Hynek and Novotny turn the tables on day three

Former winners close to within a minute of overall lead

Image 1 of 13

Lukas Kaufman finished third on the day.

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 2 of 13

On the rivet.

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 3 of 13

Riders rode through a Chapel on course.

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 4 of 13

... and out the other side of the Chape during Brasil Ride 2011.

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 5 of 13

The descent begins, and the chase is on.

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 6 of 13

Stage 3 done - on to tomorrow.

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 7 of 13

One of the two tandem teams in the race takes a corner.

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 8 of 13

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 9 of 13

The big plunge awaits the riders taking on the Brasil ride.

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 10 of 13

Colorado rider Jenny Smith dismounts her bike on one of the tougher sections.

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 11 of 13

American Paul Romero drags his bike up the course on stage 3.

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 12 of 13

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 13 of 13

It was a bit of a novelty involving the chapel on the course, but one that riders seemed to enjoy.

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)

Imagine running the Indianapolis 500 through midtown Manhattan and you get the general idea of what Tuesday’s Brasil Ride stage 3 cross country looked like.

At 10 a.m. sharp, all teams in the top five of their respective categories (open men, open women, mixed, and master’s men) were turned loose on a 7km circuit that started and finished in the small town of Rio de Contas. Three minutes later, the gun sounded for the rest of the field, made up mostly of serious weekend-warrior types.

You can guess what happened next. With five laps of racing on the docket, it took less than two laps before the top men’s teams were barreling through the back half of the amateur field; some riders were lapped twice by the elites.

That made for some interesting – and occasionally harrowing – moments, especially on the crux of the circuit, a steep, loose, rocky descent near the end of the lap. It’s not often that a World Cup-level field has to pick its way around walkers on the fastest part of the course.

“It probably wasn’t ideal for anyone, but I think people understood and made the best of it. And it was a very fun trail,” said stage winner Kristian Hynex (Future Cycling-Sweep), who escaped early in the 35km race with Luis Pinto (Spano-Luso), and then took a two-up sprint at the line, stopping the clock in 1:33:58. German Lukas Kaufmann (Easton Rockets) was third, at 2:26.

The good news is that this unique stage included the core elements of a true mountain bike race: technical climbing, rough and fast singletrack, and the aforementioned loose, rocky plunge that favored full suspension bikes and/or riders with a little courage.

There was also a quick trip through the inside of a small, open-air chapel, right after a steep hike-a-bike and right before the plunge, giving riders a chance to say their prayers before dropping in.

The compelling challenge was stark contrast to stage 2’s 145km slog, that culminated with mind-numbing, 20km fire road climb in the heat of the day.

“That was some seriously good stuff,” said Californian Paul Romero (Sole-Specialized), who was second master across the line and 26th overall. “If you got a clean line, you could really moto it, just launching off one ledge drop to the next.”

Tuesday was also the only day in this seven-day affair where teammates didn’t have to ride together. Instead, it was every man or women for themselves. Afterward the combined time for each two was averaged to calculate impact on the general classification.

That gave Hynek and teammate Robert Novatny a 1:53 GC gain on Pinto and his partner, Alejandro Lopez, slicing the GC gap from the Czech to the Iberian duo to just 44 seconds with four days of racing to go.

The mixed field saw greater expansion, with German Ivonne Kraft and Brazilian partner Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul-RC Bikes) widening their GC edge over the Italian duo of Annabella Stropparo and Piero Pellegrini (Annapiero) to more than 40 minutes.

Stropparo’s mere presence in Brasil has rankled some feathers within the Brasil Ride peloton, as the former World Cup star is in the midst of a doping suspension. But since this is not a UCI-sanctioned event, there’s nothing stopping her from racing.

“I don’t understand why some people are so worried,” Stropparo said, claiming that her case is still under investigation and that she feels she will be exonerated. “I am in trouble because my old boyfriend was not a good guy, and they try to make me part of it. My husband and I was invited here by the race director and I think it would be great to take a holiday doing what I love to do.”

The top of the women’s standing also remained intact, as Adriana Nascimento and Sabrina Gobbo (Ladies Brasil Soul-RC Bikes) took their third stage win in a row. For comparison sake in the unofficial women’s stage 3 standing, Kraft was first (44th overall), Stropparo second (46th), Nascimento third (64th), and Gobbo fourth (100th).

