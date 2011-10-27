Trending

Another day, another victory for Hynek and Novotny

Last year's winners now leading Brasil Ride

Image 1 of 6

Beautiful scenery in Brasil

Beautiful scenery in Brasil
(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 2 of 6

Ominous looking skies

Ominous looking skies
(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 3 of 6

A spectator

A spectator
(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 4 of 6

Tomas Vokrouhlik

Tomas Vokrouhlik
(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 5 of 6

Very clear water makes it easier to pick a line

Very clear water makes it easier to pick a line
(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 6 of 6

Steffen Thum

Steffen Thum
(Image credit: Brasil Ride)

There was a flip-flop at the top of the standings Wednesday at the Brasil Ride, as the Kristian Hynek and Robert Novatny (Future Cycling-Sweep) grabbed the stage 4 win and jumped into the yellow leader’s jersey in this seven-day mountain bike stage race in the Brazilian state of Bahia.

The Czech duo attacked on the last climb of the blistering hot 81.5km stage that started and finished in Rio de Contas, and made it stick, crossing the line in 3:33:26, 1:54 ahead of previous overall leaders Luis Pinto and Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano-Luso). But the gap is small with the top two teams separated by just 1:10.

“Halfway up the first climb we separated from the groups and it was just me, Robert, and the other Czech team,” said Hynek, the only member of his team who speaks solid English. “But just before the first downhill Luis and Alejandro catch us, and then in the technical section [Germans] Lukas [Kaufmann] and Christopher Maletz catch on.”

From there the four teams did a reasonable job of sharing the work across the stage’s mostly flat mid-section. But when the stage turned up once again, the heat started to rise exponentially, as did the action.

“Robert was stronger than Alejandro today and that was the difference that allowed us to attack,” continued Hynek, who when not racing his bike operates a small high-end cycling import business, which includes Enve Composites and Parlee. “The key for this race is always the second partner because that decides the speed.”

The mixed dup competition has also gotten heated, with German Ivonne Kraft and Brazilian partner Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul-RC Bikes) getting all they can handle from Italian duo of Annabella Stropparo and Piero Pellegrini (Annapiero).

“The battle is always in the first 30km,” said Kraft. “If we are ahead than she starts losing motivation in the head. But if she is still there then, she gets confident and it is very hard. Today it was a very hard day.”

Still Kraft and Ferraz took the stage and now own a 44-minute lead in the overall. Kraft would be crushed if it was the other way around.

“I do not think she should be here,” said Kraft, alluding to Stropparo’s recent troubles with the Italian doping police. “But now I must try to beat her to show that is not the right way to be.”

The top of the women’s standing remained intact, as Adriana Nascimento and Sabrina Gobbo (Ladies Brasil Soul-RC Bikes) took their fourth stage win in a row in the three-team field. The lead in the overall is nearly 90 minutes.

“It would be nice if there are more teams here,” said Gobbo, who is better known for her adventure racing skills. “But we can always find other teams to ride with, so there always a race.”

Next up is another Rio de Contas start/finish stage, this time covering 95km with 1750 meters of climbing. Start time is 7 a.m. Cut off is 10 hours. Features include plenty of testing, rocky singletrack and the final grueling asphalt climb. Expect the heat to be a factor again as well.

