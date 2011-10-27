Image 1 of 6 Beautiful scenery in Brasil (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 2 of 6 Ominous looking skies (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 3 of 6 A spectator (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 4 of 6 Tomas Vokrouhlik (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 5 of 6 Very clear water makes it easier to pick a line (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 6 of 6 Steffen Thum (Image credit: Brasil Ride)

There was a flip-flop at the top of the standings Wednesday at the Brasil Ride, as the Kristian Hynek and Robert Novatny (Future Cycling-Sweep) grabbed the stage 4 win and jumped into the yellow leader’s jersey in this seven-day mountain bike stage race in the Brazilian state of Bahia.

The Czech duo attacked on the last climb of the blistering hot 81.5km stage that started and finished in Rio de Contas, and made it stick, crossing the line in 3:33:26, 1:54 ahead of previous overall leaders Luis Pinto and Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano-Luso). But the gap is small with the top two teams separated by just 1:10.

“Halfway up the first climb we separated from the groups and it was just me, Robert, and the other Czech team,” said Hynek, the only member of his team who speaks solid English. “But just before the first downhill Luis and Alejandro catch us, and then in the technical section [Germans] Lukas [Kaufmann] and Christopher Maletz catch on.”

From there the four teams did a reasonable job of sharing the work across the stage’s mostly flat mid-section. But when the stage turned up once again, the heat started to rise exponentially, as did the action.

“Robert was stronger than Alejandro today and that was the difference that allowed us to attack,” continued Hynek, who when not racing his bike operates a small high-end cycling import business, which includes Enve Composites and Parlee. “The key for this race is always the second partner because that decides the speed.”

The mixed dup competition has also gotten heated, with German Ivonne Kraft and Brazilian partner Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul-RC Bikes) getting all they can handle from Italian duo of Annabella Stropparo and Piero Pellegrini (Annapiero).

“The battle is always in the first 30km,” said Kraft. “If we are ahead than she starts losing motivation in the head. But if she is still there then, she gets confident and it is very hard. Today it was a very hard day.”

Still Kraft and Ferraz took the stage and now own a 44-minute lead in the overall. Kraft would be crushed if it was the other way around.

“I do not think she should be here,” said Kraft, alluding to Stropparo’s recent troubles with the Italian doping police. “But now I must try to beat her to show that is not the right way to be.”

The top of the women’s standing remained intact, as Adriana Nascimento and Sabrina Gobbo (Ladies Brasil Soul-RC Bikes) took their fourth stage win in a row in the three-team field. The lead in the overall is nearly 90 minutes.

“It would be nice if there are more teams here,” said Gobbo, who is better known for her adventure racing skills. “But we can always find other teams to ride with, so there always a race.”

Next up is another Rio de Contas start/finish stage, this time covering 95km with 1750 meters of climbing. Start time is 7 a.m. Cut off is 10 hours. Features include plenty of testing, rocky singletrack and the final grueling asphalt climb. Expect the heat to be a factor again as well.

