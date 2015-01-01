Trending

Jacobs wins Junior race in Baal

Dekker, Devos round out podium

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johan Jacobs (Swi)0:39:55
2Jens Dekker (Ned)0:01:12
3Han Devos (Bel)0:01:39
4Wesley Floren (Ned)0:02:01
5Joffrey Degueurce (Fra)0:02:06
6Jari De Clercq (Bel)0:02:17
7Gavin Haley (USA)0:02:23
8Reno Bauters (Bel)0:02:27
9Lucas Valentin (Fra)0:02:30
10Jarno Liessens (Bel)
11Mart Muskens (Ned)0:02:54
12Alex Colman (Bel)0:03:04
13Stijn Siemons (Bel)0:03:15
14Glenn Verbeeck (Bel)0:03:18
15Seppe Rombouts (Bel)
16Jente Tielemans (Bel)0:03:20
17Brannan Fix (USA)0:03:29
18Jenko Bonne (Bel)0:03:34
19Yari Crollet (Bel)
20Stefano Museeuw (Bel)0:04:05
21Pelle Van Den Bulck (Bel)
22Aïden Maes (Bel)0:05:15
23Einar Steegmans (Bel)0:05:35
24Ted Pettersson (Swe)0:06:12
25Natan Lehoux (Fra)
26Tomas Szédelyi (Bel)
27Cormac Dunn (USA)
28Diede Mortier (Bel)
29Pieter Giart (Bel)
30Adin Baird (USA)
31Niels Hendrickx (Bel)
32Stef Hendrickx (Bel)
33Sander Jeurissen (Bel)

Latest on Cyclingnews