Up next in Brazil is the stage 4, an 81.5km loop starting and finishing in Rio de Contas. In between riders will face a 2343 meters of climbing.

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Hynek & Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep)1:37:23
2Josemberg Pinho & Raphael Mendes (JC Bikes)0:00:59
3Luis Pinto & Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano - Luso)0:01:53
4Tomas Vokrouhlik & Martin Horak (BMC Specialized)0:01:54
5Lukas Kauffmann & Christopher Maletz (Team Easton Rockets)0:03:09
6Hugo Neto & Douglas Neto (OCE-Treine/KHS/Infanti)0:04:25
7Steffen Thum & Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam)0:07:32
8Jose Silva & Tiago Ferreira (Brasil Ride)0:08:52
9Marco Almeida & Marco Fernandez (Specialized /Roberto Heras Training System )0:11:49
10Uira Castro & Gustavo Santos (LM/Tripp/Specialized)0:14:43
11Thomas Vandendale & Christophe Clercq (Firstenergy)0:18:50
12Ryan Draper & Leighton Poidevin (Team 29Er Canada)0:20:25
13Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 1)0:21:15
14Jean Bossler & Frederic Ischard (Look Velo Tout Terrain)0:23:23
15Breno De Luca & Rodrigo Nunes (Trek/Biketech Brasilia/Bikenfix)0:26:36
16Rogerio Pires & Gustavo Caixeta (Mountain Bike BH)0:29:52
17Corey Collier & Gilberto Gois (Light Gives Heat/World Bicycle Relief)0:33:46
18Rodrigo Silva & Mauricio Neto (Ciclope/Carbo Energy)0:34:31
19Agnaldo Santos & Luis Filho (Dague Paia 3)0:35:29
20Rodrigo Santos & Magnus Dias (Pão De Queijo E Chimarrão)0:36:08
21Ulisses Valarelli & Felipe Tambasco (Moço Bike)0:39:46
22Gustavo Astolphi & Marcelo Sampaio (Pedal Urbano)0:40:44
23Diego Ferreira & Juvenal Batista (Pelaggio / Savana)0:49:07
24Frederico Kastrup & Rogerio Moda (Beep Beep Papaleguas/Mpr)0:50:31
25Alexandre Silva & Pedro Pinheiro (MTB Floripa/Ultrasport)0:52:09
26Harry Beute & Josias Silva (Team A.Hak)0:55:13
27Edmilson Santos & Anilton Rocha (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 2)0:55:43
28Zbigniew Mossoczy & Przemyslaw Maciejowski (Sikorski Bikeboard Team)0:55:46
29Daniel Vilela & Vitor Medrado (DV Riders)0:57:41
30Walter Germano & Andre Guimaraes (Coroas Do Cerrado - Time A)0:59:00
31Fausto Oliveira & Ronaldo Junior (Dague Paia)1:01:56
32Hugo Noronha & Rui Cardoso (Salta Pocinhas Iii)1:02:06
33Angelo Hayashi & Cristiano Silva (13° MTB Ponta Grossa)1:02:54
34Filipe Xavier & Emerson Furlanetto (Competition Na Trilha)1:08:16
35Daniel Correia & Leonardo Fernandes (RD Mecanica / Ortolife)1:10:08
36Everton Siqueira & Marco Melo (Trilha Capixaba / Terra Bike)1:11:31
37Heder Mendes & Alex Mariano (Ativo / Advogado Aventureiro)1:14:45
38Jose Silva & Wallace Brito (Fly Bahia)1:14:53
39Anderson Oliveira & Romeu Franciosi (Dague Paia Brasil Team)1:15:59
40Marcello Cenci & Eduardo Marcolino (Sai Baba)1:18:22
41Carlos Garcia & Alex Fonseca (Formatos / Primil)1:26:10
42Sergio Gusmao & Marcelo Torres (Vo2Max)1:27:32
43Vicente Souza & Willamy Brito (Cajubikers)1:27:40
44Marcio Monteiro & Israel Ferreira (Picc Pedal/Alambikers)1:38:07
45Plinio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Arese Pharma / Hst / Singulare Grupo)1:45:01
46Marcos Dias & Manoel Dias (Granola Tia Sonia)1:50:54

