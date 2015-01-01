Trending

Nash takes victory in Baal

Cant and Van Loy round out podium

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro) powers through the mud

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Racing) continued her winning ways of 2014 into 2015. Two days after beating world champion Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) in Loenhout she won again on Belgian soil on New Year’s day. It’s her twelfth victory of the season.

During the seventh and penultimate round of the Bpost Bank Trophy-series in sunny Baal the 37 year-old US-resident beat Belgian riders Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) and Ellen Van Loy (Young Telenet-Fidea) - Vos didn’t race in Baal. Overnight series leader Sophie de Boer (Kalas-NNOF) abandoned, passing on the BPost-series lead to Van Loy. She now holds a 1:54 lead over Cant.

A group of four formed the first lead group on a course that featured a lot of sticky mud. The group consisted of fast starter Van Loy joined by Nash, Cant and Harris. Wyman and Havlikova were the first chasers. Series leader Sophie de Boer was never in the mix on Thursday and she pulled out of the race after the opening lap, indicating she was in no condition to race. Her departure adds five minutes to her scoreboard which meant that with three laps to go Van Loy was the new virtual leader of the BPost-series.

Harris was unable to keep up with the pace set by Nash. Little later Van Loy and Cant were dropped too. The Czech champion created a 15 seconds gap on the two Belgians. Behind them Harris was leading Wyman and Jolien Verschueren. Nash easily held on to her lead, grabbing yet another win on European soil. Cant dropped Van Loy and finished as runner-up, half a minute behind Nash. Van Loy kept pushing until the finish line, working for her series lead, finishing at 43 seconds. Harris, Verschueren and Wyman were the next to cross the line.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:39:54
2Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:00:32
3Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:45
4Nikki Harris (GBr) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:50
5Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove0:02:00
6Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona FSA Factory Team0:02:20
7Pavla Havlikova (Cze) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:49
8Loes Sels (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:03:30
9Erica Zaveta (USA) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team0:04:38
10Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)0:04:58
11Elle Anderson (USA) Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team0:05:15
12Githa Michiels (Bel)0:05:26
13Cindy Bauwens (Bel)0:07:25
14Christine Vardaros (USA)0:07:33
15Pauline Delhaye (Fra)0:07:45
16Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa)
17Shana Maes (Bel)0:09:04
18Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)0:09:35
19Axelle Bellaert (Bel)
20Jessika Timmermans (Bel)
21Chris Van Dorsselaere (Bel)
22Cindy Diericx (Bel)

bpost bank Trofee classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team5:08:23
2Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:01:54
3Sophie De Boer (Ned) Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team0:03:29
4Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona FSA Factory Team0:06:54
5Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove0:06:58
6Pavla Havlikova (Cze) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:08:53
7Nikki Harris (GBr) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:10:18
8Loes Sels (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:14:44
9Githa Michiels (Bel)0:17:30
10Elle Anderson (USA) Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team0:19:19
11Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:20:02
12Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)0:25:30
13Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)0:25:48
14Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:25:52
15Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Women Team0:26:05
16Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Women Team0:26:10
17Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:27:00
18Femke Van Den Driessche (Bel)0:27:58
19Lizzy Witlox (Ned)0:28:08
20Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam0:28:15
21Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa)0:28:28
22Lucinda Brand (Ned)0:28:32
23Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Pro CX0:28:53
24Laura Verdonschot (Bel) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team0:29:00
25Esmee Oosterman (Ned)0:29:13
26Arley Kemmerer (USA) PB2 Pro Cycling0:29:28
27Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned)0:29:34
28Elena Valentini (Ita)0:29:40
29Nikola Noskova (Cze)0:29:43
30Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)0:30:18
31Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro CX p/b KBS0:30:28
32Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Ned)
33Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam0:30:29
34Christine Majerus (Lux)0:30:31
35Cindy Bauwens (Bel)0:30:34
36Erica Zaveta (USA) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team0:30:40
37Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:30:41
38Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)0:30:45
39Shana Maes (Bel)0:30:56
40Christine Vardaros (USA)0:31:02
41Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
42Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa)
43Corey Coogan (USA)
44Axelle Bellaert (Bel) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team
45Jessika Timmermans (Bel) Hageland Cycling Team
46Chris Van Dorsselaere (Bel) Rudyco-Janatrans Cycling Team
47Cindy Diericx (Bel) Coolens Cycling Team
48Laure Bouteloup (Fra)
49Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Neon Velo Cycling Team
50Diane Lee (GBr)
51Sarah Lomas (GBr)
52Stephanie De Croock (Bel)
53Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
54Kim Van De Steene Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW
55Francine Meehan (Irl)
56Gertie Willems (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
57Joyce Heyns (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
58Ksenia Lepikhina (USA)
59Mirjam Gysling (Swi)
60Anja Geldhof (Bel)
61Maaike De Heij (Ned) WV De Valleirenners
62Tine Verdeyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
63Marijke De Pauw (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant
64Iris Van Der Pol (Ned)
65Marlies Beckers (Bel) B-Cycle Team
66Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned)
67Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel)
68Laura Krans (Ned)
69Anja Nobus (Bel) Feestcomiteit Drogenboom
70Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den)
71Chantal Verstraten (Ned)
72Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa)
73Meg De Bruyne (Bel) VD Hauwe CT - Gentse VS
74Karlijn Swinkels (Ned)
75Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)
76Nele Van Maldeghem (Bel) FUJI Medista MTB Team - Neeroeteren
77Suzie Godart (Lux)
78Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Bel) Heylen Meubelcentrale Zlwc St.Truiden
79Jana Dobbelaere (Bel)
80Mieke Docx (Bel) C.T.- DJ.Matic-Kortrijk
81Maud Vandenbrande (Bel)
82Maaike Lanssens (Bel) WC De Molenspurters Meulebeke
83Sandie Verriest (Bel) Asfra Racing Team
84Reza Hormes (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
85Monique Van De Ree (Ned)
86Amira Mellor (GBr)
87Hannah Payton (GBr)
88Ilse Vandekinderen (Bel)
89Marie Jackson (GBr)
90Aurélie Vermeir (Bel) Kon. VC ´T Meetjesland - Knesselare
91Katleen Fraeye (Bel) Feestcomiteit Drogenboom