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian Hynek & Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep) 3:33:26 2 Luis Pinto & Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano - Luso) 0:01:54 3 Tomas Vokrouhlik & Martin Horak (BMC Specialized) 0:06:10 4 Lukas Kauffmann & Christopher Maletz (Team Easton Rockets) 0:08:02 5 Hugo Neto & Douglas Neto (OCE-Treine/KHS/Infanti) 0:10:57 6 Jose Silva & Tiago Ferreira (Brasil Ride) 0:16:13 7 Uira Castro & Gustavo Santos (LM/Tripp/Specialized) 0:18:54 8 Josemberg Pinho & Raphael Mendes (JC Bikes) 0:30:06 9 Marco Almeida & Marco Fernandez (Specialized /Roberto Heras Training System ) 0:34:00 10 Steffen Thum & Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam) 0:44:21 11 Ryan Draper & Leighton Poidevin (Team 29Er Canada) 0:47:50 12 Corey Collier & Gilberto Gois (Light Gives Heat/World Bicycle Relief) 0:49:13 13 Thomas Vandendale & Christophe Clercq (Firstenergy) 0:49:40 14 Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 1) 0:56:47 15 Gustavo Astolphi & Marcelo Sampaio (Pedal Urbano) 1:11:53 16 Rogerio Pires & Gustavo Caixeta (Mountain Bike BH) 1:27:01 17 Rodrigo Silva & Mauricio Neto (Ciclope/Carbo Energy) 18 Agnaldo Santos & Luis Filho (Dague Paia 3) 1:29:13 19 Rodrigo Santos & Magnus Dias (Pão De Queijo E Chimarrão) 1:34:42 20 Frederico Kastrup & Rogerio Moda (Beep Beep Papaleguas/Mpr) 1:51:02 21 Alexandre Silva & Pedro Pinheiro (MTB Floripa/Ultrasport) 1:54:27 22 Zbigniew Mossoczy & Przemyslaw Maciejowski (Sikorski Bikeboard Team) 1:56:30 23 Diego Ferreira & Juvenal Batista (Pelaggio / Savana) 1:58:30 24 Daniel Correia & Leonardo Fernandes (RD Mecanica / Ortolife) 1:59:36 25 Breno De Luca & Rodrigo Nunes (Trek/Biketech Brasilia/Bikenfix) 2:00:49 26 Edmilson Santos & Anilton Rocha (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 2) 2:05:15 27 Fausto Oliveira & Ronaldo Junior (Dague Paia) 2:06:01 28 Hugo Noronha & Rui Cardoso (Salta Pocinhas Iii) 2:08:43 29 Ulisses Valarelli & Felipe Tambasco (Moço Bike) 2:11:20 30 Daniel Vilela & Vitor Medrado (DV Riders) 2:11:28 31 Jose Silva & Wallace Brito (Fly Bahia) 2:15:27 32 Everton Siqueira & Marco Melo (Trilha Capixaba / Terra Bike) 2:19:24 33 Angelo Hayashi & Cristiano Silva (13° MTB Ponta Grossa) 2:21:48 34 Filipe Xavier & Emerson Furlanetto (Competition Na Trilha) 2:23:33 35 Harry Beute & Josias Silva (Team A.Hak) 2:30:02 36 Walter Germano & Andre Guimaraes (Coroas Do Cerrado - Time A) 2:34:07 37 Heder Mendes & Alex Mariano (Ativo / Advogado Aventureiro) 2:39:20 38 Vicente Souza & Willamy Brito (Cajubikers) 2:45:14 39 Carlos Garcia & Alex Fonseca (Formatos / Primil) 2:47:03 40 Marcello Cenci & Eduardo Marcolino (Sai Baba) 2:56:27 41 Plinio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Arese Pharma / Hst / Singulare Grupo) 2:59:36 42 Marcio Monteiro & Israel Ferreira (Picc Pedal/Alambikers) 3:00:38 43 Anderson Oliveira & Romeu Franciosi (Dague Paia Brasil Team) 3:05:08 44 Sergio Gusmao & Marcelo Torres (Vo2Max) 3:07:28 45 Marcos Dias & Manoel Dias (Granola Tia Sonia) 4:01:32

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abraao Azevedo & Paulo Freitas (Master Brasil Soul - RC Bikes ) 4:15:53 2 Heleno Borges & Giovane Rufino (Konskritos Dbike) 0:13:24 3 Paul Romero & Eduardo Soares (Team Sole) 0:33:31 4 Pedro Neto & Daniel Aliperti (Pedal Power Epic) 0:58:01 5 Claudio Mata & Eduardo Braz (Uai Oce Bikers ) 1:08:04 6 Antonio Filho & Aecio Flores (Terra Chapada / Scott / Cristal) 1:10:47 7 Barti Bucher & Hansjuerg Gerber (Bixs -Zelleweger Architekten) 1:12:24 8 Martin Portman & Denio Franco (FBC) 1:13:27 9 Alfredo Montenegro & Joao Ferreira (Savana Bike Team) 1:30:32 10 Werner Wiedenbrug & Ricardo Ferret (Thule) 1:36:10 11 Weimar Pettengil & Fabricio Bezerra (Brasilia) 2:04:53 12 Jose Gusmao & Marcos Junior (2G MTB) 2:10:07 13 Antonio Rodrigues & Rubem Barreto (Tia Sonia) 2:32:02 14 Alexandre Mariuti & Pedro Morganti (T3 Iron Team) 2:41:30 15 Carlos Sangiorgio & Roberto Zanotto (Alphaville) 2:49:45 16 Othon Souto & Marco Almeida (Vo2 Max 2) 2:58:23

