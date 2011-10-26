Image 1 of 13 Lukas Kaufman finished third on the day. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 2 of 13 On the rivet. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 3 of 13 Riders rode through a Chapel on course. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 4 of 13 ... and out the other side of the Chape during Brasil Ride 2011. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 5 of 13 The descent begins, and the chase is on. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 6 of 13 Stage 3 done - on to tomorrow. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 7 of 13 One of the two tandem teams in the race takes a corner. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 8 of 13 (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 9 of 13 The big plunge awaits the riders taking on the Brasil ride. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 10 of 13 Colorado rider Jenny Smith dismounts her bike on one of the tougher sections. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 11 of 13 American Paul Romero drags his bike up the course on stage 3. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 12 of 13 (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 13 of 13 It was a bit of a novelty involving the chapel on the course, but one that riders seemed to enjoy. (Image credit: Brasil Ride)

Imagine running the Indianapolis 500 through midtown Manhattan and you get the general idea of what Tuesday’s Brasil Ride stage 3 cross country looked like.

At 10 a.m. sharp, all teams in the top five of their respective categories (open men, open women, mixed, and master’s men) were turned loose on a 7km circuit that started and finished in the small town of Rio de Contas. Three minutes later, the gun sounded for the rest of the field, made up mostly of serious weekend-warrior types.

You can guess what happened next. With five laps of racing on the docket, it took less than two laps before the top men’s teams were barreling through the back half of the amateur field; some riders were lapped twice by the elites.

That made for some interesting – and occasionally harrowing – moments, especially on the crux of the circuit, a steep, loose, rocky descent near the end of the lap. It’s not often that a World Cup-level field has to pick its way around walkers on the fastest part of the course.

“It probably wasn’t ideal for anyone, but I think people understood and made the best of it. And it was a very fun trail,” said stage winner Kristian Hynex (Future Cycling-Sweep), who escaped early in the 35km race with Luis Pinto (Spano-Luso), and then took a two-up sprint at the line, stopping the clock in 1:33:58. German Lukas Kaufmann (Easton Rockets) was third, at 2:26.

The good news is that this unique stage included the core elements of a true mountain bike race: technical climbing, rough and fast singletrack, and the aforementioned loose, rocky plunge that favored full suspension bikes and/or riders with a little courage.

There was also a quick trip through the inside of a small, open-air chapel, right after a steep hike-a-bike and right before the plunge, giving riders a chance to say their prayers before dropping in.

The compelling challenge was stark contrast to stage 2’s 145km slog, that culminated with mind-numbing, 20km fire road climb in the heat of the day.

“That was some seriously good stuff,” said Californian Paul Romero (Sole-Specialized), who was second master across the line and 26th overall. “If you got a clean line, you could really moto it, just launching off one ledge drop to the next.”

Tuesday was also the only day in this seven-day affair where teammates didn’t have to ride together. Instead, it was every man or women for themselves. Afterward the combined time for each two was averaged to calculate impact on the general classification.

That gave Hynek and teammate Robert Novatny a 1:53 GC gain on Pinto and his partner, Alejandro Lopez, slicing the GC gap from the Czech to the Iberian duo to just 44 seconds with four days of racing to go.

The mixed field saw greater expansion, with German Ivonne Kraft and Brazilian partner Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul-RC Bikes) widening their GC edge over the Italian duo of Annabella Stropparo and Piero Pellegrini (Annapiero) to more than 40 minutes.

Stropparo’s mere presence in Brasil has rankled some feathers within the Brasil Ride peloton, as the former World Cup star is in the midst of a doping suspension. But since this is not a UCI-sanctioned event, there’s nothing stopping her from racing.

“I don’t understand why some people are so worried,” Stropparo said, claiming that her case is still under investigation and that she feels she will be exonerated. “I am in trouble because my old boyfriend was not a good guy, and they try to make me part of it. My husband and I was invited here by the race director and I think it would be great to take a holiday doing what I love to do.”

The top of the women’s standing also remained intact, as Adriana Nascimento and Sabrina Gobbo (Ladies Brasil Soul-RC Bikes) took their third stage win in a row. For comparison sake in the unofficial women’s stage 3 standing, Kraft was first (44th overall), Stropparo second (46th), Nascimento third (64th), and Gobbo fourth (100th).

Up next in Brazil is the stage 4, an 81.5km loop starting and finishing in Rio de Contas. In between riders will face a 2343 meters of climbing.

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian Hynek & Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep) 1:37:23 2 Josemberg Pinho & Raphael Mendes (JC Bikes) 0:00:59 3 Luis Pinto & Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano - Luso) 0:01:53 4 Tomas Vokrouhlik & Martin Horak (BMC Specialized) 0:01:54 5 Lukas Kauffmann & Christopher Maletz (Team Easton Rockets) 0:03:09 6 Hugo Neto & Douglas Neto (OCE-Treine/KHS/Infanti) 0:04:25 7 Steffen Thum & Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam) 0:07:32 8 Jose Silva & Tiago Ferreira (Brasil Ride) 0:08:52 9 Marco Almeida & Marco Fernandez (Specialized /Roberto Heras Training System ) 0:11:49 10 Uira Castro & Gustavo Santos (LM/Tripp/Specialized) 0:14:43 11 Thomas Vandendale & Christophe Clercq (Firstenergy) 0:18:50 12 Ryan Draper & Leighton Poidevin (Team 29Er Canada) 0:20:25 13 Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 1) 0:21:15 14 Jean Bossler & Frederic Ischard (Look Velo Tout Terrain) 0:23:23 15 Breno De Luca & Rodrigo Nunes (Trek/Biketech Brasilia/Bikenfix) 0:26:36 16 Rogerio Pires & Gustavo Caixeta (Mountain Bike BH) 0:29:52 17 Corey Collier & Gilberto Gois (Light Gives Heat/World Bicycle Relief) 0:33:46 18 Rodrigo Silva & Mauricio Neto (Ciclope/Carbo Energy) 0:34:31 19 Agnaldo Santos & Luis Filho (Dague Paia 3) 0:35:29 20 Rodrigo Santos & Magnus Dias (Pão De Queijo E Chimarrão) 0:36:08 21 Ulisses Valarelli & Felipe Tambasco (Moço Bike) 0:39:46 22 Gustavo Astolphi & Marcelo Sampaio (Pedal Urbano) 0:40:44 23 Diego Ferreira & Juvenal Batista (Pelaggio / Savana) 0:49:07 24 Frederico Kastrup & Rogerio Moda (Beep Beep Papaleguas/Mpr) 0:50:31 25 Alexandre Silva & Pedro Pinheiro (MTB Floripa/Ultrasport) 0:52:09 26 Harry Beute & Josias Silva (Team A.Hak) 0:55:13 27 Edmilson Santos & Anilton Rocha (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 2) 0:55:43 28 Zbigniew Mossoczy & Przemyslaw Maciejowski (Sikorski Bikeboard Team) 0:55:46 29 Daniel Vilela & Vitor Medrado (DV Riders) 0:57:41 30 Walter Germano & Andre Guimaraes (Coroas Do Cerrado - Time A) 0:59:00 31 Fausto Oliveira & Ronaldo Junior (Dague Paia) 1:01:56 32 Hugo Noronha & Rui Cardoso (Salta Pocinhas Iii) 1:02:06 33 Angelo Hayashi & Cristiano Silva (13° MTB Ponta Grossa) 1:02:54 34 Filipe Xavier & Emerson Furlanetto (Competition Na Trilha) 1:08:16 35 Daniel Correia & Leonardo Fernandes (RD Mecanica / Ortolife) 1:10:08 36 Everton Siqueira & Marco Melo (Trilha Capixaba / Terra Bike) 1:11:31 37 Heder Mendes & Alex Mariano (Ativo / Advogado Aventureiro) 1:14:45 38 Jose Silva & Wallace Brito (Fly Bahia) 1:14:53 39 Anderson Oliveira & Romeu Franciosi (Dague Paia Brasil Team) 1:15:59 40 Marcello Cenci & Eduardo Marcolino (Sai Baba) 1:18:22 41 Carlos Garcia & Alex Fonseca (Formatos / Primil) 1:26:10 42 Sergio Gusmao & Marcelo Torres (Vo2Max) 1:27:32 43 Vicente Souza & Willamy Brito (Cajubikers) 1:27:40 44 Marcio Monteiro & Israel Ferreira (Picc Pedal/Alambikers) 1:38:07 45 Plinio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Arese Pharma / Hst / Singulare Grupo) 1:45:01 46 Marcos Dias & Manoel Dias (Granola Tia Sonia) 1:50:54

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abraao Azevedo & Paulo Freitas (Master Brasil Soul - RC Bikes ) 1:51:06 2 Paul Romero & Eduardo Soares (Team Sole) 0:07:36 3 Barti Bucher & Hansjuerg Gerber (Bixs -Zelleweger Architekten) 0:11:50 4 Heleno Borges & Giovane Rufino (Konskritos Dbike) 0:17:31 5 Martin Portman & Denio Franco (FBC) 0:34:20 6 Antonio Filho & Aecio Flores (Terra Chapada / Scott / Cristal) 0:35:44 7 Pedro Neto & Daniel Aliperti (Pedal Power Epic) 0:44:47 8 Claudio Mata & Eduardo Braz (Uai Oce Bikers ) 0:49:46 9 Alfredo Montenegro & Joao Ferreira (Savana Bike Team) 0:55:51 10 Werner Wiedenbrug & Ricardo Ferret (Thule) 0:56:29 11 Weimar Pettengil & Fabricio Bezerra (Brasilia) 1:01:26 12 Othon Souto & Marco Almeida (Vo2 Max 2) 1:08:18 13 Jose Gusmao & Marcos Junior (2G MTB) 1:10:00 14 Antonio Rodrigues & Rubem Barreto (Tia Sonia) 1:22:20 15 Carlos Sangiorgio & Roberto Zanotto (Alphaville) 1:32:48

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivonne Kraft & Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul / RC Bikes) 1:59:40 2 Annabella Stropparo & Piero Pellegrini (Annapiero) 0:04:17 3 Agu Apaza & Cesar Lettoli (Team Olmo-Flecha Bus) 0:06:44 4 Claudia Tollendal & Marcelo Pedretti (São Paulo) 0:20:05 5 Raquel Gontijo & Helder Carvalho (Cachorrinhos) 0:31:54 6 Moacir Souza & Mariza Souza (Selva Kailash) 1:04:40 7 Leonardo Longombardo & Julia Iribarren (Norte Y Sur) 0:50:30 8 Brian Bontekoning & Lisa Bontekoning (Leewees Cycles) 1:01:35

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adriana Nascimento & Sabrina Gobbo (Ladies Brasil Soul - RC Bikes) 2:29:22 2 Andrea Marcellini & Melanie Leveau (Hora Do Blush) 0:22:48 3 Carla Plens & Susan Zorzetto (CM/SZ) 0:38:27

Elite men general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Pinto & Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano - Luso) 8:42:51 2 Kristian Hynek & Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep) 0:00:44 3 Josemberg Pinho & Raphael Mendes (JC Bikes) 0:25:02 4 Lukas Kauffmann & Christopher Maletz (Team Easton Rockets) 0:31:24 5 Hugo Neto & Douglas Neto (OCE-Treine/KHS/Infanti) 0:36:58 6 Tomas Vokrouhlik & Martin Horak (BMC Specialized) 0:49:21 7 Steffen Thum & Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam) 0:49:29 8 Jose Silva & Tiago Ferreira (Brasil Ride) 0:56:06 9 Marco Almeida & Marco Fernandez (Specialized /Roberto Heras Training System ) 1:48:54 10 Thomas Vandendale & Christophe Clercq (Firstenergy) 1:52:26 11 Ryan Draper & Leighton Poidevin (Team 29Er Canada) 1:55:01 12 Breno De Luca & Rodrigo Nunes (Trek/Biketech Brasilia/Bikenfix) 2:19:29 13 Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 1) 2:20:53 14 Corey Collier & Gilberto Gois (Light Gives Heat/World Bicycle Relief) 2:24:50 15 Uira Castro & Gustavo Santos (LM/Tripp/Specialized) 2:40:05 16 Rogerio Pires & Gustavo Caixeta (Mountain Bike BH) 2:49:11 17 Ulisses Valarelli & Felipe Tambasco (Moço Bike) 2:52:42 18 Rodrigo Santos & Magnus Dias (Pão De Queijo E Chimarrão) 3:03:07 19 Gustavo Astolphi & Marcelo Sampaio (Pedal Urbano) 3:53:49 20 Jean Bossler & Frederic Ischard (Look Velo Tout Terrain) 3:55:48 21 Rodrigo Silva & Mauricio Neto (Ciclope/Carbo Energy) 3:59:23 22 Agnaldo Santos & Luis Filho (Dague Paia 3) 4:05:35 23 Edmilson Santos & Anilton Rocha (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 2) 4:20:07 24 Frederico Kastrup & Rogerio Moda (Beep Beep Papaleguas/Mpr) 4:22:32 25 Angelo Hayashi & Cristiano Silva (13° MTB Ponta Grossa) 4:45:30 26 Alexandre Silva & Pedro Pinheiro (MTB Floripa/Ultrasport) 4:53:07 27 Walter Germano & Andre Guimaraes (Coroas Do Cerrado - Time A) 4:56:45 28 Hugo Noronha & Rui Cardoso (Salta Pocinhas Iii) 5:07:36 29 Zbigniew Mossoczy & Przemyslaw Maciejowski (Sikorski Bikeboard Team) 5:08:02 30 Fausto Oliveira & Ronaldo Junior (Dague Paia) 5:18:43 31 Filipe Xavier & Emerson Furlanetto (Competition Na Trilha) 5:34:29 32 Everton Siqueira & Marco Melo (Trilha Capixaba / Terra Bike) 5:42:22 33 Daniel Correia & Leonardo Fernandes (RD Mecanica / Ortolife) 5:58:06 34 Daniel Vilela & Vitor Medrado (DV Riders) 5:59:02 35 Diego Ferreira & Juvenal Batista (Pelaggio / Savana) 6:02:39 36 Heder Mendes & Alex Mariano (Ativo / Advogado Aventureiro) 6:30:44 37 Vicente Souza & Willamy Brito (Cajubikers) 6:32:49 38 Marcello Cenci & Eduardo Marcolino (Sai Baba) 6:34:46 39 Jose Silva & Wallace Brito (Fly Bahia) 6:42:06 40 Harry Beute & Josias Silva (Team A.Hak) 7:01:09 41 Anderson Oliveira & Romeu Franciosi (Dague Paia Brasil Team) 7:02:37 42 Marcio Monteiro & Israel Ferreira (Picc Pedal/Alambikers) 7:13:17 43 Carlos Garcia & Alex Fonseca (Formatos / Primil) 7:22:14 44 Plinio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Arese Pharma / Hst / Singulare Grupo) 7:33:51 45 Sergio Gusmao & Marcelo Torres (Vo2Max) 7:43:53 46 Marcos Dias & Manoel Dias (Granola Tia Sonia) 8:59:42

Masters general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Barti Bucher & Hansjuerg Gerber (Bixs -Zelleweger Architekten) 9:59:31 2 Abraao Azevedo & Paulo Freitas (Master Brasil Soul - RC Bikes ) 0:18:23 3 Paul Romero & Eduardo Soares (Team Sole) 1:06:17 4 Heleno Borges & Giovane Rufino (Konskritos Dbike) 1:22:33 5 Martin Portman & Denio Franco (FBC) 2:59:07 6 Pedro Neto & Daniel Aliperti (Pedal Power Epic) 3:04:15 7 Antonio Filho & Aecio Flores (Terra Chapada / Scott / Cristal) 3:08:02 8 Claudio Mata & Eduardo Braz (Uai Oce Bikers ) 3:49:30 9 Alfredo Montenegro & Joao Ferreira (Savana Bike Team) 4:00:33 10 Werner Wiedenbrug & Ricardo Ferret (Thule) 4:42:21 11 Othon Souto & Marco Almeida (Vo2 Max 2) 4:54:39 12 Jose Gusmao & Marcos Junior (2G MTB) 5:20:54 13 Antonio Rodrigues & Rubem Barreto (Tia Sonia) 6:21:47 14 Weimar Pettengil & Fabricio Bezerra (Brasilia) 6:39:06 15 Carlos Sangiorgio & Roberto Zanotto (Alphaville) 6:58:40

Mixed general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivonne Kraft & Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul / RC Bikes) 10:38:39 2 Annabella Stropparo & Piero Pellegrini (Annapiero) 0:40:03 3 Agu Apaza & Cesar Lettoli (Team Olmo-Flecha Bus) 1:21:12 4 Claudia Tollendal & Marcelo Pedretti (São Paulo) 2:12:08 5 Raquel Gontijo & Helder Carvalho (Cachorrinhos) 2:37:28 6 Moacir Souza & Mariza Souza (Selva Kailash) 3:32:41 7 Leonardo Longombardo & Julia Iribarren (Norte Y Sur) 4:30:31 8 Brian Bontekoning & Lisa Bontekoning (Leewees Cycles) 4:40:25