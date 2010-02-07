Trending

Bibby wins British title

Wyman takes women's championship title

Image 1 of 4

Helen Wyman (Kona-FSA) collected her fifth consecutive elite women's title

Helen Wyman (Kona-FSA) collected her fifth consecutive elite women's title
(Image credit: Konrad Manning)
Image 2 of 4

Ian Bibby in action, on his way to victory in the 2010 British cyclo-cross Championships

Ian Bibby in action, on his way to victory in the 2010 British cyclo-cross Championships
(Image credit: Konrad Manning)
Image 3 of 4

2010 British cyclo-cross Champion Ian Bibby

2010 British cyclo-cross Champion Ian Bibby
(Image credit: Konrad Manning)
Image 4 of 4

Elite men's winner Ian Bibby and junior women's victor Hannah Barnes celebrate their respective British title wins

Elite men's winner Ian Bibby and junior women's victor Hannah Barnes celebrate their respective British title wins
(Image credit: Konrad Manning)

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Bibby1:00:01
2Jody Crawforth0:00:02
3Paul Oldham0:00:09

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Helen Wyman0:42:04
2Nikki Harris0:01:31
3Gabriella Day0:01:45

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jamie Harris0:54:38
2Stephen Adams0:01:19
3David Nichols

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Gray0:39:10
2Thomas Moses0:00:39
3Kenta Gallagher0:00:55

Latest on Cyclingnews