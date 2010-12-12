Hargroves Cycles' rider Ian Field stormed to a second consecutive victory in the fifth and penultimate round of the National Trophy Series in Peel Park, Bradford, on Sunday.

The winner by 12 seconds in the last round in Southampton, Field proved that win was no fluke when he crossed the line 16 seconds ahead of reigning champion Paul Oldham (Hope Factory Racing).

But with Field having missed the first three rounds and now planning to return to Belgium, the race for the overall series win looks set to be decided in the final round in Leicestershire on January 16.

Second-placed Paul Oldham had fallen five points behind Field's teammate Jody Crawforth after a poor display by his standards in Southampton.

But he was back to his mud-plugging best in Yorkshire, and took second spot, while Crawforth had a nightmare day and was lucky to finish third.

"My race went pretty badly - I crashed four times which is never good," said Surrey-based Crawforth, who moved up from fifth to third on the final lap.

"A couple of times the Belgian rider Van Poel came down in front of me, and another couple of times I came off myself. So I kept trying to coming back, but if you try too hard you push it too much and crash again.

"But I got up to third so I'm still in yellow, and it's all to go for at Rutland."

Meanwhile, after getting caught behind the first-lap crash which cost Crawforth so much time, Paul Oldham managed to battle back in style.

"It was a good day - much better than Mallory, that was just a blip," said Oldham. "There were a lot of crashes. In the big one at the start everybody except Fieldy got caught up in it.

"I ended up about 10th after the crash on the first lap, but it was just one of those things. I soon moved up the field and got across to the leaders."

But Oldham's day didn't go according to plan, with mechanical problems occupying his thoughts pre-race.

"I broke the shifter on my main bike, so I ended up riding [teammate] Keith Murray's third bike instead. I daren't really ride all the muddy sections so I was having to run a few bits that I would've ridden if I had been on my own bike.

"I thought I had the series lead in the bag, but then Jody did really well on the last lap and moved up from fifth to third, so he's just leading by one point. So now whoever finishes first out of the two of us takes the series in the final race."

Full Results