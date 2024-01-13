Cameron Mason repeats as British cyclocross champion

Cameron Mason (777) rode away with his second consecutive British cyclocross national title on a sunny day in Falkirk on Saturday.

The 23-year-old didn't get the best start, lagging in around eighth in the fast start loop but soon moved up as the group headed out into the circuit proper.

Corran Carrick-Anderson and Thomas Mein led the field through the opening lap as the peloton began to stretch, with Toby Barnes chasing in third as Mason began working his way forward after his slow start.

By the second lap, Mason had moved into second and was chasing Mein, who made his rival work for the title. Mason finally passed him on a short, steep berm and then began to open a small gap before the halfway point of the race. A single dab on a fast section put Mein on the wrong side of a gap he could not close.

As the Scot celebrated his second title in a row, Mein continued powering through for silver while Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ) had clawed his way through the field to claim the final podium spot.