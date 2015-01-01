Nash takes victory in Baal
Cant and Van Loy round out podium
Elite Women: Baal - Baal
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Racing) continued her winning ways of 2014 into 2015. Two days after beating world champion Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) in Loenhout she won again on Belgian soil on New Year’s day. It’s her twelfth victory of the season.
During the seventh and penultimate round of the Bpost Bank Trophy-series in sunny Baal the 37 year-old US-resident beat Belgian riders Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) and Ellen Van Loy (Young Telenet-Fidea) - Vos didn’t race in Baal. Overnight series leader Sophie de Boer (Kalas-NNOF) abandoned, passing on the BPost-series lead to Van Loy. She now holds a 1:54 lead over Cant.
A group of four formed the first lead group on a course that featured a lot of sticky mud. The group consisted of fast starter Van Loy joined by Nash, Cant and Harris. Wyman and Havlikova were the first chasers. Series leader Sophie de Boer was never in the mix on Thursday and she pulled out of the race after the opening lap, indicating she was in no condition to race. Her departure adds five minutes to her scoreboard which meant that with three laps to go Van Loy was the new virtual leader of the BPost-series.
Harris was unable to keep up with the pace set by Nash. Little later Van Loy and Cant were dropped too. The Czech champion created a 15 seconds gap on the two Belgians. Behind them Harris was leading Wyman and Jolien Verschueren. Nash easily held on to her lead, grabbing yet another win on European soil. Cant dropped Van Loy and finished as runner-up, half a minute behind Nash. Van Loy kept pushing until the finish line, working for her series lead, finishing at 43 seconds. Harris, Verschueren and Wyman were the next to cross the line.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:39:54
|2
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:00:32
|3
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|4
|Nikki Harris (GBr) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|5
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove
|0:02:00
|6
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona FSA Factory Team
|0:02:20
|7
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:49
|8
|Loes Sels (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:03:30
|9
|Erica Zaveta (USA) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team
|0:04:38
|10
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|0:04:58
|11
|Elle Anderson (USA) Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team
|0:05:15
|12
|Githa Michiels (Bel)
|0:05:26
|13
|Cindy Bauwens (Bel)
|0:07:25
|14
|Christine Vardaros (USA)
|0:07:33
|15
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
|0:07:45
|16
|Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa)
|17
|Shana Maes (Bel)
|0:09:04
|18
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
|0:09:35
|19
|Axelle Bellaert (Bel)
|20
|Jessika Timmermans (Bel)
|21
|Chris Van Dorsselaere (Bel)
|22
|Cindy Diericx (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|5:08:23
|2
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:01:54
|3
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|4
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona FSA Factory Team
|0:06:54
|5
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove
|0:06:58
|6
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:08:53
|7
|Nikki Harris (GBr) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:10:18
|8
|Loes Sels (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:14:44
|9
|Githa Michiels (Bel)
|0:17:30
|10
|Elle Anderson (USA) Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team
|0:19:19
|11
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:20:02
|12
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|0:25:30
|13
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)
|0:25:48
|14
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:25:52
|15
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Women Team
|0:26:05
|16
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Women Team
|0:26:10
|17
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:27:00
|18
|Femke Van Den Driessche (Bel)
|0:27:58
|19
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned)
|0:28:08
|20
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
|0:28:15
|21
|Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa)
|0:28:28
|22
|Lucinda Brand (Ned)
|0:28:32
|23
|Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Pro CX
|0:28:53
|24
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team
|0:29:00
|25
|Esmee Oosterman (Ned)
|0:29:13
|26
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) PB2 Pro Cycling
|0:29:28
|27
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned)
|0:29:34
|28
|Elena Valentini (Ita)
|0:29:40
|29
|Nikola Noskova (Cze)
|0:29:43
|30
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)
|0:30:18
|31
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro CX p/b KBS
|0:30:28
|32
|Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Ned)
|33
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
|0:30:29
|34
|Christine Majerus (Lux)
|0:30:31
|35
|Cindy Bauwens (Bel)
|0:30:34
|36
|Erica Zaveta (USA) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team
|0:30:40
|37
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|0:30:41
|38
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|0:30:45
|39
|Shana Maes (Bel)
|0:30:56
|40
|Christine Vardaros (USA)
|0:31:02
|41
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
|42
|Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa)
|43
|Corey Coogan (USA)
|44
|Axelle Bellaert (Bel) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team
|45
|Jessika Timmermans (Bel) Hageland Cycling Team
|46
|Chris Van Dorsselaere (Bel) Rudyco-Janatrans Cycling Team
|47
|Cindy Diericx (Bel) Coolens Cycling Team
|48
|Laure Bouteloup (Fra)
|49
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|50
|Diane Lee (GBr)
|51
|Sarah Lomas (GBr)
|52
|Stephanie De Croock (Bel)
|53
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
|54
|Kim Van De Steene Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW
|55
|Francine Meehan (Irl)
|56
|Gertie Willems (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
|57
|Joyce Heyns (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
|58
|Ksenia Lepikhina (USA)
|59
|Mirjam Gysling (Swi)
|60
|Anja Geldhof (Bel)
|61
|Maaike De Heij (Ned) WV De Valleirenners
|62
|Tine Verdeyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|63
|Marijke De Pauw (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant
|64
|Iris Van Der Pol (Ned)
|65
|Marlies Beckers (Bel) B-Cycle Team
|66
|Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned)
|67
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel)
|68
|Laura Krans (Ned)
|69
|Anja Nobus (Bel) Feestcomiteit Drogenboom
|70
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den)
|71
|Chantal Verstraten (Ned)
|72
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa)
|73
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel) VD Hauwe CT - Gentse VS
|74
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned)
|75
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)
|76
|Nele Van Maldeghem (Bel) FUJI Medista MTB Team - Neeroeteren
|77
|Suzie Godart (Lux)
|78
|Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Bel) Heylen Meubelcentrale Zlwc St.Truiden
|79
|Jana Dobbelaere (Bel)
|80
|Mieke Docx (Bel) C.T.- DJ.Matic-Kortrijk
|81
|Maud Vandenbrande (Bel)
|82
|Maaike Lanssens (Bel) WC De Molenspurters Meulebeke
|83
|Sandie Verriest (Bel) Asfra Racing Team
|84
|Reza Hormes (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|85
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned)
|86
|Amira Mellor (GBr)
|87
|Hannah Payton (GBr)
|88
|Ilse Vandekinderen (Bel)
|89
|Marie Jackson (GBr)
|90
|Aurélie Vermeir (Bel) Kon. VC ´T Meetjesland - Knesselare
|91
|Katleen Fraeye (Bel) Feestcomiteit Drogenboom