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivonne Kraft & Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul / RC Bikes) 4:28:55 2 Annabella Stropparo & Piero Pellegrini (Annapiero) 0:07:09 3 Agu Apaza & Cesar Lettoli (Team Olmo-Flecha Bus) 0:35:18 4 Claudia Tollendal & Marcelo Pedretti (São Paulo) 0:58:02 5 Raquel Gontijo & Helder Carvalho (Cachorrinhos) 1:01:07 6 Moacir Souza & Mariza Souza (Selva Kailash) 1:01:50 7 Brian Bontekoning & Lisa Bontekoning (Leewees Cycles) 1:23:19 8 Leonardo Longombardo & Julia Iribarren (Norte Y Sur) 2:30:11

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adriana Nascimento & Sabrina Gobbo (Ladies Brasil Soul - RC Bikes) 5:24:59 2 Andrea Marcellini & Melanie Leveau (Hora Do Blush) 0:11:19 3 Carla Plens & Susan Zorzetto (CM/SZ) 1:53:25

Elite men general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian Hynek & Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep) 12:17:01 2 Luis Pinto & Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano - Luso) 0:01:10 3 Lukas Kauffmann & Christopher Maletz (Team Easton Rockets) 0:38:42 4 Hugo Neto & Douglas Neto (OCE-Treine/KHS/Infanti) 0:47:11 5 Josemberg Pinho & Raphael Mendes (JC Bikes) 0:54:24 6 Tomas Vokrouhlik & Martin Horak (BMC Specialized) 0:54:47 7 Jose Silva & Tiago Ferreira (Brasil Ride) 1:11:35 8 Steffen Thum & Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam) 1:33:06 9 Marco Almeida & Marco Fernandez (Specialized /Roberto Heras Training System ) 2:22:10 10 Thomas Vandendale & Christophe Clercq (Firstenergy) 2:41:22 11 Ryan Draper & Leighton Poidevin (Team 29Er Canada) 2:42:07 12 Uira Castro & Gustavo Santos (LM/Tripp/Specialized) 2:58:15 13 Corey Collier & Gilberto Gois (Light Gives Heat/World Bicycle Relief) 3:13:19 14 Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 1) 3:16:56 15 Rogerio Pires & Gustavo Caixeta (Mountain Bike BH) 4:15:28 16 Breno De Luca & Rodrigo Nunes (Trek/Biketech Brasilia/Bikenfix) 4:19:34 17 Rodrigo Santos & Magnus Dias (Pão De Queijo E Chimarrão) 4:37:05 18 Ulisses Valarelli & Felipe Tambasco (Moço Bike) 5:03:18 19 Gustavo Astolphi & Marcelo Sampaio (Pedal Urbano) 5:04:58 20 Rodrigo Silva & Mauricio Neto (Ciclope/Carbo Energy) 5:25:40 21 Agnaldo Santos & Luis Filho (Dague Paia 3) 5:34:04 22 Frederico Kastrup & Rogerio Moda (Beep Beep Papaleguas/Mpr) 6:12:50 23 Edmilson Santos & Anilton Rocha (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 2) 6:24:38 24 Alexandre Silva & Pedro Pinheiro (MTB Floripa/Ultrasport) 6:46:50 25 Zbigniew Mossoczy & Przemyslaw Maciejowski (Sikorski Bikeboard Team) 7:03:48 26 Angelo Hayashi & Cristiano Silva (13° MTB Ponta Grossa) 7:06:34 27 Hugo Noronha & Rui Cardoso (Salta Pocinhas Iii) 7:15:35 28 Fausto Oliveira & Ronaldo Junior (Dague Paia) 7:24:00 29 Walter Germano & Andre Guimaraes (Coroas Do Cerrado - Time A) 7:30:08 30 Daniel Correia & Leonardo Fernandes (RD Mecanica / Ortolife) 7:56:58 31 Filipe Xavier & Emerson Furlanetto (Competition Na Trilha) 7:57:18 32 Diego Ferreira & Juvenal Batista (Pelaggio / Savana) 8:00:25 33 Everton Siqueira & Marco Melo (Trilha Capixaba / Terra Bike) 8:01:02 34 Daniel Vilela & Vitor Medrado (DV Riders) 8:09:46 35 Jose Silva & Wallace Brito (Fly Bahia) 8:56:49 36 Heder Mendes & Alex Mariano (Ativo / Advogado Aventureiro) 9:09:20 37 Vicente Souza & Willamy Brito (Cajubikers) 9:17:19 38 Harry Beute & Josias Silva (Team A.Hak) 9:30:27 39 Marcello Cenci & Eduardo Marcolino (Sai Baba) 9:30:29 40 Anderson Oliveira & Romeu Franciosi (Dague Paia Brasil Team) 10:07:01 41 Carlos Garcia & Alex Fonseca (Formatos / Primil) 10:08:33 42 Marcio Monteiro & Israel Ferreira (Picc Pedal/Alambikers) 10:13:11 43 Plinio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Arese Pharma / Hst / Singulare Grupo) 10:32:43 44 Sergio Gusmao & Marcelo Torres (Vo2Max) 10:50:37 45 Marcos Dias & Manoel Dias (Granola Tia Sonia) 13:00:30

Masters general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abraao Azevedo & Paulo Freitas (Master Brasil Soul - RC Bikes ) 14:33:47 2 Barti Bucher & Hansjuerg Gerber (Bixs -Zelleweger Architekten) 0:54:01 3 Heleno Borges & Giovane Rufino (Konskritos Dbike) 1:17:34 4 Paul Romero & Eduardo Soares (Team Sole) 1:21:25 5 Pedro Neto & Daniel Aliperti (Pedal Power Epic) 3:43:53 6 Martin Portman & Denio Franco (FBC) 3:54:11 7 Antonio Filho & Aecio Flores (Terra Chapada / Scott / Cristal) 4:00:26 8 Claudio Mata & Eduardo Braz (Uai Oce Bikers ) 4:39:11 9 Alfredo Montenegro & Joao Ferreira (Savana Bike Team) 5:12:42 10 Werner Wiedenbrug & Ricardo Ferret (Thule) 6:00:08 11 Jose Gusmao & Marcos Junior (2G MTB) 7:12:38 12 Othon Souto & Marco Almeida (Vo2 Max 2) 7:34:39 13 Weimar Pettengil & Fabricio Bezerra (Brasilia) 8:25:36 14 Antonio Rodrigues & Rubem Barreto (Tia Sonia) 8:35:26 15 Carlos Sangiorgio & Roberto Zanotto (Alphaville) 9:30:02 16 Alexandre Mariuti & Pedro Morganti (T3 Iron Team) 9:50:00

Mixed general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivonne Kraft & Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul / RC Bikes) 15:07:34 2 Annabella Stropparo & Piero Pellegrini (Annapiero) 0:47:12 3 Agu Apaza & Cesar Lettoli (Team Olmo-Flecha Bus) 1:56:30 4 Claudia Tollendal & Marcelo Pedretti (São Paulo) 3:10:10 5 Raquel Gontijo & Helder Carvalho (Cachorrinhos) 3:38:35 6 Moacir Souza & Mariza Souza (Selva Kailash) 4:34:31 7 Brian Bontekoning & Lisa Bontekoning (Leewees Cycles) 6:03:44 8 Leonardo Longombardo & Julia Iribarren (Norte Y Sur) 7:00:42