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abraao Azevedo & Paulo Freitas (Master Brasil Soul - RC Bikes )1:51:06
2Paul Romero & Eduardo Soares (Team Sole)0:07:36
3Barti Bucher & Hansjuerg Gerber (Bixs -Zelleweger Architekten)0:11:50
4Heleno Borges & Giovane Rufino (Konskritos Dbike)0:17:31
5Martin Portman & Denio Franco (FBC)0:34:20
6Antonio Filho & Aecio Flores (Terra Chapada / Scott / Cristal)0:35:44
7Pedro Neto & Daniel Aliperti (Pedal Power Epic)0:44:47
8Claudio Mata & Eduardo Braz (Uai Oce Bikers )0:49:46
9Alfredo Montenegro & Joao Ferreira (Savana Bike Team)0:55:51
10Werner Wiedenbrug & Ricardo Ferret (Thule)0:56:29
11Weimar Pettengil & Fabricio Bezerra (Brasilia)1:01:26
12Othon Souto & Marco Almeida (Vo2 Max 2)1:08:18
13Jose Gusmao & Marcos Junior (2G MTB)1:10:00
14Antonio Rodrigues & Rubem Barreto (Tia Sonia)1:22:20
15Carlos Sangiorgio & Roberto Zanotto (Alphaville)1:32:48

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivonne Kraft & Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul / RC Bikes)1:59:40
2Annabella Stropparo & Piero Pellegrini (Annapiero)0:04:17
3Agu Apaza & Cesar Lettoli (Team Olmo-Flecha Bus)0:06:44
4Claudia Tollendal & Marcelo Pedretti (São Paulo)0:20:05
5Raquel Gontijo & Helder Carvalho (Cachorrinhos)0:31:54
6Moacir Souza & Mariza Souza (Selva Kailash)1:04:40
7Leonardo Longombardo & Julia Iribarren (Norte Y Sur)0:50:30
8Brian Bontekoning & Lisa Bontekoning (Leewees Cycles)1:01:35

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriana Nascimento & Sabrina Gobbo (Ladies Brasil Soul - RC Bikes)2:29:22
2Andrea Marcellini & Melanie Leveau (Hora Do Blush)0:22:48
3Carla Plens & Susan Zorzetto (CM/SZ)0:38:27

Elite men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Pinto & Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano - Luso)8:42:51
2Kristian Hynek & Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep)0:00:44
3Josemberg Pinho & Raphael Mendes (JC Bikes)0:25:02
4Lukas Kauffmann & Christopher Maletz (Team Easton Rockets)0:31:24
5Hugo Neto & Douglas Neto (OCE-Treine/KHS/Infanti)0:36:58
6Tomas Vokrouhlik & Martin Horak (BMC Specialized)0:49:21
7Steffen Thum & Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam)0:49:29
8Jose Silva & Tiago Ferreira (Brasil Ride)0:56:06
9Marco Almeida & Marco Fernandez (Specialized /Roberto Heras Training System )1:48:54
10Thomas Vandendale & Christophe Clercq (Firstenergy)1:52:26
11Ryan Draper & Leighton Poidevin (Team 29Er Canada)1:55:01
12Breno De Luca & Rodrigo Nunes (Trek/Biketech Brasilia/Bikenfix)2:19:29
13Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 1)2:20:53
14Corey Collier & Gilberto Gois (Light Gives Heat/World Bicycle Relief)2:24:50
15Uira Castro & Gustavo Santos (LM/Tripp/Specialized)2:40:05
16Rogerio Pires & Gustavo Caixeta (Mountain Bike BH)2:49:11
17Ulisses Valarelli & Felipe Tambasco (Moço Bike)2:52:42
18Rodrigo Santos & Magnus Dias (Pão De Queijo E Chimarrão)3:03:07
19Gustavo Astolphi & Marcelo Sampaio (Pedal Urbano)3:53:49
20Jean Bossler & Frederic Ischard (Look Velo Tout Terrain)3:55:48
21Rodrigo Silva & Mauricio Neto (Ciclope/Carbo Energy)3:59:23
22Agnaldo Santos & Luis Filho (Dague Paia 3)4:05:35
23Edmilson Santos & Anilton Rocha (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 2)4:20:07
24Frederico Kastrup & Rogerio Moda (Beep Beep Papaleguas/Mpr)4:22:32
25Angelo Hayashi & Cristiano Silva (13° MTB Ponta Grossa)4:45:30
26Alexandre Silva & Pedro Pinheiro (MTB Floripa/Ultrasport)4:53:07
27Walter Germano & Andre Guimaraes (Coroas Do Cerrado - Time A)4:56:45
28Hugo Noronha & Rui Cardoso (Salta Pocinhas Iii)5:07:36
29Zbigniew Mossoczy & Przemyslaw Maciejowski (Sikorski Bikeboard Team)5:08:02
30Fausto Oliveira & Ronaldo Junior (Dague Paia)5:18:43
31Filipe Xavier & Emerson Furlanetto (Competition Na Trilha)5:34:29
32Everton Siqueira & Marco Melo (Trilha Capixaba / Terra Bike)5:42:22
33Daniel Correia & Leonardo Fernandes (RD Mecanica / Ortolife)5:58:06
34Daniel Vilela & Vitor Medrado (DV Riders)5:59:02
35Diego Ferreira & Juvenal Batista (Pelaggio / Savana)6:02:39
36Heder Mendes & Alex Mariano (Ativo / Advogado Aventureiro)6:30:44
37Vicente Souza & Willamy Brito (Cajubikers)6:32:49
38Marcello Cenci & Eduardo Marcolino (Sai Baba)6:34:46
39Jose Silva & Wallace Brito (Fly Bahia)6:42:06
40Harry Beute & Josias Silva (Team A.Hak)7:01:09
41Anderson Oliveira & Romeu Franciosi (Dague Paia Brasil Team)7:02:37
42Marcio Monteiro & Israel Ferreira (Picc Pedal/Alambikers)7:13:17
43Carlos Garcia & Alex Fonseca (Formatos / Primil)7:22:14
44Plinio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Arese Pharma / Hst / Singulare Grupo)7:33:51
45Sergio Gusmao & Marcelo Torres (Vo2Max)7:43:53
46Marcos Dias & Manoel Dias (Granola Tia Sonia)8:59:42