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Hynek & Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep)3:33:26
2Luis Pinto & Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano - Luso)0:01:54
3Tomas Vokrouhlik & Martin Horak (BMC Specialized)0:06:10
4Lukas Kauffmann & Christopher Maletz (Team Easton Rockets)0:08:02
5Hugo Neto & Douglas Neto (OCE-Treine/KHS/Infanti)0:10:57
6Jose Silva & Tiago Ferreira (Brasil Ride)0:16:13
7Uira Castro & Gustavo Santos (LM/Tripp/Specialized)0:18:54
8Josemberg Pinho & Raphael Mendes (JC Bikes)0:30:06
9Marco Almeida & Marco Fernandez (Specialized /Roberto Heras Training System )0:34:00
10Steffen Thum & Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam)0:44:21
11Ryan Draper & Leighton Poidevin (Team 29Er Canada)0:47:50
12Corey Collier & Gilberto Gois (Light Gives Heat/World Bicycle Relief)0:49:13
13Thomas Vandendale & Christophe Clercq (Firstenergy)0:49:40
14Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 1)0:56:47
15Gustavo Astolphi & Marcelo Sampaio (Pedal Urbano)1:11:53
16Rogerio Pires & Gustavo Caixeta (Mountain Bike BH)1:27:01
17Rodrigo Silva & Mauricio Neto (Ciclope/Carbo Energy)
18Agnaldo Santos & Luis Filho (Dague Paia 3)1:29:13
19Rodrigo Santos & Magnus Dias (Pão De Queijo E Chimarrão)1:34:42
20Frederico Kastrup & Rogerio Moda (Beep Beep Papaleguas/Mpr)1:51:02
21Alexandre Silva & Pedro Pinheiro (MTB Floripa/Ultrasport)1:54:27
22Zbigniew Mossoczy & Przemyslaw Maciejowski (Sikorski Bikeboard Team)1:56:30
23Diego Ferreira & Juvenal Batista (Pelaggio / Savana)1:58:30
24Daniel Correia & Leonardo Fernandes (RD Mecanica / Ortolife)1:59:36
25Breno De Luca & Rodrigo Nunes (Trek/Biketech Brasilia/Bikenfix)2:00:49
26Edmilson Santos & Anilton Rocha (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 2)2:05:15
27Fausto Oliveira & Ronaldo Junior (Dague Paia)2:06:01
28Hugo Noronha & Rui Cardoso (Salta Pocinhas Iii)2:08:43
29Ulisses Valarelli & Felipe Tambasco (Moço Bike)2:11:20
30Daniel Vilela & Vitor Medrado (DV Riders)2:11:28
31Jose Silva & Wallace Brito (Fly Bahia)2:15:27
32Everton Siqueira & Marco Melo (Trilha Capixaba / Terra Bike)2:19:24
33Angelo Hayashi & Cristiano Silva (13° MTB Ponta Grossa)2:21:48
34Filipe Xavier & Emerson Furlanetto (Competition Na Trilha)2:23:33
35Harry Beute & Josias Silva (Team A.Hak)2:30:02
36Walter Germano & Andre Guimaraes (Coroas Do Cerrado - Time A)2:34:07
37Heder Mendes & Alex Mariano (Ativo / Advogado Aventureiro)2:39:20
38Vicente Souza & Willamy Brito (Cajubikers)2:45:14
39Carlos Garcia & Alex Fonseca (Formatos / Primil)2:47:03
40Marcello Cenci & Eduardo Marcolino (Sai Baba)2:56:27
41Plinio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Arese Pharma / Hst / Singulare Grupo)2:59:36
42Marcio Monteiro & Israel Ferreira (Picc Pedal/Alambikers)3:00:38
43Anderson Oliveira & Romeu Franciosi (Dague Paia Brasil Team)3:05:08
44Sergio Gusmao & Marcelo Torres (Vo2Max)3:07:28
45Marcos Dias & Manoel Dias (Granola Tia Sonia)4:01:32

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abraao Azevedo & Paulo Freitas (Master Brasil Soul - RC Bikes )4:15:53
2Heleno Borges & Giovane Rufino (Konskritos Dbike)0:13:24
3Paul Romero & Eduardo Soares (Team Sole)0:33:31
4Pedro Neto & Daniel Aliperti (Pedal Power Epic)0:58:01
5Claudio Mata & Eduardo Braz (Uai Oce Bikers )1:08:04
6Antonio Filho & Aecio Flores (Terra Chapada / Scott / Cristal)1:10:47
7Barti Bucher & Hansjuerg Gerber (Bixs -Zelleweger Architekten)1:12:24
8Martin Portman & Denio Franco (FBC)1:13:27
9Alfredo Montenegro & Joao Ferreira (Savana Bike Team)1:30:32
10Werner Wiedenbrug & Ricardo Ferret (Thule)1:36:10
11Weimar Pettengil & Fabricio Bezerra (Brasilia)2:04:53
12Jose Gusmao & Marcos Junior (2G MTB)2:10:07
13Antonio Rodrigues & Rubem Barreto (Tia Sonia)2:32:02
14Alexandre Mariuti & Pedro Morganti (T3 Iron Team)2:41:30
15Carlos Sangiorgio & Roberto Zanotto (Alphaville)2:49:45
16Othon Souto & Marco Almeida (Vo2 Max 2)2:58:23

