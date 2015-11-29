Iserbyt dominates U23 men's race in Hamme
Soete and Cleppe on the podium
U23 Men: Hamme -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:46:00
|2
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|3
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|4
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|5
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|6
|Braam Merlier (Bel) Baguet - M.I.B.A. Poorten - Indulek Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|7
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Corendon
|0:01:29
|8
|Curtis White (USA)
|0:01:36
|9
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) BKCP - Corendon
|0:01:41
|10
|Jonas Degroote (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|11
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) BKCP - Corendon
|0:01:53
|12
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Avia Crabbe Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|13
|Nick Van De Kerckhove (Bel) Mez Team Belgium Snellegem
|0:02:34
|14
|Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team
|0:02:42
|15
|Yannick Gruner (Ger)
|0:02:44
|16
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|17
|Kyle De Proost (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|0:02:53
|18
|Matthias Van De Velde (Bel)
|0:03:23
|19
|Arne Tureluren (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team
|0:03:53
|20
|Jenko Bonne (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:04:05
|21
|Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel) VA-Cycling Team Zele
|0:04:13
|22
|Yves Coolen (Bel) Rock Werchter-Toekomstvrienden
|0:04:23
|23
|Grant Ellwood (USA)
|0:04:29
|24
|Simon Jaecques (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|0:04:57
|25
|Loïc Hennaux (Bel)
|0:05:02
|26
|Dario Tielen (Bel)
|0:05:13
|27
|Stefano Museeuw (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:05:34
|28
|Thomas Van De Velde (Bel)
|0:05:45
|29
|Onno Verheyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|0:06:05
|30
|Renaud Philipp (Fra)
|0:06:46
|31
|Erik Boer (Ned) VA-Cycling Team Zele
|0:07:52
|32
|Elias Van Hecke (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|33
|Jens Teirlinck (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
|34
|Gianni Vermeiren (Ita) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|35
|Guillaume Mouchard (Fra)
|36
|Mathias D'Haese (Bel)
|37
|Vincent Oger (Bel)
|38
|Valentin Humbert (Fra)
|39
|Lander Loockx (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
