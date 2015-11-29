Trending

Iserbyt dominates U23 men's race in Hamme

Soete and Cleppe on the podium

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:46:00
2Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:25
3Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:36
4Yannick Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:01:01
5Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:18
6Braam Merlier (Bel) Baguet - M.I.B.A. Poorten - Indulek Cycling Team0:01:24
7Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Corendon0:01:29
8Curtis White (USA)0:01:36
9Adam Toupalik (Cze) BKCP - Corendon0:01:41
10Jonas Degroote (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:01:42
11Stijn Caluwe (Bel) BKCP - Corendon0:01:53
12Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Avia Crabbe Cycling Team0:02:25
13Nick Van De Kerckhove (Bel) Mez Team Belgium Snellegem0:02:34
14Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team0:02:42
15Yannick Gruner (Ger)0:02:44
16Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
17Kyle De Proost (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.0:02:53
18Matthias Van De Velde (Bel)0:03:23
19Arne Tureluren (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team0:03:53
20Jenko Bonne (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:04:05
21Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel) VA-Cycling Team Zele0:04:13
22Yves Coolen (Bel) Rock Werchter-Toekomstvrienden0:04:23
23Grant Ellwood (USA)0:04:29
24Simon Jaecques (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.0:04:57
25Loïc Hennaux (Bel)0:05:02
26Dario Tielen (Bel)0:05:13
27Stefano Museeuw (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:05:34
28Thomas Van De Velde (Bel)0:05:45
29Onno Verheyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW0:06:05
30Renaud Philipp (Fra)0:06:46
31Erik Boer (Ned) VA-Cycling Team Zele0:07:52
32Elias Van Hecke (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
33Jens Teirlinck (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
34Gianni Vermeiren (Ita) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
35Guillaume Mouchard (Fra)
36Mathias D'Haese (Bel)
37Vincent Oger (Bel)
38Valentin Humbert (Fra)
39Lander Loockx (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek