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivonne Kraft & Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul / RC Bikes)4:28:55
2Annabella Stropparo & Piero Pellegrini (Annapiero)0:07:09
3Agu Apaza & Cesar Lettoli (Team Olmo-Flecha Bus)0:35:18
4Claudia Tollendal & Marcelo Pedretti (São Paulo)0:58:02
5Raquel Gontijo & Helder Carvalho (Cachorrinhos)1:01:07
6Moacir Souza & Mariza Souza (Selva Kailash)1:01:50
7Brian Bontekoning & Lisa Bontekoning (Leewees Cycles)1:23:19
8Leonardo Longombardo & Julia Iribarren (Norte Y Sur)2:30:11

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriana Nascimento & Sabrina Gobbo (Ladies Brasil Soul - RC Bikes)5:24:59
2Andrea Marcellini & Melanie Leveau (Hora Do Blush)0:11:19
3Carla Plens & Susan Zorzetto (CM/SZ)1:53:25

Elite men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Hynek & Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep)12:17:01
2Luis Pinto & Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano - Luso)0:01:10
3Lukas Kauffmann & Christopher Maletz (Team Easton Rockets)0:38:42
4Hugo Neto & Douglas Neto (OCE-Treine/KHS/Infanti)0:47:11
5Josemberg Pinho & Raphael Mendes (JC Bikes)0:54:24
6Tomas Vokrouhlik & Martin Horak (BMC Specialized)0:54:47
7Jose Silva & Tiago Ferreira (Brasil Ride)1:11:35
8Steffen Thum & Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam)1:33:06
9Marco Almeida & Marco Fernandez (Specialized /Roberto Heras Training System )2:22:10
10Thomas Vandendale & Christophe Clercq (Firstenergy)2:41:22
11Ryan Draper & Leighton Poidevin (Team 29Er Canada)2:42:07
12Uira Castro & Gustavo Santos (LM/Tripp/Specialized)2:58:15
13Corey Collier & Gilberto Gois (Light Gives Heat/World Bicycle Relief)3:13:19
14Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 1)3:16:56
15Rogerio Pires & Gustavo Caixeta (Mountain Bike BH)4:15:28
16Breno De Luca & Rodrigo Nunes (Trek/Biketech Brasilia/Bikenfix)4:19:34
17Rodrigo Santos & Magnus Dias (Pão De Queijo E Chimarrão)4:37:05
18Ulisses Valarelli & Felipe Tambasco (Moço Bike)5:03:18
19Gustavo Astolphi & Marcelo Sampaio (Pedal Urbano)5:04:58
20Rodrigo Silva & Mauricio Neto (Ciclope/Carbo Energy)5:25:40
21Agnaldo Santos & Luis Filho (Dague Paia 3)5:34:04
22Frederico Kastrup & Rogerio Moda (Beep Beep Papaleguas/Mpr)6:12:50
23Edmilson Santos & Anilton Rocha (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 2)6:24:38
24Alexandre Silva & Pedro Pinheiro (MTB Floripa/Ultrasport)6:46:50
25Zbigniew Mossoczy & Przemyslaw Maciejowski (Sikorski Bikeboard Team)7:03:48
26Angelo Hayashi & Cristiano Silva (13° MTB Ponta Grossa)7:06:34
27Hugo Noronha & Rui Cardoso (Salta Pocinhas Iii)7:15:35
28Fausto Oliveira & Ronaldo Junior (Dague Paia)7:24:00
29Walter Germano & Andre Guimaraes (Coroas Do Cerrado - Time A)7:30:08
30Daniel Correia & Leonardo Fernandes (RD Mecanica / Ortolife)7:56:58
31Filipe Xavier & Emerson Furlanetto (Competition Na Trilha)7:57:18
32Diego Ferreira & Juvenal Batista (Pelaggio / Savana)8:00:25
33Everton Siqueira & Marco Melo (Trilha Capixaba / Terra Bike)8:01:02
34Daniel Vilela & Vitor Medrado (DV Riders)8:09:46
35Jose Silva & Wallace Brito (Fly Bahia)8:56:49
36Heder Mendes & Alex Mariano (Ativo / Advogado Aventureiro)9:09:20
37Vicente Souza & Willamy Brito (Cajubikers)9:17:19
38Harry Beute & Josias Silva (Team A.Hak)9:30:27
39Marcello Cenci & Eduardo Marcolino (Sai Baba)9:30:29
40Anderson Oliveira & Romeu Franciosi (Dague Paia Brasil Team)10:07:01
41Carlos Garcia & Alex Fonseca (Formatos / Primil)10:08:33
42Marcio Monteiro & Israel Ferreira (Picc Pedal/Alambikers)10:13:11
43Plinio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Arese Pharma / Hst / Singulare Grupo)10:32:43
44Sergio Gusmao & Marcelo Torres (Vo2Max)10:50:37
45Marcos Dias & Manoel Dias (Granola Tia Sonia)13:00:30

