Oldham takes series opener in Abergavenny
Crawforth, Lapere podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Oldham (GBr)
|1:03:43
|2
|Jody Crawforth (GBr)
|0:00:22
|3
|Kris Lapere (Bel)
|0:00:57
|4
|Liam Killeen (GBr)
|5
|Floris De Tier (Bel)
|0:01:12
|6
|Kenny Geluykens (Bel)
|0:01:21
|7
|Arnaud Van Den Abeele (Bel)
|0:01:33
|8
|Stuart Bowers (GBr)
|0:01:51
|9
|Nicholas Craig (GBr)
|0:02:19
|10
|Daniel Booth (GBr)
|0:02:42
|11
|David Collins (GBr)
|0:02:55
|12
|Robert Jebb (GBr)
|0:02:56
|13
|Lee Williams (GBr)
|0:03:02
|14
|Stuart Wearmouth (GBr)
|0:03:35
|15
|Tim Baldwin (GBr)
|0:03:45
|16
|Ben Roach (GBr)
|0:03:55
|17
|Jim Bryan (GBr)
|0:04:22
|18
|Adrian Lansley (GBr)
|0:04:29
|19
|Luke Gray (GBr)
|20
|Daniel Lewis (GBr)
|0:04:57
|21
|Lee Westwood (GBr)
|0:05:09
|22
|Crispin Doyle (GBr)
|0:05:21
|23
|Andrew Nichols (GBr)
|0:05:25
|24
|Michael Cotty (GBr)
|0:05:28
|25
|Daniel Duguid (GBr)
|0:05:48
|26
|Ben Eedy (GBr)
|0:06:05
|27
|Tom Payton (GBr)
|0:06:13
|28
|Robert Burns (GBr)
|0:06:23
|29
|Steven Ward (GBr)
|0:06:36
|30
|Andrew Waterman (GBr)
|0:06:47
|31
|Paul Young (GBr)
|0:07:10
|32
|Scott Chalmers (GBr)
|33
|Steven James (GBr)
|34
|Joe Lally (GBr)
|35
|Robert Watson (GBr)
|36
|Andrew Hargroves (GBr)
|37
|John Whittington (GBr)
|38
|Keith Murray (GBr)
|39
|Thomas Lowe (GBr)
|40
|Kyle Burleigh (GBr)
|41
|Michael Warner (GBr)
|42
|Greg Simcock (GBr)
|43
|Mark Davies (GBr)
|44
|Martin Woofindin (GBr)
|45
|Paul Sheers (GBr)
|46
|Karl Norfolk (GBr)
|47
|Ben Spurrier (GBr)
|48
|Hugo Hocknell (GBr)
|49
|Lawrence Frost (GBr)
|50
|Edward Sneddon (GBr)
|51
|Matthew Jones (GBr)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy