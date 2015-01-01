Jacobs wins Junior race in Baal
Dekker, Devos round out podium
Junior Men: Baal -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johan Jacobs (Swi)
|0:39:55
|2
|Jens Dekker (Ned)
|0:01:12
|3
|Han Devos (Bel)
|0:01:39
|4
|Wesley Floren (Ned)
|0:02:01
|5
|Joffrey Degueurce (Fra)
|0:02:06
|6
|Jari De Clercq (Bel)
|0:02:17
|7
|Gavin Haley (USA)
|0:02:23
|8
|Reno Bauters (Bel)
|0:02:27
|9
|Lucas Valentin (Fra)
|0:02:30
|10
|Jarno Liessens (Bel)
|11
|Mart Muskens (Ned)
|0:02:54
|12
|Alex Colman (Bel)
|0:03:04
|13
|Stijn Siemons (Bel)
|0:03:15
|14
|Glenn Verbeeck (Bel)
|0:03:18
|15
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel)
|16
|Jente Tielemans (Bel)
|0:03:20
|17
|Brannan Fix (USA)
|0:03:29
|18
|Jenko Bonne (Bel)
|0:03:34
|19
|Yari Crollet (Bel)
|20
|Stefano Museeuw (Bel)
|0:04:05
|21
|Pelle Van Den Bulck (Bel)
|22
|Aïden Maes (Bel)
|0:05:15
|23
|Einar Steegmans (Bel)
|0:05:35
|24
|Ted Pettersson (Swe)
|0:06:12
|25
|Natan Lehoux (Fra)
|26
|Tomas Szédelyi (Bel)
|27
|Cormac Dunn (USA)
|28
|Diede Mortier (Bel)
|29
|Pieter Giart (Bel)
|30
|Adin Baird (USA)
|31
|Niels Hendrickx (Bel)
|32
|Stef Hendrickx (Bel)
|33
|Sander Jeurissen (Bel)