Masters general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barti Bucher & Hansjuerg Gerber (Bixs -Zelleweger Architekten)9:59:31
2Abraao Azevedo & Paulo Freitas (Master Brasil Soul - RC Bikes )0:18:23
3Paul Romero & Eduardo Soares (Team Sole)1:06:17
4Heleno Borges & Giovane Rufino (Konskritos Dbike)1:22:33
5Martin Portman & Denio Franco (FBC)2:59:07
6Pedro Neto & Daniel Aliperti (Pedal Power Epic)3:04:15
7Antonio Filho & Aecio Flores (Terra Chapada / Scott / Cristal)3:08:02
8Claudio Mata & Eduardo Braz (Uai Oce Bikers )3:49:30
9Alfredo Montenegro & Joao Ferreira (Savana Bike Team)4:00:33
10Werner Wiedenbrug & Ricardo Ferret (Thule)4:42:21
11Othon Souto & Marco Almeida (Vo2 Max 2)4:54:39
12Jose Gusmao & Marcos Junior (2G MTB)5:20:54
13Antonio Rodrigues & Rubem Barreto (Tia Sonia)6:21:47
14Weimar Pettengil & Fabricio Bezerra (Brasilia)6:39:06
15Carlos Sangiorgio & Roberto Zanotto (Alphaville)6:58:40

Mixed general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivonne Kraft & Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul / RC Bikes)10:38:39
2Annabella Stropparo & Piero Pellegrini (Annapiero)0:40:03
3Agu Apaza & Cesar Lettoli (Team Olmo-Flecha Bus)1:21:12
4Claudia Tollendal & Marcelo Pedretti (São Paulo)2:12:08
5Raquel Gontijo & Helder Carvalho (Cachorrinhos)2:37:28
6Moacir Souza & Mariza Souza (Selva Kailash)3:32:41
7Leonardo Longombardo & Julia Iribarren (Norte Y Sur)4:30:31
8Brian Bontekoning & Lisa Bontekoning (Leewees Cycles)4:40:25

Elite women general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriana Nascimento & Sabrina Gobbo (Ladies Brasil Soul - RC Bikes)13:02:18
2Andrea Marcellini & Melanie Leveau (Hora Do Blush)1:14:53
3Carla Plens & Susan Zorzetto (CM/SZ)3:06:08

 

