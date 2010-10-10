Trending

Oldham takes series opener in Abergavenny

Crawforth, Lapere podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Oldham (GBr)1:03:43
2Jody Crawforth (GBr)0:00:22
3Kris Lapere (Bel)0:00:57
4Liam Killeen (GBr)
5Floris De Tier (Bel)0:01:12
6Kenny Geluykens (Bel)0:01:21
7Arnaud Van Den Abeele (Bel)0:01:33
8Stuart Bowers (GBr)0:01:51
9Nicholas Craig (GBr)0:02:19
10Daniel Booth (GBr)0:02:42
11David Collins (GBr)0:02:55
12Robert Jebb (GBr)0:02:56
13Lee Williams (GBr)0:03:02
14Stuart Wearmouth (GBr)0:03:35
15Tim Baldwin (GBr)0:03:45
16Ben Roach (GBr)0:03:55
17Jim Bryan (GBr)0:04:22
18Adrian Lansley (GBr)0:04:29
19Luke Gray (GBr)
20Daniel Lewis (GBr)0:04:57
21Lee Westwood (GBr)0:05:09
22Crispin Doyle (GBr)0:05:21
23Andrew Nichols (GBr)0:05:25
24Michael Cotty (GBr)0:05:28
25Daniel Duguid (GBr)0:05:48
26Ben Eedy (GBr)0:06:05
27Tom Payton (GBr)0:06:13
28Robert Burns (GBr)0:06:23
29Steven Ward (GBr)0:06:36
30Andrew Waterman (GBr)0:06:47
31Paul Young (GBr)0:07:10
32Scott Chalmers (GBr)
33Steven James (GBr)
34Joe Lally (GBr)
35Robert Watson (GBr)
36Andrew Hargroves (GBr)
37John Whittington (GBr)
38Keith Murray (GBr)
39Thomas Lowe (GBr)
40Kyle Burleigh (GBr)
41Michael Warner (GBr)
42Greg Simcock (GBr)
43Mark Davies (GBr)
44Martin Woofindin (GBr)
45Paul Sheers (GBr)
46Karl Norfolk (GBr)
47Ben Spurrier (GBr)
48Hugo Hocknell (GBr)
49Lawrence Frost (GBr)
50Edward Sneddon (GBr)
51Matthew Jones (GBr)

