21Jamie Newall (GBr) Team Corley Cycles0:08:14
22Crispin Doyle (GBr) Swindon RC0:08:22
23Tom Last (GBr)0:09:12
24Andrew Waterman (GBr) Dulwich Paragon CC
25Keith Murray (GBr)
26Tom Payton (GBr) Cult Racing
27Nathan Miller (GBr) X RT/Elmy Cycles
28James Thompson (GBr) Boneshakersbikes.com/Trek
29Steven James (GBr)
30Tony Fawcett (GBr)
31Daniel Duguid (GBr) Sigma Sport/Specialized
32Richard Wilkinson (GBr)
33Lee Westwood (GBr)
34Andrew Nichols (GBr)
35Andrew Hargroves (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI
36Gavin Hardwicke (GBr)
37Robert McCarthy (GBr) VC Meudon
38Simon Maudsley (GBr)
39Malcolm Lewis (GBr) MTS Cycle Sport/Inkland
40James Duguid (GBr) Sigma Sport/Specialized
41Gareth Whittall (GBr)
42Martin Woofindin (GBr)
43Robert Wimble (GBr)
44Edward Sneddon (GBr)
45Ben Spurrier (GBr)
46Kyle Burleigh (GBr) Nottingham Clarion CC
47Luke Beswick (GBr)
48Lawrence Frost (GBr) Team Empella Cyclo-cross .com
49Jonathan Limebear (GBr) Batley CC/Hargreaves
50Oliver Webster (GBr)
51Anthony Morris (GBr)
52Grey May (Irl)

Latest on Cyclingnews