Masters general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abraao Azevedo & Paulo Freitas (Master Brasil Soul - RC Bikes )14:33:47
2Barti Bucher & Hansjuerg Gerber (Bixs -Zelleweger Architekten)0:54:01
3Heleno Borges & Giovane Rufino (Konskritos Dbike)1:17:34
4Paul Romero & Eduardo Soares (Team Sole)1:21:25
5Pedro Neto & Daniel Aliperti (Pedal Power Epic)3:43:53
6Martin Portman & Denio Franco (FBC)3:54:11
7Antonio Filho & Aecio Flores (Terra Chapada / Scott / Cristal)4:00:26
8Claudio Mata & Eduardo Braz (Uai Oce Bikers )4:39:11
9Alfredo Montenegro & Joao Ferreira (Savana Bike Team)5:12:42
10Werner Wiedenbrug & Ricardo Ferret (Thule)6:00:08
11Jose Gusmao & Marcos Junior (2G MTB)7:12:38
12Othon Souto & Marco Almeida (Vo2 Max 2)7:34:39
13Weimar Pettengil & Fabricio Bezerra (Brasilia)8:25:36
14Antonio Rodrigues & Rubem Barreto (Tia Sonia)8:35:26
15Carlos Sangiorgio & Roberto Zanotto (Alphaville)9:30:02
16Alexandre Mariuti & Pedro Morganti (T3 Iron Team)9:50:00

Mixed general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivonne Kraft & Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul / RC Bikes)15:07:34
2Annabella Stropparo & Piero Pellegrini (Annapiero)0:47:12
3Agu Apaza & Cesar Lettoli (Team Olmo-Flecha Bus)1:56:30
4Claudia Tollendal & Marcelo Pedretti (São Paulo)3:10:10
5Raquel Gontijo & Helder Carvalho (Cachorrinhos)3:38:35
6Moacir Souza & Mariza Souza (Selva Kailash)4:34:31
7Brian Bontekoning & Lisa Bontekoning (Leewees Cycles)6:03:44
8Leonardo Longombardo & Julia Iribarren (Norte Y Sur)7:00:42

Elite women general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriana Nascimento & Sabrina Gobbo (Ladies Brasil Soul - RC Bikes)18:27:17
2Andrea Marcellini & Melanie Leveau (Hora Do Blush)1:26:12
3Carla Plens & Susan Zorzetto (CM/SZ)4:59:33

 

Latest on Cyclingnews