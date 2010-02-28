Trending

Rowe and Christian crowned Madison Champs

Welsh duo hold off late race attacks to seal victory in Manchester

Image 1 of 5

Mark Christian and Luke Rowe, 2010 British Madison Champions

Mark Christian and Luke Rowe, 2010 British Madison Champions
(Image credit: Rick Robson)
Image 2 of 5

Luke Rowe leads the field during the Madison Championships

Luke Rowe leads the field during the Madison Championships
(Image credit: Rick Robson)
Image 3 of 5

Luke Rowe swings Mark Christian into the action

Luke Rowe swings Mark Christian into the action
(Image credit: Rick Robson)
Image 4 of 5

Christian hands over to Rowe

Christian hands over to Rowe
(Image credit: Rick Robson)
Image 5 of 5

Mark Christian on the attack during the 2010 British Madison Championships

Mark Christian on the attack during the 2010 British Madison Championships
(Image credit: Rick Robson)

Results
1Luke Rowe and Mark Christian38pts
2Dan Maclay and Sam Harrison21
3George Atkins and Erick Rowsell16
4Jon Mould and Andy Fenn16
5Owain Doull and Josh Papworth10

